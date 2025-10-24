Morning Brief 2025-10-24

Blog
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Jonathon Seidl
TOPIC: What society gets wrong about alcoholism.

News...

Doc shows Garland, Wray, and Monaco all over corrupt Arctic Frost
The fingerprints of top deep-staters in Biden’s weaponized Department of Justice are all over the launch of the corrupt Arctic Frost investigation, according to a document just dropped by Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

FBI releases new footage, renews $500,000 reward in search for J6 pipe bomber
The bureau unveiled clearer, longer video of the suspect seen placing bombs near both party headquarters on January 5, 2021, urging the public to help identify the individual nearly five years after the attack.

Pennsylvania Democrats advance amendment to legalize abortion until birth
The Democrat-led Judiciary Committee passed six extreme pro-abortion bills, including a constitutional amendment that would erase all limits on abortion and enshrine “reproductive rights” in state law. The proposal, which also covers sterilization and gender procedures, could allow abortions up to a baby’s due date if ratified by voters.

Owners of in-progress China-tied battery plant in Michigan default on state deal, ending project
The battery plant faced significant local and national scrutiny over its ties to a China-based company.

Female spies are waging ‘sex warfare’ to steal Silicon Valley secrets
China and Russia are sending attractive women to seduce tech workers — even marrying and having children with their targets. "It’s the Wild West out there," says insider.

Trump holds off National Guard deployment after San Francisco mayor vows local crime cleanup
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president is willing to work with “anyone across the aisle” who’s serious about restoring law and order.

‘Frustrated’ accused Palisades firebug Jonathan Rinderknecht has outburst in court over his ‘detainment’
“They’re trying to associate and blame him for a fire that he was possibly associated with on Jan. 1, the Lachman Fire, with a fire that started seven days later, which is the Palisades Fire. Why are they blaming him for whatever the fire department didn’t do?" his lawyer said after the court appearance.

Left-wing cultural revolutionaries are decapitating statues and calling it art
When they told you Confederate statues were going to museums, you didn’t know they meant this.

US chess grandmaster's suspected cause of death being investigated as possible suicide or drug overdose
The death of 29-year-old Daniel Naroditsky is being eyed as a possible suicide or drug overdose — but is still being investigated by a homicide squad, according to a police report.

Felon accused of shooting man in scrotum reportedly after victim recorded video of gunman — after he fell off a scooter
A Chicago construction worker texting in his car filmed a man wiping out on a scooter — but the embarrassed rider didn’t take it well, returning moments later with a gun and allegedly shooting him in the thigh, calf, and groin.

Retired wrestler snaps armed robber’s arm in West Hollywood showdown
The sheriff's department told Blaze News that a black man wearing a mask exited a vehicle holding a semiautomatic handgun and demanded the victim’s Rolex watch. But the victim refused to comply, and a physical struggle ensued, authorities said.

White House...

White House fires back at Democrat's fake outrage over East Wing project by posting reminder of their own scandals
As Democrats desperately try to whip a frenzy over Trump’s privately funded 90,000-square-foot East Wing expansion, the White House updated its website to spotlight past scandals — from Bill Clinton’s affair and Obama’s Muslim Brotherhood meeting to Biden’s cocaine discovery — mocking critics for their manufactured outrage.

A Virginia couple is asking a judge to block Trump from tearing up the East Wing
They say the project is taking place “without legally required approvals or reviews.”

NYC...

Zohran Mamdani most popular with foreign-born New Yorkers, but Cuomo favorite with homegrown voters: Poll
The Patriot Polling survey found that Mamdani has a whopping 62% of the foreign-born vote, while Cuomo nets 24% and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa has a paltry 12%. Cuomo, who is running as an independent, has a healthy lead among American-born New Yorkers, securing 40% compared to Mamdani’s 32% and Sliwa’s 25%.

TikTok denies boosting pro-Mamdani content while undermining Cuomo's campaign
"Our early analysis suggests that content favoring Zohran Mamdani is being amplified, while videos supporting Andrew Cuomo are being suppressed, a pattern that could meaningfully influence public perception and voter behavior," tech founder Yehonatan Dodeles wrote.

Cuomo campaign pulls viral AI ad mocking criminals who endorse Zohran Mamdani
The satirical video, featuring AI-generated “criminals” praising Mamdani’s soft-on-crime agenda, was deleted shortly after posting, with Cuomo’s team calling it an unfinished upload — but not before racking up millions of views.

Politics...

