Morning Brief 2025-12-05

News...
The Trump administration’s new foreign aid model cuts out the ‘NGO industrial complex’
Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveiled the plan, which aims to put partner nations over wealthy NGO executives.
Trump DOJ announces arrest of J6 pipe-bomb suspect
Federal agents arrested a Virginia man tied to the Jan. 6 pipe bombs after investigators matched purchases, cell-tower data, and surveillance details, with officials saying the case only moved once Trump made it a priority following years of inaction under Biden.
Patel says FBI probing whether arrested J6 bomb suspect had other targets or plots
FBI director also blasts earlier regime for failing to solve the case: "Either sheer incompetence or negligence ... either way, it's unacceptable for this FBI."
Alleged pipe bomber’s family sued Trump DHS over illegal immigration, asked Biden DOJ to address racism
Brian Cole Jr. worked for a bail bonds company run by his father that worked to free illegal immigrants from ICE facilities and sued the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security.
Accused DC pipe bomber’s dad once defended by famous civil rights attorney who repped George Floyd
In addition to George Floyd’s family, Ben Crump represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.
Minnesota news outlet is getting wrecked online for story on Somali migrants' economic impact on Minnesota
Many grabbed a calculator and broke down the numbers in the report. One post noted, "It's easy to 'generate' $500 million in 'income' when you steal over [$1 billion] from U.S. taxpayers."
Democrat Pramila Jayapal thinks everyone in the world built America except Americans
If we pretend that America was built by people and cultures that quite literally could not have built America, then we aren’t just misremembering our past, we are losing the future that our actual ancestors secured for us.
Mamdani to stop all homeless encampment sweeps as NYC mayor, ending key Adams initiative
The Democratic Socialist flatly told reporters at an unrelated press conference in Manhattan that he would stop all sweeps of makeshift settlements come the new year when he is sworn in as mayor.
NYC Mayor Adams signs anti-BDS order weeks before Mamdani takes office
Along with a second measure on limiting protests at houses of worship, the new order will present a challenge to the incoming mayor as New York Jews contend with a sea change.
Federal grand jury declines to indict NY AG Letitia James after DOJ refiled mortgage fraud charges
That indictment was handed up by a grand jury in Alexandria, Va., federal court on Oct. 9 — but thrown out by U.S. District Judge Cameron Currie on Nov. 24, who ruled that Halligan was improperly appointed to her position and had “no lawful authority” to bring the charges.
Chance meeting helps 88-year-old veteran overwhelmed by debt raise nearly $2 million
Australian influencer Sam Wiedenhofer was traveling across America on a mission to spread kindness when he stepped into a Michigan supermarket and met Army veteran Ed Bambas — whose heartbreaking story sparked a wave of donations that has now surpassed $1.7 million.
Politics...
Supreme Court allows Texas redistricting map for midterm elections
The 5-3 vote means Republicans will likely gain several seats from Texas. The decision blocks a lower court injunction just as politicians begin to qualify for elections in the state.
Trump base grows restless as prices stay high and White House downplays affordability woes
A new poll shows many Trump voters blaming both administrations for stubborn costs, while the president’s dismissive rhetoric on affordability is fueling the same backlash that helped sink Biden, leaving Americans still strained under a post-COVID price surge.
Trump fumes at 'sleazebag' Colorado Democrat Gov. Polis over Tina Peters incarceration
"The SLEAZEBAG Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, refuses to allow an elderly woman, Tina Peters, who was unfairly convicted of what the Democrats do, cheating on Elections, out of jail!" Trump posted on Truth Social. "She was convicted for trying to stop Democrats from stealing Colorado Votes in the Election."
'Fascist Pigs': Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed served on board of far-left group that smeared cops and lobbied to 'defund' and 'abolish the police'
The Democrat's tenure on the board of the Sunrise Movement — which describes itself as a "movement of young people fighting to stop the climate crisis" — occurred as the group hosted "defund the police" seminars, added "abolish the police" to a list of political goals, and repeatedly used derogatory language to describe law enforcement.
Kathy Hochul backtracks on no-new-taxes pledge following Mamdani win
The New York governor is now reconsidering "a position she had treated as nonnegotiable all year," Politico reported Thursday.
