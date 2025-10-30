Morning Brief 2025-10-30

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.
News...
Glenn Beck brings the past into the future with BOLD new project
Glenn started TheBlaze because he wanted to chart a new path in the media industry. Disturbed by the media’s agenda-driven distortion of facts and glossing over critical stories, he set out with a mission to build around truth-telling and America-first values. Today, he looks at Blaze Media and the blossoming alternative media industry and says: mission accomplished.
‘100 times worse than Watergate’: 3 biggest revelations from latest Arctic Frost document dump
Whistleblower documents show the Biden administration’s FBI and DOJ spied on Republican lawmakers and conservative groups as part of the Arctic Frost investigation, with Sen. Ted Cruz confirming his Senate landline was wiretapped under an order barring disclosure for a year.
Jack Smith issued subpoenas targeting more than 400 Republicans in Arctic Frost case, Grassley says
The records released by Grassley provide even more new insights into the sweeping investigation aimed at Trump world, which was launched by the FBI and later picked up by Smith under then-Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Report: FBI’s Arctic Frost Trump probe built on CNN clips and no real evidence, insiders say
The memo that launched the Biden-era Arctic Frost investigation relied on “suggestions” from media reports and ignored historical precedent, with critics calling it another politically driven operation mirroring Crossfire Hurricane.
Erika Kirk tells Ole Miss students the secret to having courage like Charlie
“They will be known by the boldness of their faith.”
Conservatives turn their fire on each other after Charlie Kirk’s assassination
Instead of crushing the left-wing terror behind the killing, the right is busy tearing itself apart. Enough of this.
Court TV joins Human Events and Post Millennial in demanding transparency in trial of accused Charlie Kirk murderer
"This was a murder meant for the world to see. The trial seeking justice for Charlie Kirk should be seen by the world as well."
Poll: Americans overwhelmingly back tougher crime laws, forced treatment for violent offenders
A new Cicero Institute survey shows strong public support for stricter sentencing, mandatory mental health treatment, and removing lenient judges, as most Americans say violent crime is rising under President Trump’s federal crackdown initiatives.
Some White House ballroom contractors go underground
Some firms involved in the White House ballroom project appear to be trying to lower their online profiles.
Update: Oops, our bad. Those diseased monkeys ... they weren't diseased.
Nothing to see here folks, there was never any danger, so no need to worry if one got away.
NYC...
With Mamdani endorsements, Democrats finally admit they’re full-on socialists
Republicans are not up against moderate Democrats who share basic assumptions about America’s institutions and principles. Republicans are up against full-blown socialists.
Mamdani's mother in unearthed 2013 interview: 'He is not an American at all'
"We are not firangs at all. He is very much us. He is not an Uhmericcan (American) at all. He was born in Uganda, raised between India and America. He is at home in many places. He thinks of himself as a Ugandan and as an Indian."
Jon Stewart ripped for comparing Mamdani to Jackie Robinson during interview with socialist candidate
"I think any New Yorker who looks at someone getting an opportunity — who’s representing communities that have not been as represented — a Muslim, a young person, a progressive, a democratic socialist, there are so many different communities that are looking to you ... (it) is a bit of a Jackie Robinson moment."
Mamdani’s 9/11 whataboutism lays bare what’s really at stake in NYC mayoral election
While Rudy Giuliani embodied courage and unity in the aftermath of 9/11, Mamdani chose to make up an “aunt” who feared riding the subway after 9/11, exposing the rot at the heart of his campaign — performative politics built on lies and self-pity, not truth or leadership.
Babylon Bee: Al-Qaeda activating sleeper cells to help get out the vote for Mamdani
"Our beautiful communist habibi Zohran Mamdani will destroy New York even more effectively than 9/11 did, and inshallah, we will get him elected," said Al-Qaeda spokesterrorist Aftar Mohib al Mohibb. "We are pulling out all the stops to get this agent of Allah's divine destruction in office. Death to America."
Politics...
Democrats lose CNN as party uses food stamps as shutdown 'leverage'
CNN anchors pressed top Democrats after they admitted they’re willing to let food stamp aid for 42 million Americans expire to gain political leverage in the ongoing shutdown, with Jake Tapper noting Senate Democrats have blocked GOP bills to reopen the government a dozen times.
