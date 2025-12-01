Morning Brief 2025-12-01

Blog
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: John Rich
TOPIC: Child trafficking has grown into an EPIDEMIC.

BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Alex Newman
TOPIC: What came out of the U.N.'s COP30 climate summit in Brazil last month?

News...

Minnesota State Employees Blast Walz For ‘Massive Fraud’ In Social Services
“Tim Walz is 100% responsible for massive fraud in Minnesota,” the employees wrote in a statement posted to social media. They described a “cascade of systemic failures” and alleged Walz “systematically retaliated against whistleblowers using monitoring, threats, repression, and did his best to discredit fraud reports.”

Tim Walz Blames Somali Fraud Scheme That Occurred Under His Watch On Trump
"That’s Donald Trump: deflect, demonize, come up with no solutions," Walz said when asked if he takes responsibility for failing to stop the fraud.

NY Times: How Fraud Swamped Minnesota’s Social Services System on Tim Walz’s Watch
Prosecutors say members of the Somali diaspora, a group with growing political power, were largely responsible. President Trump has drawn national attention to the scandal amid his crackdown on immigration.

Trump Stands by Calling Tim Walz ‘Retarded’
A reported asked, ""Do you stand by that claim of calling Tim Walz retarded?" Trump responded by saying, "Yeah, there's something wrong with Walz."

Vance’s past warnings reignite after Afghan national named as suspect in DC Guard shooting
Vance referenced his 2021 criticism of Biden's refugee policy following deadly shooting incident.

After Deadly National Guard Attack, Media Frets About Afghan Refugees
The AP and New York Times went right to the "Trump pounces" framing.

Emails describe DC shooting suspect as withdrawn and manic as US claims he was ‘radicalized’
The suspected shooter of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., had “not been functional as a person, father, and provider” for years, a series of emails revealed in a new report details.

What were the Afghan 'Zero Units' that sources say the National Guard shooting suspect worked for?
CBS confirmed the accused gunman served in the CIA-run Kandahar Strike Force, a secretive NDS paramilitary unit known for night raids, heavy combat, and accusations of extrajudicial killings — a background that put him high on the U.S. evacuation priority list.

NY Times: Trump Uses National Guard Shooting to Cast Suspicion on Refugees
President Trump claimed there were “a lot of problems with Afghans,” without providing evidence.

Afghan national arrested for bomb threat in Fort Worth
An Afghan national who was paroled into the United States under Operation Allies Welcome was arrested for threatening to blow up a building in Fort Worth, according to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

12 Years Later, The Numbers Make Clear Obama’s Approach To Homelessness ‘Massively Failed’
The Obama-era shift to unconditional housing and the removal of treatment requirements drove a sharp nationwide increase, with California’s homeless population exploding after fully adopting the model.

Politics...

Trump Nukes Biden Legacy: Declares All Autopen-Signed Orders ‘Null And Void’
"Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury."

These Are The Most Important Races To Watch In The 2026 Midterms
From coast to coast, House and Senate, the results of the midterms could make waves through 2028 and beyond.

Poll finds 51% of young voters prefer Democratic Socialist in 2028
Respondents cited parental influence, online videos and podcasts, and books for disposing them toward the ideology.

Democrats and their media allies invoke Nuremberg to threaten those investigating Mark Kelly
"They're following unlawful commands from Donald Trump. And if you're committing offenses and your defense is going to be 'I was just following orders' — you know, that didn't work out so well at Nuremberg."

Trump Suggests Rep. Ilhan Omar Be Thrown ‘Out Of’ US Over Claims She Married Her Brother
“Somalia, where you have a Congressman goes around telling everybody about our Constitution, yet she supposedly came into our country by marrying her brother,” Trump said on Air Force One. “Well, if that’s true, she shouldn’t be a Congressman, and we should throw her the hell out of our country.”

Another House Republican announces he won’t run for re-election
Rep. Troy Nehls joins a growing number of House Republicans that have resigned or announced they would not seek re-election.

