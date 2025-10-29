Morning Brief 2025-10-29

Blog
No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.

News...

Glenn Beck saves founding documents in order to save US history
His plan should appeal to conservatives and traditionalists who feel that modern curricula undervalue the founders, downplay the importance of faith, and emphasize progressive interpretations of history. “What you were taught in school was ... most likely an out-and-out lie,” he says. By making these writings and speeches accessible, Beck hopes to restore a sense of American identity rooted in self-rule, civic virtue, and faith.

More than 160 Republicans potentially investigated in FBI’s Arctic Frost probe, House panel says
The size and scope of the Biden-era Arctic Frost investigation continues to be revealed to be larger than known as more internal DOJ & FBI records are released.

White House fires members of DC fine arts commission that advises on architectural developments
The White House has fired all six commission members who were installed under Biden and whose terms were expected to end in 2028.

Some DC residents are allegedly leaving the country
For an unnamed public health "expert," the gutting of USAID was the breaking point. “The first Trump administration was bad enough, and I knew the second time around would be even worse,” she says. “I love my community, my neighbors, my friends ... [but] I was filled with terror before I left.”

Gavin McInnes: Banned for life
The Canadian comedian founded the Proud Boys as a gag, only to see the group become a byword for violent right-wing extremism. Today, they look tame.

Are conservatives the new snowflakes?
Members of the right once derided the left for emotional hypersensitivity. Today, they lead the charge to suppress ideas that unsettle them.

Leader of 'nonviolent' activist group protesting Trump in DC assaulted federal officer, court records show
FLARE has organized protests at Trump officials' homes and churches and at AIPAC's HQ.

Can anyone rescue the trafficked girls of LA’s Figueroa Street?
Inside the effort to pull minors from the Blade, one of the most notorious sex-trafficking corridors in the United States.

Disease-carrying monkeys escape after crash in Mississippi
Officials said the monkeys carried hepatitis C, herpes, and COVID-19. They said five out of the six monkeys that escaped were destroyed.

Titanic archive including rare first-class passenger list expected to sell for more than $100K at auction
“To discover a first-class passenger list that was not only onboard the Titanic but went into the water and actually survived is truly remarkable.”

Government shutdown...

Vance says US troops will get paid Friday despite government shutdown
"We do think that we can continue paying the troops, at least for now," Vance told reporters at the Capitol. "We've got food stamp benefits that are set to run out in a week. We're trying to keep as much open as possible. We just need the Democrats to actually help us out."

Democrat states sue Trump to keep SNAP benefits during Democrat shutdown of government
“Because of USDA’s actions, SNAP benefits will be delayed for the first time since the program’s inception,” the suit says.

‘They’ve become more popular!’ CNN pollster shocked as GOP gets shutdown ‘bump’
"Look at the net approval ratings for Republicans in Congress. It’s actually up five points since pre-shutdown!"

Democrat judge indefinitely blocks Trump admin from laying off federal workers during shutdown
The judge also said that she believes the administration's efforts to fire the employees will be deemed illegal and an overstep of executive authority.

NYC...

Poll shows Mamdani leading NYC race despite voters rejecting his socialist agenda
A Manhattan Institute poll found Zohran Mamdani ahead of Andrew Cuomo 43% to 28%, even though most New Yorkers oppose his core policies — including free buses, lax fare enforcement, and bail reform.

Mamdani says NYPD boots ‘on your neck’ were ‘laced by the IDF’ in vile video
“We have to make clear that when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it’s been laced by the IDF,” the soon-to-be mayor of NYC said in 2023.

Zohran Mamdani faces criminal referrals to DOJ over alleged illegal campaign donations from foreigners
A campaign finance watchdog group, the Coolidge Reagan Foundation, filed two criminal referrals against Mamdani on Tuesday.

Politics...

House report declares Biden’s autopen pardons ‘null and void,’ DOJ launches review
A damning Oversight report claims Biden aides concealed his mental decline while using a machine to sign pardons and executive orders he never approved. The DOJ confirmed it’s investigating after evidence showed more than 75% of Biden’s pardons — including for Fauci, Milley, and Jan. 6 committee members — were issued with an autopen.

Biden aides admit behind closed doors they hid concerns over his mental decline
A House report shows top Biden staffers privately acknowledged the former president’s fading memory, fatigue, and need for fewer public appearances even as they publicly called him “vigorous” and “fit.”

