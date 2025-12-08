Morning Brief 2025-12-08

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.
News...
Glenn Beck: Political Islam is playing the long game — America isn’t even playing
Sharia-based projects in the U.S. show how political Islam grows quietly, counting on Americans to stay silent while an incompatible legal system takes root.
Supreme Court takes up Trump’s bid to end birthright citizenship
Justices will hear the challenge this spring after lower courts blocked the president’s order restricting citizenship for babies born to illegal aliens, setting up a major fight over the 14th Amendment and decades of precedent as both sides brace for a ruling by early summer.
Inside President Trump's new 'America First' national security strategy
On Friday, the Trump administration published a document that lays out the national security strategy to put America first going forward.
January 6 pipe bomb suspect is an 'autistic recluse computer nerd' ... and he is not a Trump supporter, family says
“He’s not politically affiliated with anything,” his grandmother said in an interview. “He has no social media contacts. He’s never online going back and forth with politics or anything like that. He says he don’t like either party.”
Charlie Kirk assassination leaves students fearful as campus free-speech divide widens
A new survey shows half of college students are now less willing to attend or host controversial events and nearly as many are hesitant to speak up in class, with moderates and conservatives growing more wary of aggressive protest tactics.
The Somali Welfare Fraud Scandal Is Even Worse Than You Think
"We believe the Somali fraud operation in Minnesota is the single greatest theft of taxpayer dollars, through welfare fraud, in American history."
Ilhan Omar attempts to paint alleged perpetrators of billion-dollar fraud scheme into victims
The congresswoman insisted her community members are “victims” too after nine-in-ten defendants in the $1 billion Feeding Our Future scam were Somali, sidestepping questions about why the scheme flourished and downplaying terror-financing concerns even as federal sources say stolen Minnesota funds ultimately reached Al-Shabaab.
Disability group, coroners press Illinois governor ahead of assisted suicide decision
A Chicago-based disability-rights organization is seeking a meeting with Gov. JB Pritzker’s office as Illinois prepares for possible action on legislation that would legalize physician-assisted suicide in the state.
Federal judge in Florida orders release of long-hidden Epstein grand jury documents
U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith argued that a recent law now takes precedence over the rules that prohibited past disclosure.
None of the 12 remaining US military survivors of Pearl Harbor — all over age 100 — able to attend annual memorial
An estimated 87,000 troops were stationed on Oahu on Dec. 7, 1941, when the American naval base was attacked by Japanese kamikaze planes, killing more than 2,300 soldiers and flinging the U.S. into World War II.
Black man acquitted of stabbing white man by Portland jury — after victim said the N-word following the attack
The attacker admitted to the stabbing but claimed it was in self-defense after the victim had used hurtful words. The victim, however, claims he only said hurtful words after literally being stabbed. Both men are homeless and have lengthy rap sheets.
Politics...
House GOPers Surrender On Obamacare Fight
By every measure, the GOP is more useless than that raccoon that broke into an ABC store, got drunk, and passed out on the bathroom floor.
Kennedy rejects claims Trump coalition is cracking over affordability concerns
The Louisiana senator said voters’ frustration over high costs doesn’t mean the GOP is losing support, arguing Republicans already have tools to address living expenses through reconciliation if the Senate shows urgency, even as the party shifts its message ahead of the 2026 midterms.
Trump Considering Move to Oust Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem: Report
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has reportedly been floated as a replacement after he leaves office in mid-January. CNN previously reported Youngkin “expressed more interest in an economic or business portfolio, rather than one focused on immigration” but would still be “excited by the prospect” of any Cabinet post.
Trump blasts Rep. Cuellar for continuing to run as Democrat after pardon
The president accused Democrats of relentlessly pursuing the Texas congressman and his family over bribery charges before his administration intervened, venting that Cuellar chose to seek re-election with the same party Trump says tried to put him and his wife in prison.
Democrats see an opening to win the Miami mayor’s race in the latest test of the US political mood
The city of 487,000 is part of Miami-Dade County, which Trump flipped last year, handily defeating Kamala Harris after losing the county to Joe Biden in 2020. Related fun fact: Miami has a population smaller than Raleigh, only makes up about 7.5% of the metro population.
