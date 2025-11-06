Blog
Glenn's Show Prep

Morning Brief 2025-11-06

November 06, 2025
Chris Brady

TOP OF HOUR 1
GUEST: John Solomon
TOPIC: NEW evidence in James Comey prosecution appears to challenge previous testimony given by Comey in 2017 and 2020.

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Steve Baker
TOPIC: The J6 pipe-bomber investigation is finally in high gear.

BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Clay Travis
TOPIC: Young men and sports fans helped elect President Trump last year, but “how does this coalition remain durable going forward?”

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Todd Rokita & Leigh Ann O'Neill
TOPIC: EXCLUSIVE: Indiana Attorney General Rokita and the America First Policy Institute partner up to file suit against “sanctuary school district policies that obstruct federal immigration enforcement.”

News...

Glenn Beck: Here's what's wrong with conservatism today
What does it mean to be a conservative in 2025? Glenn offers guidance on what conservatives need to do to ensure the conservative movement doesn't fade into oblivion. We have to get back to principles, not policies.

Steve Baker stuns Glenn Beck with bombshell revelation about J6 pipe-bomb suspect
Baker indicated that there are national security-related briefings under way, and Beck said that the suspect's name will be released after the relevant agencies have "battened down the hatches."

Supreme Court’s conservative justices pummel Trump admin on tariffs
“Congress, as a practical matter, can’t get this power back once it’s handed it over to the president,” conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch fretted during an exchange with Solicitor General John Sauer about the 1977 law.

Chief Justice Roberts calls Trump’s tariffs ‘taxes on Americans’ while grilling admin lawyer
Roberts noted Congress’ “core power” of regulating taxes, clearly rejecting his argument that Trump’s tariffs aren’t taxes.

Majority of voters want Biden aides prosecuted over autopen scandal
A Rasmussen poll shows 52% of Americans believe Biden’s staff should face criminal charges for allegedly using the autopen to sign executive actions without his consent.

Most Tennesseans support Trump’s National Guard deployment to Memphis
Meanwhile, most Tennessee Democrats have a favorable view of socialism, a new poll found.

Wealthy New Jersey teens charged in ISIS-inspired terror plot
Federal prosecutors say two 19-year-olds from wealthy Montclair families were part of an ISIS-inspired plot to stage a Boston Marathon-style bombing and later join the terror group in Syria.

Illinois state legislature passes assisted-suicide bill
In the early hours of Oct. 31, the Illinois state legislature passed SB 1950, known as the “End-of-Life Options for Terminally Ill Patients Act,” which could make it legal for residents to end their life with the aid of a physician. The bill is headed to Gov. JB Pritzker for approval.

Charlotte mayor wins landslide re-election despite controversy over Iryna Zarutska’s slaying
Democrat Vi Lyles secured a third term with over 70% of the vote, overcoming criticism for downplaying a refugee’s fatal stabbing on the city’s light rail and approving a $305,000 police chief payout, while also passing her long-sought transportation tax measure.

Massachusetts town votes to boycott any business that 'sustains Israel's apartheid'
Residents of Somerville voted to pass a non-binding ballot measure recommending that city officials abstain from contracting with businesses that sustain "Israel's apartheid, genocide, and illegal occupation of Palestine." The measure passed with 11,489 votes for and 7,920 against.

Epstein cellmate claims prosecutors offered deal if Epstein implicated Trump
In a pardon request, former cop Nicholas Tartaglione alleged Epstein told him federal prosecutors said he could “walk free” if he tied President Trump to his crimes, but Epstein refused, insisting Trump wasn’t involved before his 2019 death in custody.

DOJ orders review, possible transfer of Colorado election official convicted after 2020 breach
The Justice Department directed the Bureau of Prisons to move ex-Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters into federal custody, citing Trump’s order to end political “weaponization” after claims her nine-year state sentence for an election-security breach was politically driven.

Government shutdown...