Biden strategist Mike Donilon concedes to $4 million cash bonanza if Joe Biden won re-election
A Biden adviser's potential payday incentivized him to keep the president in the White House and running for re-election, a House report says.

New Jersey governor’s race a dead heat as Republican gains ground
A new poll shows Democrat Mikie Sherrill clinging to a one-point lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey’s governor’s race — a stunning shift in the deep-blue state.

Shock poll: Republican leads NY Gov. Hochul one year before the election
A new Manhattan Institute poll shows Rep. Elise Stefanik narrowly leading Gov. Kathy Hochul 43% to 42% in a hypothetical 2026 matchup — the first time in decades a Republican has topped a sitting New York governor.

Karine Jean-Pierre melts down in disastrous New Yorker interview promoting her book
The former Biden press secretary stumbled through questions about her claim that Democrats betrayed Biden, repeatedly contradicting herself and growing combative with the interviewer. She dodged on whether Biden was fit for office and seemed confused over whether he should have been replaced.

Economy...

Ray Dalio says America is developing a ‘dependency’ on the top 1% of workers
Meanwhile, the bottom 60% are struggling and unproductive.

UPS axes 48,000 workers in sweeping cost-cut push
The cost-cutting drive has stirred tension with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which warned earlier this year it would challenge any layoffs that violate its collective-bargaining agreement.

Flashback 2023: UPS says drivers to make $170,000 in pay and benefits following union deal
More than 70% of UPS' 443,000 employees are represented by the Teamsters' Union, the company's website shows.

Immigration...

Dozens of Republican AGs file brief with Supreme Court challenging birthright citizenship
“The idea that citizenship is guaranteed to everyone born in the United States doesn’t square with the plain language of the Fourteenth Amendment or the way many government officials and legal analysts understood the law when it was adopted after the Civil War.”

Trump's ICE purge puts border hawks in charge of deportations
The White House is pushing DHS to replace ICE field directors with Border Patrol agents in cities like Los Angeles and Philadelphia, favoring large-scale raids over targeted arrests.

WAR news...

Report: Feds tried to nab socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro in plot straight out of spy film
A retired DHS officer allegedly offered Maduro’s personal pilot riches if he flew the strongman to a U.S.-controlled location for capture. The 16-month plot involved encrypted messages, secret recordings, and a failed attempt to spook Maduro before the jets tied to the scheme were seized by U.S. authorities.

US takes out 14 ‘narco-terrorists’ in Pacific drug boat strikes
“The four vessels were known by our intelligence apparatus, transiting along known narco-trafficking routes, and carrying narcotics,” Hegseth wrote on X. “A total of 14 narco-terrorists were killed during the three strikes, with one survivor. All strikes were in international waters with no U.S. forces harmed.”

Israel...

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 9 after Netanyahu accuses Hamas of breaking ceasefire: Report
The United States was notified of the attack on the Gaza Strip before it took place.

Disturbing video shows Hamas stage recovery of hostage remains
Hamas on Tuesday staged the discovery of remains belonging to an Israeli hostage, with video showing the terrorists reburying a corpse and then flagging it to the Red Cross — further justifying Israel’s renewed assault on Gaza, two top Israeli ministers told the NY Post.

Asia...

More Trump trade wins: US and Japan strike rare-earth pact, announce strategic investment deal
President Trump and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi signed a deal to stockpile rare-earth minerals and reduce reliance on China, unveiling a $550 billion investment plan for U.S. projects in nuclear energy, AI, and auto manufacturing — including a $10 billion Toyota expansion and new reactor construction with major Japanese partners.

Trump plans to lower China fentanyl tariff — predicts ‘big step’ at Xi Jinping summit
“I expect to be lowering them because I believe that they can help us with the fentanyl situation. They’re going to be doing what they can do,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he traveled to South Korea.

Europe...

Brigitte Macron changed appearance, clothing in response to trans 'conspiracy' claims daughter
“She cannot ignore the horrors being said,” Auzière said, adding that the wife of President Emmanuel Macron “is constantly under attack” — and her grandchildren are now aware of the malicious "rumor."

Entertainment...

