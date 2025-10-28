Morning Brief 2025-10-28

Blog
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Carol Roth
TOPIC: Did America give a $20 billion bailout to Argentina?

BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-Ind.)
TOPIC: What is happening to Christians in Nigeria should be a WARNING sign to the West.

Glenn Beck news...

Glenn Beck unveils the Torch
Beck announced the Torch, a new AI-driven history and education platform launching January 5, alongside the Glenn and Tania Beck Foundation for American History and his digitized million-item archive — calling it his ultimate mission to preserve truth, teach real history, and “pass the torch” to the next generation.

Deseret News: Glenn Beck announces the ‘next and final step’ of his career
Beck is launching an AI tool to navigate his vast collection of historical documents.

Mediate: Glenn Beck has been hoarding more than a million artifacts in ‘tornado-proof’ mountain vaults across the country
Conservative commentator Glenn Beck announced on Monday that he had been hiding more than a million artifacts in mountain vaults across the country and that his followers would soon be able to take a look with the assistance of an AI replica of George Washington.

The Independent: Glenn Beck says Trump told him the real reasons for the dramatic remodeling of the White House
Conservative anchor Glenn Beck claims that Donald Trump told him the real reason behind his controversial changes and expansion of the White House amid criticism over the drastic remodeling project.

News...

Suspect with lengthy rap sheet arrested for alleged Pam Bondi 'murder-for-hire' scheme: FBI
Tyler Maxon Avalos has a history of stalking and domestic violence convictions in Minnesota and Florida.

Trans teen confesses to plotting Valentine’s Day school shooting
An 18-year-old student in Indiana admitted to plotting a Valentine’s Day massacre after federal agents traced violent online threats back to her social media accounts.

Carol Roth: Why does the administrative state hate people who work for a living?
Deep-state bureaucrats don’t build or sell anything. They regulate the people who do — and punish independence wherever it survives.

Trump’s Big Beautiful Ballroom is a gift for America in the best tradition of his predecessors
The current hysteria over President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Ballroom is the latest in a long history of Washington architectural naysaying that is as perennial as the Potomac cherry blossoms and as old as the White House itself.

Jim Jordan accuses Biden’s FBI of targeting whistleblower
Jordan told FBI Director Kash Patel the bureau used the clearance process to punish Special Agent Valentine Fertitta for exposing alleged misuse of authority — going so far as to interrogate his wife without allowing her legal counsel. The House Judiciary Committee has demanded all related records by Nov. 10.

Singles are paying $200 to hold each other in dark rooms. Will this fix dating?
In Los Angeles and other cities, singles gather in candlelit rooms to stare into strangers’ eyes, trace each other’s fingers, and hold long, silent hugs — all part of a $200 event promising to heal dating through “non-erotic touch” and “emotional attunement.”

Government shutdown...

Sen. Dick Durbin says AFGE Union calling for government shutdown end ‘has a lot of impact’
Reporter Burgess Everett, Congressional Bureau Chief for Semafor, announced on Monday that Durbin admitted the AFGE holds tremendous sway over Democrats.

Dem loses it when confronted with his thoughts on past shutdowns: ‘I don’t know and I don’t care’
Sen. Rubén Gallego of Arizona became visibly agitated when CNBC host Joe Kernen confronted him directly on how he’d responded to government shutdowns in the past — particularly when Republicans had been the ones making demands.

NYC...

Mamdani admits his 9/11 ‘aunt’ story was actually about his dad’s cousin who conveniently can’t be questioned
After online sleuths debunked his tale, socialist mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani conceded his “aunt” afraid to wear her hijab after 9/11 was actually his father’s late cousin — whose name he declined to provide.

What they're saying about Zohran Mamdani's aunt, the real victim of 9/11
The New York Times published an article over the weekend portraying Mamdani as the victim of Islamophobia after JD Vance criticized his speech. The Times also suggested it was Islamophobic for Vance to mention Mamdani's recent meeting with Siraj Wahhaj, a radical Islamic preacher the Times described as a "well-known imam in Brooklyn."

Zohran Mamdani is toying with NYC — his campaign promises are make believe
The socialist wunderkind, who once lost a high school election promising free juice, is now on track to run New York City — pitching “free” buses, rent freezes, and government-run grocery stores that would turn the city into a taxpayer-funded theme park for bad ideas.

