Morning Brief 2025-12-01

Minnesota State Employees Blast Walz For ‘Massive Fraud’ In Social Services
“Tim Walz is 100% responsible for massive fraud in Minnesota,” the employees wrote in a statement posted to social media. They described a “cascade of systemic failures” and alleged Walz “systematically retaliated against whistleblowers using monitoring, threats, repression, and did his best to discredit fraud reports.”
Tim Walz Blames Somali Fraud Scheme That Occurred Under His Watch On Trump
"That’s Donald Trump: deflect, demonize, come up with no solutions," Walz said when asked if he takes responsibility for failing to stop the fraud.
NY Times: How Fraud Swamped Minnesota’s Social Services System on Tim Walz’s Watch
Prosecutors say members of the Somali diaspora, a group with growing political power, were largely responsible. President Trump has drawn national attention to the scandal amid his crackdown on immigration.
Trump Stands by Calling Tim Walz ‘Retarded’
A reported asked, ""Do you stand by that claim of calling Tim Walz retarded?" Trump responded by saying, "Yeah, there's something wrong with Walz."
Vance’s past warnings reignite after Afghan national named as suspect in DC Guard shooting
Vance referenced his 2021 criticism of Biden's refugee policy following deadly shooting incident.
After Deadly National Guard Attack, Media Frets About Afghan Refugees
The AP and New York Times went right to the "Trump pounces" framing.
Emails describe DC shooting suspect as withdrawn and manic as US claims he was ‘radicalized’
The suspected shooter of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., had “not been functional as a person, father, and provider” for years, a series of emails revealed in a new report details.
What were the Afghan 'Zero Units' that sources say the National Guard shooting suspect worked for?
CBS confirmed the accused gunman served in the CIA-run Kandahar Strike Force, a secretive NDS paramilitary unit known for night raids, heavy combat, and accusations of extrajudicial killings — a background that put him high on the U.S. evacuation priority list.
NY Times: Trump Uses National Guard Shooting to Cast Suspicion on Refugees
President Trump claimed there were “a lot of problems with Afghans,” without providing evidence.
Afghan national arrested for bomb threat in Fort Worth
An Afghan national who was paroled into the United States under Operation Allies Welcome was arrested for threatening to blow up a building in Fort Worth, according to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.
12 Years Later, The Numbers Make Clear Obama’s Approach To Homelessness ‘Massively Failed’
The Obama-era shift to unconditional housing and the removal of treatment requirements drove a sharp nationwide increase, with California’s homeless population exploding after fully adopting the model.
Trump Nukes Biden Legacy: Declares All Autopen-Signed Orders ‘Null And Void’
"Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury."
These Are The Most Important Races To Watch In The 2026 Midterms
From coast to coast, House and Senate, the results of the midterms could make waves through 2028 and beyond.
Poll finds 51% of young voters prefer Democratic Socialist in 2028
Respondents cited parental influence, online videos and podcasts, and books for disposing them toward the ideology.
Democrats and their media allies invoke Nuremberg to threaten those investigating Mark Kelly
"They're following unlawful commands from Donald Trump. And if you're committing offenses and your defense is going to be 'I was just following orders' — you know, that didn't work out so well at Nuremberg."
Trump Suggests Rep. Ilhan Omar Be Thrown ‘Out Of’ US Over Claims She Married Her Brother
“Somalia, where you have a Congressman goes around telling everybody about our Constitution, yet she supposedly came into our country by marrying her brother,” Trump said on Air Force One. “Well, if that’s true, she shouldn’t be a Congressman, and we should throw her the hell out of our country.”
Another House Republican announces he won’t run for re-election
Rep. Troy Nehls joins a growing number of House Republicans that have resigned or announced they would not seek re-election.
Congresswoman Who Texted With Epstein Was A Victim Of Revenge Porn
Her relationship with Epstein is especially notable because Plaskett herself had “private nude images” of her stolen by her own ex-staffers, who used them to attempt to sabotage her re-election campaign. The husband of one of the culprits was, like Epstein, later found dead.