Economy...
Bessent says 'Trump accounts' will act as a 'trust fund' for eligible children
"It is a piece of the American economy for every child, and they will be able to take it out when they’re 18, or they can convert it to a more IRA-type program and keep it for their retirement."
The consumer is 'fine' but inflation is 'not going down,' Dimon says
The American consumer is in good shape, even as the labor market softens and inflation appears persistent, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Sunday.
Boeing Says Trump’s Equity Stake Plan Doesn’t Apply To It
This year, the Trump administration has taken equity stakes in chipmaker Intel and rare-earths company MP Materials.
Immigration...
NY Times: How Biden Ignored Warnings and Lost Americans’ Faith in Immigration
The Democrat president and his top advisers rejected recommendations that could have eased the border crisis that helped return Trump to the White House.
Zohran Mamdani gives advice to thwart, evade ICE in video message calling to ‘stand up’ to feds
The Democratic Socialist positioned himself as the mayor of “more than three million immigrants” as he spoke following last weekend’s ICE raid in Chinatown, which was disrupted by protesters.
New Charlotte stabbing reignites debates on commuter safety, immigration
Court filings confirmed the suspect in a train stabbing was illegally in America and had at least once been deported.
WAR news...
Dem Rep. Seth Moulton Suggests Trump Will ‘Murder’ Americans Like Narco-Terrorists
“The president of the United States and his secretary of defense are conducting murder on the high seas ... if it’s happening off the coast of America with people that we don’t know, just give it time before Donald Trump starts doing the same kind of thing to people we do know right here at home.”
Tammy Duckworth Calls Double-Tap Strike A ‘War Crime,’ Then Admits She Hasn’t Seen The Video
Duckworth said she made her assessment without watching the classified video nor reading the after-action reports on the strike.
Tom Cotton Has ‘No Problem’ With Releasing Video Of Drug Boat Double-Tap
"It's not gruesome. I didn't find it distressing or disturbing."
Democrats once called out links between drug trafficking and terrorism but then came Trump
That was then, this is now: Dems even specifically identified Venezuela, where Trump has focused most of his pressure, as a hub for drug trafficking linked to such terrorist groups.
Ukraine - Russia...
NY Times: Zelenskyy’s Government Sabotaged Oversight, Allowing Corruption to Fester
Ukrainian leaders blame independent advisers for failing to prevent graft. A Times investigation found that Zelenskyy’s own administration removed guardrails.
US Envoy Says Ukraine Peace Deal Is Close, but Moscow Wants Radical Change
The two main outstanding issues, Kellogg said, were on territory — primarily the future of the Donbas.
China...
Chinese jets point radar at Japanese aircraft, Japan says
The encounters near islands claimed by both Japan and China are the most serious run-ins between the two militaries in years and are likely to further escalate tension between the two East Asian powers.
Europe...
Musk delivers blunt message to EU officials who slapped giant fine on X
He blasted regulators for hitting not just X but him personally with the $140 million penalty, calling them “woke Stasi commissars” and vowing to retaliate against the individual officials who pushed the action.
Entertainment...
Trump warns Netflix-Warner Bros. mega-merger ‘could be a problem’ over market power
The president said the proposed $72 billion deal will face tough scrutiny as he weighs antitrust concerns, even after meeting with Netflix’s CEO, noting the combined streamer’s massive share would draw Justice Department review despite industry efforts to win his support.
Trump takes over Washington’s most glam night, hosts Kennedy Center Honors: ‘A big event’
A tuxedo-wearing Trump hosted Sunday evening’s feted 48th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony — marking the first time a sitting president has led one of the glitziest nights of the year in D.C. The event will air on CBS and Paramount+ on Dec 23.
Ken Burns forced to fix false claim after ‘woke bomb’ criticism of Revolutionary War series
His PBS documentary is getting hammered for inserting debunked race- and gender-driven narratives, including a false allegation that hero Margaret Corbin received half pay due to sexism — a claim producers have now removed — while other disputed stories about Native American influence and a dubious Washington anecdote fuel broader backlash.
