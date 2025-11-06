Morning Brief 2025-11-06

TOP OF HOUR 1
GUEST: John Solomon
TOPIC: NEW evidence in James Comey prosecution appears to challenge previous testimony given by Comey in 2017 and 2020.
TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Steve Baker
TOPIC: The J6 pipe-bomber investigation is finally in high gear.
BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Clay Travis
TOPIC: Young men and sports fans helped elect President Trump last year, but “how does this coalition remain durable going forward?”
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Todd Rokita & Leigh Ann O'Neill
TOPIC: EXCLUSIVE: Indiana Attorney General Rokita and the America First Policy Institute partner up to file suit against “sanctuary school district policies that obstruct federal immigration enforcement.”
News...
Glenn Beck: Here's what's wrong with conservatism today
What does it mean to be a conservative in 2025? Glenn offers guidance on what conservatives need to do to ensure the conservative movement doesn't fade into oblivion. We have to get back to principles, not policies.
Steve Baker stuns Glenn Beck with bombshell revelation about J6 pipe-bomb suspect
Baker indicated that there are national security-related briefings under way, and Beck said that the suspect's name will be released after the relevant agencies have "battened down the hatches."
Supreme Court’s conservative justices pummel Trump admin on tariffs
“Congress, as a practical matter, can’t get this power back once it’s handed it over to the president,” conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch fretted during an exchange with Solicitor General John Sauer about the 1977 law.
Chief Justice Roberts calls Trump’s tariffs ‘taxes on Americans’ while grilling admin lawyer
Roberts noted Congress’ “core power” of regulating taxes, clearly rejecting his argument that Trump’s tariffs aren’t taxes.
Majority of voters want Biden aides prosecuted over autopen scandal
A Rasmussen poll shows 52% of Americans believe Biden’s staff should face criminal charges for allegedly using the autopen to sign executive actions without his consent.
Most Tennesseans support Trump’s National Guard deployment to Memphis
Meanwhile, most Tennessee Democrats have a favorable view of socialism, a new poll found.
Wealthy New Jersey teens charged in ISIS-inspired terror plot
Federal prosecutors say two 19-year-olds from wealthy Montclair families were part of an ISIS-inspired plot to stage a Boston Marathon-style bombing and later join the terror group in Syria.
Illinois state legislature passes assisted-suicide bill
In the early hours of Oct. 31, the Illinois state legislature passed SB 1950, known as the “End-of-Life Options for Terminally Ill Patients Act,” which could make it legal for residents to end their life with the aid of a physician. The bill is headed to Gov. JB Pritzker for approval.
Charlotte mayor wins landslide re-election despite controversy over Iryna Zarutska’s slaying
Democrat Vi Lyles secured a third term with over 70% of the vote, overcoming criticism for downplaying a refugee’s fatal stabbing on the city’s light rail and approving a $305,000 police chief payout, while also passing her long-sought transportation tax measure.
Massachusetts town votes to boycott any business that 'sustains Israel's apartheid'
Residents of Somerville voted to pass a non-binding ballot measure recommending that city officials abstain from contracting with businesses that sustain "Israel's apartheid, genocide, and illegal occupation of Palestine." The measure passed with 11,489 votes for and 7,920 against.
Epstein cellmate claims prosecutors offered deal if Epstein implicated Trump
In a pardon request, former cop Nicholas Tartaglione alleged Epstein told him federal prosecutors said he could “walk free” if he tied President Trump to his crimes, but Epstein refused, insisting Trump wasn’t involved before his 2019 death in custody.
DOJ orders review, possible transfer of Colorado election official convicted after 2020 breach
The Justice Department directed the Bureau of Prisons to move ex-Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters into federal custody, citing Trump’s order to end political “weaponization” after claims her nine-year state sentence for an election-security breach was politically driven.
Government shutdown...
Trump concedes GOP had bad election night, demands senators turn page, nuke filibuster, and end shutdown
Trump suggested that axing the filibuster would allow Republicans to pass nationwide voter ID laws and warned that if Democrats retake power and abolish the rule themselves, they would pack the Supreme Court and make Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico the 51st and 52nd states.
FAA slashing 10% of US flights in 40 major cities as historic government shutdown drags on
The change will affect commercial and private travel — and even space flight — and could ground as many as 4,000 flights nationwide.
Air traffic controllers warn of 'tipping point' as US government shutdown drags on
"What you're seeing is a lot of people who are truly having to call in sick to go earn money elsewhere."
NYC...