Trump concedes GOP had bad election night, demands senators turn page, nuke filibuster, and end shutdown
Trump suggested that axing the filibuster would allow Republicans to pass nationwide voter ID laws and warned that if Democrats retake power and abolish the rule themselves, they would pack the Supreme Court and make Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico the 51st and 52nd states.

FAA slashing 10% of US flights in 40 major cities as historic government shutdown drags on
The change will affect commercial and private travel — and even space flight — and could ground as many as 4,000 flights nationwide.

Air traffic controllers warn of 'tipping point' as US government shutdown drags on
"What you're seeing is a lot of people who are truly having to call in sick to go earn money elsewhere."

NYC...

'Socialism is not a dirty word anymore': Mamdani's victory emboldens left
"This is a country that defeated the USSR, unfortunately," streamer Hasan Piker said alongside AOC, Jamaal Bowman, and Mehdi Hasan at Mamdani's victory party.

Mamdani’s socialist and Muslim backers, including Sarsour and Wahhaj, take victory lap
Mamdani's rise to power was guided by a number of New York-based socialist and Muslim groups, and they celebrated his win on Tuesday as their own.

With Alvin Bragg’s re-election under a Mayor Mamdani, ‘justice’ in NYC is about to get worse
Bragg’s win reflects a bucking of what some might have been tempted to call a national trend of progressive prosecutors around the country being made to suffer the electoral consequences of going soft on crime.

Jewish NYC fire commissioner resigns one day after Mamdani mayoral win
Tucker, a Jewish philanthropist and businessman, will be stepping down on December 19, just over 12 months after taking the role.

Vandals paint swastikas on Brooklyn Jewish school hours after Mamdani’s election
Parents dropping off their children at Magen David Yeshiva were met with at least four swastikas painted on the building’s walls Wednesday morning.

Politics...

After Democrat wins, Trump tells Americans to choose: COMMUNISM OR COMMON SENSE
"Their party installed a communist as the mayor of the largest city in the nation," Trump said Wednesday.

JD Vance urges GOP to stay focused after Democrats’ election wins
The vice president called it “idiotic” to overreact to losses in blue states, saying Republicans must boost voter turnout, stay united, and focus on affordability, immigration, and peace abroad rather than “stupid” internal infighting.

Trump team says GOP lost by ignoring affordability, vows new focus on cost of living
Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair told Politico that Republicans failed in key 2025 races because they talked about culture issues instead of prices.

Voters send Trump a course correction message
For all of President Trump’s other successes, voters believe Trump has not delivered on his promise to lower the cost of living. This was the top issue for voters according to exit polls in every race.

Unhappy with election results? Blame women
Across the West, women — especially those under 30 — have become the core of the left. In Tuesday’s elections, over 80% of young women voted Democrat, reflecting a widening ideological divide driven by emotion-based politics, social conformity, and online status-seeking. Experts say this “great feminization” of culture has made women more likely to favor censorship, collectivism, and left-wing causes.

Ballot measures: What passed and what didn’t in the 2025 elections
Voters weighed in on a range of state issues with mixed results — Maine rejected stricter absentee voting limits but approved new gun laws, Texas enshrined parental rights and banned noncitizen voting, and California approved Gov. Newsom’s gerrymandering plan targeting GOP-held districts.

Here's what exit polls reveal about Tuesday's electoral bloodbath
Anti-Trump hostility and woke young women gave Democrats a boost on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania votes yes to another decade of leftist Supreme Court activism
Big money was spent on advertising to retain the justices, promoting keeping them on the bench to "protect" abortion access.

'Mamdani of Minneapolis' falls short: Socialist Omar Fateh loses to city's incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey
Fateh vowed to enact race-based housing policies and codify public funding for an annual "Trans Equity Summit."

Seattle election may herald a progressive shift as more votes are tallied
Early returns show the current "centrist" Democrat mayor holding a lead, but due to Washington’s drawn-out voting laws, votes will continue to roll in for days, and the socialist challenger could still win. Meanwhile, several progressive city council candidates hold strong leads — meaning a leftward surge regardless of who the mayor is.

