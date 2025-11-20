Morning Brief 2025-11-20

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)
TOPIC: Texas has designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as "foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations." What happens next?
Glenn Beck: The real danger isn’t immigration — it’s the refusal to become American
America has always welcomed people of every faith and people from every corner of the world, but the deal has never changed: You come here, and you join the American family. You melt into the shared culture that allows all of us to live side by side.
Secret Sharia ‘courts’ in Texas may be quietly overriding state law — Abbott calls for investigation
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls for an investigation into "certain entities" that may be defying state and federal laws to push Islamic codes, according to a statement first obtained by "The Glenn Beck Program."
Texas judge blocks classroom Ten Commandments law in major win for activists
A Clinton-appointed federal judge halted enforcement of Texas’ new mandate after atheist and leftist groups sued, forcing 14 districts to pull the displays while AG Ken Paxton appeals and sues schools refusing to comply with the voter-backed law.
James Comey’s defense argues 'there is no indictment' because DOJ did not present altered indictment to full grand jury
A court hearing revealed prosecutors bypassed the full grand jury when revising the charges, fueling Comey’s claim the case is legally void and now outside the statute of limitations for perjury and obstruction.
Single loose wire caused Baltimore bridge collapse that could cost Maryland $5.2B to replace
Investigators say a single mis-installed signal wire shut down the ship moments before impact, while state officials never conducted required vulnerability assessments, leaving the span unprotected and setting the stage for a multibillion-dollar collapse.
House passes pair of bills repealing cashless bail, laws limiting cops' ability to crack down on crime in DC
Biden vetoed a version of the bill repealing D.C.’s crime bill that passed both chambers of Congress on a bipartisan basis in 2023.
Anti-Zionist protesters chant ‘death to the IDF’ at New York City synagogue
Activists gather in Manhattan to demonstrate against an event for immigration to Israel, chanting to "globalize the intifada" and accosting Jews.
Chicago fire attacker yelled ‘Burn alive b***h!’ as officers took him into custody
Lawrence Reed, a repeat offender already on pretrial release, is accused of soaking a woman in gasoline and setting her on fire aboard a CTA train before fleeing, with federal agents saying the attack was captured on video and linked to him through surveillance and past violent incidents.
Trump adopts an unexpectedly restrained posture as he signs Epstein files bill
SIKE! Trump went full flamethrower, hammering Epstein’s ties to Democrats, unloading on Clinton, Summers, Jeffries, Plaskett, Reid Hoffman, the fake news media, and everyone else like a political diss track.
Trump White House goes on offense against Dems implicated in Epstein files
The thinking and messaging go like this: Democrats need to answer for their longstanding ties to Epstein before the country can move on from this.
Bondi Says ‘New Info’ Warrants More Epstein Investigations As DOJ Sets Sights On His Dem Pals
The attorney general suggested that some material could be withheld as the investigation is ongoing.
Jasmine Crockett says ‘Jeffrey Epstein’ funded Lee Zeldin — but files show it wasn’t THAT Epstein
“We gonna expose it all!” Rep. Jasmine Crockett warned while accusing Lee Zeldin of taking donations from “somebody named Jeffrey Epstein” — claiming she “very quickly” found evidence linking the Long Island Republican to the late sex offender. But ...
Democrat Stacey Plaskett Faced Criticism Over Epstein Ties in 2016, Years Before She Claims To Have Learned About Pedophile’s Misdeeds
"We would have a friend in Stacey," Epstein's office manager said.
Democrats will rig the midterms if red states let them after Texas ruling
A court blocked Texas’ new GOP map as “race-based,” wiping out five Republican-leaning seats while California advances changes that could create five new Democrat seats, underscoring how activist judges and hesitant red-state legislatures are giving the left a structural edge heading into the midterms.
CNN analyst says Trump is crushing rivals on foreign-policy approval
Harry Enten said Trump’s second-term foreign-policy numbers have surged to 43% — far stronger than Bush or Obama at the same point — with voters especially backing his handling of the Israel-Hamas war.
Trump to meet Mamdani at White House Friday
"Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran 'Kwame' Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!"