Jamie Lee Curtis backtracks on her sympatric remarks in the aftermath of the Charlie Kirk assassination
“An excerpt of it mistranslated what I was saying as I wished him well — like I was talking about him in a very positive way, which I wasn’t; I was simply talking about his faith in God,” the actress said in an interview with Variety. “And so it was a mistranslation, which is a pun, but not. In the binary world today, you cannot hold two ideas at the same time,” she claimed.

Bruce Springsteen biopic bombs at box office
"Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" hit a sour note with an underwhelming debut weekend, opening in fourth place with just $9.1 million domestically and $7 million internationally — a disappointing $16.1 million global total, well short of forecasts for the $55 million production.

Anthony Hopkins on quitting drinking and finding God
At 87, the legendary actor reflects on the 1975 moment he says ended his alcoholism, describing a mysterious “voice” that told him his life could begin anew. In his new memoir, Hopkins looks back on hardship, faith, and the wonder of surviving long enough to find peace.

Justin Bieber confesses Christian faith in candid livestream
The pop star shared how his relationship with Christ has reshaped his outlook on fame, morality, and worth, emphasizing grace over guilt.

Media...

'60 Minutes' admits socialism killed Venezuela
Earlier this month, "60 Minutes" traveled to the South American nation for a rare look at what life is like under its embattled dictator. Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi found that instability isn't just an architectural feature in Venezuela, it's a way of life.

CNN commits 2 acts of journalism in the same day
Thanks to valiant efforts from on-air personalities Kasie Hunt and Kaitlan Collins, CNN managed to deliver two acts of actual journalism in the same 24-hour period — on two different topics.

CNN mocked for sycophantic show praising Qatar after Hamas-loving sheikhs paid for its flashy new offices
On "CNN Creators," filmed inside a Qatari-funded media compound, anchors marvel at the sights and smells of the repressive monarchy.

Environment...

Bill Gates does stunning about-face on climate 'doomsday' claims: 'This view is wrong'
“Although climate change will have serious consequences — particularly for people in the poorest countries — it will not lead to humanity’s demise,” he wrote. “People will be able to live and thrive in most places on Earth for the foreseeable future.”

AI...

$20,000 home robot promises convenience — if you’re fine letting strangers see inside your house
Palo Alto-based 1X Technologies unveiled Neo, a 5'6" humanoid robot that can clean, carry, and even open doors — but when it gets confused, a company “expert” takes control through VR, giving them a live view inside your home. The CEO calls it a “social contract”; critics call it a privacy nightmare.
New image-generating AIs are being used for fake expense reports
Expense management platforms report that AI-faked receipts now account for up to 14% of fraudulent submissions, with companies detecting over $1 million in falsified invoices.

Technology...

Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales isn’t worried about Elon Musk’s Grokipedia
As for Musk’s allegations of liberal bias, Wales said verifying source neutrality is critical work, but he added, “We don’t treat random crackpots the same as the New England Journal of Medicine and that doesn’t make us woke.”

Trump media adds prediction markets to Truth Social
Truth Predict will let users bet on elections, Fed moves, and more via a CFTC-registered exchange, making Truth Social the first social platform with native prediction markets.

Science...

Did aliens spy on our nuclear tests? Study finds signs of UFOs near US sites in 1950s
UFO documentaries have long given credence to the theory that otherworldly visitors are interested in humanity's nuclear weapons. Now researchers claim to have evidence of UFOs near test sites.

Sports...

Mobster son of ‘Quack Quack’ denied bail in NBA poker-rigging case
Angelo Ruggiero Jr., son of late Gambino enforcer “Quack Quack” Ruggiero, was ordered held without bail after a judge cited his history of threatening witnesses.

Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai set for LPGA debut
Kai Trump received a sponsor exemption Tuesday to play in the Annika at Pelican Golf Club, held Nov. 13–16. This penultimate event on the LPGA schedule typically has one of the strongest fields of the year outside the majors.

Why the White House restoration sent the left Into panic mode

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

Presidents have altered the White House for decades, yet only Donald Trump is treated as a vandal for privately funding the East Wing’s restoration.

Every time a president so much as changes the color of the White House drapes, the press clutches its pearls. Unless the name on the stationery is Barack Obama’s, even routine restoration becomes a national outrage.

President Donald Trump’s decision to privately fund upgrades to the White House — including a new state ballroom — has been met with the usual chorus of gasps and sneers. You’d think he bulldozed Monticello.