Trans rabbi headlines 'Jews for Zohran' ad campaign
Rabbi Abby Stein, a man who claims he's actually a woman, took part in a "Jews for Zohran" video campaign sponsored by Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, a far-left group considered outside mainstream Judaism. Stein also had a sit-down with Iran's president less than a week before Tehran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel.

Hochul says she thought ‘tax the rich’ chant was ‘let’s go Bills’
“I couldn’t hear what they were chanting. I thought they were saying, ‘Let’s go Bills.’ I wasn’t — I wasn’t sure — when you’re up there — I heard some noise. I heard a lot of cheers. But later on, it became clear to me that there is a — I know there’s a passion for that.”

AOC rallies for Mamdani: ‘They want us to think we are crazy — we are sane’
“We must remember in a time such as this, we are not the crazy ones, New York City. We are not the outlandish ones, New York City. They want us to think we are crazy. We are sane.”

Redistricting...

Schwarzenegger blasts Democrats over gerrymandering hypocrisy
Arnold Schwarzenegger called out Democrats for pretending Trump started the redistricting fight, telling CNN that both parties have been “out-cheating each other” for 200 years — and that in states like Massachusetts and New Mexico, GOP voters are left with zero representation despite strong support.

Newsom's Prop 50 ballot text admits partisan revenge, may face legal hurdles
While Texas’ redrawn map was court-ordered, California’s ballot language screams how political the measure is. A pending Supreme Court case might make the initiative doomed to fail in court.

California will dispatch observers to watch DOJ’s election monitors
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Friday that the federal administration would deploy staff to evaluate California’s Nov. 4 redistricting election.

Poking holes in California’s Prop 50: See-through envelopes and lack of voter privacy
The mail-in ballots for this year’s solitary ballot initiative appear to be neither private nor secure.

Indiana governor calls special session to redraw congressional maps
On Monday, Gov. Mike Braun called for a special session to redistrict Indiana’s nine congressional seats, two of which are held by Democrats in the Republican-supermajority state.

Politics...

Trump: Vance-Rubio ticket in 2028 would be ‘unstoppable’
Trump’s comments came aboard Air Force One during a flight from Malaysia to Japan, but he did not give a definitive answer as to whether he planned to run for a third term, which the 22nd Amendment currently bars.

Left-wing ideas have wrecked Democrats’ brand, new report warns
Democrats have badly weakened their party with left-leaning ideas and rhetoric, growing only with self-described “white liberals” while losing ground with other voters, according to a new center-left group’s report shared first with Semafor.

Obama’s reaction to Pelosi’s ‘surprise’ endorsement of Harris revealed: ‘What the f**k did you just do?’
Obama, who preferred to let “a process” determine Trump’s Democrat Party opponent, called Pelosi shortly after her endorsement to vent his frustration — having thought they were on the same page, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl writes in his new book.

Buttigieg leads 2028 Democrat field in New Hampshire, with AOC gaining traction as party moves further left
A new University of New Hampshire poll shows Pete Buttigieg topping the 2028 Democratic pack with 19%, followed by Gavin Newsom at 15%, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at 14%, and Kamala Harris at 11%.

Inside Jasmine Crockett's secret stock portfolio and failed attempts to become a marijuana magnate
Crockett, a potential 2028 Senate candidate, did not report her stakes in major pharmaceutical, fossil fuel, marijuana, technology, and automobile firms.

'Squad' members enjoy donor-funded resort weekend in Virgin Islands
Video from the retreat shows Rep. Jasmine Crockett bemoaning how the country treats black women as her audience sips mimosas.

Second key staffer leaves campaign of Democratic Senate candidate who claims he isn't a 'secret' Nazi
Just days after former state Rep. Genevieve McDonald resigned as political director of Platner's campaign, the Democratic candidate's longtime friend Kevin Brown indicated he too was jumping ship, leaving the role of campaign manager open.

Economy...

Think the stock rally is over? It may just be beginning
The stock market rally has already defied expectations this year, shrugging off geopolitical strife, economic uncertainty, and global trade tensions to reach fresh record highs. Some analysts say the rally might just be getting started.

Amazon to lay off up to 30,000 corporate employees
Back in June, Amazon CEO Jassy sent a memo to staff that outlined how generative AI would soon “make our jobs even more exciting and fun than they are today” but also cut the overall number of jobs at the company.

Israel...

Comer to UN: Hand over documents on terrorist employees
The United Nations has obstructed U.S. investigations into staff members who participated in Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks against Israel for months, the House Oversight Committee chairman wrote.

Ukraine - Russia...

