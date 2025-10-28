Morning Brief 2025-10-28

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Carol Roth
TOPIC: Did America give a $20 billion bailout to Argentina?
BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-Ind.)
TOPIC: What is happening to Christians in Nigeria should be a WARNING sign to the West.
Glenn Beck news...
Glenn Beck unveils the Torch
Beck announced the Torch, a new AI-driven history and education platform launching January 5, alongside the Glenn and Tania Beck Foundation for American History and his digitized million-item archive — calling it his ultimate mission to preserve truth, teach real history, and “pass the torch” to the next generation.
Deseret News: Glenn Beck announces the ‘next and final step’ of his career
Beck is launching an AI tool to navigate his vast collection of historical documents.
Mediate: Glenn Beck has been hoarding more than a million artifacts in ‘tornado-proof’ mountain vaults across the country
Conservative commentator Glenn Beck announced on Monday that he had been hiding more than a million artifacts in mountain vaults across the country and that his followers would soon be able to take a look with the assistance of an AI replica of George Washington.
The Independent: Glenn Beck says Trump told him the real reasons for the dramatic remodeling of the White House
Conservative anchor Glenn Beck claims that Donald Trump told him the real reason behind his controversial changes and expansion of the White House amid criticism over the drastic remodeling project.
News...
Suspect with lengthy rap sheet arrested for alleged Pam Bondi 'murder-for-hire' scheme: FBI
Tyler Maxon Avalos has a history of stalking and domestic violence convictions in Minnesota and Florida.
Trans teen confesses to plotting Valentine’s Day school shooting
An 18-year-old student in Indiana admitted to plotting a Valentine’s Day massacre after federal agents traced violent online threats back to her social media accounts.
Carol Roth: Why does the administrative state hate people who work for a living?
Deep-state bureaucrats don’t build or sell anything. They regulate the people who do — and punish independence wherever it survives.
Trump’s Big Beautiful Ballroom is a gift for America in the best tradition of his predecessors
The current hysteria over President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Ballroom is the latest in a long history of Washington architectural naysaying that is as perennial as the Potomac cherry blossoms and as old as the White House itself.
Jim Jordan accuses Biden’s FBI of targeting whistleblower
Jordan told FBI Director Kash Patel the bureau used the clearance process to punish Special Agent Valentine Fertitta for exposing alleged misuse of authority — going so far as to interrogate his wife without allowing her legal counsel. The House Judiciary Committee has demanded all related records by Nov. 10.
Singles are paying $200 to hold each other in dark rooms. Will this fix dating?
In Los Angeles and other cities, singles gather in candlelit rooms to stare into strangers’ eyes, trace each other’s fingers, and hold long, silent hugs — all part of a $200 event promising to heal dating through “non-erotic touch” and “emotional attunement.”
Government shutdown...
Sen. Dick Durbin says AFGE Union calling for government shutdown end ‘has a lot of impact’
Reporter Burgess Everett, Congressional Bureau Chief for Semafor, announced on Monday that Durbin admitted the AFGE holds tremendous sway over Democrats.
Dem loses it when confronted with his thoughts on past shutdowns: ‘I don’t know and I don’t care’
Sen. Rubén Gallego of Arizona became visibly agitated when CNBC host Joe Kernen confronted him directly on how he’d responded to government shutdowns in the past — particularly when Republicans had been the ones making demands.
NYC...
Mamdani admits his 9/11 ‘aunt’ story was actually about his dad’s cousin who conveniently can’t be questioned
After online sleuths debunked his tale, socialist mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani conceded his “aunt” afraid to wear her hijab after 9/11 was actually his father’s late cousin — whose name he declined to provide.
What they're saying about Zohran Mamdani's aunt, the real victim of 9/11
The New York Times published an article over the weekend portraying Mamdani as the victim of Islamophobia after JD Vance criticized his speech. The Times also suggested it was Islamophobic for Vance to mention Mamdani's recent meeting with Siraj Wahhaj, a radical Islamic preacher the Times described as a "well-known imam in Brooklyn."
Zohran Mamdani is toying with NYC — his campaign promises are make believe
The socialist wunderkind, who once lost a high school election promising free juice, is now on track to run New York City — pitching “free” buses, rent freezes, and government-run grocery stores that would turn the city into a taxpayer-funded theme park for bad ideas.
Trans rabbi headlines 'Jews for Zohran' ad campaign
Rabbi Abby Stein, a man who claims he's actually a woman, took part in a "Jews for Zohran" video campaign sponsored by Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, a far-left group considered outside mainstream Judaism. Stein also had a sit-down with Iran's president less than a week before Tehran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel.
