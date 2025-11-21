Blog
Latest Articles Videos
Radio
Live Podcast Serials Stations
TV
Podcasts
The Glenn Beck Program The Glenn Beck Podcast The Beck Story
Fine Art
Real Estate
Shop
More
About Charity Books Sponsors Contact
SEARCH
Live Radio

©2024 MERCURY RADIO ARTS.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY POLICY

Live

Glenn's Show Prep

Morning Brief 2025-11-21

November 21, 2025
 Chris Brady

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Dave Isay
TOPIC: The difference that one small act of kindness can make.

News...

'I feel like I've been fired by America': Cracker Barrel CEO nearly brought to tears over redesign backlash
The restaurant boss claimed in an exclusive interview with Glenn Beck that it wasn't her intention to change the brand.

Board member behind Cracker Barrel DEI rebranding disaster resigns after pressure — including from Glenn Beck
The director tied to the company’s disastrous rebrand and years of DEI-driven messaging resigned as investors demanded accountability, marking a major course correction for a brand trying to win back customers tired of corporate activism.

DOJ transcript shows grand jury DID approve two-count indictment against James Comey
Newly released records confirm jurors signed off on charges accusing Comey of lying to Congress and obstructing its probe, undercutting his legal team’s bid to toss the case as judges press the Biden-appointed bench to reckon with a messy paper trail.

GOP leaders grill judge Boasberg for allowing Jack Smith to spy on the Senate
Republicans say Boasberg approved gag-sealed subpoenas that let Smith secretly pull senators’ phone records despite a federal ban on nondisclosure orders, and they’ve set a Dec. 4 deadline for him to explain as impeachment pressure mounts.

Biden-appointed judge rules Trump's DC troop deployment illegal
Judge Jia Michelle Cobb of the District Court for D.C. ruled that the Trump administration violated D.C.'s Home Rule Act by deploying units for non-military crime deterrence operations.

Terror group ‘taking a cut’ of millions in stolen Minnesota taxpayer money from welfare fraud scheme: Report
“Federal counterterrorism sources confirm that millions of dollars in stolen funds have been sent back to Somalia, where they ultimately landed in the hands of the terror group Al-Shabaab,” Ryan Thorpe and Christopher F. Rufo report.

Matt Walsh: Unsettling footage out of Dearborn shows how bad the Islamic takeover really is
New video captures confrontational street mobs in Dearborn, highlighting how the city’s demographic shift has turned it into an enclave where outsiders are shouted down and longtime residents say their own community now feels unrecognizable.

CAIR threatens suit against Greg Abbott after he designated group terrorist org
"That’s great," Abbott wrote. "The lawsuits will open the doors to all of their financial transactions and funding. To all of their dealings and misdeeds."

‘We need to make them scared’: NYC synagogue protest crosses new red lines
The demonstration outside Park East Synagogue marks an escalation by anti-Israel protesters in terms of target and rhetoric, underlining a new normal for the city’s Jews despite Gaza ceasefire.

NYC mayor-elect downplays anti-Semitic synagogue protest as critics warn of what’s coming
Mamdani responded to a mob yelling “globalize the intifada” and “death to the IDF” by implying the synagogue itself had misused a “sacred space.”

Afghan national sentenced to 15 years for ISIS-inspired Election Day terror plot in Oklahoma
“Zada was welcomed into the United States and provided with all the opportunities available to residents of our Nation, yet he chose to embrace terrorism and plot an ISIS-inspired attack on Election Day.”

Feds: Guilty plea hearings scheduled for Antifa members indicted on terror charges
A grand jury indicted nine North Texas Antifa Cell operatives on charges of providing material support to terrorists in the July 4 attack on an ICE facility.

Suspect freed after lawyer shortage now charged with murder in Boston
A 29-year-old whose gun and drug case was dismissed under Massachusetts’ attorney-shortage “Lavallee protocol” allegedly stabbed a man to death weeks later, after courts dumped 145 cases in a single day because the state couldn’t provide public defenders.

Chicago mayor blasted for calling train fire attack an ‘isolated incident’
A woman was set on fire by a suspect with more than 70 prior arrests, but Brandon Johnson brushed it off at first, sparking outrage from locals who say the city’s soft-on-crime system keeps releasing violent offenders until tragedy strikes again.