Scott Jennings says Democrats’ election wins will backfire long-term
CNN analyst Scott Jennings argued that Democrats’ victories in blue states like Virginia and New Jersey are being overhyped, noting those races were expected wins. He warned that elevating figures like Mamdani and Virginia AG-elect Jay Jones will damage Democrats’ national image ahead of the midterms.

James Carville thinks a ‘convicted pedophile’ could beat Republicans after Tuesday’s elections
"I’m personally going to find a convicted pedophile and run him in a race just to see if he could beat a Republican."

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod says ‘I agree with every word that Marjorie Taylor Greene said’
"The fact is, the president got elected, in the main, because people were very unhappy with the economy, and it hasn’t changed for the better."

Mississippi Democrats appear to break Republican supermajority in state Senate
Democrats claimed victories in two Republican-held districts that were redrawn after a court ruled white voters should have less representation.

Exiting Pelosi will be heralded by adoring media, but her legacy is tarnished
As San Francisco collapses under crime, homelessness, and economic decline, Pelosi departs Congress at 85 with a record defined by hypocrisy, partisanship, and personal enrichment — leaving behind a city and a party both in decay.

JD Vance's half-brother becomes another casualty of Tuesday's electoral bloodbath, losing Ohio race in a landslide
Cory Bowman lost to the Democrat incumbent, who boasted in May that Cincinnati is a "sanctuary city."

Watchdog files ethics complaint against Rep. Jasmine Crockett over missing financial disclosures
The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust urged an investigation after finding major discrepancies between Crockett’s state and federal filings, including undisclosed stocks and debts that may violate the Ethics in Government Act.

Middle East...

US proposes the UN lift sanctions on Syria’s leader ahead of White House visit
Al-Sharaa's visit to Washington will be the first by a Syrian president since the country's independence in 1946, and Syria is expected to join the U.S.-led anti-Islamic State coalition during the visit.

Europe...

France car attacker screams ‘Allahu Akbar,’ mows down innocents in deliberate assault
A man in his mid-30s deliberately drove into pedestrians and cyclists on Île d’Oléron, a French island off the Atlantic coast, on Wednesday, injuring 10 people — four critically — between the villages of Dolus-d’Oléron and Saint-Pierre-d’Oléron.

Entertainment...

Leftist actress posts meme describing Mamdani as an ‘actual communist jihadist’
"Will & Grace" actress Debra Messing is not a fan of the newly elected mayor of New York City, and her leftist followers are not happy that she’s willing to say so.

Motion Picture Association hits Instagram with cease-and-desist over 'PG-13' label
"The MPA has worked for decades to earn the public’s trust in its rating system. Any dissatisfaction with Meta’s automated classification will inevitably cause the public to question the integrity of the MPA’s rating system."

Flashback: How ‘Gremlins’ helped create the PG-13 rating
The 1984 horror-comedy’s mix of cute creatures, chaos, and grisly deaths shocked parents who expected another "E.T." — prompting Steven Spielberg to propose a new rating between PG and R that became PG-13, first used just months later for the anti-commie classic "Red Dawn."

Media...

Election night ratings: MSNBC tops primetime cable news coverage with 3 million viewers
Fox News led the pack in total day coverage, averaging 1.97 million viewers.

Reader’s Digest list of best fantasy novels omits JK Rowling’s 'Harry Potter'
The blackballing of Rowling is part of a larger trend in literature to erase conservatives or even writers who aren't explicitly leftist.

Environment...

The Associated Press is getting obliterated online for shaming pet owners over climate change
"Pets have a pretty sizable climate impact. But not all carbon ... pawprints ... are created equal. So if you’re looking to get a pet, which ones emit the least?" read the post from AP.

Education...

$117K paywall: School hides curriculum after teacher’s anti-Kirk comments
After a Rhode Island high school teacher mocked Charlie Kirk’s death, a parent requested his class materials and emails mentioning Trump. The district responded with a $117,000 bill, claiming it would take over 7,700 hours to gather the records — effectively shielding what was taught in his classroom from public view.

Religion...

