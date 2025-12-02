Blog
Morning Brief 2025-12-02

December 02, 2025
No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.

News...

Glenn Beck: A nation without trust is a nation on borrowed time
When institutions betray the public’s trust, the country splits, and the spiral is hard to stop.

Jordan, other lawmakers were probing DOJ conduct when J6 prosecutors seized their phone records
A former representative suggests that the timeline raises questions about whether Smith's subpoenas served a dual purpose — to investigate Jan. 6, as Smith was appointed to do, and to keep tabs on the oversight probes into agency conduct.

New docs reveal Jack Smith intentionally violated congressional Republicans’ constitutional rights
The records show Biden’s DOJ greenlit subpoenas for GOP lawmakers’ phone data while openly acknowledging the move was barred by the Speech or Debate Clause, then pursued gag orders using arguments they knew didn’t apply.

Claims Afghans were ‘vetted’ contradict federal investigations and common sense
Federal reports found the Biden administration admitted Afghan evacuees without real screening: Staff lacked training to detect fake Afghan documents, IDs were accepted without verification, missing or made-up data was entered into U.S. systems, and individuals without proper vetting were still allowed into the country.

Treasury, House panel launch probes into Tim Walz’s handling of $1B food aid fraud — and they could make criminal referrals
“Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was warned about massive fraud in a pandemic food-aid program for children, yet he failed to act. Instead, whistleblowers who raised concerns faced retaliation,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said.

DOJ expected to bring fresh indictments against Comey and Letitia James after judge’s dismissal
A federal judge tossed their previous cases on a technicality over an improper appointment, not the merits, and DOJ sources now say new charges are being readied for grand juries in Virginia.

Food stamp data shows thousands of liquor, smoke shops are approved for EBT, raising fraud concerns
There's no way to determine how much alcohol, tobacco, or other "non-compliant" goods have been sold nationwide. At least 20 states refuse to share data with the feds.

Judge’s murder exposes alleged sex-and-drug ring run by Kentucky officials
A sheriff’s killing of a district judge triggered a cascade of accusations that Letcher County officials operated a yearslong coercive sex and drug ring inside the courthouse and jail, with multiple women describing systemic abuse and ongoing FBI scrutiny.

Groupies flock to courthouse to support alleged CEO murderer
Dozens of left-wing fans turned the hearing into a celebration, treating an accused killer as a folk hero for targeting a corporate executive — a grim example of how open support for political violence has been creeping further into the far-left culture.

Portland radical accused of threatening to kill ICE agents, sexually assault their wives
A man who has referred to himself as “Osama bin Laden” and “Timothy McVeigh” is now facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening to kill federal immigration officers and sexually assault their wives.

Politics...

Tennessee Democratic candidate caught saying she 'hates' Nashville, country music in resurfaced clip
"I hate the city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville apparently an 'it' city to the rest of the country. But I hate it."

Big-name Dems make final pitch for Aftyn Behn, hope for Tuesday ‘miracle’ in Tennessee
Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged that it would take a miracle for Democrats to turn Tennessee's 7th district blue.

Too-close Tennessee election warns GOP: Damning the left isn’t enough
Going by conventional wisdom, this should be a walkover for Van Epps. But redistricting in 2020 made the 7th somewhat less rural than it had been, as statehouse Republicans tried to boost the party’s chances elsewhere. Now it’s anchored by Democrat-dominated Nashville and its suburbs.

Karoline Leavitt dropkicks reporter who wrote rosy story about Biden’s health but questioned Trump’s fitness
Leavitt blasted the New York Times and Katie Rogers for portraying Trump as cognitively unfit while previously assuring readers that Biden was “100% fine” after falling on Air Force One.

Indiana Republicans unveil 9-0 congressional map amid redistricting push
It remains unclear whether the legislature will pass the plan, though Trump has urged them to do so.

Cory Booker obtains female wife in boost to 2028 White House bid
The notorious bachelor ties the knot in a "private" ceremony shared exclusively with the New York Times.