'Socialism is not a dirty word anymore': Mamdani's victory emboldens left
"This is a country that defeated the USSR, unfortunately," streamer Hasan Piker said alongside AOC, Jamaal Bowman, and Mehdi Hasan at Mamdani's victory party.
Mamdani’s socialist and Muslim backers, including Sarsour and Wahhaj, take victory lap
Mamdani's rise to power was guided by a number of New York-based socialist and Muslim groups, and they celebrated his win on Tuesday as their own.
With Alvin Bragg’s re-election under a Mayor Mamdani, ‘justice’ in NYC is about to get worse
Bragg’s win reflects a bucking of what some might have been tempted to call a national trend of progressive prosecutors around the country being made to suffer the electoral consequences of going soft on crime.
Jewish NYC fire commissioner resigns one day after Mamdani mayoral win
Tucker, a Jewish philanthropist and businessman, will be stepping down on December 19, just over 12 months after taking the role.
Vandals paint swastikas on Brooklyn Jewish school hours after Mamdani’s election
Parents dropping off their children at Magen David Yeshiva were met with at least four swastikas painted on the building’s walls Wednesday morning.
Politics...
After Democrat wins, Trump tells Americans to choose: COMMUNISM OR COMMON SENSE
"Their party installed a communist as the mayor of the largest city in the nation," Trump said Wednesday.
JD Vance urges GOP to stay focused after Democrats’ election wins
The vice president called it “idiotic” to overreact to losses in blue states, saying Republicans must boost voter turnout, stay united, and focus on affordability, immigration, and peace abroad rather than “stupid” internal infighting.
Trump team says GOP lost by ignoring affordability, vows new focus on cost of living
Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair told Politico that Republicans failed in key 2025 races because they talked about culture issues instead of prices.
Voters send Trump a course correction message
For all of President Trump’s other successes, voters believe Trump has not delivered on his promise to lower the cost of living. This was the top issue for voters according to exit polls in every race.
Unhappy with election results? Blame women
Across the West, women — especially those under 30 — have become the core of the left. In Tuesday’s elections, over 80% of young women voted Democrat, reflecting a widening ideological divide driven by emotion-based politics, social conformity, and online status-seeking. Experts say this “great feminization” of culture has made women more likely to favor censorship, collectivism, and left-wing causes.
Ballot measures: What passed and what didn’t in the 2025 elections
Voters weighed in on a range of state issues with mixed results — Maine rejected stricter absentee voting limits but approved new gun laws, Texas enshrined parental rights and banned noncitizen voting, and California approved Gov. Newsom’s gerrymandering plan targeting GOP-held districts.
Here's what exit polls reveal about Tuesday's electoral bloodbath
Anti-Trump hostility and woke young women gave Democrats a boost on Tuesday.
Pennsylvania votes yes to another decade of leftist Supreme Court activism
Big money was spent on advertising to retain the justices, promoting keeping them on the bench to "protect" abortion access.
'Mamdani of Minneapolis' falls short: Socialist Omar Fateh loses to city's incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey
Fateh vowed to enact race-based housing policies and codify public funding for an annual "Trans Equity Summit."
Seattle election may herald a progressive shift as more votes are tallied
Early returns show the current "centrist" Democrat mayor holding a lead, but due to Washington’s drawn-out voting laws, votes will continue to roll in for days, and the socialist challenger could still win. Meanwhile, several progressive city council candidates hold strong leads — meaning a leftward surge regardless of who the mayor is.
Scott Jennings says Democrats’ election wins will backfire long-term
CNN analyst Scott Jennings argued that Democrats’ victories in blue states like Virginia and New Jersey are being overhyped, noting those races were expected wins. He warned that elevating figures like Mamdani and Virginia AG-elect Jay Jones will damage Democrats’ national image ahead of the midterms.
James Carville thinks a ‘convicted pedophile’ could beat Republicans after Tuesday’s elections
"I’m personally going to find a convicted pedophile and run him in a race just to see if he could beat a Republican."
Former Obama adviser David Axelrod says ‘I agree with every word that Marjorie Taylor Greene said’
"The fact is, the president got elected, in the main, because people were very unhappy with the economy, and it hasn’t changed for the better."
Mississippi Democrats appear to break Republican supermajority in state Senate
Democrats claimed victories in two Republican-held districts that were redrawn after a court ruled white voters should have less representation.
