Morning Brief 2025-11-21

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Dave Isay
TOPIC: The difference that one small act of kindness can make.
News...
'I feel like I've been fired by America': Cracker Barrel CEO nearly brought to tears over redesign backlash
The restaurant boss claimed in an exclusive interview with Glenn Beck that it wasn't her intention to change the brand.
Board member behind Cracker Barrel DEI rebranding disaster resigns after pressure — including from Glenn Beck
The director tied to the company’s disastrous rebrand and years of DEI-driven messaging resigned as investors demanded accountability, marking a major course correction for a brand trying to win back customers tired of corporate activism.
DOJ transcript shows grand jury DID approve two-count indictment against James Comey
Newly released records confirm jurors signed off on charges accusing Comey of lying to Congress and obstructing its probe, undercutting his legal team’s bid to toss the case as judges press the Biden-appointed bench to reckon with a messy paper trail.
GOP leaders grill judge Boasberg for allowing Jack Smith to spy on the Senate
Republicans say Boasberg approved gag-sealed subpoenas that let Smith secretly pull senators’ phone records despite a federal ban on nondisclosure orders, and they’ve set a Dec. 4 deadline for him to explain as impeachment pressure mounts.
Biden-appointed judge rules Trump's DC troop deployment illegal
Judge Jia Michelle Cobb of the District Court for D.C. ruled that the Trump administration violated D.C.'s Home Rule Act by deploying units for non-military crime deterrence operations.
Terror group ‘taking a cut’ of millions in stolen Minnesota taxpayer money from welfare fraud scheme: Report
“Federal counterterrorism sources confirm that millions of dollars in stolen funds have been sent back to Somalia, where they ultimately landed in the hands of the terror group Al-Shabaab,” Ryan Thorpe and Christopher F. Rufo report.
Matt Walsh: Unsettling footage out of Dearborn shows how bad the Islamic takeover really is
New video captures confrontational street mobs in Dearborn, highlighting how the city’s demographic shift has turned it into an enclave where outsiders are shouted down and longtime residents say their own community now feels unrecognizable.
CAIR threatens suit against Greg Abbott after he designated group terrorist org
"That’s great," Abbott wrote. "The lawsuits will open the doors to all of their financial transactions and funding. To all of their dealings and misdeeds."
‘We need to make them scared’: NYC synagogue protest crosses new red lines
The demonstration outside Park East Synagogue marks an escalation by anti-Israel protesters in terms of target and rhetoric, underlining a new normal for the city’s Jews despite Gaza ceasefire.
NYC mayor-elect downplays anti-Semitic synagogue protest as critics warn of what’s coming
Mamdani responded to a mob yelling “globalize the intifada” and “death to the IDF” by implying the synagogue itself had misused a “sacred space.”
Afghan national sentenced to 15 years for ISIS-inspired Election Day terror plot in Oklahoma
“Zada was welcomed into the United States and provided with all the opportunities available to residents of our Nation, yet he chose to embrace terrorism and plot an ISIS-inspired attack on Election Day.”
Feds: Guilty plea hearings scheduled for Antifa members indicted on terror charges
A grand jury indicted nine North Texas Antifa Cell operatives on charges of providing material support to terrorists in the July 4 attack on an ICE facility.
Suspect freed after lawyer shortage now charged with murder in Boston
A 29-year-old whose gun and drug case was dismissed under Massachusetts’ attorney-shortage “Lavallee protocol” allegedly stabbed a man to death weeks later, after courts dumped 145 cases in a single day because the state couldn’t provide public defenders.
Chicago mayor blasted for calling train fire attack an ‘isolated incident’
A woman was set on fire by a suspect with more than 70 prior arrests, but Brandon Johnson brushed it off at first, sparking outrage from locals who say the city’s soft-on-crime system keeps releasing violent offenders until tragedy strikes again.
Epstein...
Even 'The View' co-hosts can't defend Jasmine Crockett over false Epstein claim
The co-hosts said that Crockett should have owned up to her mistake and criticized her for making the Epstein case about politics rather than the sex trafficking victims.
Democrat Stacey Plaskett Faced Criticism over Epstein Ties in 2016, Years Before She Claims to Have Learned About Pedophile’s Misdeeds
Plaskett has given differing accounts of what and when she knew about the notorious sex predator's crimes.
