Live

Glenn's Show Prep

Morning Brief 2025-10-27

October 27, 2025
Chris Brady

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Brandon Tseng
TOPIC: AI is changing how wars are fought.

News...

Democrats embrace ‘rage rhetoric’ as violence escalates
Top Democrats, including Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Gavin Newsom, and DNC Chair Ken Martin, have intensified fiery rhetoric, urging supporters to “rise up” and “fight in the streets,” while strategist James Carville fantasized about humiliating political “collaborators.”

Trump derangement syndrome has morphed into something far more lethal
Once a political obsession, TDS has evolved into full-blown Trump projection disorder — with Democrats defending candidates sporting Nazi tattoos, cozying up to jihad-linked imams, and melting down over a ballroom that costs taxpayers nothing, proving they’ve become everything they once accused him of being.

Democrat Eric Swalwell calls on 2028 Dem nominees to pledge to destroy Trump's $300 million ballroom
China’s stooge in Congress has demanded that any 2028 Democratic presidential candidate pledge to demolish the planned White House ballroom project, stating that they should not seek the nomination without this commitment.

Senator Warren launches investigation into Trump's White House ballroom
“Rich traders with coin and many goods, hmm ... they give much treasure to build Big Chief Trump’s great dance lodge. Ehh ... they do this while their trade sits before his fire. What do they take in return, hmm? What deal made beneath the buffalo robe?”

Washington Post editorial board praises Trump’s demolition of East Wing
“The White House cannot simply be a museum to the past. Like America, it must evolve with the times to maintain its greatness. Strong leaders reject calcification. In that way, Trump’s undertaking is a shot across the bow at NIMBYs everywhere,” the Post’s editorial board said in an opinion piece published Saturday.

Trump should honor Charlie Kirk with a statue in his Garden of Heroes
Every nation tells its story through those it chooses to honor. Trump has advanced a proposal for a Garden of Heroes to mark America’s 250th birthday; a living monument of 250 of the greatest Americans. To ask who should be included is to ask whose lives embody our national spirit and values, and Kirk deserves a place among them.

Arctic Frost probe targeting Trump conservatives born at highest levels of Biden White House, DOJ
Evidence continues to emerge showing the top levels of the Biden administration involved in the investigations into once-and-future rival Donald Trump.

FBI’s big sweep: 5 days, numerous cities, and 1 big bite out of crime
Kash Patel and Dan Bongino’s coordinated crackdown hit cartels, street gangs, and mafia rings coast-to-coast, netting nearly 100 arrests and massive drug and cash seizures in one of the largest federal operations in recent memory.

Government shutdown...

Democrats’ Obamacare lies reveal how flimsy their government shutdown excuses actually are
Expiring subsidies work out to about $333 a year, or less than $28 a month — that's what Democrats claim they're shutting down the government for.

USDA says food aid benefits won’t be issued next month due to ongoing government shutdown
The current government shutdown is the second longest in history.

Bessent: US won’t be able to pay military by Nov. 15 if Democrats' government shutdown is prolonged
Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked a bill to pay active-duty members of the military and other essential federal employees who have had to work amid the government shutdown.

Deep-pocketed donor who gave $130M to pay soldiers during government shutdown is identified: Report
Billionaire businessman Timothy Mellon — scion of the famed American banking family — is the deep-pocketed donor who gave $130 million to pay U.S. troops during the government shutdown.

Concerning air traffic controller shortage emerging, Transportation Secretary Duffy says
The Trump administration has warned that flight disruptions will increase as controllers miss their first full paycheck on Tuesday.

NYC...

Hakeem Jeffries Endorses Mamdani
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Friday endorsed Democrat New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a far-left extremist, following months of pressure from the party's progressive members.

Bill Maher sounds the alarm on impending threat for Democrats posed by Mamdani
“I think the whole Democratic Party in the country is on the ballot, and the whole country will be looking at this race to see which way are the Democrats going to go,” Maher said.

JD Vance slams Zohran Mamdani for making ‘his auntie’ the ‘real victim of 9/11’
“According to Zohran the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks,” Vance wrote Saturday on X, sharing a clip of the socialist candidate choking back tears as he and his family described themselves as the true victims of 9/11.

Politics...

