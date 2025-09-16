Bill O'Reilly predicts THIS will be Charlie Kirk's legacy

Bill O’Reilly joins Glenn Beck with a powerful prediction about Charlie Kirk’s legacy. Evil tried to destroy his movement, Bill says, but – as his new book, “Confronting Evil,” lays out – evil will just end up destroying itself once more…
GLENN: Mr. Bill O'Reilly, welcome to the program, how are you, sir?
BILL: Good, Beck, thanks for having me back. I appreciate it. How have you been?
GLENN: Last week was really tough. I know it was tough for you and everybody else.
But, you know -- I haven't -- I haven't seen anything.
BILL: Family okay? All of that?
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah. Family is okay. Family is okay.
BILL: Good question good. That's the most important thing.
GLENN: It is.
So, Bill, what do you make of this whole Charlie Kirk thing. What happened, and where are we headed?
BILL: So my analysis is different for everybody else, and those that know me for so long. About a year ago, I was looking for a topic -- it was a contract to do another book. And I said, you know what's happening in America, and around the world. Was a rise in evil. It takes a year to research and write these books.
And not since the 1930s, had I seen that happen, to this extent. And in the 1930s, of course, you would have Tojo and Hitler and Mussolini and Franco and all these guys. And it led to 100 million dead in World War II. The same thing, not to the extent.
But the same thing was --
GLENN: Yet.
BILL: -- bubbling in the world, and in the United States.
I decided to write a book. The book comes out last Tuesday. And on Wednesday, Putin lobs missiles into Poland.
Ultra dangerous.
And a few hours later, Charlie Kirk is assassinated.
And one of the interviewers said to me last week, your -- your book is haunting. Is haunting.
And I think that's extremely accurate. Because that's what evil does.
And in the United States, we have so many distractions. The social media.
People create around their own lives.
Sports. Whatever it may be. That we look away.
Now, Charlie Kirk was an interesting fellow. Because at a very young age, he was mature enough to understand that he wanted to take a stand in favor of traditional America and Judeo Christian philosophy.
He decided that he wanted to do that.
You know, and when I was 31 or whatever, I was lucky I wasn't in the penitentiary. And I believe you were in the penitentiary.
(laughter)
So he was light years ahead of us.
GLENN: Yes, he was.
BILL: And he put it into motion. All right? Now, most good people, even if you disagree with what Mr. Kirk says on occasion, you admire that. That's the spirit of America. That you have a belief system, that you go out and try to promote that belief system, for the greater good of the country. That's what it is.
That's what Charlie Kirk did.
And he lost his life.
By doing it!
So when you essentially break all of this down. You take the emotion away, all right?
Which I have to do, in my job. You see it as another victory for evil.
But it really isn't.
And this is the ongoing story.
This is the most important story. So when you read my book, Confronting Evil, you'll see that all of these heinous individuals, Putin's on the cover. Mao. Hitler.
Ayatollah Khomeini. And then there are 14 others inside the book. They all destroy themselves.
Evil always destroys itself. But it takes so many people with it. So this shooter destroyed his own family.
And -- and Donald Trump, I talked to him about it last week in Yankee stadium. And Trump is a much different guy than most people think.
GLENN: He is.
JASON: He destroyed his own mother and father and his two brothers.
That's what he did. In addition to the Kirk family!
So evil spreads. Now, if Americans pay attention and come to the conclusion that I just stated, it will be much more difficult for evil to operate openly.
And that's what I think is going to happen.
There's going to be a ferocious backlash against the progressive left in particular.
To stop it, and I believe that is what Mr. Kirk's legacy is going to be.
GLENN: I -- I agree with you on all of these fronts.
I wonder though, you know, it took three, or if you count JFK, four assassinations in the '60s, to confront the evil if you will.
Before people really woke up and said, enough is enough!
And then you have the big Jesus revolution after that.
Is -- I hate to say this. But is -- as far gone as we are, is one assassination enough to wake people up?
JOHN: Some people. Some people will never wake up.
They just don't want to live in the real world, Beck. And it's never been easier to do that with the social media and the phones and the computers.
And you're never going to get them back.
But you don't need them. So let's just be very realistic here on the Glenn Beck show.
Let's run it down.
The corporate media is finished.
In America. It's over.
And you will see that play out the next five years.
Because the corporate media invested so much of its credibility into hating Donald Trump.
And the hate is the key word.
You will find this interesting, Beck. For the first time in ten years, I've been invited to do a major thing on CBS, today.
I will do it GE today. With major Garrett.
GLENN: Wow.