Larry Summers, wife flew to Epstein’s ‘Pedo Island’ on 2005 honeymoon — with Ghislaine Maxwell: Report
“Mr. Summers and Ms. New spent their honeymoon in St. John and Jamaica in December 2005, which was long before Mr. Epstein was arrested for the first time,” a spokesperson for Summers told the Harvard Crimson.
Politics...
Democrats Pull Ahead In 2026 Race
Democrats currently hold a 14-point advantage in the latest poll.
Vance Urges Republicans to 'Have Our Debates' but 'Focus on the Enemy'
"Don't let the debates that we're having internally blind us to the fact that we are up against a radical leftist movement that murdered my friend a couple of months ago and that would throw many people in the Trump administration in prison, not for doing anything illegal, but for not following the far left's agenda."
Trump blasts 'seditious behavior' as Dems urge military to ignore 'illegal' orders
"SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!" he added in a second post.
'That is a very, very dangerous message': WH SLAMS Dems who called for troops to defy 'illegal orders'
"They’re suggesting, Nancy, that the president has given illegal orders, which he has not."
White House Says Trump ‘Piggy’ Comment Shows His ‘Frankness And Openness’
“I think the president being frank, open, and honest to your faces rather than hiding behind your backs is frankly a lot more respectful than what you saw from the past administration,” stated Leavitt.
Former Biden adviser blasts Democrats for forcing him out of 2024 race
Mike Donilon said party leaders acted “undemocratically” and “betrayed” Biden by pushing him aside despite polling within the margin of error against the president, arguing Democrats panicked, dumped their own nominee, and ultimately cost themselves the election.
Florida Dem steps away from leadership post after DOJ indictment
Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is stepping down from her position as the top House Democrat of a Foreign Affairs subcommittee in light of the Justice Department indicting her over allegations of stealing and laundering $5 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds.
Economy...
Employers added 119,000 jobs in September, blowing past expectations
Wages are also up 0.2% to $36.67 in September, BLS said. According to the data, hourly earnings have increased 3.8% over the last 12 months.
One Year, Two Jobs Reports: How Trump And Biden Drove Job Growth In Very Different Ways
"In the last two years of the Biden administration, the government was directly responsible for the creation of more than one in every four jobs."
Spending on CEO security surged over the last year
Companies are spending more on CEO security — everything from bodyguards to home security systems and armored cars, per a report out Thursday on executive pay.
Florida sues major financial firms over DEI and ESG push
Florida’s attorney general says ISS and Glass Lewis used their near-total control of proxy voting to force companies into race- and sex-based quotas and climate mandates, accusing them of violating state consumer and antitrust laws while influencing billions in Florida retirement funds.
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission targets major insurer in first federal DEI crackdown under Trump
The agency moved to force Northwestern Mutual to hand over internal DEI records after a white male employee alleged he was passed over for promotion due to race and sex, and the company refused to cooperate — even after a formal subpoena.
Immigration...
High school principal arrested for allegedly plotting to attack ICE agents
An assistant principal in Virginia was charged after police say he and his brother were overheard outlining plans to target ICE and other law enforcement, including talk of traveling to meet agitators and using rifles capable of defeating body armor.
Citizenship ceremonies halted in New York as Trump administration moves to enforce federal rules
USCIS scrapped a slate of county-run naturalization events after determining local courts lacked the authority under federal law. "Aliens scheduled for ceremonies at the courts will be rescheduled and their naturalization process will continue."
ICE Houston arrests 3,593 criminal illegal immigrants during government shutdown
Among those arrested were 67 sex offenders, 13 murderers, 51 child predators, and 366 criminal aliens convicted of DWIs.
Israel...
Trump meets with freed Israeli hostages at the White House: 'Today you're heroes'
The Trump administration helped facilitate the prisoners' releases as part of the president's 20-point plan to end Israel's war with Hamas. Israel also released more than 1,900 of its Palestinian prisoners as part of the deal.
NY Times: Huckabee Held Meeting at US Embassy with American Who Spied for Israel
Trump’s envoy to Israel met at the United States Embassy in Jerusalem in July with Jonathan J. Pollard, an American who spent 30 years in prison for spying for Israel. The highly unusual meeting caught some U.S. officials by surprise and appeared to be a sharp break with years of precedent for American diplomats.