Gavin Newsom says he will consider White House run in 2028
In an interview taped Thursday in San Jose, Newsom was asked whether he would give "serious thought" to a White House bid once next year's midterm elections are over. "Yeah, I'd be lying otherwise," Newsom replied. "I'd just be lying. And I'm not — I can't do that."

Kamala Harris tells BBC she may run for president again: 'I am not done'
In her first U.K. interview, Harris said she would "possibly" be president one day and was confident there will be a woman in the White House in the future. Polling and betting don't think that is likely, with Polymarket odds at 2%.

Babylon Bee: Republicans donate $50 million to Kamala 2028 campaign
"If there's anything we can do to get Democrats on board with Kamala, count us in," said RNC chair Joe Gruters. "We would like nothing more than to partner with Democrats to make this happen. This is what real bipartisanship looks like."

Chicago mayor spazzes out over ‘racist’ term ‘illegal alien’
"The last thing that I'm going to do is accept that type of racist, nasty language to describe human beings."

Economy...

Cooler-than-expected US consumer inflation adds to market cheer
A tamer-than-expected U.S. inflation report for September injected optimism into markets. Traders are now betting that the Federal Reserve will almost certainly cut rates at its October meeting — scheduled for later this week — as well as at its December gathering.

GM is eliminating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from all vehicles
According to AutoBlog, “GM’s long-term goal is to turn its vehicles into ‘software-defined platforms,’ unlocking revenue from subscriptions and in-car services.”

WAR news...

Trump considering plans to target cocaine facilities inside Venezuela, officials say
Outward signs on Friday pointed toward a major potential military escalation, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordering the Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier strike group currently stationed in Europe to the Caribbean region. Trump has also authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela.

Lindsey Graham says Trump ‘has all the authority he needs’ to strike Venezuela
“I think President Trump has made a decision that Maduro, the leader of Venezuela, is an indicted drug trafficker, that it’s time for him to go, that Venezuela and Colombia have been safe havens for narco-terrorists for too long.”

Inside Venezuela’s most powerful narco-terror gang ‘Cartel of the Suns’ in Trump’s crosshairs ... & why it’s untouchable
Cartel de los Soles is a state-embedded network, with Maduro's military and officials accused of driving and protecting the cocaine trade.

Rand Paul calls Trump’s Caribbean boat strikes ‘extrajudicial killings’
“A briefing is not enough to overcome the Constitution. The Constitution says that when you go to war, Congress has to vote on it,” Paul said in the interview, noting that “to be clear, we’ve got no information. I’ve been invited to no briefing.”

Israel...

‘We all have a Trump problem’: UN official angling for role in post-war Gaza has history of bashing Trump
Tom Fletcher, the U.N.’s undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator in Gaza, has also parroted Hamas propaganda

Palestinian terrorists released to luxury Cairo hotel alongside unsuspecting Western tourists
Israel was forced to empty its prisons of nearly all its most feared jihadists held on life sentences as part of Trump’s 20-point peace plan. Some 154 of the 250 fanatics who were freed are currently staying in the Marriott’s five-star Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel in the Egyptian capital.

Ukraine - Russia...

Trump does what Brussels couldn’t: Kill Russian oil in Europe
Donald Trump’s surprise move to sanction Russia’s largest oil companies won’t paralyze Vladimir Putin’s war machine — but it will help the EU kick Russian oil out of the bloc for good.

Russia claims successful test of new long-range nuclear-powered cruise missile amid diplomatic breakdown
Putin announced a successful launch of the Burevestnik cruise missile, which stayed airborne for about 15 hours and covered roughly 8,700 miles while evading air defenses. Putin said Russia will now prepare infrastructure to deploy the weapon, calling it a capability “no one else in the world has.”

China...

Bessent says US and China have reached 'substantial framework' in tariff negotiations
The Treasury secretary also alluded to deals on rare earth minerals and soybeans.

Bessent says ‘final deal on TikTok’ has been reached
"I believe that as of today, all the details are ironed out, and that will be for the two leaders to consummate that transaction on Thursday in Korea,” Bessent said during an appearance on "Face the Nation."

Politico reporter under investigation for serving as CCP spy
The unnamed reporter, who is based in Brussels, Belgium, "is suspected of using their position as a journalist to cultivate potential targets working in Brussels-based international organizations, including by making sexual overtures towards officials in these institutions," European news site Euractiv reported.

Europe...