Easter Bunny who shielded Biden from reporters mocked after attacking Trump’s age
The ex-White House staffer best known for wearing the Easter Bunny suit that steered Biden away from reporters in 2022 drew ridicule after attacking Trump’s age, prompting critics to resurface footage of her guiding Biden off as he tried to answer questions.

Economy...

The middle class can’t keep up with persistent inflation forever
It seems unlikely that one issue — indeed, one chart — could define the politics of the last several years and even the last decade. Yet the pattern seems clear.

Immigration...

DHS chief Kristi Noem wants full travel ban on ‘every damn country’ she says sends ‘killer’ migrants to US
“I just met with the President,” Noem wrote on X. “I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies."

NYC jails holding 7,169 criminal illegal aliens, including 'hundreds of sexual predators' — and ICE wants them all deported
"Honor those detainers, and then we won't have to flood the zone with our ICE law enforcement. We won't have to put those men and women on the ground because we will get these vicious criminals out of New York City's jails," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

Thousands of students drop out of Los Angeles schools over 'climate of fear' from deportations, superintendent says
LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said in a statement that enrollment decreased by 4% compared to last year.

Chicago school district lets children ditch class over ICE fears: Report
Chicago Public Schools students can be marked as "excused" from class if their parents or guardians express fears about immigration operations, according to a document obtained by Defending Education and reviewed by Fox News Digital.

WAR news...

Maduro’s forces prepared for guerrilla war, ‘anarchization’ if the US invades Venezuela: Report
Rather than face an invading force head on, Venezuela plans to mount a guerrilla-style resistance and sow chaos to make it impossible for the U.S. to quickly boot Maduro and replace him with a new leader, according to sources and documents obtained by Reuters.

Karoline Leavitt says Hegseth didn’t order second strike on narco-terrorist’s boat
Leavitt refuted a Washington Post claim that the war secretary gave a “kill them all” order, saying Admiral Bradley authorized the follow-up strike under his own lawful authority as part of Trump’s lethal targeting policy against designated narco-terrorist groups.

White House reaffirms Trump’s authority to use lethal force against narco-terror groups
Leavitt said traffickers tied to designated narco-terror networks are lawful targets under Trump’s orders as the administration ramps up pressure on Venezuela, expands military operations in the Caribbean, and warns that Maduro’s airspace is effectively closed.

Whoopi says Pete Hegseth set soldiers up to face war crimes charges
Goldberg claimed on Monday that if any American service members were charged with “war crimes” in relation to drug boat strikes, it would be because War Secretary Pete Hegseth had “set them up” to take the fall.

Biden admin prosecuted leader of Venezuelan drug cartel that mainstream media now says 'doesn't exist'
A CNN headline declared the cartel "may not technically exist." AP said, "It's not a cartel per se." USA Today cited experts who claimed Cartel de los Soles "is not a real drug cartel." New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg called Cartel de los Soles "a group that doesn't exist." The Guardian and other outlets echoed similar sentiments.

Israel...

Egypt and EU stepping up preparations to dispatch Palestinian police force in Gaza
Training programs are being expanded to ready thousands of "vetted" Palestinian officers for deployment as the new civilian security force envisioned in Trump’s Gaza plan, though the structure, responsibilities, and timetable of the force are still being finalized.

Europe...

Nose-in-the-air Europeans mulling over same move as Trump
French lawmakers are considering whether to exclude foreigners from publicly funded health care, a policy similar to one championed by Trump.

Europe's media sees ambush on Guard in DC as opposition to deployment, another case of too many guns
While European media reported the fact that the alleged shooter was seeking asylum in the U.S., most coverage cast it as evidence of an increasingly polarized country, dangers of the proliferation of guns, and the controversial deployment of National Guard troops.

UK AG urges Nigel Farage to apologize for alleged anti-Semitic bullying ... when he was a teen
The Guardian had the scoop last month when it reported that some classmates of Farage alleged that he said mean things in the 1970s. Farage last week responded, "Have I said things 50 years ago that you could interpret as being banter in a playground, that you can interpret in the modern light of day in some sort of way? Yes."

