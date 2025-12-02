Morning Brief 2025-12-02

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.
News...
Glenn Beck: A nation without trust is a nation on borrowed time
When institutions betray the public’s trust, the country splits, and the spiral is hard to stop.
Jordan, other lawmakers were probing DOJ conduct when J6 prosecutors seized their phone records
A former representative suggests that the timeline raises questions about whether Smith's subpoenas served a dual purpose — to investigate Jan. 6, as Smith was appointed to do, and to keep tabs on the oversight probes into agency conduct.
New docs reveal Jack Smith intentionally violated congressional Republicans’ constitutional rights
The records show Biden’s DOJ greenlit subpoenas for GOP lawmakers’ phone data while openly acknowledging the move was barred by the Speech or Debate Clause, then pursued gag orders using arguments they knew didn’t apply.
Claims Afghans were ‘vetted’ contradict federal investigations and common sense
Federal reports found the Biden administration admitted Afghan evacuees without real screening: Staff lacked training to detect fake Afghan documents, IDs were accepted without verification, missing or made-up data was entered into U.S. systems, and individuals without proper vetting were still allowed into the country.
Treasury, House panel launch probes into Tim Walz’s handling of $1B food aid fraud — and they could make criminal referrals
“Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was warned about massive fraud in a pandemic food-aid program for children, yet he failed to act. Instead, whistleblowers who raised concerns faced retaliation,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said.
DOJ expected to bring fresh indictments against Comey and Letitia James after judge’s dismissal
A federal judge tossed their previous cases on a technicality over an improper appointment, not the merits, and DOJ sources now say new charges are being readied for grand juries in Virginia.
Food stamp data shows thousands of liquor, smoke shops are approved for EBT, raising fraud concerns
There's no way to determine how much alcohol, tobacco, or other "non-compliant" goods have been sold nationwide. At least 20 states refuse to share data with the feds.
Judge’s murder exposes alleged sex-and-drug ring run by Kentucky officials
A sheriff’s killing of a district judge triggered a cascade of accusations that Letcher County officials operated a yearslong coercive sex and drug ring inside the courthouse and jail, with multiple women describing systemic abuse and ongoing FBI scrutiny.
Groupies flock to courthouse to support alleged CEO murderer
Dozens of left-wing fans turned the hearing into a celebration, treating an accused killer as a folk hero for targeting a corporate executive — a grim example of how open support for political violence has been creeping further into the far-left culture.
Portland radical accused of threatening to kill ICE agents, sexually assault their wives
A man who has referred to himself as “Osama bin Laden” and “Timothy McVeigh” is now facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening to kill federal immigration officers and sexually assault their wives.
Politics...
Tennessee Democratic candidate caught saying she 'hates' Nashville, country music in resurfaced clip
"I hate the city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville apparently an 'it' city to the rest of the country. But I hate it."
Big-name Dems make final pitch for Aftyn Behn, hope for Tuesday ‘miracle’ in Tennessee
Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged that it would take a miracle for Democrats to turn Tennessee's 7th district blue.
Too-close Tennessee election warns GOP: Damning the left isn’t enough
Going by conventional wisdom, this should be a walkover for Van Epps. But redistricting in 2020 made the 7th somewhat less rural than it had been, as statehouse Republicans tried to boost the party’s chances elsewhere. Now it’s anchored by Democrat-dominated Nashville and its suburbs.
Karoline Leavitt dropkicks reporter who wrote rosy story about Biden’s health but questioned Trump’s fitness
Leavitt blasted the New York Times and Katie Rogers for portraying Trump as cognitively unfit while previously assuring readers that Biden was “100% fine” after falling on Air Force One.
Indiana Republicans unveil 9-0 congressional map amid redistricting push
It remains unclear whether the legislature will pass the plan, though Trump has urged them to do so.
Cory Booker obtains female wife in boost to 2028 White House bid
The notorious bachelor ties the knot in a "private" ceremony shared exclusively with the New York Times.
Easter Bunny who shielded Biden from reporters mocked after attacking Trump’s age
The ex-White House staffer best known for wearing the Easter Bunny suit that steered Biden away from reporters in 2022 drew ridicule after attacking Trump’s age, prompting critics to resurface footage of her guiding Biden off as he tried to answer questions.
