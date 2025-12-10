Morning Brief 2025-12-10

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.
News...
Musk says DOGE was only 'somewhat successful,' wouldn't do it again
"Instead of doing DOGE, I would have ... worked at my companies, essentially, and they wouldn't have been burning the cars," Musk said, in reference to a spate of vandalism at Tesla dealerships in the wake of the government spending cuts.
Trump administration moves to jump-start a nuclear renaissance with financing for up to 10 new reactors
The Energy Department’s revamped loan office will back early projects with low-interest financing as the president pushes to quadruple nuclear capacity, aiming to cut red tape, revive stalled innovation, and meet surging energy demand driven by AI and manufacturing.
Justice Gorsuch exposes attorney’s illogical defense of unchecked bureaucracy
"There is no such thing in our constitutional order as a fourth branch of government that’s quasi-judicial and quasi-legislative," said Justice Gorsuch.
Trump implores Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito to remain on Supreme Court
Politico’s White House bureau chief Dasha Burns asked Trump during an interview if he would like to see Alito or Thomas retire so he can appoint a younger conservative to the Supreme Court.
Georgia Democrat refers to United States as ‘world’s number one bully,’ ‘the great Satan’
Hank Johnson first became a household name when he suggested that Guam might "tip over" if the military stationed too many troops there.
Somali fraud scandal exposes clash between assimilation and America’s patience
A billion-dollar welfare scheme in Minnesota has reignited the debate over whether the U.S. can defend its own citizens and demand assimilation without being smeared as xenophobic.
Comer warns alleged fraud seen in Minnesota is likely more widespread than initially believed
Comer said his committee is investigating several areas and that revelations from whistleblowers counter Democrat claims that illegal aliens are not on welfare programs and that there is no fraud or abuse within the welfare system.
As federal investigation expands, MN Gov. Walz tells Seattle crowd he'll welcome more Somalis
“We have in Minnesota per capita wise, more refugees than any other state. Right now our neighbors are being demonized. Our neighbors are being terrorized and literally picked up off the streets.”
Treasury Dept. tells Erika Kirk Turning Point USA not under investigation, following social media rumors
The Treasury Department sent a letter last week to conservative influencer Erika Kirk with findings that contradict fraud allegations about the finances at Turning Point USA and could help her refute those claims, sources told CBS News.
Charlotte City Council slammed for shelling out millions on PR following train stabbings
The Democrat-run city’s latest action comes after two widely publicized stabbings, including one that ended fatally on Charlotte’s train system and sparked a national conversation on rising crime and lax prosecution in urban areas of the country.
Plane crash-lands on top of Toyota on busy Florida freeway following engine trouble
The aircraft crash-landed right on top of the unsuspecting driver on I-95 on Monday night ... and the whole thing was captured on camera. Everyone survived with only minor injuries.
NYC Chipotle customer allegedly ‘bit into a rodent’ inside burrito bowl ordered through DoorDash: Lawsuit
The woman claims she chomped down on a dead rodent delivered in her order, causing physical and emotional harm, while Chipotle insists the object was just a piece of chicken.
Politics...
Trump to focus on economy during Pennsylvania rally as cost-of-living worries persist
The economy has come back to the forefront of the political debate ahead of the midterms.
Susie Wiles says Trump will 'campaign like it's 2024 again' during next year's midterms
The White House chief of staff said most administrations try to localize midterm elections and keep federal officials away. However, she intends to do the opposite.
Conservatives seethe over Mike Johnson and a broken promise
In July, Johnson promised a group of conservatives that the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act would be attached to the NDAA.
Senate GOP unites behind health care proposal as chamber prepares to vote Thursday on ACA subsidies
The Senate is expected to vote on the dueling proposals on Thursday, but neither is expected to pass.
Gavin Newsom laughs after Tim Walz claims he's too masculine
"I think I scare them a little bit. That's why they spend so much time on me." Newsom erupted in laughter at the notion that Walz's masculinity was alienating young men from the Democrat Party. "No, I'm serious!" Walz said. "Because I can fix a truck, they know I'm not bulls**tting on this."
Inside the left’s push to reshape 2028 with ranked-choice voting
States and cities already using ranked-choice voting show how marginal candidates gain leverage. In a Democrat primary, that means more influence for the party’s far-left wing.