Africa...

Trump to host Congo and Rwanda leaders at White House to sign peace deal ending decades of conflict
The agreement, brokered by the administration after months of negotiations, aims to halt 30 years of fighting in eastern Congo and secure commitments from both governments as they move toward a final settlement after repeated past deals collapsed.

Entertainment...

Hollywood actor Guy Pearce apologizes for anti-Semitic posts, quits social media
Pearce has apologized for a series of social media posts claiming that the top three pornography companies are owned by Jews, that Israel was behind the 9/11 terror attacks as well as the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk — including reposting material from Nick Fuentes.

Josh Brolin calls Trump a marketing ‘genius’
The actor said he once knew Trump personally and praised his unmatched branding instincts, noting supporters see him as a symbol or “mascot,” though he now opposes Trump’s policies and doubts he’ll win another term.

Media...

Vanity Fair expected to let Olivia Nuzzi’s contract lapse, insiders say
Condé Nast is backing off after Nuzzi’s ex-fiancé — a longtime political reporter — published allegations that the magazine’s new hire used sexual relationships with sitting politicians and a presidential candidate to gain access and even tried to interfere with other journalists’ work.

Inside RFK Jr.’s needy love, drug use, and cringe poetry, as Olivia Nuzzi book reveals how he hid bad behavior
Nuzzi’s memoir claims the HHS secretary showered her with dramatic declarations, used hallucinogens in secret, talked about getting her pregnant, sent explicit poetry, and even hid photos of his wife during their video calls.

Environment...

Left-wing dark money giant funds Dem lawsuits against oil companies — and trainings for judges on how to handle those cases
New Venture Fund funneled millions to the climate-lawfare firm Sher Edling while also bankrolling the Environmental Law Institute, which instructs judges on the same litigation, deepening concerns that the left’s biggest dark money hub is influencing both the legal assault and the officials ruling on it.

Health...

FDA official in memo claims link between COVID-19 vaccines and pediatric deaths
Dr. Prasad did not, however, share any data used in the review, including the children's ages, whether they had existing health conditions, or how the FDA determined there was a link between their death and the vaccine.

Religion...

Pro-life nuns join effort to send Christmas cards to every abortion facilitator in the country
The simple effort of religious sisters sending postcards and Christmas cards can be a lifeline to workers feeling trapped and searching for a way out of the abortion industry.

AI...

AI becomes a political wedge issue, creating odd bedfellows across parties
Populists on the right and progressives on the left are openly clashing with their own leaders as Trump pushes aggressive national AI expansion.

Trump’s push for more AI data centers faces backlash from his own voters
A packed county meeting in Pennsylvania showed farmers, homeowners, and longtime Trump supporters uniting with environmentalists against massive rezoning for data-center projects and new power plants.

Musk says AI and robotics are 'only' things that can solve massive US debt crisis
Tesla CEO predicts widespread deployment will cause deflation and remake the economy within three years.

AI Solved 30-Year Math Problem in 6 Hours
The autonomous system “Aristotle” cracked a long-standing Erdős challenge using Lean with no human help, highlighting how modern AI is rapidly clearing out decades of overlooked mathematical problems and forcing top researchers to rethink what “hard” even means.

Travel...

TSA sets record for busiest single-day screening with post-Thanksgiving travel
The milestone was reached in the post-Thanksgiving travel rush and surpasses the previous record of 3.09 million travelers screened in a single day on June 22. Eight of the top 10 busiest travel days occurred in 2025.

TSA announces it will charge Americans $45 to fly without Real ID, passport next year
The new rule, which will go into effect on Feb. 1, will allow filers to have their identities confirmed through a fee-based verification system called TSA Confirm.ID if they forget their Real ID or other approved forms of identification.

Sports...

Former NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. talks about the struggles of receiving a $100 million contract
"Like bro, you give somebody a five-year, $100 million contract, right? What is it really? It’s five years for $60M. You’re getting taxed. Do the math — that’s $12M a year ... I’m going to buy a car, I’m going to give my mom a house. Everything costs money. So if you’re spending $4M a year, that’s really $40M over five years — $8M a year."