If a Republican preserves beauty, it’s vandalism. If a Democrat does the same, it’s ‘visionary.’

The irony is that presidents have altered and expanded the White House for more than a century. President Franklin D. Roosevelt added the East and West Wings in the middle of the Great Depression. Newspapers accused him of building a palace while Americans stood in breadlines. History now calls it “vision.”

First lady Nancy Reagan faced the same hysteria. Headlines accused her of spending taxpayer money on new china “while Americans starved.” In truth, she raised private funds after learning that the White House didn’t have enough matching plates for state dinners. She took the ridicule and refused to pass blame.

“I’m a big girl,” she told her staff. “This comes with the job.” That was dignity — something the press no longer recognizes.

A restoration, not a renovation

Trump’s project is different in every way that should matter. It costs taxpayers nothing. Not a cent. The president and a few friends privately fund the work. There’s no private pool or tennis court, no personal perks. The additions won’t even be completed until after he leaves office.

What’s being built is not indulgence — it’s stewardship. A restoration of aging rooms, worn fixtures, and century-old bathrooms that no longer function properly in the people’s house. Trump has paid for cast brass doorknobs engraved with the presidential seal, restored the carpets and moldings, and ensured that the architecture remains faithful to history.

The media’s response was mockery and accusations of vanity. They call it “grotesque excess,” while celebrating billion-dollar “climate art” projects and funneling hundreds of millions into activist causes like the No Kings movement. They lecture America on restraint while living off the largesse of billionaires.

The selective guardians of history

Where was this sudden reverence for history when rioters torched St. John’s Church — the same church where every president since James Madison has worshipped? The press called it an “expression of grief.”

Where was that reverence when mobs toppled statues of Washington, Jefferson, and Grant? Or when first lady Melania Trump replaced the Rose Garden’s lawn with a patio but otherwise followed Jackie Kennedy’s original 1962 plans in the garden’s restoration? They called that “desecration.”

If a Republican preserves beauty, it’s vandalism. If a Democrat does the same, it’s “visionary.”

The real desecration

The people shrieking about “historic preservation” care nothing for history. They hate the idea that something lasting and beautiful might be built by hands they despise. They mock craftsmanship because it exposes their own cultural decay.

The White House ballroom is not a scandal — it’s a mirror. And what it reflects is the media’s own pettiness. The ruling class that ridicules restoration is the same class that cheered as America’s monuments fell. Its members sneer at permanence because permanence condemns them.

Julia Beverly / Contributor | Getty Images

Trump’s improvements are an act of faith — in the nation’s symbols, its endurance, and its worth. The outrage over a privately funded renovation says less about him than it does about the journalists who mistake destruction for progress.

The real desecration isn’t happening in the East Wing. It’s happening in the newsrooms that long ago tore up their own foundation — truth — and never bothered to rebuild it.

Trump’s secret war in the Caribbean EXPOSED — It’s not about drugs

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

The president’s moves in Venezuela, Guyana, and Colombia aren’t about drugs. They’re about re-establishing America’s sovereignty across the Western Hemisphere.

For decades, we’ve been told America’s wars are about drugs, democracy, or “defending freedom.” But look closer at what’s unfolding off the coast of Venezuela, and you’ll see something far more strategic taking shape. Donald Trump’s so-called drug war isn’t about fentanyl or cocaine. It’s about control — and a rebirth of American sovereignty.

The aim of Trump’s ‘drug war’ is to keep the hemisphere’s oil, minerals, and manufacturing within the Western family and out of Beijing’s hands.

The president understands something the foreign policy class forgot long ago: The world doesn’t respect apologies. It respects strength.

While the global elites in Davos tout the Great Reset, Trump is building something entirely different — a new architecture of power based on regional independence, not global dependence. His quiet campaign in the Western Hemisphere may one day be remembered as the second Monroe Doctrine.

Venezuela sits at the center of it all. It holds the world’s largest crude oil reserves — oil perfectly suited for America’s Gulf refineries. For years, China and Russia have treated Venezuela like a pawn on their chessboard, offering predatory loans in exchange for control of those resources. The result has been a corrupt, communist state sitting in our own back yard. For too long, Washington shrugged. Not any more.The naval exercises in the Caribbean, the sanctions, the patrols — they’re not about drug smugglers. They’re about evicting China from our hemisphere.