Ukraine floods Russian troops in dam strike
Ukraine has carried out a drone strike on Belgorod dam that led to flooding in the southern Russian region and cut off several Moscow units. Water gushed from the damaged reservoir, disrupting Russian logistics and stranding troops stationed on the Ukrainian side of the border in Vovchansk.

Europe...

Brigitte Macron claims mental collapse as French citizens face trial for mocking political leaders
France’s first lady is hauling 10 people into court over claims she was born a man — a blatant show of political power that exposes how fragile free speech has become when leaders try to criminalize public mockery.

Latin America...

The Milei midterm model for Trump: Double down and double down
The libertarian Milei first secured election on a platform of mass deregulation and dramatically reducing the scope of the government in a bid to clamp down on inflation, which had spiraled out of control in the country.

Asia...

Japan donates 250 cherry trees, fireworks for Trump’s DC refresh after PM watches World Series with prez
Takaichi, who became Japan’s first female prime minister seven days ago, emphasized the nations’ common love of baseball and her country’s historic gift of cherry trees to D.C. as the leaders began their official dialogue Tuesday, which is expected to focus behind closed doors on military and trade policies.

Entertainment...

Kelsey Grammer welcomes 8th child at 70
While discussing his memoir about his late sister, “Karen: A Brother Remembers,” Grammer revealed that he and his wife, Kayte Walsh, 46, “just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids.”

Media...

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace claims no Democrats have implied ‘Trump is Hitler’
“I don’t think any Democrat has,” the MSNBC host said. “I actually think it’s a smear that they project back onto critics.”

CNN boss reportedly tells staff to ‘ease up’ on East Wing demolition coverage
CEO Mark Thompson suggested during a Thursday editorial call that the network should “ease up” on covering the controversial renovation project because viewers “aren’t all that interested in the story,” two people familiar with the matter told Status newsletter.

Democrats are furious after CBS host asks Jeffries difficult questions on ‘Face the Nation’
CBS host Margaret Brennan pressed Hakeem Jeffries on his use of “rigged elections” after blasting Trump for the same rhetoric, prompting outrage from Democrats who accused Brennan of turning into a “Newsmax host” under new CBS leadership by Bari Weiss.

Biden hails late-night hosts as heroes of 'free speech' in 'dark days' under Trump
Fresh off radiation therapy, the 82-year-old ex-president warned America is doomed unless citizens rally behind Jimmy Kimmel and company — calling the fading talk show circuit the last light of liberty in Trump’s America.

Health...

Tylenol fights autism claims, slams proposed FDA warning label as 'unsupported' by science
The FDA warning would simply say, “If pregnant or breast-feeding, ask a health professional before use.” However, many have taken that fairly tepid caution and twisted it into supposed evidence that the drug causes autism, which is in fact "unsupported" by science.

Vaccine skepticism comes for pet owners, too
The phenomenon has clear parallels to the anti-vaccine movement in human medicine and could, experts fear, lead the nation down a familiar path, resulting in a loosening of animal vaccination laws, a decline in pet vaccination rates, and a resurgence of infectious diseases that pose a risk to both pets and people.

New Hampshire man resumes dialysis after record 271 days living with a pig kidney
Tim Andrews of New Hampshire was the fourth living patient in the U.S. to get a kidney transplant from a pig that had been genetically modified to help prevent organ rejection and other complications.

AI...

OpenAI says US needs more power to stay ahead of China in AI: ‘Electrons are the new oil’
OpenAI shared an 11-page submission with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, in which it encouraged the U.S. to commit to building 100 gigawatts of new energy capacity each year.

Flashback: How much power is 1.21 gigawatts, anyway? The science behind 'Back to the Future'
To generate the power needed for time travel in "Back to the Future," Doc Brown would’ve required energy equal to 2.5 million solar panels or 310 wind turbines — roughly the output of a full nuclear plant. Meanwhile, a single lightning bolt carries an estimated 10 gigawatts of electricity.

Technology...

Samsung pushes new update to deliver ads straight to your smart refrigerator
A new software rollout for Samsung’s $3,000 Family Hub refrigerators adds “smart” grocery tracking and Bixby upgrades — along with curated ads on the door screen, bizarrely marketed as a way to “enhance your daily routine.”

Travel...

Delta flight attendant ‘inadvertently’ deploys emergency slide at airport gate
A Reddit user on the flight said a male flight attendant “did apologize and was quite flustered,” adding the attendant claimed he was a 26-year veteran and “it never happened” in his entire career. The passenger also said it took more than an hour for the crew to unhook the slide and for passengers to deplane.

