Morning Brief 2025-10-30

October 30, 2025
Chris Brady

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.

News...

Glenn Beck brings the past into the future with BOLD new project
Glenn started TheBlaze because he wanted to chart a new path in the media industry. Disturbed by the media’s agenda-driven distortion of facts and glossing over critical stories, he set out with a mission to build around truth-telling and America-first values. Today, he looks at Blaze Media and the blossoming alternative media industry and says: mission accomplished.

‘100 times worse than Watergate’: 3 biggest revelations from latest Arctic Frost document dump
Whistleblower documents show the Biden administration’s FBI and DOJ spied on Republican lawmakers and conservative groups as part of the Arctic Frost investigation, with Sen. Ted Cruz confirming his Senate landline was wiretapped under an order barring disclosure for a year.

Jack Smith issued subpoenas targeting more than 400 Republicans in Arctic Frost case, Grassley says
The records released by Grassley provide even more new insights into the sweeping investigation aimed at Trump world, which was launched by the FBI and later picked up by Smith under then-Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Report: FBI’s Arctic Frost Trump probe built on CNN clips and no real evidence, insiders say
The memo that launched the Biden-era Arctic Frost investigation relied on “suggestions” from media reports and ignored historical precedent, with critics calling it another politically driven operation mirroring Crossfire Hurricane.

Erika Kirk tells Ole Miss students the secret to having courage like Charlie
“They will be known by the boldness of their faith.”

Conservatives turn their fire on each other after Charlie Kirk’s assassination
Instead of crushing the left-wing terror behind the killing, the right is busy tearing itself apart. Enough of this.

Court TV joins Human Events and Post Millennial in demanding transparency in trial of accused Charlie Kirk murderer
"This was a murder meant for the world to see. The trial seeking justice for Charlie Kirk should be seen by the world as well."

Poll: Americans overwhelmingly back tougher crime laws, forced treatment for violent offenders
A new Cicero Institute survey shows strong public support for stricter sentencing, mandatory mental health treatment, and removing lenient judges, as most Americans say violent crime is rising under President Trump’s federal crackdown initiatives.

Some White House ballroom contractors go underground
Some firms involved in the White House ballroom project appear to be trying to lower their online profiles.

Update: Oops, our bad. Those diseased monkeys ... they weren't diseased.
Nothing to see here folks, there was never any danger, so no need to worry if one got away.

With Mamdani endorsements, Democrats finally admit they’re full-on socialists
Republicans are not up against moderate Democrats who share basic assumptions about America’s institutions and principles. Republicans are up against full-blown socialists.

Mamdani's mother in unearthed 2013 interview: 'He is not an American at all'
"We are not firangs at all. He is very much us. He is not an Uhmericcan (American) at all. He was born in Uganda, raised between India and America. He is at home in many places. He thinks of himself as a Ugandan and as an Indian."

Jon Stewart ripped for comparing Mamdani to Jackie Robinson during interview with socialist candidate
"I think any New Yorker who looks at someone getting an opportunity — who’s representing communities that have not been as represented — a Muslim, a young person, a progressive, a democratic socialist, there are so many different communities that are looking to you ... (it) is a bit of a Jackie Robinson moment."

Mamdani’s 9/11 whataboutism lays bare what’s really at stake in NYC mayoral election
While Rudy Giuliani embodied courage and unity in the aftermath of 9/11, Mamdani chose to make up an “aunt” who feared riding the subway after 9/11, exposing the rot at the heart of his campaign — performative politics built on lies and self-pity, not truth or leadership.

Babylon Bee: Al-Qaeda activating sleeper cells to help get out the vote for Mamdani
"Our beautiful communist habibi Zohran Mamdani will destroy New York even more effectively than 9/11 did, and inshallah, we will get him elected," said Al-Qaeda spokesterrorist Aftar Mohib al Mohibb. "We are pulling out all the stops to get this agent of Allah's divine destruction in office. Death to America."

Democrats lose CNN as party uses food stamps as shutdown 'leverage'
CNN anchors pressed top Democrats after they admitted they’re willing to let food stamp aid for 42 million Americans expire to gain political leverage in the ongoing shutdown, with Jake Tapper noting Senate Democrats have blocked GOP bills to reopen the government a dozen times.

Here are 8 creepy ways Biden’s handlers tried to hide his mental decline to keep a grip on power
A damning House report details how Biden’s aides, wife, and doctor skipped cognitive exams, staged media appearances with Hollywood help, used cue cards and the Easter Bunny to control him, and even discussed a wheelchair — all to mask his decline and cling to power.

