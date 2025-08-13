Blog
Did Adam Schiff leak CLASSIFIED info to harm Trump?play icon
RADIOAugust 13, 2025

Did Adam Schiff leak CLASSIFIED info to harm Trump?

A Democratic career intelligence officer has been warning the FBI for years that now-Senator Adam Schiff approved the leak of classified information to smear President Trump, according to a Just The News report. Glenn Beck warns that Schiff CAN’T get away with this because if he can do this to a president, what can the government do to you?

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Let's see. So John Solomon broke some news yesterday on justthenews.com, which if you don't -- if you don't check that every day, you should.

He is a real, God's honest journalist, an investigative journalist. He's worked for the Washington Post, until he wasn't welcomed there.
He worked for the -- I think he worked for the New York Times, but definitely the Wall Street Journal, until he wasn't welcomed there. And he was like, I -- you know what, I speak my mind. I let the chips fall where they may.

So he started his own thing.

And it's really, really good. But he's been breaking a lot of the stories that are coming, about Russiagate.

Listen to this story. A career intelligence officer who worked for the Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee. For more than a decade, repeatedly warned the FBI, beginning in 2017, that then representative Adam Schiff had approved leaking classified information to smear Donald Trump.

The FBI 302 interview, reports obtained by just The News. State the intelligence staffer, a Democrat by party affiliation. Who described himself as a friend to both Schiff and now California senator and former Republican House Intelligence chairman Devin Nunes, considered the classified leaking to be unethical, illegal, and treasonous.

But was told not to worry about it, because Schiff believed he would be spared prosecution under the Constitution's speech and debate clause. So do you know what that clause is?

It's a really -- it's an amazing clause. Do you know what it is?

STU: This is the one where they can -- where Harry Reid can go on and say, hey. Mitt Romney lied about not paying his taxes.

GLENN: Yeah. He never paid his taxes.

He can't say that, without Mitt Romney not being able to sue him.

If it's not true, you can sue him. Unless you say it on the floor of the House or the Senate. Because then it's -- then it's free speech that they have, that you don't even have.

STU: Yeah. It's like they're extra -- they're extra free.

GLENN: Yeah. They're extra free. They can say whatever they want. And they can't get sued by it.

So he is -- he is leaking this information. But he's leaking it on the floor of the House.

And that way, he can say, I'm covered by the Constitution.

STU: Hmm. He's such a dirtbag. It's unreal.

GLENN: Just a dirtbag. Okay. So this whistle-blower. Again, a Democrat by -- by registration. He has been blowing the whistle on Adam Schiff, and no one would listen to have. The DOJ officials, according to Just the News, showed little interest in pursuing Schiff when the allegations were brought to them years ago, citing the very same excuse the lawmaker had offered in his -- isn't that interesting? So he says, I'm covered by this. And the DOJ says, no, no, no. He's covered by this.

In his most recent interview with the bureau in 2023, the whistle-blower, whose name is redacted, told agents from the FBI's St. Louis office, said that he personally attended a meeting in which Schiff authorized leaking classified information.

Quote, when working in this capacity, redacted staffer's name, was called to an all-staff meeting by Schiff.

In this meeting, Schiff stated, the group would leak classified information, which was derogatory to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

Schiff stated, that the information would be used to indict Donald Trump. The whistle-blower told investigations that he stated that this would be illegal.

And upon hearing his concerns, unnamed members of the meeting reassured him, they would not be caught leaking classified information.

The staffer made similar claims to agents in the FBI's Washington field office, as early as 2017. Shortly after Trump took office in his first term.

Officials also said, some of the DOJ officials who declined to prosecute a rash of classified leaks during the Russiagate affair remained employed and in positions of power.

A matter that they may be of interest to lawmakers in Congress. This thing is so deep and so nasty.

I mean, if -- if we don't get the people like Adam Schiff, this will happen, if they get away with it. You may, as a Democrat. You may be fine!

Donald Trump, he's -- you cannot allow them to get away with leaking classified information. To destroy another person. Okay.

They knew these were lies. But they needed it to get out.

And it was classified. No one was supposed to know that.

So here, a Congress congressman, and now a senator, a US senator said, don't worry about it.

You're not going to get caught.

Nobody is going to pay for this.

If they do that, and they set this precedent.

And they do get away with it, what is the regulating rule of law?

When they want to do it to somebody else.

And maybe it's somebody you like. What is the regulating rule of law. When the Republicans go, oh, well. You're going to pray that way.

Well, we can do that too. This is where critical thinking comes in.

This is where -- this is what Americans are missing right now.

And it's -- it's not that we're not capable of it.

It's that we're all living in our lizard brains. We're all so freaked out by, Nazi! Nazi!

It's a Nazi!

We're so freaked out by the names that we've all called each other.