Trump is using the old “drug war” playbook to wage a new kind of war — an economic and strategic one — without firing a shot at our actual enemies. The goal is simple: Keep the hemisphere’s oil, minerals, and manufacturing within the Western family and out of Beijing’s hands.

Beyond Venezuela

Just east of Venezuela lies Guyana, a country most Americans couldn’t find on a map a year ago. Then ExxonMobil struck oil, and suddenly Guyana became the newest front in a quiet geopolitical contest. Washington is helping defend those offshore platforms, build radar systems, and secure undersea cables — not for charity, but for strategy. Control energy, data, and shipping lanes, and you control the future.

Moreover, Colombia — a country once defined by cartels — is now positioned as the hinge between two oceans and two continents. It guards the Panama Canal and sits atop rare-earth minerals every modern economy needs. Decades of American presence there weren’t just about cocaine interdiction; they were about maintaining leverage over the arteries of global trade. Trump sees that clearly.

PEDRO MATTEY / Contributor | Getty Images

All of these recent news items — from the military drills in the Caribbean to the trade negotiations — reflect a new vision of American power. Not global policing. Not endless nation-building. It’s about strategic sovereignty.

It’s the same philosophy driving Trump’s approach to NATO, the Middle East, and Asia. We’ll stand with you — but you’ll stand on your own two feet. The days of American taxpayers funding global security while our own borders collapse are over.

Trump’s Monroe Doctrine

Critics will call it “isolationism.” It isn’t. It’s realism. It’s recognizing that America’s strength comes not from fighting other people’s wars but from securing our own energy, our own supply lines, our own hemisphere. The first Monroe Doctrine warned foreign powers to stay out of the Americas. The second one — Trump’s — says we’ll defend them, but we’ll no longer be their bank or their babysitter.

Historians may one day mark this moment as the start of a new era — when America stopped apologizing for its own interests and started rebuilding its sovereignty, one barrel, one chip, and one border at a time.

Antifa isn’t “leaderless” — It’s an organized machine of violence

Jeff J Mitchell / Staff | Getty Images

The mob rises where men of courage fall silent. The lesson from Portland, Chicago, and other blue cities is simple: Appeasing radicals doesn’t buy peace — it only rents humiliation.

Parts of America, like Portland and Chicago, now resemble occupied territory. Progressive city governments have surrendered control to street militias, leaving citizens, journalists, and even federal officers to face violent anarchists without protection.

Take Portland, where Antifa has terrorized the city for more than 100 consecutive nights. Federal officers trying to keep order face nightly assaults while local officials do nothing. Independent journalists, such as Nick Sortor, have even been arrested for documenting the chaos. Sortor and Blaze News reporter Julio Rosas later testified at the White House about Antifa’s violence — testimony that corporate media outlets buried.

Antifa is organized, funded, and emboldened.

Chicago offers the same grim picture. Federal agents have been stalked, ambushed, and denied backup from local police while under siege from mobs. Calls for help went unanswered, putting lives in danger. This is more than disorder; it is open defiance of federal authority and a violation of the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause.

A history of violence

For years, the legacy media and left-wing think tanks have portrayed Antifa as “decentralized” and “leaderless.” The opposite is true. Antifa is organized, disciplined, and well-funded. Groups like Rose City Antifa in Oregon, the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club in Texas, and Jane’s Revenge operate as coordinated street militias. Legal fronts such as the National Lawyers Guild provide protection, while crowdfunding networks and international supporters funnel money directly to the movement.

The claim that Antifa lacks structure is a convenient myth — one that’s cost Americans dearly.

History reminds us what happens when mobs go unchecked. The French Revolution, Weimar Germany, Mao’s Red Guards — every one began with chaos on the streets. But it wasn’t random. Today’s radicals follow the same playbook: Exploit disorder, intimidate opponents, and seize moral power while the state looks away.

Dismember the dragon

The Trump administration’s decision to designate Antifa a domestic terrorist organization was long overdue. The label finally acknowledged what citizens already knew: Antifa functions as a militant enterprise, recruiting and radicalizing youth for coordinated violence nationwide.

But naming the threat isn’t enough. The movement’s financiers, organizers, and enablers must also face justice. Every dollar that funds Antifa’s destruction should be traced, seized, and exposed.

