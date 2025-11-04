China, ICE, and the shutdown: Everything Trump's "60 Minutes" interview revealed

President Trump gave a master class on negotiation in his recent “60 Minutes” interview with Norah O’Donnell. Glenn and Stu review Trump’s best comments on China and Taiwan, ICE raids, and the government shutdown.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
VOICE: I know you have said that Xi Jinping wouldn't dare move militarily on Taiwan while you're in office. But what if he does?
Would you order US forces to defend Taiwan?
DONALD: You'll find out if it happens. And he understands the answer to that.
VOICE: Why not say it?
DONALD: This never even came up yesterday.
STU: Why not say it? I don't know. Tough question!
DONALD: He never brought it up, because he understands it, and he understands it very well.
VOICE: Do you mind when I ask, he understands, why not communicate that publicly to the rest of us? What does he understand?
DONALD: I can't give away my secrets. I don't want to be one of these guys that tells you exactly what is going to happen, if something happens. The other side knows, but I'm not somebody that tells you everything, because you're asking me a question. But they understand what's going to happen, and he has openly said it, and his people have openly said it. He said, we will never do anything, while President Trump is president. Because they know the consequences.
GLENN: And they do.
Now, what's her name? Norah McDonald?
Or that Norah O'Donnell. I can't remember.
STU: It's Norah O'Donnell.
GLENN: One is a comedian, and one claims to be a journalist. I don't know remember the difference. But, you know, here she is. Why won't you just say it? I don't know!
Strategery!
I mean, why wouldn't you just say it?
Presidents never say that. They never say that. Can you imagine?
What a stupid question that is.
And if you think -- go ahead.
STU: I was going to say, you know, I think Trump sometimes does say stuff like that. Right? Like he does -- for example, with North Korea. Right?
He was like, hey. We're going to blow you up. And the fires of hell are going to rain down upon you.
GLENN: Because North Korea is not China.
STU: Right. He's making decisions based on strategy with different countries. And there's different decisions to make with each nation.
GLENN: Correct.
STU: And when you look at something like this.
What he's trying to, I think communicate is he has communicated to China that they will be involved.
But he does not want to escalate it publicly.
And honestly, all of that being said, I don't know what his actual answer is. My suspicion is, we won't be involved if that happens. Honestly, like I know we promised it. But my suspicion is, if China actually goes in there, there's a good chance, we are -- we come up a reason to not be involved in it.
GLENN: We can't. We can't.
We can't be involved in that.
We will be involved in covert ways.
My guess is, we blow up all those chip factories. That's my guess. And my guess is, we have given the ability to Taiwan to do that. Long ago. I don't know.
But that's what -- that's what I would do. Because we don't have -- we cannot -- we cannot support a supply line, that far away. We just tonight. We're not capable of it.
So we don't have the supply lines. We couldn't get things there, fast enough. And they're going to overwhelm with drones. That's what -- this is going to be the fastest war ever. If they go into Taiwan. It will be over, by the time we ever get a ship or an airplane there. It will be over. They will just overwhelm the island with swarms of drones, period. So here's what the president is actually doing.
He announced a deal on economic and trade relations with China.
So here's what he -- here's the Chinese actions. You ready?
Suspend new rare earth export controls. Issue general license for exports of rare earth. Listen to what he got: Take significant measures to end the flow of fentanyl to the US. Suspend all retaliatory tariffs since March 4th. Suspend all retaliatory nontariff measures since March 4th. Purchase at least 12 million metric tons of US soybeans, and we lowered our tariffs by ten points and extended the expiration of Section 301 tariff exclusions until November 2026. Do you see what we've got? See what we gave up?
Let me just say that again. Do you see what we got and what they gave up?
The president -- it's genius how he got us here. He didn't just engage with China directly. He embarked on a massive, massive campaign, securing the rare earth minerals in all of their allies. Multiple countries.
He built an -- an alternate system that cuts China out, entirely.
Then went after Venezuela, Russia, and Iran. All the three of their major allies.
This was the equivalent of the American president, putting his foot down on the neck of China and saying, you want up?
You want up?
And China blinked because at this point, they had no choice.
China is not used to being handled like this. And he just handled them.
This is a good win for America!
