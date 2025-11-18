Morning Brief 2025-11-18

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Justin Haskins
TOPIC: Are YOU ready for the next big crash?
News...
Thomas Matthew Crooks went by 'they/them' on DeviantArt, linked account reveals 'furry' fetish: Report
Crooks "was not simply some unknowable lone actor. … He left a digital trail of violent threats, extremist ideology and admiration for mass violence."
Why are two high-profile political assassins tied to the furry fetish?
Crooks and Robinson both fit this profile perfectly: socially isolated, downwardly mobile young white men from middle- or working-class suburbs, radicalized in the exact online spaces where economic resentment, racial grievance, and sexual deviancy all converge.
Charlie Kirk’s security chief says he was hamstrung on day of assassination
The owner of the company providing security for Kirk said federal drone restrictions and Utah laws blocked him from using aerial surveillance or overwatch at the event — and that Utah Valley University never requested help from a nearby police department that did have an active drone unit.
Hunter Biden tells the left to ramp up rhetoric after Charlie Kirk assassination
The pardoned felon emphasized in a recent interview that his allies on the "leaderless" left should not tone down their extreme rhetoric in the wake of Kirk's assassination — but rather ramp it up against the MAGA movement.
Judge flags ‘profound missteps’ that could derail Comey prosecution
The magistrate said government errors — including exposure to privileged material, faulty legal instructions, and irregular grand jury handling — may have tainted the case, giving James Comey fresh grounds to seek dismissal.
Schiff Claims Biden’s DOJ Couldn’t Have Been ‘Weaponized’ Because Merrick Garland Wasn’t Partisan
Schiff mocked Republicans — some of whom were actively targeted by Biden's DOJ — saying that it was "absurd" to believe that.
Supreme Court takes case on states demanding donor lists from faith-based nonprofits
Justices will weigh whether a New Jersey subpoena for years of donor names and internal records can force a pro-life group into state court first, a fight that could reshape donor privacy, free-association rights, and when advocacy groups can get federal protection.
Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Details Violent Threats Spurred By Internet Theories
"I don't feel very comfortable going in public," she told the Daily Wire. "I don't leave my house a lot."
New Jersey man tied to satanic ‘764’ network charged with cyberstalking a minor
Marek Cherkaoui is accused of terrorizing a teenage girl while stockpiling gear and writing out plans for mass murder, ISIS-inspired attacks, and other violence — all while engaging with an online cult known for coercing kids into self-harm.
Neo-Nazi pleads guilty to ‘monstrous plots’ to poison Jewish children in NYC
White supremacist known as "Commander Butcher," from the country of Georgia, faces 40 years in prison.
Seattle man arrested after Molotov threat and anti-Semitic tirade at strip club
A dancer said Cooney directed anti-Semitic insults at her, accused her of being after his money.
Epstein...
President Trump urges house Republicans to 'vote to release the Epstein files'
“Let’s start talking about the Republican Party’s Record Setting Achievements, and not fall into the Epstein ‘TRAP.’”
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers announces step back from public life over Epstein ties
The House Oversight Committee released a trove of emails and documents last week between Epstein and several prominent politicians and former government employees, including Summers, who served under former President Bill Clinton.
Democrats predict Epstein controversy will hit Trump supporters hard
“The Epstein files have become more of a symbol that is starting to crack the image Trump supporters had, that he was on their side,” Democratic strategist Eddie Vale said. "These show him siding with the literal pedophile and the elites."
New York...
Trump may meet with Mamdani at White House
"The mayor of New York, I will say, would like to meet with us, and we'll work something out. He would like to come to Washington and meet. We'll work something out. We want to see everything work out for New York," Trump said as he met with reporters.
Kathy Hochul weighs massive corporate tax hike amid pressure to bend knee to Mamdani
Mamdani has pushed for an increase in the corporate tax rate from 7.25% to 11.5%, which would match the highest rate in the nation.
Far-Left Mamdani Ally Launches Primary Challenge Against Hakeem Jeffries
Chi Ossé, a democratic socialist New York City councilman, promised to defund NYPD in 2020 and has repeatedly accused Israel of committing a "genocide" in Gaza.