Trump, Elon Musk bromance back on: Inside how the president, mogul ended their nasty feud
President Trump and Elon Musk are back to being bros as the president welcomed him for two days of Saudi crown prince events and mentioned him by name in a Wednesday speech — following quiet diplomacy by Trump’s advisers to mend one of the nastiest breakups in political history.
Ohio push for term limits renews call for a convention of states
A group of Ohio senators wants the state to become the 13th to demand a constitutional convention that would impose term limits on Congress, citing decades-long careers like Marcy Kaptur’s 22 terms as proof the system has calcified.
Florida Congresswoman Indicted for Stealing $5 Million in Taxpayer Funds to Bankroll Her Campaign
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick allegedly used the stolen funds to win an election by five votes.
House Ethics Committee opens investigation into Florida Rep. Cory Mills
Mills has been accused of violating campaign finance laws, receiving special favors as a lawmaker, engaging in sexual misconduct, and misusing congressional resources, according to a press release.
Nick Fuentes’ Plan to ‘Infiltrate Politics’ and Subvert the GOP
The white nationalist streamer is building an organization to pressure Republicans by developing "elite human capital" and "mapping out" his pro-Israel foes.
Ex-GOP aide paid fetish artist to mutilate her, claimed it was an anti-Trump attack: Court docs
A former New Jersey GOP aide allegedly paid a fetish artist to mutilate her body, had an accomplice scrawl “Trump Whore” on her stomach, and then falsely claimed she was violently attacked in what federal prosecutors said was a staged political stunt, according to shocking new court documents.
'Biggest F**king Babies in the World': Activist Turned Congressional Candidate Cameron Kasky Bashes 'Stupid' White Boys
Kasky, who co-founded March for Our Lives with David Hogg, is running to replace New York Democrat Jerry Nadler.
Major barriers to MAGA’s dream of manufacturing revival
Trump is pushing a factory revival, but CEOs say hundreds of thousands of high-paying jobs sit empty thanks to weak trade education and a growing “will gap,” or lack of willingness to engage in the work required for these jobs.
America’s trade deficit is dropping thanks to Trump’s tariffs. Will that improve the economy?
New data shows the gap shrinking as imports fall, but economists warn the decline reflects firms cutting back on key inputs rather than surging output, raising questions about whether the deficit drop signals real economic strength.
Someone Needs To Explain How An Illegal Alien Wanted For Terrorism Got A CDL License
Incredibly, the gold star on his license shows that he had enough documentation for PennDOT to issue a Real ID.
Texas officials apprehended over 30 illegal immigrant drivers in the Panhandle
"Texas will work with our federal partners to maintain safe roads and apprehend illegal immigrants to protect our communities.”
Maryland Man Accused Of Sending Porn To Teen As Evidence Emerges In Smuggling Case
A witness is expected to come forward who claims that Abrego Garcia tried to recruit her to join his smuggling operations and both solicited and sent her pornographic messages, according to a court filing.
Just the News: Trump makes another try for Russia-Ukraine peace deal as voters demand pivot to home front
Contributing to the administration’s sense of urgency is increasing voter wariness of his foreign entanglements.
Trump Sanctions On Russian Oil Are ‘Starving Putin’s War Machine’
"Russian oil is now selling at multi-year lows," a Treasury Department spokesperson told the Daily Wire.
Germany’s interior minister backs stripping citizenship from Hamas supporters
Germany’s interior minister on Wednesday backed Berlin’s decision to strip a man of his citizenship for supporting Hamas, saying naturalized citizens should forfeit their nationality when they are found not to uphold German values.
Kevin Spacey reveals he’s homeless and ‘living in hotels’ seven years after sexual assault scandal
Spacey says years of accusations and lost work drained his finances despite multiple acquittals, leaving him bouncing between hotels and Airbnbs as he tries to restart a career Hollywood abruptly cut off.
Miss Jamaica tumbles off stage and is carried away on stretcher during Miss Universe pageant
Shocking footage captured Miss Jamaica plummeting off the stage during the Miss Universe preliminary evening gown round in Thailand.
Olivia Nuzzi once recorded a song called 'Jailbait'
“Bad things happen when you hear my name / Deny your attraction, but I’ve got no shame / Sixteen will get you 20 — I’ve got you locked for life,” “Livvy” sings on the Lady Gaga-esque track “Jailbait.”