Why the White House restoration sent the left Into panic mode

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

Presidents have altered the White House for decades, yet only Donald Trump is treated as a vandal for privately funding the East Wing’s restoration.

Every time a president so much as changes the color of the White House drapes, the press clutches its pearls. Unless the name on the stationery is Barack Obama’s, even routine restoration becomes a national outrage.

President Donald Trump’s decision to privately fund upgrades to the White House — including a new state ballroom — has been met with the usual chorus of gasps and sneers. You’d think he bulldozed Monticello.

If a Republican preserves beauty, it’s vandalism. If a Democrat does the same, it’s ‘visionary.’

The irony is that presidents have altered and expanded the White House for more than a century. President Franklin D. Roosevelt added the East and West Wings in the middle of the Great Depression. Newspapers accused him of building a palace while Americans stood in breadlines. History now calls it “vision.”

First lady Nancy Reagan faced the same hysteria. Headlines accused her of spending taxpayer money on new china “while Americans starved.” In truth, she raised private funds after learning that the White House didn’t have enough matching plates for state dinners. She took the ridicule and refused to pass blame.

“I’m a big girl,” she told her staff. “This comes with the job.” That was dignity — something the press no longer recognizes.

A restoration, not a renovation

Trump’s project is different in every way that should matter. It costs taxpayers nothing. Not a cent. The president and a few friends privately fund the work. There’s no private pool or tennis court, no personal perks. The additions won’t even be completed until after he leaves office.

What’s being built is not indulgence — it’s stewardship. A restoration of aging rooms, worn fixtures, and century-old bathrooms that no longer function properly in the people’s house. Trump has paid for cast brass doorknobs engraved with the presidential seal, restored the carpets and moldings, and ensured that the architecture remains faithful to history.

The media’s response was mockery and accusations of vanity. They call it “grotesque excess,” while celebrating billion-dollar “climate art” projects and funneling hundreds of millions into activist causes like the No Kings movement. They lecture America on restraint while living off the largesse of billionaires.

The selective guardians of history

Where was this sudden reverence for history when rioters torched St. John’s Church — the same church where every president since James Madison has worshipped? The press called it an “expression of grief.”

Where was that reverence when mobs toppled statues of Washington, Jefferson, and Grant? Or when first lady Melania Trump replaced the Rose Garden’s lawn with a patio but otherwise followed Jackie Kennedy’s original 1962 plans in the garden’s restoration? They called that “desecration.”

If a Republican preserves beauty, it’s vandalism. If a Democrat does the same, it’s “visionary.”

The real desecration

The people shrieking about “historic preservation” care nothing for history. They hate the idea that something lasting and beautiful might be built by hands they despise. They mock craftsmanship because it exposes their own cultural decay.

The White House ballroom is not a scandal — it’s a mirror. And what it reflects is the media’s own pettiness. The ruling class that ridicules restoration is the same class that cheered as America’s monuments fell. Its members sneer at permanence because permanence condemns them.

Julia Beverly / Contributor | Getty Images

Trump’s improvements are an act of faith — in the nation’s symbols, its endurance, and its worth. The outrage over a privately funded renovation says less about him than it does about the journalists who mistake destruction for progress.

The real desecration isn’t happening in the East Wing. It’s happening in the newsrooms that long ago tore up their own foundation — truth — and never bothered to rebuild it.



Trump’s secret war in the Caribbean EXPOSED — It’s not about drugs

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

The president’s moves in Venezuela, Guyana, and Colombia aren’t about drugs. They’re about re-establishing America’s sovereignty across the Western Hemisphere.

For decades, we’ve been told America’s wars are about drugs, democracy, or “defending freedom.” But look closer at what’s unfolding off the coast of Venezuela, and you’ll see something far more strategic taking shape. Donald Trump’s so-called drug war isn’t about fentanyl or cocaine. It’s about control — and a rebirth of American sovereignty.

The aim of Trump’s ‘drug war’ is to keep the hemisphere’s oil, minerals, and manufacturing within the Western family and out of Beijing’s hands.

The president understands something the foreign policy class forgot long ago: The world doesn’t respect apologies. It respects strength.

While the global elites in Davos tout the Great Reset, Trump is building something entirely different — a new architecture of power based on regional independence, not global dependence. His quiet campaign in the Western Hemisphere may one day be remembered as the second Monroe Doctrine.

