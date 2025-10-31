Blog
LatestArticlesVideos
Radio
LivePodcastSerialsStations
TV
Podcasts
The Glenn Beck ProgramThe Glenn Beck PodcastThe Beck Story
Fine Art
Real Estate
Shop
More
AboutCharityBooksSponsorsContact
SEARCH
Live Radio

©2024 MERCURY RADIO ARTS.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY POLICY

Live

Glenn's Show Prep

Morning Brief 2025-10-31

October 31, 2025
Chris Brady

BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Emily Baumgaertner Nunn
TOPIC: Inside “the Blade”: one of the most notorious sex-trafficking districts in America.

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Andrew Klavan
TOPIC: A GRIPPING mystery story about finding love ... and murder.

BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Jonathan Cahn
TOPIC: What does "The Dragon's Prophecy" reveal?

News...

Media goes silent on Arctic Frost bombshell as Biden’s FBI dragnet exposed
While the press obsessed for years over phantom Russian plots, it’s now ignoring proof that the Biden administration spied on conservatives and compiled an enemies list far beyond anything Nixon ever dreamed.

Arctic Frost should spell the end for Judge Boasberg, Jack Smith, Merrick Garland
Judge Boasberg greenlit the Biden DOJ’s mass surveillance of conservatives, just as he once gave a slap on the wrist to the FBI lawyer who forged FISA warrants against Trump. He’s become the left’s go-to judge for rubber-stamping political lawfare — and it’s time that ended.

Is this the insidious reason Biden's FBI chose 'Arctic Frost' for anti-Trump weaponized investigation?
The operation’s codename wasn’t random — “Arctic Frost” is the name of an orange-colored citrus hybrid. Get it, orange, as in "orange man bad"?

Kash Patel unearths another 'October Surprise' FBI plot targeting Trump before an election
Two weeks before Election Day 2020, the FBI tried to make a criminal case against the Trump campaign over legal casino gambling.

Comey says he didn’t lie — just answered confusing questions too cleverly
James Comey is asking a judge to toss his indictment for lying to Congress, claiming he gave “literally true” answers to “fundamentally ambiguous” questions. He argues Ted Cruz’s line of questioning wasn’t clear enough to pin him for denying he approved FBI leaks through his media contact.

DOJ reportedly investigating possible fraud by Black Lives Matter
Sources familiar with the matter told the AP that at least one search warrant has been served and that several subpoenas have been issued in the Department of Justice investigation.

Biden autopen investigator: Playtime is over; it’s time to prosecute
“I’m here to say investigating is no longer good enough. We need accountability,” Oversight watchdog Mike Howell said. “The ball is in the DOJ’s hands. It’s always been in the DOJ’s hands.” The problem, Howell said, is that the DOJ continues to treat the autopen actions as legitimate.

Convicted would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh requests imprisonment in state with assisted suicide
“Trade me for a Palestinian prisoner in Israel to have my spot in Hawaii, or a POW of Ukraine suffering in Russia or any prisoner anywhere that is suffering,” Ryan Routh said.

About 80 missing children rescued, 1,700 people arrested in Memphis: Bondi
Last month, the federal government said it would send National Guard troops and federal agents to Memphis, which has long been ranked among U.S. cities as having the highest rates of violent crime and homicides. Bondi confirmed the operation’s figures in a post on X, saying “tolerating crime is a choice.”

Thieves disguised as construction workers pull off $3.2 million New York City jewelry and safe heist
It’s unknown why the thieves targeted the home and why there was so much valuable loot inside.

Father-to-be wakes up from coma to blame angry girlfriend for causing car crash — before dying
Before succumbing to his injuries, 22-year-old Daniel Waterman used a whiteboard to tell investigators his pregnant girlfriend intentionally crashed their car during a fight, claiming she said, “I don’t care what happens. You’ll get what you deserve.”

Government shutdown...