JD Vance responds to the possibility of Vance-Rubio presidential ticket
Vance said the idea, first suggested by President Trump, was “premature” but added that Rubio is his “best friend in the administration,” praising their teamwork and saying much of the administration’s success comes from how well they work together.

Left’s anti-Trump mania makes leftists defend what they’ve always hated most
Democrats and the media are suddenly fighting to preserve bloated welfare programs and corporate handouts they used to call “corporate greed” — all because President Trump is the one daring to rein them in.

Gavin Newsom is part of a disgusting new trend: Privileged people inventing ‘poorigin’ stories
Newsom raised himself on the mean streets of Marin County, California. “It was also about paying the bills, man,” he recently said on the popular “All the Smoke” podcast. Like Steve Martin in “The Jerk,” Newsom apparently started out as a poor black child.

Even Dems are endorsing NJ’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli
More than a dozen Democratic mayors have thrown their support behind Ciattarelli over Mikie Sherrill, whose campaign is reeling from ethics scandals and outrage over teachers’ union-backed drag events in schools.

Karine Jean-Pierre's humiliating book tour is even worse than you think
Even when sympathetic interviewers know what Jean-Pierre is trying to say, they appear to have trouble believing it.

Aide to Dem governor busted after allegedly having 8 kilos of cocaine sent to state office building
A member of Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s staff has been fired following his arrest on charges of drug trafficking and unlawful firearm possession.

What this Fed rate cut means for your credit card, mortgage, auto loan, student debt, and savings account
The central bank’s move will have a ripple effect on many of the borrowing and savings rates consumers see every day.

Sob story about 'undocumented father' being arrested falls apart once rap sheet is revealed
NBC News in San Francisco painted an accused child predator as a victim of ICE until DHS revealed his record includes child sex crimes, spousal battery, and felony re-entry — details the outlet still hasn’t added to its report.

Lefty influencer running for Congress cries ‘political prosecution’ as she faces jail for impeding ICE in Chicago
Kat Abughazaleh, formerly employed by Media Matters, was indicted along with four others for having “conspired ... to prevent by force, intimidation, and threat” a federal law enforcement officer.

Trump orders Pentagon to ‘immediately’ restart nuclear weapons testing for first time in 33 years to compete with Russia, China
“Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “That process will begin immediately,” the president added.

Flashback: Reagan’s bold vision brought the Cold War to its breaking point
Rejecting détente and the fatal logic of mutual assured destruction, Reagan rebuilt America’s military, branded the Soviet Union an “evil empire,” and used strength, missile defense, and diplomacy with Gorbachev to force the USSR to the table — ending the Cold War on U.S. terms.

WaPo: Inside Trump’s Golden Dome: High-stakes debate over missile-defense shield
Marking a historic break from decades of nuclear deterrence, it would either remedy a glaring vulnerability to the U.S. homeland or ignite an arms race in orbit that could last a generation or more.

Hegseth reportedly to announce huge overhaul to how America arms its allies
The office handling arms sales to foreign partners will be pulled from the Pentagon’s policy wing — run by officials accused of undermining Trump — and placed under acquisitions to speed up delivery, cut red tape, and give priority to what allies actually need.

Trump: ‘Nothing’ will jeopardize Gaza ceasefire, Israel ‘should hit back’ if troops killed
“Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East, and they have to behave. They said they would be good, and if they’re good, they’re going to be happy, and if they’re not good, they’re going to be terminated.”

Qatari PM indicates Hamas violated Gaza ceasefire with deadly attack on IDF
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani indicated on Wednesday that Hamas violated the U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza on Tuesday when it attacked IDF soldiers and killed a reservist. Al-Thani stopped short of specifically blaming Hamas, referring instead to “the Palestinian party.”

Most Palestinians still support Hamas
Fifty-three percent of Palestinians believe Hamas was correct to carry out the October 7 massacre, up from 50% in May, and 60% say they are satisfied with the terror group's overall performance so far, according to the poll released Tuesday by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research.

Afghan asylum seeker arrested after fatal triple stabbing in London
Police say a 22-year-old Afghan national, granted asylum in 2022, was Tasered and arrested after allegedly killing a dog walker and injuring two others.