We no longer can stop and think

The left is now moving towards no rule of law.

I mean, they're -- Beto is now saying, to the uber, uber left, rules don't matter at all.

It doesn't matter.

We'll do whatever it takes to stop them, and win next time!

Well, to me, that doesn't sound like they're going to do anything new! Except, that's their message to people.

That's not good!

Unethical, illegal, and treasonous.

From somebody who describes Adam Schiff as a friend, and nobody seemed to care.

The -- the stakes just keep getting higher and higher and higher on this particular story. And I'm wondering, I mean, one thing that is not trending. Let me see if I can find the trends here.

Okay. On Google trends, right now, what's trending on Google trends is marshal law.

Marshal law, in Washington, DC. Well, that's -- that's not what's happening in Washington, DC. That's not marshal law.

It is the president's right, because the district of Columbia, is supposed to be a federal district. And it's out of control!

What was the stats on a thousand times. What is it?

STU: I have that here for you. Give me one second. I'll pull it up.

GLENN: There's some crazy amount. More dangerous than Philadelphia. I don't go walk the streets of Philadelphia at night. I don't send my kids, hey, go get a gallon of milk, down the street.

What are the stats, do you have it?

STU: I do. It's just loading as we speak.

Okay. This is from -- and it's from -- this is from the Atlantic.

DC's homicide rate in 2024, roughly 26.4 homicides for every 100,000 residents, is lower than both in 2023 and its peak in the '90s.

But according to data compiled by the council of criminal justice, it's still nearly seven times higher than New York City's rate, which is 3.8 per 100,000.

DC's rate is also worse than that of Philadelphia, Atlanta, and even Chicago.

In fact, it's closer to that of infamously crime ridden cities like Memphis and Detroit, than it is to some other important city areas.

The problem looks even worse, in the most violence-plagued parts of the city. The finding of my report, 2023. Fifty-seven percent of the state's homicides took place in wards seven and eight.

The city's poorest and largest percentage of black residents. In fact, just ten blocks of DC were home to 14 percent of all homicides.

Can you imagine what that area -- 14 percent of entire cities!

GLENN: Yeah. Everybody -- everybody knows somebody that has been killed.

STU: Right. It has to be.

GLENN: Has to be. Has to be.

STU: As in many cities, violence is also hyper concentrated among tight social networks. According to a 2021 report, National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform. Any given city, about 500 people are responsible for 60 to 70 percent of all gun violence in the city.

And this is from -- this is from -- this is from an article that's saying -- it's the Atlantic, former left-leaning situation saying, hey, guys. Like, sure, we can all say it's down.

But are we communicating the real problem here?

Because, I mean, look, from a political perspective, Trump is going to win here. Forget that, for example. All the sideline stuff that everyone is talking about.

When you boil it down to politics. Which is what a lot of people are talking about.

If you are stuck on the side of the debate that says, actually, DC is Disneyland, you're going to lose.

GLENN: And you are going to lose, in a city that has voted for you, time and time and time again. Because somebody is making the killing stop.

I mean, you know, what do they say about Mussolini?

STU: I -- I remember, was it your uncle?

GLENN: My -- let's be very careful. My wife's uncle. Okay. Her great uncle, I think.

He was born here in America. But the family -- they lived in -- in Italy.

And when Mussolini took over, and the war started, they were afraid the entire family would be wiped out.

So he was an American citizen, because he was born during a vacation in New York City. So he -- they sent him all by himself, to America.

He didn't have a job or anything. So he joined the military. And he started fighting on our side.

And we were talking. And nobody on the family had -- nobody knew his war record.

No one. No one. And we're sitting at a -- at a wedding, and it's just the two of us.

And I'm like, so Uncle Leo, how did you get here?

Tell me your story. And he's like, let me tell you my story. And he starts in, telling the story.

And I said, so you -- do you remember Mussolini at the time?

Mussolini was a good man!

And I'm like, okay. Can you keep your voice down on that one. He's not my uncle.

He's not my uncle.

STU: My wife's uncle.

GLENN: My wife's uncle, which I'm questioning now my wife and my relationship there, said that.

Anyway, and I said, okay. Keep your voice down. What do you mean by that?

And he said, at first, before he joined with the Nazis, he said, our country was so out of control.

And he made, quote, you've heard this before.

He made the trains run on time.

What he was saying, he brought order to a very disordered society.

It was not functioning, okay?

And what Mussolini did at first.

I'm just going to bring. I'll bring some law and order here.

STU: This is why the progressive left had an argument with some, at the very beginning, saying, this is the new wave of the future.

It will make your country better, fascism. Which was their argument at the beginning.

GLENN: Mussolini and Hitler.

To an why -- you know, the swastika. If you flip it around, it's actually an American native, and an Indian symbol, of peace.

