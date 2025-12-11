Morning Brief 2025-12-11

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Erika Kirk
TOPIC: Charlie Kirk's final words to the world.
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Miles Sundeen
TOPIC: Canadian woman considers medically assisted suicide after years of living in pain.
Glenn Beck...
Glenn Beck works to save pain-racked Canadian woman left at euthanasia dead end by broken socialist health care system
A woman unable to receive treatment for her painful disease was contemplating state-facilitated suicide — then Glenn Beck stepped in.
Canada's health care system planned to kill a woman. America's will save her (with help from Glenn Beck).
It took less than a decade for Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying program to go from a compassionate means for terminally ill patients to end their lives to a full-blown euthanasia program that kills the poor, veterans, and people with depression.
CBC: Health policy expert says Glenn Beck's focus on Canadian woman's medical case distracts from the real issues
“Whatever kind of foolish opportunism that Glenn Beck is demonstrating for his own purposes, we, I think, should try not to be distracted by that,” McIntosh told Canada’s state-funded broadcaster. McIntosh said that while Beck can pay whatever the surgery may cost, it’s not what most Americans can afford.
News...
Trump backs Senate GOP bill to give Americans $1,500 checks for health care
The bill, which had been on track to receive a vote in the Senate this week, is an attempt to reduce mounting costs for the 24 million Americans on Obamacare.
Trump sinks anonymous reports by reaffirming support for Hegseth, Noem
“I think my Cabinet is fantastic. I read the same stories that I’m unhappy with, this one or that one, and I’m not. I think the Cabinet has done a great job,” he said. He detailed his support for both Hegseth and Noem, specifically.
Erika Kirk furiously rebukes conspiracy theorists peddling garbage about her dead husband
In the weeks that followed the brutal gunning down of her husband, conspiracy nuts such as Candace Owens have spewed unfounded claims about his death and raised questions about the funeral arrangements.
Devine: Mystery deepens as to why it took the FBI nearly 5 years to finally bust the suspected J6 pipe bomber
In the wake of Biden’s insane racial pandering following the BLM riots, it would have been most inconvenient if a black man were the pipe bomber. Maybe the answer to the mystery is as simple as the fact that Wray’s FBI just didn’t want to look too closely at a suspect who would wreck the Biden White House’s narrative.
Federal judge blocks Trump's National Guard deployment in LA
In a ruling on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, a Clinton appointee, determined that the deployed members of the California National Guard must return to the control of Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Man stabbed by illegal alien on NC train was good Samaritan trying to help other riders: Authorities
Prosecutors said Honduran national Oscar Solarzarno was swigging booze and yelling at riders when Kenyon Dobie stood up and told him to stop on the Friday night train. Solarzano knifed him in the chest for his efforts, prosecutors said at a hearing Monday.
If your state didn’t receive a failing grade on this left-wing test, call your governor
The Giffords Law Center released its annual State Gun Law Scorecard, which grades states on their “gun safety” policies. Unsurprisingly California was ranked at the top, with an “A” score. Meanwhile states like Wyoming or Mississippi were given an “F.”
Documents: Wisconsin judge in Trump electors case didn’t write his own ruling
Newly unsealed filings allege the Dane County judge used a retired colleague with a long-standing grudge to craft a key ruling against Trump-aligned defendants, raising questions of bias and impropriety as Democrats push the case toward a midterm-season trial.
Flashback: Boston raised Somali flag over City Hall to symbolize 'conquering colonialism'
Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu celebrated the event and said the city declared July 1, 2025, as Somali Independence Day.
Politics...
House GOP defections boost Democrat effort to restore power of federal unions
A bloc of 13 Republicans helped Democrats move a bill to overturn the president’s executive order curbing collective bargaining for federal workers, setting up a final House vote before the measure heads to the Senate. The push, led by a Maine Democrat, aims to roll back limits on roughly a million federal employees.
Congressman reveals secret weapon in defense bill: Bureaucracy bunker buster
Rep. Glenn Grothman says NDAA cuts up to 19% of civilian jobs, saving an estimated $30 billion.
Horowitz: Liz Warren hustles Trump with a housing bill from hell
The Massachusetts senator’s bill shoves more buyers into overpriced homes, expands federal control, and turbocharges demand — the perfect setup for a crash blamed on the White House, not Congress.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker threatens retaliation over Indiana map fight despite his own partisan redraw a few years ago
As Indiana weighs a new congressional map, Pritzker is warning he’ll “take action,” even though he signed Illinois’ heavily gerrymandered maps in 2021 — graded an “F” by Princeton.