Eagles coach's house gets egged after loss to Bears
The New Jersey home of Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was vandalized with eggs early Saturday morning. A video surfaced on social media of multiple people appearing to throw objects at Patullo's home.

Dec. 2, 2004 - Denver bans words 'Merry Christmas' from parade of lights... Tom Brokaw signs off 'NBC Nightly News'... Who will replace Dan Rather on CBS?... Man sees ET in bowl of cereal... Is OJ Simpson the biggest villain of the last 10 years?...

Grim warning: Bad-faith Israel critics duck REAL questions

Spencer Platt / Staff | Getty Images

Bad-faith attacks on Israel and AIPAC warp every debate. Real answers emerge only when people set aside scripts and ask what serves America’s long-term interests.

The search for truth has always required something very much in short supply these days: honesty. Not performative questions, not scripted outrage, not whatever happens to be trending on TikTok, but real curiosity.

Some issues, often focused on foreign aid, AIPAC, or Israel, have become hotbeds of debate and disagreement. Before we jump into those debates, however, we must return to a simpler, more important issue: honest questioning. Without it, nothing in these debates matters.

Ask questions because you want the truth, not because you want a target.

The phrase “just asking questions” has re-entered the zeitgeist, and that’s fine. We should always question power. But too many of those questions feel preloaded with someone else’s answer. If the goal is truth, then the questions should come from a sincere desire to understand, not from a hunt for a villain.

Honest desire for truth is the only foundation that can support a real conversation about these issues.

Truth-seeking is real work

Right now, plenty of people are not seeking the truth at all. They are repeating something they heard from a politician on cable news or from a stranger on TikTok who has never opened a history book. That is not a search for answers. That is simply outsourcing your own thought.

If you want the truth, you need to work for it. You cannot treat the world like a Marvel movie where the good guy appears in a cape and the villain hisses on command. Real life does not give you a neat script with the moral wrapped up in two hours.

But that is how people are approaching politics now. They want the oppressed and the oppressor, the heroic underdog and the cartoon villain. They embrace this fantastical framing because it is easier than wrestling with reality.

This framing took root in the 1960s when the left rebuilt its worldview around colonizers and the colonized. Overnight, Zionism was recast as imperialism. Suddenly, every conflict had to fit the same script. Today’s young activists are just recycling the same narrative with updated graphics. Everything becomes a morality play. No nuance, no context, just the comforting clarity of heroes and villains.

Bad-faith questions

This same mindset is fueling the sudden obsession with Israel, and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in particular. You hear it from members of Congress and activists alike: AIPAC pulls the strings, AIPAC controls the government, AIPAC should register as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The questions are dramatic, but are they being asked in good faith?

FARA is clear. The standard is whether an individual or group acts under the direction or control of a foreign government. AIPAC simply does not qualify.

Here is a detail conveniently left out of these arguments: Dozens of domestic organizations — Armenian, Cuban, Irish, Turkish — lobby Congress on behalf of other countries. None of them registers under FARA because — like AIPAC — they are independent, domestic organizations.

If someone has a sincere problem with the structure of foreign lobbying, fair enough. Let us have that conversation. But singling out AIPAC alone is not a search for truth. It is bias dressed up as bravery.

Anadolu / Contributor | Getty Images

If someone wants to question foreign aid to Israel, fine. Let’s have that debate. But let’s ask the right questions. The issue is not the size of the package but whether the aid advances our interests. What does the United States gain? Does the investment strengthen our position in the region? How does it compare to what we give other nations? And do we examine those countries with the same intensity?

The real target

These questions reflect good-faith scrutiny. But narrowing the entire argument to one country or one dollar amount misses the larger problem. If someone objects to the way America handles foreign aid, the target is not Israel. The target is the system itself — an entrenched bureaucracy, poor transparency, and decades-old commitments that have never been re-examined. Those problems run through programs around the world.

