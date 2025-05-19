Why the former FBI Director has NO DEFENSE for posting “8647”

Former FBI Director James Comey has caused a controversy by posting a picture of seashells on a beach, arranged into the number “8647.” Many have interpreted the message as a threat against President Trump. But did Comey know that it could be interpreted as a call to “86,” or assassinate, the 47th president? Or is his claim believable that he had no idea “86” could mean something violent? Glenn started off his radio program by giving Comey the benefit of the doubt, but a comment from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard made him change his mind: “I don’t give him a break.”
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Now, maybe we as babies can figure out 8647.
Now, I don't know, Stu, if you saw the James Comey tweets yesterday.
STU: Yes, I did. Well, I mean, when you say, his tweets. He took a picture of it.
A shell formation, that he found on the beach.
GLENN: He was just walking by.
STU: And shells in the sand.
GLENN: Unbelievable!
I mean, I'm sorry. But I'm not a baby with my little innocent eyes.
There's no evidence -- we should -- there's no way that that's -- that he just stumbled across that. And he was like, oh, this is a cool sea shell formation.
I don't really know what it means. It's political of something.
So I will put it up on Instagram.
STU: That's obviously not true.
GLENN: That's what he said!
STU: Well, it kind of played it off that way. He said, oh, look what I found. Like either he did it himself, which is the most likely.
GLENN: No, no, no. But he came back.
Can somebody find the response?
Because he came back later, and reposted on it. Said, yeah. I posted early a picture of some shells, I saw today on the beach walk, which I just assumed was a political message.
I didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me, but I oppose violence of any kind.
So I took the post down.
So he's saying, I just stumbled across this.
I took a picture of it.
STU: Right.
GLENN: The baby was an actual formation.
I mean, he knows somebody did it.
But I knew it had to have some political meaning.
Do you post something that you know has some political meaning?
Without saying, does anybody know what this means?
I mean, you didn't even post it, and say that.
STU: It's a very bad idea. Particularly if you happen to be the former head of the FBI.
GLENN: FBI! So he doesn't know what 86 means.
STU: Okay. We should set that up.
You know, I could walk you through this, Glenn.
As a former proud veteran of Chili's, where 86 means like you don't want cheese on the burger. That normally comes with cheese.
You're like the burger, 86 cheese.
Meaning, you killed the cheese off the burger.
Now, it also could mean, remove the choose.
I don't know that it's --
GLENN: Right. It has several --
STU: Always violent.
GLENN: It has several meanings. Eighty-six the cheese.
Which means get rid of the cheese. But it also has roots, back during the bootleg time.
Now, I've heard this story.
I looked for it. I couldn't find it anywhere.
I heard this story from somebody who was a wandering historian of New York.
And I don't remember what place it is.
But it had -- it was a bootleg club.
And during problems. And it was on a block.
And the basement went the entire city block.
Okay?
And so it was bootlegs and gambling underneath. And the cops only knew about the front entrance.
And so they would say, 86 it!
It's the cops. Which meant, the address on the other side, was 86.
So it meant, use that door!
Get out. Use that door.
Don't go through the front door. Eighty-six. It's the cops.
STU: Interesting.
GLENN: Okay?
So get out. When the soda
GLENN: And that takes on a whole different meaning today, doesn't it?
Soda jerk used to mean people in the drugstores that would pull the fountain down. And it would be called a soda jerk, and they had their own lingo. They had shoot one, draw one. They had shoot one in red.
You should know this.
If you're going up to a soda jerk. Shoot one in red. What does that mean?
STU: I don't know.
GLENN: It means, give me the Coke, but I want cherry Coke.
Shoot one in red. Okay? So they would pull the soda, and they would pour cherry soda in.
So echo was a repeat order.
And 86 meant, we're all out of it. Okay?
So it's, get out. Vacate.
We're all out, or kill the cheese.
Okay? So those are the meanings. But if I'm on the beach and I say -- and I see 8647, and I'm the former FBI director. I'm like, what does -- I know what 47 means. What does 86 mean?
STU: Of course, Trump 47 of the United States.
GLENN: Of course it does.
STU: Now, adding on to this, you're not only the FBI director, former -- you're, of course, an opponent of the president, who has been pretty clear over the years.
Also, I don't know if anyone notices. That president has almost been killed multiple times recently.
GLENN: Right.
STU: Right. So there's an added thing where you have to be really careful around this particular person, who took a bullet on stage.
And almost got killed with his golf club. Right?
GLENN: I mean, look at how delicate we are today!
And the left used to be so -- on the Kennedys with Robert F. Kennedy. Robert F. Kennedy.
I mean, I don't know if there's, you know, somebody out trying to kill him. I just assume this is a Kennedy. All Kennedys, somebody is out there to kill them.
STU: It does seem that way.
GLENN: It does seem that way, but you would never say 86 RFK. You would never -- just because we're decent people, but when it comes to Donald Trump. And I'll bet you now, with RFK too, it wouldn't be bad to say 86 RFK, in some circles.
They would be fine with killing them.