Jasmine Crockett stumbles when confronted with her past comments that Latino voters who support Trump have a 'slave mentality'
"Around a million Latino voters in Texas were voting for Trump, do they all have slave mentality?" asked Jake Tapper. Some say Tapper was only going hard on Crockett because he knows she has no chance in the general election, and he wants to sabotage her before she gets the Democrat nomination. Some say that, not me, just some.
Rachel Maddow regrets not pressing Kamala Harris more during puff piece interview about ‘107 Days’ memoir
Maddow said the former VP was far sharper off camera and regrets letting a “safe” interview stand, especially after Harris’ memoir aired her doubts about Pete Buttigieg and took shots at Josh Shapiro — who later called her claims “complete and utter bulls**t.”
Dem House rep moves to impeach RFK Jr.
The Republican-led House is not expected to approve the articles.
Affordability...
White House deploys JD Vance to bolster affordability messaging
According to a Politico poll published last week, 46% of Americans said the cost of living in the U.S. is the worst they can ever remember.
CNBC panel says Biden owns the affordability crisis: ‘Full stop’
"The affordability issue is from the 22% increase in prices under Biden — full stop."
Ben Shapiro: Is ‘affordability’ a Democrat hoax?
Trump has alienated an awful lot of Hispanic Republicans with some of the more public-facing ICE actions. And a lot of Hispanic Republicans, who were driven away from the Democratic Party by its social radicalism and DEI, have been moving back because Democrats have been moving away from those discussions and back toward “affordability.” This is the issue of the day: “affordability.”
Blue-state energy mandates drive higher power bills as Trump spotlights affordability
New analysis shows states with aggressive renewable mandates facing steeper electricity costs and bigger rate-hike requests, while fossil-fuel-heavy red states keep prices lower. Utilities admit decades of chasing green subsidies helped push rates up, leaving consumers stuck with the bill.
Economy...
A divided Fed cuts interest rates again, as concerns about the job market outweigh fears of tariff-fueled inflation
Powell said the central bank believes that there has been an “overstatement” in recent jobs numbers of about 60,000 jobs. In his view, data showing that payrolls have been pacing at about 40,000 jobs added per month are, in fact, really pacing at 20,000 jobs lost per month.
Mortgage-rate projections for the next 5 years
Forecasts show mortgage rates sticking in the mid-6% range as long-term Treasury yields stay above 4%, with no credible outlook for a return to 3% rates and only major economic turmoil likely to push them much lower.
Immigration...
'A direct path to Citizenship': Trump announces official launch of Trump Gold Card visa program
On Wednesday, Trump announced the launch of the Trump Gold Card, an expedited pathway to U.S. residence and even citizenship for a premium price. Applicants still have to pass vetting in addition to fees that start at $1 million.
Northern states saw record illegal border crossings under Biden admin
Several states posted record highs earlier in the surge.
DHS secures deal for its own fleet of 737 jets for deportations in effort to save Americans millions
The deal is worth nearly $140 million and is being covered by some of the funds the department received in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act earlier this year.
Somali student in Minnesota threatens to ‘pop’ ICE agents in expletive-ridden, viral rant
“ICE, I actually heard you guys pulled up to Owatonna, the big O, and you pulled up when I was not there? Y’all so p**s-ass s**t, boy. You’re gonna get popped next time I see you,” he raged in the clip. “Bring the whole cavalry. Yeah, boy, you guys are scared.”
WAR news...
Trump says US military has seized an oil tanker from Venezuela: 'Largest one ever seized actually'
"Today, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Coast Guard, with support from the Department of War, executed a seizure warrant for a crude oil tanker used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran," Pam Bondi wrote on X.
Trump warns Colombian President Gustavo Petro is 'going to be next' in drug trafficking crackdown
“Colombia is producing a lot of drugs,” Trump said, according to Politico. “So [Petro] better wise up or he’ll be next. He’ll be next soon. I hope he’s listening, he’s going to be next.”
World...
Thomas Massie introduces resolution to withdraw US from 'Cold War relic' NATO
"We should withdraw from NATO and use that money to defend our own country, not socialist countries."
White House says ‘no change’ to policy on Taiwan despite wording in National Security Strategy
The new Trump security strategy document stressed the importance of deterring China's aggressiveness, but a small wording shift over Taiwan raised questions. The White House says nothing has changed.
