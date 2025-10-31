Morning Brief 2025-10-31

BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Emily Baumgaertner Nunn
TOPIC: Inside “the Blade”: one of the most notorious sex-trafficking districts in America.
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Andrew Klavan
TOPIC: A GRIPPING mystery story about finding love ... and murder.
BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Jonathan Cahn
TOPIC: What does "The Dragon's Prophecy" reveal?
News...
Media goes silent on Arctic Frost bombshell as Biden’s FBI dragnet exposed
While the press obsessed for years over phantom Russian plots, it’s now ignoring proof that the Biden administration spied on conservatives and compiled an enemies list far beyond anything Nixon ever dreamed.
Arctic Frost should spell the end for Judge Boasberg, Jack Smith, Merrick Garland
Judge Boasberg greenlit the Biden DOJ’s mass surveillance of conservatives, just as he once gave a slap on the wrist to the FBI lawyer who forged FISA warrants against Trump. He’s become the left’s go-to judge for rubber-stamping political lawfare — and it’s time that ended.
Is this the insidious reason Biden's FBI chose 'Arctic Frost' for anti-Trump weaponized investigation?
The operation’s codename wasn’t random — “Arctic Frost” is the name of an orange-colored citrus hybrid. Get it, orange, as in "orange man bad"?
Kash Patel unearths another 'October Surprise' FBI plot targeting Trump before an election
Two weeks before Election Day 2020, the FBI tried to make a criminal case against the Trump campaign over legal casino gambling.
Comey says he didn’t lie — just answered confusing questions too cleverly
James Comey is asking a judge to toss his indictment for lying to Congress, claiming he gave “literally true” answers to “fundamentally ambiguous” questions. He argues Ted Cruz’s line of questioning wasn’t clear enough to pin him for denying he approved FBI leaks through his media contact.
DOJ reportedly investigating possible fraud by Black Lives Matter
Sources familiar with the matter told the AP that at least one search warrant has been served and that several subpoenas have been issued in the Department of Justice investigation.
Biden autopen investigator: Playtime is over; it’s time to prosecute
“I’m here to say investigating is no longer good enough. We need accountability,” Oversight watchdog Mike Howell said. “The ball is in the DOJ’s hands. It’s always been in the DOJ’s hands.” The problem, Howell said, is that the DOJ continues to treat the autopen actions as legitimate.
Convicted would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh requests imprisonment in state with assisted suicide
“Trade me for a Palestinian prisoner in Israel to have my spot in Hawaii, or a POW of Ukraine suffering in Russia or any prisoner anywhere that is suffering,” Ryan Routh said.
About 80 missing children rescued, 1,700 people arrested in Memphis: Bondi
Last month, the federal government said it would send National Guard troops and federal agents to Memphis, which has long been ranked among U.S. cities as having the highest rates of violent crime and homicides. Bondi confirmed the operation’s figures in a post on X, saying “tolerating crime is a choice.”
Thieves disguised as construction workers pull off $3.2 million New York City jewelry and safe heist
It’s unknown why the thieves targeted the home and why there was so much valuable loot inside.
Father-to-be wakes up from coma to blame angry girlfriend for causing car crash — before dying
Before succumbing to his injuries, 22-year-old Daniel Waterman used a whiteboard to tell investigators his pregnant girlfriend intentionally crashed their car during a fight, claiming she said, “I don’t care what happens. You’ll get what you deserve.”
Government shutdown...
Trump urges Senate Republicans to enact nuclear option to end Democrat filibuster, federal shutdown
"It is now time for the Republicans to play their 'TRUMP CARD,' and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!" Trump wrote in his Truth Social platform.
Obama judge indicates she’ll intervene in fight over SNAP food assistance money
While she indicated from the bench that she was likely to issue a ruling favorable to a group of Democratic attorneys general and governors who sued the administration earlier this week, she acknowledged that benefits, which should start being sent to recipients on November 1, will be delayed.
White House OMB confirms US troops will be paid Friday despite shutdown
The Trump administration is expected to cover the paychecks through a mix of defense and legislative funds.
Delta and United call on Congress to immediately end government shutdown, pay air traffic controllers
The missed paychecks come as the controllers grapple with a longstanding staffing shortage.
California police increase patrols around grocery stores ahead of possible food stamp shutoff
"These increased patrols are not in response to any specific incident, but are a preventive measure to maintain public safety, deter theft, and reassure the community."
Democrat insists there is a ‘poison pill’ in GOP-passed clean CR. She can’t name it.
