Morning Brief 2025-10-24

Doc shows Garland, Wray, and Monaco all over corrupt Arctic Frost
The fingerprints of top deep-staters in Biden’s weaponized Department of Justice are all over the launch of the corrupt Arctic Frost investigation, according to a document just dropped by Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
FBI releases new footage, renews $500,000 reward in search for J6 pipe bomber
The bureau unveiled clearer, longer video of the suspect seen placing bombs near both party headquarters on January 5, 2021, urging the public to help identify the individual nearly five years after the attack.
Pennsylvania Democrats advance amendment to legalize abortion until birth
The Democrat-led Judiciary Committee passed six extreme pro-abortion bills, including a constitutional amendment that would erase all limits on abortion and enshrine “reproductive rights” in state law. The proposal, which also covers sterilization and gender procedures, could allow abortions up to a baby’s due date if ratified by voters.
Owners of in-progress China-tied battery plant in Michigan default on state deal, ending project
The battery plant faced significant local and national scrutiny over its ties to a China-based company.
Female spies are waging ‘sex warfare’ to steal Silicon Valley secrets
China and Russia are sending attractive women to seduce tech workers — even marrying and having children with their targets. "It’s the Wild West out there," says insider.
Trump holds off National Guard deployment after San Francisco mayor vows local crime cleanup
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president is willing to work with “anyone across the aisle” who’s serious about restoring law and order.
‘Frustrated’ accused Palisades firebug Jonathan Rinderknecht has outburst in court over his ‘detainment’
“They’re trying to associate and blame him for a fire that he was possibly associated with on Jan. 1, the Lachman Fire, with a fire that started seven days later, which is the Palisades Fire. Why are they blaming him for whatever the fire department didn’t do?" his lawyer said after the court appearance.
Left-wing cultural revolutionaries are decapitating statues and calling it art
When they told you Confederate statues were going to museums, you didn’t know they meant this.
US chess grandmaster's suspected cause of death being investigated as possible suicide or drug overdose
The death of 29-year-old Daniel Naroditsky is being eyed as a possible suicide or drug overdose — but is still being investigated by a homicide squad, according to a police report.
Felon accused of shooting man in scrotum reportedly after victim recorded video of gunman — after he fell off a scooter
A Chicago construction worker texting in his car filmed a man wiping out on a scooter — but the embarrassed rider didn’t take it well, returning moments later with a gun and allegedly shooting him in the thigh, calf, and groin.
Retired wrestler snaps armed robber’s arm in West Hollywood showdown
The sheriff's department told Blaze News that a black man wearing a mask exited a vehicle holding a semiautomatic handgun and demanded the victim’s Rolex watch. But the victim refused to comply, and a physical struggle ensued, authorities said.
White House fires back at Democrat's fake outrage over East Wing project by posting reminder of their own scandals
As Democrats desperately try to whip a frenzy over Trump’s privately funded 90,000-square-foot East Wing expansion, the White House updated its website to spotlight past scandals — from Bill Clinton’s affair and Obama’s Muslim Brotherhood meeting to Biden’s cocaine discovery — mocking critics for their manufactured outrage.
A Virginia couple is asking a judge to block Trump from tearing up the East Wing
They say the project is taking place “without legally required approvals or reviews.”
Zohran Mamdani most popular with foreign-born New Yorkers, but Cuomo favorite with homegrown voters: Poll
The Patriot Polling survey found that Mamdani has a whopping 62% of the foreign-born vote, while Cuomo nets 24% and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa has a paltry 12%. Cuomo, who is running as an independent, has a healthy lead among American-born New Yorkers, securing 40% compared to Mamdani’s 32% and Sliwa’s 25%.
TikTok denies boosting pro-Mamdani content while undermining Cuomo's campaign
"Our early analysis suggests that content favoring Zohran Mamdani is being amplified, while videos supporting Andrew Cuomo are being suppressed, a pattern that could meaningfully influence public perception and voter behavior," tech founder Yehonatan Dodeles wrote.