Trump urges Senate Republicans to enact nuclear option to end Democrat filibuster, federal shutdown
"It is now time for the Republicans to play their 'TRUMP CARD,' and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!" Trump wrote in his Truth Social platform.

Obama judge indicates she’ll intervene in fight over SNAP food assistance money
While she indicated from the bench that she was likely to issue a ruling favorable to a group of Democratic attorneys general and governors who sued the administration earlier this week, she acknowledged that benefits, which should start being sent to recipients on November 1, will be delayed.

White House OMB confirms US troops will be paid Friday despite shutdown
The Trump administration is expected to cover the paychecks through a mix of defense and legislative funds.

Delta and United call on Congress to immediately end government shutdown, pay air traffic controllers
The missed paychecks come as the controllers grapple with a longstanding staffing shortage.

California police increase patrols around grocery stores ahead of possible food stamp shutoff
"These increased patrols are not in response to any specific incident, but are a preventive measure to maintain public safety, deter theft, and reassure the community."

Democrat insists there is a ‘poison pill’ in GOP-passed clean CR. She can’t name it.
Democrat Rep. Janelle Bynum: “Any bill that Republicans have put forth, there's always been a poison pill.” C-SPAN: “What were the poison pills of the clean CR?” Democrat Rep. Janelle Bynum: “You are trying to shift the responsibility to Democrats.”

NYC...

Mamdani wants NYC-run grocery stores, but the numbers don’t add up
The socialist candidate’s $60 million plan to build government-run supermarkets ignores basic economics, exaggerates food access problems, and misreads the budget — while New Yorkers already get federal aid and private options abound.

Times of London duped by fake de Blasio email in NYC mayor race blunder
The paper ran a piece critical of Mamdani based on a bogus email impersonating Bill de Blasio — then yanked it after the former mayor slammed the story as a total fabrication and reaffirmed his support.

Longtime Trump-hating 'conservative' Bill Kristol reveals who he'd vote for in NYC
Kristol revealed he’d probably vote for Zohran Mamdani if he lived in New York. In the same interview, Kristol praised the Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate, Abigail Spanberger, calling her “really excellent.”

Politics...

Ben Shapiro warns left's war on white Christian men is fueling dangerous reactionary politics
Shapiro argues the Democrat Party's open hostility to traditional values, meritocracy, and masculinity is radicalizing the country and pushing America away from normalcy, with a growing backlash forming in response.

VA Dems use special session to pull Sears off campaign trail, taking a page from Trump lawfare playbook
Democrats called a last-minute special session to push a redistricting amendment, forcing Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears to miss key campaign events just days before the election — a move that mirrors how Trump was sidelined leading up to the 2024 election by Democrats' lawfare.

Jay Jones claimed $500,000 fundraising haul showed grassroots ‘momentum and enthusiasm.’ It actually came from a single Dem PAC.
The DAGA, which helps elect democratic attorneys general, has given Jones $750,000 since his texting scandal broke.

Reporter humiliates Kamala Harris over Biden health cover-up: 'That is a world-class pivot'
"I want to interrupt you because that is a world-class pivot," Ferguson said, "but it is not the question that I asked you, which is about Joe Biden's failure to recognize his own frailties and what that did to you. The question is about Joe Biden. Are you still reluctant to criticize the former president?"

Kamala Harris goes on curse-laden rant over Trump’s ballroom
“Are you f*****g kidding me? This guy wants to create a ballroom for his rich friends while completely turning a blind eye to the fact that babies are going to starve when the SNAP benefits end in just hours from now," Harris told leftist "comedian" Jon Stewart.

Carville tells Kamala to ‘get out of the way’ after book blames others for 2024 loss
James Carville took a moment away from calling Trump supporters Nazis to blast Harris for her new book blaming others for her failed 2024 campaign, saying "no Democrat wants to hear from you."

Low IQ Jasmine Crockett accepts Trump’s cognitive test challenge on Kimmel’s show: ‘If he’s down, I’m down’
“Listen, if he’s down, I’m down,” Crockett said during a Wednesday appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” when asked about Trump daring her to take a cognitive test.

