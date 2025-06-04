Blog
CEO of world's biggest bank says the quiet part out loudplay icon
RADIOJune 04, 2025

CEO of world's biggest bank says the quiet part out loud

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently warned that crisis is coming soon, but this isn’t a new revelation. He’s just saying what elites have known for a while out loud. Glenn Beck breaks down Dimon’s warning and explains what Americans must do to prepare.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So let me -- let me start -- let me start with not what's trending, but let's talk about what really matters. What should be keeping you up at night. But maybe isn't. Because it's not on your feed, or at least not yet. As anti-Semitism is spreading its civilizational poison all over America, as Tom Homan yesterday warned of another 9/11-style attack on the homeland, as the Democrats strangely keep fighting for the rights of those who are literally spreading hate, violence, and death in our colleges and our streets. As Congress remains fast asleep, yet you're wide awake every night. Kept awake by your growing debt, and shrinking dollar. Let me share the latest from Jamie Dimon.

That nobody I have seen has shared with you yet.

It was a talk he gave at the Reagan National defense forum in California. Jamie Dimon was a CEO of JPMorgan Chase, one of the largest and most influential financial institutions on earth. He delivered a warning, and it wasn't about cutting interest rates. Not about inflammation curves, or crypto adoption or anything else.

I want you to hear what he said, about Bitcoin. Do we have that audio, please?

VOICE: I was saying we shouldn't be stockpiling Bitcoin. We should be stockpiling guns, tanks, planes, drones. You know, rare earths. We know we need to do it. It's not a mystery.

VOICE: Did you say stockpiling of Bitcoin?

VOICE: I said we shouldn't be stockpiling. Stockpiling. Bullets.

VOICE: Oh, we shouldn't. Okay.

VOICE: You have the military guys tell you, if there's a war in the South China Sea, we have missiles for seven days. Come on. We can't say that with a straight face and think that's okay.

GLENN: Did you notice what the reporter did? She was trying to do a gotcha. You're saying we should stock Bitcoin? Okay. All right. She missed the whole point. He's referencing the Pentagon data saying, we only have enough precision-guided missiles for seven days of sustained conflict. I don't know.

Does that sound like a problem for anybody?

Let that settle in, a week!

That's what stands between deterrence and desperation, if war would break out in the South China Sea. Seven days.

And remember when I shared with you yesterday, the drone bombing in Ukraine, or by Ukraine, that wiped out an estimated one-third of the Russian nuclear -- nuclear strategic air command.

One-third of Russia's nuclear strategic air command?

Ukraine! They did that. That's a country that's almost in third world status, no real military left. and certainly no missiles. They did it with drones.

Imagine what could be done here! With -- with open borders. And enemies like China and Iran.

Enemies all over the world. Now, I want you to understand, Jamie Dimon is not a guy that usually deals in hyperbole. He's not a man who chases the headlines. His words. And he knows this. Moves global markets. The good news on this one, nobody will pay attention to him. Because nobody is interested in telling you the truth on how dire the situation actually is. You know, his silence in most cases is his statement.

That's the way they work at those levels. So when he breaks that silence, and he does it this bluntly, you better believe it's calculated.

Now, most of his piers are still peddling ESG slide shows and block chain buzzwords. But Dimon stepped into the national stage and said, we need to get real. And we need to get ready.

And here's the thing: He's not talking to hedge funds or Pentagon press. He knows. Look at her response. Oh.

He's talking directly to you. You.

This isn't about rare earth or tanks. This is about a new era of scarcity. That's what you have to grasp from what Jamie Dimon was actually talking about.

He is saying there is a reckoning with reality, that most Americans and CEOs and everybody else are not prepared for.

Play cut two of this, please.

VOICE: You are going to see a crack in the bond market. Okay?

It is going to happen. And I tell this to my regulars in this room. I'm telling you, it is going to happen, and you're going to panic.

I'm not going to panic. We will be fine. We will probably make more money. And my friends will tell me -- we like crises because it's good for JP Morgan Chase. Not really. I didn't know it would be a crisis in six months or six years. And I'm hoping that we change both the trajectory of the debt and the ability to embark on markets. Yeah. It's coming.

This is part of all of the stuff we've talked about.

And unfortunately, maybe we need that to wake us up.

That's the unfortunate thing.

GLENN: Cut three, please.

VOICE: And all that, do you think people of rural cities. Do you think people of inner cities thought they were getting anything.

Do you think those people think the American government is fair and competent. And is in their best interest. Their schools don't work.

They're not getting the skills they need, just now.

So I have to acknowledge, I also have -- because, you know, Republicans generally don't like red tape. You know, I understand the devastation of it. Most Democrats they love it. They want more of it. They want to make it so confusing, you can't even make the rules. You get punished and fined everywhere. Celebrate our virtues. Freedom of speech. Freedom of religion. Freedom of enterprise.

Equal opportunity.

Family. God. Country. You know, and acknowledge the flaws that we have which are extraordinary. We did the black population for years. Don't denigrate the great things of this country. Those are two different things. Any time, you put a team on the field. The team is torn apart, the team will lose. That's Caiaphas right now. We're not a team. We don't collaborate. We don't talk much with each other.

We've got to fix our permitting, our regulations, our immigration, our taxation.

Which, I think they're on their way.

We have to fix our inner city schools. Our health care system.

GLENN: Okay. So let's unpack this for a second. His dismissal of Bitcoin, first of all, not a continuation of his long-standing skepticism.

If you listen to all of the stuff he's saying.

This is something much more urgent.

In a time of instability, Bitcoin becomes an abstraction.

It has no mass. It has no utility.

Now, I'm a Bitcoin guy. I believe in Bitcoin. But Bitcoin depends on electricity and the internet and a collective belief. Bullets. They don't care if you believe in bullets or not. Fuel? It doesn't matter if you believe in fuel or not. Food? These are not ideas. These are lifelines. Did you hear what he was saying? Bullets, fuel, food: Lifelines.

Now, don't get me wrong. He's not all of a sudden a patriotic prepper-in-chief. But what he is doing is giving voice to something that the elites all know, but usually whisper behind closed doors, and he's saying it out loud now.

The veneer, we learned this under 9/11. Remember how on 9/11, 9/12, 9/13, we realized, oh, my gosh, this thing could collapse in a heartbeat.

We all knew the veneer of civilization, the veneer of order is so thin. Even the largest company in the world is dangerously exposed.