Congresswoman Who Texted With Epstein Was A Victim Of Revenge Porn
Her relationship with Epstein is especially notable because Plaskett herself had “private nude images” of her stolen by her own ex-staffers, who used them to attempt to sabotage her re-election campaign. The husband of one of the culprits was, like Epstein, later found dead.

Economy...

Black Friday online sales smash records with nearly $12B in a single day
Adobe said November’s online spending hit $111B — up over 9% — with AI-driven traffic surging more than 800% as the holiday season heads toward a quarter-trillion dollars in online sales.

Illinois rejects federal ‘no tax on tips’ rule, keeps state tax on tipped income
Manish Bhatt, senior policy analyst with the Tax Foundation, said Illinois’ tax structure makes it possible for the state to decline the new tip exemption.

Immigration...

Trump to 'permanently pause' migration from third-world countries in wake of National Guard member's murder
"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country."

‘We Don’t Want Those People’: Trump Defends Refugee Pause, Declines To Lay Out Timeline
“You know why we don't want them? Because many have been no good, and they shouldn't be in our country.”

Border czar says most Biden-era arrivals from Third World nations will be deported under Trump
Homan argued that countries like Afghanistan, Sudan, and Turkey can’t provide reliable vetting data, saying millions admitted under Biden can’t be properly screened and will likely be removed as the administration re-examines green cards from high-risk nations.

Treasury Sec: We’re Cutting Off Benefits To Illegal Aliens, They Belong To Americans
"Illegal aliens that use our financial institutions to move their illicitly obtained funds is exploitation."

Anti-ICE Protesters Trap Agents In NYC Parking Garage, Foil Raid
The protesters physically blocked ICE officers for hours and apparently foiled an immigration raid.

WAR news...

Miami Herald: White House gives Maduro ultimatum as US moves toward land operations
As Washington prepares to launch land attacks inside Venezuela, a long-awaited phone call between the White House and Caracas aimed at defusing the crisis carried a blunt message for strongman Nicolás Maduro: You can save yourself and those closest to you, but you must leave the country now.

Trump says 'don't read anything into it' when asked about declaring Venezuela's airspace closed
President confirms phone call with Maduro as tensions rise over alleged criminals entering the U.S.

Sen. Mark Kelly: First Caribbean Boat Strike a War Crime
The Democrat said Sunday that the Trump administration’s first military strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean was a “war crime.”

Sen. Tim Kaine says reported second strike on alleged drug boat 'rises to the level of a war crime if it's true'
The Democrat said Sunday that a reported U.S. follow-on strike on an alleged drug boat earlier this year "rises to the level of a war crime if it's true."

Sen. Kaine to refile resolution to require congressional approval for military action in Venezuela
Kaine said the prior version of the resolution “failed, but that was before all of these assets have amassed around Venezuela, and before President Trump said that the airspace needs to be closed.” He predicted that the "numbers will change" this time around in terms of the amount of support among senators.

Maduro left hanging as Russia and China back off while Trump tightens the military vise
Russia and China, once his lifeline, have offered little more than token help as Trump builds up U.S. forces, with both nations avoiding a showdown while they juggle their own crises and sensitive dealings with Washington.

Pete Hegseth is preparing to cut the US military’s ties with the organization formerly known as the Boy Scouts
The Secretary of War is planning to cut military ties with Scouting America because "the group once known as the Boy Scouts is no longer a meritocracy and has become an organization designed to 'attack boy-friendly spaces,'" NPR reports.

Middle East...

Netanyahu asks Israeli president for a pardon
He argued that a pardon in his corruption trial would help unite a divided nation.

Is Saudi Arabian Capitalism Bringing Peace To The Middle East?
Can a country full of Dunkin' Donuts and Texas Roadhouse truly hate America?

Ukraine - Russia...

Rubio says 'more work to be done' after hours of US-Ukraine talks to end Russian war
U.S. and Ukrainian officials completed roughly four hours of talks Sunday aimed at finding an endgame to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Europe...