STU: Well, first of all, yes.
It's probably true in some circles. There's an entire Hamas wing of the party.
GLENN: But I mean American. American, you know, leftist circles.
They don't care. Ends justify the means.
STU: They're awful people.
I will say, it's possible, that he didn't mean that in that way.
GLENN: No. It could have been get out of 47.
STU: I want him out of office.
I'm sure, it will be his defense. I mean, one of the other things that's the new left-wing past time.
GLENN: As you're talking, I just can't. I can't look at you now. Because I always see you as a baby.
STU: I have very innocent eyes.
GLENN: I just want to gobble your cheeks up.
STU: That's why I'm eating more.
Get those cheeks up nice and plump.
The new left-wing pastime on Twitter today and on social media is to search for all of the conservatives, that did tweet, 8646 at some point during the Biden presidency.
GLENN: They weren't the former FBI director!
STU: It's a very fair point.
That's why -- I've never seen 8647.
Never seen that.
STU: I haven't seen it either. Apparently, people didn't post it during that term.
GLENN: Okay. But who are they? Look, we all have the crazy person that lives on our street.
Growing up, oh, he's the crazy Jim down the street. Kids, stay away from crazy Jim.
We all had the neighbor who was like, you know what, and I'll tell you what else is happening right now, that nobody knows. And you're like, okay.
All right.
STU: There are some conservative influencers, that just didn't like Biden. That tweeted it.
Not wanting him dead, but wanting him -- probably removed from office.
GLENN: Removed.
STU: All that being said, none of them, as you point out, were people who were the former FBI director.
Number one. None of them also were talking about a president that had almost been assassinated multiple times recently.
Right?
I mean, those two areas, I think are a massive distinction. Particularly, the first one.
I mean, even if, you know, the -- the -- someone had tried to assassinate. God forbid, we hope that they never do.
Joe Biden. When he was in office.
And you tweeted that after -- I mean, it will be insensitive. And probably a really bad idea.
GLENN: Yes. And a waste of time.
Almost redundant.
STU: Yeah. Just wait --
GLENN: He's almost.
STU: Yeah. He is -- his health isn't particularly strong, as you know.
However, beyond that, being the director of the FBI, means that you are constantly processing a stream of threats against the executive.
GLENN: Yes. Yes.
STU: And the fact that you would be in there, thinking that's appropriate. Knowing that obviously what 86 could mean. It doesn't necessarily mean that. But it could mean that.
GLENN: Honestly, when I saw it. I didn't think he meant kill him. I thought he was saying, get him out. Get him out.
That's what 86 means to me.
So cancel him, whatever.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: However, again, when you're the FBI. Former FBI director. You have a little more responsibility.
STU: It's massively irresponsible. And he should just come out and apologize for it.
GLENN: And not saying I randomly saw these shells. They washed up on the beach like that. I guess. I don't know who did it. And I thought it might be political, so I posted it.
Nobody believes that!
STU: Yeah, another thing is, if you're the former FBI director, maybe never post anything on social media.
I don't know. Do something that is supposed to be important.
I just don't understand people with this nonsense.
GLENN: When we come back. I want to tell you, Kash Patel's take on this.
GLENN: Here's Tulsi Gabbard.
VOICE: Are you buying that the former FBI director didn't know what 86 Trump meant?
VOICE: Absolutely not, Jesse.
That is a ridiculous and insane statement to make. Certainly, within this context, but especially coming from a guy, who is the former director of the FBI.
A guy who spent most of his career prosecuting mobsters, and gangsters.
People who know and execute other humans, and use this exact lingo of 86.
This is the guy who is issuing a hit on President Trump. The president that the American people voted for.
We the American people cannot take this lightly.
Whatever your politics. We cannot allow people to get by without being held accountable, for this kind of public call to assassinate the president of the United States.
The rule of law says, people like him, who issued direct threats against the president of the United States, essentially issuing a call to assassinate him, must be held accountable under the law.
GLENN: You know, I never -- stop, stop. Stop.
You know, you know, I never -- she's not only beautiful, she talk pretty too.
I never thought of it that way.
He's a guy that has been prosecuting gangsters.
And they do say, hey, Nikki no eyes.
I think needs to be eighty-sixed, you know what I mean?
That is the language of assassination in the mob.
And this guy has spent his whole life prosecuting the mob.
I take back what I say, where I thought. He just probably thought. No!
He's at least smart enough to know, that in some circles, that does mean kill!
And you would never do that! You would never, ever, ever, ever do that.
I wouldn't. Would you?
If you knew something meant, in some powerful circles, kill that person.
STU: Of course not. Of course not.
GLENN: Right. Right. But it has innocent verbiage if you were a soda jerk.
STU: Yeah. It does. It does.
GLENN: It does. But if you're the FBI director and you're not working, prosecuting soda.
GLENN: But the people who know what 86 means. I don't -- I guess -- you know what, she's right.
I don't give him a break.
I don't give him a break.
I was giving him a break just a few minutes ago.
But I think Tulsi is right.