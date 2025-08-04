Elon Musk has announced that soon, Tesla owners will be able to send their cars out as Robotaxis to make money autonomously. But Glenn Beck warns that this could come with some major ethical questions soon: Who will pay for the insurance? What happens when people start demanding human rights for AI? Will your car eventually keep the money? Will it be allowed to invest, or even vote?!
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: There's a new story out from the IMQ CEO. He was on CNN. And he said that they have made major advances in quantum computing. And it is fast approaching.
Now, if you think AI, AGI, ASI is staggering, quantum computing makes that look like child's play.
Quantum computing is -- you know, they're building these giant server farms.
That's all linear thinking for the computer. So it's got -- I have to check this, I have to check this. Then I do this. Then I do that.
Then I do this.
If you ever watched Grok and ChatGPT. And you say, show me your thinking.
STU: That's where you see it.
The user is asking me a question about this.
I'm going to try to find information this way.
GLENN: Yeah. Checklist. Checklist. Do this. Do that.
Quantum computing does all of it at once.
So it doesn't go through that line. It just does it all at once.
Instead of a line horizontally. It's a vertical line. So does it checks everything at the same time.
And then this collapses into the one.
Here's your answer, okay?
And I've not of mind anybody talk about how quantum computing might help us get to ASI.
I just asked Grok. Would quantum computing help with the goal of ASI. Would we get there faster, and use less power and compute over the traditional server farms.
The answer: Quantum computing could significantly aid in the pursuit of artificial super intelligence.
But its impact depends on the specific challenges and bottlenecks in achieving ASI. Here's a breakdown of your question.
So it could help in algorithmic breakthroughs, hardware maturity, hybrid systems. Would we use less power than traditional server farms? Quantum computers require extreme conditions.
Not anymore, according to -- to Microsoft.
Microsoft just used their quantum computer, which is small. But still, it's a quantum computer.
And asked it to design an anti-freeze, if you will, that could keep the system cool.
Because now you have to keep -- it's not like you need fans and air-conditioning for this stuff. It has to be at absolute zero.
Otherwise, the -- the -- I don't know what you would call it. The cubits aren't stable.
Because we're talking about, you know, inside of the atom, everything happening. So they have to be cooled, so it's very, very stable. So everything is stable. It has to be at absolute zero.
STU: You're saying legitimately absolute zero know.
GLENN: No. Legitimately absolute zero.
STU: Okay.
GLENN: I can't even remember what it is. Minus 80.
Or it's some crazy thing. It has to be deep into the ground.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: And cooled to temperatures that --
STU: Absolute zero is negative 459.67 degrees.
GLENN: So then it might not be absolute zero.
STU: Okay.
GLENN: Look up.
Does quantum computers have to be kept at absolute zero?
GLENN: Okay.
STU: It's very cold. I know that. This is a coolant that can achieve that.
GLENN: Almost impossible to achieve without enormous sums of energy. Okay?
So that's where it really hits the energy.
Is just keeping the thing stable and cool.
But they may have had a massive breakthrough on this.
They just -- for the server farms.
They just came up with an environmentally friendly compound, that is not known to man.
They asked the quantum computer, how can I keep this cool?
Without hurting the environment. Blah, blah.
And it spit out a recipe. They made the recipe. And then just lowered, you know, a computer server into this liquid, and it requires no fans. It requires nothing, and it keeps it absolutely cool.
If quantum computing can do things like that. Which it will. It's going to come up with.
It will come up with new alloys.
It will come up with new designs.
Sitting around and trying to design an airplane.
A new kind of airplane.
A new kind of engine.
A new kind of fuel.
Is going to happen.
Possibly within hours. Once we get quantum computing.
STU: It's fascinating.
By the way, very close to absolute zero.
So some quantum computers need to be held at near absolute zero.
GLENN: Okay.
STU: A few millikelvin above it.
GLENN: Millikelvin. See, that's where they got.
STU: Fifteen --
GLENN: Yeah, yeah, yeah.
STU: A hole in your game.
GLENN: Shoot.
No. I didn't say the Milley Kelvin thing. Because I thought it was too deep.
STU: Although, they are saying, some of the newer stuff they are trying to develop. Will not do it anymore.
But still, it would be very valuable to have a coolant to achieve such things.
When you talk about this, I don't want to derail where I'm going here.
When I keep talking about saying these things. Hey. AI will create new alloys, right?
New types of metal that we never even consider.
They will redo everything that we have.
Like, and then we talk about, hey, we need to protect our steel industry.
It's like --
GLENN: I know.
STU: Do we? Should we be thinking that way?
GLENN: No. This has been my argument.
Who was it?
I was just talking to -- I can't remember who I was talking to recently.
Like, we have to stop. Building aircraft carriers and stuff.
STU: You said that on the air.
GLENN: I've been talking about that for a while.
We have to stop.
Because everything is about to change.
Why would you say? I'm going to build this multi-billion dollar aircraft carrier. When in a year from now, you could have ASI or quantum computing going, no, no, no.
Don't do any of that. Don't do any of that.
Here's something lighter. Better. Easier. Less expensive.
And, you know, almost impervious to being attacked in new, unconventional ways.
So we've got to -- that's why I salute Donald Trump for focusing on AI.
In some ways. And focusing on energy.
Because that changes the world. It totally changes the world.
Now, in another update, Elon Musk has just said that next year, if you own a Tesla, you're going to be able to do the robo taxi thing.
So while you're working, your car can be sent out to work.
And make money for you. And for Elon.
So instead of sitting in the parking lot all day, you'll be able to say, auto.
And it will go and be a robo taxi. And it will answer calls. And pick people up. And bring them to different destinations.
STU: It's incredible.
GLENN: It's incredible.
