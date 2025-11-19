Morning Brief 2025-11-19

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.
News...
Exclusive interview: Cracker Barrel CEO answers Glenn Beck’s brutal question — 'Why weren’t you fired?'
Glenn gets “the real answer” behind Cracker Barrel’s decision to fix what clearly wasn’t broke.
Trump administration launches plan to dismantle Education Department
The department will shift responsibility for several of its core functions to other federal agencies. The effort is a key step in fulfilling Trump’s goal of entirely eliminating the agency.
Police walked right past DNC pipe bomb to first look under a bush where bomber sat 17 hours earlier
It raises new questions about why the device was supposedly overlooked.
Muslim group CAIR cutting $1,000 checks for anti-Israel agitators who have been disciplined by colleges
The money was given to students who faced penalties for leading pro-Palestinian protests before and after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, according to a bombshell report by the Network Contagion Research Institute and the Intelligent Advocacy Network.
Gov. Abbott designates Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations
"Today, I designated the Muslim Brotherhood and Council on American-Islamic Relations as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations. This bans them from buying or acquiring land in Texas and authorizes the Attorney General to sue to shut them down."
Florida man accused of murdering suicidal UK woman who traveled to US seeking a violent death: Reports
They met on a fetish website around two years ago. He primed himself as the struggling woman’s “mentor” and claimed he wanted to “help” her, according to police reports.
JD Vance sentenced for threatening JD Vance
A Michigan man with the initials J.D. and the last name Vance was convicted and sentenced for making threats against Vice President JD Vance as well as President Trump and one of Trump's children.
Epstein...
Report: House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries Solicited Donations from Jeffrey Epstein, Asked Him to Meet with Obama
Hakeem Jeffries invited Epstein to a dinner to solicit money from him in 2013, AFTER Epstein was convicted for procuring a child for prostitution.
James Comer vows to give Clintons Bannon treatment if they defy subpoenas
Comer said the Clintons are two Democrats that his committee has not heard back from regarding subpoenas for their testimony on their ties to Epstein and that continued silence will be met with criminal referrals.
Larry Summers’ cringe emails with Epstein reveal he schemed to get 'horizontal' with Chinese economist
In one exchange, Summers asked Epstein whether it was “meaningful” to talk about the probability of “my getting horizontal w peril.” “U r better at understanding Chinese women than at probability theory,” Summers told Epstein.
Godfather of left-wing crazies salivates over Epstein’s ‘penetrating insights’ in unearthed letter
A newly released letter shows Noam Chomsky gushing over Epstein as a “valued friend” and intellectual muse, keeping close ties with him even years after Epstein’s conviction for exploiting a minor.
Democrat Who Texted Epstein Asking For Trump Dirt Gives Patently Insane Excuse
Plaskett suggested she was merely texting with a "constituent."
Courts...
Judges strike down redrawn Texas congressional map
A federal court sided with advocacy groups, including the League of United Latin American Citizens, challenging the redistricted map of Texas and ordered that the old map be used for the 2026 election.
Horowitz: Utah Republicans just let Democrats steal a seat they could never win
Democrats weaponized ballot initiatives and the courts. Republicans hold supermajorities and do nothing. If the legislature won’t impeach judicial usurpers, the left will own the state.
GOP senators demand suspension of DC judge tied to secret subpoenas
Republicans say James Boasberg abused his power in Jack Smith’s Arctic Frost probe, citing gag orders on lawmakers’ phone records and urging the circuit’s chief judge to sideline him as impeachment moves forward.
Democrat judge blocks Tennessee’s National Guard crime crackdown
A Democrat chancellor halted Gov. Bill Lee’s Memphis deployment despite its success rescuing over 100 missing kids, siding with local officials who argue the state can’t use Guard troops to confront the city’s violent crime crisis.
Long Island couple gets light sentence after admitting to hacking up roommates with meat cleavers, scattering their heads
The judge slashed their sentences under New York’s Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, relying on a sealed psychiatric report claiming “abuse” by the victims — leaving the public with no evidence of what the alleged mistreatment was.
Politics...
Trump hasn’t lost Hispanic voters yet — but warning lights are flashing
If this is a backlash against Trump’s immigration crackdown, the GOP is in a bind: That issue is integral to the MAGA agenda and nonnegotiable with the party’s base. But it's possible that the most politically active Hispanics — the most likely to vote even in an off-year — are disproportionately Democratic.