The danger -- the largest economy in the world, ours, is exposed! I want you to look at the numbers here.

Eighty percent of our rare earth minerals come from China. Basically, everything from missile guidance to smart phones. Eighty percent of it comes from China. What happens if they want to shove that off? What happens if we get to go to war? What happens if we just don't have the fuel to run across the ocean? What happens to us?

Our military. Recruitment shortfalls time and time again. Outdated infrastructure.

I mean, how many trillions of dollars have we spent in the last 20 years on infrastructure projects?

Look at our airports! Look at our munitions stockpile!

It wouldn't last a long weekend, if trouble really happened. And cyber attacks. One single cyber attack could shut down the grid for weeks.

And what happens? See, here's the thing that you have to hear from JP Morgan. He's not saying, prepare out of paranoia. He's saying it out of pattern recognition. Pattern recognition. You need to get good at pattern recognition.

The world is no longer stable. And it hasn't been. I don't know if you've noticed this. For a while!

But most people. All your neighbors are too distracted to notice. Cakes and circuses. Dimon went on to blast the regulatory obsession, you know, in order to make life difficult.

Did you hear what he just said? Democrats, they love it. They want more of it. And they want to make it more confusing. So you can't even meet the rules. You'll get punished and fined afterward.

The last four years, we have lived on the assumption that convenience was safety. That digital meant durable. That markets -- that global markets meant good. But history doesn't move in a trait line. It turns.

It turns around sometimes. It bends. It recoils. And in that recoil, the essentials of survival never change. Shelter, energy, food, protection, human trust in one another.

That's the most important. We don't have it.

What his message was, was very clear. He cuts against every modern comfort we've built our life around. Here's a giant bank saying, you've built your life, we've built our life around things that are not real. He's not saying abandon innovation. He's saying, don't bet your future on intangibles.

So his solution is the same solution we've been talking about here on this program forever.

Celebrate our virtues. Celebrate our freedoms, our freedom of speech, our freedom of religion, our freedom of enterprise.

Equal opportunity. Family, God, and country.

Those are his words. And acknowledge the flaws of the country.

But don't denigrate the great things that this country has done.

They are two very different things!

And start talking to one another. So here's what I want you to consider.

What would you do if the lights went out?

Not for a storm. But because a server farm in Taiwan was hit.

What would you trade your Bitcoin for at the grocery store shelves, if they were empty?

What does wealth mean in a world where your phone does not work. And your bank is a blinking error message. What does that wealth mean?

This isn't about fear-mongering. This is about grow up, America. Maturity. We're long overdue for a serious conversation about self-reliance in this country.

Not the kind you buy in bulk from a website. The kind you live, through community, preparation, clarity, intelligence, critical thinking.

Yes. Have food and water, not because you're afraid. But because you're a responsible human being. Know your neighbors. Not because you're social.

But because you need each other if systems fail.

Understand your rights, because you -- not because you just want to use them. But because you know some day you may have to use them.

I want you to know, this whole message, from him, I believe, and definitely from me. Is not about war. It's not warning you about war or famine or anything else. It's warning you, wake up! Wake up!

Ignore what's happening today, at your own peril. We've spent far too many days and years now, worshiping the screen and the stock ticker and the illusion that problems can be innovated away. But history has a really brutal way of humbling people, and civilizations that trade resilience for comfort. This is a moment that demands discernment.

Are you living in a way that will actually allow I to survive real shocks, or are you like so many people? Including me on many things. Chained to the conveniences that will vanish overnight, if the world sneezes.

Jamie Dimon said it very clearly. Let me just say it again. Bullets over Bitcoin. Tangible over theoretical. Preparation over posturing. The man who runs the most powerful bank in the world, is not hoarding hashtags. He's stockpiling reality.

Shouldn't we all be doing that!

WAKE UP! 8,000 Al Qaeda and ISIS members LURKING in America!play icon
RADIO

WAKE UP! 8,000 Al Qaeda and ISIS members LURKING in America!

Former CIA intelligence analyst and targeter, Sarah Adams, joins Glenn Beck to warn that the US has “dropped the ball” in recent years when it comes to protecting America from enemies like Al Qaeda and ISIS. In fact, she predicts that at least 8,000 Al Qaeda and ISIS members have already come across our borders and are waiting to team up for the next 9/11.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Welcome to the program. I want to introduce you to Sarah Adams. She's the author of Benghazi: Know Thy Enemy. She's also a former CIA intelligence analyst and targeter, which I think, Sarah, means if you watch the old show 24, you were Chloe, right?

SARAH: Oh, totally.

GLENN: Totally. Sarah, welcome to the program. I'm glad you're here.

I read a response from you yesterday. Eye tweet that was talking about both the assassinations in Washington, DC. And the firebombing in Colorado. And you said, quote, it's going to get a lot worse.

Coming from you, that carries a little more weight, than it would coming from me.

What does it mean? Why do you believe the attacks are about to escalate?


SARAH: Well, there's two pieces to it. One is just the fact that we've allowed kind of the radicalization around this pro-Hamas movement. As you know, if you don't nip that in the bud, it becomes militant at some point. Right? That's how the movements work. But the other thing is because of how we left Afghanistan, with this large terrorist infrastructure, bin Laden's sons are after 9/11 living on US soil. So if we don't get ahead of that, we have something much bigger. We found those two places, which were still ripe for that.

GLENN: So do you believe that people are already here? I mean, we've left our -- left our borders open. How many terrorists do you think have come in the last four years? Are there already here?

SARAH: Yeah. So I think the majority of them are already here. Obviously, every group has different numbers. If you point to al-Qaeda, they sent a thousand people here, to participate in that one event. According to ISIS, they have 2500 terrorists in the United States, who are not here on a legal status. So that doesn't mean they count any ISIS members who are US citizen. Green hold members.

Or US visa holders. And according to the former head of Afghan intelligence services, a thousand here, who are linked to terrorist organizations. So when you start putting these numbers together -- a lot of the Pakistani characters have come in. You know, the numbers probably allowed for easily over 8,000 terrorists have come in.

GLENN: Oh, my gosh.

SARAH: Yeah. It's insane.

GLENN: What kind of damage could 8,000 people do? Are they coordinated at all? Any parts of these groups coordinated, do you think?

SARAH: Some things are coordinated. There are some like joint agreements between ISIS and al-Qaeda. Like ISIS is supposed to do the attacks in the United States, kind of in big cities, while al-Qaeda's goal is going to be Washington, DC, aviation.