Democrat Rep. Janelle Bynum: “Any bill that Republicans have put forth, there's always been a poison pill.” C-SPAN: “What were the poison pills of the clean CR?” Democrat Rep. Janelle Bynum: “You are trying to shift the responsibility to Democrats.”
NYC...
Mamdani wants NYC-run grocery stores, but the numbers don’t add up
The socialist candidate’s $60 million plan to build government-run supermarkets ignores basic economics, exaggerates food access problems, and misreads the budget — while New Yorkers already get federal aid and private options abound.
Times of London duped by fake de Blasio email in NYC mayor race blunder
The paper ran a piece critical of Mamdani based on a bogus email impersonating Bill de Blasio — then yanked it after the former mayor slammed the story as a total fabrication and reaffirmed his support.
Longtime Trump-hating 'conservative' Bill Kristol reveals who he'd vote for in NYC
Kristol revealed he’d probably vote for Zohran Mamdani if he lived in New York. In the same interview, Kristol praised the Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate, Abigail Spanberger, calling her “really excellent.”
Politics...
Ben Shapiro warns left's war on white Christian men is fueling dangerous reactionary politics
Shapiro argues the Democrat Party's open hostility to traditional values, meritocracy, and masculinity is radicalizing the country and pushing America away from normalcy, with a growing backlash forming in response.
VA Dems use special session to pull Sears off campaign trail, taking a page from Trump lawfare playbook
Democrats called a last-minute special session to push a redistricting amendment, forcing Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears to miss key campaign events just days before the election — a move that mirrors how Trump was sidelined leading up to the 2024 election by Democrats' lawfare.
Jay Jones claimed $500,000 fundraising haul showed grassroots ‘momentum and enthusiasm.’ It actually came from a single Dem PAC.
The DAGA, which helps elect democratic attorneys general, has given Jones $750,000 since his texting scandal broke.
Reporter humiliates Kamala Harris over Biden health cover-up: 'That is a world-class pivot'
"I want to interrupt you because that is a world-class pivot," Ferguson said, "but it is not the question that I asked you, which is about Joe Biden's failure to recognize his own frailties and what that did to you. The question is about Joe Biden. Are you still reluctant to criticize the former president?"
Kamala Harris goes on curse-laden rant over Trump’s ballroom
“Are you f*****g kidding me? This guy wants to create a ballroom for his rich friends while completely turning a blind eye to the fact that babies are going to starve when the SNAP benefits end in just hours from now," Harris told leftist "comedian" Jon Stewart.
Carville tells Kamala to ‘get out of the way’ after book blames others for 2024 loss
James Carville took a moment away from calling Trump supporters Nazis to blast Harris for her new book blaming others for her failed 2024 campaign, saying "no Democrat wants to hear from you."
Low IQ Jasmine Crockett accepts Trump’s cognitive test challenge on Kimmel’s show: ‘If he’s down, I’m down’
“Listen, if he’s down, I’m down,” Crockett said during a Wednesday appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” when asked about Trump daring her to take a cognitive test.
Former colleagues blast Karine Jean-Pierre: ‘A car crash is fascinating to watch’
"It’s like watching a toddler jump into the deep end of the pool."
Economy...
Mortgage rates jump 20 basis points following Fed cut
Markets had already priced in a cut from the Federal Reserve, but they weren’t expecting the Fed chairman’s commentary.
Immigration...
AP: Trump sets 7,500 annual limit for refugees entering US. It’ll be mostly white South Africans.
No reason was given for the numbers, which are a dramatic decrease from last year’s ceiling of 125,000 set under Biden.
Legal victory for Border Patrol in Chicago after Obama judge tries to micromanage operations
The 7th Circuit overruled Judge Sara Ellis’ order forcing daily courtroom reports from a senior DHS official, slamming it as “extraordinarily disruptive” interference with federal immigration enforcement.
Sec. Noem fires back after Gov. Pritzker begs to pause ICE and CBP operations for Halloween
Homeland Security chief slammed the Illinois governor’s plea as “shameful,” citing arrests of child predators and rapists during Operation Midway Blitz and vowing not to let illegal alien criminals roam free for the sake of optics.
Soros-linked protesters to host 'rally/vigil' at Home Depot over ICE raids
Organizers claim company must take action to stop immigration enforcement on its properties.
ICE arrests 146 illegal alien truck drivers on Indiana highways
Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in coordination with the Indiana State Police, arrested more than 145 illegal aliens driving semi-trucks — over 40 of whom had been issued commercial driver’s licenses.