Mamdani claims NYC is a 'city of international law' when asked about arresting world leaders targeted by ICC
"So I’ve said time and time again that I believe this is a city of international law. And being a city of international law means looking to uphold international law."
Mamdani Won’t Stop Asking His Supporters To Redistribute Wealth ... To Him
Mamdani posted a video to X on Tuesday stating that he needs to raise at least $4 million so he can pay his employees, vet the 50,000 resumes he has received, and implement his socialist policies.
Democrats fear for the country under Trump: Part ∞
The overdramatic bores posted a 90-second video montage on X featuring six Democrat lawmakers, including Sen. Slotkin and Sen. Mark Kelly, urging U.S. service members and intelligence professionals to refuse illegal orders from the Trump administration, and stressing their oath to the Constitution.
Economy...
How Silicon Valley is preparing for the jobless AI future it’s creating
As AI eliminates white-collar jobs — dozens of tech firms have announced layoffs in the last month — the idea of universal basic income is once again gaining momentum among tech’s biggest names, including Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and Andrew Yang.
Google boss says trillion-dollar AI investment boom has 'elements of irrationality'
Every company would be affected if the AI bubble were to burst, the head of Google's parent firm Alphabet has told the BBC.
Toyota CEO goes full MAGA at NASCAR event as carmaker unveils $912M investment in US manufacturing
Toyota unveiled a massive investment in U.S. manufacturing, days after CEO Akio Toyoda hosted a red, white, and blue NASCAR event in Japan while sporting a Trump-Vance shirt and red MAGA hat.
Fully functional 18-karat gold toilet sells for $12M at Sotheby’s auction
The 223-pound toilet is entirely made up of 18-karat gold and had a starting bid of $10 million, which matched the current pricing for the precious metal.
Nuzzi and friends...
Ryan Lizza: Part 1 — How I Found Out
Olivia had just returned from a reporting trip — at least that’s what she told me it was — and her Herschel backpack, the one with the flap that never quite closed properly, was tossed beside our bed, its contents scattered on the floor. That’s when I noticed the sheets of Kimpton Hotel stationery that would alter the course of our lives.
Olivia Nuzzi’s poorly aged tweets resurface
On Jan. 19, 2015, Nuzzi wrote, “Why does Hollywood think female reporters sleep with their sources?” while sharing a New York Magazine article titled “Why Can’t Hollywood Get Female Journalists Right?”
Alleged ‘Sugar Daddy’ Keith Olbermann Responds After Article Says He Spent $15K On Jewelry For Olivia Nuzzi
"What was I supposed to do? Get her a lot of Gift Certificates from Kmart?"
NY Times: Olivia Nuzzi Did It All for Love
The former political journalist has written a combustive portrait of America, President Trump, and the scandal with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that upended her career.
WaPo: The dueling narratives of Olivia Nuzzi and Ryan Lizza
A year after a scandal, both are out with their side of the story. Hers is coy. His has the plot twist.
Immigration...
Yes, millions of illegal aliens are receiving food stamps
CIS estimates show roughly 4.5 million illegal immigrants benefit from SNAP through household loopholes, with nearly half of all noncitizen households receiving some form of taxpayer-funded food assistance.
Charlotte school district attendance plummets after immigration raid, sparking concerns about illegal alien numbers
Roughly 21% of the student population was absent on Monday, according to data obtained by Blaze News.
WAR news...
NY Times: Trump Said to Authorize CIA Plans for Covert Action in Venezuela
The president has signed off on possible operations inside Venezuela but has also reopened back-channel communications with the government of President Nicolás Maduro.
Middle East...
Trump pulls out all the pomp and circumstance for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to seal $1T investment
The Saudi leader was greeted on the South Lawn by an Army mounted honor guard and black horses bearing American and Saudi flags, with six warplanes conducting a flyover of the White House for a touch of military drama as bin Salman reached Trump’s side.
Trump Officially Designates Saudi Arabia A ‘Major’ Non-Nato Ally Of United States
"We're taking our military cooperation to even greater heights."
Witkoff to meet again with senior Hamas leader for talks on Gaza ceasefire — diplomat
While the terror group has shown no interest in disarming, Trump envoy is likely to raise demand during meeting with Khalil al-Hayya, as U.S. works to maintain truce in the Strip.