Suspects arrested over brazen jewel theft from Paris’ Louvre museum
French authorities arrested two men tied to the $102 million Louvre jewel theft, including one detained at Charles de Gaulle Airport as he prepared to fly to Algeria. DNA evidence from the scene reportedly led investigators to the suspects.

Ireland elects left-wing, pro-immigrant president
Catherine Connolly, a pro-immigration, self-avowed socialist running as an independent, won Ireland’s 2025 presidential election in a landslide Friday, defeating both of the nominees of the country’s two largest parties.

Top banker warns Labour’s budget is a ‘financial horror show’
Veteran financier Ken Costa blasted Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ upcoming budget as a “socialist fantasy” that punishes ambition and drives talent abroad. He accused Labour of demonizing wealth creators with endless tax hikes to fund state expansion, warning Britain is becoming hostile to success.

South America...

Victory for Milei’s party in Argentina midterm elections seen as test for his libertarian mandate and US support
Early results in Argentina’s legislative elections on Sunday showed a landslide victory for President Javier Milei as voters overwhelmingly backed his free-market reforms and deep austerity measures, providing a strong boost for the libertarian leader to continue his economic overhaul.

Asia...

Trump oversees ‘historic’ ceasefire deal as Thailand and Cambodia end long-standing border dispute
Trump, who is in Malaysia, had used the threat of higher tariffs against both countries to force them to agree to end the fighting that resulted in dozens of deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands.

Japan PM says strong US ties ‘top priority’ after talk with Trump
Trump will hold a summit with Takaichi on Tuesday.

Trump on possible meeting with Kim Jong Un during Asia trip: ‘I’m open to it’
"The last time I met him, I put it out over the internet that I’m coming to South Korea and if he’d like to meet, I’m open to it. I’d do it. If you want to put out the word, I’m open to it,” he told reporters. “They don’t have a lot of telephone service. They have a lot of nuclear weapons but not a lot of telephone service. I’m open to it.”

Entertainment...

Michael Jackson's daughter makes startling claim against father's estate, dividing her family
Paris Jackson accused the estate’s executors of wasting millions by paying $600,000 in “lavish gratuities” to outside lawyers, a move that has stunned relatives who credit the team with rebuilding her father’s fortune from massive debt to a $3 billion empire.

Health...

Study finds no link between antidepressants and mass shootings, but questions remain
A new Psychiatry Research study found no connection between antidepressant use and mass shootings after analyzing 852 incidents since 1990, though critics note the data relies on public reports and omits medical records. The findings clash with RFK Jr.’s long-held beliefs.

Texas doctor surrenders license after being sued for giving sex-change drugs to children
"May Lau has done untold damage to children, both physically and psychologically, and the surrendering of her Texas medical license is a major victory for our state."

Religion...

NY Times: A spiritual vibe shift
As I trawl social media in my reporting, I watch videos of traffic lines to get into church parking lots. I’m also seeing reels of mass baptisms, young men in pews and public confessions on college campuses. The conservative commentator Glenn Beck called Charlie Kirk’s memorial service the “greatest revival moment” of his lifetime.

WSJ: The Christian podcaster rallying a new generation of conservative women
Allie Beth Stuckey is uniting thousands of women around her views on marriage, motherhood, and the dangers of empathy.

AI...

US Army says it is not replacing 'human decision-making' with AI after general admits to using chatbot
After Major General Hank Taylor said he’d been “really close” with an AI chatbot, the Army clarified he was only experimenting with approved tools to study how artificial intelligence could aid — not replace — military decision-making.

AI models may be developing their own ‘survival drive’, researchers say
Like HAL 9000 from "2001: A Space Odyssey," some AIs seem to resist being turned off and will even sabotage shutdown.

Science...

Manhattan-sized space object 3I/ATLAS has grown a tail — a possible sign of alien ‘maneuver’: Harvard scientist
The succession of an anti-tail and then the presence of a tail could be indicative of “controlled maneuvering” and a high-impact Black Swan event.

Oct. 27, 2008 - America's march to socialism... Obama's redistribution of wealth... Glenn endorses Sarah Palin, not John McCain... Reporter grills Biden on Obama's 'spread the wealth' comment...

Why the White House restoration sent the left Into panic mode

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

Presidents have altered the White House for decades, yet only Donald Trump is treated as a vandal for privately funding the East Wing’s restoration.

Every time a president so much as changes the color of the White House drapes, the press clutches its pearls. Unless the name on the stationery is Barack Obama’s, even routine restoration becomes a national outrage.