Hochul says she thought ‘tax the rich’ chant was ‘let’s go Bills’
“I couldn’t hear what they were chanting. I thought they were saying, ‘Let’s go Bills.’ I wasn’t — I wasn’t sure — when you’re up there — I heard some noise. I heard a lot of cheers. But later on, it became clear to me that there is a — I know there’s a passion for that.”
AOC rallies for Mamdani: ‘They want us to think we are crazy — we are sane’
“We must remember in a time such as this, we are not the crazy ones, New York City. We are not the outlandish ones, New York City. They want us to think we are crazy. We are sane.”
Redistricting...
Schwarzenegger blasts Democrats over gerrymandering hypocrisy
Arnold Schwarzenegger called out Democrats for pretending Trump started the redistricting fight, telling CNN that both parties have been “out-cheating each other” for 200 years — and that in states like Massachusetts and New Mexico, GOP voters are left with zero representation despite strong support.
Newsom's Prop 50 ballot text admits partisan revenge, may face legal hurdles
While Texas’ redrawn map was court-ordered, California’s ballot language screams how political the measure is. A pending Supreme Court case might make the initiative doomed to fail in court.
California will dispatch observers to watch DOJ’s election monitors
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Friday that the federal administration would deploy staff to evaluate California’s Nov. 4 redistricting election.
Poking holes in California’s Prop 50: See-through envelopes and lack of voter privacy
The mail-in ballots for this year’s solitary ballot initiative appear to be neither private nor secure.
Indiana governor calls special session to redraw congressional maps
On Monday, Gov. Mike Braun called for a special session to redistrict Indiana’s nine congressional seats, two of which are held by Democrats in the Republican-supermajority state.
Politics...
Trump: Vance-Rubio ticket in 2028 would be ‘unstoppable’
Trump’s comments came aboard Air Force One during a flight from Malaysia to Japan, but he did not give a definitive answer as to whether he planned to run for a third term, which the 22nd Amendment currently bars.
Left-wing ideas have wrecked Democrats’ brand, new report warns
Democrats have badly weakened their party with left-leaning ideas and rhetoric, growing only with self-described “white liberals” while losing ground with other voters, according to a new center-left group’s report shared first with Semafor.
Obama’s reaction to Pelosi’s ‘surprise’ endorsement of Harris revealed: ‘What the f**k did you just do?’
Obama, who preferred to let “a process” determine Trump’s Democrat Party opponent, called Pelosi shortly after her endorsement to vent his frustration — having thought they were on the same page, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl writes in his new book.
Buttigieg leads 2028 Democrat field in New Hampshire, with AOC gaining traction as party moves further left
A new University of New Hampshire poll shows Pete Buttigieg topping the 2028 Democratic pack with 19%, followed by Gavin Newsom at 15%, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at 14%, and Kamala Harris at 11%.
Inside Jasmine Crockett's secret stock portfolio and failed attempts to become a marijuana magnate
Crockett, a potential 2028 Senate candidate, did not report her stakes in major pharmaceutical, fossil fuel, marijuana, technology, and automobile firms.
'Squad' members enjoy donor-funded resort weekend in Virgin Islands
Video from the retreat shows Rep. Jasmine Crockett bemoaning how the country treats black women as her audience sips mimosas.
Second key staffer leaves campaign of Democratic Senate candidate who claims he isn't a 'secret' Nazi
Just days after former state Rep. Genevieve McDonald resigned as political director of Platner's campaign, the Democratic candidate's longtime friend Kevin Brown indicated he too was jumping ship, leaving the role of campaign manager open.
Economy...
Think the stock rally is over? It may just be beginning
The stock market rally has already defied expectations this year, shrugging off geopolitical strife, economic uncertainty, and global trade tensions to reach fresh record highs. Some analysts say the rally might just be getting started.
Amazon to lay off up to 30,000 corporate employees
Back in June, Amazon CEO Jassy sent a memo to staff that outlined how generative AI would soon “make our jobs even more exciting and fun than they are today” but also cut the overall number of jobs at the company.
Israel...
Comer to UN: Hand over documents on terrorist employees
The United Nations has obstructed U.S. investigations into staff members who participated in Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks against Israel for months, the House Oversight Committee chairman wrote.
Ukraine - Russia...
Ukraine floods Russian troops in dam strike
Ukraine has carried out a drone strike on Belgorod dam that led to flooding in the southern Russian region and cut off several Moscow units. Water gushed from the damaged reservoir, disrupting Russian logistics and stranding troops stationed on the Ukrainian side of the border in Vovchansk.