Ukraine - Russia...
Zelenskyy to meet Trump envoy in Turkey in bid to 'intensify' peace talks
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff is set to join talks with Zelenskyy and Turkish President Erdogan on Wednesday, as the Ukrainian president said he wanted to "intensify" peace negotiations. Turkey has maintained ties with both Kyiv and Moscow and has previously hosted talks between the two factions.
WSJ: Inside the Ukrainian Corruption Probe Edging Closer to Zelenskyy
The investigation has reached higher up in Ukraine and closer to the president himself than any other during his tenure.
China...
China has lent $200B to US tech and infrastructure projects, report finds
Chinese lenders backed 2,500 projects in almost every U.S. state, from gas pipelines to airport terminals, even as Washington warned developing nations about Chinese debt traps.
Entertainment...
Dick Van Dyke reveals he ‘almost’ played James Bond — but turned it down
Although he considered becoming the next 007, he decided against it because the role would have been too much of a change from the family-friendly roles he was known for, and fans might not have “accepted it” from him. Van Dyke turns 100 on Dec 13th.
Singer D4vd tied to gruesome LA death investigation
A police source says D4vd is a suspect after a missing 15-year-old’s dismembered remains were found in a Tesla he owned, with investigators alleging he hasn’t cooperated and may have had help hiding the body.
Media...
Trump eviscerates 'fake' news ABC — calls for FCC to consider yanking license
"It’s not the question that I mind; it’s your attitude. It’s the way you ask these questions. You start off with a man who’s highly respected, asking him a horrible, insubordinate, and just a terrible question. You could even ask that same exact question nicely. You’re a terrible person and a terrible reporter."
Panic at CNN over Rumored Sale to Saudis: 'It Scares the Hell Out of Me'
Washington Post journalist and CNN contributor Jason Rezaian raised his concern while responding to Trump's threat to strip ABC's broadcast license
How propagandists at Politico use corruption to hide their ignorance
Politico tried to debunk Trump’s claim about taxpayer-funded transgender procedures, got the facts wrong, ignored a correction when it was handed to them, and then quietly slipped the accurate information into a later piece without acknowledging their original mistake.
Education...
Parents confront crying Virginia school board member who compared Turning Point USA to KKK at raucous meeting
The official tried to backtrack after equating TPUSA students with a hate group, but parents tore into her for the smear as protesters disrupted the meeting and calls for her resignation mounted.
Imam at NYC college interfaith event blames Jewish speaker for Gaza, leads walkout
Muslim leader extols harsh punishments in Sharia law to students, denounces Hillel representative as a "Zionist," and tells followers to leave "out of strength and dignity."
AI...
Anthropic’s latest freak-out story looks more like a sales pitch for regulation than a warning
Anthropic has been pushing a bunch of stories lately about the idea that AI could suddenly go rogue. In this one, one of its AI vending machines drafted an FBI cyber-crime report over a $2 fee. It fits a pattern: The company loudly warns Washington about dangers only it claims to understand, positioning itself as the “responsible” Big Tech player that lawmakers should trust to help write the industry’s regulations.
Related: White House AI czar says Anthropic 'running a sophisticated regulatory capture strategy based on fearmongering'
“It is principally responsible for the state regulatory frenzy that is damaging the startup ecosystem,” Brian Sacks wrote on Oct. 14.
Related: Anthropic CEO insists he’s no wokester in wake of White House AI czar’s broadsides
CEO Dario Amodei is a prominent Democratic donor. The firm’s investors include the Ford Foundation.
Travel...
It’s Past Time To Privatize Disaster-Plagued Air Traffic Control
This is not a radical idea; Canada successfully privatized its air navigation system, NAV CANADA, two decades ago. That nonprofit corporation became a global leader in safety, technology, and efficiency, all without relying on government appropriations.
Sports...
NBA probe closes in on LeBron’s circle as gambling scandal expands
Feds say insiders leaked injury info for big-money bets, and now top James associates have handed over their phones as investigators trace how a former Laker allegedly sold team secrets to gamblers.
Animals...
Raccoons Are Evolving Into Domesticated Pets, Scientists Confirm
Researchers argue that domestication often starts without human breeding programs: animals bold (and calm) enough to work the buffet of our refuse thrive near people, passing along tamer temperaments — and, over generations, subtle anatomical shifts.
