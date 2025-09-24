“Your countries are going to Hell”: Trump BLASTS United Nations

President Trump ripped into the United Nations in a speech that spanned nuclear weapons, the Israel/Palestine debate, immigration, and even the UN's very existence. Glenn and Stu review the highlights…
GLENN: All right. Welcome to the program. Okay. So, you know, it must be nice to be President Trump now. Because I don't think he has to put a lot of preparation into speeches anymore.
Because he -- he's just living it all the time. And so he's like, okay. We're going to talk about this now.
He must have driven up to the UN. Where are we now? UN.
Oh, yeah, I've got a few things to say to them.
He just walks and he's like, I don't really care. But, boy, did he say a lot, huh? Yeah. He said a lot.
STU: Yeah. He said a lot.
GLENN: Give me the highlights.
STU: All right. Let me go through this real quick. Basically started off with, we're the hottest country in the world. All of his accomplishments.
GLENN: Yeah, he are.
STU: He thanked El Salvador as I mentioned. Mentioned a bunch of countries that he's working with, Saudi Arabia, UAE. Talked about his trade deals.
Went on a big rant about how's ended seven unendable wars.
GLENN: So funny.
Well, didn't he -- is the point where he said, I don't even know what the UN is for. I've ended all these wars without any of you.
STU: Yes. Never even received a phone call from the UN to help.
That's when the teleprompter stopped working, and he told a story about the escalator not working halfway up, and he was excited because the First Lady is in great shape. And she didn't fall over on the escalator.
GLENN: But he was standing there for 20 minutes.
STU: No, he said -- no, by the way, I'm in great shape too. We're both in great shape. Yep. Then he asked what the purpose of the UN was.
Said, not living up to potential.
He said, everyone says he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for what he's done. Which I think there's certainly with the Abraham Accords.
GLENN: I think there's --
STU: There's an argument for it.
And he's tried. Again, I don't know -- the seven wars.
You know, you can quibble with that.
Very much, tried over and over again, to stop a bunch of these wars.
GLENN: He's affected seven.
In his term. I think he has stopped, what? Four?
STU: Well, I tried to type them as he was saying them.
He mentioned Cambodia, Thailand, Kosovo, Serbia, Congo, Rwanda, Pakistan, Israel, Iran, Ethiopia, and Azerbaijan.
Now, that's as much as I can get.
There's a couple I think I missed in there.
GLENN: It's a pretty big deal.
STU: Israel Iran is a big example of this. Is the war over?
Again, the 12-day war is over.
First of all, we helped with giant bombs.
It wasn't exactly --
GLENN: Yes.
STU: I'm fine with all of this. I just think, you can quibble with some of the details. The bottom line though, he's been very involved in trying to stop wars. I would say, it's one of his most high -- highest priorities I would say, since he got into office again.
He mentioned, he was -- then he went into a big rant about how he was upset, he didn't get the UN construction job. Did mention that he gave up nice marble floors, instead of having to walk on terrazzo. You walk on terrazzo, do you realize that? You're walking on terrazzo.
GLENN: Did he actually say that? Oh, my gosh. That's so funny. Is that when the teleprompter was down?
STU: I don't know. That might have been on prompter.
Then he went to the Hamas. He said, hey. I don't know. Instead of giving into Hamas, and their demands, basically criticizing these countries. What was it? UK, and a couple others, that went in and said, we will recognize Palestinian statehood. Instead of giving into their demands, which we talked about how the hostages should be released. That was very strong.
Mentioned Russia. Said, if they don't enter the war, we'll hit them with all these tariffs.
GLENN: Did say the war with Israel and Gaza has to stop now. Now.
STU: He did say that.
And I think if you see that headline, you might indicate, oh, gosh, he's criticizing Israel. It seemed to me that he was much more saying, Hamas released the hostages.
GLENN: And then we can end it.
STU: And then we can end it. It should end immediately after that.
Talked about biological weapons. This is an interesting part. Said, he wanted the US to lead a process that will identify a mechanism for AI verification on biological weapons.
We'll see if this AI works. They say, it will be amazing. We'll see if it works. But he wanted to use that to try to stop biological weapons in some way. I'm not exactly sure the mechanism on that.
But that's kind of an interesting use of the technology, perhaps.
Went into a big thing about how the UN was supporting illegal immigration. They were funding it. They were bringing people across the borders.
GLENN: And they are. We proved that. We have the documents. With the UN logo at the bottom.
We have the documents to prove that.
STU: He said, the did he have the Western Europe is coming, if they don't act on their own borders.
GLENN: True.
STU: Mentioned false asylum claims, big problem. He said, we need to understand, yes, we have a big heart. But we have to solve this problem.
This is the one quote I took verbatim. Quote, I'm really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell. That's hard to disagree with.
GLENN: That again, that's going back to getting out of the car. Where are we?
I have a few things to say. They're going to hell.
STU: And bashed windmills.
GLENN: Oh, can't do it enough.
STU: Another one that was newsworthy. One thing you'll notice, people don't like taking big loads of drugs in boats anymore.
(laughter)
I mean, again, you could -- it's -- it's not the policy.
GLENN: Yeah. But I love it. Stylistically, it was a lot of fun. Whether you liked the policies or not.
GLENN: Again, I'm missing a really good time.
Even if you just really don't like the policies, it is a good time to have somebody to just say that kind of stuff at the UN.
I mean, nobody says -- no one says this stuff. No one.
STU: No.
GLENN: And it's kind of nice. You don't like me.
It goes back, honestly, do you remember when I said, if we get Obama, our president or next president is going to be a big guy who has got ketchup on his tie. And he will be like, did I just fart? I'm sorry. I just farted here for a minute.
And I was right. I was right.
He hasn't done the fart thing. But he is -- he is that guy. He just says it. And I actually appreciate it, because you know who he is. Like it or not, you know who he is.
STU: It's true!
And I -- he is very clear about that.
You know, I kind of wondered, as I was listening to him. Is this how all these UN speeches are?
GLENN: No.
STU: But I remember, we used to call them president Tom.
GLENN: Ahmadinejad.
STU: Yeah. Ahmadinejad. He would come in, and said, the apocalypse is coming. And we're hastening the return.
GLENN: Good night, everybody.
STU: Good night. We were like, wait. What the hell did he just say? Like, are they all just saying stuff like this?
Like, maybe it's like every one of these guys comes in and say everything they want. We just ignore all these other countries all the time. Maybe that's what --
GLENN: It could be. It could be.
Do you remember, I just remembered, remember I think it was. Was it Hugo Chavez, who said, was it George Bush?
I think it was George Bush. Where Hugo Chavez was speaking. And he said, it smells like sulfur in here.
STU: This just might be what's going on at the UN.
It might be a great show we never watched.
It's like a Netflix show, we missed the entire series.
Maybe it's great.
GLENN: We should go back and look at that. We might be missing a great comedy show. It will get us all killed.