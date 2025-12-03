Morning Brief 2025-12-03

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.
Christmas reading: 'The Immortal Nicholas'
Glenn Beck reimagines the Santa legend as an epic journey across centuries, weaving history and adventure into a Christ-focused origin that restores meaning without losing the wonder.
Portland hosts 'tree lighting ceremony' without mention of Christmas, speakers chant 'free Palestine'
The gathering opened with acknowledgments of Native American Heritage Day and quickly pivoted to explicit political messaging. A woman draped in a Palestinian flag took the microphone early in the program and declared, “This is the perfect time to bring this up. There are a lot of genocides going on.”
Court Docs Reveal Nightmarish Details Of Accused National Guard Shooter’s Rampage
The Afghan charged with shooting two National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday nearly killed a third before he was captured, police said in court records.
Vets explain their dealings with Afghan 'allies' to illustrate why they shouldn't be in America
InfantryDort, one of the largest veteran accounts on X, shared, in detail, what things American troops saw when they were in Afghanistan to help Americans understand, perhaps once and for all, that not all cultures, practices, and beliefs are equal.
NPR claims that DC National Guard shooting suspect was not radicalized, had 'personal crisis'
After spending time in the U.S., a resettlement volunteer who worked with the family has said that he was likely in personal crisis and was prone to taking cross-country drives without informing his family, per NPR.
Extending Obamacare COVID subsidies will result in employers dropping insurance coverage
Bigger ACA subsidies make government-funded plans far more lucrative than job-based benefits, creating massive financial penalties for workers who get insurance at work — a distortion that’s already pushing small employers to dump coverage.
Trump to deploy National Guard to New Orleans as crime crackdowns expand nationwide
Trump says New Orleans is next in the federal crime-reduction surge after Memphis and D.C., answering Gov. Jeff Landry’s request as the city ranks dead last in national safety metrics and prepares for National Guard and Border Patrol operations to restore order.
Trump Admin Warns Blue States: Give Us Food Stamp Data Or We Cut Off Funds
The administration will withhold federal funds from those states beginning next week unless they provide the data.
NYC shootings hit all-time low, subways safer, retail theft dips 20% as Zohran Mamdani enters office: ‘His to screw up’
The 16 murders last month — a 46.6% dip over November 2024 — tied the 2018 number for the lowest number of monthly homicides in the city, with no murders in Queens or Staten Island last month.
Mamdani puts ex-felon with violent past on criminal-justice team
The incoming NYC mayor appointed a man convicted of armed robberies against taxi drivers — along with several other fringe activists — to help shape policing and justice policy, despite the adviser’s past ties to Farrakhan and history of extreme, racist, and anti-gay statements.
Geezer who terrorized Jewish-owned businesses with Nazi graffiti given slap on the wrist
A 75-year-old vandal who admitted targeting Jewish homes and businesses with Nazi graffiti walked free after Suffolk County’s rules erased his five-day sentence, leaving him with probation despite guilty pleas to felony hate crimes.
Ungrateful Ilhan Omar and the Somali scammers are the immigrants we DON’T want
Is it too much to ask for immigrants who love America and its system of government?
Rufo: It’s not ‘racist’ to notice Somali fraud
The recent scandal in Minnesota reveals an uncomfortable truth: Different cultures lead to different outcomes.
Trump’s ICE Reportedly Targeting Somali Illegal Immigrants In Wake Of Minnesota Fraud Scandal
The Trump administration is launching an aggressive ICE operation in Minnesota’s Twin Cities this week aimed primarily at undocumented Somali nationals with final deportation orders, according to an official and internal documents reviewed by the New York Times on Tuesday.
Trump administration announces investigation into massive COVID fraud scheme by Somali community, accuses Walz of obstruction
Small Business Administration Sec. Kelly Loeffler announced the investigation Tuesday after several indictments involving alleged fraud in relation to coronavirus pandemic relief funding.
Dem-appointed judge under fire for tossing $7M Medicaid fraud conviction tied to Minnesota couple’s ‘lavish lifestyle’
Abdifatah Yusuf was found guilty of six counts of aiding and abetting theft by swindle by a jury, but Judge Sarah West overturned the conviction in mid-November.