Economy...
The middle class can’t keep up with persistent inflation forever
It seems unlikely that one issue — indeed, one chart — could define the politics of the last several years and even the last decade. Yet the pattern seems clear.
Immigration...
DHS chief Kristi Noem wants full travel ban on ‘every damn country’ she says sends ‘killer’ migrants to US
“I just met with the President,” Noem wrote on X. “I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies."
NYC jails holding 7,169 criminal illegal aliens, including 'hundreds of sexual predators' — and ICE wants them all deported
"Honor those detainers, and then we won't have to flood the zone with our ICE law enforcement. We won't have to put those men and women on the ground because we will get these vicious criminals out of New York City's jails," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.
Thousands of students drop out of Los Angeles schools over 'climate of fear' from deportations, superintendent says
LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said in a statement that enrollment decreased by 4% compared to last year.
Chicago school district lets children ditch class over ICE fears: Report
Chicago Public Schools students can be marked as "excused" from class if their parents or guardians express fears about immigration operations, according to a document obtained by Defending Education and reviewed by Fox News Digital.
WAR news...
Maduro’s forces prepared for guerrilla war, ‘anarchization’ if the US invades Venezuela: Report
Rather than face an invading force head on, Venezuela plans to mount a guerrilla-style resistance and sow chaos to make it impossible for the U.S. to quickly boot Maduro and replace him with a new leader, according to sources and documents obtained by Reuters.
Karoline Leavitt says Hegseth didn’t order second strike on narco-terrorist’s boat
Leavitt refuted a Washington Post claim that the war secretary gave a “kill them all” order, saying Admiral Bradley authorized the follow-up strike under his own lawful authority as part of Trump’s lethal targeting policy against designated narco-terrorist groups.
White House reaffirms Trump’s authority to use lethal force against narco-terror groups
Leavitt said traffickers tied to designated narco-terror networks are lawful targets under Trump’s orders as the administration ramps up pressure on Venezuela, expands military operations in the Caribbean, and warns that Maduro’s airspace is effectively closed.
Whoopi says Pete Hegseth set soldiers up to face war crimes charges
Goldberg claimed on Monday that if any American service members were charged with “war crimes” in relation to drug boat strikes, it would be because War Secretary Pete Hegseth had “set them up” to take the fall.
Biden admin prosecuted leader of Venezuelan drug cartel that mainstream media now says 'doesn't exist'
A CNN headline declared the cartel "may not technically exist." AP said, "It's not a cartel per se." USA Today cited experts who claimed Cartel de los Soles "is not a real drug cartel." New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg called Cartel de los Soles "a group that doesn't exist." The Guardian and other outlets echoed similar sentiments.
Israel...
Egypt and EU stepping up preparations to dispatch Palestinian police force in Gaza
Training programs are being expanded to ready thousands of "vetted" Palestinian officers for deployment as the new civilian security force envisioned in Trump’s Gaza plan, though the structure, responsibilities, and timetable of the force are still being finalized.
Europe...
Nose-in-the-air Europeans mulling over same move as Trump
French lawmakers are considering whether to exclude foreigners from publicly funded health care, a policy similar to one championed by Trump.
Europe's media sees ambush on Guard in DC as opposition to deployment, another case of too many guns
While European media reported the fact that the alleged shooter was seeking asylum in the U.S., most coverage cast it as evidence of an increasingly polarized country, dangers of the proliferation of guns, and the controversial deployment of National Guard troops.
UK AG urges Nigel Farage to apologize for alleged anti-Semitic bullying ... when he was a teen
The Guardian had the scoop last month when it reported that some classmates of Farage alleged that he said mean things in the 1970s. Farage last week responded, "Have I said things 50 years ago that you could interpret as being banter in a playground, that you can interpret in the modern light of day in some sort of way? Yes."
Africa...
Trump to host Congo and Rwanda leaders at White House to sign peace deal ending decades of conflict
The agreement, brokered by the administration after months of negotiations, aims to halt 30 years of fighting in eastern Congo and secure commitments from both governments as they move toward a final settlement after repeated past deals collapsed.
Entertainment...