BILL: Now, that only happened because Skydance bought CBS. And Skydance understands the brand CBS is over, and they will have to rehabilitate the whole thing. NBC has not come to that conclusion yet, but it will have to.
And ABC just does the weather. I mean, that's all they care about. Is it snowing in Montana? Okay? The cables are all finished. Even Fox.
Once Trump leaves the stage, there's nowhere for FNC to go. Because they've invested so much in Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump.
So the fact of the matter is, the corporate media is over in America. That takes a huge cudgel out of the hands of the progressive movement.
Because the progressive movement was dependent on the corporate media to advance its cause. That's going to end, Beck.
GLENN: Well, I would hope that you're right.
Let me ask you about --
BILL: When am I wrong?
When am I wrong?
You've known me for 55 years. When have I been wrong?
GLENN: Okay. All right. All right. We're not here to argue things like that.
So tell me about Skydance. Because isn't Skydance Chinese?
BILL: No! It's Ellison. Larry Ellison, the second richest guy in the world. He owns Lanai and Hawaii, the big tech guy and his son is running it.
GLENN: Yeah, okay.
I though Skydance. I thought that was -- you know them.
BILL: Yeah.
And they -- they're not ideological, but they were as appalled as most of us who pay attention at the deterioration of the network presentations.
So --
GLENN: You think that they could.
BILL: 60 Minutes used to be the gold standard.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
BILL: And it just -- it -- you know, you know, I don't know if you watch it anymore.
GLENN: I don't either.
So do you think they can actually turn CBS around, or is it just over?
BILL: I don't know. It's very hard to predict, because so many people now bail. I've got a daughter 26, and a son, 22.
They never, ever watched network television.
And you've got -- it's true. Right?
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.
They don't watch --
BILL: They're not going to watch The Voice. The dancing with this. The juggling with that. You know, I think they could do a much better job in their news presentations.
GLENN: Yeah. Right.
BILL: Because what they did, is banish people like Glenn Beck and Bill O'Reilly.
Same voices, with huge followings.
Huge!
All right?
We couldn't get on there.
That's why Colbert got fired. Because Colbert wouldn't -- refused to put on any non-progressive voice, when they were talking about the country.
GLENN: I know.
BILL: Well, it's not -- I'm censoring it.
GLENN: Yeah, but it's not that he was fired because he wouldn't do that. He was fired because that led to horrible ratings. Horrible ratings.
BILL: Yes, it was his defiance.
GLENN: Yes.
BILL: Fallon has terrible ratings and so does Kimmel. But Colbert was in your face, F you, to the people who were signing his paycheck.
GLENN: Yes. Yes.
BILL: Look, evil can only exist if the mechanisms of power are behind it.
And that's when you read the front -- I take them one by one. And Putin is the most important chapter by far.
GLENN: Why?
BILL: Because Putin would use nuclear weapon.
He wouldn't. He's a psychopath.
And I'm -- on Thursday night, I got a call from the president's people saying, would I meet the president at Yankee stadium for the 9/11 game?
And I said, when a president calls and asks you to meet them, sure.
GLENN: I'll be there. What time?
BILL: It will take me three days to get into Yankee stadium, on Long Island. But I'll start now.
GLENN: Especially because the president is coming. But go ahead.
BILL: Anyway, that was a very, I think that Mr. Trump values my opinion. And it was -- we did talk about Putin.
And the change in Putin. And I had warned him, that Putin had changed from the first administration, where Trump controlled Putin to some extent.
Now he's out of control. Because that's what always happens.
GLENN: Yeah.
BILL: It happened with Hitler. It happened with Mao. It happened with the ayatollah. It happened with Stalin. Right now. They get worse and worse and worse and worse. And then they blow up.
And that's where Putin is! But he couldn't do any of that, without the assent of the Russian people. They are allowing him to do this, to kill women and children. A million Russian casualties for what! For what! Okay?
So that's why this book is just in the stratosphere. And I was thinking object, oh. Because people want to understand evil, finally. Finally.
They're taking a hard look at it, and the Charlie Kirk assassination was an impetus to do that.
GLENN: Yeah. And I think it's also an impetus to look at the good side.
I mean, I think Charlie was just not a neutral -- a neutral character. He was a force for good. And for God.
And I think that -- that combination is almost the Martin Luther King combination. Where you have a guy who is speaking up for civil rights.
But then also, speaking up for God. And speaking truth, Scripturally.
And I think that combination still, strangely, I wouldn't have predicted it. But strangely still works here in America, and I think it's changed everything.
Bill, it's always food to talk to you. Thank you so much for being on. I appreciate it.
Bill, it's always food to talk to you. Thank you so much for being on. I appreciate it.
