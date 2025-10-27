Morning Brief 2025-10-27

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Brandon Tseng
TOPIC: AI is changing how wars are fought.
News...
Democrats embrace ‘rage rhetoric’ as violence escalates
Top Democrats, including Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Gavin Newsom, and DNC Chair Ken Martin, have intensified fiery rhetoric, urging supporters to “rise up” and “fight in the streets,” while strategist James Carville fantasized about humiliating political “collaborators.”
Trump derangement syndrome has morphed into something far more lethal
Once a political obsession, TDS has evolved into full-blown Trump projection disorder — with Democrats defending candidates sporting Nazi tattoos, cozying up to jihad-linked imams, and melting down over a ballroom that costs taxpayers nothing, proving they’ve become everything they once accused him of being.
Democrat Eric Swalwell calls on 2028 Dem nominees to pledge to destroy Trump's $300 million ballroom
China’s stooge in Congress has demanded that any 2028 Democratic presidential candidate pledge to demolish the planned White House ballroom project, stating that they should not seek the nomination without this commitment.
Senator Warren launches investigation into Trump's White House ballroom
“Rich traders with coin and many goods, hmm ... they give much treasure to build Big Chief Trump’s great dance lodge. Ehh ... they do this while their trade sits before his fire. What do they take in return, hmm? What deal made beneath the buffalo robe?”
Washington Post editorial board praises Trump’s demolition of East Wing
“The White House cannot simply be a museum to the past. Like America, it must evolve with the times to maintain its greatness. Strong leaders reject calcification. In that way, Trump’s undertaking is a shot across the bow at NIMBYs everywhere,” the Post’s editorial board said in an opinion piece published Saturday.
Trump should honor Charlie Kirk with a statue in his Garden of Heroes
Every nation tells its story through those it chooses to honor. Trump has advanced a proposal for a Garden of Heroes to mark America’s 250th birthday; a living monument of 250 of the greatest Americans. To ask who should be included is to ask whose lives embody our national spirit and values, and Kirk deserves a place among them.
Arctic Frost probe targeting Trump conservatives born at highest levels of Biden White House, DOJ
Evidence continues to emerge showing the top levels of the Biden administration involved in the investigations into once-and-future rival Donald Trump.
FBI’s big sweep: 5 days, numerous cities, and 1 big bite out of crime
Kash Patel and Dan Bongino’s coordinated crackdown hit cartels, street gangs, and mafia rings coast-to-coast, netting nearly 100 arrests and massive drug and cash seizures in one of the largest federal operations in recent memory.
Government shutdown...
Democrats’ Obamacare lies reveal how flimsy their government shutdown excuses actually are
Expiring subsidies work out to about $333 a year, or less than $28 a month — that's what Democrats claim they're shutting down the government for.
USDA says food aid benefits won’t be issued next month due to ongoing government shutdown
The current government shutdown is the second longest in history.
Bessent: US won’t be able to pay military by Nov. 15 if Democrats' government shutdown is prolonged
Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked a bill to pay active-duty members of the military and other essential federal employees who have had to work amid the government shutdown.
Deep-pocketed donor who gave $130M to pay soldiers during government shutdown is identified: Report
Billionaire businessman Timothy Mellon — scion of the famed American banking family — is the deep-pocketed donor who gave $130 million to pay U.S. troops during the government shutdown.
Concerning air traffic controller shortage emerging, Transportation Secretary Duffy says
The Trump administration has warned that flight disruptions will increase as controllers miss their first full paycheck on Tuesday.
NYC...
Hakeem Jeffries Endorses Mamdani
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Friday endorsed Democrat New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a far-left extremist, following months of pressure from the party's progressive members.
Bill Maher sounds the alarm on impending threat for Democrats posed by Mamdani
“I think the whole Democratic Party in the country is on the ballot, and the whole country will be looking at this race to see which way are the Democrats going to go,” Maher said.
JD Vance slams Zohran Mamdani for making ‘his auntie’ the ‘real victim of 9/11’
“According to Zohran the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks,” Vance wrote Saturday on X, sharing a clip of the socialist candidate choking back tears as he and his family described themselves as the true victims of 9/11.
Politics...