'Purge anything religious': Judge upholds punishment of Catholic teacher for crucifix near desk
Lame-duck Biden nominee who squeaked through confirmation says "classroom wall decorations" are speech "pursuant to official duties," so school can ban crucifix.

AI...

Nvidia's Jensen Huang: 'China is going to win the AI race,' FT reports
"As I have long said, China is nanoseconds behind America in AI," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement posted on X late on Wednesday. "It's vital that America wins by racing ahead and winning developers worldwide," he added.

Trader who inspired 'The Big Short' bets against AI
Hedge fund investor Michael Burry — who was played by actor Christian Bale in the 2015 film "The Big Short," a film about traders who made millions from predicting the collapse of the U.S. housing bubble in 2008 — has turned his attention to AI.

Will quantum be bigger than AI?
Tech giants and governments are betting big on quantum computing, a field that could revolutionize medicine, energy, and security — while threatening to break all current encryption within the decade.

Science...

Distant black hole flare as bright as 10 trillion suns, researchers say
While most stars eventually explode into supernovae before becoming black holes, it's believed that this massive star didn't make it that far. The star scooted too close to an enormous black hole, which ate it up, tearing it to pieces, according to the researchers.

Nov. 6, 2008 - Bloomberg wants to raise taxes in NYC… Glenn Beck's 'The Christmas Sweater' Tour… Glenn says to support Obama as much as possible without betraying our values, to hope for the best… Prop 8 protests…

Glenn Beck: Here's what's WRONG with conservatism today

Getty Images / Handout | Getty Images

What does it mean to be a conservative in 2025? Glenn offers guidance on what conservatives need to do to ensure the conservative movement doesn't fade into oblivion. We have to get back to PRINCIPLES, not policies.

To be a conservative in 2025 means to STAND

  • for Stewardship, protecting the wisdom of our Founders;
  • for Truth, defending objective reality in an age of illusion;
  • for Accountability, living within our means as individuals and as a nation;
  • for Neighborhood, rebuilding family, faith, and local community;
  • and for Duty, carrying freedom forward to the next generation.

A conservative doesn’t cling to the past — he stands guard over the principles that make the future possible.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: You know, I'm so tired of being against everything. Saying what we're not.

It's time that we start saying what we are. And it's hard, because we're changing. It's different to be a conservative, today, than it was, you know, years ago.

And part of that is just coming from hard knocks. School of hard knocks. We've learned a lot of lessons on things we thought we were for. No, no, no.

But conservatives. To be a conservative, it shouldn't be about policies. It's really about principles. And that's why we've lost our way. Because we've lost our principles. And it's easy. Because the world got easy. And now the world is changing so rapidly. The boundaries between truth and illusion are blurred second by second. Machines now think. Currencies falter. Families fractured. And nations, all over the world, have forgotten who they are.

So what does it mean to be a conservative now, in 2025, '26. For a lot of people, it means opposing the left. That's -- that's a reaction. That's not renewal.

That's a reaction. It can't mean also worshiping the past, as if the past were perfect. The founders never asked for that.

They asked that we would preserve the principles and perfect their practice. They knew it was imperfect. To make a more perfect nation.

Is what we're supposed to be doing.

2025, '26 being a conservative has to mean stewardship.

The stewardship of a nation, of a civilization.

Of a moral inheritance. That is too precious to abandon.

What does it mean to conserve? To conserve something doesn't mean to stand still.

It means to stand guard. It means to defend what the Founders designed. The separation of powers. The rule of law.

The belief that our rights come not from kings or from Congress, but from the creator himself.
This is a system that was not built for ease. It was built for endurance, and it will endure if we only teach it again!

The problem is, we only teach it like it's a museum piece. You know, it's not a museum piece. It's not an old dusty document. It's a living covenant between the dead, the living and the unborn.

So this chapter of -- of conservatism. Must confront reality. Economic reality.

Global reality.

And moral reality.

It's not enough just to be against something. Or chant tax cuts or free markets.

We have to ask -- we have to start with simple questions like freedom, yes. But freedom for what?

