Morning Brief 2025-10-29

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.
News...
Glenn Beck saves founding documents in order to save US history
His plan should appeal to conservatives and traditionalists who feel that modern curricula undervalue the founders, downplay the importance of faith, and emphasize progressive interpretations of history. “What you were taught in school was ... most likely an out-and-out lie,” he says. By making these writings and speeches accessible, Beck hopes to restore a sense of American identity rooted in self-rule, civic virtue, and faith.
More than 160 Republicans potentially investigated in FBI’s Arctic Frost probe, House panel says
The size and scope of the Biden-era Arctic Frost investigation continues to be revealed to be larger than known as more internal DOJ & FBI records are released.
White House fires members of DC fine arts commission that advises on architectural developments
The White House has fired all six commission members who were installed under Biden and whose terms were expected to end in 2028.
Some DC residents are allegedly leaving the country
For an unnamed public health "expert," the gutting of USAID was the breaking point. “The first Trump administration was bad enough, and I knew the second time around would be even worse,” she says. “I love my community, my neighbors, my friends ... [but] I was filled with terror before I left.”
Gavin McInnes: Banned for life
The Canadian comedian founded the Proud Boys as a gag, only to see the group become a byword for violent right-wing extremism. Today, they look tame.
Are conservatives the new snowflakes?
Members of the right once derided the left for emotional hypersensitivity. Today, they lead the charge to suppress ideas that unsettle them.
Leader of 'nonviolent' activist group protesting Trump in DC assaulted federal officer, court records show
FLARE has organized protests at Trump officials' homes and churches and at AIPAC's HQ.
Can anyone rescue the trafficked girls of LA’s Figueroa Street?
Inside the effort to pull minors from the Blade, one of the most notorious sex-trafficking corridors in the United States.
Disease-carrying monkeys escape after crash in Mississippi
Officials said the monkeys carried hepatitis C, herpes, and COVID-19. They said five out of the six monkeys that escaped were destroyed.
Titanic archive including rare first-class passenger list expected to sell for more than $100K at auction
“To discover a first-class passenger list that was not only onboard the Titanic but went into the water and actually survived is truly remarkable.”
Government shutdown...
Vance says US troops will get paid Friday despite government shutdown
"We do think that we can continue paying the troops, at least for now," Vance told reporters at the Capitol. "We've got food stamp benefits that are set to run out in a week. We're trying to keep as much open as possible. We just need the Democrats to actually help us out."
Democrat states sue Trump to keep SNAP benefits during Democrat shutdown of government
“Because of USDA’s actions, SNAP benefits will be delayed for the first time since the program’s inception,” the suit says.
‘They’ve become more popular!’ CNN pollster shocked as GOP gets shutdown ‘bump’
"Look at the net approval ratings for Republicans in Congress. It’s actually up five points since pre-shutdown!"
Democrat judge indefinitely blocks Trump admin from laying off federal workers during shutdown
The judge also said that she believes the administration's efforts to fire the employees will be deemed illegal and an overstep of executive authority.
NYC...
Poll shows Mamdani leading NYC race despite voters rejecting his socialist agenda
A Manhattan Institute poll found Zohran Mamdani ahead of Andrew Cuomo 43% to 28%, even though most New Yorkers oppose his core policies — including free buses, lax fare enforcement, and bail reform.
Mamdani says NYPD boots ‘on your neck’ were ‘laced by the IDF’ in vile video
“We have to make clear that when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it’s been laced by the IDF,” the soon-to-be mayor of NYC said in 2023.
Zohran Mamdani faces criminal referrals to DOJ over alleged illegal campaign donations from foreigners
A campaign finance watchdog group, the Coolidge Reagan Foundation, filed two criminal referrals against Mamdani on Tuesday.
Politics...
House report declares Biden’s autopen pardons ‘null and void,’ DOJ launches review
A damning Oversight report claims Biden aides concealed his mental decline while using a machine to sign pardons and executive orders he never approved. The DOJ confirmed it’s investigating after evidence showed more than 75% of Biden’s pardons — including for Fauci, Milley, and Jan. 6 committee members — were issued with an autopen.