Did you know that?

STU: Yes, I did. I did know that, yes.

GLENN: Okay. But if you flip it around, then it becomes the Nazi swastika. But that's not all: When you look at a Native American, you will always know that it's Native American or Indian, because the bottom of the -- I don't know what you call it. The swastika, is flat.

Okay?

STU: Okay.

GLENN: What Hitler did, is he pitched it up 45 degrees.

Okay?

So he moved that symbol, that was just like a square. And he put it instead, on the -- on like a corner of the square.

So it's now pitched up.

Does that make sense. Do you know what I'm saying?

Do you know why he did that?

STU: No.

GLENN: Because this is a system, of progress!

We are progressives. We are moving and racing towards the future.

STU: Hmm.

GLENN: So any of this crap, that this was, you know, concerning. No. No. No. No. No.

It wasn't. This is all progressive socialist nonsense. And dangerous.

But back to the story of what Trump is doing.

Trump is using the Constitution.

And he is doing it within the -- the rule of law. He has 30 days.

And then Congress has to either revoke home rule, or it goes back. Or they can extend it for another 30 days. But Congress has to do it. So he's not becoming a fascist or dictator or anything else.

This is not marshal law. This is all within the law. But if he makes that change. In those two districts, where everybody knows somebody who has been murdered.

And most likely kids, that have been murdered.

And that goes down, and they feel safe on their streets.

And their kids are not. They're not saying to their kids. Just don't fall in to that gang.

That will change.

People will -- they may still vote the same way. Because they don't get it, maybe.

But they will not be on board, with dismissing.

I can guarantee you. They are not on board with dismissing this with, oh, no.

Washington, DC, is a safe safety.

Everything the media is doing right now. Everything the tells me are doing by trying to excuse this, and trying to make everybody. The people who are living it, know it's a lie first.

And they've got to be looking at those people going, wait a minute. Wait a minute.

I thought you were on our side.

I thought you were trying to protect us.

You're not.

Why Trump is RIGHT to take back DCplay icon
RADIO

Why Trump is RIGHT to take back DC

President Trump is cracking down on crime in Washington, DC, and Glenn Beck believes it’s a “brilliant” move. Glenn explains why Trump is taking action, whether it’s legal, and what he believes it says to the world.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So the president yesterday, taking control of our Capitol back. And he said this, cut three. Listen.

DONALD: My father always used to tell me. I had a wonderful father. Very smart. And he used to say: Son, when you walk into a restaurant and you see a dirty front door, don't go in. Because if the front door is dirty, the kitchen is dirty also. Same thing with the Capitol. If our Capitol is dirty, our whole country is dirty, and they don't respect us.

GLENN: It's absolutely true.

This is the broken windows theory. You know what that is? The broken windows theory is something that Rudy Giuliani used to turn the country around. And that theory is, no one, no one, picks up a rock or can or bottle or anything, that's in a nice neighborhood that's clean and everything else.

You don't pick up a rock and break a window. However, if you're in a neighborhood where there is a lot of broken windows and everything is broken down, the average person is much more likely to pick up a rock and throw it through a window.

Why? Because the entire neighborhood says, we don't care.

So what Rudy Giuliani did, was he used this theory, and he cleaned up the -- he cleaned up the subways by doing a couple of things.

First thing he did, was he made sure, that if you were jumping the turnstile, for the -- for the subway, you were stopped right there.

Before, people just weren't paying a fair, they were just jumping a turnstile.

And nobody was doing anything about it.

He says, no one was crossing that turnstile. Now, what is it?

Is it a dollar to ride the subway? No one rides it for free. And so he put police, right there.

And they stopped you, and arrested you, if you were jumping the turnstile.

The second thing is, was he stopped the graffiti. He said, I don't care if they have to be repainted every single day.

When those things pull into the station, at night. If we get there in the morning, and they've been spray-painted, I want them all painted again, and then they go out.

Everything had been covered in graffiti.

And when he changed those two things, all of a sudden, the attitude, of the subway, it became safe again.

Because it was sending a signal to the bad guys and to the good guys, we care. We're not going to let this happen, anymore.

So what he's saying here, about dirty doorstep, means a dirty kitchen. It's absolutely true.

You ever gone into a restaurant. Gone into their bathroom. And you're like, oh, boy.

Oh, God.

I can't eat now.

Because if the -- the bathroom for the customer is like that. What is their kitchen like, where the customer never sees it. That's what he's doing, and he has the absolute right to do it. He's got 30 days, before he has to bring Congress into it.

This is the -- back in 1973, Congress passed this Home Rule Act. And they didn't have a mayor. They didn't have a city council. They didn't have any of these things.

This has been from the beginning of our country, the Founders wanted the District of Columbia, to be a district that is a federal district, run by the federal government. Not by local rile.