AFP Contributor / Contributor | Getty Images

This fight transcends party lines. It’s not about left versus right; it’s about civilization versus anarchy. When politicians and judges excuse or ignore mob violence, they imperil the republic itself. Americans must reject silence and cowardice while street militias operate with impunity.

Antifa is organized, funded, and emboldened. The violence in Portland and Chicago is deliberate, not spontaneous. If America fails to confront it decisively, the price won’t just be broken cities — it will be the erosion of the republic itself.

URGENT: Supreme Court case could redefine religious liberty

Drew Angerer / Staff | Getty Images

The state is effectively silencing professionals who dare speak truths about gender and sexuality, redefining faith-guided speech as illegal.

This week, free speech is once again on the line before the U.S. Supreme Court. At stake is whether Americans still have the right to talk about faith, morality, and truth in their private practice without the government’s permission.

The case comes out of Colorado, where lawmakers in 2019 passed a ban on what they call “conversion therapy.” The law prohibits licensed counselors from trying to change a minor’s gender identity or sexual orientation, including their behaviors or gender expression. The law specifically targets Christian counselors who serve clients attempting to overcome gender dysphoria and not fall prey to the transgender ideology.

The root of this case isn’t about therapy. It’s about erasing a worldview.

The law does include one convenient exception. Counselors are free to “assist” a person who wants to transition genders but not someone who wants to affirm their biological sex. In other words, you can help a child move in one direction — one that is in line with the state’s progressive ideology — but not the other.

Think about that for a moment. The state is saying that a counselor can’t even discuss changing behavior with a client. Isn’t that the whole point of counseling?

One‑sided freedom

Kaley Chiles, a licensed professional counselor in Colorado Springs, has been one of the victims of this blatant attack on the First Amendment. Chiles has dedicated her practice to helping clients dealing with addiction, trauma, sexuality struggles, and gender dysphoria. She’s also a Christian who serves patients seeking guidance rooted in biblical teaching.

Before 2019, she could counsel minors according to her faith. She could talk about biblical morality, identity, and the path to wholeness. When the state outlawed that speech, she stopped. She followed the law — and then she sued.

Her case, Chiles v. Salazar, is now before the Supreme Court. Justices heard oral arguments on Tuesday. The question: Is counseling a form of speech or merely a government‑regulated service?

If the court rules the wrong way, it won’t just silence therapists. It could muzzle pastors, teachers, parents — anyone who believes in truth grounded in something higher than the state.

Censored belief

I believe marriage between a man and a woman is ordained by God. I believe that family — mother, father, child — is central to His design for humanity.

I believe that men and women are created in God’s image, with divine purpose and eternal worth. Gender isn’t an accessory; it’s part of who we are.

I believe the command to “be fruitful and multiply” still stands, that the power to create life is sacred, and that it belongs within marriage between a man and a woman.

And I believe that when we abandon these principles — when we treat sex as recreation, when we dissolve families, when we forget our vows — society fractures.

Are those statements controversial now? Maybe. But if this case goes against Chiles, those statements and others could soon be illegal to say aloud in public.

Faith on trial

In Colorado today, a counselor cannot sit down with a 15‑year‑old who’s struggling with gender identity and say, “You were made in God’s image, and He does not make mistakes.” That is now considered hate speech.

That’s the “freedom” the modern left is offering — freedom to affirm, but never to question. Freedom to comply, but never to dissent. The same movement that claims to champion tolerance now demands silence from anyone who disagrees. The root of this case isn’t about therapy. It’s about erasing a worldview.

The real test

No matter what happens at the Supreme Court, we cannot stop speaking the truth. These beliefs aren’t political slogans. For me, they are the product of years of wrestling, searching, and learning through pain and grace what actually leads to peace. For us, they are the fundamental principles that lead to a flourishing life. We cannot balk at standing for truth.

Maybe that’s why God allows these moments — moments when believers are pushed to the wall. They force us to ask hard questions: What is true? What is worth standing for? What is worth dying for — and living for?

If we answer those questions honestly, we’ll find not just truth, but freedom.

The state doesn’t grant real freedom — and it certainly isn’t defined by Colorado legislators. Real freedom comes from God. And the day we forget that, the First Amendment will mean nothing at all.

