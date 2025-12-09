Morning Brief 2025-12-09

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Andy Ngo
TOPIC: Ngo: "Conspiracy theories might sabotage justice for Charlie Kirk."
News...
Supreme Court signals it may finally gut the shield protecting the deep state
Justices appeared ready to back the president’s authority to fire "independent" agency officials, a move that could overturn a 1935 precedent and unwind the structure progressives built to insulate bureaucrats from elections.
Justice Jackson downplays unelected ‘experts’ running the executive without presidential oversight
Jackson also fearmongered about "having a president come in and fire all the scientists, and the doctors, and the economists, and the PhDs, and replacing them with loyalists and people who don’t know anything."
Loudermilk asks for interview with key pipe-bomb witness whose timeline diverges with FBI
The witness, who later publicly identified herself as Karlin Younger, said she found the pipe bomb in an alleyway while doing laundry on the day of the Capitol riot.
Florida designates CAIR, Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations
The move comes after Texas labeled the groups as foreign terrorist organizations last month, which forbids both organizations and their affiliates from purchasing or acquiring land in Texas and allows increased enforcement against the groups.
CAIR's political arm has operated without legal authority across US, watchdog report finds
A probe from two watchdog groups says the group may be guilty of "wire fraud," "deceptive solicitation," and "false statements to the IRS."
Whistleblower says MaineCare was defrauded for years through falsified Somali-linked service records
A former Gateway Community Services coordinator claims staff routinely billed Medicaid for visits that never happened, manipulating timecards and tracking data as the firm collected nearly $29 million from MaineCare.
Somalis who complained about Trump ‘garbage’ comments involved with company accused of Medicaid fraud
Two Somali-American Maine lawmakers had roles or close ties to Gateway Community Services, the contractor now accused by a whistleblower of falsifying visit records and billing millions to MaineCare for services never provided.
Conspiracy theories might sabotage justice for Charlie Kirk
YouTube and social media entertainers are chasing fantasies and diverting attention away from the threat of left-wing violence.
DC police chief resigns amid homicide data manipulation investigation
Pamela Smith’s sudden resignation comes as a whistleblower and House investigators allege city leaders pressured police to downgrade felony cases. Smith, however, said that she resigned to spend more time with her family.
Serial criminal Cinnabon worker in viral hate video denies she’s racist because she has a 'colored' son
“P.S., to the racism, if you look at my Facebook from 2010, you’ll see on there that I have a blended family, and my son was colored,” she said Monday. She then later appeared to go back on her claim about having a “colored” child by saying a health condition actually made his skin darker.
Food-stamp recipient goes viral after blasting new work requirements
A 38-year-old Tennessee man with no job, no kids, and no disability complained that Trump’s tightened SNAP rules threaten his $292 monthly benefits.
Bloomberg expands his support of mayors globally to help save democracy. They're more worried about trash pickup.
Mini Mike’s global mayor project is wrapped in talk about how it's going to save democracy, but the mayors themselves say the real fight is over fixing day-to-day services — like trash pickup.
Los Angeles filth so bad one man quit his job to do the city’s cleaning for them
Juan Naula has become the go-to trash remover in America’s second-dirtiest city, spending his days clearing streets, rail lines, and encampments as illegal dumping skyrockets and residents say the city is nowhere to be found.
Politics...
Jasmine Crockett files to run for Senate
"What we need is for me to have a bigger voice," said Crockett, who has been described as a "fake ghetto hood rat" by some who point out she isn't even from Texas but Missouri.
Nancy Mace slams House GOP leaders in op-ed, claiming Pelosi was 'more effective' speaker than Republicans
"Women will never be taken seriously until leadership decides to take us seriously, and I’m no longer holding my breath."
The Manufactured Rise of Nick Fuentes
How artificial virality tricked the platforms — and the press — into elevating a fringe voice.
Nick Fuentes may be racist but relies on Nigeria and India to fuel his ‘popularity’ online
A new analysis of the Holocaust-denying firebrand’s tweets shows they are boosted online by a foreign army of bots, mostly originating in countries that want to destabilize the U.S., according to an investigation.
Economy...