Hollywood actor Guy Pearce apologizes for anti-Semitic posts, quits social media
Pearce has apologized for a series of social media posts claiming that the top three pornography companies are owned by Jews, that Israel was behind the 9/11 terror attacks as well as the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk — including reposting material from Nick Fuentes.
Josh Brolin calls Trump a marketing ‘genius’
The actor said he once knew Trump personally and praised his unmatched branding instincts, noting supporters see him as a symbol or “mascot,” though he now opposes Trump’s policies and doubts he’ll win another term.
Media...
Vanity Fair expected to let Olivia Nuzzi’s contract lapse, insiders say
Condé Nast is backing off after Nuzzi’s ex-fiancé — a longtime political reporter — published allegations that the magazine’s new hire used sexual relationships with sitting politicians and a presidential candidate to gain access and even tried to interfere with other journalists’ work.
Inside RFK Jr.’s needy love, drug use, and cringe poetry, as Olivia Nuzzi book reveals how he hid bad behavior
Nuzzi’s memoir claims the HHS secretary showered her with dramatic declarations, used hallucinogens in secret, talked about getting her pregnant, sent explicit poetry, and even hid photos of his wife during their video calls.
Environment...
Left-wing dark money giant funds Dem lawsuits against oil companies — and trainings for judges on how to handle those cases
New Venture Fund funneled millions to the climate-lawfare firm Sher Edling while also bankrolling the Environmental Law Institute, which instructs judges on the same litigation, deepening concerns that the left’s biggest dark money hub is influencing both the legal assault and the officials ruling on it.
Health...
FDA official in memo claims link between COVID-19 vaccines and pediatric deaths
Dr. Prasad did not, however, share any data used in the review, including the children's ages, whether they had existing health conditions, or how the FDA determined there was a link between their death and the vaccine.
Religion...
Pro-life nuns join effort to send Christmas cards to every abortion facilitator in the country
The simple effort of religious sisters sending postcards and Christmas cards can be a lifeline to workers feeling trapped and searching for a way out of the abortion industry.
AI...
AI becomes a political wedge issue, creating odd bedfellows across parties
Populists on the right and progressives on the left are openly clashing with their own leaders as Trump pushes aggressive national AI expansion.
Trump’s push for more AI data centers faces backlash from his own voters
A packed county meeting in Pennsylvania showed farmers, homeowners, and longtime Trump supporters uniting with environmentalists against massive rezoning for data-center projects and new power plants.
Musk says AI and robotics are 'only' things that can solve massive US debt crisis
Tesla CEO predicts widespread deployment will cause deflation and remake the economy within three years.
AI Solved 30-Year Math Problem in 6 Hours
The autonomous system “Aristotle” cracked a long-standing Erdős challenge using Lean with no human help, highlighting how modern AI is rapidly clearing out decades of overlooked mathematical problems and forcing top researchers to rethink what “hard” even means.
Travel...
TSA sets record for busiest single-day screening with post-Thanksgiving travel
The milestone was reached in the post-Thanksgiving travel rush and surpasses the previous record of 3.09 million travelers screened in a single day on June 22. Eight of the top 10 busiest travel days occurred in 2025.
TSA announces it will charge Americans $45 to fly without Real ID, passport next year
The new rule, which will go into effect on Feb. 1, will allow filers to have their identities confirmed through a fee-based verification system called TSA Confirm.ID if they forget their Real ID or other approved forms of identification.
Sports...
Former NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. talks about the struggles of receiving a $100 million contract
"Like bro, you give somebody a five-year, $100 million contract, right? What is it really? It’s five years for $60M. You’re getting taxed. Do the math — that’s $12M a year ... I’m going to buy a car, I’m going to give my mom a house. Everything costs money. So if you’re spending $4M a year, that’s really $40M over five years — $8M a year."
Eagles coach's house gets egged after loss to Bears
The New Jersey home of Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was vandalized with eggs early Saturday morning. A video surfaced on social media of multiple people appearing to throw objects at Patullo's home.
Dec. 2, 2004 - Denver bans words 'Merry Christmas' from parade of lights... Tom Brokaw signs off 'NBC Nightly News'... Who will replace Dan Rather on CBS?... Man sees ET in bowl of cereal... Is OJ Simpson the biggest villain of the last 10 years?...