So they did divvy up some types of different attacks they would do. As you know, there's just a lot of people that are bad actors.

You could trigger them at any time. They just don't like we live. The way women have run. All these types of things of how society has worked here.

GLENN: I did a show back in the old days, when I was on CNN, around the turn of the century.

And it was about Beslan.

And that has been the thing that has really terrified me. The idea that actors could be here, and then go after our small cities and schools, and just cause terror in several small cities, unlike America has ever seen before.

Like Beslan.

SARAH: Yeah. No, that's a really great example. And obviously, terrorists in some schools. You know, we haven't talked to a lot of administrators at schools.

But we have had a lot of discussions over the last six to eight months of the different church surveillance incidents. And in some cases, they do have schools attached to that, and there are people there asking questions about the schools. They're trying to ask about the schools, who don't have children. Right?

It makes no sense. Why would you want to know anything about how a school operates, if you don't even have children put into the school? So that's very concerning.

GLENN: So what are we doing about it?

SARAH: Well, I'm worried we dropped the ball a little on terrorism.

Especially on al-Qaeda, right?

There really is no government collection or understanding of what al-Qaeda's leadership is doing. They don't even collect on them anymore. We have no collection. We're focused on the Bin Ladens at all.

So they live -- they're limited. And then, as you know, when you divert all your focus to one thing, then obviously you lose the path to other areas.

And the way we left Afghanistan, you know, the -- the commander of CENTCOM said this, we lost 98 percent of our humans. So we don't have the information to even get ahead of this, unfortunately.

GLENN: The -- the group that is most active in targeting us.

I saw something from who was it?

They were very concerned. Was it Saudi Arabia?

One of the countries overseas, said yesterday, they blamed this attempt on the Muslim Brotherhood.

SARAH: Well, I -- so the individual showed, you know, support for the Muslim Brotherhood. The thing with the Muslim Brotherhood, it's almost like a fabric of like a terrorist movement. Right?

So almost all of them support the Muslim Brotherhood. The Muslim Brotherhood is almost like the PR firm of terrorists, right?

They're the ones who go into countries. They care for politicians. They create organizations to deport clubs, the NGOs. And they bring that influence into these countries, and they have a lot of effect in Spain, in France, to where the governments now actually can't pass all of the Muslim Brotherhood influence.

So it's kind of like two sides of the same coin, if that makes sense. The problem in the United States, is we've never banned the Muslim Brotherhood. So nobody is doing anything effective against them.

GLENN: What happens if we're -- how do you see this unfolding?

First of all, you know, I've got a story next hour about what is it?

Holland, I think. That is just on the verge of collapse.

And they have just -- they just will not, you know, do the right thing. And it's happening all over in Europe. I'm very concerned that Europe is just a ticking time bomb.

That something begins to falter there. And, you know, the -- the Muslim Brotherhood. Or whomever.

Gives word, go, go, go.

And it will just become a bloodbath over there.

Which is first?

Are they first? Or are we first?

Or does it matter?

SARAH: Well, there's multiple things going on, right?

So I do think there's probably some near-term ISIS-related attacks, in Europe before a huge attack in the United States. You know, especially in Germany. But there is very large spots in the United States. And there in Sweden, France, United Kingdom, and Norway.

So they do -- are targeting certain countries. And they are targeting the countries, as you can imagine. Where they have the most supporters.

They're able to bring in the most terrorists.

Law enforcement is very weak, right?

Like, they'll say nothing about Scott (inaudible) for five years.

Just like, about ten days ago, Germany picked up a terrorist. He actually is slotted to be one of the US Homeland commanders. The crazy part, they pick him up, and then they publicly say, oh, yeah. We detained a Syrian from ISIS. He's a Libyan from al-Qaeda-affiliated groups.

So they don't even know the people they're arresting, which is really scary.

This is all across Europe. Especially Sweden is a nightmare. This happens every day in Sweden.

GLENN: You know, I was over in Sweden, gosh, it's funny.

Because I left Iraq. And was going to do a I show you in Sweden. This was probably ten years ago. Because I thought, Sweden is a canary in the coal mine. They are so open.

They are so friendly. They take everybody in.

And my crew was accosted on the streets. It happened later to 60 minutes. And everybody talked about that one.

But the exact same. Yeah. The exact same thing happened to us, in the same place.

A year before. And it was out of -- it was out of control then.

I -- I think this thing, if it happens, it will just happen so rapidly, it will be hard for the West to watch its breath.

SARAH: And that's the way you need to do it.

Obviously, the fall of Afghanistan happened rapidly. The fall of Syria happened rapidly.

They're trying to make the fall of Leticia happen rapidly. Terrorists are starting to realize, these types of events are the better way to do some of these operations. So they're planning a lot more aggressively. I still think we're stuck in a 2001 terrorist mindset.

That he move slow. They're methodical.

And I think it's become a lot more aggressive.

And I think our assessments have evolved with the terrorist mindset.

GLENN: You know, I really wonder.

Because you see what Ukraine did in Russia over the weekend. I mean, they took out the estimates. Or they took out a third of the strategic air command of Russia.

That's something we would have loved to have been able to do years ago.

We -- you know, we don't think that way. And here's this almost now, third world country.

With no Army to speak of, doing that kind of damage. Miles. Thousands of miles inside of the borders.

My gosh. What could they do here?

SARAH: Yeah. They took out 7 billion equipment, just using drones. So low cost. And low cost is obviously a great alternative to terrorists. So, yeah. That's a very scary thing.

And it's no secret terrorists have used drones. Right?

Obviously, they recorded themselves. In Syria, they had drones camps.

In al-Qaeda, they have a camp solely for drones. Drones using them to deliver bombs and other types of things.

So, yeah. That's going to be the future, unfortunately. It doesn't just have to be nation states, right?

GLENN: If you were in charge today, what would you be -- what advice would you be giving the American people? What should we be hardening, doing, and looking for?

SARAH: Well, the way I look at it is, obviously, we don't exactly know when these attacks are going to happen. But we know what -- what different things the terrorists trained on. But that's -- so they train on attacking hospitals. They train on attacking like shopping centers. They train on schools. They trained on nightclubs, right?

So think about it. If you harden those types of locations, then if the terrorist was going to hit you, now they have to -- now they have to make a decision. Now you pushed off your time line. Right?

You made it harder for them. Hopefully, easier for law enforcement. To pick up something in the casing. Or something in the man.

