Morning Brief 2025-12-04

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Allie Beth Stuckey
TOPIC: Is the GOP doing enough to fight the growing influence of Islam?
BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Christopher Rufo
TOPIC: How Minnesota taxpayers were unknowingly funding the terror group Al-Shabaab.
News...
Fake people and phony SSNs had 100% success in getting Obamacare subsidy, fraud investigation finds
A GAO sting revealed that every fictitious identity investigators used was approved for taxpayer-funded coverage — with thousands of dead or duplicated Social Security numbers still receiving benefits — even as Democrats demand the expiring subsidies be extended despite soaring premiums and rampant abuse.
Obama takes victory lap over Obamacare, which remains a total disaster
While Obama took a victory lap, the system he touted is drowning in 169% premium hikes, zero-dollar plans rife with fraud, and pandemic subsidies about to expire.
Scamming Somalis are the love children of Dems’ mass welfare and immigration policies
Minnesota’s billion-dollar fraud spree shows exactly how the state’s high-tax welfare machine and open-door immigration model created a perfect breeding ground for corruption that locals now admit mirrors the culture many refugees brought with them.
Texas Muslim city rebrands with unthreatening new name after Gov. Greg Abbott accused it of trying to bring Sharia law to Lone Star State
The cleric behind the community has a decades-old record of preaching hatred, homophobia, and Holocaust-denial to his followers.
New Jersey launches probe into organ network accused of trying to harvest from a living patient
State investigators opened a case after whistleblowers alleged the tax-exempt organ group hid an attempted recovery on a patient showing signs of life, skipped patients on waiting lists, manipulated records, and billed fraudulently, prompting congressional scrutiny and calls for criminal prosecution.
Children given smartphones by age 12 have greater risk of depression and obesity, study finds
The head researcher concluded that his child won't be getting a phone "anytime soon."
Vital SCOTUS case tests the president’s absolute authority to remove executive branch officials
The Constitution is clear that all executive authority resides in the president.
House Judiciary subpoenas Jack Smith for deposition
Jordan is leading one of several GOP probes into alleged political weaponization of the government under the Biden administration.
California spending $1.1 million on a council nobody runs and nobody attends
Newsom’s wage-setting Fast Food Council hasn’t had a chair since May, held only two incomplete meetings in 2025, and still burned through a seven-figure budget.
FDA warns Americans in 31 states about dangerous elements that may be in their shredded cheese
Brands include Always Save, Borden, Brookshire's, Econo, Food Club, Happy Farms, Laura Lynn, Publix, Simply Go, Stater Bros. Markets, and Sunnyside Farms.
Politics...
All I want for Christmas is a Republican Party that actually cares about saving the country
Democrats are openly outlining plans to remake the system, punish their opponents, and lock in permanent power, while Republicans burn precious time on empty symbolic votes instead of using their majority to secure the border, reform elections, or rein in the bureaucracy.
Frustrated GOP barrels toward key health insurance vote without a clear plan
Some Senate Republicans are expressing frustration that their conference hasn’t been able to unify behind a health care plan ahead of a vote next week on a Democrat proposal to extend health insurance premium subsidies that will expire in January.
Democrats oppose idea of a constitutional balanced budget amendment
In light of the nation’s $38 trillion national debt, U.S. House lawmakers met Wednesday to discuss ways to structure a constitutional amendment mandating that Congress pass deficit-neutral budgets.
Hakeem Jeffries Begrudgingly Gives Trump Credit For Securing Border
“The border is secure. That’s a good thing. It’s happened on his watch. He wants to claim credit for it. Of course, he’ll get credit for that.”
Hakeem Jeffries Sides With Trump Over Pardon For Texas Democrat
“I don’t know why the president decided to do this. I think the outcome was exactly the right outcome.”
Shapiro blasts Harris memoir as ‘blatant lies’ meant to sell books
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) tore into Kamala Harris after her memoir claimed he tried to dominate their VP interview, calling the stories “complete bs” and accusing her of rewriting history as Democrats position themselves for 2028.
Ilhan Omar says immigration crackdown has nothing to do with public safety
“We know it has really nothing to do about keeping a community safe. It’s actually terrorizing a community and creating fear,” Omar told host Jake Tapper.