Black Friday online sales smash records with nearly $12B in a single day
Adobe said November’s online spending hit $111B — up over 9% — with AI-driven traffic surging more than 800% as the holiday season heads toward a quarter-trillion dollars in online sales.
Illinois rejects federal ‘no tax on tips’ rule, keeps state tax on tipped income
Manish Bhatt, senior policy analyst with the Tax Foundation, said Illinois’ tax structure makes it possible for the state to decline the new tip exemption.
Trump to 'permanently pause' migration from third-world countries in wake of National Guard member's murder
"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country."
‘We Don’t Want Those People’: Trump Defends Refugee Pause, Declines To Lay Out Timeline
“You know why we don't want them? Because many have been no good, and they shouldn't be in our country.”
Border czar says most Biden-era arrivals from Third World nations will be deported under Trump
Homan argued that countries like Afghanistan, Sudan, and Turkey can’t provide reliable vetting data, saying millions admitted under Biden can’t be properly screened and will likely be removed as the administration re-examines green cards from high-risk nations.
Treasury Sec: We’re Cutting Off Benefits To Illegal Aliens, They Belong To Americans
"Illegal aliens that use our financial institutions to move their illicitly obtained funds is exploitation."
Anti-ICE Protesters Trap Agents In NYC Parking Garage, Foil Raid
The protesters physically blocked ICE officers for hours and apparently foiled an immigration raid.
Miami Herald: White House gives Maduro ultimatum as US moves toward land operations
As Washington prepares to launch land attacks inside Venezuela, a long-awaited phone call between the White House and Caracas aimed at defusing the crisis carried a blunt message for strongman Nicolás Maduro: You can save yourself and those closest to you, but you must leave the country now.
Trump says 'don't read anything into it' when asked about declaring Venezuela's airspace closed
President confirms phone call with Maduro as tensions rise over alleged criminals entering the U.S.
Sen. Mark Kelly: First Caribbean Boat Strike a War Crime
The Democrat said Sunday that the Trump administration’s first military strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean was a “war crime.”
Sen. Tim Kaine says reported second strike on alleged drug boat 'rises to the level of a war crime if it's true'
The Democrat said Sunday that a reported U.S. follow-on strike on an alleged drug boat earlier this year "rises to the level of a war crime if it's true."
Sen. Kaine to refile resolution to require congressional approval for military action in Venezuela
Kaine said the prior version of the resolution “failed, but that was before all of these assets have amassed around Venezuela, and before President Trump said that the airspace needs to be closed.” He predicted that the "numbers will change" this time around in terms of the amount of support among senators.
Maduro left hanging as Russia and China back off while Trump tightens the military vise
Russia and China, once his lifeline, have offered little more than token help as Trump builds up U.S. forces, with both nations avoiding a showdown while they juggle their own crises and sensitive dealings with Washington.
Pete Hegseth is preparing to cut the US military’s ties with the organization formerly known as the Boy Scouts
The Secretary of War is planning to cut military ties with Scouting America because "the group once known as the Boy Scouts is no longer a meritocracy and has become an organization designed to 'attack boy-friendly spaces,'" NPR reports.
Netanyahu asks Israeli president for a pardon
He argued that a pardon in his corruption trial would help unite a divided nation.
Is Saudi Arabian Capitalism Bringing Peace To The Middle East?
Can a country full of Dunkin' Donuts and Texas Roadhouse truly hate America?
Rubio says 'more work to be done' after hours of US-Ukraine talks to end Russian war
U.S. and Ukrainian officials completed roughly four hours of talks Sunday aimed at finding an endgame to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Scotland May Soon Allow Abortions Up To Birth For ‘Social Reasons’
Scotland is facing backlash as the country could potentially adopt the most extreme abortion laws in the European Union.
British IT consultant arrested after posing with gun in United States on LinkedIn
Jon Richelieu-Booth shared the photograph taken at a Florida homestead on August 13. The post sparked a 13-week ordeal, which began with a police warning at his residence. Officers cautioned him about online content and its potential impact on others' feelings.