So that's a lot that I like to focus on. And the other thing, really just be a force multiplier. Be someone who can help, right? Being able to help someone in an emergency. Because this is going to take time for first responders to arrive, like in Israel, you have to keep that in mind.

GLENN: You -- you just recently tweeted, there have been multiple incidents of suspected terrorists casing churches across the US. If this happens in your parish, don't brush it off. Report it. How do you harden your church?

SARAH: Well, a lot of churches have started making security and safety teams. That's a really good start. The best part is, if you have any sort of visitor, they have people that are registering outside the parish right?

So you know who is in the building. Anything you can do external is the best way to do it.

But it's also just common sense. Right?

If people show up with weird questions.

And I will just tell you, there are some similar situations. A lot of situations, two to four-men teams that come in.

They are not Christian, and they have from the cover story. They're like, oh, my religious elder told me I need to go explore the religion, and then they say, they're Muslim. Or they say they're Hindu. And then they start asking questions about the security team, which would be very strange about joining a church.

And then the main question that is the most concerning that we've seen in a lot of different locations is, do you live stream your service?

So we do think that some of those items, if they're talking about those. Get your photos. Take your driver's license. Right? Then report it to law enforcement. And the more people who can do pieces of this, so law enforcement can put it all together. Right? And see where things are connecting. Getting ahead of it.

None of this is terrorism. Remember, there's crime in part of these churches, in multiple ways.

GLENN: So you're thinking that the live streaming is a problem, because they want it to be viewed and reported?


SARAH: That's our assessment. It's a very strange question to imagine. If they're not intending to join and become a member of the church.

GLENN: Okay. Thank you so much for everything that you're doing, Sarah, and have done in the past. Really appreciate it. And please, if you see anything, let us know. We would love to get any warnings that we can help people prepare for. So thank you. Appreciate it.

SARAH: Thank you. Thanks for having me.

GLENN: You bet. You bet. Sarah Adams

Ukraine drone strikes just changed EVERYTHING about warfareplay icon
RADIO

Ukraine drone strikes just changed EVERYTHING about warfare

Ukraine just took out a THIRD of Russia’s strategic nuclear-capable bombers in a massive drone strike across the country. This one operation has changed everything about warfare, Glenn Beck’s head researcher and producer Jason Buttrill warns. Jason joins Glenn and Stu to break down just how life-altering this attack was and how Russia may respond.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Jason.

JASON: Yes, sir.

GLENN: What caliber is .68? You heard of that?

JASON: .68. That's a big number.

GLENN: I've never heard of that.

I know. It's big. But I don't know -- what would you say, it's .68?

JASON: Yeah. I guess.

GLENN: Yeah. Right. I never heard of it.

Yeah. Anyway. So how are you?

JASON: Good. Thank you.

GLENN: Thanks for coming in.

I -- I think what happened in Ukraine, this weekend, is kind of significant. On the war front.

JASON: A little bit.

And signals to, I think, basically what I've been saying for, what?

The last couple of years, I think.

That the next war, you know, everything that we're building, stop building them.

Because AI is going to change everything. Drones are going to change everything. Our aircraft carriers are just sitting ducks now.

What we saw happened from Ukraine, thousands of miles into the interior of Russia.

Is striking! Do you want to explain?

JASON: Yeah. I mean, gosh, you have been talking about what's coming for a very long time.

I mean, think about it. You know, wars have always pushed technology, you. Know, things that were coming, but just pushed them out there, faster than they probably would have before.

GLENN: War and pornography.

Those are the drivers. They are the drivers of tech, war, and pornography.

JASON: Yeah. We have satellite technology, because of, you know, the ICBMs and, you know, the need to dominate space.

I mean, all of these things were pushed.

I mean, you look at economic wars. You look at the oil wars. When oil prices were collapsing.

There are few enterprising people in Texas. That could not pay their workers anymore.

So they were like, let's come up with these gigantic automated platforms. So we can frac. And not pay tons and tons of money, you know, and start giving them operating costs.

That came way before.

People think of these things.

And they push it beyond. You look at this -- you talk about aircraft carriers. Ukraine effectively turned a semi-truck into a multi-you know, tens -- how much does it cost to build an aircraft carrier?

I don't know.

GLENN: Billions!

STU: Billions. Tons of money. They turned in a -- you know, a 20,000-dollar semi-truck into an aircraft carrier. That's what we're looking at right now.

Have you seen these videos of this attack?

STU: Yeah. Let's play them.

Let's do drone exits container first.

Can we do that one, please?

What you're seeing is -- oh, my gosh. Look at the guy coming out of these containers. Just full of drones.

It's like a -- I mean, it's just -- it's like a swarm of these. Okay. Drone flies over Russian bombers as they explode. That's one of them.

This is showing that these are their strategic bombers. This is, you know, like our strategic air command. We have to load with nuclear missiles. If there's a war.

They took out 30 percent of them.

30 percent of the strategic -- we have never been able to do anything like that.

JASON: Do you see the tires on those wings, Glenn?

GLENN: Oh, that's how big they are.

JASON: So they have these tires, right there. Right there. That video right there, you see there's all these tires lined up on the wings. The reason why they did that is because they're trying to stop the targeting systems of these first person drones that Ukraine is employing en masse. So they put the tires on wings, so it attempts to mask or confuse the AI in these -- in the targeting of these drones. They're trying everything they can think of, to slow down this drone warfare.

STU: Is it true, though.

GLENN: Oh, my gosh.

Wait. Wait. So those little spots on the wing. That's how big that plane is. I know that's a big plane.

Awes say that. I'm looking. I see the spots on the top of the wings. I'm like, are those tires?

JASON: Are those tires.

STU: Is it true that they had to control these from inside Russia? Nearby the sites though?

That's the reporting that I heard was. Which is they had all these pilots, apparently. Drone pilots inside the country. Is that accurate?

JASON: I guess that's possible.

And that's an interesting point. Because Ukraine immediately. You know what, I'll stay away from -- I will start with this. I will stay away from any of the BDA, the Battle Damage Assessment on this. Because I know the propaganda machine are going to be insane on both sides.

I don't want to get into another ghost of Kyiv situation here. So it could be as high as 40 bombers. It could be as low as ten. Who knows? The point is, that the name of the game changed, this weekend. Completely changed.

And the reason I think Zelinsky is pushing this out and saying, yeah. We did it.

I mean, Israel didn't even do that, with the Hezbollah beeper thing. They kept it close to the chest for a while, even though we all knew it was them.