Venezuela sits at the center of it all. It holds the world’s largest crude oil reserves — oil perfectly suited for America’s Gulf refineries. For years, China and Russia have treated Venezuela like a pawn on their chessboard, offering predatory loans in exchange for control of those resources. The result has been a corrupt, communist state sitting in our own back yard. For too long, Washington shrugged. Not any more.The naval exercises in the Caribbean, the sanctions, the patrols — they’re not about drug smugglers. They’re about evicting China from our hemisphere.

Trump is using the old “drug war” playbook to wage a new kind of war — an economic and strategic one — without firing a shot at our actual enemies. The goal is simple: Keep the hemisphere’s oil, minerals, and manufacturing within the Western family and out of Beijing’s hands.

Beyond Venezuela

Just east of Venezuela lies Guyana, a country most Americans couldn’t find on a map a year ago. Then ExxonMobil struck oil, and suddenly Guyana became the newest front in a quiet geopolitical contest. Washington is helping defend those offshore platforms, build radar systems, and secure undersea cables — not for charity, but for strategy. Control energy, data, and shipping lanes, and you control the future.

Moreover, Colombia — a country once defined by cartels — is now positioned as the hinge between two oceans and two continents. It guards the Panama Canal and sits atop rare-earth minerals every modern economy needs. Decades of American presence there weren’t just about cocaine interdiction; they were about maintaining leverage over the arteries of global trade. Trump sees that clearly.

PEDRO MATTEY / Contributor | Getty Images

All of these recent news items — from the military drills in the Caribbean to the trade negotiations — reflect a new vision of American power. Not global policing. Not endless nation-building. It’s about strategic sovereignty.

It’s the same philosophy driving Trump’s approach to NATO, the Middle East, and Asia. We’ll stand with you — but you’ll stand on your own two feet. The days of American taxpayers funding global security while our own borders collapse are over.

Trump’s Monroe Doctrine

Critics will call it “isolationism.” It isn’t. It’s realism. It’s recognizing that America’s strength comes not from fighting other people’s wars but from securing our own energy, our own supply lines, our own hemisphere. The first Monroe Doctrine warned foreign powers to stay out of the Americas. The second one — Trump’s — says we’ll defend them, but we’ll no longer be their bank or their babysitter.

Historians may one day mark this moment as the start of a new era — when America stopped apologizing for its own interests and started rebuilding its sovereignty, one barrel, one chip, and one border at a time.



Antifa isn’t “leaderless” — It’s an organized machine of violence

Jeff J Mitchell / Staff | Getty Images

The mob rises where men of courage fall silent. The lesson from Portland, Chicago, and other blue cities is simple: Appeasing radicals doesn’t buy peace — it only rents humiliation.

Parts of America, like Portland and Chicago, now resemble occupied territory. Progressive city governments have surrendered control to street militias, leaving citizens, journalists, and even federal officers to face violent anarchists without protection.

Take Portland, where Antifa has terrorized the city for more than 100 consecutive nights. Federal officers trying to keep order face nightly assaults while local officials do nothing. Independent journalists, such as Nick Sortor, have even been arrested for documenting the chaos. Sortor and Blaze News reporter Julio Rosas later testified at the White House about Antifa’s violence — testimony that corporate media outlets buried.

Antifa is organized, funded, and emboldened.

Chicago offers the same grim picture. Federal agents have been stalked, ambushed, and denied backup from local police while under siege from mobs. Calls for help went unanswered, putting lives in danger. This is more than disorder; it is open defiance of federal authority and a violation of the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause.

A history of violence

For years, the legacy media and left-wing think tanks have portrayed Antifa as “decentralized” and “leaderless.” The opposite is true. Antifa is organized, disciplined, and well-funded. Groups like Rose City Antifa in Oregon, the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club in Texas, and Jane’s Revenge operate as coordinated street militias. Legal fronts such as the National Lawyers Guild provide protection, while crowdfunding networks and international supporters funnel money directly to the movement.

The claim that Antifa lacks structure is a convenient myth — one that’s cost Americans dearly.

History reminds us what happens when mobs go unchecked. The French Revolution, Weimar Germany, Mao’s Red Guards — every one began with chaos on the streets. But it wasn’t random. Today’s radicals follow the same playbook: Exploit disorder, intimidate opponents, and seize moral power while the state looks away.

Dismember the dragon

The Trump administration’s decision to designate Antifa a domestic terrorist organization was long overdue. The label finally acknowledged what citizens already knew: Antifa functions as a militant enterprise, recruiting and radicalizing youth for coordinated violence nationwide.