Former colleagues blast Karine Jean-Pierre: ‘A car crash is fascinating to watch’
"It’s like watching a toddler jump into the deep end of the pool."

Economy...

Mortgage rates jump 20 basis points following Fed cut
Markets had already priced in a cut from the Federal Reserve, but they weren’t expecting the Fed chairman’s commentary.

Immigration...

AP: Trump sets 7,500 annual limit for refugees entering US. It’ll be mostly white South Africans.
No reason was given for the numbers, which are a dramatic decrease from last year’s ceiling of 125,000 set under Biden.

Legal victory for Border Patrol in Chicago after Obama judge tries to micromanage operations
The 7th Circuit overruled Judge Sara Ellis’ order forcing daily courtroom reports from a senior DHS official, slamming it as “extraordinarily disruptive” interference with federal immigration enforcement.

Sec. Noem fires back after Gov. Pritzker begs to pause ICE and CBP operations for Halloween
Homeland Security chief slammed the Illinois governor’s plea as “shameful,” citing arrests of child predators and rapists during Operation Midway Blitz and vowing not to let illegal alien criminals roam free for the sake of optics.

Soros-linked protesters to host 'rally/vigil' at Home Depot over ICE raids
Organizers claim company must take action to stop immigration enforcement on its properties.

ICE arrests 146 illegal alien truck drivers on Indiana highways
Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in coordination with the Indiana State Police, arrested more than 145 illegal aliens driving semi-trucks — over 40 of whom had been issued commercial driver’s licenses.

WAR news...

Pentagon's DOGE unit to revamp military drone program, sources say
The Pentagon's DOGE unit is leading efforts to overhaul the U.S. military drone program, including streamlining procurement, expanding homegrown production, and acquiring tens of thousands of cheap drones in the coming months, according to Pentagon officials and people with knowledge of the matter.

US will share tech to let South Korea build a nuclear-powered submarine, Trump says
“South Korea will be building its Nuclear Powered Submarine in the Philadelphia Shipyards, right here in the good ol’ U.S.A. Shipbuilding in our Country will soon be making a BIG COMEBACK,” Trump wrote.

China...

Trump and Xi make progress, but the work is far from over
President Trump secured a one-year partial trade ceasefire with Xi Jinping, gaining soybean and fentanyl concessions while denying China access to advanced U.S. chips — leaving the door open for future leverage as the U.S.-China tech war grinds on.

Europe...

NATO members' top court considers whether saying men and women are different is a war crime
Finland’s Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday about whether quoting the Bible is illegal "hate speech" under its war crimes laws.

'Anti-Greta' activist flees Europe after Antifa death threats; Elon Musk backs her asylum claim
German activist Naomi Seibt, dubbed the "anti-Greta" by Europeans, has filed for political asylum in the U.S., saying she’s being persecuted in her native country for her political views and advocacy of free speech.

King Charles strips Prince Andrew of titles, kicks him out of Royal Lodge
Amid renewed Epstein ties and abuse claims from Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, Andrew loses all royal honors and is evicted, marking the harshest royal rebuke in over a century.

Entertainment...

Feds say NYC drug ring linked to overdose death of Robert De Niro’s grandson
Prosecutors say Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, 19, died after buying fentanyl-laced pills from a drug network accused of knowingly selling deadly counterfeit opioids across New York. The same crew also allegedly targeted other teens, including the daughter of Blondie guitarist Chris Stein.

Kim Kardashian insists moon landing was fake: ‘Like, go to TikTok, see for yourself’
Kardashian claimed the moon landing was staged, citing out-of-context Buzz Aldrin quotes and TikTok videos as her sources. She questioned the flag movement and missing stars, then dismissed critics by saying people will call her crazy anyway — ironic coming from someone whose most famous features are just as fake as her space theories.

