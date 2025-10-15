Is AIPAC proof that Israel CONTROLS the US?

Glenn Beck was recently asked a question during his TPUSA speech at the University of North Dakota: Is the fact that AIPAC doesn’t have to register as a foreign agent under FARA evidence that Israel has unprecedented control over the United States? Glenn did his homework and presents his findings: It looks like the real issue is our own laws…
GLENN: There is a -- a phrase that is carved into the marble at the Supreme Court, and it says "equal justice under the law." Equal justice under the law.
That is the one thing that we've really forgotten about here in America it seems. You want special justice. You want justice for this group or that group. But, no, I want equal justice. It's why justice is blindfolded. Justice should never see who is at the bench.
They should see, what are the facts of the case? And who is at the bench should not make a difference. I don't care if you're rich or you're poor, you're homeless, or you're Bill Gates. I don't really care. I want to know the facts. And then we judge that, not looking at the person.
That's the closest we can come to perfect justice. And the farther -- the more we take that blindfold off of justice, the more corrupt justice becomes, and we know this. Because that's why if you were black back in the day, you couldn't get a fair hearing. A fair trial. Because justice wasn't blindfolded, okay? That's why it's up on the Supreme Court.
Equal justice under the law. And it's not a suggestion. It's not a slogan. It is the beating heart of the American experiment. You know, no man. No movement. No institution. No creed stands above the law!
Now, the reason why I bring this up, is because last week I was in a turning point event in North Dakota, and I said all the way through, "I hate these question and answer things."
Because I don't believe -- hate conflict. And I also don't believe anybody is doing anything other than trying to win. When you're in a crowd, somebody is trying to win. I don't play that game. I don't like that game.
I like honest questioning. And you also have to have a debate, where you can talk about -- you can talk about subtle things. You know, you can -- you have to be able to look at things, not everything is black and white.
There is right and wrong, yes. But now, how do we get there?
For instance, last week -- yesterday, I talked to you about AI. Earlier, this seems like last week already. Earlier in hour number one, in the podcast. I was talking to you about AI.
And I don't know the right answer on that yet. We have to have that debate.
But an honest debate on things. So last week, I started taking questions, and, boy, did they take these and selectively edit. Interesting.
But I was asked, you know, Glenn, how come AIPAC -- that's the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee -- how come they don't register as a foreign agent under FARA, the Foreign Agents Registration Act? Well, I know that Hunter Biden was supposed to register under that. Or was he?
Now, I said at the time, I don't know anything about it. I haven't looked into that. But I will do my homework on it. Because I want to know. And my guess is: If they don't, then there's something wrong with our law! Okay?
Either they're giving special favors that they shouldn't, or many people are getting special favors, and they shouldn't. Everyone should have to obey the law. And equal treatment.
Justice is blind. Okay. So let me tell you now.
I went home. I did my homework. Let me tell you what I found on AIPAC. First of all, it is bigger than AIPAC. Much bigger. It is a mirror held up to an uneven application of American law. Let me tell you what FARA is supposed to do. It was passed in 1948, to stop the Nazi propaganda. People were -- there were lots of Nazis here in America. And it requires anyone that is working on behalf of a foreign government, to register as a foreign agent.
Seems simple.
But is it?
It requires transparency and accountability. But here's where it gets murky in the law: AIPAC is an American lobbying organization, registered under the lobbying disclosure act, not FARA.
Because it's funded and run by American citizens, not a foreign government. Now, that's the legal line. Now, I don't agree with this. But that's the legal line.
But AIPAC is not the only one running this. So why are we only hearing about the Jews controlling the government, when -- and AIPAC doing it, when they're not the only one.
Did you know the National Iranian-American Council, the Armenian Assembly of America, the Turkish Heritage Organization, even Saudi Arabia's ARAMCO, their subsidiary, Motiva operate under exactly the same -- you want Saudi Arabia and ARAMCO?
Why are they not paying it? Why are they not registered under FARA? Now, some people will defend this. Because they say, these are groups of diaspora. They are US-based subsidiaries. They have domestic roots, et cetera. I don't buy any of that bullcrap. I mean, that's me. I mean, we can argue it, but I don't agree with that. Because I think it's a really dangerous loophole that allows quiet foreign money to come in and influence and hide behind a US address.
But here's where it gets serious. This is not just a legal issue. This is about truth.
When you and I or anyone else, begin selecting only the facts that make our point, while ignoring those that don't, we stop doing research, and we start doing propaganda.
If you've listened to voices that pick and choose data, to inflame your anger, you have to start asking yourself this question. Is my source being honest.
I ask you all the time, do your own homework.
I'm the guy who I think popularized that with the youth now.
Do your own homework.
Don't take my word for it. Do your own homework.
But that requires that you do homework on all fronts. You ask honest questions. Am I wrong?
Is this wrong?
I want to read the opposite side. And I want to see what's credible on both sides and bring it together.
Example, once you learn that the Iranians, Cubans, Saudis, Armenians, and Turks all have the same objection, yet it's only the Jewish organization that is accused of secretly controlling Washington, do you see -- a disturbing pattern here.