Pritzker distances himself from guaranteed income as he eyes a 2028 White House run
The Illinois governor said he will not use state funds for a guaranteed income program that is being expanded in Cook County. However he also said the country should try it out and see what happens — playing both sides of the fence.
Tim Walz claims people keep driving by his house saying 'retard'
“I’d never seen this before. People driving by my house and using the R-word in front of people. This is shameful. And I have yet to see an elected official, a Republican elected official, say, ‘You’re right. That’s shameful. He should not say it.’"
Economy...
Leftists tried to cancel American Eagle over 'fascist' Sydney Sweeney ad — here's who came out the clear winner
The American Eagle company raised its annual sales forecast after seeing higher holiday sales, and that resulted in its stock price surging by nearly 15% in early trading Thursday.
Immigration...
Trump admin dramatically scales back work permits for asylum seekers
Work permits issued to foreign nationals who’ve applied for asylum or other humanitarian programs will only be valid for 18 months rather than five years, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on Thursday.
Wajahat Ali says quiet part out loud in attack on Trump's re-migration plan: 'Mistake that you made is you let us in'
The leftist son of Pakistani migrants urged Trump supporters to surrender on immigration and "embrace the halal meat."
WAR news...
Afghan watchdog concludes billions in weapons US left behind form ‘core’ of Taliban military
The U.S. invaded Afghanistan on October 7, 2001, in response to the 9/11 attacks a month earlier. The U.S. presence in Afghanistan then continued under four presidents.
Admiral tells lawmakers there was no ‘kill them all’ order in attack that killed drug boat survivors
"The admiral confirmed that there had not been a kill them all order and that there was not an order to grant no quarter," Democrat Rep. Jim Himes told reporters. "Adm. Bradley was very clear that he was given no such order, not to give no quarter or to kill them all," Republican Sen. Tom Cotton said.
House Democrat teases articles of impeachment against Hegseth over 'Signalgate,' missile strikes
Thanedar said he was filing the articles of impeachment because "every day it becomes clearer that he is engaging in unlawful, illegal activity." The charges are murder, conspiracy for murder, and unlawful mishandling of classified information.
Flashback 1989: Biden calls on Bush to do more to stop drugs coming into country, calls for strikes on narco-terrorists
"Let's go after the drug lords where they live with an international strike force. There must be no safe haven for these narco-terrorists and they must know it."
Israel...
US seeking to declare transition to phase 2 of its Gaza plan in coming weeks — official
Trump expected to name members of boards to manage postwar Gaza and the nations that will staff security force, though announcement hinges on Hamas agreeing to give up its weapons.
China...
Poll shows Americans and Europeans agree: China’s plan for a ‘new global order’ is a big problem
Americans and Europeans are “deeply worried about China’s plans to create a new global order and its technological threat to Western nations.”
Canada...
Canadian lawmakers near deal to remove religious protections from 'hate-speech' laws
Legislators are on the cusp of eliminating key religious protections from the nation's hate-speech statutes, potentially paving the way for prosecutions over biblical teachings on marriage, sexuality, and other faith-based views.
Europe...
Democrats would like to suppress free speech the way Britain does
The American left doesn’t look at the United Kingdom and see a cautionary tale, it sees a template to follow.
Multiple countries pull out of major event in protest of Israel
Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain will skip the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after organizers cleared Israel to take part.
Europe once expelled Jewish musicians, now it hunts the only Jewish state
European broadcasters boycotting Israel's Eurovision Song Contest participation frame it as moral courage, but the instinct mirrors patterns that shaped early Nazi-era exclusions of Jewish culture.
Entertainment...
‘The View’ melts down after Stephen A. Smith refuses to back off criticism of Dem senator’s military video
Smith said Sen. Mark Kelly — a former combat pilot — crossed a dangerous line by publicly telling service members anything that could be interpreted as ignoring the commander in chief.
Why was Richard Gere banned from the Oscars far longer than slap-happy Will Smith?
Slapping someone is one thing, but allegedly abusing a poor innocent gerbil, well that's quite another.