Cardi B says she hasn’t washed her hair in 3 months
“I haven’t washed my s**t in like two months. Matter of fact I’m lying, probably like three months, I don’t f**king know. I probably got all types of roach eggs, mosquito eggs, everything in this bitch right here,” she said, pointing to her head.

LGBTQIA2S+...

JK Rowling crushes Glamour UK magazine for awarding 'Women of the Year' to 9 men
"I grew up in an era when mainstream women's magazines told girls they needed to be thinner and prettier," Rowling wrote. "Now mainstream women's magazines tell girls that men are better women than they are."

Education...

Pro-Hamas group pushes into NYC high schools with help from city funding
Radical activists tied to Hamas are launching student chapters at dozens of New York City high schools, with help from city-backed Muslim American Society groups partnering with Students for Justice in Palestine — known for chanting death threats and celebrating terrorism.

Harvard students melt down over plan to make grades mean something again
After a report exposed rampant grade inflation, Harvard students sobbed, skipped class, and claimed higher standards would ruin their academic "enjoyment" and hurt job prospects.

Science...

SpaceX and Blue Origin both submitted plans to get astronauts back to the moon faster, NASA says
Elon Musk said SpaceX pitched NASA a “simplified” plan to return U.S. astronauts to the moon before China can complete its manned lunar mission by 2030.

Mexican politician reveals video of strange orbs flying near his property
Previously the Nuevo León governor and 2018 candidate for president of Mexico Jaime Rodríguez said the orbs were seen near his ranch in Icamole, asking if there were any individuals who could offer an explanation for the eerie balls of light.

Animals...

Los Angeles dethrones Chicago as America’s rattiest city under Newsom’s watch
Thanks to soaring homelessness, urban decay, and a statewide crackdown on effective rodenticides, L.A. has officially taken the top spot for rat infestations, according to Orkin.

Midwest Louvre? Stolen endangered tortoises found in cardboard box near zoo
The two rare tortoises vanished from the Indianapolis Zoo in a bold daytime theft, only to be discovered by shocked hikers near a park museum with a note and a cardboard box — now cops and feds are on the hunt for whoever pulled it off.

Oct. 31, 2011 - Why does character suddenly matter to the left?... 'The Tell-Tale Heart'... The coming insurrection... Was John Lennon actually against revolution?... Will you be a historian for your children?... Why was Tim Tebow mocked?...

Bill Gates ends climate fear campaign, declares AI the future ruler

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

The Big Tech billionaire once said humanity must change or perish. Now he claims we’ll survive — just as elites prepare total surveillance.

For decades, Americans have been told that climate change is an imminent apocalypse — the existential threat that justifies every intrusion into our lives, from banning gas stoves to rationing energy to tracking personal “carbon scores.”

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates helped lead that charge. He warned repeatedly that the “climate disaster” would be the greatest crisis humanity would ever face. He invested billions in green technology and demanded the world reach net-zero emissions by 2050 “to avoid catastrophe.”

The global contest is no longer over barrels and pipelines — it is over who gets to flip the digital switch.

Now, suddenly, he wants everyone to relax: Climate change “will not lead to humanity’s demise” after all.

Gates was making less of a scientific statement and more of a strategic pivot. When elites retire a crisis, it’s never because the threat is gone — it’s because a better one has replaced it. And something else has indeed arrived — something the ruling class finds more useful than fear of the weather.The same day Gates downshifted the doomsday rhetoric, Amazon announced it would pay warehouse workers $30 an hour — while laying off 30,000 people because artificial intelligence will soon do their jobs.

Climate panic was the warm-up. AI control is the main event.

The new currency of power

The world once revolved around oil and gas. Today, it revolves around the electricity demanded by server farms, the chips that power machine learning, and the data that can be used to manipulate or silence entire populations. The global contest is no longer over barrels and pipelines — it is over who gets to flip the digital switch. Whoever controls energy now controls information. And whoever controls information controls civilization.