Inside Ukraine’s daring ‘operation spiderweb’ drone attack that crippled Russia's bomber fleet
Ukrainian intelligence smuggled armed drones into Russia using fake cabin structures, then remotely opened the roofs and launched more than 100 strike drones at four air bases, blasting parked bombers in a coordinated hit that stunned Moscow’s security services.
Entertainment...
Matt Walsh: The real reason Hollywood keeps turning villains into heroes
Hollywood wants your children to believe they live in a world without villains.
'Zootopia 2' teaches kids they have trauma and it’s their parents’ fault
Now Disney seems to be pushing the message that the happiest place on earth is as far away from your family as possible.
Russell Crowe blasts ‘Gladiator 2’ for lacking ‘moral core’ that made the first one great
The actor won an Oscar for his portrayal of Maximus in the first “Gladiator.”
Hilary Swank apologizes for lashing out at mom taking terminally ill sons on Make-A-Wish trip
Swank snapped at a woman for seemingly taking her picture at the airport — but the woman says she was just taking out her phone in an effort to find her two Make-A-Wish sons and her husband.
Comedian Andy Dick turned blue during apparent OD, says strip mall security guard
Andy Dick had some bystanders convinced the infamous actor had died right in front of them when he suffered an apparent overdose on Hollywood Boulevard — one of Los Angeles’ most famous tourist attractions.
'Jeopardy!' champion arrested on felony secret-peeping charges in North Carolina
Deputies say two-time winner Joey DeSena planted a hidden bathroom camera to record someone without consent, leading to his arrest.
Media...
Trump says he wants a new owner for CNN as part of any sale of Warner Bros. Discovery: ‘A very dishonest group of people’
Streaming giant Netflix has agreed to buy WBD’s Warner Bros. studio and its HBO Max streaming service, leaving CNN’s current management intact. But Paramount Skydance wants to buy all of WBD, including CNN — and put the latter under the news chief of its CBS subsidiary, Bari Weiss.
LGBTQIA2S+...
DC appeals court upholds Trump’s prohibition on ‘trans’ soldiers in the military
A divided panel paused a lower court’s injunction and affirmed the Pentagon’s judgment that the policy strengthens readiness, cohesion, and cost control, pointing to a prior Supreme Court ruling that already signaled the administration is likely to prevail.
DOJ moves to enforce Trump order keeping male inmates out of women’s prisons
The administration directed PREA auditors to stop enforcing Obama-era identity-based housing rules, pushing prisons back to sex-based placement.
Newsom reveals he wants ‘to see trans kids’
He said there is “no governor that’s done more pro-trans legislation” than he has.
Education...
'It's such a shame that your people survived': Columbia report details 'disturbing' anti-Semitism from instructors at Ivy League school
Some instructors smeared Israeli and Jewish students as colonists, occupiers, and murderers. One used an introductory astronomy class to rail against "genocide" in Gaza.
Harvard ousts director of human rights center targeted by Trump admin over rampant anti-Semitism
Mary T. Bassett accused Israel of "potential genocide" in a message to students and faculty.
Health...
Medicare prescription drugs could cost $500 billion more than expected over the next decade
A blog post by Congressional Budget Office staff dropped a bombshell: Spending on Medicare prescription drug coverage has exploded.
AI...
Dear, parents: What to tell your kids about work in the age of AI
Every technological revolution in history has created more opportunities in the long run, even if the transition was bumpy. Research finds that the least automatable tasks are those that rely on uniquely human qualities: empathy, ethical judgment, creativity, critical thinking, interpersonal communication, and leadership.
Sports...
Michigan coach arrested shortly after being fired
Sherrone Moore was in custody in the Washtenaw County Jail on Wednesday night as a suspect in an alleged assault, just hours after he was fired as Michigan's football coach for having what the school said was an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member."
Philly high school football players miss championship game after arrest in Florida
Deputies say the eight teens actively carried out a coordinated theft at a Dick’s Sporting Goods, stuffing more than $2,000 in merchandise into bags before their championship game, leading to arrests, charges, and a public scolding from Sheriff Grady Judd as their team later lost 26-6.
Dec. 11, 2019 - Key Ukrainian official blows up Democrats’ impeachment argument... Time's Man of the Year is Greta Thunberg... Glenn says Trump should make the Senate hearings into a literal circus...