Here are the major races and ballot measures in next month’s elections you need to know about
While not as expansive and numerous as midterm or presidential contests, this year’s Nov. 4 races are expected to be as important as the rest. From control of Virginia state government to a Democrat-led California redistricting initiative, here’s a breakdown of the biggest elections set to occur next month.

The Democrats’ convenient case of political amnesia
After years of weaponizing the justice system against the president and his allies, Democrats now warn against “political retribution,” pretending their own prosecutions and abuses of power never happened as the pendulum swings back their way.

The DNC’s biggest donor group? Those without jobs
An analysis of donors listed by the DNC in its most recent federal election filing found that “not employed” was the top occupation listed in the filing, donating a total of $12 million so far in 2025.

White House aides losing patience with Transportation Secretary Duffy for stoking feud with Elon Musk
"Duffy picking a fight with Elon doesn't sit well with a lot of people because Elon is going to be a pretty big factor in the midterms," a senior White House official told the Washington Free Beacon.

Maine Dem Senate candidate with Nazi tattoo apologizes for numerous anti-gay slurs
"I stopped using that specific kind of language a while ago ... and today I find that stuff abhorrent," Graham Platner said, who has previously claimed he is not a "secret" Nazi.

Jay Jones’ wife donated to ‘Freedom Fund’ that busts murderers and rapists out of jail
Mavis Jones’ donation is just the latest revelation as her husband faces questions over his commitment to law and order as he aims to become Virginia’s top cop.

Former NFL quarterback AJ McCarron launches bid for Alabama lieutenant governor, citing Charlie Kirk’s influence
"It's time for political newcomers and outsider candidates like me to lead the battle."

Ex-CNN analyst Chris Cillizza warns Jasmine Crockett could hand Texas senate seat to GOP
"I think this would be a dream scenario for Republicans. Because I think Ken Paxton has a real chance at winning the primary against John Cornyn and Wesley Hunt. And if he does, the best chance Republicans have of keeping that seat is Jasmine Crockett as the Democratic nominee.”

Economy...

Most potential homebuyers expect mortgage rates to drop. That’s why they’re waiting.
Mortgage rates have been creeping down over the last few months, with the 30-year fixed mortgage now sitting at 6.17%.

Intel beats on sales in first earnings report since US government became top shareholder
Intel reported third-quarter results on Thursday in which sales beat analyst estimates, signaling that demand for its core x86 processors for PCs has recovered. Shares of the chipmaker are up over 87% so far this year.

Target to lay off 1,000 and cut hundreds of open roles ahead of new CEO starting job
About 80% of the roles being cut are based in the U.S., with the majority concentrated in the Minneapolis area, where the company is headquartered, and in leadership positions.

Immigration...

Justice Department warns California officials not to arrest ICE agents
"Stand down or face prosecution. No one threatens our agents. No one will stop us from Making America Safe Again."

California defied federal order, let illegal migrant trucker keep license before deadly crash
A DOT investigation found Gavin Newsom’s administration ignored federal directives to revoke commercial licenses from illegal migrants, allowing 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh to upgrade his CDL days before allegedly killing three in a drug-fueled California highway crash.

Walmart, other major companies retreat from sponsoring H-1Bs following Trump administration's reforms
The $100,000 fee for sponsorship is too rich for some large companies.

New York human rights office fines apartment building owners $55K over poster telling tenants to report immigrants to ICE
Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul praised a settlement reached to fine apartment building owners $55,000 after they hung a poster calling on tenants to report immigrants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

WAR news...

Trump says he will inform Congress of plans to strike land-based cartel targets in Venezuela
"We’re going to go [to Congress]. I don’t see any loss in going — no reason not to. ... We’re going to tell them what we’re going to do, and I think they’re going to probably like it, except for the radical left lunatics.”

China...

China’s state oil giants halt Russian seaborne crude after new US sanctions
PetroChina, Sinopec, CNOOC, and Zhenhua Oil have paused seaborne purchases of Russian crude “at least for the short term” due to fears of secondary sanctions, according to Reuters.

China has been stockpiling oil for months
China — one of the biggest buyers of cut-price crude from Russia — has already spent months building up supplies, shielding it from potential disruption.

How China cheats its way into US law schools
Chinese LSAT preparation companies have violated the security of remotely administered exams for years, allowing Chinese nationals to access stolen questions and take the place of qualified Americans, the CEO of a U.S. test preparation company told the Washington Free Beacon.

Canada...

Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated over 'fake' ad featuring Ronald Reagan
“The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs,” Trump said on Truth Social. "Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED."