Freedom for economic sovereignty. Your right to produce and to innovate. To build without asking Beijing's permission. That's a moral issue now.

Another moral issue: Debt! It's -- it's generational theft. We're spending money from generations we won't even meet.

And dependence. Another moral issue. It's a national weakness.

People cannot stand up for themselves. They can't make it themselves. And we're encouraging them to sit down, shut up, and don't think.

And the conservative who can't connect with fiscal prudence, and connect fiscal prudence to moral duty, you're not a conservative at all.

Being a conservative today, means you have to rebuild an economy that serves liberty, not one that serves -- survives by debt, and then there's the soul of the nation.

We are living through a time period. An age of dislocation. Where our families are fractured.

Our faith is almost gone.

Meaning is evaporating so fast. Nobody knows what meaning of life is. That's why everybody is killing themselves. They have no meaning in life. And why they don't have any meaning, is truth itself is mocked and blurred and replaced by nothing, but lies and noise.

If you want to be a conservative, then you have to be to become the moral compass that reminds a lost people, liberty cannot survive without virtue.

That freedom untethered from moral order is nothing, but chaos!

And that no app, no algorithm, no ideology is ever going to fill the void, where meaning used to live!

To be a conservative, moving forward, we cannot just be about policies.

We have to defend the sacred, the unseen, the moral architecture, that gives people an identity. So how do you do that? Well, we have to rebuild competence. We have to restore institutions that actually work. Just in the last hour, this monologue on what we're facing now, because we can't open the government.

Why can't we open the government?

Because government is broken. Why does nobody care? Because education is broken.

We have to reclaim education, not as propaganda, but as the formation of the mind and the soul. Conservatives have to champion innovation.

Not to imitate Silicon Valley's chaos, but to harness technology in defense of human dignity. Don't be afraid of AI.

Know what it is. Know it's a tool. It's a tool to strengthen people. As long as you always remember it's a tool. Otherwise, you will lose your humanity to it!

That's a conservative principle. To be a conservative, we have to restore local strength. Our families are the basic building blocks, our schools, our churches, and our charities. Not some big, distant NGO that was started by the Tides Foundation, but actual local charities, where you see people working. A web of voluntary institutions that held us together at one point. Because when Washington fails, and it will, it already has, the neighborhood has to stand.

Charlie Kirk was doing one thing that people on our side were not doing. Speaking to the young.

But not in nostalgia.

Not in -- you know, Reagan, Reagan, Reagan.

In purpose. They don't remember. They don't remember who Dick Cheney was.

I was listening to Fox news this morning, talking about Dick Cheney. And there was somebody there that I know was not even born when Dick Cheney. When the World Trade Center came down.

They weren't even born. They were telling me about Dick Cheney.

And I was like, come on. Come on. Come on.

If you don't remember who Dick Cheney was, how are you going to remember 9/11. How will you remember who Reagan was.

That just says, that's an old man's creed. No, it's not.

It's the ultimate timeless rebellion against tyranny in all of its forms. Yes, and even the tyranny of despair, which is eating people alive!

We need to redefine ourselves. Because we have changed, and that's a good thing. The creed for a generation, that will decide the fate of the republic, is what we need to find.

A conservative in 2025, '26.

Is somebody who protects the enduring principles of American liberty and self-government.

While actively stewarding the institutions. The culture. The economy of this nation!

For those who are alive and yet to be unborn.

We have to be a group of people that we're not anchored in the past. Or in rage! But in reason. And morality. Realism. And hope for the future.

We're the stewards! We're the ones that have to relight the torch, not just hold it. We didn't -- we didn't build this Torch. We didn't make this Torch. We're the keepers of the flame, but we are honor-bound to pass that forward, and conservatives are viewed as people who just live in the past. We're not here to merely conserve the past, but to renew it. To sort it. What worked, what didn't work. We're the ones to say to the world, there's still such a thing as truth. There's still such a thing as virtue. You can deny it all you want.

But the pain will only get worse. There's still such a thing as America!

And if now is not the time to renew America. When is that time?