Flashback: Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere reportedly got into a fight over Princess Diana
“To this day, [he] seriously dislikes me,” Stallone said in 2006. “He even thinks I’m the individual responsible for the gerbil rumor. Not true, but that’s the rumor.”
Media...
Turns out that Hegseth’s ‘kill them all’ line was another media invention
No direct quote. No evidence. No wrongdoing. Just partisan operatives feeding rumors to desperate reporters hunting for another scandal that doesn’t exist.
Honest media would demand OIG investigate Afghan ‘vetting’ instead of Hegseth’s texts
If America’s corporate media truly cared about the truth, they would stop hyperventilating about their self-made “Signalgate” distraction and start demanding accountability for every person responsible for lying about vetting tens of thousands of Afghans.
Environment...
Climate change might have spared America from hurricanes
Scientific and media bias promote the illusion that global warming produces nothing but bad results.
Climate advocacy struggles in the Trump 2.0 era, but opponents warn it's only restrategizing
COP30 failed to produce a resurgence of support for climate policies that the Trump administration has rolled back. Some climate groups are facing financial problems and are scaling back operations. Experts say the climate movement still has momentum, and opponents shouldn't get too comfortable.
Enviros beloved offshore wind farms might warm oceans, study finds
One recent study indicates offshore wind farms might play a role in increasing sea surface temperatures on the East Coast, though proponents have touted the resource as a cornerstone of clean energy policy carrying little environmental cost.
Education...
Senate Democrats warn McMahon against disbanding Education Department
The letter comes after McMahon unveiled a plan last month that attempts to return education to individual states while also dividing federal responsibilities between the departments of State, Labor, Interior, and Health and Human Services.
Chinese Climate Group Led by CCP Insiders Gave More Than $1M to Harvard and University of California in 2024, Tax Filings Show
House lawmakers want the IRS to investigate Energy Foundation China's tax-exempt status.
Religion...
Church displays political Nativity scene with Jesus in zip ties and centurions as ICE agents
Rev. Dr. Michael Woolf of Lake Street Church of Evanston compared the plight of illegal aliens to the Roman Empire trying to kill Jesus Christ in the biblical account of his birth.
AI...
Nvidia CEO says Trump’s energy policy saved American AI
“Without energy growth, we can have no industrial growth. And that was — it saved it. It saved the AI industry.”
Anthropic chief scientist says AI will replace most white-collar jobs in 3 years, out-think students and raise control risks
Jared Kaplan, Anthropic's chief scientist and co-owner, says AI is advancing so quickly that it will soon outperform students, upend white-collar jobs, and push humanity into uncharted territory over how much control we truly have. And all this, he suggests, will happen by the end of this decade.
Anthropic accidentally gives the world a peek into its model’s ‘soul’
The most striking takeaway from the 10,000-word text is Anthropic’s explicit pivot away from the obsequious, overly cautious tone that has plagued the industry. The document instructs Claude to embody a specific persona: a knowledgeable, brilliant friend who is helpful, frank, and treats the user like an adult.
OpenAI steers $40 million to race- and gender-ideology nonprofits while excluding right-leaning groups
Its new grant list is stacked with organizations centered on identity politics — from transgender districts to race-exclusive programs — with no conservative or ideologically neutral counterparts receiving a dime.
Visa: 47% of Americans used AI tools for holiday shopping
On the blockchain side of the ledger, the Visa survey indicated 28% of consumers happily would receive cryptocurrency as a gift. That number skyrockets to 45% for Gen Z.
Science...
Cosmic-ray blast from a distant supernova likely caused JetBlue jet’s terrifying plunge
Space experts say a burst of high-energy particles from an ancient stellar explosion probably flipped circuitry in the plane’s navigation system, sending it dropping thousands of feet on its Cancun-Newark route before an emergency landing left about 20 passengers injured.
Something unseen is shaping Uranus
Forty years ago, Voyager imaged Uranus and presented the world with a new mystery. Upon further inspection, it may have just been wind.
Animals...
Popular albino alligator, dead at 30
The California Academy of Sciences recently announced that Claude, its popular albino alligator, has died.
