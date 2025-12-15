Erika Kirk's BIGGEST CONCERN as Charlie's alleged assassin heads to court

Erika Kirk joins Glenn Beck to address the conspiracy theories about the assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk, as his alleged assassin heads to court. She also discusses Charlie's final book, "Stop, in the Name of God," and reveals what she believes Charlie's TRUE legacy will be.
GLENN: Let me just say something that I -- I had to check with somebody. It can't be true. Yesterday was the three-month anniversary of Charlie's assassination. And here's why I had to check: It's only been three months? It feels like it was a year ago, almost!
Doesn't it? Is it just me?
So much has happened. So much has changed. And I have to tell you, I pray for the TP USA staff. And I think about them every day, because of the evil that they have been facing.
It's just absolute evil. And I want to talk to Erika. I mean, she addressed that yesterday. I -- we don't need to go into all of that. Because I really want to focus on Charlie's last message.
Welcome, Erika.
ERIKA: Good morning, sorry.
GLENN: No.
ERIKA: Just emotional. Good morning.
GLENN: It is -- gosh. Three months. And, you know, what you said yesterday -- and we don't have to go into this. I don't want to spend a lot of time on it. But it's -- it's evil what is happening.
ERIKA: I know.
GLENN: My wife and I -- I honestly have thought about my wife so much because God forbid something ever happens to me.
ERIKA: Yeah.
GLENN: I don't know how you handle this, Erika. I don't know how -- to be dragged into, you know, you were involved in the death and all of this crazy evil stuff.
ERIKA: Oh, it's sick.
GLENN: God bless you. God bless you.
ERIKA: It's sick.
GLENN: It is.
ERIKA: My family means everything to me. Turning Point USA has always been in our life and has always been so good to Charlie, and Charlie was so good to his team. Everyone loved Charlie!
GLENN: Yeah.
ERIKA: I get that everyone wants -- everyone wants an answer to this evil. And sometimes the answer is very clear.
GLENN: Yeah.
ERIKA: The truth is very clear.
GLENN: No. Are you worried -- one question, and then we'll go into what the real answer is. Are you concerned about his assassin is in court today? Are you concerned about being able to have a jury that's not been tainted?
ERIKA: No, it's -- it's a real thing, Glenn, and you get this: A lot of people don't.
And I think that we need to do a better job of educating our citizens about our court systems.
A lot of people don't know how an actual trial plays out. I am very curious about how the United Health Care case plays out. We are living in a day and age where social media can absolutely impact, I feel, it can. The reason I say that is because I don't want a attained jury pool. I want justice for my husband.
Any time we have leads. Any time we hear anything, we send it to the authorities. We're not messing around. None of us are involved in my husband's murder. None of us!
Turning Point USA, myself, any of these other crazy accusations, none of us!
And so, I want our team, who is on this case, to do what we hired them to do. And take care of this.
And the unfortunate part is that everyone is acting as if the case and the trial is going to be tomorrow!
It's not. Glenn, you know this.
The case is not going to be. I mean, in full transparency, we're looked at end of '26? Beginning of '27, probably. I -- I mean, this is not something that is going to be happening tomorrow.
Say that again.
GLENN: Well, it's -- I mean, how do you get a jury, with that much time, and what's happening.
And, quite honestly, I don't need you to comment on this happen. But I think mental illness is involved in -- in some of this stuff that is online. Honestly, I feel bad, it's mentally -- it's mental illness.
ERIKA: Yeah. Glenn, I'm not going to waste my time, combating people, going toe to toe, calling people names.
GLENN: Yeah.
ERIKA: I don't -- I don't -- that's just not me. That's not how Charlie operated. There's no reason for me to go down a dark place like that. I am so tired of the fracture. What drives me nuts is that Charlie -- he has worked and provided and has blessed us with so much -- like literally, his book. He's blessed us with so much wisdom.
So much -- he's just such a good thought leader.
He blessed us with laser focus on the mission! On saving this country!
But instead, we're so focused on who did what?
Yes. We will figure this out. Yes. This was a murder case. He did not die in a car crash.
Yes. That will be handled, but my husband's legacy is not about his murder. My husband's legacy is what he left behind.
