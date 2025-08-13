Did Adam Schiff leak CLASSIFIED info to harm Trump?

A Democratic career intelligence officer has been warning the FBI for years that now-Senator Adam Schiff approved the leak of classified information to smear President Trump, according to a Just The News report. Glenn Beck warns that Schiff CAN’T get away with this because if he can do this to a president, what can the government do to you?
GLENN: Let's see. So John Solomon broke some news yesterday on justthenews.com, which if you don't -- if you don't check that every day, you should.
He is a real, God's honest journalist, an investigative journalist. He's worked for the Washington Post, until he wasn't welcomed there.
He worked for the -- I think he worked for the New York Times, but definitely the Wall Street Journal, until he wasn't welcomed there. And he was like, I -- you know what, I speak my mind. I let the chips fall where they may.
So he started his own thing.
And it's really, really good. But he's been breaking a lot of the stories that are coming, about Russiagate.
Listen to this story. A career intelligence officer who worked for the Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee. For more than a decade, repeatedly warned the FBI, beginning in 2017, that then representative Adam Schiff had approved leaking classified information to smear Donald Trump.
The FBI 302 interview, reports obtained by just The News. State the intelligence staffer, a Democrat by party affiliation. Who described himself as a friend to both Schiff and now California senator and former Republican House Intelligence chairman Devin Nunes, considered the classified leaking to be unethical, illegal, and treasonous.
But was told not to worry about it, because Schiff believed he would be spared prosecution under the Constitution's speech and debate clause. So do you know what that clause is?
It's a really -- it's an amazing clause. Do you know what it is?
STU: This is the one where they can -- where Harry Reid can go on and say, hey. Mitt Romney lied about not paying his taxes.
GLENN: Yeah. He never paid his taxes.
He can't say that, without Mitt Romney not being able to sue him.
If it's not true, you can sue him. Unless you say it on the floor of the House or the Senate. Because then it's -- then it's free speech that they have, that you don't even have.
STU: Yeah. It's like they're extra -- they're extra free.
GLENN: Yeah. They're extra free. They can say whatever they want. And they can't get sued by it.
So he is -- he is leaking this information. But he's leaking it on the floor of the House.
And that way, he can say, I'm covered by the Constitution.
STU: Hmm. He's such a dirtbag. It's unreal.
GLENN: Just a dirtbag. Okay. So this whistle-blower. Again, a Democrat by -- by registration. He has been blowing the whistle on Adam Schiff, and no one would listen to have. The DOJ officials, according to Just the News, showed little interest in pursuing Schiff when the allegations were brought to them years ago, citing the very same excuse the lawmaker had offered in his -- isn't that interesting? So he says, I'm covered by this. And the DOJ says, no, no, no. He's covered by this.
In his most recent interview with the bureau in 2023, the whistle-blower, whose name is redacted, told agents from the FBI's St. Louis office, said that he personally attended a meeting in which Schiff authorized leaking classified information.
Quote, when working in this capacity, redacted staffer's name, was called to an all-staff meeting by Schiff.
In this meeting, Schiff stated, the group would leak classified information, which was derogatory to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.
Schiff stated, that the information would be used to indict Donald Trump. The whistle-blower told investigations that he stated that this would be illegal.
And upon hearing his concerns, unnamed members of the meeting reassured him, they would not be caught leaking classified information.
The staffer made similar claims to agents in the FBI's Washington field office, as early as 2017. Shortly after Trump took office in his first term.
Officials also said, some of the DOJ officials who declined to prosecute a rash of classified leaks during the Russiagate affair remained employed and in positions of power.
A matter that they may be of interest to lawmakers in Congress. This thing is so deep and so nasty.
I mean, if -- if we don't get the people like Adam Schiff, this will happen, if they get away with it. You may, as a Democrat. You may be fine!
Donald Trump, he's -- you cannot allow them to get away with leaking classified information. To destroy another person. Okay.
They knew these were lies. But they needed it to get out.
And it was classified. No one was supposed to know that.
So here, a Congress congressman, and now a senator, a US senator said, don't worry about it.
You're not going to get caught.
Nobody is going to pay for this.
If they do that, and they set this precedent.
And they do get away with it, what is the regulating rule of law?
When they want to do it to somebody else.
And maybe it's somebody you like. What is the regulating rule of law. When the Republicans go, oh, well. You're going to pray that way.
Well, we can do that too. This is where critical thinking comes in.
This is where -- this is what Americans are missing right now.
And it's -- it's not that we're not capable of it.
It's that we're all living in our lizard brains. We're all so freaked out by, Nazi! Nazi!
It's a Nazi!
We're so freaked out by the names that we've all called each other.
We no longer can stop and think
The left is now moving towards no rule of law.
I mean, they're -- Beto is now saying, to the uber, uber left, rules don't matter at all.
It doesn't matter.
We'll do whatever it takes to stop them, and win next time!
Well, to me, that doesn't sound like they're going to do anything new! Except, that's their message to people.
That's not good!
Unethical, illegal, and treasonous.
From somebody who describes Adam Schiff as a friend, and nobody seemed to care.
The -- the stakes just keep getting higher and higher and higher on this particular story. And I'm wondering, I mean, one thing that is not trending. Let me see if I can find the trends here.
Okay. On Google trends, right now, what's trending on Google trends is marshal law.
Marshal law, in Washington, DC. Well, that's -- that's not what's happening in Washington, DC. That's not marshal law.
It is the president's right, because the district of Columbia, is supposed to be a federal district. And it's out of control!
What was the stats on a thousand times. What is it?
STU: I have that here for you. Give me one second. I'll pull it up.