UK: Socialist Party Votes to Have No Leader, Will Be Run by Politburo-Style Committee
Your Party voted to scrap a single leader and hand power to a 16-member committee, deepening the chaos already plaguing Corbyn and Sultana’s fledgling far-left movement, which is mired in boycotts, legal disputes, and factional walkouts.
Swiss voters overwhelmingly reject proposed tax on super rich
Seventy-eight percent voted against the proposed 50% tax on inherited fortunes of 50 million Swiss francs ($62 million) or more.
Elderly British baronet offers $66K a year for ‘good breeder’ to birth male heir — with a lengthy list of requirements
Sir Benjamin Slade has made Tinder accounts, taken out newspaper ads, and starred in a TV series all in an effort to find a wife to produce an heir and a spare for his multimillion-dollar fortune.
How Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele evaded capture in Latin America, revealed in declassified files
Declassified files reveal Argentine authorities knew the Auschwitz butcher entered under an alias, obtained legal ID, ran businesses, and moved freely across South America while agencies bungled warrants and delayed action until he escaped to Paraguay and later died in Brazil under a false name.
Michelle Obama rolls out a $50 book on fashion while blaming Americans for not 'tolerating' her
Her glossy coffee-table release centers on designer outfits, self-praise, and complaints about voter “racism and misogyny,” casting her curated wardrobe as activism.
Music icon says ending AIDS could secure Trump’s legacy as one of history’s great presidents
Elton John credited Trump’s foreign-policy wins and praised GOP support for AIDS research, telling Variety that if the president finishes the fight against HIV — a goal Trump launched in his first term — it would be the achievement that puts him in the history books.
Zillow Removes Climate Risk Scores From Home Listings
The scores aimed to predict a property’s risk from fires, floods, and storms, but some in the real estate industry as well as homeowners have called them inaccurate.
Supreme Court set to decide whether states can keep boys out of girls’ sports
The coming 2026 ruling on Idaho and West Virginia’s laws could either redefine sex nationwide or leave blue states untouched, with legal advocates saying a broad decision would protect girls’ sports and female-only spaces in all 50 states.
Americans are rightly waking up — much of higher education is now a scam
A new NBC News poll finds that a full 63% of voters believe a four-year college degree now isn’t worth it, since many students graduate with “a large amount of debt” but no “specific job skills.”
California anti-discrimination law raises concerns among teachers
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law, which prohibits school districts from using textbooks, curricula or materials that promote bias or unlawful discrimination.
Fewer international students are enrolling at US colleges, which could cost the country $1 billion, reports find
In the fall 2025 semester, new international student enrollment at U.S. institutions fell 17%, largely due to visa restrictions and government policies.
Inside America’s Collapsing Public Schools: How A Relentless DEI Campaign Is Making Kids Dumber
“You have children who are marching to oppose settler colonialism and can't spell the word colonial.”
Oklahoma U student files discrimination report after flunking gender essay for psych class with trans instructor
OU placed the grad TA on leave after the student flunked an essay rejecting gender ideology, triggering a religious-discrimination probe into how the assignment was graded.
Google CEO calls for national AI regulation to compete with China more effectively
Sundar Pichai says over 1,000 AI bills risk creating rules that weaken U.S. competitiveness.
WSJ: America’s Tariffs Jolted the Global Economy. Its AI Spending Is Helping Save It.
Global trade and growth forecasts go up for now, but tariffs will bite soon.
More of Silicon Valley is building on free Chinese AI
AI startups are seeing record valuations, but many are building on a foundation of cheap, free-to-download Chinese AI models.
Filmmaker probes claim Vatican held evidence of a 1933 UFO crash as Catholic response takes shape
A new documentary follows Sam Sorich as he investigates allegations that Pope Pius XII secretly passed a recovered craft to the U.S., prompting theologians, clergy, and witnesses to weigh in while the Vatican keeps its distance from the UFO debate.