Europe...
Brigitte Macron claims mental collapse as French citizens face trial for mocking political leaders
France’s first lady is hauling 10 people into court over claims she was born a man — a blatant show of political power that exposes how fragile free speech has become when leaders try to criminalize public mockery.
Latin America...
The Milei midterm model for Trump: Double down and double down
The libertarian Milei first secured election on a platform of mass deregulation and dramatically reducing the scope of the government in a bid to clamp down on inflation, which had spiraled out of control in the country.
Asia...
Japan donates 250 cherry trees, fireworks for Trump’s DC refresh after PM watches World Series with prez
Takaichi, who became Japan’s first female prime minister seven days ago, emphasized the nations’ common love of baseball and her country’s historic gift of cherry trees to D.C. as the leaders began their official dialogue Tuesday, which is expected to focus behind closed doors on military and trade policies.
Entertainment...
Kelsey Grammer welcomes 8th child at 70
While discussing his memoir about his late sister, “Karen: A Brother Remembers,” Grammer revealed that he and his wife, Kayte Walsh, 46, “just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids.”
Media...
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace claims no Democrats have implied ‘Trump is Hitler’
“I don’t think any Democrat has,” the MSNBC host said. “I actually think it’s a smear that they project back onto critics.”
CNN boss reportedly tells staff to ‘ease up’ on East Wing demolition coverage
CEO Mark Thompson suggested during a Thursday editorial call that the network should “ease up” on covering the controversial renovation project because viewers “aren’t all that interested in the story,” two people familiar with the matter told Status newsletter.
Democrats are furious after CBS host asks Jeffries difficult questions on ‘Face the Nation’
CBS host Margaret Brennan pressed Hakeem Jeffries on his use of “rigged elections” after blasting Trump for the same rhetoric, prompting outrage from Democrats who accused Brennan of turning into a “Newsmax host” under new CBS leadership by Bari Weiss.
Biden hails late-night hosts as heroes of 'free speech' in 'dark days' under Trump
Fresh off radiation therapy, the 82-year-old ex-president warned America is doomed unless citizens rally behind Jimmy Kimmel and company — calling the fading talk show circuit the last light of liberty in Trump’s America.
Health...
Tylenol fights autism claims, slams proposed FDA warning label as 'unsupported' by science
The FDA warning would simply say, “If pregnant or breast-feeding, ask a health professional before use.” However, many have taken that fairly tepid caution and twisted it into supposed evidence that the drug causes autism, which is in fact "unsupported" by science.
Vaccine skepticism comes for pet owners, too
The phenomenon has clear parallels to the anti-vaccine movement in human medicine and could, experts fear, lead the nation down a familiar path, resulting in a loosening of animal vaccination laws, a decline in pet vaccination rates, and a resurgence of infectious diseases that pose a risk to both pets and people.
New Hampshire man resumes dialysis after record 271 days living with a pig kidney
Tim Andrews of New Hampshire was the fourth living patient in the U.S. to get a kidney transplant from a pig that had been genetically modified to help prevent organ rejection and other complications.
AI...
OpenAI says US needs more power to stay ahead of China in AI: ‘Electrons are the new oil’
OpenAI shared an 11-page submission with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, in which it encouraged the U.S. to commit to building 100 gigawatts of new energy capacity each year.
Flashback: How much power is 1.21 gigawatts, anyway? The science behind 'Back to the Future'
To generate the power needed for time travel in "Back to the Future," Doc Brown would’ve required energy equal to 2.5 million solar panels or 310 wind turbines — roughly the output of a full nuclear plant. Meanwhile, a single lightning bolt carries an estimated 10 gigawatts of electricity.
Technology...
Samsung pushes new update to deliver ads straight to your smart refrigerator
A new software rollout for Samsung’s $3,000 Family Hub refrigerators adds “smart” grocery tracking and Bixby upgrades — along with curated ads on the door screen, bizarrely marketed as a way to “enhance your daily routine.”
Travel...
Delta flight attendant ‘inadvertently’ deploys emergency slide at airport gate
A Reddit user on the flight said a male flight attendant “did apologize and was quite flustered,” adding the attendant claimed he was a 26-year veteran and “it never happened” in his entire career. The passenger also said it took more than an hour for the crew to unhook the slide and for passengers to deplane.
Oct. 28, 2010 - Bill Maher rips on Americans... Obama on 'The Daily Show'... Glenn wants a letter from Soros so he can frame it!... Who is whipping up class warfare?... Why more Dems aren't running on health care reform...