GLENN: And it's -- it's -- it's -- you know, I just did an hour. I through out all the stuff that I was going to talk about. All the stuff in the country. The debt and Venezuela. And China all of this stuff.
And I went in a different direction. Just about the meaning of life.
Because we're losing touch with life has meaning and value. And the same thing, I think here. You know, we can talk about a million things.
But -- and I know this.
You know, he writes about the Sabbath and honoring the Sabbath.
And I have to tell you, if I didn't honor the Sabbath, I would have been dead a long time ago.
When I was at the apex of work. I used to have two staffs. One in the day, one at night.
Charlie was the same way. There's just not enough hours in the day to do everything. If I didn't shut down, and concentrate on God and my family for one day, total shutdown. I wouldn't have made it.
And -- and that's what Charlie talks about in this book, and I know you've talked to people, you know, you have -- you have broadened this. So you can get people who are not religious. But can you talk to people who are religious?
I know a lot of people that are religious, that do not honor the Sabbath. Why is it so important?
ERIKA: Right. So it's interesting, we live in a day and age, where people are trying to separate the Old Testament from the New Testament. You cannot pick and choose portions of the Bible. They -- they -- they -- the New Testament, like, everything is being fulfilled. You can't separate any of that.
GLENN: Yes.
ERIKA: The one thing Charlie would say is that it is one -- it is one of the only commandments where if you don't participate in it, you are the one who is missing out on the blessing, not God.
GLENN: True.
ERIKA: And for Charlie, just like you, you know how it is. Long days. Long hours.
Trying to balance it all. And, yes, you can to some extent. But there is going to come a point where you're on the verge of burnout.
And you have a decision to make. Are you going to blow through your adrenals, spike up all your cortisol levels forever, and just try to wear it as a badge of honor, like I'll sleep when I'm dead?
Or are you going to do what you are doing and what Charlie is doing, where you are literally so intentional about your time, down to the millisecond, because you know that that's all you have.
You don't know how long you'll be here. But that you know you have time. And you are in control of your time, and you are in control of how you use your time.
And he was very good of knowing, okay.
If I can just turn off my devices, turn off the noise, and honor the Lord, I can reset. I can reset my brain. Give myself a second to not have to be attached to this.
And whatever my virus is on the internet, and -- and the politics for that day. Like give yourself a break. And the thing is that if you think that you can't, and you're a Christian and you say, "Oh, well, I have this really important thing going on." You are proving right there that you are also breaking a commandment.
GLENN: Yeah, it does.
ERIKA: You are involving idols in your life. You're putting other gods before the one true God. And so obviously, there are caveats here. Meaning, if you're -- you know, if you see someone drowning, you're not going to just watch them drown.
There's caveats of preserving life.
There are common sense.
I know common sense is not common.
Work with me here!
Right.
So, you know, it's one of those things that Charlie was very intentional.
GLENN: I -- I blew out my adrenal glands.
And it was -- it's not a fun thing. And I still was honoring the Sabbath. But it's just go, go, go. Go.
Part -- I don't know. But there were times that Tania. And she was the key for me.
We would get sloppy. And I would say, honey, I have got to fly here. I've got to do this.
This is -- you know, and we would get sloppy for a while. And we would bring it back. Et cetera, et cetera.
Did you guys go through a period, where -- did you just nail this, or did you have periods where you were a little sloppy? And you're like, "Okay. I've got to pray?"
ERIKA: No, we had -- and that's the creative part. Charlie was never legalistic about this. He wasn't. If you can't get a full 24 hours, work it through your week. Maybe you sunset your device at 5:00 p.m. up until the next morning.
Back in the day, when we didn't have email, people knew they couldn't reach you. You did have a home line. I think we should bring back house phones. Make house phones great again.
But I just feel that, you know, there's a way for you to be able to do this and not put pressure on yourself, where you're letting yourself down.
That's what I don't want to have happen, is where you're letting yourself down. So if you say, you know what, I will be doing this on Wednesday. And I will be doing it for these specific amount of hours. Just -- just be easy on yourself. Give yourself some grace. Start out with an hour. Start off with two. Then from there, then you grow, and you become more and more intentional. And then the people around you, will honor that.
Then you're setting your own boundary, to where they even have a chance to have a Sabbath.