Climate alarmism gave elites a pretext to centralize power over energy. Artificial intelligence gives them a mechanism to centralize power over people. The future battles will not be about carbon — they will be about control.

Two futures — both ending in tyranny

Americans are already being pushed into what look like two opposing movements, but both leave the individual powerless.

The first is the technocratic empire being constructed in the name of innovation. In its vision, human work will be replaced by machines, and digital permissions will subsume personal autonomy.

Government and corporations merge into a single authority. Your identity, finances, medical decisions, and speech rights become access points monitored by biometric scanners and enforced by automated gatekeepers. Every step, purchase, and opinion is tracked under the noble banner of “efficiency.”

The second is the green de-growth utopia being marketed as “compassion.” In this vision, prosperity itself becomes immoral. You will own less because “the planet” requires it. Elites will redesign cities so life cannot extend beyond a 15-minute walking radius, restrict movement to save the Earth, and ration resources to curb “excess.” It promises community and simplicity, but ultimately delivers enforced scarcity. Freedom withers when surviving becomes a collective permission rather than an individual right.

Both futures demand that citizens become manageable — either automated out of society or tightly regulated within it. The ruling class will embrace whichever version gives them the most leverage in any given moment.

Climate panic was losing its grip. AI dependency — and the obedience it creates — is far more potent.

The forgotten way

A third path exists, but it is the one today’s elites fear most: the path laid out in our Constitution. The founders built a system that assumes human beings are not subjects to be monitored or managed, but moral agents equipped by God with rights no government — and no algorithm — can override.

Hesham Elsherif / Stringer | Getty Images

That idea remains the most “disruptive technology” in history. It shattered the belief that people need kings or experts or global committees telling them how to live. No wonder elites want it erased.

Soon, you will be told you must choose: Live in a world run by machines or in a world stripped down for planetary salvation. Digital tyranny or rationed equality. Innovation without liberty or simplicity without dignity.

Both are traps.

The only way

The only future worth choosing is the one grounded in ordered liberty — where prosperity and progress exist alongside moral responsibility and personal freedom and human beings are treated as image-bearers of God — not climate liabilities, not data profiles, not replaceable hardware components.

Bill Gates can change his tune. The media can change the script. But the agenda remains the same.

They no longer want to save the planet. They want to run it, and they expect you to obey.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Why the White House restoration sent the left Into panic mode

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

Presidents have altered the White House for decades, yet only Donald Trump is treated as a vandal for privately funding the East Wing’s restoration.

Every time a president so much as changes the color of the White House drapes, the press clutches its pearls. Unless the name on the stationery is Barack Obama’s, even routine restoration becomes a national outrage.

President Donald Trump’s decision to privately fund upgrades to the White House — including a new state ballroom — has been met with the usual chorus of gasps and sneers. You’d think he bulldozed Monticello.

If a Republican preserves beauty, it’s vandalism. If a Democrat does the same, it’s ‘visionary.’

The irony is that presidents have altered and expanded the White House for more than a century. President Franklin D. Roosevelt added the East and West Wings in the middle of the Great Depression. Newspapers accused him of building a palace while Americans stood in breadlines. History now calls it “vision.”

First lady Nancy Reagan faced the same hysteria. Headlines accused her of spending taxpayer money on new china “while Americans starved.” In truth, she raised private funds after learning that the White House didn’t have enough matching plates for state dinners. She took the ridicule and refused to pass blame.

“I’m a big girl,” she told her staff. “This comes with the job.” That was dignity — something the press no longer recognizes.

A restoration, not a renovation

Trump’s project is different in every way that should matter. It costs taxpayers nothing. Not a cent. The president and a few friends privately fund the work. There’s no private pool or tennis court, no personal perks. The additions won’t even be completed until after he leaves office.

What’s being built is not indulgence — it’s stewardship. A restoration of aging rooms, worn fixtures, and century-old bathrooms that no longer function properly in the people’s house. Trump has paid for cast brass doorknobs engraved with the presidential seal, restored the carpets and moldings, and ensured that the architecture remains faithful to history.

