Morning Brief 2025-12-16

Glenn Beck slams Canada's 'immoral' MAID program
Ezra Levant talked with Glenn Beck who explained why he stepped up to help a Saskatchewan woman receive life-saving treatment for a rare illness after she was unable to get surgery in Canada.
Radical anti-Israel group planned to bomb Los Angeles buildings marked with Hamas triangles, FBI reveals
Federal prosecutors say members of an extremist cell plotted five coordinated New Year’s Eve bombings, using Hamas symbols, pro-Palestinian propaganda, and detailed attack plans before the FBI intervened and seized explosive materials, weapons discussions, and plans targeting ICE.
New Year’s Eve LA terror plot suspects lived in upscale California suburbs
Despite their extremist anti-capitalist ideology, the suspects who were arrested for allegedly plotting a bombing campaign in and around Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve appear to hail from upscale areas.
Clinton-appointed judge orders FBI to destroy seized Comey emails
The D.C. judge granted a motion by James Comey’s associate to force destruction of emails obtained through a court-approved warrant, a move critics say cripples the prosecution’s ability to re-indict or try Comey as the Justice Department scrambles to appeal.
Democrat-led federal agencies allegedly blocked efforts to investigate Clinton Foundation
Newly released emails show Obama-Biden DOJ and FBI leaders halted subpoenas, interviews, and evidence-sharing ahead of the 2016 election, sidelining agents and prosecutors investigating the Clinton Foundation while later withholding key details when the case was briefly reopened.
Resigning DC police chief accused of manipulating crime data to make the city look better
A House Oversight report found MPD leadership pressured commanders to downgrade offenses to keep them out of public crime reports, accusing Chief Pamela Smith of fostering a culture of intimidation and misleading residents about crime in the nation’s capital.
Authorities release new footage, offer $50,000 bounty for Brown shooting suspect
The frenzied manhunt continues after authorities released a person of interest on Sunday night.
10 major laws taking effect in California in 2026
From banning masks for law enforcement officers to completely banning plastic bags in stores, here is an overview of what Californians can expect.
Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2025 is AI ‘slop’
“Slop” was first used in the 1700s to mean soft mud, but it evolved more generally to mean something of little value. The definition has since expanded to mean “digital content of low quality that is produced usually in quantity by means of artificial intelligence.”
Atlanta police arrest homeowner who cops say shot 2 teenage porch pirates
One teen was shot in the arm, the other in the foot. A neighbor offered this advice, "Don't go and steal people's packages." Another neighbor said he could understand the frustration, "But to shoot them. I don’t know." A third neighbor weighed in to say, "Crazy to me. Like, you call the police. That’s what police are for."
Rob Reiner’s son went on meth-fueled outbursts as parents threatened to kick him out: Report
Sources say Nick Reiner had long been volatile — destroying his parents’ guesthouse, threatening family members, and cycling through drug-fueled rages — before being arrested after Rob and Michele Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home.
Rob Reiner made chilling comment about loving ‘all’ his children, ‘even the bad ones,’ shortly before he was murdered
Weeks before he and his wife were found stabbed to death, Reiner told Piers Morgan that "Stand By Me" reflected his sensibility because it carried a theme of loving all your children.
Trump responds to Reiner murder, says director was ‘tortured and struggling’ with TDS
Many conservatives responded to the post by voicing their disappointment with Trump’s comments, while some others underscored Reiner’s repeated attacks on Trump, which included calls for the president to be indicted and framing the president as an enemy of democracy.
Trump, Senate GOP clobber Biden’s confirmation numbers as year comes to close
Senate Republicans are pushing through a 97-nominee package that puts Trump at 417 confirmations this term, easily surpassing Biden’s pace as the GOP uses its rule changes to break months of Democrat obstruction and fast-track the president’s picks across the government.
Democrats threaten another shutdown over expiring Obamacare subsidies
Senate Democrats are openly weighing a repeat shutdown strategy after Republicans blocked an extension of Obamacare tax credits, with progressives signaling they may use the January funding deadline as leverage despite warnings it could trigger another prolonged government closure.