Palestinian refugee rips 'white people' for putting up Halloween decorations
Samar Alkhdour, a Palestinian refugee living in Montreal, filmed herself raging over Halloween decorations, calling Western traditions “uncivilized” and shouting “f**k you white people” and “f**k you Westerners” in an expletive-filled rant posted online.

Entertainment...

Science fiction must return to the three Rs: Rockets, robots, and ray guns
Once filled with hope, adventure, and wonder, modern science fiction has traded its rockets and ray guns for pronouns and politics. The genre that once inspired humanity to reach the stars now mostly lectures it — but a few writers are fighting to bring back the golden age of imagination and optimism.

'Lord of the Rings' demonizes orcs, says college prof
A University of Nottingham professor is teaching a course called Decolonising Tolkien that claims "The Lord of the Rings" portrays people of color and orcs as enemies of white men, extending similar arguments to "The Chronicles of Narnia" and Shakespeare for depicting a “mono-ethnic” England.

Media...

Colbert reclaims late-night lead as Kimmel loses top spot
"The Late Show" leads the way with just 2.46 million total viewers, as Kimmel raked in 2.11 demented leftists viewers.

Health...

Biohacker Bryan Johnson says sauna and ice pack routine cut microplastics in his semen by 85%
The 48-year-old claims daily 200-degree dry saunas paired with an ice pack on his groin slashed the amount of microplastic particles in his semen. Johnson credits the detox to his Blueprint regimen and now sells a $135 at-home microplastics test kit.

AI...

2 federal judges say use of AI led to errors in US court rulings
Two U.S. judges told Sen. Chuck Grassley their staff used ChatGPT and Perplexity to help write recent rulings that were later found to be full of errors, prompting new AI policies in their chambers and renewed calls for judiciary-wide oversight.

Amazon unveils AI smart glasses for its delivery drivers
When a driver parks at a delivery location, Amazon says the glasses automatically activate. The glasses' heads-up display help the driver locate the package inside the vehicle and then navigate to the delivery address. The glasses provide directions in places like multi-unit apartment complexes and business locations.

Technology...

Google’s Quantum chip claims 13,000x speed advantage over supercomputers in real-world applications
The move marks the shift from theory to practical quantum computing.

Amazon cloud crash leaves ‘smart bed’ users sweating through the night
An AWS outage knocked out several major apps and even smart mattresses, trapping users on overheated or tilted beds with no offline control.

Travel...

The world's best airlines and airports of 2025, according to Forbes
The winners were determined by an invitation-only survey of more than 9,000 of the most well-traveled people in the hospitality industry, including luxury travel advisers and FTG’s most frequent fliers — its incognito inspectors and training team. They determined the best U.S. airport is ... LaGuardia!

Sports...

NBA stars arrested in major mafia gambling bust involving Bonanno, Genovese, Lucchese, and Gambino families
Three NBA stars, including Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups, have been charged in a pair of sweeping and “historic” federal gambling busts — one of which implicates four of the five mafia families, and the other involves bets placed on LeBron James and four NBA teams.

How mafiosos and NBA stars used rigged card shufflers, X-ray tables, and secret contact lenses in multimillion-dollar poker scam
The scam began at least in 2019 and netted millions using a mixture of high-tech gadgets and old school mob tricks.

Babylon Bee: WNBA players assure FBI they weren't missing layups to throw games, they just suck at basketball
"I know it seems like a scam, but we're all just really, really bad at this game," said Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. "The truth is, we're just not that good at making the ball go into the little circle. We really are trying. It's just a lot harder than it looks."

Oct. 24, 2008 - Dow opens down… Dangerous day, could be historic… Hopes dwindling for McCain... Glenn talks with author Peter Schiff… In depression, name brands don’t matter… Glenn talks with Sen. John Sununu (R-N.H.)...

A new Monroe Doctrine? Trump quietly redraws the Western map

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

The president’s moves in Venezuela, Guyana, and Colombia aren’t about drugs. They’re about re-establishing America’s sovereignty across the Western Hemisphere.

For decades, we’ve been told America’s wars are about drugs, democracy, or “defending freedom.” But look closer at what’s unfolding off the coast of Venezuela, and you’ll see something far more strategic taking shape. Donald Trump’s so-called drug war isn’t about fentanyl or cocaine. It’s about control — and a rebirth of American sovereignty.

The aim of Trump’s ‘drug war’ is to keep the hemisphere’s oil, minerals, and manufacturing within the Western family and out of Beijing’s hands.

The president understands something the foreign policy class forgot long ago: The world doesn’t respect apologies. It respects strength.