If you're not the person. If we're not the generation to actively stand and redefine and defend, then who is that person?

We are -- we are supposed to preserve what works.

That -- you know, I was writing something this morning.

I was making notes on this. A constitutionalist is for restraint. A progressive, if you will, for lack of a better term, is for more power.

Progressives want the government to have more power.

Conservatives are for more restraint.

But the -- for the American eagle to fly, we must have both wings.

And one can't be stronger than the other.

We as a conservative, are supposed to look and say, no. Don't look at that. The past teaches us this, this, and this. So don't do that.

We can't do that. But there are these things that we were doing in the past, that we have to jettison. And maybe the other side has a good idea on what should replace that. But we're the ones who are supposed to say, no, but remember the framework.

They're -- they can dream all they want.
They can come up with all these utopias and everything else, and we can go, "That's a great idea."

But how do we make it work with this framework? Because that's our job. The point of this is, it takes both. It takes both.

We have to have the customs and the moral order. And the practices that have stood the test of time, in trial.

We -- we're in an amazing, amazing time. Amazing time.

We live at a time now, where anything -- literally anything is possible!

I don't want to be against stuff. I want to be for the future. I want to be for a rich, dynamic future. One where we are part of changing the world for the better!

Where more people are lifted out of poverty, more people are given the freedom to choose, whatever it is that they want to choose, as their own government and everything.

I don't want to force it down anybody's throat.

We -- I am so excited to be a shining city on the hill again.

We have that opportunity, right in front of us!

But not in we get bogged down in hatred, in division.

Not if we get bogged down into being against something.

We must be for something!

I know what I'm for.

Do you?

From Pharaoh to Hamas: The same spirit of evil, new disguise

Anadolu / Contributor | Getty Images

The drone footage out of Gaza isn’t just war propaganda — it’s a glimpse of the same darkness that once convinced men they were righteous for killing innocents.

Evil introduces itself subtly. It doesn’t announce, “Hi, I’m here to destroy you.” It whispers. It flatters. It borrows the language of justice, empathy, and freedom, twisting them until hatred sounds righteous and violence sounds brave.

We are watching that same deception unfold again — in the streets, on college campuses, and in the rhetoric of people who should know better. It’s the oldest story in the world, retold with new slogans.

Evil wins when good people mirror its rage.

A drone video surfaced this week showing Hamas terrorists staging the “discovery” of a hostage’s body. They pushed a corpse out of a window, dragged it into a hole, buried it, and then called in aid workers to “find” what they themselves had planted. It was theater — evil, disguised as victimhood. And it was caught entirely on camera.

That’s how evil operates. It never comes in through the front door. It sneaks in, often through manipulative pity. The same spirit animates the moral rot spreading through our institutions — from the halls of universities to the chambers of government.

Take Zohran Mamdani, a New York assemblyman who has praised jihadists and defended pro-Hamas agitators. His father, a Columbia University professor, wrote that America and al-Qaeda are morally equivalent — that suicide bombings shouldn’t be viewed as barbaric. Imagine thinking that way after watching 3,000 Americans die on 9/11. That’s not intellectualism. That’s indoctrination.

Often, that indoctrination comes from hostile foreign actors, peddled by complicit pawns on our own soil. The pro-Hamas protests that erupted across campuses last year, for example, were funded by Iran — a regime that murders its own citizens for speaking freely.

Ancient evil, new clothes

But the deeper danger isn’t foreign money. It’s the spiritual blindness that lets good people believe resentment is justice and envy is discernment. Scripture talks about the spirit of Amalek — the eternal enemy of God’s people, who attacks the weak from behind while the strong look away. Amalek never dies; it just changes its vocabulary and form with the times.

Today, Amalek tweets. He speaks through professors who defend terrorism as “anti-colonial resistance.” He preaches from pulpits that call violence “solidarity.” And he recruits through algorithms, whispering that the Jews control everything, that America had it coming, that chaos is freedom. Those are ancient lies wearing new clothes.