Epstein...

Even 'The View' co-hosts can't defend Jasmine Crockett over false Epstein claim
The co-hosts said that Crockett should have owned up to her mistake and criticized her for making the Epstein case about politics rather than the sex trafficking victims.

Democrat Stacey Plaskett Faced Criticism over Epstein Ties in 2016, Years Before She Claims to Have Learned About Pedophile’s Misdeeds
Plaskett has given differing accounts of what and when she knew about the notorious sex predator's crimes.

Larry Summers, wife flew to Epstein’s ‘Pedo Island’ on 2005 honeymoon — with Ghislaine Maxwell: Report
“Mr. Summers and Ms. New spent their honeymoon in St. John and Jamaica in December 2005, which was long before Mr. Epstein was arrested for the first time,” a spokesperson for Summers told the Harvard Crimson.

Politics...

Democrats Pull Ahead In 2026 Race
Democrats currently hold a 14-point advantage in the latest poll.

Vance Urges Republicans to 'Have Our Debates' but 'Focus on the Enemy'
"Don't let the debates that we're having internally blind us to the fact that we are up against a radical leftist movement that murdered my friend a couple of months ago and that would throw many people in the Trump administration in prison, not for doing anything illegal, but for not following the far left's agenda."

Trump blasts 'seditious behavior' as Dems urge military to ignore 'illegal' orders
"SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!" he added in a second post.

'That is a very, very dangerous message': WH SLAMS Dems who called for troops to defy 'illegal orders'
"They’re suggesting, Nancy, that the president has given illegal orders, which he has not."

White House Says Trump ‘Piggy’ Comment Shows His ‘Frankness And Openness’
“I think the president being frank, open, and honest to your faces rather than hiding behind your backs is frankly a lot more respectful than what you saw from the past administration,” stated Leavitt.

Former Biden adviser blasts Democrats for forcing him out of 2024 race
Mike Donilon said party leaders acted “undemocratically” and “betrayed” Biden by pushing him aside despite polling within the margin of error against the president, arguing Democrats panicked, dumped their own nominee, and ultimately cost themselves the election.

Florida Dem steps away from leadership post after DOJ indictment
Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is stepping down from her position as the top House Democrat of a Foreign Affairs subcommittee in light of the Justice Department indicting her over allegations of stealing and laundering $5 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds.

Economy...

Employers added 119,000 jobs in September, blowing past expectations
Wages are also up 0.2% to $36.67 in September, BLS said. According to the data, hourly earnings have increased 3.8% over the last 12 months.

One Year, Two Jobs Reports: How Trump And Biden Drove Job Growth In Very Different Ways
"In the last two years of the Biden administration, the government was directly responsible for the creation of more than one in every four jobs."

Spending on CEO security surged over the last year
Companies are spending more on CEO security — everything from bodyguards to home security systems and armored cars, per a report out Thursday on executive pay.

Florida sues major financial firms over DEI and ESG push
Florida’s attorney general says ISS and Glass Lewis used their near-total control of proxy voting to force companies into race- and sex-based quotas and climate mandates, accusing them of violating state consumer and antitrust laws while influencing billions in Florida retirement funds.

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission targets major insurer in first federal DEI crackdown under Trump
The agency moved to force Northwestern Mutual to hand over internal DEI records after a white male employee alleged he was passed over for promotion due to race and sex, and the company refused to cooperate — even after a formal subpoena.

Immigration...

High school principal arrested for allegedly plotting to attack ICE agents
An assistant principal in Virginia was charged after police say he and his brother were overheard outlining plans to target ICE and other law enforcement, including talk of traveling to meet agitators and using rifles capable of defeating body armor.

Citizenship ceremonies halted in New York as Trump administration moves to enforce federal rules
USCIS scrapped a slate of county-run naturalization events after determining local courts lacked the authority under federal law. "Aliens scheduled for ceremonies at the courts will be rescheduled and their naturalization process will continue."

ICE Houston arrests 3,593 criminal illegal immigrants during government shutdown
Among those arrested were 67 sex offenders, 13 murderers, 51 child predators, and 366 criminal aliens convicted of DWIs.