Here are 8 creepy ways Biden’s handlers tried to hide his mental decline to keep a grip on power
A damning House report details how Biden’s aides, wife, and doctor skipped cognitive exams, staged media appearances with Hollywood help, used cue cards and the Easter Bunny to control him, and even discussed a wheelchair — all to mask his decline and cling to power.
JD Vance responds to the possibility of Vance-Rubio presidential ticket
Vance said the idea, first suggested by President Trump, was “premature” but added that Rubio is his “best friend in the administration,” praising their teamwork and saying much of the administration’s success comes from how well they work together.
Left’s anti-Trump mania makes leftists defend what they’ve always hated most
Democrats and the media are suddenly fighting to preserve bloated welfare programs and corporate handouts they used to call “corporate greed” — all because President Trump is the one daring to rein them in.
Gavin Newsom is part of a disgusting new trend: Privileged people inventing ‘poorigin’ stories
Newsom raised himself on the mean streets of Marin County, California. “It was also about paying the bills, man,” he recently said on the popular “All the Smoke” podcast. Like Steve Martin in “The Jerk,” Newsom apparently started out as a poor black child.
Even Dems are endorsing NJ’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli
More than a dozen Democratic mayors have thrown their support behind Ciattarelli over Mikie Sherrill, whose campaign is reeling from ethics scandals and outrage over teachers’ union-backed drag events in schools.
Karine Jean-Pierre's humiliating book tour is even worse than you think
Even when sympathetic interviewers know what Jean-Pierre is trying to say, they appear to have trouble believing it.
Aide to Dem governor busted after allegedly having 8 kilos of cocaine sent to state office building
A member of Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s staff has been fired following his arrest on charges of drug trafficking and unlawful firearm possession.
Economy...
What this Fed rate cut means for your credit card, mortgage, auto loan, student debt, and savings account
The central bank’s move will have a ripple effect on many of the borrowing and savings rates consumers see every day.
Immigration...
Sob story about 'undocumented father' being arrested falls apart once rap sheet is revealed
NBC News in San Francisco painted an accused child predator as a victim of ICE until DHS revealed his record includes child sex crimes, spousal battery, and felony re-entry — details the outlet still hasn’t added to its report.
Lefty influencer running for Congress cries ‘political prosecution’ as she faces jail for impeding ICE in Chicago
Kat Abughazaleh, formerly employed by Media Matters, was indicted along with four others for having “conspired ... to prevent by force, intimidation, and threat” a federal law enforcement officer.
WAR news...
Trump orders Pentagon to ‘immediately’ restart nuclear weapons testing for first time in 33 years to compete with Russia, China
“Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “That process will begin immediately,” the president added.
Flashback: Reagan’s bold vision brought the Cold War to its breaking point
Rejecting détente and the fatal logic of mutual assured destruction, Reagan rebuilt America’s military, branded the Soviet Union an “evil empire,” and used strength, missile defense, and diplomacy with Gorbachev to force the USSR to the table — ending the Cold War on U.S. terms.
WaPo: Inside Trump’s Golden Dome: High-stakes debate over missile-defense shield
Marking a historic break from decades of nuclear deterrence, it would either remedy a glaring vulnerability to the U.S. homeland or ignite an arms race in orbit that could last a generation or more.
Hegseth reportedly to announce huge overhaul to how America arms its allies
The office handling arms sales to foreign partners will be pulled from the Pentagon’s policy wing — run by officials accused of undermining Trump — and placed under acquisitions to speed up delivery, cut red tape, and give priority to what allies actually need.
Israel...
Trump: ‘Nothing’ will jeopardize Gaza ceasefire, Israel ‘should hit back’ if troops killed
“Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East, and they have to behave. They said they would be good, and if they’re good, they’re going to be happy, and if they’re not good, they’re going to be terminated.”
Qatari PM indicates Hamas violated Gaza ceasefire with deadly attack on IDF
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani indicated on Wednesday that Hamas violated the U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza on Tuesday when it attacked IDF soldiers and killed a reservist. Al-Thani stopped short of specifically blaming Hamas, referring instead to “the Palestinian party.”
Most Palestinians still support Hamas
Fifty-three percent of Palestinians believe Hamas was correct to carry out the October 7 massacre, up from 50% in May, and 60% say they are satisfied with the terror group's overall performance so far, according to the poll released Tuesday by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research.
Europe...
Afghan asylum seeker arrested after fatal triple stabbing in London
Police say a 22-year-old Afghan national, granted asylum in 2022, was Tasered and arrested after allegedly killing a dog walker and injuring two others.