So when the president is has done negotiation. Why would he go on 60 Minutes?
And insult them even more.
Why would he go and say, what you know we'll do?
We'll vaporize Beijing. And I have on good authority, that's exactly what the president said. You know, you want to do that, and I'll make Beijing disappear.
And Xi laughed at first. And what? What?
The president didn't laugh and blink. And Xi left going, he might just do it!
That's how you negotiate. That's how get all of the rare earth minerals. That's how you get this giant concession with from China. The guy -- I have to tell you, I mean, we've known this forever. How long has everyone on the planet, you know, now, of course, the left won't say it. You know, the Democrats won't say it. But everybody has always said, I wish we just had a good negotiator on our side. Wouldn't it be nice if we had somebody that looked at the country like a business. And could just run it like a business. And knew how to negotiate?
We have the best negotiator, I think we've ever had.
I can't think of anybody who is better than that.
Here's what he said, yesterday on 60 Minutes on the ICE raids. Cut ten.
VOICE: More recently, Americans have been watching videos of ICE tackling a young mother, tear gas being used in a Chicago residential neighborhood. And the smashing of car windows. Have some of these raise gone too far?
DONALD: No. I don't think they've gone far enough. Because we've been held back by the judges, by the liberal judges, that were put in by Biden and by Obama.
VOICE: You're okay with those tactics?
DONALD: Yeah, because you have to get those people out. You have to look at the people. Many of them are murderers. Many of them are people that were thrown out of their countries because they were criminal.
GLENN: What do you think of that, Stu?
STU: Again, he's not going to back down from that policy, not a surprise.
GLENN: Uh-uh.
STU: Criminals, you know -- it is such a popular issue to get rid of people who are violent criminals in this country.
That he's going to lock into that, no matter what the tactics look like. As long as they don't look cruel to people who are innocent.
GLENN: Yes.
STU: Right? That's the type of stuff he would get beat up.
GLENN: Yes. Yes.
STU: These are people here illegally.
And it's not -- like, you know. He's beating a mom to -- these people are beating moms to death in the streets. Of course, it's going to be something different.
What we're seeing is, what? They're getting arrested on their way to work?
I don't think that's going to be controversial at all to the American people.
GLENN: Seventy percent of the American people agree with the ICE raids.
Seventy percent. No matter what the mainstream media makes it look. That's the latest poll. Have you read another poll? Stu, you're looking at me --
STU: I have seen more negative polling on the issue, generally.
It is -- I think --
GLENN: I just saw one yesterday or today, 70 percent.
STU: I'll have to --
GLENN: Is it in the show prep today?
STU: I did see that poll somewhere.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: I wouldn't say -- his border policy is among his most popular policy. There have been some more negative reactions. Not on the right. But on the left. And the -- and the -- and independent voters, who are concerned about these tactics generally.
Now, of course, what they've received about this is basically, this is the gestapo. So you would understand, that their analysis of what they're hearing in the media, is that it's a negative.
I think though, when you look at these individual cases. People wind up realizing, okay. That's not what's actually going on.
You know, I do think that generally speaking, this is a positive issue from him.
Certainly, it's one of the issues that he cares about the most. And he's not going to back off of it. I think there's this idea that the media can try to corner him. And he will try to back down. When does this occur?
This is not -- the only time Trump has ever really backed down on anything is when, occasionally you'll get a situation where his base says no. We can remember cases of this, with the Second Amendment. He said something to the effect of, well, we'll go in there. We'll take the guns first, and then we'll have a trial. His base said, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. That's not the way it should work.
And he backed off of that. That does sort of happen occasionally. And you'll see occasionally, when it comes to economic consequences.
This is the -- you could argue, that, you know, he backs off on some of those stuff, when he sees the market crash or some of that sort. Really, with stuff like this. There's no sign of him backing down. He believes the policy is correct.
He believes these people should leave. And I think, at this point, most people who are border hawks, if they have any complaint about what's going on at the border, it's more than at that it's not enough. It's not been widespread enough.
It has been a situation where it's been focused on. You know, we have a lot of attention on the Maryland father who went to El Salvador.
When I think the issue is larger than a few of these cases. So that is probably the only complaint you would have from people who agree with him.