While the global elites in Davos tout the Great Reset, Trump is building something entirely different — a new architecture of power based on regional independence, not global dependence. His quiet campaign in the Western Hemisphere may one day be remembered as the second Monroe Doctrine.

Venezuela sits at the center of it all. It holds the world’s largest crude oil reserves — oil perfectly suited for America’s Gulf refineries. For years, China and Russia have treated Venezuela like a pawn on their chessboard, offering predatory loans in exchange for control of those resources. The result has been a corrupt, communist state sitting in our own back yard. For too long, Washington shrugged. Not any more.The naval exercises in the Caribbean, the sanctions, the patrols — they’re not about drug smugglers. They’re about evicting China from our hemisphere.

Trump is using the old “drug war” playbook to wage a new kind of war — an economic and strategic one — without firing a shot at our actual enemies. The goal is simple: Keep the hemisphere’s oil, minerals, and manufacturing within the Western family and out of Beijing’s hands.

Beyond Venezuela

Just east of Venezuela lies Guyana, a country most Americans couldn’t find on a map a year ago. Then ExxonMobil struck oil, and suddenly Guyana became the newest front in a quiet geopolitical contest. Washington is helping defend those offshore platforms, build radar systems, and secure undersea cables — not for charity, but for strategy. Control energy, data, and shipping lanes, and you control the future.

Moreover, Colombia — a country once defined by cartels — is now positioned as the hinge between two oceans and two continents. It guards the Panama Canal and sits atop rare-earth minerals every modern economy needs. Decades of American presence there weren’t just about cocaine interdiction; they were about maintaining leverage over the arteries of global trade. Trump sees that clearly.

PEDRO MATTEY / Contributor | Getty Images

All of these recent news items — from the military drills in the Caribbean to the trade negotiations — reflect a new vision of American power. Not global policing. Not endless nation-building. It’s about strategic sovereignty.

It’s the same philosophy driving Trump’s approach to NATO, the Middle East, and Asia. We’ll stand with you — but you’ll stand on your own two feet. The days of American taxpayers funding global security while our own borders collapse are over.

Trump’s Monroe Doctrine

Critics will call it “isolationism.” It isn’t. It’s realism. It’s recognizing that America’s strength comes not from fighting other people’s wars but from securing our own energy, our own supply lines, our own hemisphere. The first Monroe Doctrine warned foreign powers to stay out of the Americas. The second one — Trump’s — says we’ll defend them, but we’ll no longer be their bank or their babysitter.

Historians may one day mark this moment as the start of a new era — when America stopped apologizing for its own interests and started rebuilding its sovereignty, one barrel, one chip, and one border at a time.



Antifa isn’t “leaderless” — It’s an organized machine of violence

Jeff J Mitchell / Staff | Getty Images

The mob rises where men of courage fall silent. The lesson from Portland, Chicago, and other blue cities is simple: Appeasing radicals doesn’t buy peace — it only rents humiliation.

Parts of America, like Portland and Chicago, now resemble occupied territory. Progressive city governments have surrendered control to street militias, leaving citizens, journalists, and even federal officers to face violent anarchists without protection.

Take Portland, where Antifa has terrorized the city for more than 100 consecutive nights. Federal officers trying to keep order face nightly assaults while local officials do nothing. Independent journalists, such as Nick Sortor, have even been arrested for documenting the chaos. Sortor and Blaze News reporter Julio Rosas later testified at the White House about Antifa’s violence — testimony that corporate media outlets buried.

Antifa is organized, funded, and emboldened.

Chicago offers the same grim picture. Federal agents have been stalked, ambushed, and denied backup from local police while under siege from mobs. Calls for help went unanswered, putting lives in danger. This is more than disorder; it is open defiance of federal authority and a violation of the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause.

A history of violence

For years, the legacy media and left-wing think tanks have portrayed Antifa as “decentralized” and “leaderless.” The opposite is true. Antifa is organized, disciplined, and well-funded. Groups like Rose City Antifa in Oregon, the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club in Texas, and Jane’s Revenge operate as coordinated street militias. Legal fronts such as the National Lawyers Guild provide protection, while crowdfunding networks and international supporters funnel money directly to the movement.

The claim that Antifa lacks structure is a convenient myth — one that’s cost Americans dearly.

History reminds us what happens when mobs go unchecked. The French Revolution, Weimar Germany, Mao’s Red Guards — every one began with chaos on the streets. But it wasn’t random. Today’s radicals follow the same playbook: Exploit disorder, intimidate opponents, and seize moral power while the state looks away.