WAR news...
Pentagon's DOGE unit to revamp military drone program, sources say
The Pentagon's DOGE unit is leading efforts to overhaul the U.S. military drone program, including streamlining procurement, expanding homegrown production, and acquiring tens of thousands of cheap drones in the coming months, according to Pentagon officials and people with knowledge of the matter.
US will share tech to let South Korea build a nuclear-powered submarine, Trump says
“South Korea will be building its Nuclear Powered Submarine in the Philadelphia Shipyards, right here in the good ol’ U.S.A. Shipbuilding in our Country will soon be making a BIG COMEBACK,” Trump wrote.
China...
Trump and Xi make progress, but the work is far from over
President Trump secured a one-year partial trade ceasefire with Xi Jinping, gaining soybean and fentanyl concessions while denying China access to advanced U.S. chips — leaving the door open for future leverage as the U.S.-China tech war grinds on.
Europe...
NATO members' top court considers whether saying men and women are different is a war crime
Finland’s Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday about whether quoting the Bible is illegal "hate speech" under its war crimes laws.
'Anti-Greta' activist flees Europe after Antifa death threats; Elon Musk backs her asylum claim
German activist Naomi Seibt, dubbed the "anti-Greta" by Europeans, has filed for political asylum in the U.S., saying she’s being persecuted in her native country for her political views and advocacy of free speech.
King Charles strips Prince Andrew of titles, kicks him out of Royal Lodge
Amid renewed Epstein ties and abuse claims from Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, Andrew loses all royal honors and is evicted, marking the harshest royal rebuke in over a century.
Entertainment...
Feds say NYC drug ring linked to overdose death of Robert De Niro’s grandson
Prosecutors say Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, 19, died after buying fentanyl-laced pills from a drug network accused of knowingly selling deadly counterfeit opioids across New York. The same crew also allegedly targeted other teens, including the daughter of Blondie guitarist Chris Stein.
Kim Kardashian insists moon landing was fake: ‘Like, go to TikTok, see for yourself’
Kardashian claimed the moon landing was staged, citing out-of-context Buzz Aldrin quotes and TikTok videos as her sources. She questioned the flag movement and missing stars, then dismissed critics by saying people will call her crazy anyway — ironic coming from someone whose most famous features are just as fake as her space theories.
Cardi B says she hasn’t washed her hair in 3 months
“I haven’t washed my s**t in like two months. Matter of fact I’m lying, probably like three months, I don’t f**king know. I probably got all types of roach eggs, mosquito eggs, everything in this bitch right here,” she said, pointing to her head.
LGBTQIA2S+...
JK Rowling crushes Glamour UK magazine for awarding 'Women of the Year' to 9 men
"I grew up in an era when mainstream women's magazines told girls they needed to be thinner and prettier," Rowling wrote. "Now mainstream women's magazines tell girls that men are better women than they are."
Education...
Pro-Hamas group pushes into NYC high schools with help from city funding
Radical activists tied to Hamas are launching student chapters at dozens of New York City high schools, with help from city-backed Muslim American Society groups partnering with Students for Justice in Palestine — known for chanting death threats and celebrating terrorism.
Harvard students melt down over plan to make grades mean something again
After a report exposed rampant grade inflation, Harvard students sobbed, skipped class, and claimed higher standards would ruin their academic "enjoyment" and hurt job prospects.
Science...
SpaceX and Blue Origin both submitted plans to get astronauts back to the moon faster, NASA says
Elon Musk said SpaceX pitched NASA a “simplified” plan to return U.S. astronauts to the moon before China can complete its manned lunar mission by 2030.
Mexican politician reveals video of strange orbs flying near his property
Previously the Nuevo León governor and 2018 candidate for president of Mexico Jaime Rodríguez said the orbs were seen near his ranch in Icamole, asking if there were any individuals who could offer an explanation for the eerie balls of light.
Animals...
Los Angeles dethrones Chicago as America’s rattiest city under Newsom’s watch
Thanks to soaring homelessness, urban decay, and a statewide crackdown on effective rodenticides, L.A. has officially taken the top spot for rat infestations, according to Orkin.
Midwest Louvre? Stolen endangered tortoises found in cardboard box near zoo
The two rare tortoises vanished from the Indianapolis Zoo in a bold daytime theft, only to be discovered by shocked hikers near a park museum with a note and a cardboard box — now cops and feds are on the hunt for whoever pulled it off.