President Donald Trump’s decision to privately fund upgrades to the White House — including a new state ballroom — has been met with the usual chorus of gasps and sneers. You’d think he bulldozed Monticello.

If a Republican preserves beauty, it’s vandalism. If a Democrat does the same, it’s ‘visionary.’

The irony is that presidents have altered and expanded the White House for more than a century. President Franklin D. Roosevelt added the East and West Wings in the middle of the Great Depression. Newspapers accused him of building a palace while Americans stood in breadlines. History now calls it “vision.”

First lady Nancy Reagan faced the same hysteria. Headlines accused her of spending taxpayer money on new china “while Americans starved.” In truth, she raised private funds after learning that the White House didn’t have enough matching plates for state dinners. She took the ridicule and refused to pass blame.

“I’m a big girl,” she told her staff. “This comes with the job.” That was dignity — something the press no longer recognizes.

A restoration, not a renovation

Trump’s project is different in every way that should matter. It costs taxpayers nothing. Not a cent. The president and a few friends privately fund the work. There’s no private pool or tennis court, no personal perks. The additions won’t even be completed until after he leaves office.

What’s being built is not indulgence — it’s stewardship. A restoration of aging rooms, worn fixtures, and century-old bathrooms that no longer function properly in the people’s house. Trump has paid for cast brass doorknobs engraved with the presidential seal, restored the carpets and moldings, and ensured that the architecture remains faithful to history.

The media’s response was mockery and accusations of vanity. They call it “grotesque excess,” while celebrating billion-dollar “climate art” projects and funneling hundreds of millions into activist causes like the No Kings movement. They lecture America on restraint while living off the largesse of billionaires.

The selective guardians of history

Where was this sudden reverence for history when rioters torched St. John’s Church — the same church where every president since James Madison has worshipped? The press called it an “expression of grief.”

Where was that reverence when mobs toppled statues of Washington, Jefferson, and Grant? Or when first lady Melania Trump replaced the Rose Garden’s lawn with a patio but otherwise followed Jackie Kennedy’s original 1962 plans in the garden’s restoration? They called that “desecration.”

If a Republican preserves beauty, it’s vandalism. If a Democrat does the same, it’s “visionary.”

The real desecration

The people shrieking about “historic preservation” care nothing for history. They hate the idea that something lasting and beautiful might be built by hands they despise. They mock craftsmanship because it exposes their own cultural decay.

The White House ballroom is not a scandal — it’s a mirror. And what it reflects is the media’s own pettiness. The ruling class that ridicules restoration is the same class that cheered as America’s monuments fell. Its members sneer at permanence because permanence condemns them.

Julia Beverly / Contributor | Getty Images

Trump’s improvements are an act of faith — in the nation’s symbols, its endurance, and its worth. The outrage over a privately funded renovation says less about him than it does about the journalists who mistake destruction for progress.

The real desecration isn’t happening in the East Wing. It’s happening in the newsrooms that long ago tore up their own foundation — truth — and never bothered to rebuild it.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

A new Monroe Doctrine? Trump quietly redraws the Western map

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

The president’s moves in Venezuela, Guyana, and Colombia aren’t about drugs. They’re about re-establishing America’s sovereignty across the Western Hemisphere.

For decades, we’ve been told America’s wars are about drugs, democracy, or “defending freedom.” But look closer at what’s unfolding off the coast of Venezuela, and you’ll see something far more strategic taking shape. Donald Trump’s so-called drug war isn’t about fentanyl or cocaine. It’s about control — and a rebirth of American sovereignty.

The aim of Trump’s ‘drug war’ is to keep the hemisphere’s oil, minerals, and manufacturing within the Western family and out of Beijing’s hands.

The president understands something the foreign policy class forgot long ago: The world doesn’t respect apologies. It respects strength.

While the global elites in Davos tout the Great Reset, Trump is building something entirely different — a new architecture of power based on regional independence, not global dependence. His quiet campaign in the Western Hemisphere may one day be remembered as the second Monroe Doctrine.

Venezuela sits at the center of it all. It holds the world’s largest crude oil reserves — oil perfectly suited for America’s Gulf refineries. For years, China and Russia have treated Venezuela like a pawn on their chessboard, offering predatory loans in exchange for control of those resources. The result has been a corrupt, communist state sitting in our own back yard. For too long, Washington shrugged. Not any more.The naval exercises in the Caribbean, the sanctions, the patrols — they’re not about drug smugglers. They’re about evicting China from our hemisphere.