Israel...

Trump meets with freed Israeli hostages at the White House: 'Today you're heroes'
The Trump administration helped facilitate the prisoners' releases as part of the president's 20-point plan to end Israel's war with Hamas. Israel also released more than 1,900 of its Palestinian prisoners as part of the deal.

NY Times: Huckabee Held Meeting at US Embassy with American Who Spied for Israel
Trump’s envoy to Israel met at the United States Embassy in Jerusalem in July with Jonathan J. Pollard, an American who spent 30 years in prison for spying for Israel. The highly unusual meeting caught some U.S. officials by surprise and appeared to be a sharp break with years of precedent for American diplomats.

Miss Palestine’s connection to convicted terrorist leader revealed ahead of Miss Universe pageant
The first-ever Miss Palestine contestant in the Miss Universe pageant married the son of Hamas’ most-wanted prisoner, Marwan Barghouti, and even named a child after him. Nadeen Ayoub — who claims to be a 27-year-old U.S. and Canadian citizen living in Dubai — is competing this week to represent Palestine.

Ukraine - Russia...

Trump's Russia-Ukraine peace plan calls for end of NATO expansion: Report
The peace plan includes several concessions from both sides, but Ukrainians have criticized it as being more in favor of Russia because it would require Ukraine to cede certain territory, including the Donbas region.

Canada...

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau taking major next step in their relationship: Report
Perry is reportedly planning Christmas with Trudeau, who brings a "steals-her-skin-care-products" energy to the romance.

World...

Europe Union ‘ignored’ free speech concerns, plows ahead with ‘global censorship regime’
Brussels pushed forward with its Digital Services Act despite warnings that its broad “illegal content” rules and heavy fines could be used to pressure platforms into silencing political, religious, and even U.S. speech, with critics saying the commission dismissed all serious objections.

US congress calls Australia's internet regulator to testify
"As a primary enforcer of Australia's OSA and noted zealot for global take-downs, you are uniquely positioned to provide information about the law's free speech implications," Jim Jordan wrote.

Entertainment...

Kim Kardashian frets over ‘next level’ bar exam stress after aneurysm diagnosis
“They called me today and they’re like, ‘Everything looks great, but you have an aneurysm in your brain,’” she told her sister Kourtney Kardashian. “They’re like, ‘It’s been there for years.’”

Ariana Grande announces that she has tested positive for COVID
USA TODAY has reached out to Grande's representatives for comment.

Media...

Mainstream Pundits Lavish Praise on Dick Cheney After Spending 20 Years Shrieking About How He Was Literally Darth Vader
The same mainstream media titans who spent the better part of two decades denouncing Dick Cheney as a treasonous war criminal, coup-plotter, cyborg demon, literally Darth Vader, and the bastard offspring of Adolf Hitler and Satan himself, found spiritual clarity on Thursday during the former vice president's funeral.

LGBTQIA2S+...

Dems mark 'Trans Day of Remembrance' — among dozens of LGBTQIA+ days of recognition
Starting in February every year, each month has at least multiple days or weeks dedicated to LGBTQ identities or issues, with the entire month of June being Pride Month.

Education...

‘Education micromanagement’: Linda McMahon addresses key education issue
The administration isn’t defunding schools but dismantling a federal bureaucracy that hasn’t improved student performance, noting the DOE’s 90% furlough had zero impact on classrooms and arguing control should return to the states.

Teachers' union chief says DEI is all that stands between America and fascism
Randi Weingarten claimed that opposing DEI puts the country “on the road to fascism,” even as student test scores remain at historic lows and unions focus on ideological battles instead of academics.

Religion...

Florida Christians win $70K over complaint against tiny cross displayed in their yard
An anonymous complaint over a one-foot cross spiraled into fines, a lawsuit, and ultimately a $243,000 settlement after a judge ordered the community district to drop the case — and the couple’s cross stays right where it is.

AI...

Hey, Google — is Santa real? How AI is ruining Christmas for kids
A U.K. mom says Google’s AI ruined her 11-year-old’s belief in Santa by bluntly declaring him a “fictional character,” leaving her scrambling to undo the digital damage. But 11 years old, isn't that getting kind of old? Sounds like AI just told the kid the blunt truth he needed to hear.