If you want answers, you need to broaden the lens. You have to be willing to put aside the movie script and confront reality. You have to hold yourself to a simple rule: Ask questions because you want the truth, not because you want a target.

That is the only way this country ever gets clarity on foreign aid, influence, alliances, and our place in the world. Questioning is not just allowed. It is essential. But only if it is honest.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

A nation unravels when its shared culture is the first thing to go

Spencer Platt / Staff | Getty Images

Texas now hosts Quran-first academies, Sharia-compliant housing schemes, and rapidly multiplying mosques — all part of a movement building a self-contained society apart from the country around it.

It is time to talk honestly about what is happening inside America’s rapidly growing Muslim communities. In city after city, large pockets of newcomers are choosing to build insulated enclaves rather than enter the broader American culture.

That trend is accelerating, and the longer we ignore it, the harder it becomes to address.

As Texas goes, so goes America. And as America goes, so goes the free world.

America has always welcomed people of every faith and people from every corner of the world, but the deal has never changed: You come here and you join the American family. You are free to honor your traditions, keep your faith, but you must embrace the Constitution as the supreme law of the land. You melt into the shared culture that allows all of us to live side by side.

Across the country, this bargain is being rejected by Islamist communities that insist on building a parallel society with its own rules, its own boundaries, and its own vision for how life should be lived.

Texas illustrates the trend. The state now has roughly 330 mosques. At least 48 of them were built in just the last 24 months. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex alone has around 200 Islamic centers. Houston has another hundred or so. Many of these communities have no interest in blending into American life.

This is not the same as past waves of immigration. Irish, Italian, Korean, Mexican, and every other group arrived with pride in their heritage. Still, they also raised American flags and wanted their children to be part of the country’s future. They became doctors, small-business owners, teachers, and soldiers. They wanted to be Americans.

What we are watching now is not the melting pot. It is isolation by design.

Parallel societies do not end well

More than 300 fundamentalist Islamic schools now operate full-time across the country. Many use Quran-first curricula that require students to spend hours memorizing religious texts before they ever reach math or science. In Dallas, Brighter Horizons Academy enrolls more than 1,700 students and draws federal support while operating on a social model that keeps children culturally isolated.

Then there is the Epic City project in Collin and Hunt counties — 402 acres originally designated only for Muslim buyers, with Sharia-compliant financing and a mega-mosque at the center. After public outcry and state investigations, the developers renamed it “The Meadows,” but a new sign does not erase the original intent. It is not a neighborhood. It is a parallel society.

Americans should not hesitate to say that parallel societies are dangerous. Europe tried this experiment, and the results could not be clearer. In Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, entire neighborhoods now operate under their own cultural rules, some openly hostile to Western norms. When citizens speak up, they are branded bigots for asserting a basic right: the ability to live safely in their own communities.

A crisis of confidence

While this separation widens, another crisis is unfolding at home. A recent Gallup survey shows that about 40% of American women ages 18 to 39 would leave the country permanently if given the chance. Nearly half of a rising generation — daughters, sisters, soon-to-be mothers — no longer believe this nation is worth building a future in.

And who shapes the worldview of young boys? Their mothers. If a mother no longer believes America is home, why would her child grow up ready to defend it?

As Texas goes, so goes America. And as America goes, so goes the free world. If we lose confidence in our own national identity at the same time that we allow separatist enclaves to spread unchecked, the outcome is predictable. Europe is already showing us what comes next: cultural fracture, political radicalization, and the slow death of national unity.

Brandon Bell / Staff | Getty Images

Stand up and tell the truth

America welcomes Muslims. America defends their right to worship freely. A Muslim who loves the Constitution, respects the rule of law, and wants to raise a family in peace is more than welcome in America.

But an Islamist movement that rejects assimilation, builds enclaves governed by its own religious framework, and treats American law as optional is not simply another participant in our melting pot. It is a direct challenge to it. If we refuse to call this problem out out of fear of being called names, we will bear the consequences.