Semafor: How Scott Bessent took over the global economy
His rise from Soros-trained macro trader to Trump’s top fiscal mind now puts him at the center of every major financial decision in Washington.
Trump says $12 billion bailout plan for farmers will come from tariff revenue
The long-promised aid package is intended to provide relief to farmers who have been hurt directly by Trump's trade policies, including his global tariffs.
NY Times: Rich New Yorkers Threaten to Leave. Then They Find Out How Hard That Is.
Tax accountants and lawyers detail the arduous process wealthy New Yorkers would have to face to avoid paying New York State and city taxes.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon admits they de-bank people
"We do not de-bank people because of religious or political affiliations," Dimon said. "We do de-bank them. They have religious and political affiliations. We de-bank people who are Democrats, we de-bank people who are Republicans, we de-bank different religious folks. Never was that for that reason."
Immigration...
The NY Times suddenly discovers the Biden border crisis — long after it matters
The Times has invented a new genre of reporting — covering big stories showing Democrats in a bad light years after the events that matter.
Senator who helped write birthright citizenship clause specifically said it doesn’t include aliens
The modern claim that the 14th Amendment guarantees automatic citizenship to the children of people who break into the country would have been unimaginable to the men who wrote it.
Mamdani Transition Adviser’s Nonprofit Under Congressional Investigation for Allegedly Teaching Illegal Aliens How to Evade ICE
The news comes after a campaign in which the New York City mayor-elect vowed to prevent ICE from carrying out deportations.
COVID-19...
NDAA requires Trump spy agencies to declassify intel on COVID-19 origins and Chinese obstruction
The multi-hundred-billion-dollar defense bill that funds the U.S. military is now written to prod the U.S. intelligence community into sharing what it knows about COVID-19's likely emergence from a Chinese government lab in Wuhan, once called a conspiracy theory by politicians and legacy media.
WAR news...
The Ops Against Pete Hegseth Are Designed To Further A Color Revolution
The attacks on Pete Hegseth are not just the usual insanity but a progression of the left’s color revolution.
Conservative group reaches major settlement with DOD on producing dog tags with Bible verses
The settlement comes after production of the dog tags was halted following a complaint from an anti-religious group in 2019.
Boy Scouts Have Themselves To Blame For Losing The Pentagon’s Favor
After decades of tossing Christianity and masculinity aside, Pete Hegseth is justified in revoking the Scouts’ special treatment.
Middle East...
NY Times: A Weakened Hamas Still Dominates Gaza, Building Day by Day
A ceasefire has allowed Hamas to tighten its grip on power again.
Sharaa vows ‘peaceful coexistence’ as Syria marks anniversary of Assad’s fall
The past year "seems like a miracle," says a reveler, as Syrians gather en masse to watch their rebel turned president; Alawite, Kurdish areas boycott celebration amid sectarian strife.
China...
China’s trade surplus hits $1 trillion in just 11 months despite plunge in shipments to US
China’s exports returned to growth in November following an unexpected contraction the month before, although shipments to the United States dropped nearly 29% from a year earlier in an eighth straight month of double-digit declines.
EU nations weigh tariffs on China, following Trump's lead on trade deficits
French President Emmanuel Macron warned Beijing that France’s trade deficit with the country is “not sustainable.” Other nations are following Trump's cue in considering tariffs as an offsetting measure.
Western academia funneled taxpayer-backed AI research into China’s security state
A sweeping review of 2020-2025 records shows top U.S. and U.K. universities partnering with military-linked Chinese AI labs using NSF, NIH, UKRI, and EU funds to advance dual-use systems now embedded in Beijing’s surveillance network, including technologies tied to Xinjiang repression.
University of Michigan’s Partnership with CCP-Linked Shanghai School Brought Chinese Spies to Campus — and Dozens of US Universities Have Similar Arrangements
Elite schools like Columbia and Yale maintain joint institutes, dual-degrees, and exchange programs with Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
Europe...
Globalists attack Trump over recognizing 'civilizational erasure' in Europe
Trump's official National Security Strategy recognizes that Europe is becoming unrecognizable due to migration, low birthrates, and leftist policies.