And in 1973, they started that. And it was all just to get them to be declared a state. First a city with a mayor. Then we should have power to elect the president of the United States.

Yada. Yada. Yada.

This has not been worked. This has been an experiment that has not worked at all. So he can deploy the National Guard for law enforcement, because there is no governor of DC. He can use it for emergencies, crowd control, and to execute federal laws. However, he just declared an emergency.

Now, under the Home Rule Act, he can assume control of the Metro PD, which he didn't, for up to 48 hours, during special conditions of emergency.
And that time period can be extended.

But he -- what he's doing here, is he's using these 30 days, hoping that the home rules act is going to be revealed. Only Congress can reveal that. But there's movement to reveal it now. And if Congress appeals the home rule act.

Then this nonsense in the District of Columbia is over. And if anyone tells you, you know what, the crime status are going down.

To what?

To what?

Even if they went down to 2019 standards, is that good enough?

I mean, it is still more dangerous than walking around in Bogota, Colombia.

It is twice as dangerous as walking around in Islamabad!

I don't know. I don't think that's really a good thing.

And, by the way, they changed the way -- you're a stat person. Did you read this about the stats.

PAT: Playing with them.

GLENN: Oh, my God. Playing with them.

Felony assault is not considered a violent crime now in their crime stats. Not assault. Felony assault. Felony means usually prison is -- is tied to that.

STU: Yeah. Not just some easy misdemeanor, where you get your hand slapped.

GLENN: Felony assault.

STU: Yeah. If you're not going to include that, it's hard to even take that seriously.

But your point is more crucial to this, than even the statistical games.

GLENN: Yeah.

STU: Because they keep -- they keep bragging they're getting it back to 2019 levels, or maybe a tick below. That's not good.

GLENN: No. It's not.

STU: What you're saying is acceptable is not acceptable.

That's the message from the White House.

I would love to see it.

And we're seeing it so far. I would love to see the Democrats try to win that battle those rules.

If what you're trying to tell me, because we were there for the inauguration.

GLENN: Police everywhere.

STU: Of course that was -- police everywhere -- it's a totally different --

GLENN: But I had a guy threaten my life, and not for political reasons. Just because I think he was batcrap crazy.

STU: Yeah. Yeah. Right. I mean, a lot of sane people threatened your life on a regular basis. Crazy.

GLENN: This is a nutjob.

STU: Yeah. But, like, unless you're at the mall, during the day, it's -- and even there, can get sketchy at times.

GLENN: Oh, yeah.

STU: You feel it.

GLENN: You feel it. You feel it.

STU: You want to stay inside your hotel room.

GLENN: And, you know what, everybody knows this. Washington Post. There -- this is a story on how safe the city is.

This is a safe city, but overhearing witness game threats and then watching the camera footage of the thuggery is disturbing, said one resident.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, over --

STU: Anonymity, over concerns of personal safety.

GLENN: Yes. Anonymity, over concerns of personal safety. So I don't want my name in the paper, because I'm afraid of the thugs finding out who I am, and killing me. But it's perfectly safe. Oh, my gosh!

STU: Everyone knows this! Anyone who has ever been to DC. You know it, by walking around.
Weird crap happens to you. People approach you, in threatening ways.

GLENN: You know, Rikki told me just a few minutes ago, our executive producer. She said, last time I was in DC. And she lived in DC for many, many years. She said, I was in my old neighborhood.
She said, I used to walk at 2 o'clock in the morning.
I never had a problem with that. She said, I went to this restaurant. And I was there with a friend.

And I had gone there a million times.

She says, it's in the middle of the day. Within just a few minutes, she's sitting on a patio outside, some huge guy, she said, 300 pounds, at least 6 feet, comes up and says, I'm going to kill you. And starts threatening her and her life.

They call the cops. It takes them 15 minutes. She's not far from the Capitol. Fifteen minutes to get there. And then they don't do anything about it.

He -- she's like, anybody who says, this isn't happening, has just never been there. Here's an ABC anchor. Now, remember, their whole spin is, this was fascism.

There's no -- it's a safe city. Listen to this ABC anchor. Listen to this. Cut one.

We've been talking so much about the numbers, and usually that's how you play devil's advocate. You talk about, oh, well, stats say crime is down.

However, I can tell you firsthand here in downtown DC, where we were, right here around our bureau, just in the past six months, you know, there were two people shot. One person died. Literally two blocks down here from the bureau.

It was within the last two years, that I actually was jumped, walking just two blocks down from here. And then just this morning, one of my coworkers said her car was stolen, a block away from the bureau. So we can talk about the numbers, going down. But crime is happening every single day, because we're all experiencing it firsthand while working and listing down here.

GLENN: Hmm. Hmm.

STU: You know.