GLENN: There's some crazy amount. More dangerous than Philadelphia. I don't go walk the streets of Philadelphia at night. I don't send my kids, hey, go get a gallon of milk, down the street.
What are the stats, do you have it?
STU: I do. It's just loading as we speak.
Okay. This is from -- and it's from -- this is from the Atlantic.
DC's homicide rate in 2024, roughly 26.4 homicides for every 100,000 residents, is lower than both in 2023 and its peak in the '90s.
But according to data compiled by the council of criminal justice, it's still nearly seven times higher than New York City's rate, which is 3.8 per 100,000.
DC's rate is also worse than that of Philadelphia, Atlanta, and even Chicago.
In fact, it's closer to that of infamously crime ridden cities like Memphis and Detroit, than it is to some other important city areas.
The problem looks even worse, in the most violence-plagued parts of the city. The finding of my report, 2023. Fifty-seven percent of the state's homicides took place in wards seven and eight.
The city's poorest and largest percentage of black residents. In fact, just ten blocks of DC were home to 14 percent of all homicides.
Can you imagine what that area -- 14 percent of entire cities!
GLENN: Yeah. Everybody -- everybody knows somebody that has been killed.
STU: Right. It has to be.
GLENN: Has to be. Has to be.
STU: As in many cities, violence is also hyper concentrated among tight social networks. According to a 2021 report, National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform. Any given city, about 500 people are responsible for 60 to 70 percent of all gun violence in the city.
And this is from -- this is from -- this is from an article that's saying -- it's the Atlantic, former left-leaning situation saying, hey, guys. Like, sure, we can all say it's down.
But are we communicating the real problem here?
Because, I mean, look, from a political perspective, Trump is going to win here. Forget that, for example. All the sideline stuff that everyone is talking about.
When you boil it down to politics. Which is what a lot of people are talking about.
If you are stuck on the side of the debate that says, actually, DC is Disneyland, you're going to lose.
GLENN: And you are going to lose, in a city that has voted for you, time and time and time again. Because somebody is making the killing stop.
I mean, you know, what do they say about Mussolini?
STU: I -- I remember, was it your uncle?
GLENN: My -- let's be very careful. My wife's uncle. Okay. Her great uncle, I think.
He was born here in America. But the family -- they lived in -- in Italy.
And when Mussolini took over, and the war started, they were afraid the entire family would be wiped out.
So he was an American citizen, because he was born during a vacation in New York City. So he -- they sent him all by himself, to America.
He didn't have a job or anything. So he joined the military. And he started fighting on our side.
And we were talking. And nobody on the family had -- nobody knew his war record.
No one. No one. And we're sitting at a -- at a wedding, and it's just the two of us.
And I'm like, so Uncle Leo, how did you get here?
Tell me your story. And he's like, let me tell you my story. And he starts in, telling the story.
And I said, so you -- do you remember Mussolini at the time?
Mussolini was a good man!
And I'm like, okay. Can you keep your voice down on that one. He's not my uncle.
He's not my uncle.
STU: My wife's uncle.
GLENN: My wife's uncle, which I'm questioning now my wife and my relationship there, said that.
Anyway, and I said, okay. Keep your voice down. What do you mean by that?
And he said, at first, before he joined with the Nazis, he said, our country was so out of control.
And he made, quote, you've heard this before.
He made the trains run on time.
What he was saying, he brought order to a very disordered society.
It was not functioning, okay?
And what Mussolini did at first.
I'm just going to bring. I'll bring some law and order here.
STU: This is why the progressive left had an argument with some, at the very beginning, saying, this is the new wave of the future.
It will make your country better, fascism. Which was their argument at the beginning.
GLENN: Mussolini and Hitler.
To an why -- you know, the swastika. If you flip it around, it's actually an American native, and an Indian symbol, of peace.
Did you know that?
STU: Yes, I did. I did know that, yes.
GLENN: Okay. But if you flip it around, then it becomes the Nazi swastika. But that's not all: When you look at a Native American, you will always know that it's Native American or Indian, because the bottom of the -- I don't know what you call it. The swastika, is flat.
Okay?
STU: Okay.
GLENN: What Hitler did, is he pitched it up 45 degrees.
Okay?
So he moved that symbol, that was just like a square. And he put it instead, on the -- on like a corner of the square.
So it's now pitched up.
Does that make sense. Do you know what I'm saying?
Do you know why he did that?
STU: No.
GLENN: Because this is a system, of progress!
We are progressives. We are moving and racing towards the future.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: So any of this crap, that this was, you know, concerning. No. No. No. No. No.
It wasn't. This is all progressive socialist nonsense. And dangerous.
But back to the story of what Trump is doing.
Trump is using the Constitution.
And he is doing it within the -- the rule of law. He has 30 days.
And then Congress has to either revoke home rule, or it goes back. Or they can extend it for another 30 days. But Congress has to do it. So he's not becoming a fascist or dictator or anything else.
This is not marshal law. This is all within the law. But if he makes that change. In those two districts, where everybody knows somebody who has been murdered.
And most likely kids, that have been murdered.
And that goes down, and they feel safe on their streets.
And their kids are not. They're not saying to their kids. Just don't fall in to that gang.
That will change.
People will -- they may still vote the same way. Because they don't get it, maybe.
But they will not be on board, with dismissing.
I can guarantee you. They are not on board with dismissing this with, oh, no.
Washington, DC, is a safe safety.
Everything the media is doing right now. Everything the tells me are doing by trying to excuse this, and trying to make everybody. The people who are living it, know it's a lie first.
And they've got to be looking at those people going, wait a minute. Wait a minute.
I thought you were on our side.
I thought you were trying to protect us.
You're not.