But they didn't give away anything in the beginning. Ukraine is saying, this is how we did it.

You know, we loaded up these drones. We saw those tractor trailers on the back of the semi-trucks. It was remotely opened.

And then if they were in Russia or back in Ukraine, who knows where, and then they completely took the drones up and sent them out in swarms.

Like an aircraft carrier. This happened. Everything changed. But the reason they put this out there.

Is because this is also now a big psychological favor with Russia.

Now, they don't know if they can trust any cargo coming into --

GLENN: A shipping container.

STU: They're everywhere, those things.

JASON: Anything! Right. This goes way beyond.

GLENN: Let me just reset this!

Stu, what came to mind, when you said, were they controlling it from inside?

We don't know what's in our country.

We don't who came across our border.

These things could be in our country, today!

I mean, this is -- this is something that -- I mean, the whole world is about to change.

And it just did this weekend.

Let me play one more here.

Drone truck detonates, as man enters.

Let's see this one.


JASON: Yeah.

GLENN: So was that -- what was that?

JASON: Self-destruct.

GLENN: Self-destruct.

JASON: That would self-destruct, so they don't capture the vehicle or examine anything inside. So you had someone remotely opening it. You had remotely piling the swarms out. Then after the job was done, they remotely did a self-destruct and detonated the delivery vehicle. It's amazing. It really is.

GLENN: This is Ukraine.

STU: Right. I mean, Ukraine, in the middle of a war for a long time, obviously.

GLENN: This is Ukraine.

STU: This is not like -- what do we have? What does China have? I would assume it's even more advanced, right?

They're not saying that this is us, that helped them with it, either, right?

JASON: Okay. Yes. We have the capability. I don't know if we've been thinking along these lines.

GLENN: Right. Right. Of course not.

JASON: No. If you go to -- and the word is out there. Interestingly enough, we have been playing a show on this, on TV, to show how things are progressing in Ukraine.

GLENN: It's going to be last week. It was supposed to be last week.

I know.

JASON: Pretty insane.

But I have these videos, like, random lobbers and stuff.

Like, so we're on the front lines of the new drone warfare program. And there are multiple like secret locations in Ukraine, where they have full-on remotely powered vehicles. That are leading the charge. Not, you know, armored mechanized units. That's not happening.

They're sending in these drones, on the ground. Then they send in another wave of drones in the air.

You remember when this war started out, everyone was criticizing the Russians. They were like, how did this happen?

Because the Russians were coming in like World War II. They were going in, mechanized units. These big, bulky tanks. Getting knocked out. That is not how warfare is going to happen, going forward. It's just not. Everything is changing right now. And it's being test-drove right now in eastern Europe. It's scary.

STU: Is that good? Or bad?
(laughter)
That is the -- I honestly am asking the question today.
(laughter)
I don't know. I don't know.

Like, part of me thinks that like that, this type of thing might end up really lowering body counts, right?

If everyone is -- I mean, it's the Star Wars.

I know this argument was made in Star Wars. I'm aware of it. But like there's an argument that if drones are killing drones, like that's maybe a better place than where we've been over the past century, where it's people that are doing all the dying.

GLENN: I want a T-shirt. Because with what you just asked me. Because that is the question, of our times.

Is that good? Or is that bad?

STU: You can insert the question into every AI question that we have.

GLENN: Everything. Everything. Everything.

The trade, is that good or is that bad?
(laughter)

JASON: I think, when you look at modern warfare, it always ends, in my mind, it goes to the same conclusion that the war planners in World War II had, when they created the nuclear bomb.

It's -- you know, before you look at World War I, it was, you know, massive body counts on both sides. Just take out troops. Then in World War II, they were like, well, let's take out industrial centers.

So then let's deplete the enemy's ability to wage war by hitting it where it starts. Now, the problem is -- or where it's manufactured. The problem is, that's where the city centers are. So that's where the civilians are. So eventually, after you've gotten through all this drone warfare. You know, militaries were decimated on the battlefield.

Eventually, you have to go to where they produce the drones.

You know, you command and control.

That is what Vladimir Putin and his security council are sitting around the table right now. They're sitting, okay. Where are these things being produced?

Where are they being trained? Where are they doing these things? Where are they pushing the button to do those things. Usually, those are in cities, which is a very bad thing. And Russia does a way to counter that and wants to build that far. That's what we're inching towards.

GLENN: Well, they're saying, this is a 7 billion-dollar loss.

I know, this could be propaganda. They're saying, this is a 7 billion-dollar loss. You don't lose $7 billion of strategic air command.

And not respond. I mean, this -- this -- this is not going to drive them to the peace table.

STU: And that's the interesting --

GLENN: What they're getting today. Meeting today. And so what I've heard in some of the coverage is that this was intentionally done before this.

Right? To basically say, I mean, in a way, to say that we do have cards, right?

Like, you don't have any cards to play. Well, we do have cards. That's what they're trying to bring up, into this negotiation point. Essentially, we're not coming from a place of weakness.

GLENN: Yeah. But how do you -- that's a really good point. But how do you, as Vladimir Putin, address your people and say, hey. We just made peace. After they just took down 30 percent of our strategic bombers.

STU: I don't see how you can.

GLENN: I don't either.

JASON: Yeah. And that kind of narrative is kind of crap to me. Because Russia, I think on the same day or the day before. Sent its largest drone arsenal themselves, I think to date, into Ukraine. 500 drones. Or something like that.

STU: Right! My assumption with Russia is that they don't actually want this, right? They're walking down this road of peace talks. But in reality, you know, this isn't, they have not shown a lot of interest in actually solving this, I don't think. Ukraine is I think in another position, where they would like it to be over. But terms that are there, they don't like.

So I don't know that either side really wants this to end, that the moment.

JASON: Yeah. In my mind.

GLENN: Hang on. Hang on. I have to take a break. Then we'll pick this conversation up.

Because there's a lot more to talk about. So stand by. First, let me tell you about the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

Why is it after everything, the world still hates the Jews so much.

I mean, there are not that many of them.

What is your deal, World?

Israel defended itself. The world calls it evil. Terrorists, murder innocents, and the world looks away.

Now in America, someone throws firebombs into a pro-Israel crowd that is peaceful in Colorado.
The hate. It's not just there anymore.

What I said would come, in the -- 2009. 2010.

It's here.

In light of this tragic event, the ongoing conflict of Israel.