GLENN: One minute, ten seconds, and we're back to the show. Sometimes, sleep feels like a puzzle, you just can't solve, no matter how hard you try. You lay there, replaying the day. Your mind on a never-ending loop. And all of a sudden, morning is here. Comes too fast. Z Factor is a sleep supplement, designed to help you turn off that noise. Not with harsh sedation, but with a gentle, purposeful push toward real rest. It was created by the same team behind Relief Factor. And people understand how the body and the brain need different kinds of support. And Z Factor helps you quiet the rumbling thoughts so you fall asleep more easily, stay asleep more often, and awake feeling less fragile and more like yourself again.
Imagine going to bed without chasing sleep. Waking without that heavy fog, and having your day run, you know, on just fumes. This is about rest, that resets you, night after night. So tomorrow, is not a compromise. Because you just couldn't sleep last night. Z Factor, rest like you mean it.
First-time Z Factor buyers are going to enjoy 46 percent savings. 19.95 for a 30-day supply. Visit ReliefFactor.com. Or call 800-4-Relief.
(music)
Ten seconds, back to the show.
So let me take on now what happened with the shutdown. Here's cut 11. Trump on 60 Minutes last night.
VOICE: And the shutdown.
DONALD: Well, what we're doing is we keep voting. The Republicans are voting almost unanimously to end it. And the Democrats keep voting against any -- you know, they've never had this.
This has happened like 18 times before. The Democrats always voted for an extension.
Always saying, give us an extension. We'll work it out. They've lost their way. They've become crazed lunatics. And all they have to do, nor a,is say, let's vote!
VOICE: Senate Democrats say, they will vote to reopen the government if Republicans agree to extend subsidies for over 20 million Americans who use Obamacare for their health insurance.
DONALD: Obamacare is terrible.
It's bad health care at far too high a price.
We should fix that! We should fix it. And we can fix it with the Democrats. All they have to do is let the country open, and we will fix it. We have to let the country open, and I will sit down with the Democrats, and we'll fix it. But they have to let the country -- and you know what they have to do? All they have to do is raise five hands. We don't need all of them.
GLENN: Notice, I mean, he is pissed about this.
He wants to fix this.
He wants -- I mean, he does not like Obamacare. But he also is probably -- leans more. See if you agree with this, Stu.
Leans more towards the Democrat kind of fixing of health care than where I would lean. I would lean, shut it all off. Shut it all off. Get all of the government regulation out of insurance and everything else.
Let all of this stuff just be a free market again. And I think you would fix a lot of this.
I don't think that's Donald Trump's point of view. Do you?
STU: No. I don't think so.
Again, we talked about how the border say real passion issue for him. I don't think the health care thing is.
I just don't think that's central to his -- you know, his belief structure long-term.
You saw what happened. He tried to -- he did try, I think, at the beginning to get rid of Obamacare. I think there was a legitimate effort made. It did not work.
DONALD: Yeah. I don't think the Republicans did.
STU: Certainly, many did. Many did. Obviously, it failed. John McCain, famously.
GLENN: Yeah. Right.
STU: Although, that's a little bit blown out of proportion, as the moment where it failed. If it had actually failed before that, regardless, it was something that he promised voters that he would try to do. It didn't work. And I think he's moved on from those sorts of real solutions, that I wouldn't favor. That you would favor.
GLENN: Right. Let me play one more. Cut 12, please.
VOICE: Government shutdowns in the past. And you did it by -- members of Congress, into the White House.
DONALD: I'm not going to do it by extortion. I'm not going to do it by being extorted by the Democrats who have lost their way. There's something wrong with these people.
VOICE: So then what happens on November 5th, when the troops --
DONALD: Schumer is a basket case, and he has nothing to lose. He's become -- I just like Japan. He's become a kamikaze pilot.
VOICE: Sounds like it's not going to get solved the shutdown.
DONALD: It's going to get solved. Oh, it will get solved.
VOICE: How?
DONALD: We'll get it solved. Eventually, they will have to vote.
GLENN: How?
Because I'm on the completely reasonable side, and you seem completely unreasonable.
How? How is this ever going to stop?
Because you won't give the Democrats what they want.
She is so -- she's so mainstream old-fashioned media. Just sickening.