Dismember the dragon

The Trump administration’s decision to designate Antifa a domestic terrorist organization was long overdue. The label finally acknowledged what citizens already knew: Antifa functions as a militant enterprise, recruiting and radicalizing youth for coordinated violence nationwide.

But naming the threat isn’t enough. The movement’s financiers, organizers, and enablers must also face justice. Every dollar that funds Antifa’s destruction should be traced, seized, and exposed.

AFP Contributor / Contributor | Getty Images

This fight transcends party lines. It’s not about left versus right; it’s about civilization versus anarchy. When politicians and judges excuse or ignore mob violence, they imperil the republic itself. Americans must reject silence and cowardice while street militias operate with impunity.

Antifa is organized, funded, and emboldened. The violence in Portland and Chicago is deliberate, not spontaneous. If America fails to confront it decisively, the price won’t just be broken cities — it will be the erosion of the republic itself.



URGENT: Supreme Court case could redefine religious liberty

Drew Angerer / Staff | Getty Images

The state is effectively silencing professionals who dare speak truths about gender and sexuality, redefining faith-guided speech as illegal.

This week, free speech is once again on the line before the U.S. Supreme Court. At stake is whether Americans still have the right to talk about faith, morality, and truth in their private practice without the government’s permission.

The case comes out of Colorado, where lawmakers in 2019 passed a ban on what they call “conversion therapy.” The law prohibits licensed counselors from trying to change a minor’s gender identity or sexual orientation, including their behaviors or gender expression. The law specifically targets Christian counselors who serve clients attempting to overcome gender dysphoria and not fall prey to the transgender ideology.

The root of this case isn’t about therapy. It’s about erasing a worldview.

The law does include one convenient exception. Counselors are free to “assist” a person who wants to transition genders but not someone who wants to affirm their biological sex. In other words, you can help a child move in one direction — one that is in line with the state’s progressive ideology — but not the other.

Think about that for a moment. The state is saying that a counselor can’t even discuss changing behavior with a client. Isn’t that the whole point of counseling?

One‑sided freedom

Kaley Chiles, a licensed professional counselor in Colorado Springs, has been one of the victims of this blatant attack on the First Amendment. Chiles has dedicated her practice to helping clients dealing with addiction, trauma, sexuality struggles, and gender dysphoria. She’s also a Christian who serves patients seeking guidance rooted in biblical teaching.

Before 2019, she could counsel minors according to her faith. She could talk about biblical morality, identity, and the path to wholeness. When the state outlawed that speech, she stopped. She followed the law — and then she sued.

Her case, Chiles v. Salazar, is now before the Supreme Court. Justices heard oral arguments on Tuesday. The question: Is counseling a form of speech or merely a government‑regulated service?

If the court rules the wrong way, it won’t just silence therapists. It could muzzle pastors, teachers, parents — anyone who believes in truth grounded in something higher than the state.

Censored belief

I believe marriage between a man and a woman is ordained by God. I believe that family — mother, father, child — is central to His design for humanity.

I believe that men and women are created in God’s image, with divine purpose and eternal worth. Gender isn’t an accessory; it’s part of who we are.

I believe the command to “be fruitful and multiply” still stands, that the power to create life is sacred, and that it belongs within marriage between a man and a woman.

And I believe that when we abandon these principles — when we treat sex as recreation, when we dissolve families, when we forget our vows — society fractures.

Are those statements controversial now? Maybe. But if this case goes against Chiles, those statements and others could soon be illegal to say aloud in public.

Faith on trial

In Colorado today, a counselor cannot sit down with a 15‑year‑old who’s struggling with gender identity and say, “You were made in God’s image, and He does not make mistakes.” That is now considered hate speech.

That’s the “freedom” the modern left is offering — freedom to affirm, but never to question. Freedom to comply, but never to dissent. The same movement that claims to champion tolerance now demands silence from anyone who disagrees. The root of this case isn’t about therapy. It’s about erasing a worldview.

The real test

No matter what happens at the Supreme Court, we cannot stop speaking the truth. These beliefs aren’t political slogans. For me, they are the product of years of wrestling, searching, and learning through pain and grace what actually leads to peace. For us, they are the fundamental principles that lead to a flourishing life. We cannot balk at standing for truth.

Maybe that’s why God allows these moments — moments when believers are pushed to the wall. They force us to ask hard questions: What is true? What is worth standing for? What is worth dying for — and living for?

If we answer those questions honestly, we’ll find not just truth, but freedom.

The state doesn’t grant real freedom — and it certainly isn’t defined by Colorado legislators. Real freedom comes from God. And the day we forget that, the First Amendment will mean nothing at all.