A simple guide to what is happening in Sudan
A brutal power struggle between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary RSF has killed over 150,000 and displaced 12 million, plunging the nation into what the U.N. calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The RSF now controls most of Darfur, amid U.S. findings of genocide and reports of mass atrocities against non-Arab civilians.

Sudan’s real genocide ignored: El Fasher falls while the West looks away
While Western activists chant “From the river to the sea” and governments wring their hands over Israel’s every defensive strike, a true genocide has unfolded in Sudan — and the global chorus of moral outrage has fallen silent.

Trump’s Asia tour delivers: South Korea deal ‘pretty much finalized’
Under the terms of the agreement, South Korea is expected to invest a total of $350 billion in the United States, including $200 billion in cash and $150 million in shipbuilding. Tariffs on cars will also be slashed from 25% to 15%, according to South Korean officials.

Rosie O’Donnell asks for ‘prayers’ after daughter Chelsea is sentenced to prison
“My child chelsea belle – before addiction took over her life – i loved her then i love her now as she faces a scary future,” O’Donnell wrote on Instagram alongside a younger photo of Chelsea on Wednesday. “Prayers welcomed,” she continued.

‘Blood bath’: CBS parent company announces mass layoffs, slashes ‘Race and Culture’ unit
Paramount is cutting 2,000 jobs and dismantling CBS’ Race and Culture team as CEO David Ellison pushes to root out bias and overhaul the network’s direction, sparking internal panic among staffers who described the move as “nerve-racking” and “doomsday.”

Don Lemon nailed with fierce backlash for 'trans' slur against Megyn Kelly
Former CNN anchor Don Lemon used the term "trans" as an insult when attempting to insult Megyn Kelly. You'll be shocked to learn that Lemon, who is very gay, doesn't find Kelly attractive.

Trump declares victory on 'climate change hoax' after Bill Gates issues concession memo
"Bill Gates has finally admitted that he was completely WRONG on the issue," Trump wrote. "It took courage to do so, and for that we are all grateful. MAGA!!!"

Rockefeller Family Fund admits it helped engineer California’s lawsuit against ExxonMobil
The $200 million left-wing foundation quietly worked with activists to craft a report accusing Exxon of “plastic pollution deception” — a report California AG Rob Bonta later echoed nearly word-for-word in his lawsuit, effectively outsourcing state litigation to Rockefeller-funded operatives.

CNN data analyst dumps cold water on climate alarmism: It 'has not really worked'
Harry Enten revealed polling shows Americans’ concern about climate change has barely changed since 1989 — with only 40% “greatly worried” today — proving decades of fearmongering by elites like Bill Gates have failed to sway public opinion.

GM announces over 2,000 layoffs as EV demand stalls after tax credits end
General Motors will cut more than 2,000 jobs across Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee, citing “slower” electric vehicle sales following Trump’s rollback of Biden-era EV handouts.

Everyone thinks AI is replacing factory workers, but Amazon’s layoffs show it’s coming for middle management first
The move may offer an early glimpse of how AI is actually reshaping the labor force: not by immediately displacing the tactile, mundane factory roles everyone expected, but by hollowing out the white-collar ranks that run them.

YouTube offers voluntary buyouts as company reorganizes around AI
U.S. employees are being offered severance packages as YouTube reorganizes its product teams for the first time in a decade, shifting focus to artificial intelligence under pressure from Google’s top brass.

Powell says that, unlike the dotcom boom, AI spending isn’t a bubble
"I won’t go into particular names, but they actually have earnings."

An ex-Intel CEO’s mission to build a Christian AI: ‘Hasten the coming of Christ’s return’
Patrick Gelsinger, executive chairman of Gloo, has made it his mission to advance Christian principles in Silicon Valley.

Crocodile, not alligator, kills dog in central Florida
Unlike what most people think, alligators are relatively shy around humans and usually retreat unless provoked or fed regularly. Crocodiles, on the other hand, are much more aggressive. There are about 1.3 million alligators in the state versus less than 2,000 crocodiles.

Oct. 30, 2008 - Chris Matthews talks about campaign ads... Communism... Glenn talks with Joe the Plumber... The Constitution and the founding fathers... Guest Elizabeth Dole... Guest Ann Coulter... Guest Ted Nugent...

The great switch: Gates trades climate control for digital dominion

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

The Big Tech billionaire once said humanity must change or perish. Now he claims we’ll survive — just as elites prepare total surveillance.