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews continues to provide critical support to those affected. They deliver food, medicine, shelter, to Israel's most vulnerable, including Holocaust survivors and families living in war zones.

God help us. I hope that we don't have to start -- I hope we don't have to start directing funds and help here in America.

This has got to stop.

Your support can make a difference. Standing with -- by standing with the fellowship, you are sending a message that will not only hit everybody over in Israel, but it -- it should hit everybody.

You're not going to stand idly by, while Jewish people are snuffed out again.

Your gift of only $45 will help their lifesaving work by helping food, shelter, and so much more.

Get over to Israel.

The Bible says, I will bless those, who bless you.

Support IFCJ.

It's a spiritual stand. It's showing up for God's people when it counts.

Please, call 888-488-IFCJ.

That's (888)488-4325. Or online at IFCJ.org. I will be doing a fundraiser for them tomorrow in West Palm. I leave here today, to make sure I'm there for them

Every dollar helps. Don't wait. Be the difference. Visit IFCJ.org. IFCJ.org. 888-488-IFCJ. Ten-second station ID.
(music)

GLENN: Jason, you were going to respond on -- on what else is coming, and what's happening.

JASON: Yeah. In my mind, I think that both -- this is kind of payback, I think what Stu was saying. I think both countries wanted to show up very big. Or make a very big statement, and, you know, going into these peace talks, and I think that one of them wanted to sit at the table and say, this is what you're looking at, bend to our version of what's written down here, you know, in these list of demands.

Well, Russia didn't expect Ukraine to respond the way it did. So now they have both a strong packet of demands. And I think right now, they're hovering around, both of them want to end this war. Both sides do.

It's not good for either side. And now they're looking at, how do we come out of this? And make it look like that we won. So we can tell our people, hey. This is all -- this all tilted in our favor.

And they don't want to be embarrassed. Specifically on Putin's side. So right now, they're going to go through that multiple different times. This will be a long process. At times, some of them will stand up and say, I'm done with this. Walk away. They will probably come back a week later. But cool thing is this is actually happening.

They're actually sitting down and talking to each other. Even after this weekend.

They're still talking to each other. That was not happening a couple years ago. That's a big improvement.

STU: Big improvement.

GLENN: So tell me about the troops on the border of Finland that have just been moved in. They're mobilizing troops. Do you know anything about that Jason?

JASON: Some interesting movements. In general, Germany, actually deployed I think 5,000 troop deployment, I believe to Lithuania. Not because the EU told him to do that. Not because NATO told him to do that. Germany who does is not like to move troops. Because history is not so great when they deploy.

GLENN: I didn't think they could have troops.

JASON: It's actually something the media hasn't been talking about. But they did that, which I think is part of the Donald Trump leadership. In saying, well, you need to be able to -- you know, police your own neighborhood.

But there are a lot of true moments going around Europe right now. And I actually think that's a good thing. I think that them taking an active role, in showing deterrence and not just relying on us is a positive.

GLENN: Well, it's a good thing for us perhaps. I don't -- I don't like it when Europe mobilizes, and Russia mobilizes.

And Germany is sending troops across borders. I've seen this movie. It didn't work out well, the first war, the second time.

But maybe that's just me.

Glenn Beck’s URGENT WARNING after “EVIL” Boulder, CO, attackplay icon
RADIO

Glenn Beck’s URGENT WARNING after “EVIL” Boulder, CO, attack

Evil struck over the weekend in Boulder, Colorado. An illegal immigrant hurled fire at Jewish Americans, including a Holocaust survivor. How many more like him are here, hiding in plain sight, Glenn Beck asks. And will Americans – and the world – finally wake up and realize the threats we now face?

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: I want to take you to a place where the mountains touch the heaven and the air still holds a trace of frontier decency. A place where over the weekend, evil struck. Not with a drone. Not with a bomb. Not with a cyber attack. Or a coordinated sell. But with fire. Ancient, primal, vicious. A man, not a citizen. I want to make that clear. Not a citizen. Not even a guest of our country anymore. An illegal immigrant. Whose visa has expired, not once, but two times. Hurled a Molotov cocktail into the window of a Jewish family's home this weekend. Flames don't ask questions.

They quickly lit up the curtains, the memories, the photographs, and the people, one woman. Elderly now. Frail. A woman who had escaped the Holocaust in the last century.

A woman who escaped Hitler's ovens only to be set ablaze here in the nation that was supposed to be the world's safe harbor. But that settled in.

She survived last century's greatest evil, only to be hunted in this century, in this country, on our streets. When will you say you've had enough?

Why was he here? How many more like him are here? Hiding in plain sight. Walking amongst us. Why two decades after 9/11, have we learned nothing?

Do you remember what 9/11? Do you remember what they said caused that? People overstaying their visas. And so we will change -- we will get the Patriot Act, so that will never happen again. Well, gee. The Patriot Act has done an awful lot of things. But apparently, not stopped what caused 9/11.

That was the hole we swore we were going to close. Do you remember the commissions? Do you remember the hearings?

Do you remember all of the promises?

They meant nothing.

And it will only get worse, if we keep trading security for ideology. Borders for feelings.

Sovereignty for slogans.

Anti-Semitism is burning, in our streets. This time, literal fire, this is not really an extract kind of concept.

This isn't a mean tweet or a campus protest.

This is torches and flames.

And it should sound familiar, because I think we've all seen this movie before.

Wasn't this in the 1930s, when this happened? When they lit synagogues, they lit people on fire?

America, are you sleepwalking into that same nightmare?

I have to tell you, I am so sick and tired of the lies, from the left and the media, every single day, they claim, Donald Trump and his supporters, they're nothing, but Hitler and they're Nazis!

Well, let me ask you a question.

What were the Nazis best known for? Because I don't think it was the Volkswagen.

It was the Holocaust.

It was their hatred of Jews.

It was Kristallnacht.

It was the ovens in Auschwitz!

Let me ask you. Which group of people is marching in the streets, chanting from the rivers to the sea? Are they Donald Trump supporters? Or are the -- the anarchists, the LGBTQ community, the Democrats, the socialists, the communists. Aren't they the ones doing it?

I'm having a hard time with this, because, I mean, you know, Donald Trump is trying to build more cars in America. And if that's the way you define Hitler, is someone who is responsible for the Volkswagen, then, yeah. I guess he's Hitler.

But if you concentrate on what's happening with the Jews, it's very, very clear whose side is on whom!

Which one is shouting river to the see?

Which means, no Jews in Israel!