Americans shrug off warnings that AI could take their jobs soon
A new study finds that even when people are told human-level AI could arrive within a few years, their views on job loss, automation timelines, and support for retraining or safety-net policies barely budge, suggesting public attitudes toward AI disruption are far more stubborn than experts assumed.

Travel...

Trump’s Transportation Department necessarily brings back shaming, thank God
The new DOT campaign bluntly highlights how far air travel has fallen — from polite, orderly flights to post-lockdown drunken meltdowns — and pushes Americans to restore basic manners as unruly passenger incidents have doubled since 2019.

Sports...

Kansas City Chiefs heiress promotes TPUSA alternate Super Bowl halftime show, praises Erika Kirk
"I think she’s done an incredible job leading Turning Point, leading young women, and really leading an alternative for young Americans."

Nov. 21, 2018 - Trump has been very tough on Russia so far... People falsely believe poverty has gone up... School shootings have dropped dramatically... Record cold for Thanksgiving... Most common Thanksgiving 'side' dishes by region...

The melting pot fails when we stop agreeing to melt

Spencer Platt / Staff | Getty Images

Texas now hosts Quran-first academies, Sharia-compliant housing schemes, and rapidly multiplying mosques — all part of a movement building a self-contained society apart from the country around it.

It is time to talk honestly about what is happening inside America’s rapidly growing Muslim communities. In city after city, large pockets of newcomers are choosing to build insulated enclaves rather than enter the broader American culture.

That trend is accelerating, and the longer we ignore it, the harder it becomes to address.

As Texas goes, so goes America. And as America goes, so goes the free world.

America has always welcomed people of every faith and people from every corner of the world, but the deal has never changed: You come here and you join the American family. You are free to honor your traditions, keep your faith, but you must embrace the Constitution as the supreme law of the land. You melt into the shared culture that allows all of us to live side by side.

Across the country, this bargain is being rejected by Islamist communities that insist on building a parallel society with its own rules, its own boundaries, and its own vision for how life should be lived.

Texas illustrates the trend. The state now has roughly 330 mosques. At least 48 of them were built in just the last 24 months. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex alone has around 200 Islamic centers. Houston has another hundred or so. Many of these communities have no interest in blending into American life.

This is not the same as past waves of immigration. Irish, Italian, Korean, Mexican, and every other group arrived with pride in their heritage. Still, they also raised American flags and wanted their children to be part of the country’s future. They became doctors, small-business owners, teachers, and soldiers. They wanted to be Americans.

What we are watching now is not the melting pot. It is isolation by design.

Parallel societies do not end well

More than 300 fundamentalist Islamic schools now operate full-time across the country. Many use Quran-first curricula that require students to spend hours memorizing religious texts before they ever reach math or science. In Dallas, Brighter Horizons Academy enrolls more than 1,700 students and draws federal support while operating on a social model that keeps children culturally isolated.

Then there is the Epic City project in Collin and Hunt counties — 402 acres originally designated only for Muslim buyers, with Sharia-compliant financing and a mega-mosque at the center. After public outcry and state investigations, the developers renamed it “The Meadows,” but a new sign does not erase the original intent. It is not a neighborhood. It is a parallel society.

Americans should not hesitate to say that parallel societies are dangerous. Europe tried this experiment, and the results could not be clearer. In Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, entire neighborhoods now operate under their own cultural rules, some openly hostile to Western norms. When citizens speak up, they are branded bigots for asserting a basic right: the ability to live safely in their own communities.

A crisis of confidence

While this separation widens, another crisis is unfolding at home. A recent Gallup survey shows that about 40% of American women ages 18 to 39 would leave the country permanently if given the chance. Nearly half of a rising generation — daughters, sisters, soon-to-be mothers — no longer believe this nation is worth building a future in.

And who shapes the worldview of young boys? Their mothers. If a mother no longer believes America is home, why would her child grow up ready to defend it?