GLENN: Go ahead.

STU: I was just going to say, I was on vacation last week. You know, it's like saying I'm cutting my calories from vacation levels to normal levels.

It's still not healthy. Right?

It's just -- even if there is an improvement from 2023, which some numbers do show, although the numbers are questionable.

2023 was just absolute catastrophe. And this is just terrible. Right?

Like, that -- there's no reason to embrace this norm.

As the norm.

GLENN: So let me give you -- I want to show you the response. The response on the left.

Here is -- show the full screen here of the free DC.

This came out yesterday.

Free DC. Like it's under some fascistic.

Look at this deal. And what it says is it is encouraging residents to protest Trump's federalizing of the city's police force. And what it wants to do is starting tonight at 8:00 p.m. And then every night, go out to stop this occupation.

Go out and bring pots and pans. And bang on them. And then when you're -- your neighbors go, what the hell is wrong with you!

Say, don't you care about the fascistic government.

STU: People will love that.

GLENN: This is crazy. This is crazy.

Now, if Donald Trump and I think with Jeanine Pirro.

I think some things are going to be happening quickly there.

STU: Hmm.

GLENN: He actually has a chance. And I don't think he's doing it this way, for this reason.

But he actually has a chance of turning DC Republican.

Because you're living in that. Imagine --

STU: It's hard to imagine.

GLENN: It's hard to imagine. But imagine living there. And now you're seeing your side, that you've always voted for. Say, it's not so bad. And you know it's bad.

You can't have your wife go out to the grocery store at night.

You've had your carjacked. Maybe crazy people on the streets.

And then he's doing something. And if it works, if it works, people will be like, you know what, I'm sorry.

But that is a better solution.

He is -- this is very brilliant of him. He's very good at this.

He knows where people live.

You know, spiritually. And physically. He knows right where they live.

And where they're living in Washington it can't. Is a hellhole.

And everybody there knows it. And if he can actually change their lives, he changes everything.

The BEST way to get RICH from nothingplay icon
RADIO

The BEST way to get RICH from nothing

Want to know the best way to get rich, even if you're starting from nothing? It’s been sitting right in front of you the whole time, even though many people today insist it’s the problem. But Glenn Beck explains how this system has lifted millions out of poverty – and why there’s NOTHING standing in your way, no matter what others say.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: All right. I want to talk to you -- we've been talking today about the system, and what is happening to our kids.

What is -- what's happening to our world, and Jason and I, I think we were kind of, you know, at this place, where when I was a kid, I was lucky enough.

My mom and my dad never said, you can't make it.

My dad believed in the power of positive thinking.

And he believed in words, create a force. And they do.

What you think becomes.

What you speak, becomes.

You say it enough, and it becomes.

And so my -- my father was always like, you're going to make it.

Whatever you set your mind to.

If you do the work, and you can visualize it, it will happen.

I have been talking to some people about some things.

And they were like, Glenn, we know your record.

If you see it, it's done.

And it is truly -- that is one of my superpowers, that my gave me, was visualize it.

If you can see it done, it will be done.

You have to put all the work into it, but it will be done. When your vision is murky or cloudy, you will create more murky or cloudy. You have to have a super clear vision on things.

But I know that everybody around me -- my -- my Dad said, you should just have a backup, son.

Because radio is not a really good industry to get into, for success. And I know. I mean, the odds of you being a talk radio national guy.

There's, what? Five of us. Six of us. Not even that. Maybe four of us left. The odds.
Hollywood looks like easy to get into, compared to this. And my dad was right. Now, everybody else in my life said, you'll never make it, loser.

You'll never make it.

But I -- I set out, because I knew what I could accomplish. And I also -- I also wanted to prove people wrong. And I'm not sure. That's a very American thing.

You know, when you set out to go, really?

You think I can't do that. Oh, I will.

I mean, how many people cross the mountains because somebody in their life is like, you're never going to cross those mountains.

Oh, yeah!

Maybe it's childish. But it's also a very American thing to do.

And when we take that -- what's left, Jason?

If your kids don't have that, I'm going to prove it. I -- I -- I can prove it, you become, what? Europe?

JASON: An average, who cares country, pretty much. Like Europe, exactly.

GLENN: Yeah. Like Europe.

They don't believe they can change things. Because they have been conditioned to believe the system won't allow it.

And they've allowed a system to be created around it help me. Now, we were the first to break that. And nobody has really broken that, except us. Nobody went the full monte like the United States did.

And that's what -- that's what built people in my generation, and all the generations before.

But we don't have that foundation being taught, or even extolled by anybody.

I mean, now the slogans are, capitalism is just greedy.

Capitalism exploits.

Capitalism is the reason why you're miserable.

No. No. You're miserable because you're thinking about your misery.