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt flew Dem Senate candidate Seth Moulton to ritzy Montana retreat as congressman oversaw critical business
Schmidt repeatedly covered luxury travel and accommodations for Moulton and his family at his secretive Yellowstone Club gatherings while Moulton sat on House committees shaping Pentagon policy on AI and tech — directly intersecting with Schmidt’s ventures.
Mike Lindell has filed to run for governor in Minnesota
The CEO and founder of MyPillow has filed to run for governor in Minnesota in what would be a challenge to "Tampon" Tim Walz, a failed VP candidate and the current governor of the state.
Economy...
Global debt spiral hits unprecedented stage as major powers buckle
Glenn Beck laid out how every major economy has reached the same late-cycle debt breakdown at the same time, warning that the pattern mirrors past empire collapses — and this time there’s no rising nation waiting in the wings.
Trump signs executive order to end Biden-era fuel standards
"These policies forced automakers to build cars using expensive tech that drove up prices and made the car WORSE," Trump went on.
Languid economic sentiment mirrors ‘92 pre-Clinton doldrums, could turn around in time for midterms
If economic sentiment catches up to improving indexes by next spring, that will put Republicans in a strong position to keep majorities in both the House and the Senate.
Washington’s taxpayer exodus accelerates as Democrats push another major tax hike
IRS migration data now places Washington among the nation’s biggest taxpayer losers while lawmakers roll out a new payroll tax, even as major employers warn the state’s escalating tax-and-spend agenda is driving jobs — and residents — to friendlier climates.
Man Behind Jaguar’s Controversial Rebrand Fired After Plummeting Sales
Gerry McGovern was with the U.K.-based car company for two decades.
Housing...
Home prices are poised to dip in 22 US cities next year, a new analysis says
It's still a tough time to get a foothold in the housing market, with homes sitting near record values and mortgage rates parked well above 6%. But the tide could turn in 2026, with property prices forecast to dip in 22 of the largest 100 U.S. cities and mortgage rates expected to ease slightly.
Flashback 2006: Dip in housing prices still isn’t enough to make homes affordable
While prices have dipped, 95% of families still can't afford homes. However, lower prices, combined with interest rates that are expected to hover around 6.5%, should make less expensive housing available.
Immigration...
Democrat Plan To Undermine ICE Has A DEI Twist
One ICE source quipped that "almost every" illegal immigrant detainee will now say they're gay or transgender "just to get released."
Pakistani immigrant arrested with car full of guns, plans to carry out mass shooting — and chilling note about ‘martyrdom’
A Pakistani immigrant and University of Delaware student was arrested with a cache of guns, ammunition, body armor, and a manifesto allegedly explaining plans to “kill all” and achieve “martyrdom” with a mass shooting on the school’s campus.
ICE arrests alleged Afghan ISIS-K supporter, third Afghan national from Biden-era program in a week
"The Biden administration created one of the worst national security crises in American history. Biden let into our country nearly 190,000 unvetted Afghan aliens, only determining who they were and their intentions when they were already on American soil," said DHS Secretary Noem.
ICE arrests Ukrainian fugitive wanted for drug trafficking who entered US under Biden-era parole program
Anhelina Polishchuk, a 40-year-old Ukrainian national, was apprehended on November 20 and identified as an armed and dangerous escape risk.
DHS slams Newsom over illegal alien accused in death of 11-year-old boy on Thanksgiving
The suspect had been deported four times before he allegedly killed a young boy.
Sean Duffy purges 3,000 trucker license training providers after illegal immigrant driver crashes
The Department of Transportation said the training-provider removals target schools and programs that failed to meet federal requirements designed to ensure new commercial drivers are properly prepared before operating semi-trucks and school buses.
Middle East...
Celebrities demand release of convicted terrorist behind wave of Second Intifada murders
Roughly 200 celebrities, including Sting, Paul Simon, Richard Branson, and Mark Ruffalo, issued an open letter for Israel to release the convicted murderer and terrorist Marwan Barghouti, who reportedly served as the leader and commander of the Al-Aqsa Brigades that murdered over 1,000 Israelis during the Second Intifada.
Internal Hamas documents reveal terror group's infiltration of UN-affiliated aid groups in Gaza
Hamas placed its allies into senior NGO positions, ensuring nonprofits "can be exploited for security purposes."