Actor Jon Voight calls on Trump to 'terminate' election of Mamdani in NYC
"We the people have put our trust in the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump. He, and only he, can stop this horror as this mayor, Mamdani, will try to destroy New York’s wealth and turn it into a socialist crap city."
Politics...
Dems propose ideas to repurpose Trump WH ballroom, including tearing it down, exhibit on 'corruption and autocracy'
"This is a space that’s owned by the people and that serves the people. So it should be used opposite of what Trump has in mind, which is for the American aristocracy and plutocracy to gather."
Trump Says His Voice Is Hoarse Because ‘I Blew My Stack’ Shouting At ‘Stupid’ People
Happens to the best of us.
5 Republicans side with Democrats to trigger vote on restoring federal union power
A group of progressive House Republicans joined Democrats to revive union bargaining rights for federal workers, using a discharge petition to bypass leadership and advance a pro-union measure the president opposed.
Vance slams attacks on Tucker Carlson’s son as smear campaign
Buckley Carlson works in JD Vance's office as deputy press secretary. There appears to be a campaign underway to have him removed over the perceived sin of having Tucker Carlson as a blood relation.
Bill Maher: AOC Would Be A Great Candidate — With Some ‘Deprogramming’ First
"She’s never going to resonate with people outside of the bubble that she lives in and the very far left."
Graham Platner Calls to Stack the Supreme Court and Impeach ‘at Least 2’ Sitting Justices
"If we retake the Senate … we need to use every single lever of power that we have to deal with the Supreme Court."
House moves forward with resolution condemning Democrat Rep. Chuy Garcia for ‘election subversion’
House Democrats failed to block a rare disapproval resolution — led by a member of their own caucus — accusing retiring Rep. Chuy Garcia of “election subversion” over a scheme to hand-pick his successor.
Free speech...
George Soros Gave $250K to British Group Working to Censor Conservative News Sites and ‘Kill Musk’s Twitter’
The Center for Countering Digital Hate, which does not disclose its donors, has lobbied U.S. lawmakers to create a "digital regulator."
Economy...
Trump To Address McDonald’s Franchise Owners As He Focuses On Driving Down Food Costs
As President Trump focuses his energy on bringing food costs back down, he’s taking his messaging to the people who serve food to millions of Americans for a living each day: McDonald’s franchise owners, operators, and suppliers.
The next recession is coming — and this time, you’re the collateral
It’s not a matter of if the next recession comes, but when. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently warned that “sections of the economy” are already showing signs of strain — and that if the Federal Reserve doesn’t cut rates soon, the pain could spread fast.
Immigration...
‘Massive’ drop in Latino support for Trump stuns CNN analyst Harry Enten: ‘38 points underwater’
“On the issue of immigration — Latinos despise, hate Donald Trump,” Enten declared.
Trump admin wants Supreme Court to reverse an asylum case involving Mexico
The U.S. Supreme Court will decide a case that would determine at what point an individual seeking asylum "arrives" in the United States.
Democrat fires staffer accused of posing as immigration attorney at ICE facility
The staffer was allegedly trying to help a man who had been previously deported four times.
WAR news...
‘Whatever We Have To Do’: Trump Says He’s ‘OK’ With Striking Inside Mexico ‘To Stop Drugs’
“We have lost hundreds of thousands of people to drugs, so now we’ve stopped the waterways. We know every route. We know the addresses of every drug lord. We know their address. We know their front door. We know everything about every one of them. They’re killing our people. That’s like a war.”
Trump Won’t Rule Out Ground Troops To ‘Take Care Of’ Venezuela Problem
Trump said he would “probably” first talk to Maduro “directly” before making his decision on a strike.
Middle East...
United Nations approves President Trump's peace plan for Gaza
The Security Council voted 13 to 0, with Russia and China abstaining, to endorse the president’s Gaza plan and authorize an international stabilization force — a major diplomatic win that puts his 20-point proposal at the center of Gaza’s post-war future.
Trump says Saudis will get F-35s, bucking Israeli hope he’d condition sale on peace
The U.S. president makes the announcement the day before MBS arrives in D.C. to meet him; Trump is still expected to raise the Abraham Accords, but Saudi Arabia is sticking to the Palestinian statehood demand.