Africa...
A simple guide to what is happening in Sudan
A brutal power struggle between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary RSF has killed over 150,000 and displaced 12 million, plunging the nation into what the U.N. calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The RSF now controls most of Darfur, amid U.S. findings of genocide and reports of mass atrocities against non-Arab civilians.
Sudan’s real genocide ignored: El Fasher falls while the West looks away
While Western activists chant “From the river to the sea” and governments wring their hands over Israel’s every defensive strike, a true genocide has unfolded in Sudan — and the global chorus of moral outrage has fallen silent.
Asia...
Trump’s Asia tour delivers: South Korea deal ‘pretty much finalized’
Under the terms of the agreement, South Korea is expected to invest a total of $350 billion in the United States, including $200 billion in cash and $150 million in shipbuilding. Tariffs on cars will also be slashed from 25% to 15%, according to South Korean officials.
Entertainment...
Rosie O’Donnell asks for ‘prayers’ after daughter Chelsea is sentenced to prison
“My child chelsea belle – before addiction took over her life – i loved her then i love her now as she faces a scary future,” O’Donnell wrote on Instagram alongside a younger photo of Chelsea on Wednesday. “Prayers welcomed,” she continued.
Media...
‘Blood bath’: CBS parent company announces mass layoffs, slashes ‘Race and Culture’ unit
Paramount is cutting 2,000 jobs and dismantling CBS’ Race and Culture team as CEO David Ellison pushes to root out bias and overhaul the network’s direction, sparking internal panic among staffers who described the move as “nerve-racking” and “doomsday.”
Don Lemon nailed with fierce backlash for 'trans' slur against Megyn Kelly
Former CNN anchor Don Lemon used the term "trans" as an insult when attempting to insult Megyn Kelly. You'll be shocked to learn that Lemon, who is very gay, doesn't find Kelly attractive.
Environment...
Trump declares victory on 'climate change hoax' after Bill Gates issues concession memo
"Bill Gates has finally admitted that he was completely WRONG on the issue," Trump wrote. "It took courage to do so, and for that we are all grateful. MAGA!!!"
Rockefeller Family Fund admits it helped engineer California’s lawsuit against ExxonMobil
The $200 million left-wing foundation quietly worked with activists to craft a report accusing Exxon of “plastic pollution deception” — a report California AG Rob Bonta later echoed nearly word-for-word in his lawsuit, effectively outsourcing state litigation to Rockefeller-funded operatives.
CNN data analyst dumps cold water on climate alarmism: It 'has not really worked'
Harry Enten revealed polling shows Americans’ concern about climate change has barely changed since 1989 — with only 40% “greatly worried” today — proving decades of fearmongering by elites like Bill Gates have failed to sway public opinion.
GM announces over 2,000 layoffs as EV demand stalls after tax credits end
General Motors will cut more than 2,000 jobs across Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee, citing “slower” electric vehicle sales following Trump’s rollback of Biden-era EV handouts.
AI...
Everyone thinks AI is replacing factory workers, but Amazon’s layoffs show it’s coming for middle management first
The move may offer an early glimpse of how AI is actually reshaping the labor force: not by immediately displacing the tactile, mundane factory roles everyone expected, but by hollowing out the white-collar ranks that run them.
YouTube offers voluntary buyouts as company reorganizes around AI
U.S. employees are being offered severance packages as YouTube reorganizes its product teams for the first time in a decade, shifting focus to artificial intelligence under pressure from Google’s top brass.
Powell says that, unlike the dotcom boom, AI spending isn’t a bubble
"I won’t go into particular names, but they actually have earnings."
An ex-Intel CEO’s mission to build a Christian AI: ‘Hasten the coming of Christ’s return’
Patrick Gelsinger, executive chairman of Gloo, has made it his mission to advance Christian principles in Silicon Valley.
Animals...
Crocodile, not alligator, kills dog in central Florida
Unlike what most people think, alligators are relatively shy around humans and usually retreat unless provoked or fed regularly. Crocodiles, on the other hand, are much more aggressive. There are about 1.3 million alligators in the state versus less than 2,000 crocodiles.
Oct. 30, 2008 - Chris Matthews talks about campaign ads... Communism... Glenn talks with Joe the Plumber... The Constitution and the founding fathers... Guest Elizabeth Dole... Guest Ann Coulter... Guest Ted Nugent...