Democrats say they need leadership green light to back GOP bills to extend ACA tax credits
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has declined to weigh in on either of the proposals, which would extend the subsidies for one or two years, pressing instead for his partisan plan to extend those benefits for three years.
Poll: Fraud is a big problem, and Tim Walz hasn't done enough to stop it
Nearly seven in 10 Minnesotans say Walz "needs to do more," according to a new poll.
MTG gets engaged to Trump-loving White House reporter ahead of exit from Congress: ‘Happily ever after’
Outgoing firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got engaged to Brian Glenn, chief White House correspondent for Real America’s Voice, three weeks before she is set to step down from Congress.
High cost of goods is causing consumers to spend less for the holidays, CNBC survey finds
Overall, 41% of Americans plan to spend less for the holidays this year, six points higher than a year ago.
New Trump tariffs collection hits $200 billion, Customs says
If the Supreme Court rules that Trump’s new tariffs are illegal, it is possible the court could say that companies that have paid the duties so far are entitled to refunds.
Regulators blocked Amazon-iRobot deal, now bankruptcy sends company back to China
At the time the deal was blocked, the FTC was chaired by Biden appointee Lina Khan, who quickly became known for her aggressive approach to antitrust enforcement, particularly toward large technology companies. Khan now serves as NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s transition team chair.
Wisconsin sanctuary push heads to court with major national implications
A new case before the state’s Democrat-controlled Supreme Court could bar sheriffs from honoring ICE detainers, threatening long-standing federal cooperation agreements and potentially turning Wisconsin into a sanctuary state as illegal immigration and public safety concerns escalate.
‘Rents will come down’ — but not in sanctuary cities: Loan agent chronicles homes apparently abandoned by illegal aliens
The Texas-based agent says Trump-era FHA changes cutting off illegal aliens from taxpayer-backed loans have triggered foreclosures and sudden move-outs, easing rental pressure in parts of Texas while leaving high-cost sanctuary jurisdictions largely unaffected.
Trump signs order labeling fentanyl ‘weapon of mass destruction’
"There's no doubt that America's adversaries are trafficking fentanyl into the United States, in part because they want to kill Americans," Trump said. "If this were a war, that would be one of the worst wars."
White House reportedly sent Netanyahu scathing message after he violated Gaza ceasefire
According to Axios, U.S. officials privately warned Israel after the killing of Hamas commander Raed Saad, saying Netanyahu’s move violated the Gaza deal and risked embarrassing the president, while Israeli officials insisted Hamas broke the truce first.
John Fetterman breaks with Democrats, slams party’s Palestinian statehood stance as ‘absolute betrayal’
The senator says hostile language toward the Jewish state is becoming part of the Democratic Party platform.
Party’s over, Paris: Fearful French cancel NYE concert on Champs-Élysées as migrant violence grows
The Paris police, which pressed the mayor to scrap the concert, cited security concerns such as “unpredictable crowd movements” without going into details — but critics loudly blamed France’s open-door immigration policies.
Australian PM says suspect in Hanukkah massacre had been investigated for terror ties, determined he wasn't a threat
The leftist leader vows to use terror attack to push more gun control laws.
Parents of man who disarmed Sydney shooter speak out about son's courage: 'My son is a hero'
"I am so proud of my son because he is a hero all around Australia," Mohammad added. "There isn't a news agency that hasn't shown the heroic work he did. Even President Trump thanked him for his actions," his father finished. "He is a man who sacrificed his life and himself to save lives."
‘It was a matter of conscience’: Hero’s family reveal why he risked his life to disarm Bondi shooter
Family members say Ahmed "doesn’t discriminate" and would have done anything to save lives during the attack.
Bondi Beach hero helped disarm terrorist before police mistakenly shot him: Report
A man who rushed in to help disarm one of the terrorists who fired at a crowd celebrating Hanukkah in Australia’s famous Bondi Beach was mistakenly shot by police and tackled by bystanders, according to a new report.
‘He’s a good boy’: Mother of Bondi Beach terrorist praises son
“Anyone would wish to have a son like my son.”