Europe is already feeling those consequences — rising conflict and a political class too paralyzed to admit the obvious. When people feel their culture, safety, and freedoms slipping away, they will follow anyone who promises to defend them. History has shown that over and over again.

Stand up. Speak plainly. Be unafraid. You can practice any faith in this country, but the supremacy of the Constitution and the Judeo-Christian moral framework that shaped it is non-negotiable. It is what guarantees your freedom in the first place.

If you come here and honor that foundation, welcome. If you come here to undermine it, you do not belong here.

Wake up to what is unfolding before the consequences arrive. Because when a nation refuses to say what is true, the truth eventually forces its way in — and by then, it is always too late.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Shocking: AI-written country song tops charts, sparks soul debate

VCG / Contributor | Getty Images

A machine can imitate heartbreak well enough to top the charts, but it cannot carry grief, choose courage, or hear the whisper that calls human beings to something higher.

The No. 1 country song in America right now was not written in Nashville or Texas or even L.A. It came from code. “Walk My Walk,” the AI-generated single by the AI artist Breaking Rust, hit the top spot on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart, and if you listen to it without knowing that fact, you would swear a real singer lived the pain he is describing.

Except there is no “he.” There is no lived experience. There is no soul behind the voice dominating the country music charts.

If a machine can imitate the soul, then what is the soul?

I will admit it: I enjoy some AI music. Some of it is very good. And that leaves us with a question that is no longer science fiction. If a machine can fake being human this well, what does it mean to be human?

A new world of artificial experience

This is not just about one song. We are walking straight into a technological moment that will reshape everyday life.

Elon Musk said recently that we may not even have phones in five years. Instead, we will carry a small device that listens, anticipates, and creates — a personal AI agent that knows what we want to hear before we ask. It will make the music, the news, the podcasts, the stories. We already live in digital bubbles. Soon, those bubbles might become our own private worlds.

If an algorithm can write a hit country song about hardship and perseverance without a shred of actual experience, then the deeper question becomes unavoidable: If a machine can imitate the soul, then what is the soul?

What machines can never do

A machine can produce, and soon it may produce better than we can. It can calculate faster than any human mind. It can rearrange the notes and words of a thousand human songs into something that sounds real enough to fool millions.

But it cannot care. It cannot love. It cannot choose right and wrong. It cannot forgive because it cannot be hurt. It cannot stand between a child and danger. It cannot walk through sorrow.

A machine can imitate the sound of suffering. It cannot suffer.

The difference is the soul. The divine spark. The thing God breathed into man that no code will ever have. Only humans can take pain and let it grow into compassion. Only humans can take fear and turn it into courage. Only humans can rebuild their lives after losing everything. Only humans hear the whisper inside, the divine voice that says, “Live for something greater.”

We are building artificial minds. We are not building artificial life.

Questions that define us

And as these artificial minds grow sharper, as their tools become more convincing, the right response is not panic. It is to ask the oldest and most important questions.

Who am I? Why am I here? What is the meaning of freedom? What is worth defending? What is worth sacrificing for?

That answer is not found in a lab or a server rack. It is found in that mysterious place inside each of us where reason meets faith, where suffering becomes wisdom, where God reminds us we are more than flesh and more than thought. We are not accidents. We are not circuits. We are not replaceable.

Europa Press News / Contributor | Getty Images

The miracle machines can never copy

Being human is not about what we can produce. Machines will outproduce us. That is not the question. Being human is about what we can choose. We can choose to love even when it costs us something. We can choose to sacrifice when it is not easy. We can choose to tell the truth when the world rewards lies. We can choose to stand when everyone else bows. We can create because something inside us will not rest until we do.

An AI content generator can borrow our melodies, echo our stories, and dress itself up like a human soul, but it cannot carry grief across a lifetime. It cannot forgive an enemy. It cannot experience wonder. It cannot look at a broken world and say, “I am going to build again.”