Cuomo campaign pulls viral AI ad mocking criminals who endorse Zohran Mamdani
The satirical video, featuring AI-generated “criminals” praising Mamdani’s soft-on-crime agenda, was deleted shortly after posting, with Cuomo’s team calling it an unfinished upload — but not before racking up millions of views.
Here are the major races and ballot measures in next month’s elections you need to know about
While not as expansive and numerous as midterm or presidential contests, this year’s Nov. 4 races are expected to be as important as the rest. From control of Virginia state government to a Democrat-led California redistricting initiative, here’s a breakdown of the biggest elections set to occur next month.
The Democrats’ convenient case of political amnesia
After years of weaponizing the justice system against the president and his allies, Democrats now warn against “political retribution,” pretending their own prosecutions and abuses of power never happened as the pendulum swings back their way.
The DNC’s biggest donor group? Those without jobs
An analysis of donors listed by the DNC in its most recent federal election filing found that “not employed” was the top occupation listed in the filing, donating a total of $12 million so far in 2025.
White House aides losing patience with Transportation Secretary Duffy for stoking feud with Elon Musk
"Duffy picking a fight with Elon doesn't sit well with a lot of people because Elon is going to be a pretty big factor in the midterms," a senior White House official told the Washington Free Beacon.
Maine Dem Senate candidate with Nazi tattoo apologizes for numerous anti-gay slurs
"I stopped using that specific kind of language a while ago ... and today I find that stuff abhorrent," Graham Platner said, who has previously claimed he is not a "secret" Nazi.
Jay Jones’ wife donated to ‘Freedom Fund’ that busts murderers and rapists out of jail
Mavis Jones’ donation is just the latest revelation as her husband faces questions over his commitment to law and order as he aims to become Virginia’s top cop.
Former NFL quarterback AJ McCarron launches bid for Alabama lieutenant governor, citing Charlie Kirk’s influence
"It's time for political newcomers and outsider candidates like me to lead the battle."
Ex-CNN analyst Chris Cillizza warns Jasmine Crockett could hand Texas senate seat to GOP
"I think this would be a dream scenario for Republicans. Because I think Ken Paxton has a real chance at winning the primary against John Cornyn and Wesley Hunt. And if he does, the best chance Republicans have of keeping that seat is Jasmine Crockett as the Democratic nominee.”
Most potential homebuyers expect mortgage rates to drop. That’s why they’re waiting.
Mortgage rates have been creeping down over the last few months, with the 30-year fixed mortgage now sitting at 6.17%.
Intel beats on sales in first earnings report since US government became top shareholder
Intel reported third-quarter results on Thursday in which sales beat analyst estimates, signaling that demand for its core x86 processors for PCs has recovered. Shares of the chipmaker are up over 87% so far this year.
Target to lay off 1,000 and cut hundreds of open roles ahead of new CEO starting job
About 80% of the roles being cut are based in the U.S., with the majority concentrated in the Minneapolis area, where the company is headquartered, and in leadership positions.
Justice Department warns California officials not to arrest ICE agents
"Stand down or face prosecution. No one threatens our agents. No one will stop us from Making America Safe Again."
California defied federal order, let illegal migrant trucker keep license before deadly crash
A DOT investigation found Gavin Newsom’s administration ignored federal directives to revoke commercial licenses from illegal migrants, allowing 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh to upgrade his CDL days before allegedly killing three in a drug-fueled California highway crash.
Walmart, other major companies retreat from sponsoring H-1Bs following Trump administration's reforms
The $100,000 fee for sponsorship is too rich for some large companies.
New York human rights office fines apartment building owners $55K over poster telling tenants to report immigrants to ICE
Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul praised a settlement reached to fine apartment building owners $55,000 after they hung a poster calling on tenants to report immigrants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Trump says he will inform Congress of plans to strike land-based cartel targets in Venezuela
"We’re going to go [to Congress]. I don’t see any loss in going — no reason not to. ... We’re going to tell them what we’re going to do, and I think they’re going to probably like it, except for the radical left lunatics.”
China’s state oil giants halt Russian seaborne crude after new US sanctions
PetroChina, Sinopec, CNOOC, and Zhenhua Oil have paused seaborne purchases of Russian crude “at least for the short term” due to fears of secondary sanctions, according to Reuters.