Shariah courts in America
We're sleepwalking toward Britain's outcome, or worse.
Justice Thomas Dismantles New Jersey’s Lawfare Against Pro-Life Center With A Single Question
In a stunning admission, Iyer acknowledged that the New Jersey AG’s office hasn’t "had complaints about this specific center."
Horowitz: Judges break the law to stop Trump from enforcing it
Rogue courts are ignoring statutory text, inventing authority Congress denied them, and blocking the president from using the expedited removal powers Congress approved.
Obama judge blocks Trump from cutting funds to Planned Parenthood in 22 states
The same judge also blocked the cutting of abortion funds in July, but an appeals court later allowed the cuts to continue while the lawsuit progressed.
Federal court office declines request for Boasberg to testify in Senate hearing on ‘rogue judges’
The judiciary told senators it won’t let Judges Boasberg or Boardman appear at the hearing, arguing that discussing their decisions — from secret data seizures on GOP lawmakers to the lenient sentence for Kavanaugh’s would-be assassin — would violate ethics rules and expose internal judicial deliberations.
Trump voids all pardons, executive orders signed using Biden's 'unauthorized' autopen
The statement follows a similar declaration from last week.
The Democratic Party’s Two-Pronged 2028 Strategy: Military Chaos, Moderate Messaging
This feels like the predicate for a move by the Democratic Party to elevate somebody like Sen. Mark Kelly.
Republican Matt Van Epps defeats ‘AOC of Tennessee’ in congressional special election
Van Epps’ victory allows Republicans to breathe a sigh of relief after Democrats surged money and resources into the race, hoping to capitalize on typically low Republican turnout in special elections. Van Epps ended up winning by nine points.
NY Rep. Elise Stefanik blasts House speaker in feud that threatens defense package
Stefanik accused Johnson of blocking a measure out of National Defense Authorization talks that would’ve required the FBI to inform candidates for federal office if they’re being investigated as part of a counterintelligence operation.
DeSantis to call special Florida legislative session early next year for redistricting
Florida GOP Chairman Evan Power said last month that he expects Republicans to gain three to five House seats under the new redistricting proposal.
Florida Rep. Luna files discharge petition seeking a vote on stock trading ban
In yet another attempt to bypass House Republican leadership, a discharge petition was filed on Tuesday to force a vote on a bill from Tennessee GOP Rep. Tim Burchett to prohibit stock trading for members of Congress and their immediate family members.
Chris Cuomo Doesn’t Believe Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Loves America
"I can't think of the last time I heard AOC say something good about the country."
Costco sues Trump admin for 'full refund' of tariffs
The retailer is seeking a court declaration that the tariff orders are unlawful, an injunction preventing CBP from applying the tariffs to Costco’s shipments, and a "full refund," with interest, of duties already paid.
Dell family pours $6.2 billion into ‘Trump accounts’ to boost kids’ financial kickstart
Michael and Susan Dell are adding $250 to each of the 25 million children’s investment accounts — on top of the Treasury’s $1,000 — urging other philanthropists and companies to join the nationwide savings program.
Average Gas Prices Fall Below $3 a Gallon for First Time Since 2021
Oklahoma currently reports the cheapest gas of any state, with a current average price under $2.50 a gallon. Meanwhile the average cost for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in California comes in at $4.54, with Washington following behind at $4.16.
BlackRock chief suddenly embraces Bitcoin after years of trashing it
Larry Fink is now pitching a future where ETFs, stocks, and bonds all live in blockchain wallets and move instantly with no fees. He says most financial assets will be digitized “sooner, not later,” calling Bitcoin and gold “assets of fear” people buy when governments debase their currency.
Trump DOJ sweeps out 100+ immigration judges in nationwide reset
The administration has fired or forced out over 100 immigration judges — many with activist records — and is replacing them with “deportation judges” to speed removals. Some ousted judges are complaining or suing, but immigration courts sit under the executive branch, giving Trump full authority to overhaul them.
Noem confirms completion of 10,000 ICE hires to come 'within 10 days'
The Trump administration has set the goal of deporting at least 21 million illegal aliens.