As Texas goes, so goes America. And as America goes, so goes the free world. If we lose confidence in our own national identity at the same time that we allow separatist enclaves to spread unchecked, the outcome is predictable. Europe is already showing us what comes next: cultural fracture, political radicalization, and the slow death of national unity.

Brandon Bell / Staff | Getty Images

Stand up and tell the truth

America welcomes Muslims. America defends their right to worship freely. A Muslim who loves the Constitution, respects the rule of law, and wants to raise a family in peace is more than welcome in America.

But an Islamist movement that rejects assimilation, builds enclaves governed by its own religious framework, and treats American law as optional is not simply another participant in our melting pot. It is a direct challenge to it. If we refuse to call this problem out out of fear of being called names, we will bear the consequences.

Europe is already feeling those consequences — rising conflict and a political class too paralyzed to admit the obvious. When people feel their culture, safety, and freedoms slipping away, they will follow anyone who promises to defend them. History has shown that over and over again.

Stand up. Speak plainly. Be unafraid. You can practice any faith in this country, but the supremacy of the Constitution and the Judeo-Christian moral framework that shaped it is non-negotiable. It is what guarantees your freedom in the first place.

If you come here and honor that foundation, welcome. If you come here to undermine it, you do not belong here.

Wake up to what is unfolding before the consequences arrive. Because when a nation refuses to say what is true, the truth eventually forces its way in — and by then, it is always too late.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Shocking: Chart-topping ‘singer’ has no soul at all

VCG / Contributor | Getty Images

A machine can imitate heartbreak well enough to top the charts, but it cannot carry grief, choose courage, or hear the whisper that calls human beings to something higher.

The No. 1 country song in America right now was not written in Nashville or Texas or even L.A. It came from code. “Walk My Walk,” the AI-generated single by the AI artist Breaking Rust, hit the top spot on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart, and if you listen to it without knowing that fact, you would swear a real singer lived the pain he is describing.

Except there is no “he.” There is no lived experience. There is no soul behind the voice dominating the country music charts.

If a machine can imitate the soul, then what is the soul?

I will admit it: I enjoy some AI music. Some of it is very good. And that leaves us with a question that is no longer science fiction. If a machine can fake being human this well, what does it mean to be human?

A new world of artificial experience

This is not just about one song. We are walking straight into a technological moment that will reshape everyday life.

Elon Musk said recently that we may not even have phones in five years. Instead, we will carry a small device that listens, anticipates, and creates — a personal AI agent that knows what we want to hear before we ask. It will make the music, the news, the podcasts, the stories. We already live in digital bubbles. Soon, those bubbles might become our own private worlds.

If an algorithm can write a hit country song about hardship and perseverance without a shred of actual experience, then the deeper question becomes unavoidable: If a machine can imitate the soul, then what is the soul?

What machines can never do

A machine can produce, and soon it may produce better than we can. It can calculate faster than any human mind. It can rearrange the notes and words of a thousand human songs into something that sounds real enough to fool millions.

But it cannot care. It cannot love. It cannot choose right and wrong. It cannot forgive because it cannot be hurt. It cannot stand between a child and danger. It cannot walk through sorrow.

A machine can imitate the sound of suffering. It cannot suffer.

The difference is the soul. The divine spark. The thing God breathed into man that no code will ever have. Only humans can take pain and let it grow into compassion. Only humans can take fear and turn it into courage. Only humans can rebuild their lives after losing everything. Only humans hear the whisper inside, the divine voice that says, “Live for something greater.”

We are building artificial minds. We are not building artificial life.

Questions that define us

And as these artificial minds grow sharper, as their tools become more convincing, the right response is not panic. It is to ask the oldest and most important questions.

Who am I? Why am I here? What is the meaning of freedom? What is worth defending? What is worth sacrificing for?

That answer is not found in a lab or a server rack. It is found in that mysterious place inside each of us where reason meets faith, where suffering becomes wisdom, where God reminds us we are more than flesh and more than thought. We are not accidents. We are not circuits. We are not replaceable.

Europa Press News / Contributor | Getty Images

The miracle machines can never copy

Being human is not about what we can produce. Machines will outproduce us. That is not the question. Being human is about what we can choose. We can choose to love even when it costs us something. We can choose to sacrifice when it is not easy. We can choose to tell the truth when the world rewards lies. We can choose to stand when everyone else bows. We can create because something inside us will not rest until we do.