Scotland May Soon Allow Abortions Up To Birth For ‘Social Reasons’
Scotland is facing backlash as the country could potentially adopt the most extreme abortion laws in the European Union.

British IT consultant arrested after posing with gun in United States on LinkedIn
Jon Richelieu-Booth shared the photograph taken at a Florida homestead on August 13. The post sparked a 13-week ordeal, which began with a police warning at his residence. Officers cautioned him about online content and its potential impact on others' feelings.

UK: Socialist Party Votes to Have No Leader, Will Be Run by Politburo-Style Committee
Your Party voted to scrap a single leader and hand power to a 16-member committee, deepening the chaos already plaguing Corbyn and Sultana’s fledgling far-left movement, which is mired in boycotts, legal disputes, and factional walkouts.

Swiss voters overwhelmingly reject proposed tax on super rich
Seventy-eight percent voted against the proposed 50% tax on inherited fortunes of 50 million Swiss francs ($62 million) or more.

Elderly British baronet offers $66K a year for ‘good breeder’ to birth male heir — with a lengthy list of requirements
Sir Benjamin Slade has made Tinder accounts, taken out newspaper ads, and starred in a TV series all in an effort to find a wife to produce an heir and a spare for his multimillion-dollar fortune.

South America...

How Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele evaded capture in Latin America, revealed in declassified files
Declassified files reveal Argentine authorities knew the Auschwitz butcher entered under an alias, obtained legal ID, ran businesses, and moved freely across South America while agencies bungled warrants and delayed action until he escaped to Paraguay and later died in Brazil under a false name.

Entertainment...

Michelle Obama rolls out a $50 book on fashion while blaming Americans for not 'tolerating' her
Her glossy coffee-table release centers on designer outfits, self-praise, and complaints about voter “racism and misogyny,” casting her curated wardrobe as activism.

Music icon says ending AIDS could secure Trump’s legacy as one of history’s great presidents
Elton John credited Trump’s foreign-policy wins and praised GOP support for AIDS research, telling Variety that if the president finishes the fight against HIV — a goal Trump launched in his first term — it would be the achievement that puts him in the history books.

Environment...

Zillow Removes Climate Risk Scores From Home Listings
The scores aimed to predict a property’s risk from fires, floods, and storms, but some in the real estate industry as well as homeowners have called them inaccurate.

LGBTQIA2S+...

Supreme Court set to decide whether states can keep boys out of girls’ sports
The coming 2026 ruling on Idaho and West Virginia’s laws could either redefine sex nationwide or leave blue states untouched, with legal advocates saying a broad decision would protect girls’ sports and female-only spaces in all 50 states.

Education...

Americans are rightly waking up — much of higher education is now a scam
A new NBC News poll finds that a full 63% of voters believe a four-year college degree now isn’t worth it, since many students graduate with “a large amount of debt” but no “specific job skills.”

California anti-discrimination law raises concerns among teachers
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law, which prohibits school districts from using textbooks, curricula or materials that promote bias or unlawful discrimination.

Fewer international students are enrolling at US colleges, which could cost the country $1 billion, reports find
In the fall 2025 semester, new international student enrollment at U.S. institutions fell 17%, largely due to visa restrictions and government policies.

Inside America’s Collapsing Public Schools: How A Relentless DEI Campaign Is Making Kids Dumber
“You have children who are marching to oppose settler colonialism and can't spell the word colonial.”

Oklahoma U student files discrimination report after flunking gender essay for psych class with trans instructor
OU placed the grad TA on leave after the student flunked an essay rejecting gender ideology, triggering a religious-discrimination probe into how the assignment was graded.

AI...

Google CEO calls for national AI regulation to compete with China more effectively
Sundar Pichai says over 1,000 AI bills risk creating rules that weaken U.S. competitiveness.

WSJ: America’s Tariffs Jolted the Global Economy. Its AI Spending Is Helping Save It.
Global trade and growth forecasts go up for now, but tariffs will bite soon.

More of Silicon Valley is building on free Chinese AI
AI startups are seeing record valuations, but many are building on a foundation of cheap, free-to-download Chinese AI models.

