Carter Page REVEALS How Russiagate Hoaxers Brutally Smeared Him

A viral claim from the Left accused PragerU, and their division PragerU Kids, as hoping to become the replacement for PBS after it was defunded earlier this month. But is this true? PragerU CEO Marissa Streit joined Glenn to discuss what PragerU's mission is, how it hopes to create 'edutainment' to teach all ages the truth about America, and the biggest difference between PragerU and PBS: "We won't take a dollar from the government. That's in our mission."
GLENN: In the belly of the beast.
I'm sitting here with the CEO of Prager U, which we all know, if you watched, you know, CNN or, you know, you saw anything from Fox. They are the new PBS.
They're -- which I think, because Marissa Streit is the CEO. She's up here, in my ranch.
Because we're filming some stuff from Prager U kids.
And does that make me Elmo.
MARISSA: I think you're more of Big Bird.
GLENN: Okay. Good. All of a sudden, that doesn't feel so great. So they're claiming that you are becoming the new PBS, because you're going after our kids.
Can you just -- first of all, do you get any money from the federal government?
MARISSA: We won't take a dollar from the government. That's in our mission.
GLENN: Well, Stu, help me out. Doesn't that automatically disqualify you from being PBS?
STU: At his. I would say, it does. Yes.
GLENN: I mean, I think the big thing about PBS.
They're taking our federal dollars. And using it in ways that insular necessarily agree with.
And they can make money on their own.
So I don't -- I think the press misses what the problem is, with PBS.
So tell me about what -- what you are doing right now.
Because there are several things.
First of all, let's start with the 250th anniversary.
What are you doing with the 250th anniversary.
MARISSA: So Prager U uses edutainment. So in some ways, they're comparing us to PBS because of that. Because we believe that learning should be fun, and it should be entertaining.
GLENN: Right.
MARISSA: And that oftentimes, when you're entertained, you can learn.
And so in that way, we are somewhat similar to PBS.
GLENN: Right.
MARISSA: But what we are doing is we're celebrating America.
America has never been perfect. But it's the greatest country on God's green earth.
GLENN: Right.
MARISSA: And when we are teaching kids to grow up, and not love their country. It is causing so many problems.
It's a national security issue.
It's a mental health Arab for our children.
GLENN: Big time. Big time.
MARISSA: And so we are taking this opportunity for America's 250th birthday, to just reignite patriotism. And give some perspective, that, yes.
America has its blemishes. Of course, at his.
But America is a great country.
And it has been a leader in greatness for so many years.
And we want to teach that. And so what we are doing is we're creating content for every single learner, four years old all way through 104, to remember what our country is about.
What our DNA is.
GLENN: And the nice thing is, is that it is -- it's actual history. I mean, we -- we got something yesterday. We're working on several of these videos, that are going to be used in AP classes. Right? So this is AP history, in high schools.
MARISSA: Yes. I mean, look, so many Americans are learning history through the lens of Howard Zinn.
For those who don't know who Howard Zinn is. I think he categorically destroyed the -- the history classes.
GLENN: Yes.
MARISSA: In America, right?
Teaching a perspective. Not all of it was a lie. But it's the footnotes.
GLENN: Sure.
MARISSA: It's without the greater perspective of what America is.
And so we are taking American history, and we're making it fun and engaging. And so that students who would watch this course, that we're creating together, will not learn. Not only learn the truth about America. But will have a perspective, and enjoy doing it, at the same time.
That's the edutainment piece of it.
GLENN: And it's really amazing. Because we're not avoiding the bad stuff. We're doing something today on slavery.
MARISSA: Yes.
GLENN: And I saw it software, I read -- they were accusing you guys of Prager U as dismissing slavery, and saying, it's no big deal.
Well, I'm like, on what planet? In what parallel universe is Prager U saying that?
MARISSA: Well, what they're saying is, we made a video that teaches about Christopher Columbus.
And we basically paraphrased what he would have said, about two young kids. And from Christopher Columbus' perspective, he probably thought that slavery was okay, because that's what he did.
And so because we had the cartoon, Christopher Columbus say, oh, I think slavery is okay.
GLENN: Right.