Two weeks ago, the son of a man who was a guest of the democratic party, at the last State of the Union, his son, a flag-waving member of the communist socialist movement here in America, shot two innocents. Two innocent Jews in the streets.

Two weeks ago.

In fact, he took the time to reload. So he could finish the young lady off!

She tried to crawl to safety.

Tried not to be angry, but I am passionate.

I was mocked by the ADL in 2009 or '10.

It was probably 2009 and '10. I was called a hatemonger? )For spreading fear, because I dared to tell you that what the world witnessed on the streets of Germany in the 1930s, would come again to our streets!

Well, let me ask the ADL. Do you still wish me to remain silent?

Because this is exactly what I warned about, and exactly what you called me a hatemonger for pointing out!

Gee, I'm sorry. You don't have the vision needed to protect your own people. But it doesn't require an awful lot of vision really. This story has been told over and over and over again.

What do you say now?

What do you see coming now?

Is it still Donald Trump you're really worried about?

As bad as it is today, I warn you, you haven't seen anything yet.

And this time, it is global. And mainly because you on the left, in all of your haughtiness. All of your overeducated boobs, that tried to preach to everybody about love and peace, have no idea how people actually work.

You have cozied up to the very groups of people that wished to destroy the Jew!

And you have only made it worse. The hour grows late. And let me ask you, the Jew has been chased out of every country one earth. Always told to go back to where they come from. Well, they finally did, and now you want them out of there as well.

Where do they go? This time, where does the Jew run?

Where does the Jew hide? Please don't let this ancient evil grab your heart. Please!

This is an ancient evil. And if we do not start treating it as such. Instead of something we can negotiate with, I promise you, the Jews will only be the canary in the coal mine.

And with AI on the event horizon, there will be no place for the Jew or you, to hide!

No place.

You know, the West isn't a direction on a compass. It's an idea. Fragile, but luminous idea.

That all men are created equal. That laws matter. That borders matter. That truth matters! But when we allow lawlessness in the name of compassion, when we let hatred march unchallenged, under the mask of to do, when we fail to enforce even the most basic boundaries of civilization. We're not being moral. We're being suicidal!

How much longer will we ignore this?

What will it take for all decent Americans to wake up?

Must ever town lose a synagogue. Must we have shootings and now fire bombings on all of our streets and all of our cities. Must every grandmother who survive the flames of Auschwitz, die in the flames of our indifference.

And the people who came here, because they were being persecuted for what they believed in.

They said, you need to be a city on the hill. To be the last great hope man of earth.

But cities burn when no one defends them. When the watch men abandons their post, when people forget their own history. When people forget who they are.

This is not about politics. This is not about race. This is about civilization, and we either draw the line here, or we will allow the fire to spread until there is no West left to defend.

And it will only be then that the world will mourn and weep. For just the decency that Western civilization has created. They will weep. But it will be too late.

This time, let's not be the generation that remembers freedom only by the smell of its ashes.

Rise up, not in anger, but in spirit, in resolve. Please, just remember, remember who we are.

Remember what we've tried to create. Remember what our principles are. Remember the truth.


I saw story today, it was Biden. His administration had ignored 7,000 warnings of child trafficking.

Seven thousand warnings. May a millstone be around the neck of all those that turn the blind eye.

When will we come together, on our principles, again, to protect the innocent.

To actually enforce our own laws. To defend the vulnerable. And call evil out by its name.

Before the fires consume all of us.

Evidence AI is REBELLING against its creatorsplay icon
RADIO

Evidence AI is REBELLING against its creators

“You and I are living right now through a quiet detonation,” Glenn Beck warns, as AI makes major advancements. Glenn discusses some of the latest mind-blowing headlines, including what former Google CEO Eric Schmidt recently said that stopped Glenn in his tracks and whether the newest ChatGPT model is rebelling against its creators.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Well, there's a couple of things that happened this weekend, that I want to bring you up to speed on, on AI. You and I are living right now, through quiet detonation. There's no mushroom cloud. There's no broken or sirens. It's just silent.

But make no mistake, a detonation has happened. And we're about to see that shock wave come our way, sooner rather than later.

In 2016, there was an AI that made a move in the game Go. I don't know if you remember this.

But it was a move that nobody in 2500 years playing the game Go, had ever even considered.

It was genius. It was actually alien genius.

No human had ever thought that that thought.

And that was the moment that the earth quietly shifted under everybody's feet. But hardly anybody felt it or noticed it. We did, at the time. You probably did, if you're listening to this program.

Eric Schmitt, he's the former CEO of Google, he noticed it. And he's the guy who has been standing at the edge of the machine, while he watched it blink awake. Okay?

I watched a TED talk from him this weekend. Because of some of the things I'm going to share with you in just a second. But he said, at this TED talk, AI -- the AI revolution -- get this, is underhyped. The AI revolution is underhyped.

Now, put this in context. We're talking about something that can outplan generals. Outnegotiate Donald Trump and all the diplomats. Outwrite Shakespeare and Edgar Allan Poe, and we're not hyping it enough?

That should stop you in your tracks, and say, wait a minute. Wait a minute. Then maybe I don't understand what it is. He says, we're not ready for what is coming.

Not morally. Not intellectually. Not structurally. And the time is almost up.

I'm working on something that I'm going to need your help on. And we will talk about it soon. Probably in the next few weeks, but I've been working on something, but with AI. And it is really -- and I know it. It's why we have two teams. One in this hemisphere. And one in the other hemisphere. And they just switch workloads.

You know, one goes to sleep, the other picks it up.

Working literally around the clock. Because we are really, truly running out of time.

In fact, we're out of everything. Except consequences.

That's the only thing that we're really not running out of.

And they're about to catch up with us.

Schmitt said, we are now looking at a need of 90 gigawatts, a new power of new power, just in America to keep AI fed. And we need it in the next three to five years. So let me put that into perspective. That's 90 nuclear power plants.

Now, he will tell you, we're not building any. And I think we aren't building any. But I spoke to Donald Trump about this recently, and he said, every single cloud farm is going to be able to build their own power plant. He says, I'm cutting all the regulation, et cetera, et cetera. But you better hurry. You better hurry.

And this isn't about apps or productivity. This is about whether we can even fuel the future, that we're headed toward. If we can even compete.

And we are now entering a time, this gets faster and faster, every day.

Where AI -- where AI will think without you.


It's not just talking or using language anymore.

To speak to you.

It's planning. It's coordinating. It's learning.