For decades, Americans have been told that climate change is an imminent apocalypse — the existential threat that justifies every intrusion into our lives, from banning gas stoves to rationing energy to tracking personal “carbon scores.”

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates helped lead that charge. He warned repeatedly that the “climate disaster” would be the greatest crisis humanity would ever face. He invested billions in green technology and demanded the world reach net-zero emissions by 2050 “to avoid catastrophe.”

The global contest is no longer over barrels and pipelines — it is over who gets to flip the digital switch.

Now, suddenly, he wants everyone to relax: Climate change “will not lead to humanity’s demise” after all.

Gates was making less of a scientific statement and more of a strategic pivot. When elites retire a crisis, it’s never because the threat is gone — it’s because a better one has replaced it. And something else has indeed arrived — something the ruling class finds more useful than fear of the weather.The same day Gates downshifted the doomsday rhetoric, Amazon announced it would pay warehouse workers $30 an hour — while laying off 30,000 people because artificial intelligence will soon do their jobs.

Climate panic was the warm-up. AI control is the main event.

The new currency of power

The world once revolved around oil and gas. Today, it revolves around the electricity demanded by server farms, the chips that power machine learning, and the data that can be used to manipulate or silence entire populations. The global contest is no longer over barrels and pipelines — it is over who gets to flip the digital switch. Whoever controls energy now controls information. And whoever controls information controls civilization.

Climate alarmism gave elites a pretext to centralize power over energy. Artificial intelligence gives them a mechanism to centralize power over people. The future battles will not be about carbon — they will be about control.

Two futures — both ending in tyranny

Americans are already being pushed into what look like two opposing movements, but both leave the individual powerless.

The first is the technocratic empire being constructed in the name of innovation. In its vision, human work will be replaced by machines, and digital permissions will subsume personal autonomy.

Government and corporations merge into a single authority. Your identity, finances, medical decisions, and speech rights become access points monitored by biometric scanners and enforced by automated gatekeepers. Every step, purchase, and opinion is tracked under the noble banner of “efficiency.”

The second is the green de-growth utopia being marketed as “compassion.” In this vision, prosperity itself becomes immoral. You will own less because “the planet” requires it. Elites will redesign cities so life cannot extend beyond a 15-minute walking radius, restrict movement to save the Earth, and ration resources to curb “excess.” It promises community and simplicity, but ultimately delivers enforced scarcity. Freedom withers when surviving becomes a collective permission rather than an individual right.

Both futures demand that citizens become manageable — either automated out of society or tightly regulated within it. The ruling class will embrace whichever version gives them the most leverage in any given moment.

Climate panic was losing its grip. AI dependency — and the obedience it creates — is far more potent.

The forgotten way

A third path exists, but it is the one today’s elites fear most: the path laid out in our Constitution. The founders built a system that assumes human beings are not subjects to be monitored or managed, but moral agents equipped by God with rights no government — and no algorithm — can override.

Hesham Elsherif / Stringer | Getty Images

That idea remains the most “disruptive technology” in history. It shattered the belief that people need kings or experts or global committees telling them how to live. No wonder elites want it erased.

Soon, you will be told you must choose: Live in a world run by machines or in a world stripped down for planetary salvation. Digital tyranny or rationed equality. Innovation without liberty or simplicity without dignity.

Both are traps.

The only way

The only future worth choosing is the one grounded in ordered liberty — where prosperity and progress exist alongside moral responsibility and personal freedom and human beings are treated as image-bearers of God — not climate liabilities, not data profiles, not replaceable hardware components.

Bill Gates can change his tune. The media can change the script. But the agenda remains the same.

They no longer want to save the planet. They want to run it, and they expect you to obey.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Why the White House restoration sent the left Into panic mode

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

Presidents have altered the White House for decades, yet only Donald Trump is treated as a vandal for privately funding the East Wing’s restoration.

Every time a president so much as changes the color of the White House drapes, the press clutches its pearls. Unless the name on the stationery is Barack Obama’s, even routine restoration becomes a national outrage.

President Donald Trump’s decision to privately fund upgrades to the White House — including a new state ballroom — has been met with the usual chorus of gasps and sneers. You’d think he bulldozed Monticello.

If a Republican preserves beauty, it’s vandalism. If a Democrat does the same, it’s ‘visionary.’

The irony is that presidents have altered and expanded the White House for more than a century. President Franklin D. Roosevelt added the East and West Wings in the middle of the Great Depression. Newspapers accused him of building a palace while Americans stood in breadlines. History now calls it “vision.”