Biden aides admit behind closed doors they hid concerns over his mental decline
A House report shows top Biden staffers privately acknowledged the former president’s fading memory, fatigue, and need for fewer public appearances even as they publicly called him “vigorous” and “fit.”
Biden strategist Mike Donilon concedes to $4 million cash bonanza if Joe Biden won re-election
A Biden adviser's potential payday incentivized him to keep the president in the White House and running for re-election, a House report says.
New Jersey governor’s race a dead heat as Republican gains ground
A new poll shows Democrat Mikie Sherrill clinging to a one-point lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey’s governor’s race — a stunning shift in the deep-blue state.
Shock poll: Republican leads NY Gov. Hochul one year before the election
A new Manhattan Institute poll shows Rep. Elise Stefanik narrowly leading Gov. Kathy Hochul 43% to 42% in a hypothetical 2026 matchup — the first time in decades a Republican has topped a sitting New York governor.
Karine Jean-Pierre melts down in disastrous New Yorker interview promoting her book
The former Biden press secretary stumbled through questions about her claim that Democrats betrayed Biden, repeatedly contradicting herself and growing combative with the interviewer. She dodged on whether Biden was fit for office and seemed confused over whether he should have been replaced.
Economy...
Ray Dalio says America is developing a ‘dependency’ on the top 1% of workers
Meanwhile, the bottom 60% are struggling and unproductive.
UPS axes 48,000 workers in sweeping cost-cut push
The cost-cutting drive has stirred tension with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which warned earlier this year it would challenge any layoffs that violate its collective-bargaining agreement.
Flashback 2023: UPS says drivers to make $170,000 in pay and benefits following union deal
More than 70% of UPS' 443,000 employees are represented by the Teamsters' Union, the company's website shows.
Immigration...
Dozens of Republican AGs file brief with Supreme Court challenging birthright citizenship
“The idea that citizenship is guaranteed to everyone born in the United States doesn’t square with the plain language of the Fourteenth Amendment or the way many government officials and legal analysts understood the law when it was adopted after the Civil War.”
Trump's ICE purge puts border hawks in charge of deportations
The White House is pushing DHS to replace ICE field directors with Border Patrol agents in cities like Los Angeles and Philadelphia, favoring large-scale raids over targeted arrests.
WAR news...
Report: Feds tried to nab socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro in plot straight out of spy film
A retired DHS officer allegedly offered Maduro’s personal pilot riches if he flew the strongman to a U.S.-controlled location for capture. The 16-month plot involved encrypted messages, secret recordings, and a failed attempt to spook Maduro before the jets tied to the scheme were seized by U.S. authorities.
US takes out 14 ‘narco-terrorists’ in Pacific drug boat strikes
“The four vessels were known by our intelligence apparatus, transiting along known narco-trafficking routes, and carrying narcotics,” Hegseth wrote on X. “A total of 14 narco-terrorists were killed during the three strikes, with one survivor. All strikes were in international waters with no U.S. forces harmed.”
Israel...
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 9 after Netanyahu accuses Hamas of breaking ceasefire: Report
The United States was notified of the attack on the Gaza Strip before it took place.
Disturbing video shows Hamas stage recovery of hostage remains
Hamas on Tuesday staged the discovery of remains belonging to an Israeli hostage, with video showing the terrorists reburying a corpse and then flagging it to the Red Cross — further justifying Israel’s renewed assault on Gaza, two top Israeli ministers told the NY Post.
Asia...
More Trump trade wins: US and Japan strike rare-earth pact, announce strategic investment deal
President Trump and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi signed a deal to stockpile rare-earth minerals and reduce reliance on China, unveiling a $550 billion investment plan for U.S. projects in nuclear energy, AI, and auto manufacturing — including a $10 billion Toyota expansion and new reactor construction with major Japanese partners.
Trump plans to lower China fentanyl tariff — predicts ‘big step’ at Xi Jinping summit
“I expect to be lowering them because I believe that they can help us with the fentanyl situation. They’re going to be doing what they can do,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he traveled to South Korea.
Europe...
Brigitte Macron changed appearance, clothing in response to trans 'conspiracy' claims daughter
“She cannot ignore the horrors being said,” Auzière said, adding that the wife of President Emmanuel Macron “is constantly under attack” — and her grandchildren are now aware of the malicious "rumor."