The media’s response was mockery and accusations of vanity. They call it “grotesque excess,” while celebrating billion-dollar “climate art” projects and funneling hundreds of millions into activist causes like the No Kings movement. They lecture America on restraint while living off the largesse of billionaires.

The selective guardians of history

Where was this sudden reverence for history when rioters torched St. John’s Church — the same church where every president since James Madison has worshipped? The press called it an “expression of grief.”

Where was that reverence when mobs toppled statues of Washington, Jefferson, and Grant? Or when first lady Melania Trump replaced the Rose Garden’s lawn with a patio but otherwise followed Jackie Kennedy’s original 1962 plans in the garden’s restoration? They called that “desecration.”

If a Republican preserves beauty, it’s vandalism. If a Democrat does the same, it’s “visionary.”

The real desecration

The people shrieking about “historic preservation” care nothing for history. They hate the idea that something lasting and beautiful might be built by hands they despise. They mock craftsmanship because it exposes their own cultural decay.

The White House ballroom is not a scandal — it’s a mirror. And what it reflects is the media’s own pettiness. The ruling class that ridicules restoration is the same class that cheered as America’s monuments fell. Its members sneer at permanence because permanence condemns them.

Julia Beverly / Contributor | Getty Images

Trump’s improvements are an act of faith — in the nation’s symbols, its endurance, and its worth. The outrage over a privately funded renovation says less about him than it does about the journalists who mistake destruction for progress.

The real desecration isn’t happening in the East Wing. It’s happening in the newsrooms that long ago tore up their own foundation — truth — and never bothered to rebuild it.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Trump’s secret war in the Caribbean EXPOSED — It’s not about drugs

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

The president’s moves in Venezuela, Guyana, and Colombia aren’t about drugs. They’re about re-establishing America’s sovereignty across the Western Hemisphere.

For decades, we’ve been told America’s wars are about drugs, democracy, or “defending freedom.” But look closer at what’s unfolding off the coast of Venezuela, and you’ll see something far more strategic taking shape. Donald Trump’s so-called drug war isn’t about fentanyl or cocaine. It’s about control — and a rebirth of American sovereignty.

The aim of Trump’s ‘drug war’ is to keep the hemisphere’s oil, minerals, and manufacturing within the Western family and out of Beijing’s hands.

The president understands something the foreign policy class forgot long ago: The world doesn’t respect apologies. It respects strength.

While the global elites in Davos tout the Great Reset, Trump is building something entirely different — a new architecture of power based on regional independence, not global dependence. His quiet campaign in the Western Hemisphere may one day be remembered as the second Monroe Doctrine.

Venezuela sits at the center of it all. It holds the world’s largest crude oil reserves — oil perfectly suited for America’s Gulf refineries. For years, China and Russia have treated Venezuela like a pawn on their chessboard, offering predatory loans in exchange for control of those resources. The result has been a corrupt, communist state sitting in our own back yard. For too long, Washington shrugged. Not any more.The naval exercises in the Caribbean, the sanctions, the patrols — they’re not about drug smugglers. They’re about evicting China from our hemisphere.

Trump is using the old “drug war” playbook to wage a new kind of war — an economic and strategic one — without firing a shot at our actual enemies. The goal is simple: Keep the hemisphere’s oil, minerals, and manufacturing within the Western family and out of Beijing’s hands.

Beyond Venezuela

Just east of Venezuela lies Guyana, a country most Americans couldn’t find on a map a year ago. Then ExxonMobil struck oil, and suddenly Guyana became the newest front in a quiet geopolitical contest. Washington is helping defend those offshore platforms, build radar systems, and secure undersea cables — not for charity, but for strategy. Control energy, data, and shipping lanes, and you control the future.

Moreover, Colombia — a country once defined by cartels — is now positioned as the hinge between two oceans and two continents. It guards the Panama Canal and sits atop rare-earth minerals every modern economy needs. Decades of American presence there weren’t just about cocaine interdiction; they were about maintaining leverage over the arteries of global trade. Trump sees that clearly.