I mean, it -- it is an easy thing to say, when you've never had to live without it.

And our kids have never had to live without it.

Capitalism is not just an economic system. It is a moral revolution.

And I don't think we frame it that way, enough.

You know, for the first time in human history, your destiny was not locked into what family you were born into.

Did you -- did you come from wealth and wild success?

JASON: Oh, no.

GLENN: I didn't. Honestly, I've looked into my genealogy. It is loser city. I am the king of the loser people. There's not a single person that did anything in my genealogy at all. Me included. But I'm like the king of all of the people.

Nobody. Nobody.

I mean, really. One of the relatives that I hang on to, my -- my great, great grandfather, great, great uncle, you know what they did?

They were captured by the South in the Civil War, after a week of fighting, and one of them died in Andersonville.

I mean, that's -- I mean, that's how low you've got to go. Yeah, but two of my relatives were fighting for the North.

Of course, got captured in the first week, and one of them died in prison. But they were on the right side. That's how low it is. How could somebody like me, make it?

You listen to this show. You can't figure it out, right?

It's America! It's America!

Hard work, vision, and honestly, luck!

They all come -- but for the first time, America gave that opportunity.

You didn't need a king's permission, to own land. Over in England, all of that is the king's land! And then it was granted to the lords and the ladies. And if they ever wanted to sell it, they could sell it. It used to be that it had to go back to the king. But here, you don't need to be nobility.

You had to be noble, to be able to open a business overseas.

You must have to be born into privilege, to invent, to create, to rise.

You know why everybody over in England, had such bad teeth for so long?

Because if anybody would have invented the toothbrush and the toothpaste. A Lord or lady would have gotten you all of the loyalties for it.

You're just a peasant.

You're like, you know what, I would like some minty breath next time I kiss you.

You're not going to get the royalties from it. You're not going to get anything, except a minty kiss.

Which, quite honestly, would be enough for me to invent the toothbrush.

But that's just me speaking from today's point of view.

Capitalism was the one that just broke all of the chains of feudalism. And said to the world, if you have an idea.

If you have a dream, try it!

May not succeed. But try it!

It never promised you success. It gave you something much more valuable. And that is the chance.

Who is striving for the chance?

There have been no rich people, except those who are born noble, or into wealth.


There's nobody that has become rich, that wasn't looking for a chance.

They didn't win it by lottery.

And you certainly didn't do it for long through theft.

I mean, you -- for almost the entirety of world history, people lived in gut-grinding poverty.

You didn't live past 30 years!

There was no -- there was no middle class. That's a function of capitalism.

No middle class. No social mobility. You didn't go from the lower class to the upper class. It didn't happen. Only capitalism did that. Now, has it been distorted and perverted? Yes!

By whom? The people who want to treat you like a serf. The people who are, like, "They don't know. I know better than them. They're too stupid to rule themselves."

The same people that had been enslaved the rest of the world, for all of humanity, are now winning the argument? "This isn't good. What you know you need, somebody like me, to make all the decisions for you." And then take all the money in the end. Wow!

I mean, this is a very short window of time.

Child labor, used to be a necessity. Okay?
It was a necessity.

You -- you would be out on your ear, when you were 12 or 13. Nobody could -- you had to fend for yourself. You don't anymore. You don't. Why?

Because of capitalism. All of the inventions that we take for granted, the lightbulb, antibiotics, internet.

That all came into the world, because people were free to dream, and do!

Are we encouraging our kids to dream and do?

If you are a 20-something, forget about all of this crap that everybody is telling you!

Dream and do it!

What's stopping you?

Honestly, what's stopping you, besides fear.

What is stopping you?

I've got to -- you know, I'm making massive changes in my life. And I got to a place to where, you know, my wife and I prayed on it, and everything else.

Before we pray on it, we always try to make the decision. And then bring it to dad. And say, hey. What do you think of this. As a dad, I don't want my kids to come to me, what should I do today, Dad?

I don't know. Think it through. What do you think is the best thing?

I don't know. Have you thought about this?

So I approached God the same way.

What do you think, Dad? Boy, I can't believe you're still alive.

Out of all the natural selection, I didn't think you would still survive.

Did you know about your great, great, great-grandparents?

Anyway, I'm making these changes in my life. And before we brought it to God, Tania said, what do you think?

And I said, I keep making the list in my head. Pros and cons. And all of the negatives.

They're all based in fear. They're all based in fear. And she just looked at me like, I know. I know. I know.

That's the worst reason to have. If it's fear-based. Get rid of that. Don't make a decision based in fear.

Ever. Ever. Ever.

You will make a bad decision.

Make a decision based in love or in hope.

Based in fact. Not just like, you know what, I hope my butt starts growing flowers. Because then my farts won't -- won't smell so bad. That ain't going to happen.

Okay?