China has been stockpiling oil for months
China — one of the biggest buyers of cut-price crude from Russia — has already spent months building up supplies, shielding it from potential disruption.
How China cheats its way into US law schools
Chinese LSAT preparation companies have violated the security of remotely administered exams for years, allowing Chinese nationals to access stolen questions and take the place of qualified Americans, the CEO of a U.S. test preparation company told the Washington Free Beacon.
Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated over 'fake' ad featuring Ronald Reagan
“The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs,” Trump said on Truth Social. "Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED."
Palestinian refugee rips 'white people' for putting up Halloween decorations
Samar Alkhdour, a Palestinian refugee living in Montreal, filmed herself raging over Halloween decorations, calling Western traditions “uncivilized” and shouting “f**k you white people” and “f**k you Westerners” in an expletive-filled rant posted online.
Science fiction must return to the three Rs: Rockets, robots, and ray guns
Once filled with hope, adventure, and wonder, modern science fiction has traded its rockets and ray guns for pronouns and politics. The genre that once inspired humanity to reach the stars now mostly lectures it — but a few writers are fighting to bring back the golden age of imagination and optimism.
'Lord of the Rings' demonizes orcs, says college prof
A University of Nottingham professor is teaching a course called Decolonising Tolkien that claims "The Lord of the Rings" portrays people of color and orcs as enemies of white men, extending similar arguments to "The Chronicles of Narnia" and Shakespeare for depicting a “mono-ethnic” England.
Colbert reclaims late-night lead as Kimmel loses top spot
"The Late Show" leads the way with just 2.46 million total viewers, as Kimmel raked in 2.11 demented leftists viewers.
Biohacker Bryan Johnson says sauna and ice pack routine cut microplastics in his semen by 85%
The 48-year-old claims daily 200-degree dry saunas paired with an ice pack on his groin slashed the amount of microplastic particles in his semen. Johnson credits the detox to his Blueprint regimen and now sells a $135 at-home microplastics test kit.
2 federal judges say use of AI led to errors in US court rulings
Two U.S. judges told Sen. Chuck Grassley their staff used ChatGPT and Perplexity to help write recent rulings that were later found to be full of errors, prompting new AI policies in their chambers and renewed calls for judiciary-wide oversight.
Amazon unveils AI smart glasses for its delivery drivers
When a driver parks at a delivery location, Amazon says the glasses automatically activate. The glasses' heads-up display help the driver locate the package inside the vehicle and then navigate to the delivery address. The glasses provide directions in places like multi-unit apartment complexes and business locations.
Google’s Quantum chip claims 13,000x speed advantage over supercomputers in real-world applications
The move marks the shift from theory to practical quantum computing.
Amazon cloud crash leaves ‘smart bed’ users sweating through the night
An AWS outage knocked out several major apps and even smart mattresses, trapping users on overheated or tilted beds with no offline control.
The world's best airlines and airports of 2025, according to Forbes
The winners were determined by an invitation-only survey of more than 9,000 of the most well-traveled people in the hospitality industry, including luxury travel advisers and FTG’s most frequent fliers — its incognito inspectors and training team. They determined the best U.S. airport is ... LaGuardia!
NBA stars arrested in major mafia gambling bust involving Bonanno, Genovese, Lucchese, and Gambino families
Three NBA stars, including Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups, have been charged in a pair of sweeping and “historic” federal gambling busts — one of which implicates four of the five mafia families, and the other involves bets placed on LeBron James and four NBA teams.
How mafiosos and NBA stars used rigged card shufflers, X-ray tables, and secret contact lenses in multimillion-dollar poker scam
The scam began at least in 2019 and netted millions using a mixture of high-tech gadgets and old school mob tricks.
Babylon Bee: WNBA players assure FBI they weren't missing layups to throw games, they just suck at basketball
"I know it seems like a scam, but we're all just really, really bad at this game," said Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. "The truth is, we're just not that good at making the ball go into the little circle. We really are trying. It's just a lot harder than it looks."