Miss Palestine’s connection to convicted terrorist leader revealed ahead of Miss Universe pageant
The first-ever Miss Palestine contestant in the Miss Universe pageant married the son of Hamas’ most-wanted prisoner, Marwan Barghouti, and even named a child after him. Nadeen Ayoub — who claims to be a 27-year-old U.S. and Canadian citizen living in Dubai — is competing this week to represent Palestine.
Ukraine - Russia...
Trump's Russia-Ukraine peace plan calls for end of NATO expansion: Report
The peace plan includes several concessions from both sides, but Ukrainians have criticized it as being more in favor of Russia because it would require Ukraine to cede certain territory, including the Donbas region.
Canada...
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau taking major next step in their relationship: Report
Perry is reportedly planning Christmas with Trudeau, who brings a "steals-her-skin-care-products" energy to the romance.
World...
Europe Union ‘ignored’ free speech concerns, plows ahead with ‘global censorship regime’
Brussels pushed forward with its Digital Services Act despite warnings that its broad “illegal content” rules and heavy fines could be used to pressure platforms into silencing political, religious, and even U.S. speech, with critics saying the commission dismissed all serious objections.
US congress calls Australia's internet regulator to testify
"As a primary enforcer of Australia's OSA and noted zealot for global take-downs, you are uniquely positioned to provide information about the law's free speech implications," Jim Jordan wrote.
Entertainment...
Kim Kardashian frets over ‘next level’ bar exam stress after aneurysm diagnosis
“They called me today and they’re like, ‘Everything looks great, but you have an aneurysm in your brain,’” she told her sister Kourtney Kardashian. “They’re like, ‘It’s been there for years.’”
Ariana Grande announces that she has tested positive for COVID
USA TODAY has reached out to Grande's representatives for comment.
Media...
Mainstream Pundits Lavish Praise on Dick Cheney After Spending 20 Years Shrieking About How He Was Literally Darth Vader
The same mainstream media titans who spent the better part of two decades denouncing Dick Cheney as a treasonous war criminal, coup-plotter, cyborg demon, literally Darth Vader, and the bastard offspring of Adolf Hitler and Satan himself, found spiritual clarity on Thursday during the former vice president's funeral.
LGBTQIA2S+...
Dems mark 'Trans Day of Remembrance' — among dozens of LGBTQIA+ days of recognition
Starting in February every year, each month has at least multiple days or weeks dedicated to LGBTQ identities or issues, with the entire month of June being Pride Month.
Education...
‘Education micromanagement’: Linda McMahon addresses key education issue
The administration isn’t defunding schools but dismantling a federal bureaucracy that hasn’t improved student performance, noting the DOE’s 90% furlough had zero impact on classrooms and arguing control should return to the states.
Teachers' union chief says DEI is all that stands between America and fascism
Randi Weingarten claimed that opposing DEI puts the country “on the road to fascism,” even as student test scores remain at historic lows and unions focus on ideological battles instead of academics.
Religion...
Florida Christians win $70K over complaint against tiny cross displayed in their yard
An anonymous complaint over a one-foot cross spiraled into fines, a lawsuit, and ultimately a $243,000 settlement after a judge ordered the community district to drop the case — and the couple’s cross stays right where it is.
AI...
Hey, Google — is Santa real? How AI is ruining Christmas for kids
A U.K. mom says Google’s AI ruined her 11-year-old’s belief in Santa by bluntly declaring him a “fictional character,” leaving her scrambling to undo the digital damage. But 11 years old, isn't that getting kind of old? Sounds like AI just told the kid the blunt truth he needed to hear.
Americans shrug off warnings that AI could take their jobs soon
A new study finds that even when people are told human-level AI could arrive within a few years, their views on job loss, automation timelines, and support for retraining or safety-net policies barely budge, suggesting public attitudes toward AI disruption are far more stubborn than experts assumed.
Travel...
Trump’s Transportation Department necessarily brings back shaming, thank God
The new DOT campaign bluntly highlights how far air travel has fallen — from polite, orderly flights to post-lockdown drunken meltdowns — and pushes Americans to restore basic manners as unruly passenger incidents have doubled since 2019.
Sports...
Kansas City Chiefs heiress promotes TPUSA alternate Super Bowl halftime show, praises Erika Kirk
"I think she’s done an incredible job leading Turning Point, leading young women, and really leading an alternative for young Americans."
Nov. 21, 2018 - Trump has been very tough on Russia so far... People falsely believe poverty has gone up... School shootings have dropped dramatically... Record cold for Thanksgiving... Most common Thanksgiving 'side' dishes by region...