Because the -- the argument starts to sound less like a legal concern, and more like something far older and darker. And that was my point. I said, look, you don't to have agree with Israel.
I don't want to fight their wars. I don't want to do anything. I support them in their right to defend themselves as they see fit.
I don't support anything like genocide. I don't believe they're doing genocide.
I do believe Hamas is. And I do believe you can make a very, very clear case, that Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran are evil.
And I said, look, you don't have to accept Israel. And you don't -- you don't have to accept Hamas. You can say nobody is a good guy in this. But when you look at things like AIPAC. If there's more, and this is what I said, if it's about something legal, then we have to correct that. And the argument would be over.
I could say what I'm saying today, and say, look, we should have listened to Tom Cotton. He introduced legislation on this. All of this has to stop.
So let's do that. Why are we dividing ourself on an ancient Jews control the world thing, when that's not even true about AIPAC, okay?
Because everybody else is doing that too. The problem isn't Judaism. It's not Islam. It's not any one nation. Quite honestly, if you want to be honest, the problem is our laws and our politicians.
Equal justice under the law. It must be our demand every day. Jew, Muslim. Gentile.
Hunter Biden. Everyone -- everyone should be the same under the law. What's happened instead, is that this loophole has become a weapon.
And people twist it, to their own, you know. Their own the light.
To suggest that AIPAC, you know, runs the US government and the Pentagon and the president, which is laughable, especially this week. That is laughable.
Just look at the events of the last few days. Do you really think that Donald Trump is being controlled by Israel?
Have you heard what he has said to Benjamin Netanyahu?
Have you seen all of the Egyptians and the Saudis and everybody else and the Arab world, all now lining up for this peace?
When he bombed -- when he bombed Iran, he's not fighting Israel's war.
When he bombed Iran, it wasn't for Israel. Any more than it was for I didn't want and Saudi Arabia. You found out yesterday, that the one thing they all unite on, is that Iran is the real problem there.
And what he did was a -- a show of peace through strength. The same principle, that ended the decades of stalemate between Arab nations, and Israel.
And here's another thing. When you stop sending pallets of cash, to your enemies, and you start saying, don't do that anymore!
And I'm serious. They tend to listen.
And what was the result?
You could speculate, and I worried at the time.
I said it, on the air. I'm worried that this could slate things.
But it didn't. So what is the result?
The result was not an endless war where we're over fighting in the Middle East. I don't want that. And neither do you.
The result was true Arab Israeli peace. The first chance of true peace in -- in a millennia.
And now, he's taken that credibility of saying, look, I'll be tough on the Arabs. I'll be tough on the Iranians. I'll be tough on the Jews. I'll be tough on Hamas.
However, I will say, Hamas, you do these things.
And I'm with you. He yesterday invited Iran into the League of Nations.
Look, just because we bombed you, it doesn't mean we hate you. We want you to have peace.
So come on in. Now he's taken that same credibility, and now he's turning it towards Russia and Ukraine. And he's doing that.
He's meeting with the leadership of Ukraine, on Friday.
And he's going to apply the same exact principle.
And here's what's going to happen.
The same people who said he was once a Russian puppet, will now accuse him of getting us into a war with Russia, and do Ukraine's bidding.
Which one is it?
Which one is it?
May I suggest a third reason? Maybe, just maybe, for the first time I believe in my lifetime, we are seeing America -- an American president doing America's bidding.
Trying to broker peace. Trying to keep us out of these endless wars.
Because honestly, isn't that what all of us want. I don't care who you voted for. Do you want more foreign wars?
Because I don't.
I'm tired of it.
Do you want to see more blood and treasure spilled in some unknown country?
Wants that -- isn't that what we all want is an end to these wars. No more young Americans spilling their blood in distant deserts or frozen tundras, for somebody else's freedom, who I don't even know if they really want freedom?
I want freedom here.
I want to -- I want to able to show the world, what people who actually understand what freedom is.
Know what the high price is, that we have to pay for our own freedom. Not your freedom.
Our freedom. What we can do in that freedom.
We want to be a shining city on the hill.
That everyone can look at, and go, look at those guys. I want to be more like them.
Not going over to other countries and jamming it down their throat. I want peace, but peace grounded in strength and honesty.
And the unbreakable, carved in stone, promise of equal justice under the law.
That's what we have to do, to restore faith in the republic.
We have to stop taking little bits and pieces. Look at the whole thing and say, what's corrupt? Well, what's corrupt here might have started as a good thing. But it's no longer a good thing.
We have to change the law. Equal justice under the law.
I'm sorry. If you are doing the bidding, Hunter Biden or AIPAC. Or the Iranian Council or Armenian Council, or whatever. I'm sorry.
We have to tighten this down. Because money has changed. It's changed!
Things that were happening in 1945, 1955. '85. '95. So that I have.
It's changed, and I don't want any foreign influence coming into this country, unless we know exactly you're -- you're influencing for a foreign country.
Because this is what makes us different than every other country that has come before. And that's not ideology. That's not party. That's not tribe.
That's how we have to define America again. If we're going to survive.
So you may not like it. I'm sorry.
But you asked me to do my own homework on AIPAC. There it is!