First lady Nancy Reagan faced the same hysteria. Headlines accused her of spending taxpayer money on new china “while Americans starved.” In truth, she raised private funds after learning that the White House didn’t have enough matching plates for state dinners. She took the ridicule and refused to pass blame.

“I’m a big girl,” she told her staff. “This comes with the job.” That was dignity — something the press no longer recognizes.

A restoration, not a renovation

Trump’s project is different in every way that should matter. It costs taxpayers nothing. Not a cent. The president and a few friends privately fund the work. There’s no private pool or tennis court, no personal perks. The additions won’t even be completed until after he leaves office.

What’s being built is not indulgence — it’s stewardship. A restoration of aging rooms, worn fixtures, and century-old bathrooms that no longer function properly in the people’s house. Trump has paid for cast brass doorknobs engraved with the presidential seal, restored the carpets and moldings, and ensured that the architecture remains faithful to history.

The media’s response was mockery and accusations of vanity. They call it “grotesque excess,” while celebrating billion-dollar “climate art” projects and funneling hundreds of millions into activist causes like the No Kings movement. They lecture America on restraint while living off the largesse of billionaires.

The selective guardians of history

Where was this sudden reverence for history when rioters torched St. John’s Church — the same church where every president since James Madison has worshipped? The press called it an “expression of grief.”

Where was that reverence when mobs toppled statues of Washington, Jefferson, and Grant? Or when first lady Melania Trump replaced the Rose Garden’s lawn with a patio but otherwise followed Jackie Kennedy’s original 1962 plans in the garden’s restoration? They called that “desecration.”

If a Republican preserves beauty, it’s vandalism. If a Democrat does the same, it’s “visionary.”

The real desecration

The people shrieking about “historic preservation” care nothing for history. They hate the idea that something lasting and beautiful might be built by hands they despise. They mock craftsmanship because it exposes their own cultural decay.

The White House ballroom is not a scandal — it’s a mirror. And what it reflects is the media’s own pettiness. The ruling class that ridicules restoration is the same class that cheered as America’s monuments fell. Its members sneer at permanence because permanence condemns them.

Julia Beverly / Contributor | Getty Images

Trump’s improvements are an act of faith — in the nation’s symbols, its endurance, and its worth. The outrage over a privately funded renovation says less about him than it does about the journalists who mistake destruction for progress.

The real desecration isn’t happening in the East Wing. It’s happening in the newsrooms that long ago tore up their own foundation — truth — and never bothered to rebuild it.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Trump’s secret war in the Caribbean EXPOSED — It’s not about drugs

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

The president’s moves in Venezuela, Guyana, and Colombia aren’t about drugs. They’re about re-establishing America’s sovereignty across the Western Hemisphere.

For decades, we’ve been told America’s wars are about drugs, democracy, or “defending freedom.” But look closer at what’s unfolding off the coast of Venezuela, and you’ll see something far more strategic taking shape. Donald Trump’s so-called drug war isn’t about fentanyl or cocaine. It’s about control — and a rebirth of American sovereignty.

The aim of Trump’s ‘drug war’ is to keep the hemisphere’s oil, minerals, and manufacturing within the Western family and out of Beijing’s hands.

The president understands something the foreign policy class forgot long ago: The world doesn’t respect apologies. It respects strength.

While the global elites in Davos tout the Great Reset, Trump is building something entirely different — a new architecture of power based on regional independence, not global dependence. His quiet campaign in the Western Hemisphere may one day be remembered as the second Monroe Doctrine.

Venezuela sits at the center of it all. It holds the world’s largest crude oil reserves — oil perfectly suited for America’s Gulf refineries. For years, China and Russia have treated Venezuela like a pawn on their chessboard, offering predatory loans in exchange for control of those resources. The result has been a corrupt, communist state sitting in our own back yard. For too long, Washington shrugged. Not any more.The naval exercises in the Caribbean, the sanctions, the patrols — they’re not about drug smugglers. They’re about evicting China from our hemisphere.

Trump is using the old “drug war” playbook to wage a new kind of war — an economic and strategic one — without firing a shot at our actual enemies. The goal is simple: Keep the hemisphere’s oil, minerals, and manufacturing within the Western family and out of Beijing’s hands.