Science...

Filmmaker probes claim Vatican held evidence of a 1933 UFO crash as Catholic response takes shape
A new documentary follows Sam Sorich as he investigates allegations that Pope Pius XII secretly passed a recovered craft to the U.S., prompting theologians, clergy, and witnesses to weigh in while the Vatican keeps its distance from the UFO debate.

Dec. 1, 2010 - Senator says the process is rigged... Glenn warns that we are going down the same path as the Roman Empire... How progressives have an extensive thesaurus... Europe needs to restructure, or it will be taken over by radicals... Sharia law in action...

Warning: Stop letting TikTok activists think for you

Spencer Platt / Staff | Getty Images

Bad-faith attacks on Israel and AIPAC warp every debate. Real answers emerge only when people set aside scripts and ask what serves America’s long-term interests.

The search for truth has always required something very much in short supply these days: honesty. Not performative questions, not scripted outrage, not whatever happens to be trending on TikTok, but real curiosity.

Some issues, often focused on foreign aid, AIPAC, or Israel, have become hotbeds of debate and disagreement. Before we jump into those debates, however, we must return to a simpler, more important issue: honest questioning. Without it, nothing in these debates matters.

Ask questions because you want the truth, not because you want a target.

The phrase “just asking questions” has re-entered the zeitgeist, and that’s fine. We should always question power. But too many of those questions feel preloaded with someone else’s answer. If the goal is truth, then the questions should come from a sincere desire to understand, not from a hunt for a villain.

Honest desire for truth is the only foundation that can support a real conversation about these issues.

Truth-seeking is real work

Right now, plenty of people are not seeking the truth at all. They are repeating something they heard from a politician on cable news or from a stranger on TikTok who has never opened a history book. That is not a search for answers. That is simply outsourcing your own thought.

If you want the truth, you need to work for it. You cannot treat the world like a Marvel movie where the good guy appears in a cape and the villain hisses on command. Real life does not give you a neat script with the moral wrapped up in two hours.

But that is how people are approaching politics now. They want the oppressed and the oppressor, the heroic underdog and the cartoon villain. They embrace this fantastical framing because it is easier than wrestling with reality.

This framing took root in the 1960s when the left rebuilt its worldview around colonizers and the colonized. Overnight, Zionism was recast as imperialism. Suddenly, every conflict had to fit the same script. Today’s young activists are just recycling the same narrative with updated graphics. Everything becomes a morality play. No nuance, no context, just the comforting clarity of heroes and villains.

Bad-faith questions

This same mindset is fueling the sudden obsession with Israel, and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in particular. You hear it from members of Congress and activists alike: AIPAC pulls the strings, AIPAC controls the government, AIPAC should register as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The questions are dramatic, but are they being asked in good faith?

FARA is clear. The standard is whether an individual or group acts under the direction or control of a foreign government. AIPAC simply does not qualify.

Here is a detail conveniently left out of these arguments: Dozens of domestic organizations — Armenian, Cuban, Irish, Turkish — lobby Congress on behalf of other countries. None of them registers under FARA because — like AIPAC — they are independent, domestic organizations.

If someone has a sincere problem with the structure of foreign lobbying, fair enough. Let us have that conversation. But singling out AIPAC alone is not a search for truth. It is bias dressed up as bravery.

Anadolu / Contributor | Getty Images

If someone wants to question foreign aid to Israel, fine. Let’s have that debate. But let’s ask the right questions. The issue is not the size of the package but whether the aid advances our interests. What does the United States gain? Does the investment strengthen our position in the region? How does it compare to what we give other nations? And do we examine those countries with the same intensity?

The real target

These questions reflect good-faith scrutiny. But narrowing the entire argument to one country or one dollar amount misses the larger problem. If someone objects to the way America handles foreign aid, the target is not Israel. The target is the system itself — an entrenched bureaucracy, poor transparency, and decades-old commitments that have never been re-examined. Those problems run through programs around the world.