PEDRO MATTEY / Contributor | Getty Images

All of these recent news items — from the military drills in the Caribbean to the trade negotiations — reflect a new vision of American power. Not global policing. Not endless nation-building. It’s about strategic sovereignty.

It’s the same philosophy driving Trump’s approach to NATO, the Middle East, and Asia. We’ll stand with you — but you’ll stand on your own two feet. The days of American taxpayers funding global security while our own borders collapse are over.

Trump’s Monroe Doctrine

Critics will call it “isolationism.” It isn’t. It’s realism. It’s recognizing that America’s strength comes not from fighting other people’s wars but from securing our own energy, our own supply lines, our own hemisphere. The first Monroe Doctrine warned foreign powers to stay out of the Americas. The second one — Trump’s — says we’ll defend them, but we’ll no longer be their bank or their babysitter.

Historians may one day mark this moment as the start of a new era — when America stopped apologizing for its own interests and started rebuilding its sovereignty, one barrel, one chip, and one border at a time.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Antifa isn’t “leaderless” — It’s an organized machine of violence

Jeff J Mitchell / Staff | Getty Images

The mob rises where men of courage fall silent. The lesson from Portland, Chicago, and other blue cities is simple: Appeasing radicals doesn’t buy peace — it only rents humiliation.

Parts of America, like Portland and Chicago, now resemble occupied territory. Progressive city governments have surrendered control to street militias, leaving citizens, journalists, and even federal officers to face violent anarchists without protection.

Take Portland, where Antifa has terrorized the city for more than 100 consecutive nights. Federal officers trying to keep order face nightly assaults while local officials do nothing. Independent journalists, such as Nick Sortor, have even been arrested for documenting the chaos. Sortor and Blaze News reporter Julio Rosas later testified at the White House about Antifa’s violence — testimony that corporate media outlets buried.

Antifa is organized, funded, and emboldened.

Chicago offers the same grim picture. Federal agents have been stalked, ambushed, and denied backup from local police while under siege from mobs. Calls for help went unanswered, putting lives in danger. This is more than disorder; it is open defiance of federal authority and a violation of the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause.

A history of violence

For years, the legacy media and left-wing think tanks have portrayed Antifa as “decentralized” and “leaderless.” The opposite is true. Antifa is organized, disciplined, and well-funded. Groups like Rose City Antifa in Oregon, the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club in Texas, and Jane’s Revenge operate as coordinated street militias. Legal fronts such as the National Lawyers Guild provide protection, while crowdfunding networks and international supporters funnel money directly to the movement.

The claim that Antifa lacks structure is a convenient myth — one that’s cost Americans dearly.

History reminds us what happens when mobs go unchecked. The French Revolution, Weimar Germany, Mao’s Red Guards — every one began with chaos on the streets. But it wasn’t random. Today’s radicals follow the same playbook: Exploit disorder, intimidate opponents, and seize moral power while the state looks away.

Dismember the dragon

The Trump administration’s decision to designate Antifa a domestic terrorist organization was long overdue. The label finally acknowledged what citizens already knew: Antifa functions as a militant enterprise, recruiting and radicalizing youth for coordinated violence nationwide.

But naming the threat isn’t enough. The movement’s financiers, organizers, and enablers must also face justice. Every dollar that funds Antifa’s destruction should be traced, seized, and exposed.

AFP Contributor / Contributor | Getty Images

This fight transcends party lines. It’s not about left versus right; it’s about civilization versus anarchy. When politicians and judges excuse or ignore mob violence, they imperil the republic itself. Americans must reject silence and cowardice while street militias operate with impunity.

Antifa is organized, funded, and emboldened. The violence in Portland and Chicago is deliberate, not spontaneous. If America fails to confront it decisively, the price won’t just be broken cities — it will be the erosion of the republic itself.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.