GLENN: We're with Erika Kirk. It is -- yesterday was the three-year anniversary. I'm sorry. The three-month anniversary. It feels like three years at times.
ERIKA: It feels like three years.
GLENN: Doesn't it? It's got to, for you. It feels like forever ago. It's crazy! Charlie's final book is out. It's called stopping in the name of God.
Why honoring the Sabbath will transform your life. You guys made the decision to honor the Sabbath on Saturday. Why would you do that?
Can you tell me? Why did you find that important?
ERIKA: Honestly, it boiled down to schedule-wise for us. Charlie always made sure to build that day in specifically. Because he wanted to be prepared for the week ahead.
And he loved having Sunday as his planning take. I'm actually sitting in his office. This is his home office.
And I have not been this here for a very long time.
And I've just been -- that's part of the reason I keep looking down. It's not that insular want to look at you. Just, there are so many treasures here. For instance, this piece of paper.
He wrote on everything. He has papers everywhere. This says, it's the priority -- it says family, children, legacy. Kids, number one.
Versus careerism, consumerism, and loneliness. That's interesting. I could spend hours on -- at this desk. But what my point is, with things like that. Is he would sit here on Sundays, writing, using his journal. Like, going through all these drawers.
And he was preparing for the week ahead.
He was putting on his armor for battle, metaphorically. And he took that time on Sunday after being with the Lord on Saturday and with the family to really get his mind right.
I was even going through one of my kid's binders, like their baby books. And out came a letter that Charlie wrote to my daughter, that she is supposed to open on her 16th birthday. And I never forget when he wrote that. He was so excited. He was like, one day, she will be able to open this.
I was like, yeah. You know, it's so interesting, because I look back now, and I'm thinking, in some way, we operate -- like the Lord puts it in us to operate the way we operate, without even knowing.
Because he knows what our mission is here. And so the Lord put in Charlie such a haste for time. Meaning, I'm not going to run. I do not want to waste time. Everything was intentional.
Everything.
GLENN: Can I ask you, and please feel free: I don't mean to pry. So please feel free to say, I won't answer this.
ERIKA: No, no, no.
GLENN: But I know -- I know the tour. That was the first stop of the tour, and I know you two had met with your priest the night before. And did -- do you think Charlie knew to some degree and had made the conscious choice that I may be taken out early? Not saying that he knew that that day. But that he had any inkling that this might come this way, and that he intentionally hose to move forward with faith in God?
ERIKA: It's interesting. Because we always -- we have -- I mean, I still -- I have unbelievable amounts of death threats. My kids have kidnapping threats. Death threats. Our whole team has death threats. We knew that there was always going to be a threat. But Charlie and I always. We promised each other, we would never live in fear. And he would assay, if they're going to get me, they're going to get me. But he was not messaging people the day before saying, "I'm going to be murdered. They're coming after me. Someone's going to kill me."
He didn't say that. And I had a cell phone. Didn't say that. And so what I do know is that we believe in the power of prayer. What I certainly was know is that we believe in our sovereign God. And what I do know that that night before, we did what we usually did before tours. We said our prayer. And we asked the Lord to protect us. And we asked the Lord, that his will be done.
That's what we did.
GLENN: Is it true that nobody knows, I mean, except for the family. Nobody knows where he's buried, because of what you are afraid people will do?
My gosh.
ERIKA: Why -- why do I need to have people coming to a private place that's for my in-laws. This is their son. This is my father -- my -- my -- the father of my children. My husband.
My own parents. Like, I -- I want to be in peace when I go and pray with my daughter and my son at my husband's gravesite. I don't need photos taken of me. I don't need people coming you up tapping me on the shoulder.
GLENN: God bless you.
ERIKA: We have a beautiful place that we will be making for the public, yes. And people may ask, well, why did you put on display, X, Y, Z when all this happened? Because you know what, if we didn't show the behind the scenes of everything that happened, and all that stuff, they would have still said, why didn't you show behind the scenes?
If you do show behind the scenes, they're going to say, "Oh, this is terrible." You can't win.
GLENN: I know. I know.
ERIKA: I'm not here to win. My audience, my audience is the Lord and Charlie. That's it! That's my audience.
GLENN: Erika, I love you. You have my support. I was there with you at the fundraiser on Saturday, and we just love you and appreciate you. Thanks.