Real hope. Based in something.

That -- when you have that, you can change the world.

And it's a ripple effect.

When -- when a guy in Ohio figured out how to mass produce steel, it built railroads in India. Not just here. In India.

When a woman in America developed a new vaccine, children in Africa lived to see adulthood!

Capitalism doesn't just create wealth, it spreads it over oceans and continents. And through generations.

The inequalities of capitalism.

They point to that, as if that's proof it's broken. But the truth, under capitalism.

The poor today, live better than the kings of the past.

Do you know, there was a -- well, let me just go here.

Because I will run out of time.

King Louis didn't have air-conditioning. You know where that was invented? San Antonio. You know when it was first put it in. A movie theater.

Do you know why?

Have you been to a building in San Antonio, Texas, in the summer?

You want to kill yourself!

I would -- I would rel- -- if that's how I would live, I would be like, can we make the life expectancy only 30?

Because I don't think I can do this for another 30 years.

I mean, for the love of Pete, it came because people went, there's got to be a better way.

And you didn't need a king. The king didn't have air-conditioning.

Queen Victoria didn't have any antibiotics. You know, through just opening up a faucet. You couldn't have clean water arrive at your home.

And that's not the work of a dictator. That is the work of millions of people. Thinking. Dreaming.

Trading freely. Innovating.

Competing.

And not for the glory of the state.

But the hope of, what?

Why did they say, people come here?

To build a better life for themselves, and their families.

Why can you use that as -- you know what, you just are against me.

Because all they're trying to do is make a better life for themselves and their family.

Wait. Are you saying they can't do it there, but somehow or another, under this system, which is oppressing you, they can make it!

What do they have, that you don't have. Oh, I know.

Work ethic. A dream. A desire.

They have seen the other side. They don't want to live like that.

Capitalism isn't perfect. But it is human.

Anything human can be corrupted.

But compared to every other system in the world!

It has taken more people out of poverty, rewarded more hard work, and transformed more nobodies than any other system that the world has even imagined. And I say that as the king of nobodies.
Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So what happens when somebody who is elected, pledges allegiance to another country?

Well, first of all, it's a violation of your oath. But let me get into the story.

Congresswoman Delia Ramirez stood this week on foreign soil, speaking in Spanish at a summit in Mexico City.

And she said, and I would like to quote: I am a proud Guatemalan, before I'm an American.

Now, this isn't all. Her husband also is in this country illegally.

That's not me saying that. That's the Rolling Stone, which reported that a couple of years ago. So let this sink in here for a minute. This is a sitting member of Congress, sworn to uphold the Constitution. Says she's a Guatemalan before she's an American. Meanwhile, her household, defies the immigration laws that she just swore to protect and defend.

All right. This is not a gaffe. This is not a misquote. This is intentional. And it is happening over and over and over again. We have people, Ilhan Omar. She is a Somali, before she's an American. Those are her words.

This is not about heritage or cultural pride. You know, you can't say you don't love the country of your ancestors.

I mean, Tania's family is so great.
You know, because they're -- they come from Italy. They're Italian-Americans, but they would never say they're Italian-Americans. They're Americans.

Where is your family from?

Italy. And they're proud of that.

And I love that they have mixed that, and it has become very American. Love that. But when you separate yourself, and you are an Italian first -- there is no way anybody in Tania's family and throughout history, would have ever said -- in fact, her uncle Leo, I talked about a million times.
He was born here in America, while they were on vacation!

They went back to Italy, but he was the only natural-born citizen.

He was the only citizen. When the war came, they were afraid, that the entire family was going to be wiped out. So what did he do?

He came to America.

But instead of just sitting and collecting things.

He's like 18 years old.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army. And because he had a heavy Italian accent, everybody thought, he's a spy. And so he got the worst of the worst. He was on one of the first boats for D-Day. When that gate came down, he was one of the first to try to make a mad dash to the cliff.

Why? Because he's obviously a spy. He was proudly an American. When you serve in Congress, when you sit on the -- the committee for the Homeland Security, you're not just representing voters.

You're representing the sovereignty of the United States of America.

You are part of the body tasked to defend our borders.

Its laws!

And, yes, its identity!

And I can sick and tired. And I won't play the game. And nor should you, that our identity is worse than anybody else's. That our identity somehow or another, doesn't matter. Our identity as Americans.

We changed the world.

Now, you can be proud of that, while also being ashamed of some of the things we did, while we beat our chest. When we went awry. When we went away from our Constitution, and the Declaration of Independence. When we get away from that, we're screwed.

We screw everything up. Well, we're doing that now!

She should be denaturalized, deported. Maybe. Maybe. That's what some members of Congress are calling for. She certainly should be kicked off the Homeland Security Committee.

She should probably be kicked out of Congress. You cannot have your loyalty to another country, over your loyalty to the United States of America.