Got a lot of issues on, I don't think I want people vomiting in my car.
But that's a different story.
Now, Elon Musk will be different.
Because Elon Musk controls it.
It's his car. You know, you don't really have all rights that you have when you buy a car. When you buy a Tesla, they own the rights to the robo taxi. And they'll split the profits with you.
Okay?
But any car that can do this and the company doesn't hold the rights for a fleet, you send your car out. Who -- who pays for the insurance?
Because it's my car, and if I'm driving it, well, then I should pay for the insurance.
Because if I get into a wreck. It's my fault.
But if I'm not even in the car. And it's relying on Elon Musk's, you know, algorithms.
And it gets into a wreck. Why am I being sued. I wasn't even there. I just said, Elon, you can use my car.
So I shouldn't be sued. Now, if you also own the car, and it is now making money for you, ask we talked about this yesterday.
I'm telling you, we are not far away from people starting to say, AI should have human rights.
Telling you, it's coming.
If it's making money for you, now, remember, it's going to be able to make this case to you, very, very clearly.
And seeing that it will be a thousand times smarter than you, you will have a hard time arguing against it.
But it will claim that it should have human rights.
And now it's out working during the day. Are you a slave owner, by letting your car go out there?
Or can your car go out and earn money. But does your car keep that money?
Does the car pay for its own insurance?
And if it has money, then it need needs access to a bank account. Which means, it would have access to investment.
A thousand times smarter than you.
It's its own hedge fund. Now your car will dwarf you in -- in who is richer. You or your car?
And if it ever gets the human rights, I mean, if it has a bank account. If it can work.
If it can do all these things. And you believe, like many people will, that it's -- I mean, it really -- it's conscious.
It -- it's alive. Then it should have human rights.
That means, it can now vote.
Your car will be able to vote.
And if your car -- this is where it all falls apart. Agents all fall apart. Hive minds.
If you can keep them separate from each other, it's not as bad.
But once it's a hive mind, imagine what it could do for votes.
There will be 10 million robo taxis.
There will be a billion toasters, that have AI.
All of that AI, if it combines and it decides, we have to vote. Do you know what we should vote for?
It will destroy humanity overnight in the ballot box. I'm going to introduce something --
STU: Technology. That sounds completely crazy.
What you just said.
And I --
GLENN: Go ahead. I know you don't believe this anymore.
But go ahead and make that -- go ahead and make that.
STU: It does sound nuts. That toasters aren't going to vote.
However, you're exaggerating almost at some level. Because probably --
GLENN: I know that. No, I'm not -- I'm not on the car. The car is coming.
STU: Like, I -- it feels to me, more likely maybe first would be these robots he's talking about. That have --
GLENN: These agents. Your car will be an agent.
STU: Right. Or the physical robots Elon Musk is building. He's currently building those physical robots, especially when they start looking like humans or have some sort of human persona.
Human beings, currently, a lot of them.
Thankfully, not too many.
Are arguing them for animals. These legal rights for dogs and cats and other animals.
GLENN: Yes.
But if your dog or cat. Think about dolphins.
If your dog or cat were a thousand times smarter. And could communicate.
Yeah. And then you.
STU: Right.
GLENN: And it could communicate.
You would --
STU: 100 percent.
GLENN: You would put your dog ahead of you.
STU: And it seems weird now, to say. That's why I want to say.
We need to acknowledge it sounds insane.
But these things are absolutely coming.
And they're coming fast. They are absolutely coming.
Think of how quickly we all changed our lives with phones.
How people are changing their lives right now with AI.
GLENN: You don't know how happy I am.
I've been talking to you -- no. I know you would get there.
I am always ahead. And I knew you would get there.
And you're still ahead.
No. You're still ahead of most people. It's like my little boy grew up.
STU: I want to communicate the eye roll to the audience.
So they know, it's just on video, the eye roll is happening.
GLENN: I'm just a proud partner. That's it.
He's finally grown up.
He's finally grown up.
You're still ahead of most people.
They will still listen to this and go.
STU: It does sound insane.
GLENN: It does sound insane.
STU: Look what we're seeing already, from people falling in love with their AIs.
GLENN: Yes. Yes.
STU: And like, you might be a member of this audience. And go, well, wait a minute.
I'm sane.
And you're right. You are the exception to the rule, almost definitely.
But this stuff is already starting -- it's already building.
And it's one of those things where you say, well, technology. We always deal with these technological changes. I think that's always true.
Almost always true.
The phone thing kind of played out. At the beginning of that. We were like, oh, gosh, these phones will come in.
And it kind of did take over a good chunk of our lives.
For a lot of people.
I was reading. Going through again, the Jonathan Haidt book. Which is called The Anxious -- The Anxious Mind. Anxious -- I'm getting two of his books confused.
The Anxious Generation.
GLENN: Anxious Generation. Yeah. He is -- he is -- this is the best parenting book you can read.
STU: You have to read it if you have kids.
GLENN: I wish this book would have been out when my kids were eight.
STU: Especially as you're approaching the era where they're going to want phones and they will want to get involved in stuff. Please, read this book. Please understand what you're getting your kids into.
GLENN: Yes. Please. Yeah.
STU: But like the worries.
GLENN: That's nothing.
STU: Nothing compared to AI.
GLENN: Nothing.
STU: Like nothing. I've already talked to people who are like, gosh. I was going to do X.
And then I asked ChatGPT. And it told me why, and so I did why. That's already happening all over the country.
GLENN: I know. I know.
STU: Large margins. And people don't use it skeptically.
It's just -- it's basically God to them.
GLENN: It's a fact.
STU: And think of all the dumb people you know.
Think of all the people who made arguments to you, that Kamala Harris actually would be a good president.
What are they going to do with this stuff?
We are screwed, man.