Tehran Times: 'Iranian women’s advances demonstrate hijab is no barrier to progress'
The ayatollah described the status of women in Islam as exceedingly high and noble, emphasizing that: "The expressions of the Quran regarding a woman’s identity and character are among the loftiest and most progressive.”
Is the ayatollah a feminist?
Khamenei blasted Western culture online and repeated the long-debunked gender-pay-gap talking point while ignoring Iran’s own harsh restrictions on women, from hijab mandates to laws letting husbands block their wives from working.
China...
China’s Influence Operation In US Education Was Supposed To Be Shut Down, But Did Closing The Confucius Institutes Only Make It Stronger?
The Chinese government has quietly altered its methods as President Donald Trump announces plans to double the Chinese student population in the U.S.
Europe...
Europe’s Christmas markets shrink under soaring security costs after years of migrant-linked attacks
German towns are canceling or scaling back beloved holiday markets as terror plots, vehicle-ramming attacks, and massive new security bills force closures.
I Escaped Communist Romania. I Recognize The Early Signs Of Religious Persecution.
The government sought to control every thought, every word, every breath.
Entertainment...
'Frosty the Snowman' voice actor hid multiple secret families and named all his sons Ralph
Jackie Vernon’s son says the beloved voice actor had at least three secret families, several abandoned sons named Ralph, and a long struggle with pills — revelations triggered when a woman and an older teen showed up at the house before Vernon’s death.
Halle Berry explodes at Gavin Newsom for 'devaluing women' as she declares he 'should NOT be president'
"Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill, not one but two years in a row," the "Swordfish" star said.
Doctor charged in Matthew Perry death sentenced to 30 months for providing ketamine to actor
Plasencia was introduced to Perry in September 2023 by one of his patients. He was told "'high profile person' who was seeking ketamine and was willing to pay 'cash and lots of thousands' for ketamine treatment."
Tara Reid case takes shocking turn as cops say they found NO evidence her drink was spiked
Police say surveillance video shows no one touching Reid’s drink at a Chicago-area hotel bar, but the actress insists she was drugged, arguing her eight-hour hospitalization couldn’t have come from a single glass of wine.
Media...
Devine: There’s a special place in hell for women like Olivia Nuzzi — whose career as a journalist is over
Nuzzi’s graphic affair memoir has blown up her public image, dragging out years of whispered scandals, enraging readers, and convincing the industry she’s untrustworthy — leaving her isolated, ridiculed, and effectively finished in journalism at just 32.
NYT journos just can’t wrap their heads around why Americans love cowboys
In an attempt to get to the bottom of this supposed mystery, the Times assembled a crack team of experts to investigate this supposedly new phenomenon and explain why Americans love cowboys, country music, and everything down home.
Environment...
Apocalypse not: Science journal Nature retracts catastrophic climate change study
Nature withdrew a widely publicized report after economists uncovered major data flaws that had inflated claims of a 62% economic collapse by 2100, undermining media narratives built on the study’s erroneous $38 trillion projection and fueling doubts about activist-driven climate research.
These companies want to block the sun to save the planet
For as little as $1, you can dim the sun — just a tiny bit — to save the world from climate change.
LGBTQIA2S+...
UK girls’ scouting organization drops boys from membership, igniting left-wing outrage
The U.K.’s Girlguiding association — equivalent to the Girl Scouts — said it can no longer admit transgender-identifying boys after a court ruling on sex and gender, sparking activist fury and claims of “violence” even as the group said it was reluctantly following the law.
Religion...
Woke church stages Nativity scene with kidnapped baby Jesus to protest ICE
The church says the baby Jesus figure, along with Mary and Joseph, will return to the manger on Christmas Eve.
New York pastor 'gives up pretending to be a man,' comes out as trans, asexual to congregation
"Since coming out to my congregation, they have been overwhelmingly affirming!" Phaneuf said.
Sports...
TV Ratings: NFL Thanksgiving Games Shatter Viewing Records
Fox, CBS, and NBC each had their most watched Thanksgiving matchups ever.
Dec. 4, 2009 - At NYU for 'The Christmas Sweater' simulcast… Van Jones' people tried to crash event… Opera… Tall buildings… Callers… Afghanistan… Artist who illustrated 'The Christmas Sweater'…