Man arrested after hurling Molotov cocktails at LA federal building guarded by ICE
Police say the attacker threw unlit firebombs at officers, threatened to “blow up” the building, and was found carrying knives.
Illegal Immigrant Cop Previously Nabbed By ICE Returns To Work For Illinois Police Department
An immigration judge granted a $2,500 immigration bond just two weeks after he was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Bojovic returned to work Monday and will receive a paycheck for the time he missed while he was detained, the department said in a statement Tuesday.
Trump Says Pentagon Will Strike Narco-Terrorists On Land During Cabinet Meeting
“We're saving hundreds of thousands of lives with our pinpoint attacks,” Trump said.
Pentagon says WaPo 'falsely attributed' quote to Hegseth 'that he never said'
"We told them this story was completely fake news on Thanksgiving evening with a three-hour deadline, and they still published it anyway."
Here’s where Maduro could live out his days in luxury — as Trump weighs strikes in Venezuela’s waters
A senior Trump administration source said Secretary of State Marco Rubio has floated allowing Maduro to relocate to Qatar as the gas-rich emirate helps mediate the conflict.
Marco Rubio claims ‘progress’ toward Ukraine-Russian peace deal — but says only Putin can end the war
When asked how confident he was in the prospect of peace, Rubio put the onus on Putin. “It’s hard to tell about confidence level on it, because ultimately the decisions have to be made, in the case of Russia, by Putin alone,” the top U.S. diplomat said. “Not his advisers, Putin."
Hollywood power couple reportedly furious after CNN roundtable leaves their son rattled
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are said to be livid after their son Dylan was pressed hard by GOP strategist Scott Jennings on CNN, leaving him embarrassed as Jennings dismantled his talking points on the shutdown — a moment insiders say the parents viewed as a setup.
Infamous Hollywood marriage faces disturbing new allegations
A longtime friend of Will Smith claims Jada threatened him, tried to force an NDA, and retaliated when he wouldn’t help cover up scandals — accusations now driving a $3 million lawsuit alleging intimidation, smear tactics, and efforts to silence him about the couple’s turbulent private life.
Biden to receive LGBTQ+ award, deliver rare post-presidency speech
While president, Biden cut and ran from Afghanistan, leaving in place a regime that enforces the death penalty for homosexuals.
After Charlie Kirk Assassination, 9 In 10 College Kids Still Think The Real Violence Is Words
Left-wing students have actually grown more intolerant of opposing viewpoints across the board.
NYC principal denies request for pro-Israel Holocaust survivor to speak at school — ‘given his messages’
A Brooklyn middle-school principal denied a parent’s request to have a Holocaust survivor speak to students about anti-Semitism — saying the victim’s pro-Israel views are not appropriate for a public school.
Missouri bill bans AI from human privileges like marriage
“Our approach should be what AI cannot do,” Amato said. “It cannot get married, it cannot sit on the board of directors, it can’t be your boss. So therefore, a human being at some place has to be the one that pushed the button to initiate whatever the creative thing or software, whatever you’re doing.”
China using AI as ‘precision instrument’ of censorship and repression, at home and abroad
A new report says China’s AI isn’t built for fairness but for enforcing party ideology, powering censorship, surveillance, and even its justice system. Beijing is now exporting those tools helping autocracies adopt the same model while extending China’s reach far beyond its borders.
Guillermo del Toro stops awards show music to drop 'F**k AI' bomb
The storied director skirted immigration politics to focus his ire on the machines.
Observatories Detect First-Ever Cosmic Signal From Elusive Primordial Black Hole
If they exist, primordial black holes could influence cosmic evolution and even account for dark matter.
‘It Needs To Happen’: Olympic Gymnast Pushes IOC To Ban Transgender Athletes
"I would love to see more athletes, my Olympic teammates, Team USA National Team members, join this fight."
New York Giants quarterback gives prefect response to stupid question from reporter about getting hit too hard
“We’re not playing soccer out here. You’re going to get hit. Things happen. It’s just part of the game.”
Drunk raccoon trashes liquor store before passing out in bathroom
An officer with Hanover County Animal Protection found the ransacker next to a toilet on Saturday morning. The Facebook account for the police department said they transported it to a shelter "to sober up before questioning."