An AI content generator can borrow our melodies, echo our stories, and dress itself up like a human soul, but it cannot carry grief across a lifetime. It cannot forgive an enemy. It cannot experience wonder. It cannot look at a broken world and say, “I am going to build again.”

The age of machines is rising. And if we do not know who we are, we will shrink. But if we use this moment to remember what makes us human, it will help us to become better, because the one thing no algorithm will ever recreate is the miracle that we exist at all — the miracle of the human soul.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Shocking shift: America’s youth lured by the “Socialism trap”

Jeremy Weine / Stringer | Getty Images

A generation that’s lost faith in capitalism is turning to the oldest lie on earth: equality through control.

Something is breaking in America’s young people. You can feel it in every headline, every grocery bill, every young voice quietly asking if the American dream still means anything at all.

For many, the promise of America — work hard, build something that lasts, and give the next generation a better start — feels like it no longer exists. Home ownership and stability have become luxuries for a fortunate few.

Capitalism is not a perfect system. It is flawed because people are flawed, but it remains the only system that rewards creativity and effort rather than punishing them.

In that vacuum of hope, a new promise has begun to rise — one that sounds compassionate, equal, and fair. The promise of socialism.

The appeal of a broken dream

When the American dream becomes a checklist of things few can afford — a home, a car, two children, even a little peace — disappointment quickly turns to resentment. The average first-time homebuyer is now 40 years old. Debt lasts longer than marriages. The cost of living rises faster than opportunity.

For a generation that has never seen the system truly work, capitalism feels like a rigged game built to protect those already at the top.

That is where socialism finds its audience. It presents itself as fairness for the forgotten and justice for the disillusioned. It speaks softly at first, offering equality, compassion, and control disguised as care.

We are seeing that illusion play out now in New York City, where Zohran Mamdani — an open socialist — has won a major political victory. The same ideology that once hid behind euphemisms now campaigns openly throughout America’s once-great cities. And for many who feel left behind, it sounds like salvation.

But what socialism calls fairness is submission dressed as virtue. What it calls order is obedience. Once the system begins to replace personal responsibility with collective dependence, the erosion of liberty is only a matter of time.

The bridge that never ends

Socialism is not a destination; it is a bridge. Karl Marx described it as the necessary transition to communism — the scaffolding that builds the total state. Under socialism, people are taught to obey. Under communism, they forget that any other options exist.

History tells the story clearly. Russia, China, Cambodia, Cuba — each promised equality and delivered misery. One hundred million lives were lost, not because socialism failed, but because it succeeded at what it was designed to do: make the state supreme and the individual expendable.

Today’s advocates insist their version will be different — democratic, modern, and kind. They often cite Sweden as an example, but Sweden’s prosperity was never born of socialism. It grew out of capitalism, self-reliance, and a shared moral culture. Now that system is cracking under the weight of bureaucracy and division.

ANGELA WEISS / Contributor | Getty Images

The real issue is not economic but moral. Socialism begins with a lie about human nature — that people exist for the collective and that the collective knows better than the individual.

This lie is contrary to the truths on which America was founded — that rights come not from government’s authority, but from God’s. Once government replaces that authority, compassion becomes control, and freedom becomes permission.

What young America deserves

Young Americans have many reasons to be frustrated. They were told to study, work hard, and follow the rules — and many did, only to find the goalposts moved again and again. But tearing down the entire house does not make it fairer; it only leaves everyone standing in the rubble.

Capitalism is not a perfect system. It is flawed because people are flawed, but it remains the only system that rewards creativity and effort rather than punishing them. The answer is not revolution but renewal — moral, cultural, and spiritual.

It means restoring honesty to markets, integrity to government, and faith to the heart of our nation. A people who forsake God will always turn to government for salvation, and that road always ends in dependency and decay.

Freedom demands something of us. It requires faith, discipline, and courage. It expects citizens to govern themselves before others govern them. That is the truth this generation deserves to hear again — that liberty is not a gift from the state but a calling from God.