If you want answers, you need to broaden the lens. You have to be willing to put aside the movie script and confront reality. You have to hold yourself to a simple rule: Ask questions because you want the truth, not because you want a target.

That is the only way this country ever gets clarity on foreign aid, influence, alliances, and our place in the world. Questioning is not just allowed. It is essential. But only if it is honest.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

A nation unravels when its shared culture is the first thing to go

Spencer Platt / Staff | Getty Images

Texas now hosts Quran-first academies, Sharia-compliant housing schemes, and rapidly multiplying mosques — all part of a movement building a self-contained society apart from the country around it.

It is time to talk honestly about what is happening inside America’s rapidly growing Muslim communities. In city after city, large pockets of newcomers are choosing to build insulated enclaves rather than enter the broader American culture.

That trend is accelerating, and the longer we ignore it, the harder it becomes to address.

As Texas goes, so goes America. And as America goes, so goes the free world.

America has always welcomed people of every faith and people from every corner of the world, but the deal has never changed: You come here and you join the American family. You are free to honor your traditions, keep your faith, but you must embrace the Constitution as the supreme law of the land. You melt into the shared culture that allows all of us to live side by side.

Across the country, this bargain is being rejected by Islamist communities that insist on building a parallel society with its own rules, its own boundaries, and its own vision for how life should be lived.

Texas illustrates the trend. The state now has roughly 330 mosques. At least 48 of them were built in just the last 24 months. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex alone has around 200 Islamic centers. Houston has another hundred or so. Many of these communities have no interest in blending into American life.

This is not the same as past waves of immigration. Irish, Italian, Korean, Mexican, and every other group arrived with pride in their heritage. Still, they also raised American flags and wanted their children to be part of the country’s future. They became doctors, small-business owners, teachers, and soldiers. They wanted to be Americans.

What we are watching now is not the melting pot. It is isolation by design.

Parallel societies do not end well

More than 300 fundamentalist Islamic schools now operate full-time across the country. Many use Quran-first curricula that require students to spend hours memorizing religious texts before they ever reach math or science. In Dallas, Brighter Horizons Academy enrolls more than 1,700 students and draws federal support while operating on a social model that keeps children culturally isolated.

Then there is the Epic City project in Collin and Hunt counties — 402 acres originally designated only for Muslim buyers, with Sharia-compliant financing and a mega-mosque at the center. After public outcry and state investigations, the developers renamed it “The Meadows,” but a new sign does not erase the original intent. It is not a neighborhood. It is a parallel society.

Americans should not hesitate to say that parallel societies are dangerous. Europe tried this experiment, and the results could not be clearer. In Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, entire neighborhoods now operate under their own cultural rules, some openly hostile to Western norms. When citizens speak up, they are branded bigots for asserting a basic right: the ability to live safely in their own communities.

A crisis of confidence

While this separation widens, another crisis is unfolding at home. A recent Gallup survey shows that about 40% of American women ages 18 to 39 would leave the country permanently if given the chance. Nearly half of a rising generation — daughters, sisters, soon-to-be mothers — no longer believe this nation is worth building a future in.

And who shapes the worldview of young boys? Their mothers. If a mother no longer believes America is home, why would her child grow up ready to defend it?

As Texas goes, so goes America. And as America goes, so goes the free world. If we lose confidence in our own national identity at the same time that we allow separatist enclaves to spread unchecked, the outcome is predictable. Europe is already showing us what comes next: cultural fracture, political radicalization, and the slow death of national unity.

Brandon Bell / Staff | Getty Images

Stand up and tell the truth

America welcomes Muslims. America defends their right to worship freely. A Muslim who loves the Constitution, respects the rule of law, and wants to raise a family in peace is more than welcome in America.

But an Islamist movement that rejects assimilation, builds enclaves governed by its own religious framework, and treats American law as optional is not simply another participant in our melting pot. It is a direct challenge to it. If we refuse to call this problem out out of fear of being called names, we will bear the consequences.