Detective killed Bondi Beach terror suspect with ‘once in a lifetime shot’ from over 100 feet away
The cop, whose identity has not been reported, was estimated to be about 130 feet away when he shot and killed Akram, according to the report.
Angry Aussie who stomped on Bondi Beach gunman’s head says he did something ‘every Australian wanted to do’
“People were just stomping on his head. I got a pretty good shot on his head as well, but I feel like it was pretty well deserved considering the circumstances,” Barnfield told the Sun.
Jenny McCarthy says Charlie Kirk helped deepen her Christian faith
“I was so broken ... when he was shot, I prayed and prayed and prayed, and then I was calling every doctor I possibly could, saying, ‘Tell me that this wound is something that could be healed.' ... It was such a dark day. ... With every horrible thing, if you find the good, it can help you move forward."
Leslie Jones wants every ICE employee to go to prison: 'Y'all know y'all did wrong stuff!'
"Girl, I'm hoping, this is what I'm hoping, that midterms, people come out and vote like crazy to switch it over, and then the reckoning comes," Jones said, using extremely hurtful gendered language.
Trump files 'powerhouse' $10 billion lawsuit against BBC over documentary editing his J6 remarks
""The formerly respected and now disgraced BBC defamed President Trump by intentionally, maliciously, and deceptively doctoring his speech in a brazen attempt to interfere in the 2024 Presidential Election."
USA Today reporter mocked after mislabeling Revolutionary War flag as extremist symbol
Zach Schermele claimed a senior Education Department official displayed a “Christian nationalist” banner, only for critics to point out it was the historic Appeal to Heaven flag tied to George Washington and America’s founding, triggering widespread backlash and ridicule online.
Scott Pelley blames everyone but CBS for network’s tanked credibility
Pelley claims guests avoid his show out of "fear," but "60 Minutes" has a long record of deceptive edits, partisan framing, and anti-Trump spin, which is driving people away.
Scientists now say global warming is even worse than they thought!
New data going back to 1781 shows the planet started out far cooler than assumed, meaning humanity has driven far more warming than official estimates — a revelation researchers say dramatically underscores how much the climate system has already been pushed toward dangerous territory.
7 out of 10 Americans say health care system has major issues
Twenty-nine percent of voters, one of the highest figures recorded since 1987, find the cost of health care to be the country’s most urgent health problem — ahead of health care access and obesity.
DeSantis says Florida can regulate AI despite Trump executive order
The governor argued that executive orders cannot pre-empt state authority and said Florida’s proposed AI bill of rights, including bans on unauthorized use of likenesses and protections against deepfakes, fits within constitutional limits even as Republicans remain split over national standards.
Despite executive order, California lawmakers push to regulate AI
A group of 20 California state lawmakers sent a letter before the executive order was signed, asking their congressional counterparts to push back against pre-emption or other efforts to limit flexibility.
What Utah leaders say about Trump’s pre-emption on AI state regulations
Senate Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore believes the federal order will not interfere with Utah’s plans to govern how AI interacts with consumers.
Industry calls for US leadership in AI as a democratic imperative
Top tech firms are hoping a planned AI Export Program out of the Commerce Department will foster international consensus when it comes to promoting “democratic” AI frameworks and preventing “overly prescriptive” regulations.
Trump admin to hire 1,000 specialists for ‘Tech Force’ to build AI, finance projects
The corps of about 1,000 engineers and other specialists will report directly to agency leaders in collaboration with top technology companies such as Amazon Web Services, Apple, and Microsoft.
Google AI summaries are ruining the livelihoods of recipe writers: ‘It’s an extinction event’
AI Mode is mangling recipes by merging instructions from multiple creators — and causing them huge dips in ad traffic.
Drunk raccoon found in liquor store is a repeat offender, officials say
Virginia animal protection officials say the furry bandit is suspected in break-ins at a nearby martial arts studio and Department of Motor Vehicles office.
'Christmas Miracle' — California dog missing since 2021 found tied to Michigan fence
A Sacramento family was stunned when their long-lost pup Choco turned up tied to a Michigan shelter fence, sparking a community-funded effort to fly the 11-year-old escape artist home just in time for the holidays.