Beyond Venezuela

Just east of Venezuela lies Guyana, a country most Americans couldn’t find on a map a year ago. Then ExxonMobil struck oil, and suddenly Guyana became the newest front in a quiet geopolitical contest. Washington is helping defend those offshore platforms, build radar systems, and secure undersea cables — not for charity, but for strategy. Control energy, data, and shipping lanes, and you control the future.

Moreover, Colombia — a country once defined by cartels — is now positioned as the hinge between two oceans and two continents. It guards the Panama Canal and sits atop rare-earth minerals every modern economy needs. Decades of American presence there weren’t just about cocaine interdiction; they were about maintaining leverage over the arteries of global trade. Trump sees that clearly.

PEDRO MATTEY / Contributor | Getty Images

All of these recent news items — from the military drills in the Caribbean to the trade negotiations — reflect a new vision of American power. Not global policing. Not endless nation-building. It’s about strategic sovereignty.

It’s the same philosophy driving Trump’s approach to NATO, the Middle East, and Asia. We’ll stand with you — but you’ll stand on your own two feet. The days of American taxpayers funding global security while our own borders collapse are over.

Trump’s Monroe Doctrine

Critics will call it “isolationism.” It isn’t. It’s realism. It’s recognizing that America’s strength comes not from fighting other people’s wars but from securing our own energy, our own supply lines, our own hemisphere. The first Monroe Doctrine warned foreign powers to stay out of the Americas. The second one — Trump’s — says we’ll defend them, but we’ll no longer be their bank or their babysitter.

Historians may one day mark this moment as the start of a new era — when America stopped apologizing for its own interests and started rebuilding its sovereignty, one barrel, one chip, and one border at a time.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Antifa isn’t “leaderless” — It’s an organized machine of violence

Jeff J Mitchell / Staff | Getty Images

The mob rises where men of courage fall silent. The lesson from Portland, Chicago, and other blue cities is simple: Appeasing radicals doesn’t buy peace — it only rents humiliation.

Parts of America, like Portland and Chicago, now resemble occupied territory. Progressive city governments have surrendered control to street militias, leaving citizens, journalists, and even federal officers to face violent anarchists without protection.

Take Portland, where Antifa has terrorized the city for more than 100 consecutive nights. Federal officers trying to keep order face nightly assaults while local officials do nothing. Independent journalists, such as Nick Sortor, have even been arrested for documenting the chaos. Sortor and Blaze News reporter Julio Rosas later testified at the White House about Antifa’s violence — testimony that corporate media outlets buried.

Antifa is organized, funded, and emboldened.

Chicago offers the same grim picture. Federal agents have been stalked, ambushed, and denied backup from local police while under siege from mobs. Calls for help went unanswered, putting lives in danger. This is more than disorder; it is open defiance of federal authority and a violation of the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause.

A history of violence

For years, the legacy media and left-wing think tanks have portrayed Antifa as “decentralized” and “leaderless.” The opposite is true. Antifa is organized, disciplined, and well-funded. Groups like Rose City Antifa in Oregon, the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club in Texas, and Jane’s Revenge operate as coordinated street militias. Legal fronts such as the National Lawyers Guild provide protection, while crowdfunding networks and international supporters funnel money directly to the movement.

The claim that Antifa lacks structure is a convenient myth — one that’s cost Americans dearly.

History reminds us what happens when mobs go unchecked. The French Revolution, Weimar Germany, Mao’s Red Guards — every one began with chaos on the streets. But it wasn’t random. Today’s radicals follow the same playbook: Exploit disorder, intimidate opponents, and seize moral power while the state looks away.

Dismember the dragon

The Trump administration’s decision to designate Antifa a domestic terrorist organization was long overdue. The label finally acknowledged what citizens already knew: Antifa functions as a militant enterprise, recruiting and radicalizing youth for coordinated violence nationwide.

But naming the threat isn’t enough. The movement’s financiers, organizers, and enablers must also face justice. Every dollar that funds Antifa’s destruction should be traced, seized, and exposed.

AFP Contributor / Contributor | Getty Images

This fight transcends party lines. It’s not about left versus right; it’s about civilization versus anarchy. When politicians and judges excuse or ignore mob violence, they imperil the republic itself. Americans must reject silence and cowardice while street militias operate with impunity.

Antifa is organized, funded, and emboldened. The violence in Portland and Chicago is deliberate, not spontaneous. If America fails to confront it decisively, the price won’t just be broken cities — it will be the erosion of the republic itself.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.