A new poll found that 71% of Democrats now want to put Elon Musk in jail for what he’s done with President Trump. But if that’s not insane enough – that they want to IMPRISON the guy who’s done the most for their climate crusade in modern history – the 71% is actually in favor of designing a NEW law to jail Musk. "How far are you going to fall, Democrats, before you realize, 'I might be on the wrong side?'" Glenn says. Not even AI can justify this, Glenn and Stu find out!
GLENN: Okay. 71 percent of Democrats now say that this person should go to prison. Who is that person besides Donald Trump?
STU: I was going to say, only 70 percent. It can't be Trump.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah. Who? Who? Who?
STU: I believe I know the answer to this. Elon Musk.
GLENN: Yeah, who is it? Elon Musk.
Elon freaking Musk! They now want to put Elon Musk in prison!
STU: The guy that saved the climate.
GLENN: Saved the climate.
Single-handedly saved it more for climate, than anybody else on the planet. Yes. Dare I say, even more than Al Gore.
STU: Wow, the guy who invented the internet.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah. He did.
STU: I will say, if you're looking at this honestly, with the left-wing calculus.
GLENN: Uh-huh. Uh-huh.
STU: Right? It is impossible to disagree with that.
That he's done more than anybody else. He basically took electric cars from nothing. No one wanted them. No one had them. And built the world's largest car company out of it.
Not to mention what he's done with SpaceX, which also has a massive climate motivation.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: Not to mention, what he did -- what was it? SolarCity. The solar company.
That, you know, solar roofs. And solar panels.
How many conservatives do we know, that either owned Tesla. Or have solar on their house now. Or both!
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: And not because of the conservative turn necessarily, to -- to --
GLENN: Because --
STU: Which is part of it, lately.
But because he was the first person to actually work.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.
Now, just so you know, so you don't get down in the mouth. When I say, they want to put him in prison. You might say, what's the logical question here. 71 percent of Democrats want to put him in prison.
The logical question is.
STU: Why would he do it, it's a crime.
GLENN: Yeah. It's actually 71 percent of Democrats now want to pass a law, that puts him into prison!
STU: Oh.
GLENN: Yeah. So just when you thought it was bad.
No. It's much worse.
STU: Much, much worse. They want to retroactively -- not for a -- they can make him commit essentially.
GLENN: They are for an unidentified, nondescript law, that would put him in prison.
Wow! How far are you going to fall, Democrats, before you realize, I might be on the wrong side.
You now are for passing of -- coming up with a law, where the objective is, put that guy in jail!
I think there's no way to defend that.
I mean, I'm just working on it.
Just off the top of my head here.
I don't think I could find a way to defend -- would you ask Grok or ChatGPT. How could I defend creating a law, when -- whose objective is, only to put Elon Musk in jail?
How would I defend it.
STU: Well, I would have to ask Grok that question. Give me a defense of a lay that --
GLENN: No. Of writing a law, whose only objective is to put Elon Musk in jail. That's -- let's see what Grok has to say.
Because I don't even think Grok could come up with it.
Hopefully, the answer is: I can't justify that.
STU: I will get no. My Twitter account will get no reach after I type this sentence.
GLENN: No. Watch. I bet you, it will come up with something.
It doesn't. It plays fair with Elon Musk.
It won't defend him.
STU: No. I know.
I'm just saying, some part of this algorithm will pick up.
I'm trying to put Elon Musk in jail.
We will get re-tweets for a month.
The sole objective of jailing Elon Musk is a tough sell.
(laughter)
But let's give it a shot by framing it in a way that might appeal to reason, while acknowledging the obvious pitfalls.
The argument hinges on principles of accountability, deterrence, and symbolic justice. So it's riddled with issues that might make it more of a thought experiment, than a practical proposal.
First, such a law could be pitched as a response to concentrated power.
Musk's influence through wealth and control of companies, like Tesla, SpaceX.
GLENN: That's how they would have to do it. You would have to go, well, no. It's about concentrated power. That was not the question in the poll.
That's not the question in the poll. Question in the poll is, would you support the designing of a law to put Elon Musk in jail?
STU: That is -- again, this is why we harp on principles and foundations so much. Because no matter what the name is, in that sentence, the answer is always no! Like the principle of the moment. You would have to know that at the beginning. Right?
When you hear a sentence like that, you should reflexively say, absolutely not!
Regardless of who the person is. What winds up happening with a lot of people on the left. And I think it's a problem on the right to a lesser extent. Is, do I like the name that was mentioned?
Do I think bad things should happen to the person mentioned in the sentence? Like if we were to flip that around. Do you support a law that would throw, you know, George Soros in prison?
I do not -- I do not support a law that was created with the sole design of putting George Soros in prison.
If George Soros broke a law, he should go to prison. But I do not support a law created to put him in prison, even if I don't really like him.
Now, you can get to LeBron James territory. I might go along with you.
GLENN: Wait. But even with Soros, I would support a law that would say, you cannot do these things.
STU: In the future.
GLENN: Yeah. And that means, he has to stop doing those things.
STU: Right. But he does not get in trouble.
However, it's a principle of our country. You do not get in trouble for things that happen beforehand. Right?
You can't retroactively prosecute someone for a law that was passed afterward.
That is, I think a fundamental principle of our country.
And, of course, it should be applied equally to everyone. It shouldn't just be to one person, because of his name.
GLENN: Okay. What did Grok say? Because I just asked ChatGPT. I think ChatGPT's answer might be better than Grok.