Gavin Newsom says he will consider White House run in 2028
In an interview taped Thursday in San Jose, Newsom was asked whether he would give "serious thought" to a White House bid once next year's midterm elections are over. "Yeah, I'd be lying otherwise," Newsom replied. "I'd just be lying. And I'm not — I can't do that."
Kamala Harris tells BBC she may run for president again: 'I am not done'
In her first U.K. interview, Harris said she would "possibly" be president one day and was confident there will be a woman in the White House in the future. Polling and betting don't think that is likely, with Polymarket odds at 2%.
Babylon Bee: Republicans donate $50 million to Kamala 2028 campaign
"If there's anything we can do to get Democrats on board with Kamala, count us in," said RNC chair Joe Gruters. "We would like nothing more than to partner with Democrats to make this happen. This is what real bipartisanship looks like."
Chicago mayor spazzes out over ‘racist’ term ‘illegal alien’
"The last thing that I'm going to do is accept that type of racist, nasty language to describe human beings."
Economy...
Cooler-than-expected US consumer inflation adds to market cheer
A tamer-than-expected U.S. inflation report for September injected optimism into markets. Traders are now betting that the Federal Reserve will almost certainly cut rates at its October meeting — scheduled for later this week — as well as at its December gathering.
GM is eliminating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from all vehicles
According to AutoBlog, “GM’s long-term goal is to turn its vehicles into ‘software-defined platforms,’ unlocking revenue from subscriptions and in-car services.”
WAR news...
Trump considering plans to target cocaine facilities inside Venezuela, officials say
Outward signs on Friday pointed toward a major potential military escalation, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordering the Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier strike group currently stationed in Europe to the Caribbean region. Trump has also authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela.
Lindsey Graham says Trump ‘has all the authority he needs’ to strike Venezuela
“I think President Trump has made a decision that Maduro, the leader of Venezuela, is an indicted drug trafficker, that it’s time for him to go, that Venezuela and Colombia have been safe havens for narco-terrorists for too long.”
Inside Venezuela’s most powerful narco-terror gang ‘Cartel of the Suns’ in Trump’s crosshairs ... & why it’s untouchable
Cartel de los Soles is a state-embedded network, with Maduro's military and officials accused of driving and protecting the cocaine trade.
Rand Paul calls Trump’s Caribbean boat strikes ‘extrajudicial killings’
“A briefing is not enough to overcome the Constitution. The Constitution says that when you go to war, Congress has to vote on it,” Paul said in the interview, noting that “to be clear, we’ve got no information. I’ve been invited to no briefing.”
Israel...
‘We all have a Trump problem’: UN official angling for role in post-war Gaza has history of bashing Trump
Tom Fletcher, the U.N.’s undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator in Gaza, has also parroted Hamas propaganda
Palestinian terrorists released to luxury Cairo hotel alongside unsuspecting Western tourists
Israel was forced to empty its prisons of nearly all its most feared jihadists held on life sentences as part of Trump’s 20-point peace plan. Some 154 of the 250 fanatics who were freed are currently staying in the Marriott’s five-star Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel in the Egyptian capital.
Ukraine - Russia...
Trump does what Brussels couldn’t: Kill Russian oil in Europe
Donald Trump’s surprise move to sanction Russia’s largest oil companies won’t paralyze Vladimir Putin’s war machine — but it will help the EU kick Russian oil out of the bloc for good.
Russia claims successful test of new long-range nuclear-powered cruise missile amid diplomatic breakdown
Putin announced a successful launch of the Burevestnik cruise missile, which stayed airborne for about 15 hours and covered roughly 8,700 miles while evading air defenses. Putin said Russia will now prepare infrastructure to deploy the weapon, calling it a capability “no one else in the world has.”
China...
Bessent says US and China have reached 'substantial framework' in tariff negotiations
The Treasury secretary also alluded to deals on rare earth minerals and soybeans.
Bessent says ‘final deal on TikTok’ has been reached
"I believe that as of today, all the details are ironed out, and that will be for the two leaders to consummate that transaction on Thursday in Korea,” Bessent said during an appearance on "Face the Nation."