Sydney Sweeney expresses regret for silence over jeans ad
"I’m against hate and divisiveness. In the past my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press but recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it." The response doesn't seem to be a woke statement, she's just basically saying she's not a Nazi.
Rosie O’Donnell’s therapist told her to ‘detach’ from Trump for 2 days — she lasted only hours
The former talk show host’s deranged “fixation” on the president was put on blast in a Washington Post piece profiling her new life in Ireland — a move she made just five days before Trump’s inauguration.
‘Elf’ costume worn by Will Ferrell sold for over $319,000 at English auction
Propstore, an auction house based in Hertfordshire, England, featured the iconic Christmas suit donated by “Elf” producer Jon Berg’s personal collection in its Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction.
Media...
Prediction wagering giant Kalshi strikes deals with CNBC and CNN to give them data
The company’s real-time forecast feeds will be built into major news platforms starting in 2026 as it raises $1 billion and pushes deeper into mainstream finance, even while state regulators and lawsuits challenge whether its booming prediction markets amount to unlicensed gambling.
Nuzzi’s comeback collapses as Vanity Fair cuts ties amid renewed scandal
Olivia Nuzzi's fall from grace continues as she parts ways with another magazine, while all the controversy around her has not resulted in book sales.
Environment...
Trump adds birthday as free park day while MLK and Juneteenth removals ignite backlash
The Trump administration is reshaping when Americans can enter national parks for free — adding Trump’s birthday as a fee-free day while eliminating Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth in a move already drawing criticism from civil rights leaders.
Education...
Inside the radical pipeline turning America's teachers into activists
A DOJ probe into Berkeley unrest highlights how BAMN-linked educators and union power brokers are using classrooms, protests, and statewide union posts to push a hard-left agenda, turning public schools into ideological training grounds instead of places where kids actually learn.
Health...
RFK Jr. panel ends recommendation of hepatitis B vaccine for newborns
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s influential vaccine advisory panel has voted to no longer universally recommend the first dose of the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns within 24 hours of birth, a sweeping overhaul of vaccine policy.
GOP senator calls CDC's hepatitis B vaccine change 'a mistake' that will make America sicker
"As a liver doctor who has treated patients with hepatitis B for decades, this change to the vaccine schedule is a mistake," Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote in an X post on Friday. "The hepatitis B vaccine is safe and effective. The birth dose is a recommendation, NOT a mandate."
Religion...
Scholar warns feminism has become a ‘megachurch’ replacing faith, family, and Christian virtue
"Feminism actually is not a subset of Christianity. It's actually a rival to Christianity."
AI...
There's a new face in Hollywood, generated by AI
At the dawn of this century, Al Pacino starred in "S1m0ne," a satire about a down-on-his-luck director who creates a computer-generated "star" that conquers Hollywood. Fast-forward nearly 25 years, and it appears that real life has caught up with the movies.
The power crunch threatening America’s AI ambitions
OpenAI and other AI giants are signing multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure deals that demand unprecedented electricity, but decades-old grid bottlenecks, long interconnection delays, equipment shortages, and stalled generation projects threaten to slow the entire sector.
Scores of UK parliamentarians join call to regulate most powerful AI systems
Campaign urges PM to show independence from U.S. and push to rein in development of superintelligence.
Putin Wanted AI Supremacy. Now Russia Is Struggling to Stay in the Race.
Moscow finds itself even more dependent on China as war and sanctions curb artificial-intelligence efforts.
Technology...
Charlie Kirk revealed as top trending Google search of 2025
Google announced that Kirk beat out other search queries such as Democratic mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani of New York City, the Netflix film “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” the iPhone 17, and the 43-day fall government shutdown.
Sports...
President Trump honored as ‘very first winner’ of FIFA Peace Prize at World Cup 2026 draw in DC
World soccer’s governing body had announced last month that it was introducing the annual award — officially known as the FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World.
AP: FIFA gives Trump a peace prize in a departure from its traditional focus on sport
Note that the AP is suddenly worried about politics in sports.
Dec. 8, 2004 - Politically correct Christmas news... Truth behind candy canes... Is Islam endangering 'Europeanness?'... America vs. Europe on immigration... Hollywood pushes European views... Mother distracts team of 11-year-olds by flashing...