MARISSA: And then the kids responded back to him, in this show that we made, well, actually slavery is abhorrent. It is a horrible thing.
We know today, that it was a terrible thing, that the world engaged in slavery. And then Christopher Columbus, in this cartoon responds and says, oh, wow. I didn't have that perspective. I didn't know.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
MARISSA: That is why we're being attacked. Because we're paraphrasing what Christopher Columbus would have said. And so what does the silly media do?
I mean, it's completely coo-coo. They're claiming that Prager U is claiming that slavery was okay.
Because the character in our cartoon. That character, Christopher Columbus, said it was okay.
GLENN: You know, it's amazing.
I think this stuff is coming undone quickly.
And they're panicking. I mean, look at what you're doing with teachers.
These teachers are moving from, you know, deeply blue states. Into red states.
And the states, rightfully, are saying, we -- we don't want any of that California crap in our schools.
But if they're licensing to be a teacher. They can teach anywhere.
But that's now changing. Because states are saying, no.
You're coming from California. You're coming from New York. I want to make sure that you know the things that, you know, are true.
And we're not having any of this woke crap.
This test that you're giving now, and you've been asked bit states, to develop this test. And it is so, to me, first grade kind of questions.
I can't believe there is a problem with this at all.
MARISSA: And we are living in shocking times, Glenn. It's shocking.
People can see the tests. We've made this test available. They can go to our website. They can check it out. The test is so very basic. The fact that the media and the administrators of woke schools are squealing over this test, is unbelievable.
It is so very, very basic.
But you're right.
In California, teachers are required to take a course called the prism test.
I -- I like to call the prison test. Because, frankly, I think teachers should go to prison.
GLENN: If you can't pass this?
MARISSA: Yeah, it's crazy. The Prism Test is given to California teachers. It's not a test. It's a course. It's a six-part course that teaches a teacher how to not differentiate between a boy and a girl.
How to actually bring all of this sexualization that we have been complaining about in classrooms. And so it's not just superintendents of education that have approached us with questions.
How do we help teachers do the right thing?
It's also parents. Parents are coming to us. And saying, well, we don't know if we can trust these teachers anymore.
We will send our kids to our schools and have a teacher that can't pass a basic civics test?
That can't pass a basic literacy test. That can't pass a basic understanding of what a boy is, and what a girl is.
So superintendent of education, Ryan Golders (phonetic) of Oklahoma approached us and said, can you just do something very basic, because the complaints are coming in when parents are sending their kids to schools, where teachers who have come in from California and New York, are in charge of the classroom. And are bringing in the woke indoctrination, that they've received, in California.
GLENN: Any idea how many teachers are failing this test?
MARISSA: Well, we are launching this test now. So it's a brand-new test.
GLENN: Okay. Got it.
MARISSA: But I can tell you, how many teachers have been forced to pass the Prism Test in California: Almost every single one of them.
GLENN: So listen to some of these questions. Stu, this is multiple choice.
This is not a setup. This is multiple choice.
So, I mean, you'll get every one.
What is the primary -- this is the first question.
What's the primary biological distinction between males and females?
A, height and weight. B, hairstyle.
C, personal preference. D, chromosomes and reproductive anatomy.
STU: Hmm. That's a tough one.
GLENN: That's a tough one.
STU: Leaning hairstyle.
GLENN: At birth -- at birth, how is a person's biological sex typically identified?
A, personal feelings. B, parental choice.
C, online registration. D, visual, anatomical observation, and chromosomes.
STU: That's a fascinating one. Obviously, the answer is D.
But I would say a lot of people on the left would say B, right? It's parental choice or something.
GLENN: Preference. Right. Or personal feelings.
You know, this only gets -- this only gets hard, if you are completely disconnected from science and reality.
MARISSA: Well, you mentioned science and reality. I have spoken to pediatricians and doctors, frankly from all over the country.
Who are forced to erase the question, of whether they have a boy or a girl, in the medical charts. When they were receiving a new patient.
So this is not just a problem in schools. But this is a problem in pediatric offices as well. So yes, sadly, we're living in the Twilight Zone, where teachers have to be taught very basic common sense.
GLENN: Listen. Listen to this.