Governors’ ‘unity’ forum turns into swipe at Trump
The National Cathedral event was billed as a bipartisan look at political violence, but Gov. Shapiro used it to lecture about “moral clarity” and blame the president's rhetoric for the rise in political violence — all without acknowledging that Trump himself was literally shot in an attempted assassination.
Jasmine Crockett’s vain Senate run already tearing Democrats apart
Democrats immediately turned on each other after her announcement, with allies of rival candidates blasting her record, activists predicting a quick defeat, and party voices rejecting her habit of crying “racism” whenever she’s criticized.
Democrat wins Miami mayor’s race for the first time in nearly 30 years
Higgins spoke frequently about Trump’s immigration crackdown, claiming she has heard of many people in Miami who were worried about family members being detained.
Georgia Democrat indicted for alleged pandemic relief fraud
State Rep. Sharon Henderson is accused of fraudulently receiving nearly $18K after claiming to have worked as a substitute teacher in 2020. Prosecutors said she had not worked the job since 2018.
Fonts...
Rubio stages font coup: Times New Roman ousts Calibri
Rubio on Tuesday ordered diplomats to return to using Times New Roman font in official communications, calling his predecessor Antony Blinken's decision to adopt Calibri a "wasteful" diversity move. The department under Blinken in 2023 had switched to Calibri, saying this was a more accessible font for people with disabilities.
Economy...
Instacart is charging different prices to different customers — on the same grocery items in the same stores, bombshell study reveals
“Instacart is a black hole for the retailer,” an industry executive said. “The classic rub in the scenario is, ‘Whose customer is it — Instacart’s or the grocer’s?'”
Boomers wanted grandkids. The Fed helped price them out of existence.
Relentless price spikes in housing, health care, and education — powered by years of cheap money and Fed intervention — have pushed marriage and birth rates to historic lows while propping up home values for older generations.
Immigration...
ICE locks up pedophiles, other violent illegal aliens as DHS launches ‘worst of the worst’ searchable site
"Americans can see for themselves the criminal illegal aliens that we are arresting and removing from their communities."
NYT tries to rescue Democrats on border chaos with a laughable ‘Biden just misjudged it’ excuse
The Times attempted to spin open-border policies as mere political blunders, ignoring Biden’s early shutdown of enforcement, mass releases, and amnesty pushes — all of which created the crisis Democrats now pretend to misunderstand.
WAR news...
Hegseth: AI autonomous warfighting systems are the future, and they’ll be made in America
The Federalist traveled with Hegseth over the weekend where he delivered the keynote address outlining the forthcoming National Defense Strategy. But before he gave that speech, the secretary was briefed on the latest in military technological innovation and toured some industrial facilities.
War Department confirms 87 narco-terrorists killed, blasts 'scummy reporting' of major news site
"If you are a narco-terrorist, no matter what country you're from, if Venezuela or another country, and you wish to poison the American people, we will hunt you, and we will kill you," Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson said.
Israel...
Soros, Ford Foundation fund European nonprofit targeting US companies for doing business in Israel
The official Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement has relied on the Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations' work.
Europe...
Europe sidelined as Trump and Xi cut rare-earth deal that leaves the EU begging for scraps
The latest trade talks showed Washington and Beijing setting the terms while Europe — dependent on China for critical minerals and lacking the muscle for confrontation — can do little but complain as Macron pleads for relief from a crushing trade imbalance.
Brigitte Macron slammed after calling feminist protesters ‘stupid b***hes’ in backstage video
Activists disrupted a Paris show to protest comedian Ary Abittan over past rape allegations, and backstage Brigitte Macron told him that if they caused trouble, “We’ll toss them out,” calling the demonstrators “stupid b***hes.”
Asia...
Porn star Bonnie Blue faces up to 15 years in jail after being detained over ‘Bangbus’ stunt in Bali
Indonesian police detained the British OnlyFans creator after seizing cameras, condoms, and loads of erectile drugs during a raid tied to alleged porn production with tourists. Ms. Blue gained fame for having sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours in a documentary about her career.
Entertainment...