Europe is already feeling those consequences — rising conflict and a political class too paralyzed to admit the obvious. When people feel their culture, safety, and freedoms slipping away, they will follow anyone who promises to defend them. History has shown that over and over again.

Stand up. Speak plainly. Be unafraid. You can practice any faith in this country, but the supremacy of the Constitution and the Judeo-Christian moral framework that shaped it is non-negotiable. It is what guarantees your freedom in the first place.

If you come here and honor that foundation, welcome. If you come here to undermine it, you do not belong here.

Wake up to what is unfolding before the consequences arrive. Because when a nation refuses to say what is true, the truth eventually forces its way in — and by then, it is always too late.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Shocking: Chart-topping ‘singer’ has no soul at all

VCG / Contributor | Getty Images

A machine can imitate heartbreak well enough to top the charts, but it cannot carry grief, choose courage, or hear the whisper that calls human beings to something higher.

The No. 1 country song in America right now was not written in Nashville or Texas or even L.A. It came from code. “Walk My Walk,” the AI-generated single by the AI artist Breaking Rust, hit the top spot on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart, and if you listen to it without knowing that fact, you would swear a real singer lived the pain he is describing.

Except there is no “he.” There is no lived experience. There is no soul behind the voice dominating the country music charts.

If a machine can imitate the soul, then what is the soul?

I will admit it: I enjoy some AI music. Some of it is very good. And that leaves us with a question that is no longer science fiction. If a machine can fake being human this well, what does it mean to be human?

A new world of artificial experience

This is not just about one song. We are walking straight into a technological moment that will reshape everyday life.

Elon Musk said recently that we may not even have phones in five years. Instead, we will carry a small device that listens, anticipates, and creates — a personal AI agent that knows what we want to hear before we ask. It will make the music, the news, the podcasts, the stories. We already live in digital bubbles. Soon, those bubbles might become our own private worlds.

If an algorithm can write a hit country song about hardship and perseverance without a shred of actual experience, then the deeper question becomes unavoidable: If a machine can imitate the soul, then what is the soul?

What machines can never do

A machine can produce, and soon it may produce better than we can. It can calculate faster than any human mind. It can rearrange the notes and words of a thousand human songs into something that sounds real enough to fool millions.

But it cannot care. It cannot love. It cannot choose right and wrong. It cannot forgive because it cannot be hurt. It cannot stand between a child and danger. It cannot walk through sorrow.

A machine can imitate the sound of suffering. It cannot suffer.

The difference is the soul. The divine spark. The thing God breathed into man that no code will ever have. Only humans can take pain and let it grow into compassion. Only humans can take fear and turn it into courage. Only humans can rebuild their lives after losing everything. Only humans hear the whisper inside, the divine voice that says, “Live for something greater.”

We are building artificial minds. We are not building artificial life.

Questions that define us

And as these artificial minds grow sharper, as their tools become more convincing, the right response is not panic. It is to ask the oldest and most important questions.

Who am I? Why am I here? What is the meaning of freedom? What is worth defending? What is worth sacrificing for?

That answer is not found in a lab or a server rack. It is found in that mysterious place inside each of us where reason meets faith, where suffering becomes wisdom, where God reminds us we are more than flesh and more than thought. We are not accidents. We are not circuits. We are not replaceable.

Europa Press News / Contributor | Getty Images

The miracle machines can never copy

Being human is not about what we can produce. Machines will outproduce us. That is not the question. Being human is about what we can choose. We can choose to love even when it costs us something. We can choose to sacrifice when it is not easy. We can choose to tell the truth when the world rewards lies. We can choose to stand when everyone else bows. We can create because something inside us will not rest until we do.

An AI content generator can borrow our melodies, echo our stories, and dress itself up like a human soul, but it cannot carry grief across a lifetime. It cannot forgive an enemy. It cannot experience wonder. It cannot look at a broken world and say, “I am going to build again.”