Exiting Pelosi will be heralded by adoring media, but her legacy is tarnished
As San Francisco collapses under crime, homelessness, and economic decline, Pelosi departs Congress at 85 with a record defined by hypocrisy, partisanship, and personal enrichment — leaving behind a city and a party both in decay.
JD Vance's half-brother becomes another casualty of Tuesday's electoral bloodbath, losing Ohio race in a landslide
Cory Bowman lost to the Democrat incumbent, who boasted in May that Cincinnati is a "sanctuary city."
Watchdog files ethics complaint against Rep. Jasmine Crockett over missing financial disclosures
The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust urged an investigation after finding major discrepancies between Crockett’s state and federal filings, including undisclosed stocks and debts that may violate the Ethics in Government Act.
Middle East...
US proposes the UN lift sanctions on Syria’s leader ahead of White House visit
Al-Sharaa's visit to Washington will be the first by a Syrian president since the country's independence in 1946, and Syria is expected to join the U.S.-led anti-Islamic State coalition during the visit.
Europe...
France car attacker screams ‘Allahu Akbar,’ mows down innocents in deliberate assault
A man in his mid-30s deliberately drove into pedestrians and cyclists on Île d’Oléron, a French island off the Atlantic coast, on Wednesday, injuring 10 people — four critically — between the villages of Dolus-d’Oléron and Saint-Pierre-d’Oléron.
Entertainment...
Leftist actress posts meme describing Mamdani as an ‘actual communist jihadist’
"Will & Grace" actress Debra Messing is not a fan of the newly elected mayor of New York City, and her leftist followers are not happy that she’s willing to say so.
Motion Picture Association hits Instagram with cease-and-desist over 'PG-13' label
"The MPA has worked for decades to earn the public’s trust in its rating system. Any dissatisfaction with Meta’s automated classification will inevitably cause the public to question the integrity of the MPA’s rating system."
Flashback: How ‘Gremlins’ helped create the PG-13 rating
The 1984 horror-comedy’s mix of cute creatures, chaos, and grisly deaths shocked parents who expected another "E.T." — prompting Steven Spielberg to propose a new rating between PG and R that became PG-13, first used just months later for the anti-commie classic "Red Dawn."
Media...
Election night ratings: MSNBC tops primetime cable news coverage with 3 million viewers
Fox News led the pack in total day coverage, averaging 1.97 million viewers.
Reader’s Digest list of best fantasy novels omits JK Rowling’s 'Harry Potter'
The blackballing of Rowling is part of a larger trend in literature to erase conservatives or even writers who aren't explicitly leftist.
Environment...
The Associated Press is getting obliterated online for shaming pet owners over climate change
"Pets have a pretty sizable climate impact. But not all carbon ... pawprints ... are created equal. So if you’re looking to get a pet, which ones emit the least?" read the post from AP.
Education...
$117K paywall: School hides curriculum after teacher’s anti-Kirk comments
After a Rhode Island high school teacher mocked Charlie Kirk’s death, a parent requested his class materials and emails mentioning Trump. The district responded with a $117,000 bill, claiming it would take over 7,700 hours to gather the records — effectively shielding what was taught in his classroom from public view.
Religion...
'Purge anything religious': Judge upholds punishment of Catholic teacher for crucifix near desk
Lame-duck Biden nominee who squeaked through confirmation says "classroom wall decorations" are speech "pursuant to official duties," so school can ban crucifix.
AI...
Nvidia's Jensen Huang: 'China is going to win the AI race,' FT reports
"As I have long said, China is nanoseconds behind America in AI," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement posted on X late on Wednesday. "It's vital that America wins by racing ahead and winning developers worldwide," he added.
Trader who inspired 'The Big Short' bets against AI
Hedge fund investor Michael Burry — who was played by actor Christian Bale in the 2015 film "The Big Short," a film about traders who made millions from predicting the collapse of the U.S. housing bubble in 2008 — has turned his attention to AI.
Will quantum be bigger than AI?
Tech giants and governments are betting big on quantum computing, a field that could revolutionize medicine, energy, and security — while threatening to break all current encryption within the decade.
Science...
Distant black hole flare as bright as 10 trillion suns, researchers say
While most stars eventually explode into supernovae before becoming black holes, it's believed that this massive star didn't make it that far. The star scooted too close to an enormous black hole, which ate it up, tearing it to pieces, according to the researchers.
Nov. 6, 2008 - Bloomberg wants to raise taxes in NYC… Glenn Beck's 'The Christmas Sweater' Tour… Glenn says to support Obama as much as possible without betraying our values, to hope for the best… Prop 8 protests…