Trump is using the old “drug war” playbook to wage a new kind of war — an economic and strategic one — without firing a shot at our actual enemies. The goal is simple: Keep the hemisphere’s oil, minerals, and manufacturing within the Western family and out of Beijing’s hands.

Beyond Venezuela

Just east of Venezuela lies Guyana, a country most Americans couldn’t find on a map a year ago. Then ExxonMobil struck oil, and suddenly Guyana became the newest front in a quiet geopolitical contest. Washington is helping defend those offshore platforms, build radar systems, and secure undersea cables — not for charity, but for strategy. Control energy, data, and shipping lanes, and you control the future.

Moreover, Colombia — a country once defined by cartels — is now positioned as the hinge between two oceans and two continents. It guards the Panama Canal and sits atop rare-earth minerals every modern economy needs. Decades of American presence there weren’t just about cocaine interdiction; they were about maintaining leverage over the arteries of global trade. Trump sees that clearly.

PEDRO MATTEY / Contributor | Getty Images

All of these recent news items — from the military drills in the Caribbean to the trade negotiations — reflect a new vision of American power. Not global policing. Not endless nation-building. It’s about strategic sovereignty.

It’s the same philosophy driving Trump’s approach to NATO, the Middle East, and Asia. We’ll stand with you — but you’ll stand on your own two feet. The days of American taxpayers funding global security while our own borders collapse are over.

Trump’s Monroe Doctrine

Critics will call it “isolationism.” It isn’t. It’s realism. It’s recognizing that America’s strength comes not from fighting other people’s wars but from securing our own energy, our own supply lines, our own hemisphere. The first Monroe Doctrine warned foreign powers to stay out of the Americas. The second one — Trump’s — says we’ll defend them, but we’ll no longer be their bank or their babysitter.

Historians may one day mark this moment as the start of a new era — when America stopped apologizing for its own interests and started rebuilding its sovereignty, one barrel, one chip, and one border at a time.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Antifa isn’t “leaderless” — It’s an organized machine of violence

Jeff J Mitchell / Staff | Getty Images

The mob rises where men of courage fall silent. The lesson from Portland, Chicago, and other blue cities is simple: Appeasing radicals doesn’t buy peace — it only rents humiliation.

Parts of America, like Portland and Chicago, now resemble occupied territory. Progressive city governments have surrendered control to street militias, leaving citizens, journalists, and even federal officers to face violent anarchists without protection.

Take Portland, where Antifa has terrorized the city for more than 100 consecutive nights. Federal officers trying to keep order face nightly assaults while local officials do nothing. Independent journalists, such as Nick Sortor, have even been arrested for documenting the chaos. Sortor and Blaze News reporter Julio Rosas later testified at the White House about Antifa’s violence — testimony that corporate media outlets buried.

Antifa is organized, funded, and emboldened.

Chicago offers the same grim picture. Federal agents have been stalked, ambushed, and denied backup from local police while under siege from mobs. Calls for help went unanswered, putting lives in danger. This is more than disorder; it is open defiance of federal authority and a violation of the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause.

A history of violence

For years, the legacy media and left-wing think tanks have portrayed Antifa as “decentralized” and “leaderless.” The opposite is true. Antifa is organized, disciplined, and well-funded. Groups like Rose City Antifa in Oregon, the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club in Texas, and Jane’s Revenge operate as coordinated street militias. Legal fronts such as the National Lawyers Guild provide protection, while crowdfunding networks and international supporters funnel money directly to the movement.

The claim that Antifa lacks structure is a convenient myth — one that’s cost Americans dearly.

History reminds us what happens when mobs go unchecked. The French Revolution, Weimar Germany, Mao’s Red Guards — every one began with chaos on the streets. But it wasn’t random. Today’s radicals follow the same playbook: Exploit disorder, intimidate opponents, and seize moral power while the state looks away.

Dismember the dragon

The Trump administration’s decision to designate Antifa a domestic terrorist organization was long overdue. The label finally acknowledged what citizens already knew: Antifa functions as a militant enterprise, recruiting and radicalizing youth for coordinated violence nationwide.