Nearly half of Netflix kids’ shows expose children to LGBT propaganda: Report
While Netflix and Warner Bros. lock horns over a possible merger, some parents are worried it will expand the LGBT messaging seen in nearly half of Netflix’s children’s programming to other programs that would come under its umbrella.
Netflix recasts Cinderella’s villains as victims in latest fairy-tale rewrite
The streamer’s upcoming 2026 film flips the stepsisters into the heroes, sparking backlash from viewers who say Hollywood keeps pushing the "misunderstood villain" trope instead of writing anything new.
Gwen Stefani blasted by activist for promoting Christian prayer app during Christmas season
Internet trolls claimed the Catholic singer is pushing a political agenda.
David Spade slams mall for omitting ‘Christmas’ from tree-lighting ceremony
The comedian mocked a Michigan mall for refusing to say the word at its own tree-lighting ceremony, calling it “bulls**t” and pointing out that even non-Christians aren’t offended by a holiday everyone knows is Christmas.
Media...
Bari Weiss poaches ABC News’ Matt Guttman who said Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin’s texts were ‘touching’
Matt Gutman is now set to become a chief correspondent for CBS News as the network praises his “fearlessness” and prepares to feature him across flagship shows.
Environment...
Supreme Court to decide this week whether to take up 'climate' case allowing oil company to be sued
The left wants to use oil companies as a piggy bank to fund its big government policies, much the same way the government did with the "big tobacco" lawsuits in the 1990s.
LGBTQIA2S+...
Florida AG launches sweeping RICO case against medical groups over child sex-changes
James Uthmeier accuses leading organizations of pushing harmful sex-change protocols on minors through deceptive guidelines, seeking fines, dissolution, and bans on future claims as the state targets what it calls a lucrative, ideology-driven industry.
Education...
School district trampled due process in criminal probe of student for Charlie Kirk message: Lawsuit
The student got permission from the front office to honor the slain activist on "spirit rock," but officials accused her of criminal vandalism, coerced a confession, searched her phone without a warrant, and never informed her of her rights, the lawsuit says.
California high school hosted adult livestream with drag queens, foot-licking, and a mock crucifixion
A top San Diego high school rented out its gymnasium to a production company that filmed a 24-hour livestream for an adult content site. The school district now claims that the company violated the terms of the agreement it had signed, while the company says it did not.
Health...
How Trump’s latest drug deal could save lives in America and Britain
The agreement pushes the U.K. to pay more for new medicines while easing its strict rationing rules, giving drugmakers room to lower U.S. prices and expanding access for British patients long denied treatments under the single-payer system.
AI...
Viral video shows priest tossing ICE out of his church and mocking Trump — and, of course, it's not real
Opponents of ICE are thrilled over a viral video showing a priest publicly condemning ICE agents from his church. The priest stands defiantly outside of a church bellowing against ICE and mocking Trump before his supporters applaud and clap at his speech. Only one problem ...
NY Times: Why the AI boom is unlike the dot-com boom
Silicon Valley is again betting everything on a new technology. But the mania is not a reboot of the late-1990s frenzy.
WSJ: Wall Street is shaking off fears of an AI bubble. For now.
The valuations of some artificial intelligence companies are approaching those of the dot-com boom. But investors worry that pulling money from today’s market risks future gains.
US bank executives say AI will boost productivity, cut jobs
JPMorgan Chase's consumer and community banking chief Marianne Lake said at the Goldman Sachs financial services conference the bank has doubled productivity to 6% with AI, from a previous 3% without it.
Wells Fargo expects more job cuts, will roll out AI gradually in 2026
CEO Charlie Scharf said that AI was extremely significant, both in terms of the efficiencies it can drive and "what it is going to potentially do to headcount."
Technology...
Hipsters want to bring back rotary phones
If it weren't annoying enough to deal with records and CDs coming back, now they want to bring back rotary phones.
Related flashback: Hitler’s rotary phone, ‘the most destructive weapon of all time,’ sold for $243,000
The phone was presented to Hitler by the Wehrmacht and was used by the Nazi leader to send millions of men to their deaths.
Dec. 10, 2008 - Illinois Gov. Blagojevich has 4% approval rating… Big 3 bailout… Unions… 'The Christmas Sweater' story… One of the best calls in program history... Caller hangs up on Glenn... Palm reader analyzes Glenn’s hand...