Hamas defiant in face of calls to disarm, endangering ceasefire
The terrorist group also enjoys growing popularity in the Gaza Strip, according to the most recent polling data of residents.
Canada...
Canada's leftist prime minister gets embarrassed by football fans before country's biggest game
Mark Carney was loudly heckled — with fans even hurling vulgar insults — as he appeared on camera and handled the coin toss, a rough reception he later downplayed despite videos showing the crowd turning on him.
Europe...
UK To Announce ‘Milkshake Tax’ As Budget Crisis Deepens
The move is expected to generate between £50 million and £100 million.
Africa...
25 Schoolgirls Abducted In Latest Mass Kidnapping In Nigeria
Gunmen attacked a girls’ boarding school in Kebbi State, northwest Nigeria, early Monday, killing a vice principal and abducting 25 female students in what authorities described as a coordinated assault.
Asia...
Bangladesh's ousted PM sentenced to death for student crackdown
Sheikh Hasina, 78, was tried in absentia by the International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh, having been exiled in India since she was forced from power in July 2024.
Entertainment...
Diddy hit with new sexual battery probe as prison sentence unfolds
The new allegations involve the son of deceased rapper Notorious B.I.G.
'The Naked Gun' creator David Zucker bashes 'frightened' Hollywood elites
David Zucker says risk-averse executives and “humorless” decision-makers are steering the industry into unfunny, recycled flops.
Melissa Gilbert now feels ‘nauseated’ by age difference with ‘Little House on the Prairie’ husband
There was an eight-year age difference.
Media...
BBC chairman says 'determined to fight' Trump's threatened defamation lawsuit: Report
Samir Shah reportedly told staff on Monday that "we are determined to fight" President Trump's threatened defamation lawsuit over a documentary released just before the 2024 election.
Ryan Lizza claims then-girlfriend Olivia Nuzzi cheated on him with GOP presidential candidate in 2020
Disgraced political reporter Olivia Nuzzi — who is set to release a tell-all book on her “sexting” affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — was accused by her ex-fiancé of sleeping with former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford in 2020.
Environment...
Why No One Cares About the Climate Conference
Belém’s rainforest-clearing host city is drawing barely a fraction of past attendance as governments, investors, and tech giants shift away from climate crusades toward energy security, AI growth, and economic priorities, leaving the once-dominant movement suddenly out of steam.
LGBTQIA2S+...
Philadelphia school district risks potential federal funding cuts to push trans ideology, DEI
While Democrat districts push sex changes on children, students struggle with basic reading and math skills.
Mich. education official’s response to ‘how many genders are there’ sparks fury: ‘Crazy as hell’
“Different people have different beliefs on that.”
Religion...
How Joe Rogan stumbled into defending Christianity — and exposed atheist nonsense
Before this year, many had long assumed Rogan was a firm agnostic based on various on-air proclamations and statements. But 2025 seemed to signify what can only be described as a spiritual shift in the host’s life.
AI...
Google asks court to dismiss conservative influencer's AI defamation lawsuit
The tech giant told the court that Starbuck purposely misused its AI tools to "hallucinate" the alleged defamatory statements and said his lawsuit "fails to name a single person who was actually misled." Starbuck's attorney responded that Google's argument was "equal parts rank falsehood and victim blaming."
AI could be causing ‘quiet time’ in labor market, top Trump economic aide Hassett says
“Firms are finding that AI is making their workers so productive that they don’t necessarily have to hire the new kids out of college and so on.”
BofA says AI is boosting bankers' productivity, revenue
Hari Gopalkrishnan says the bank is using AI to expand each banker’s client load, automate mountains of routine work, and boost revenue — a push he claims will retrain employees rather than replace them.
Apple shuts AI out: iOS apps just got more private
AI companies will have to look elsewhere for training data.
Nov. 18, 2010 - Rockefeller says that the FCC should control cable news... Soros says Obama may not be the president he was waiting for... Glenn says time is of the essence... 'Harry Potter' cast talking about GB...