‘Europe Has To Be Very Careful’: Trump Issues Stern Warning After EU Fines Elon Musk’s X
"Europe is going in some bad directions."
Chilling moment Afghan asylum seekers drag 15-year-old girl into the bushes before raping her: Pair jailed over 'horrific' attack
Footage captured by the victim on her phone was so appalling that one of the boy's own barristers warned it would lead to rioting if the public were to see it.
Sweden acquits activists who smeared paint on Monet painting
Former acting chief curator Per Hedstrom said that he wouldn’t comment on the ruling but was worried it could be interpreted "as a signal that it is OK to do something like this."
Africa...
More people died in one month in one city in Sudan than in entire Gaza War
Neither Muslims nor the left are especially interested in discussing the topic.
Iran pushes new health and science alliance to expand influence in Africa
Tehran outlined plans to train students, share medical technology, and set up joint production of vaccines and bio-similar drugs with African nations, framing the partnership as a strategic expansion of Iran’s health diplomacy despite ongoing sanctions.
Entertainment...
Paramount launches a hostile $108 billion bid to snatch Warner from Netflix
Paramount is making an all-cash offer, telling Warner shareholders it can beat Netflix’s "inferior" $83 billion offer.
Semafor: Finger-pointing in Washington as Paramount goes hostile
Paramount’s aggressive quest for Warner Bros. is backfiring in Washington, where some officials have grown frustrated with widespread speculation that a politicized Justice Department would play favorites for the conservative Ellison family.
ABC signs Jimmy Kimmel to a one-year contract extension
The move mirrors similar actions in Nazi Germany, when critics of Hitler were signed to extensions to appease the fascist government.
Maher warns his friendship with Kimmel may crack over ‘woke’ politics
He blasted the idea of cutting off friends and family over voting for Trump after Kimmel’s wife — who also runs his show’s writers’ room — admitted she issued an ultimatum to her own relatives. Maher pushed back, arguing, “Ultimatums don’t make people rethink their politics. They make them rethink you.”
Environment...
Obama judge throws out Trump order blocking development of wind energy
Judge Patti Saris ruled in favor of a coalition of state attorneys general from 17 states and Washington, D.C., led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, that challenged Trump’s day one order that paused leasing and permitting for wind energy projects.
Trump Threatens Mexico With Tariffs Over Water Dispute
President Trump threatened to impose a 5% tariff on imports from Mexico for violating the terms of a 1944 treaty requiring that Mexico deliver millions of gallons of water to the U.S.
Education...
Abbott says Turning Point USA will expand in Texas schools
Gov. Greg Abbott vowed to expand Club America chapters into every Texas high school and warned districts against blocking them as he and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick cast Turning Point USA’s youth movement as a moral mission inspired by the late Charlie Kirk’s legacy.
Science...
‘Living Nostradamus’ warns 2026 solar storms pose biggest threat
Brazilian mystic Athos Salomé says the next solar peak in early 2026 could trigger major blackouts and communications failures, calling it the most immediate danger compared to his other predictions of geopolitical conflict, global instability, and emerging diseases.
Travel...
'Make travel family friendly again': Trump admin launches $1B effort to improve airport experience
DOT encourages airports to use funds to add play areas, nursing pods, workout spaces.
Disney reportedly doubles down as park guests complain they can’t abuse disability policy to skip lines
The company is tightening eligibility for its expedited-line DAS program after years of rampant misuse, now requiring video vetting and medical review to block guests faking disabilities to skip lines.
Sports...
2026 World Cup To Host ‘Pride Match’ Featuring Two Countries That Criminalize Being Gay
Egypt and Iran will face off in Seattle's "Pride Match" during the 2026 World Cup.
Animals...
Beeple puts Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg heads on robot dogs that 'poop' NFTs
Artist Mike Winkelmann, who goes by the moniker Beeple, created an exhibit called "Regular Animals" that featured some of the world's most influential men as robotic dogs.
Dec. 9, 2004 - Hot Christmas gifts for 2004... Flat-panel TVs... Digital cameras... Sandwich makers... Printers... Watching TV remotely... TiVo... iPods in different colors... PDAs... Ultimate gifts that you'll never be able to afford...