Politico reporter under investigation for serving as CCP spy
The unnamed reporter, who is based in Brussels, Belgium, "is suspected of using their position as a journalist to cultivate potential targets working in Brussels-based international organizations, including by making sexual overtures towards officials in these institutions," European news site Euractiv reported.
Europe...
Suspects arrested over brazen jewel theft from Paris’ Louvre museum
French authorities arrested two men tied to the $102 million Louvre jewel theft, including one detained at Charles de Gaulle Airport as he prepared to fly to Algeria. DNA evidence from the scene reportedly led investigators to the suspects.
Ireland elects left-wing, pro-immigrant president
Catherine Connolly, a pro-immigration, self-avowed socialist running as an independent, won Ireland’s 2025 presidential election in a landslide Friday, defeating both of the nominees of the country’s two largest parties.
Top banker warns Labour’s budget is a ‘financial horror show’
Veteran financier Ken Costa blasted Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ upcoming budget as a “socialist fantasy” that punishes ambition and drives talent abroad. He accused Labour of demonizing wealth creators with endless tax hikes to fund state expansion, warning Britain is becoming hostile to success.
South America...
Victory for Milei’s party in Argentina midterm elections seen as test for his libertarian mandate and US support
Early results in Argentina’s legislative elections on Sunday showed a landslide victory for President Javier Milei as voters overwhelmingly backed his free-market reforms and deep austerity measures, providing a strong boost for the libertarian leader to continue his economic overhaul.
Asia...
Trump oversees ‘historic’ ceasefire deal as Thailand and Cambodia end long-standing border dispute
Trump, who is in Malaysia, had used the threat of higher tariffs against both countries to force them to agree to end the fighting that resulted in dozens of deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands.
Japan PM says strong US ties ‘top priority’ after talk with Trump
Trump will hold a summit with Takaichi on Tuesday.
Trump on possible meeting with Kim Jong Un during Asia trip: ‘I’m open to it’
"The last time I met him, I put it out over the internet that I’m coming to South Korea and if he’d like to meet, I’m open to it. I’d do it. If you want to put out the word, I’m open to it,” he told reporters. “They don’t have a lot of telephone service. They have a lot of nuclear weapons but not a lot of telephone service. I’m open to it.”
Entertainment...
Michael Jackson's daughter makes startling claim against father's estate, dividing her family
Paris Jackson accused the estate’s executors of wasting millions by paying $600,000 in “lavish gratuities” to outside lawyers, a move that has stunned relatives who credit the team with rebuilding her father’s fortune from massive debt to a $3 billion empire.
Health...
Study finds no link between antidepressants and mass shootings, but questions remain
A new Psychiatry Research study found no connection between antidepressant use and mass shootings after analyzing 852 incidents since 1990, though critics note the data relies on public reports and omits medical records. The findings clash with RFK Jr.’s long-held beliefs.
Texas doctor surrenders license after being sued for giving sex-change drugs to children
"May Lau has done untold damage to children, both physically and psychologically, and the surrendering of her Texas medical license is a major victory for our state."
Religion...
NY Times: A spiritual vibe shift
As I trawl social media in my reporting, I watch videos of traffic lines to get into church parking lots. I’m also seeing reels of mass baptisms, young men in pews and public confessions on college campuses. The conservative commentator Glenn Beck called Charlie Kirk’s memorial service the “greatest revival moment” of his lifetime.
WSJ: The Christian podcaster rallying a new generation of conservative women
Allie Beth Stuckey is uniting thousands of women around her views on marriage, motherhood, and the dangers of empathy.
AI...
US Army says it is not replacing 'human decision-making' with AI after general admits to using chatbot
After Major General Hank Taylor said he’d been “really close” with an AI chatbot, the Army clarified he was only experimenting with approved tools to study how artificial intelligence could aid — not replace — military decision-making.
AI models may be developing their own ‘survival drive’, researchers say
Like HAL 9000 from "2001: A Space Odyssey," some AIs seem to resist being turned off and will even sabotage shutdown.
Science...
Manhattan-sized space object 3I/ATLAS has grown a tail — a possible sign of alien ‘maneuver’: Harvard scientist
The succession of an anti-tail and then the presence of a tail could be indicative of “controlled maneuvering” and a high-impact Black Swan event.