The age of machines is rising. And if we do not know who we are, we will shrink. But if we use this moment to remember what makes us human, it will help us to become better, because the one thing no algorithm will ever recreate is the miracle that we exist at all — the miracle of the human soul.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Shocking shift: America’s youth lured by the “Socialism trap”

Jeremy Weine / Stringer | Getty Images

A generation that’s lost faith in capitalism is turning to the oldest lie on earth: equality through control.

Something is breaking in America’s young people. You can feel it in every headline, every grocery bill, every young voice quietly asking if the American dream still means anything at all.

For many, the promise of America — work hard, build something that lasts, and give the next generation a better start — feels like it no longer exists. Home ownership and stability have become luxuries for a fortunate few.

Capitalism is not a perfect system. It is flawed because people are flawed, but it remains the only system that rewards creativity and effort rather than punishing them.

In that vacuum of hope, a new promise has begun to rise — one that sounds compassionate, equal, and fair. The promise of socialism.

The appeal of a broken dream

When the American dream becomes a checklist of things few can afford — a home, a car, two children, even a little peace — disappointment quickly turns to resentment. The average first-time homebuyer is now 40 years old. Debt lasts longer than marriages. The cost of living rises faster than opportunity.

For a generation that has never seen the system truly work, capitalism feels like a rigged game built to protect those already at the top.

That is where socialism finds its audience. It presents itself as fairness for the forgotten and justice for the disillusioned. It speaks softly at first, offering equality, compassion, and control disguised as care.

We are seeing that illusion play out now in New York City, where Zohran Mamdani — an open socialist — has won a major political victory. The same ideology that once hid behind euphemisms now campaigns openly throughout America’s once-great cities. And for many who feel left behind, it sounds like salvation.

But what socialism calls fairness is submission dressed as virtue. What it calls order is obedience. Once the system begins to replace personal responsibility with collective dependence, the erosion of liberty is only a matter of time.

The bridge that never ends

Socialism is not a destination; it is a bridge. Karl Marx described it as the necessary transition to communism — the scaffolding that builds the total state. Under socialism, people are taught to obey. Under communism, they forget that any other options exist.

History tells the story clearly. Russia, China, Cambodia, Cuba — each promised equality and delivered misery. One hundred million lives were lost, not because socialism failed, but because it succeeded at what it was designed to do: make the state supreme and the individual expendable.

Today’s advocates insist their version will be different — democratic, modern, and kind. They often cite Sweden as an example, but Sweden’s prosperity was never born of socialism. It grew out of capitalism, self-reliance, and a shared moral culture. Now that system is cracking under the weight of bureaucracy and division.

ANGELA WEISS / Contributor | Getty Images

The real issue is not economic but moral. Socialism begins with a lie about human nature — that people exist for the collective and that the collective knows better than the individual.

This lie is contrary to the truths on which America was founded — that rights come not from government’s authority, but from God’s. Once government replaces that authority, compassion becomes control, and freedom becomes permission.

What young America deserves

Young Americans have many reasons to be frustrated. They were told to study, work hard, and follow the rules — and many did, only to find the goalposts moved again and again. But tearing down the entire house does not make it fairer; it only leaves everyone standing in the rubble.

Capitalism is not a perfect system. It is flawed because people are flawed, but it remains the only system that rewards creativity and effort rather than punishing them. The answer is not revolution but renewal — moral, cultural, and spiritual.

It means restoring honesty to markets, integrity to government, and faith to the heart of our nation. A people who forsake God will always turn to government for salvation, and that road always ends in dependency and decay.

Freedom demands something of us. It requires faith, discipline, and courage. It expects citizens to govern themselves before others govern them. That is the truth this generation deserves to hear again — that liberty is not a gift from the state but a calling from God.

Socialism always begins with promises and ends with permission. It tells you what to drive, what to say, what to believe, all in the name of fairness. But real fairness is not everyone sharing the same chains — it is everyone having the same chance.

The American dream was never about guarantees. It was about the right to try, to fail, and try again. That freedom built the most prosperous nation in history, and it can do so again if we remember that liberty is not a handout but a duty.

Socialism does not offer salvation. It requires subservience.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.