But naming the threat isn’t enough. The movement’s financiers, organizers, and enablers must also face justice. Every dollar that funds Antifa’s destruction should be traced, seized, and exposed.

AFP Contributor / Contributor | Getty Images

This fight transcends party lines. It’s not about left versus right; it’s about civilization versus anarchy. When politicians and judges excuse or ignore mob violence, they imperil the republic itself. Americans must reject silence and cowardice while street militias operate with impunity.

Antifa is organized, funded, and emboldened. The violence in Portland and Chicago is deliberate, not spontaneous. If America fails to confront it decisively, the price won’t just be broken cities — it will be the erosion of the republic itself.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

URGENT: Supreme Court case could redefine religious liberty

Drew Angerer / Staff | Getty Images

The state is effectively silencing professionals who dare speak truths about gender and sexuality, redefining faith-guided speech as illegal.

This week, free speech is once again on the line before the U.S. Supreme Court. At stake is whether Americans still have the right to talk about faith, morality, and truth in their private practice without the government’s permission.

The case comes out of Colorado, where lawmakers in 2019 passed a ban on what they call “conversion therapy.” The law prohibits licensed counselors from trying to change a minor’s gender identity or sexual orientation, including their behaviors or gender expression. The law specifically targets Christian counselors who serve clients attempting to overcome gender dysphoria and not fall prey to the transgender ideology.

The root of this case isn’t about therapy. It’s about erasing a worldview.

The law does include one convenient exception. Counselors are free to “assist” a person who wants to transition genders but not someone who wants to affirm their biological sex. In other words, you can help a child move in one direction — one that is in line with the state’s progressive ideology — but not the other.

Think about that for a moment. The state is saying that a counselor can’t even discuss changing behavior with a client. Isn’t that the whole point of counseling?

One‑sided freedom

Kaley Chiles, a licensed professional counselor in Colorado Springs, has been one of the victims of this blatant attack on the First Amendment. Chiles has dedicated her practice to helping clients dealing with addiction, trauma, sexuality struggles, and gender dysphoria. She’s also a Christian who serves patients seeking guidance rooted in biblical teaching.

Before 2019, she could counsel minors according to her faith. She could talk about biblical morality, identity, and the path to wholeness. When the state outlawed that speech, she stopped. She followed the law — and then she sued.

Her case, Chiles v. Salazar, is now before the Supreme Court. Justices heard oral arguments on Tuesday. The question: Is counseling a form of speech or merely a government‑regulated service?

If the court rules the wrong way, it won’t just silence therapists. It could muzzle pastors, teachers, parents — anyone who believes in truth grounded in something higher than the state.

Censored belief

I believe marriage between a man and a woman is ordained by God. I believe that family — mother, father, child — is central to His design for humanity.

I believe that men and women are created in God’s image, with divine purpose and eternal worth. Gender isn’t an accessory; it’s part of who we are.

I believe the command to “be fruitful and multiply” still stands, that the power to create life is sacred, and that it belongs within marriage between a man and a woman.

And I believe that when we abandon these principles — when we treat sex as recreation, when we dissolve families, when we forget our vows — society fractures.

Are those statements controversial now? Maybe. But if this case goes against Chiles, those statements and others could soon be illegal to say aloud in public.

Faith on trial

In Colorado today, a counselor cannot sit down with a 15‑year‑old who’s struggling with gender identity and say, “You were made in God’s image, and He does not make mistakes.” That is now considered hate speech.

That’s the “freedom” the modern left is offering — freedom to affirm, but never to question. Freedom to comply, but never to dissent. The same movement that claims to champion tolerance now demands silence from anyone who disagrees. The root of this case isn’t about therapy. It’s about erasing a worldview.

The real test

No matter what happens at the Supreme Court, we cannot stop speaking the truth. These beliefs aren’t political slogans. For me, they are the product of years of wrestling, searching, and learning through pain and grace what actually leads to peace. For us, they are the fundamental principles that lead to a flourishing life. We cannot balk at standing for truth.

Maybe that’s why God allows these moments — moments when believers are pushed to the wall. They force us to ask hard questions: What is true? What is worth standing for? What is worth dying for — and living for?

If we answer those questions honestly, we’ll find not just truth, but freedom.

The state doesn’t grant real freedom — and it certainly isn’t defined by Colorado legislators. Real freedom comes from God. And the day we forget that, the First Amendment will mean nothing at all.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.