When nations embrace those lies, it’s not the Jews who perish first. It’s the nations themselves. The soul dies long before the body. The ovens of Auschwitz didn’t start with smoke; they started with silence and slogans.

Andrew Harnik / Staff | Getty Images

A time for choosing

So what do we do? We speak truth — calmly, firmly, without venom. Because hatred can’t kill hatred; it only feeds it. Truth, compassion, and courage starve it to death.

Evil wins when good people mirror its rage. That’s how Amalek survives — by making you fight him with his own weapons. The only victory that lasts is moral clarity without malice, courage without cruelty.

The war we’re fighting isn’t new. It’s the same battle between remembrance and amnesia, covenant and chaos, humility and pride. The same spirit that whispered to Pharaoh, to Hitler, and to every mob that thought hatred could heal the world is whispering again now — on your screens, in your classrooms, in your churches.

Will you join it, or will you stand against it?

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Bill Gates ends climate fear campaign, declares AI the future ruler

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

The Big Tech billionaire once said humanity must change or perish. Now he claims we’ll survive — just as elites prepare total surveillance.

For decades, Americans have been told that climate change is an imminent apocalypse — the existential threat that justifies every intrusion into our lives, from banning gas stoves to rationing energy to tracking personal “carbon scores.”

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates helped lead that charge. He warned repeatedly that the “climate disaster” would be the greatest crisis humanity would ever face. He invested billions in green technology and demanded the world reach net-zero emissions by 2050 “to avoid catastrophe.”

The global contest is no longer over barrels and pipelines — it is over who gets to flip the digital switch.

Now, suddenly, he wants everyone to relax: Climate change “will not lead to humanity’s demise” after all.

Gates was making less of a scientific statement and more of a strategic pivot. When elites retire a crisis, it’s never because the threat is gone — it’s because a better one has replaced it. And something else has indeed arrived — something the ruling class finds more useful than fear of the weather.The same day Gates downshifted the doomsday rhetoric, Amazon announced it would pay warehouse workers $30 an hour — while laying off 30,000 people because artificial intelligence will soon do their jobs.

Climate panic was the warm-up. AI control is the main event.

The new currency of power

The world once revolved around oil and gas. Today, it revolves around the electricity demanded by server farms, the chips that power machine learning, and the data that can be used to manipulate or silence entire populations. The global contest is no longer over barrels and pipelines — it is over who gets to flip the digital switch. Whoever controls energy now controls information. And whoever controls information controls civilization.

Climate alarmism gave elites a pretext to centralize power over energy. Artificial intelligence gives them a mechanism to centralize power over people. The future battles will not be about carbon — they will be about control.

Two futures — both ending in tyranny

Americans are already being pushed into what look like two opposing movements, but both leave the individual powerless.

The first is the technocratic empire being constructed in the name of innovation. In its vision, human work will be replaced by machines, and digital permissions will subsume personal autonomy.

Government and corporations merge into a single authority. Your identity, finances, medical decisions, and speech rights become access points monitored by biometric scanners and enforced by automated gatekeepers. Every step, purchase, and opinion is tracked under the noble banner of “efficiency.”

The second is the green de-growth utopia being marketed as “compassion.” In this vision, prosperity itself becomes immoral. You will own less because “the planet” requires it. Elites will redesign cities so life cannot extend beyond a 15-minute walking radius, restrict movement to save the Earth, and ration resources to curb “excess.” It promises community and simplicity, but ultimately delivers enforced scarcity. Freedom withers when surviving becomes a collective permission rather than an individual right.

Both futures demand that citizens become manageable — either automated out of society or tightly regulated within it. The ruling class will embrace whichever version gives them the most leverage in any given moment.

Climate panic was losing its grip. AI dependency — and the obedience it creates — is far more potent.

The forgotten way

A third path exists, but it is the one today’s elites fear most: the path laid out in our Constitution. The founders built a system that assumes human beings are not subjects to be monitored or managed, but moral agents equipped by God with rights no government — and no algorithm — can override.

