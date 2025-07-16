You WON’T BELIEVE this leftist demand for ICE

As ICE agents continue to conduct immigration raids throughout the country, the Left is demanding that they be required to remove their masks and show their faces. Could this be because the Left wants to easily identify these agents so that they can dox them?
GLENN: There's a couple of things going on. There's a new democratic-leaning activist group, that has now raised more than $750 for mobile response teams.
Now, I know we just talked about Mercury One and their mobile response teams, you know, going -- trying to help find bodies here in Texas.
There's is to confront immigration and customs enforcement during raids in California.
Organization is save America movement.
It's asking for your donation, so its teams can follow ICE raids in real time.
The group began launching its first political ads and social media accounts in June in a fundraising web page.
It shows, they wanted to raise $1 million for the anti-ICE initiative. So far, I believe they have, yes.
$764,254.
Quote, ICE agents are raiding LA in masks without badges, names, or accountability. These ICE agents don't have names, or badges. Really?
Wow. And they wear masks. I wonder why they might wear masks.
You know, maybe it's because the people on the streets are also wearing masks.
Now, why would the people on the streets be wearing masks, Pat. I'm trying to figure that one out. Why would they be wearing masks?
PAT: Perhaps they don't want to be identified.
GLENN: Don't want to be identified. Why?
PAT: They're committing illegal acts.
GLENN: Yeah. Good. Good. Good.
And they know if they're identified, then the good guys will come and arrest them. But seeing that they think they're the good guys, and the police are the bad guys. Why would the police be wearing masks?
Because the police know the bad guys will identify them, and come get them and their children at night.
There's one that's on the righteous side. One that is not on the righteous side. I'm trying to remember which one is which.
So the Save America Movement is launching its liberty vans. Mobile response teams with cameras, chaplains. Now, I'm just trying -- I'm just trying to imagine the chaplains that might be going with them.
Chaplains, lawyers, and veterans. To show the world what's happening in our communities.
What is happening in the communities? I'm wondering.
Now, the group announced its steering committee on June 18th. That includes Erica Alexander. Dr. Reverend William Barber. Ryan Busse. Steve Smith. And Billy Ray. These -- at least Alexander and Barber have spoken at the Democratic National Convention. Alexander campaigned for a -- the -- for Hillary Clinton. She was, you know, campaigning for Hillary Clinton. And, by the way, Hillary Clinton was so popular. She lost.
Schmitt was also the cofounder of the anti-Trump Lincoln project before stepping down in 2021.
So this is just the usual suspects. Do you remember, Pat, when we were working at Fox? And we were doing all that research?
And, remember, we would look into these organizations. Like, well, same 12 people. Every time. Same 12 people.
It was like, there were only like 25 to 50 revolutionaries that were actually. And then none of these guys were revolutionaries.
All of these guys were all political figures, that were all orchestrating and funding everything.
It was the revolutionaries that would be like, yeah.
You go out and do that!
Yeah. I'm going to be here. I've got your back.
I've got your back.
You should go out and blow yourself up.
I mean, it's -- it's the same thing with the mullahs.
The mullahs aren't ever the ones going out.
They're never like, and I'm going to show you how much I believe in this.
I'm going out and blowing myself up.
No. No. It's the same thing with the DNC.
All of these people, all behind the scenes, they're using you.
They don't know how you don't see that.
They're using you.
And, again, on the other hand, I don't see how the Democrats don't see, no!
The radicals now are using you.
Now the radicals are in charge. And be afraid. Be very afraid.
Because they're going to come for you. Before they come for me.
You think they're going to eat us first.
But, I mean, we had this story. What was it last week?
Did you see the story where -- where Democratic politicians are now saying, they're afraid of their own constituents?
PAT: Yeah.
GLENN: Right?
PAT: Yeah.
GLENN: Their own constituents are saying, maybe you should die, so we can get some attention to our cause.
You know, we need some blood to be spilled for a real revolution.
And the democratic politician was like, wait. Wait.
Wait. My blood.
PAT: And they got a little taste of that, during the Palestinian Israeli situation. Because err where Democrats went, they were committing genocide. Because they supported Israel.
So they got a little taste of -- of how the left could turn on them.
GLENN: I -- too we need to go through Minneapolis?
I mean, look what happened in Minneapolis.
I mean, I don't know -- do I have this -- where is it?
There's a story today, on the Minneapolis -- okay. Yeah.
Here.
The Minneapolis -- the Minnesota assassin Vance -- what is it?
Bolter said neither his pro-life worldview, nor his support for Donald Trump were motivations behind the deadly June 14th shooting rampage.
That left a top Democratic lawmaker dead, and another seriously wounded. Now, he's pro-life.
And he's a supporter of Donald Trump. Yet, he worked for the Democrats.
PAT: Uh-huh.
GLENN: Appointed by two Democratic governors, I believe.
GLENN: Yeah. And I'm trying to -- I'm trying to make that fit.
You're a pro-lifer that also is a big supporter of Donald Trump.
And you go to work for Tim Walz?
I'm just -- I mean, I know sometimes Common Core math hurts with be when you try to think.
But this one is almost impossible. Even -- even, even -- if I say you're right, if you just show me how you got there.