I mean, when will we start taking allegiance, seriously again?

When? You know, the Founders were really clear. Let's look at this historically. George Washington, in his Farewell Address, warned about foreign entanglements. And we always think that that is -- oh, well, we shouldn't get involved in foreign wars. Yes, it is.

It is. Do you know why you have to be a -- a -- a naturally born citizen of the United States, to serve as president?

You can't be -- Arnold Schwarzenegger. You know, everybody is like, I demand that Arnold Schwarzenegger be president. I think Elon Musk should be president. I wouldn't.

Because they weren't born here. Now, that is in our Constitution.

And why?

Because the Founders feared that you would have an alliance, that would be above the United States of America.

You would say, in Elon Musk's case, you know what, I really am more loyal to South America. Or South Africa, than I am to the United States.

Or Arnold Schwarzenegger.

I am more aligned with Austria than the United States.

Neither of those guys will say that. Neither of those guys believe that.

But we have members of Congress, who say, I am more aligned.

And it is more the heart. The country that I have the heart for is Somalia, or Guatemala, over the United States.

Why are you serving?

That's what foreign entanglements -- it's not just military alliances. He wrote of the danger of foreign influence and corruption. Noting that allegiance divided, is allegiance denied.

Now, that's George Washington.

We all know that Theodore Roosevelt. Theodore Roosevelt did not believe in hyphenated Americans.

There's only Americans.

There is no room, quoting him.

There is no room in this country, for hyphenated Americanism. Now, that's obviously not a swipe to immigrants. It's a call to unify under one flag, one set of laws. One national destiny.

That's why we're the metal pot. That's why we came together. That's why we do incredible things. Because people came and brought the best of their culture with them.

But they melted and wanted to be an American.

And when dual loyalties creep into the halls of power, that's when a republic crumbles. That's when you're over!

And it's not from without. It's from within!

And as I said, congresswoman Ramirez, her comments didn't happen in a vacuum. They come at a time, when Donald Trump has made immigration central to the campaign, ending birthright citizenship, ramping up ICE arrests. Deporting those who break our laws. Apparently, except for her husband.

And what's the reaction?

Outrage. Outrage from the same people who, you know, want our borders open. Sanctuary cities.

Policies that blur, if not erase the line between citizen and noncitizen.

They want that gone!

This isn't political. It's not a political line anymore.

This is a spiritual one. This is a moral one.

This is a constitutional line.

And now, in her own words and her other than associations, she's drawn that line in the sand. On one side, is America. On the other side is Guatemala.

And she, by her own words, made her choice: Guatemala.

Now, the question is: Does Congress even care?

Will Congress -- will Congress end the American people?

Choose America over Guatemala or Somalia or any other place? Will we say, it matters?

So here's what happened. This -- this is what I believe should absolutely happen immediately. She needs to immediately be removed from Homeland Security or immigration-related committees. If you don't believe in national sovereignty, you should not be managing our national sovereignty. There should be a full investigation into her husband's immigration status.

No one in this country. Not even the spouse of the congresswoman should be above the law.

If Melania Trump had come here illegally, I would say exactly the same thing.

No one is above the law. Citizenship loyalty review. Boy, this really sounds scary. You want a citizenship loyalty review.

Yeah.

Yeah. We've had one in the past.

And I think we should re-- reintroduce it.

Because that is the oath of office.

The oath of allegiance.

And that has to be a binding standard for those who are serving.

Are you allegiant -- do you pledge allegiance to our flag, our country, our Constitution?

And if you can't say with real, full conviction, oh, yeah. Absolutely. Of course. That your allegiance is with the United States of America, well, then you don't belong in government.

If you can't say, no. My loyalty absolutely is behind the Constitution of the United States of America, then you should not be in government!

And here's the biggest thing that has to happen: This one happens with us. We have to stop going, oh, boy. That's just politics.

Because this is not politics! This is not politics.

This goes right directly to the soul of our nation. A line now has been crossed.

And it was crossed with Ilhan Omar. And we said nothing.

And now it's being -- now it's being crossed with Congresswoman Ramirez.

And she crossed two lines! Her husband, according to Rolling Stone, is an illegal.

So are we going to hold the line, or not?

Because if we don't know where our allegiance is, then we no longer know who we are.

We no longer believe in anything, anymore.

Because America doesn't matter.

You can -- you can serve as a defender of the Constitution, and our sovereignty, and not believe in the Constitution or our sovereignty.

That makes no -- you know what that means?

That means, retardation has gone airborne.

That's what that means.

That we are so -- we have become so susceptible to retardation, that we can't see our own suicide.

But that's what that story is really all about. And we have a choice.

So what are you going to do about it, today.

I suggest you stand up, and let your voice be heard.