Name one reason why the columnists fought the British: A, avoid working the land. B, higher social standing up. C, resist forced Army service. D, protest high British taxes without representation.
I mean, this -- honestly, fifth grader, in my day, fifth graders would be able to take this, you know, 100 years ago. First graders would be insulted by these. Who was the first president?
John Adams. Thomas Jefferson. Greg Washington, or George Washington. I'm pretty sure it was Greg.
What did the Emancipation Proclamation do? Ended prohibition. Freed Confederate generals. Freed the slaves in the north. Freed the slaves in the south. Honestly, you cannot be a teacher, if you do not know these things.
MARISSA: We agree. We agree.
And as much as we giggle about it, it sounds funny.
But it's really not funny, Glenn.
It's really sad. And it's really upsetting. Part of what this test is doing is it's recalibrating what's happening in the classrooms.
It's reminding teachers to focus on what matters. It's reminding teachers to actually look at the world through common sense, the lens of common sense. And sadly, the teacher indoctrination centers, which is basically the teacher seminaries.
The -- the colleges for teachers have been turning the world upside-down.
And they're training these young teachers to go into our classrooms, and you're lucky, if they know nothing.
The problem is, the Marxism they can't be they're being taught.
GLENN: Oh, I know. I know. I know.
Talk to me a little bit about Hungary. Because you have just got back from Hungary. Weren't you there last week?
VOICE: Yes, we were in Hungary last week.
GLENN: What is happening in Hungary?
MARISSA: So what is happening now is the world is realizing, that there is a real attack on common sense, everywhere. And there's an attack on values.
And Prager U, through our edutainment model has been successful here in the United States. I mean, as you can see, CNN, New York Times, they're all upset that we're becoming the new PBS, as they call us.
And we don't want to just create a system that helps America. We want to create an industry, that helps the world! We want the world to be a better place, Glenn.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
MARISSA: And so when other places, when other countries approach Prager U and say, hey, how do we do edutainment in our country? Our answer is yes.
So we have created now, a training system for other countries, so that they can bring these wholesome, patriotic values to their own country.
So we flew to Hungary to train them.
We've been training some folks in the UK. Canadians have come out to Prager U.
We've done the same training for them.
For a very long time. I hate to say this, over the last ten years, America has been exporting some real bad ideas.
GLENN: USAID.
MARISSA: USAID has been a huge problem. It's been propagating a lot of this gender blur stuff.
GLENN: Yeah. For countries that were dead-set against it, but were starving. You can't get the aid unless you teach this. And they did, because they had to.
MARISSA: Exactly.
We have been bribing other countries to do the wrong thing.
GLENN: It's awful.
MARISSA: To sexualize their children. And so we feel as an organization that is helping save America, we are trying to undo that damage as well.
And if we can train other countries, to undo the damage, then -- then that's --
GLENN: So do you base that on their stuff?
Or do you base that on the American understanding, of freedom?
MARISSA: So our -- we have a set of values, at Prager U. Which is the -- what we called American DNA. Our understanding of freedom.
GLENN: Right.
MARISSA: We are not looking to export American ideas, to other countries.
GLENN: Sure.
MARISSA: What we're looking to do is to teach the model of how edutainment works. And to teach them a model of -- of how Prager U follows its values.
Now, many of them -- and we do make sure that the folks that we're working with do honor and respect our values.
We're not going to train a bunch of Marxists in doing so.
GLENN: Right.
MARISSA: And many of them are using some of our videos as a baseline for teaching.
GLENN: Hmm. Well, you're doing God's work.
And I am so proud to partner with you, and to call you friend.
And Dennis, the same.
Can you give me a quick update. I only have a couple of seconds. Quick update on Dennis. How is he doing?
MARISSA: So Dennis had a very severe injury. For those of you who don't know the background, he fell down. He hit the spinal cord. Does and so it makes it very, very difficult for him to breathe.
And that's why the recovery is taking so long.
It's been already nine months that he's laying down.
His mind is there. His body is not there.
But he has -- the good news, he just completed another book.
GLENN: It's amazing.
MARISSA: So Dennis is living his values.
GLENN: Yeah. Well, we pray for him all the time.