Socialism always begins with promises and ends with permission. It tells you what to drive, what to say, what to believe, all in the name of fairness. But real fairness is not everyone sharing the same chains — it is everyone having the same chance.

The American dream was never about guarantees. It was about the right to try, to fail, and try again. That freedom built the most prosperous nation in history, and it can do so again if we remember that liberty is not a handout but a duty.

Socialism does not offer salvation. It requires subservience.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Rage isn’t conservatism — THIS is what true patriots stand for

Gary Hershorn / Contributor | Getty Images

Conservatism is not about rage or nostalgia. It’s about moral clarity, national renewal, and guarding the principles that built America’s freedom.

Our movement is at a crossroads, and the question before us is simple: What does it mean to be a conservative in America today?

For years, we have been told what we are against — against the left, against wokeism, against decline. But opposition alone does not define a movement, and it certainly does not define a moral vision.

We are not here to cling to the past or wallow in grievance. We are not the movement of rage. We are the movement of reason and hope.

The media, as usual, are eager to supply their own answer. The New York Times recently suggested that Nick Fuentes represents the “future” of conservatism. That’s nonsense — a distortion of both truth and tradition. Fuentes and those like him do not represent American conservatism. They represent its counterfeit.

Real conservatism is not rage. It is reverence. It does not treat the past as a museum, but as a teacher. America’s founders asked us to preserve their principles and improve upon their practice. That means understanding what we are conserving — a living covenant, not a relic.

Conservatism as stewardship

In 2025, conservatism means stewardship — of a nation, a culture, and a moral inheritance too precious to abandon. To conserve is not to freeze history. It is to stand guard over what is essential. We are custodians of an experiment in liberty that rests on the belief that rights come not from kings or Congress, but from the Creator.

That belief built this country. It will be what saves it. The Constitution is a covenant between generations. Conservatism is the duty to keep that covenant alive — to preserve what works, correct what fails, and pass on both wisdom and freedom to those who come next.

Economics, culture, and morality are inseparable. Debt is not only fiscal; it is moral. Spending what belongs to the unborn is theft. Dependence is not compassion; it is weakness parading as virtue. A society that trades responsibility for comfort teaches citizens how to live as slaves.

Freedom without virtue is not freedom; it is chaos. A culture that mocks faith cannot defend liberty, and a nation that rejects truth cannot sustain justice. Conservatism must again become the moral compass of a disoriented people, reminding America that liberty survives only when anchored to virtue.

Rebuilding what is broken

We cannot define ourselves by what we oppose. We must build families, communities, and institutions that endure. Government is broken because education is broken, and education is broken because we abandoned the formation of the mind and the soul. The work ahead is competence, not cynicism.

Conservatives should embrace innovation and technology while rejecting the chaos of Silicon Valley. Progress must not come at the expense of principle. Technology must strengthen people, not replace them. Artificial intelligence should remain a servant, never a master. The true strength of a nation is not measured by data or bureaucracy, but by the quiet webs of family, faith, and service that hold communities together. When Washington falters — and it will — those neighborhoods must stand.

Eric Lee / Stringer | Getty Images

This is the real work of conservatism: to conserve what is good and true and to reform what has decayed. It is not about slogans; it is about stewardship — the patient labor of building a civilization that remembers what it stands for.

A creed for the rising generation

We are not here to cling to the past or wallow in grievance. We are not the movement of rage. We are the movement of reason and hope.

For the rising generation, conservatism cannot be nostalgia. It must be more than a memory of 9/11 or admiration for a Reagan era they never lived through. Many young Americans did not experience those moments — and they should not have to in order to grasp the lessons they taught and the truths they embodied. The next chapter is not about preserving relics but renewing purpose. It must speak to conviction, not cynicism; to moral clarity, not despair.

Young people are searching for meaning in a culture that mocks truth and empties life of purpose. Conservatism should be the moral compass that reminds them freedom is responsibility and that faith, family, and moral courage remain the surest rebellions against hopelessness.

To be a conservative in 2025 is to defend the enduring principles of American liberty while stewarding the culture, the economy, and the spirit of a free people. It is to stand for truth when truth is unfashionable and to guard moral order when the world celebrates chaos.

We are not merely holding the torch. We are relighting it.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.