But naming the threat isn’t enough. The movement’s financiers, organizers, and enablers must also face justice. Every dollar that funds Antifa’s destruction should be traced, seized, and exposed.

AFP Contributor / Contributor | Getty Images

This fight transcends party lines. It’s not about left versus right; it’s about civilization versus anarchy. When politicians and judges excuse or ignore mob violence, they imperil the republic itself. Americans must reject silence and cowardice while street militias operate with impunity.

Antifa is organized, funded, and emboldened. The violence in Portland and Chicago is deliberate, not spontaneous. If America fails to confront it decisively, the price won’t just be broken cities — it will be the erosion of the republic itself.



URGENT: Supreme Court case could redefine religious liberty

Drew Angerer / Staff | Getty Images

The state is effectively silencing professionals who dare speak truths about gender and sexuality, redefining faith-guided speech as illegal.

This week, free speech is once again on the line before the U.S. Supreme Court. At stake is whether Americans still have the right to talk about faith, morality, and truth in their private practice without the government’s permission.

The case comes out of Colorado, where lawmakers in 2019 passed a ban on what they call “conversion therapy.” The law prohibits licensed counselors from trying to change a minor’s gender identity or sexual orientation, including their behaviors or gender expression. The law specifically targets Christian counselors who serve clients attempting to overcome gender dysphoria and not fall prey to the transgender ideology.

The root of this case isn’t about therapy. It’s about erasing a worldview.

The law does include one convenient exception. Counselors are free to “assist” a person who wants to transition genders but not someone who wants to affirm their biological sex. In other words, you can help a child move in one direction — one that is in line with the state’s progressive ideology — but not the other.

Think about that for a moment. The state is saying that a counselor can’t even discuss changing behavior with a client. Isn’t that the whole point of counseling?

One‑sided freedom

Kaley Chiles, a licensed professional counselor in Colorado Springs, has been one of the victims of this blatant attack on the First Amendment. Chiles has dedicated her practice to helping clients dealing with addiction, trauma, sexuality struggles, and gender dysphoria. She’s also a Christian who serves patients seeking guidance rooted in biblical teaching.

Before 2019, she could counsel minors according to her faith. She could talk about biblical morality, identity, and the path to wholeness. When the state outlawed that speech, she stopped. She followed the law — and then she sued.

Her case, Chiles v. Salazar, is now before the Supreme Court. Justices heard oral arguments on Tuesday. The question: Is counseling a form of speech or merely a government‑regulated service?

If the court rules the wrong way, it won’t just silence therapists. It could muzzle pastors, teachers, parents — anyone who believes in truth grounded in something higher than the state.

Censored belief

I believe marriage between a man and a woman is ordained by God. I believe that family — mother, father, child — is central to His design for humanity.

I believe that men and women are created in God’s image, with divine purpose and eternal worth. Gender isn’t an accessory; it’s part of who we are.

I believe the command to “be fruitful and multiply” still stands, that the power to create life is sacred, and that it belongs within marriage between a man and a woman.

And I believe that when we abandon these principles — when we treat sex as recreation, when we dissolve families, when we forget our vows — society fractures.

Are those statements controversial now? Maybe. But if this case goes against Chiles, those statements and others could soon be illegal to say aloud in public.

Faith on trial

In Colorado today, a counselor cannot sit down with a 15‑year‑old who’s struggling with gender identity and say, “You were made in God’s image, and He does not make mistakes.” That is now considered hate speech.

That’s the “freedom” the modern left is offering — freedom to affirm, but never to question. Freedom to comply, but never to dissent. The same movement that claims to champion tolerance now demands silence from anyone who disagrees. The root of this case isn’t about therapy. It’s about erasing a worldview.

The real test

No matter what happens at the Supreme Court, we cannot stop speaking the truth. These beliefs aren’t political slogans. For me, they are the product of years of wrestling, searching, and learning through pain and grace what actually leads to peace. For us, they are the fundamental principles that lead to a flourishing life. We cannot balk at standing for truth.

Maybe that’s why God allows these moments — moments when believers are pushed to the wall. They force us to ask hard questions: What is true? What is worth standing for? What is worth dying for — and living for?

If we answer those questions honestly, we’ll find not just truth, but freedom.

The state doesn’t grant real freedom — and it certainly isn’t defined by Colorado legislators. Real freedom comes from God. And the day we forget that, the First Amendment will mean nothing at all.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.