The age of machines is rising. And if we do not know who we are, we will shrink. But if we use this moment to remember what makes us human, it will help us to become better, because the one thing no algorithm will ever recreate is the miracle that we exist at all — the miracle of the human soul.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Shocking shift: America’s youth lured by the “Socialism trap”

Jeremy Weine / Stringer | Getty Images

A generation that’s lost faith in capitalism is turning to the oldest lie on earth: equality through control.

Something is breaking in America’s young people. You can feel it in every headline, every grocery bill, every young voice quietly asking if the American dream still means anything at all.

For many, the promise of America — work hard, build something that lasts, and give the next generation a better start — feels like it no longer exists. Home ownership and stability have become luxuries for a fortunate few.

Capitalism is not a perfect system. It is flawed because people are flawed, but it remains the only system that rewards creativity and effort rather than punishing them.

In that vacuum of hope, a new promise has begun to rise — one that sounds compassionate, equal, and fair. The promise of socialism.

The appeal of a broken dream

When the American dream becomes a checklist of things few can afford — a home, a car, two children, even a little peace — disappointment quickly turns to resentment. The average first-time homebuyer is now 40 years old. Debt lasts longer than marriages. The cost of living rises faster than opportunity.

For a generation that has never seen the system truly work, capitalism feels like a rigged game built to protect those already at the top.

That is where socialism finds its audience. It presents itself as fairness for the forgotten and justice for the disillusioned. It speaks softly at first, offering equality, compassion, and control disguised as care.

We are seeing that illusion play out now in New York City, where Zohran Mamdani — an open socialist — has won a major political victory. The same ideology that once hid behind euphemisms now campaigns openly throughout America’s once-great cities. And for many who feel left behind, it sounds like salvation.

But what socialism calls fairness is submission dressed as virtue. What it calls order is obedience. Once the system begins to replace personal responsibility with collective dependence, the erosion of liberty is only a matter of time.

The bridge that never ends

Socialism is not a destination; it is a bridge. Karl Marx described it as the necessary transition to communism — the scaffolding that builds the total state. Under socialism, people are taught to obey. Under communism, they forget that any other options exist.

History tells the story clearly. Russia, China, Cambodia, Cuba — each promised equality and delivered misery. One hundred million lives were lost, not because socialism failed, but because it succeeded at what it was designed to do: make the state supreme and the individual expendable.

Today’s advocates insist their version will be different — democratic, modern, and kind. They often cite Sweden as an example, but Sweden’s prosperity was never born of socialism. It grew out of capitalism, self-reliance, and a shared moral culture. Now that system is cracking under the weight of bureaucracy and division.

ANGELA WEISS / Contributor | Getty Images

The real issue is not economic but moral. Socialism begins with a lie about human nature — that people exist for the collective and that the collective knows better than the individual.

This lie is contrary to the truths on which America was founded — that rights come not from government’s authority, but from God’s. Once government replaces that authority, compassion becomes control, and freedom becomes permission.

What young America deserves

Young Americans have many reasons to be frustrated. They were told to study, work hard, and follow the rules — and many did, only to find the goalposts moved again and again. But tearing down the entire house does not make it fairer; it only leaves everyone standing in the rubble.

Capitalism is not a perfect system. It is flawed because people are flawed, but it remains the only system that rewards creativity and effort rather than punishing them. The answer is not revolution but renewal — moral, cultural, and spiritual.

It means restoring honesty to markets, integrity to government, and faith to the heart of our nation. A people who forsake God will always turn to government for salvation, and that road always ends in dependency and decay.

Freedom demands something of us. It requires faith, discipline, and courage. It expects citizens to govern themselves before others govern them. That is the truth this generation deserves to hear again — that liberty is not a gift from the state but a calling from God.

Socialism always begins with promises and ends with permission. It tells you what to drive, what to say, what to believe, all in the name of fairness. But real fairness is not everyone sharing the same chains — it is everyone having the same chance.

The American dream was never about guarantees. It was about the right to try, to fail, and try again. That freedom built the most prosperous nation in history, and it can do so again if we remember that liberty is not a handout but a duty.

Socialism does not offer salvation. It requires subservience.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.