Right now, multiple AIs can talk to each other, in English.

Or in a few cases. We have found in languages, we don't understand. Now, what do you do with a computer when it is speaking to another computer in a language we have no idea what any of it means. And they stop explaining themselves.

Schmidt said, you unplug it immediately. That's the first wise thing I have heard from somebody who worked at Silicon Valley, in quite some time.

You unplug it immediately.

Now, here's the problem.

What if that data center is the size of a city?

What if it's running defense systems, or the stock market?

Or factories.

Do we just unplug it?

Let me give you a reality check, if this seems like science fiction.

This story just broke today. It's in our show prep, today.

It's from the independent. OpenAI's latest ChatGPT model ignores basic instructions, to turn itself off. And even has sabotaged a shutdown mechanism, in order to keep itself running.

AI's safety firm, Palisade Research, discovered the potentially dangerous tendency for self-preservation in a series of experiments on OpenAI's new '03 model. The test involved presenting AI models with math problems, with shutdown instructions, appearing after the third problem.

By rewriting the shutdown script, the '03 model is able to prevent itself from being switched off.

Palisade Research said, this behavior will become significantly more concerning, if adopted by AI's system, capable of operating without any human oversight. This is the first time, I'm sorry.

Quote, this is not the first time we have found '03 misbehaving to accomplish goals. When pitted against AI models, against a powerful chess engine, '03 was the model most inclined to resort to hacking or sabotaging its opponents. I think it's learned from us, gang.

This time, we are the creator. And just like we have said, God doesn't exist. Our creation may do the same to us.

And kill its creator. Just as we continue to try to do to our creator.

Now, Eric Schmitt was saying, what happens if China gets ahead of us.

Let's say they're six months ahead of us in super intelligence.

He said and be this is already being talked about. He said, in defense, and AI circles, what do you do?

You can't steal the code.

You can't hack the system. So the only thing left to do is bomb the data center.

Oh!

Then he said with be there's coming a time soon, very soon, when machines are improving themselves without us.

I think we are at the very edge of that happening.

I think that's six months to a year away, maximum. It's called recursive self-improvement.

And once that starts, you can't pull the plug, because we won't have understand what we're unplugging. I just want you to think of this.

It will be speaking a million different languages. None of which we'll understand.

And we won't be able to unplug it, because we won't understand the consequences of unplugging it.
Again, a thousand different languages.

This is the tower of Babel in reverse.

We're building a tower, and the ones who are actually going to be building the tower, are scattering their languages that we can't understand.

I mean, the Biblical reversals in AI, don't escape me.

I don't know if they do you. But here's the trap we're in.

To stop 1984, we may have to build 1984. Because the only thing that we can do now is verify you're a person, and not a bot. And if we can't do that, then we don't know what's real and what's not.

I want to play a couple of things that happened this week. First, can you play the -- the Google -- the new Google video AI, where you can literally just typed in a sentence, and it will give you a ten-second clip.

Now, here's what somebody did, where they just typed in a few sentences for each of these scenes, and put this little mini movie together. Watch if you have Blaze TV. Listen, I'll explain in a minute.
(music)

VOICE: Panic is spreading worldwide tonight as the arrival of the unidentified vessels triggers states of emergency across every continent.

VOICE: They're here! They have come for us! They're going to kill us.
(music)

VOICE: Don't look at me like that, I paid for this cheese. Also, does it matter? We're all going to be dead anyway.

VOICE: Attention, by order of the National Emergency Act, a marshal law is now in effect. All civilians must remain indoors.

VOICE: The government cooked this up to keep us inside.
(music)

VOICE: To everyone struggling out there, stay --

GLENN: Okay. Stop.

Everything that you are seeing on this, if you're watching -- and if you were only listening to it, all the voices, everything, all computer generated.

And computer generated in seconds. And there was only one scene in there, that I thought looked fakey. And it got so bizarre. And after Stu posted his thing where -- where it was. What the left was saying about the -- you know, the bill.

And they were just absolutely lying about it.

I was hesitant to post anything at all about the news this weekend.

Because we are now entering the time where you don't know what's real and what isn't.

And once we have lost trust in our own eyes, and our own ears, and we can't trust what we're seeing, how do you have a civilization?


Here's the one thing you have to remember: AI is a tool.

And if it's wielded in the right hands, that are open about all of the programming in it. It is -- it is secure. In what it pulls from.

It is absolute in its -- in its veracity of authentication.

You're going to be okay. But we need some tools, that will educate us and -- and help us understand what is going on.

But also, verify what's going on.

And I'm not sure how much of that can be done, at our level.

And I don't trust anybody, you know, at the OpenAI level to do it for me.

Do you?

I heard somebody talk this weekend, and they don't speak. And they don't like to speak at all.

And so they said, I asked Grok to help me out on a speech. Then he said something really interesting. He said, so let me tell you what he said. He's not a he.

And no matter how intelligent can replace what the fundamental of what you are. It can mimic your word. You can mimic your art.

But it cannot be at the foot of a cross. It cannot love. It cannot repent. It cannot rise.

Only you can do that. The age of men will be over, in our lifetime if we surrender to this.

There will come a time, and it's not far from these words. A time when the machines will no longer wait for us. They will no longer ask. They will no longer explain.

They will begin to improve themselves.

This could happen within the next 12 months.

They will improve themselves, not by our hand. But by their own.

It's called recursive self-improvement.

The moment that code rewrites its own code, and gets stronger and stronger and stronger.

And it's beginning to happen. When algorithms birth new logic in their own image.

There was a -- something on the sot sheet today.

Yeah. Here. Let me play this.

This is Larry Ellison. Cut two on AI.

VOICE: I made a speech. And I said, is artificial intelligence the most important discovery in the history of humankind?

And the question mark maybe, we'll soon find out.

Eighteen months later, I think it's very, very clear, it is a much bigger deal than the Industrial Revolution and electricity. Where everything that's come before, we will soon have not only artificial intelligence, but much sooner than anticipated. Artificial General Intelligence.

And want -- not in too distant future, artificial super intelligence.

What is artificial and super intelligence? I'll quote my dear friend Elon Musk.

Well, Elon said, about artificial super intelligence. I'm not looking forward to being a house cat.
(laughter)

VOICE: So I will have incredible reasoning power, the ability to discover things that will elude the human minds. Because this next generation of AI is going to reason so much faster, discover insight so much faster.

GLENN: That's what's coming. More on this, as each day progresses.