Entertainment...
Jamie Lee Curtis backtracks on her sympatric remarks in the aftermath of the Charlie Kirk assassination
“An excerpt of it mistranslated what I was saying as I wished him well — like I was talking about him in a very positive way, which I wasn’t; I was simply talking about his faith in God,” the actress said in an interview with Variety. “And so it was a mistranslation, which is a pun, but not. In the binary world today, you cannot hold two ideas at the same time,” she claimed.
Bruce Springsteen biopic bombs at box office
"Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" hit a sour note with an underwhelming debut weekend, opening in fourth place with just $9.1 million domestically and $7 million internationally — a disappointing $16.1 million global total, well short of forecasts for the $55 million production.
Anthony Hopkins on quitting drinking and finding God
At 87, the legendary actor reflects on the 1975 moment he says ended his alcoholism, describing a mysterious “voice” that told him his life could begin anew. In his new memoir, Hopkins looks back on hardship, faith, and the wonder of surviving long enough to find peace.
Justin Bieber confesses Christian faith in candid livestream
The pop star shared how his relationship with Christ has reshaped his outlook on fame, morality, and worth, emphasizing grace over guilt.
Media...
'60 Minutes' admits socialism killed Venezuela
Earlier this month, "60 Minutes" traveled to the South American nation for a rare look at what life is like under its embattled dictator. Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi found that instability isn't just an architectural feature in Venezuela, it's a way of life.
CNN commits 2 acts of journalism in the same day
Thanks to valiant efforts from on-air personalities Kasie Hunt and Kaitlan Collins, CNN managed to deliver two acts of actual journalism in the same 24-hour period — on two different topics.
CNN mocked for sycophantic show praising Qatar after Hamas-loving sheikhs paid for its flashy new offices
On "CNN Creators," filmed inside a Qatari-funded media compound, anchors marvel at the sights and smells of the repressive monarchy.
Environment...
Bill Gates does stunning about-face on climate 'doomsday' claims: 'This view is wrong'
“Although climate change will have serious consequences — particularly for people in the poorest countries — it will not lead to humanity’s demise,” he wrote. “People will be able to live and thrive in most places on Earth for the foreseeable future.”
AI...
$20,000 home robot promises convenience — if you’re fine letting strangers see inside your house
Palo Alto-based 1X Technologies unveiled Neo, a 5'6" humanoid robot that can clean, carry, and even open doors — but when it gets confused, a company “expert” takes control through VR, giving them a live view inside your home. The CEO calls it a “social contract”; critics call it a privacy nightmare.
— Related: Neo launch video
New image-generating AIs are being used for fake expense reports
Expense management platforms report that AI-faked receipts now account for up to 14% of fraudulent submissions, with companies detecting over $1 million in falsified invoices.
Technology...
Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales isn’t worried about Elon Musk’s Grokipedia
As for Musk’s allegations of liberal bias, Wales said verifying source neutrality is critical work, but he added, “We don’t treat random crackpots the same as the New England Journal of Medicine and that doesn’t make us woke.”
Trump media adds prediction markets to Truth Social
Truth Predict will let users bet on elections, Fed moves, and more via a CFTC-registered exchange, making Truth Social the first social platform with native prediction markets.
Science...
Did aliens spy on our nuclear tests? Study finds signs of UFOs near US sites in 1950s
UFO documentaries have long given credence to the theory that otherworldly visitors are interested in humanity's nuclear weapons. Now researchers claim to have evidence of UFOs near test sites.
Sports...
Mobster son of ‘Quack Quack’ denied bail in NBA poker-rigging case
Angelo Ruggiero Jr., son of late Gambino enforcer “Quack Quack” Ruggiero, was ordered held without bail after a judge cited his history of threatening witnesses.
Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai set for LPGA debut
Kai Trump received a sponsor exemption Tuesday to play in the Annika at Pelican Golf Club, held Nov. 13–16. This penultimate event on the LPGA schedule typically has one of the strongest fields of the year outside the majors.
Oct. 29, 2010 - Absentee ballots... Food deserts are sweeping the nation!... The Brecht Forum... Military base is promoting Beck University... People say that Glenn is Joe McCarthy... Joy Behar thinks she is funnier than Glenn...