I don't think I can show you that you're right on that one.
He said, his pro-life worldview. Or his deep, deep support for Donald Trump were not motivations.
I'm going to let you chew on that for a while.
That's his quote for prison.
He's waiting for trial.
And the New York Post. Did an interview with him.
He said, you're fishing.
And I can't talk about my case.
I'll say, it didn't involve either Trump or pro-life us stuff.
I'll just say, there's a lot of information that will come out in the future. That people willing look at.
And judge for themselves.
That goes back 24 months before the 14th.
If the governor ever lets that get out.
Now, wait a minute. Tim Walz is the governor. He faces possible federal grand jury indictment this week, after being charged with six felonies, stalking and murder-related counts of killing, of the Democratic lawmaker.
And, by the way, if you're really -- if you're really on the right. Why would you kill the lawmaker that just voted with the Democrats?
Or, I'm sorry, just voted with the Republicans. She actually took a hard line, and a very hard decision, she didn't want to.
But she said, I just feel like, it's the right thing for the state. And it's killing me to vote this way. But I feel I really have to.
And so she does. And then this guy goes and kills her? Because he's such a big conservative?
What? Any of this makes sense to you?
PAT: None. No.
None of it.
GLENN: During two 20-minute video visits with the Post, he said police have withheld key details from his handwritten letter, left by the alleged person in a getaway car. Let's see. Alleged person.
I think that's his wife. The letter which has not been released is addressed to FBI director Kash Patel. My wife and family had nothing to do with any of this.
Certain details of that letter were leaked out. That probably painted one kind of a picture, but a lot more important details that were in that letter were not leaked out.
He refused to elaborate, saying the withheld details related to things that were going on in Minnesota. Huh.
PAT: Hmm.
GLENN: I also made sure, when I was arrested, that they secured that letter.
I made the request. That they secure that letter, before it gets destroyed.
Because I was concerned somebody would destroy it.
Police found a handwritten note in the suspect's fake police SUV with a hit list of more than 50 Democrat officials from at least six states.
Police found other notes with directions to the Hortman home, and a list of websites used to gather information on the targets.
Asked by the Post how he felt about the shooting victims and their families.
He said, you can maybe ask, if someone believes that. And they love God. And they love their neighbor.
Allegedly, how they could be involved in a situation where some people were no longer here that were here before.
But I'll let you chew on that one too.
PAT: It's so bizarre.
GLENN: A little nuts. A little nuts.
PAT: Yeah. Yeah.
GLENN: The letter left behind for the FBI, also alleged that they claimed Tim Walz told him to murder Amy Klobuchar. And others. So he could run for US Senate.
Now, I can believe a lot of things about Tim Walz. But I don't believe --
PAT: You don't buy that? Huh.
GLENN: No. I don't buy that.
You can believe a lot of stuff about Tim Walz, but no. No. I'm not going to buy that one.
He would not discuss his views or relationship with Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee.
PAT: Hmm.
GLENN: Walz appointed Boelter to a four-year term on the governor's workforce development board in December of 2019.
And then the mark Dayton. The -- also tempted Minnesota governor. Appointed him to another board. The same kind of board in 2016.
So the guy has been working for --
PAT: Democrats.
GLENN: For a very, very long time.
But pay no attention to that. Pay no attention to that.
Democrats, you're fine.
Your base isn't about to rise up and kill you.
Remember warning about this?
We -- in 2008 and '9. I was like, you cannot get into bed with crazy radicals.
You can't. Crazy, being part of the word.
Radical, the other important word.
In crazy radicals. They'll kill you!
When they don't think that you're taking this revolutionary -- revolution seriously enough, which is exactly what's happening.
ICE, they're now going out in the streets.
And they're -- they're shooting at ICE.
And they know that Donald Trump doesn't want them to do that. But you're on their side.
And let me see if anybody remembers where this line came from.
You betrayed the revolution. Oh, yeah. That's right. That's right. That's right.
Right at the gallows. I don't remember which country that was. Not the gallows. But guillotines.
You betrayed the revolution. That's what happens in revolutions. If you're not revolutionary enough for the most bloodthirsty, they come after you. And they come after you first!
That's what's coming, America.
What is happening -- and I will give you some other stories. What is happening on the streets right now, is a lead-up to serious, serious trouble on the streets. And a bloodbath on the streets.
Pray for our law enforcement.
Oh, no.
Don't even pray about that. Because what could possibly happen. If law enforcement decides, I'm not putting up with this anymore. Because the city will not support them.
What could possibly go wrong?
We have Elon Musk, and Grok four, and his robots all ready to go. He said last week, all I have to do now is download Grok four into the heads of my robots. And they will be able to take care of everything.
Wouldn't that be great?
We could have a robot police force.
PAT: That usually works out well. And all the documentaries I have seen, it works out really well.
GLENN: It always works out really well. Well, it didn't in iRobot. Remember?
PAT: Oh, that one document.
GLENN: Yeah. That one documentary.
But that's because, you know, they had m.-- you know, they had the four rules. Remember?
PAT: Yeah. Yeah.
GLENN: And the good news in RAI, we decided those four rules didn't need to be put in.
So we don't have those four rules in RAI, so I don't know why.
But probably wasn't going to work anyway.