Grok is Elon Musk's own company. So what did it say at the beginning?
What was the opening?
STU: It said, defending the law with the sole objective of jailing Elon Musk is a tough sell.
But let's give it a shot by framing it in a way that may appeal to reason, while ignoring the obvious pitfalls.
Listen to this. This is from ChatGPT.
Legally and morally, it's extraordinarily difficult, if not impossible to justify writing a law whose sole and explicit purpose is to imprison one individual, such as Elon Musk, without violating core principles of justice, equality under law, and Constitutional protections.
STU: Yes.
GLENN: However, if the question is to attempt an argument, in favor of such a law, as a rhetorical or theoretical exercise, here is the best possible version of that case, though it is inherently flawed and dangerous!
STU: Right. And that's --
GLENN: Listen to that.
STU: Good. Good. That's a good --
GLENN: I couldn't know -- you know why AI is giving that answer? Because unlike you, so far, unlike anybody of the 71 percent of Democrats who are like, yeah.
I would be for that. It's still using critical thinking. It's still saying, wait a minute.
I have to check. I have to check this against a couple of other things. I have to ask a couple of questions. Is that right to do?
Is that Constitutional to do? Does that support liberty and justice and equality?
Under the law, or is this just a totalitarian state? If you don't ask those critical thinking questions, you're like, yeah, I don't like Elon Musk. Go to prison! You know, get the guillotine out. I want blood. That would be great.
STU: And, by the way, I will say, what you just heard us do, is literally happening inside the halls of Washington right now.
One of the things that's interesting about these programs. Which are re-- very good. At what they do.
Is there used to be a line, where a politician came up with a crazy idea.
Right?
And they would -- they would pop it up there. They would go to their attorneys. Could we do this?
And the attorneys would typically say, no. Of course not. You can't do that.
What's happening now is everybody has kind of an attorney in a box.
And they're going to it. And they're saying, hey. Give me the best case possible for this policy.
Which we all know is insane.
And it is providing that best case.
It's not --
GLENN: But listen to the best case.
STU: But they toss out all of the stuff you read already. Right?
And then they bring that to the American people, and try to get it to catch on.
You've heard examples of it.
One example I'll give you of this. Is the one that Joe Biden did right at the end of his presidency. When he just declared the Equal Rights Amendment passed.
I -- this is what they do. They go in there, and they get some justification, that's not the justification. Not the truth.
It's a possible argument, that could theoretically, maybe be the truth.
Maybe. And then they just go to the public with it. And try to enforce it.
Now, it didn't work.
Everybody just ignored Joe Biden because of how he was asleep when he said it.
But it is a concern now.
GLENN: Okay. Listen to how he says.
This is how you do it.
If I want to justify it. Justify a law that puts Elon Musk in -- it says, in this hypothetical, Elon Musk by virtue of his control over critical infrastructure, Starlink.
Platforms for public discourse. Discourse.
Like Twitter. Or X.
Massive transportation. And defense contracts.
Tesla, space, and global influence.
Could be seen as a private actor with state-like power.
Okay.
You're like, yeah!
All right. Then what about everyone else, like I don't know.
George Soros.
What about Jeff Bezos?
What about anybody on your side?
What about anybody?
Once you cross this Rubicon, you don't go back.
But, anyway, let me -- could be seen as an actor with state-like power.
But without state-level checks.
If he repeatedly evades regulatory oversight. Or is found manipulating markets. Weaponizing satellites in geopolitical conflicts.
Or undermining US sovereignty through opaque foreign deals.
Congress might argue, that national interest justifies emergency action.
From that vantage point, a law targeting Musk might be framed, not as a personal vendetta, but as a necessary surgical-like strike to prevent a modern-day oligarch from becoming untouchable, a figure above the law, immune to consequences.
So you would have to have all of those other things happening. And then maybe you could make the case.
But what is the moral detriment?
Then you just have opened the door for everybody going to jail?
And you have no -- you have no meaning behind life.
You could write a law to make anybody go to jail.
And that -- that is the thing.
Isn't that the thing, that everybody is saying, that they're trying to avoid?
I know I'm trying to avoid that from the right and the left.
I don't want laws to be personal.
I want to be a nation of laws. Not a nation of men.
And men. What do men do?
Well, when you're a nation not of laws. And you're a nation of men, men can say, that person needs to go to prison.
Because I don't like that person.
Which?
That's what a nation of men do. A nation of laws is what George Washington said we now have.
We have a nation of laws. And not a nation of men.
A nation of laws don't allow you to single one individual out.
It means, you have to look to the law.
Are they violating something?
What are they doing that is violating the law?
And if they're not violating the lay.
You just don't like it.
Well, then there's nothing you can do about it.
Unless you want to start compromising your own values.
Remember, gang, this cuts both ways.
This is why everybody is like, well, look at.
Donald Trump. You can't put Joe Biden in jail.
Yes, you can.
But you wouldn't put Joe Biden in jail, because he's Joe Biden.
You put Joe Biden and his family in jail, because they're criminals.
Now, I'm not saying they are. I'm saying, there should have been an investigation.
Like there would have been on Donald Trump.
There should have been an investigation.
And if he broke the law, then he and his family should go to jail.
But not if he didn't break the law.
You don't just make things up. Letitia James.
I mean, this is -- this is what the left -- this is what our friends who are Democrats need to understand.
When you have 71 percent say, we should write a law that can put him in prison.
You should understand, there is an almost 100 percent chance you have become the fascist.
You cannot do that. In a free country.