Keith Olbermann Is the New Villain of the Olivia Nuzzi Universe
Why was Olbermann dating someone right out of high school? How did he even meet someone right out of high school? When Nuzzi was 18, her MySpace account showed her wanting to be a pop star.
Flashback 2013: Weiner's spokeswoman trashes former intern in profanity-laced rant
Olivia Nuzzi said Anthony Weiner referred to her and other female interns as “Monica.”
WEF: Why standards are the quiet hero of implementation at COP30
The push is to establish one universal carbon-tracking system so governments and companies all report emissions the same way, creating a single framework that drives enforcement, funding decisions, and compliance across the entire climate agenda.
AI becomes a centerpiece at COP30 as leaders tout tech as the new climate enforcer
COP30 is elevating AI as the engine for emissions tracking, disaster prediction, and “information integrity,” weaving machine-driven systems into every layer of climate governance even while warning that the same technology could raise emissions, deepen surveillance, and reshape who controls climate "truth."
COP30 Will Be the Opportunity of a Lifetime to Improve Our Food Systems
Now is the time to reduce industrial livestock, curb deforestation, expand plant-based agriculture, and use policy tools like school meal programs, farmer transition projects, and national climate targets to shift diets and rebuild food systems around sustainability and lower emissions.
Faith communities urge COP30: 'No climate action without debt cancellation'
Progressive religious groups argued that wealthy nations caused most emissions and must fund a $1.3 trillion climate package, cancel debt for poorer countries, adopt a “just transition” program, and back a worldwide treaty to eliminate fossil fuels.
Joy Reid takes 'transphobic' stance on locker rooms — after previously comparing trans critics to Nazis
The hateful hatemonger of hate made the hateful remarks as she reacted to the recent viral Los Angeles gym bathroom row that erupted after a man who claims he's a woman was accused of exposing his male genitals in the women’s changing room.
‘Imam’ tells CUNY Muslim students to leave interfaith event because a ‘Zionist’ is present
“I came here to this event not knowing I would be sitting next to a Zionist. ... If you’re a Muslim, out of strength and dignity, I ask you to exit this room immediately.” About 100 students in attendance took up the call and walked out, leaving about 20 Christian and Jewish students who remained in the room stunned.
Cal State Schools Require Students To Take DEI Classes To Graduate. Options Include 'Queer Crip Lit' and 'Decolonize Your Diet.'
The requirements come as other schools scale back their DEI missions amid a Trump administration crackdown.
Scientists create ‘immune-activating’ molecule to help the body fight cancer
Using AI and big data, Weizmann Institute researchers build MiTEs, or natural killer/T-cell Enhancers, to combat cancers, five months after an Iranian missile attack destroyed their lab in Israel.
Glenn Beck: 3 Reasons Transhumanism Could Fulfill End-Times Prophecy
Timothy Alberino and Beck warn that the ancient deception of hybridization is resurfacing through modern technology. As society races toward a new “golden age,” believers must discern the spiritual stakes and guard the one thing Christ died to redeem — our humanity.
Welcome to the future, where AI grandma raises the kid you bought from the baby bank
A viral ad pushing digital “grandma clones” collided with the rise of IVF, surrogacy, and designer embryos, spotlighting a culture chasing tech fantasies that replace real family, real bodies, and real connections with cheap digital knockoffs.
NASA releases new high-res images of 3I/ATLAS
NASA officials were quick to address rumors that have swirled around the comet’s interstellar nature, including the idea that it’s an alien spacecraft. “It looks and behaves like a comet, and all evidence points to it being a comet,” said NASA Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya.
Why the Transportation Department wants you to dress 'with respect' at the airport
Citing an undeniable rise in bad behavior on airplanes, the DOT announced a new campaign meant to encourage civility in air travel. "The Golden Age of Travel Starts with You" campaign is meant to "jumpstart a nationwide conversation around how we can all restore courtesy and class to air travel," according to the DOT.
Miami Dolphins quarterback says he wants to play NFL game in Jerusalem
Tua Tagovailoa, a Christian, was asked where else he’d like to play after experiencing Madrid and previously Frankfurt, Germany. And his answer caught the eye of a high-ranking diplomat: Mike Huckabee, the United States ambassador to Israel.