Hesham Elsherif / Stringer | Getty Images

That idea remains the most “disruptive technology” in history. It shattered the belief that people need kings or experts or global committees telling them how to live. No wonder elites want it erased.

Soon, you will be told you must choose: Live in a world run by machines or in a world stripped down for planetary salvation. Digital tyranny or rationed equality. Innovation without liberty or simplicity without dignity.

Both are traps.

The only way

The only future worth choosing is the one grounded in ordered liberty — where prosperity and progress exist alongside moral responsibility and personal freedom and human beings are treated as image-bearers of God — not climate liabilities, not data profiles, not replaceable hardware components.

Bill Gates can change his tune. The media can change the script. But the agenda remains the same.

They no longer want to save the planet. They want to run it, and they expect you to obey.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Why the White House restoration sent the left Into panic mode

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

Presidents have altered the White House for decades, yet only Donald Trump is treated as a vandal for privately funding the East Wing’s restoration.

Every time a president so much as changes the color of the White House drapes, the press clutches its pearls. Unless the name on the stationery is Barack Obama’s, even routine restoration becomes a national outrage.

President Donald Trump’s decision to privately fund upgrades to the White House — including a new state ballroom — has been met with the usual chorus of gasps and sneers. You’d think he bulldozed Monticello.

If a Republican preserves beauty, it’s vandalism. If a Democrat does the same, it’s ‘visionary.’

The irony is that presidents have altered and expanded the White House for more than a century. President Franklin D. Roosevelt added the East and West Wings in the middle of the Great Depression. Newspapers accused him of building a palace while Americans stood in breadlines. History now calls it “vision.”

First lady Nancy Reagan faced the same hysteria. Headlines accused her of spending taxpayer money on new china “while Americans starved.” In truth, she raised private funds after learning that the White House didn’t have enough matching plates for state dinners. She took the ridicule and refused to pass blame.

“I’m a big girl,” she told her staff. “This comes with the job.” That was dignity — something the press no longer recognizes.

A restoration, not a renovation

Trump’s project is different in every way that should matter. It costs taxpayers nothing. Not a cent. The president and a few friends privately fund the work. There’s no private pool or tennis court, no personal perks. The additions won’t even be completed until after he leaves office.

What’s being built is not indulgence — it’s stewardship. A restoration of aging rooms, worn fixtures, and century-old bathrooms that no longer function properly in the people’s house. Trump has paid for cast brass doorknobs engraved with the presidential seal, restored the carpets and moldings, and ensured that the architecture remains faithful to history.

The media’s response was mockery and accusations of vanity. They call it “grotesque excess,” while celebrating billion-dollar “climate art” projects and funneling hundreds of millions into activist causes like the No Kings movement. They lecture America on restraint while living off the largesse of billionaires.

The selective guardians of history

Where was this sudden reverence for history when rioters torched St. John’s Church — the same church where every president since James Madison has worshipped? The press called it an “expression of grief.”

Where was that reverence when mobs toppled statues of Washington, Jefferson, and Grant? Or when first lady Melania Trump replaced the Rose Garden’s lawn with a patio but otherwise followed Jackie Kennedy’s original 1962 plans in the garden’s restoration? They called that “desecration.”

If a Republican preserves beauty, it’s vandalism. If a Democrat does the same, it’s “visionary.”

The real desecration

The people shrieking about “historic preservation” care nothing for history. They hate the idea that something lasting and beautiful might be built by hands they despise. They mock craftsmanship because it exposes their own cultural decay.

The White House ballroom is not a scandal — it’s a mirror. And what it reflects is the media’s own pettiness. The ruling class that ridicules restoration is the same class that cheered as America’s monuments fell. Its members sneer at permanence because permanence condemns them.

Julia Beverly / Contributor | Getty Images

Trump’s improvements are an act of faith — in the nation’s symbols, its endurance, and its worth. The outrage over a privately funded renovation says less about him than it does about the journalists who mistake destruction for progress.

The real desecration isn’t happening in the East Wing. It’s happening in the newsrooms that long ago tore up their own foundation — truth — and never bothered to rebuild it.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.