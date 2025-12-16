"You're being PLAYED": Glenn Beck exposes the TRUTH about Illinois' new MAiD program

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill legalizing "medical assistance in dying" (MAiD) for certain terminally ill patients. Glenn Beck rages against this "culture of death" that is sweeping America, even after it ravaged Canada.
GLENN: So JB Pritzker in Illinois signed into law a bill on Friday, that will allow doctors in Illinois to prescribe the deaths of their own patients. First, do no harm. I'm having a hard time with that, doctors. Maybe you can tell us how you're getting around this. First, do no harm.
That is a very important concept, that our doctors are to buy into. And that we all believe.
First, do no harm. If you don't have that, all kinds of things can follow. Especially when they're couched with compassion.
And that is exactly what this is always couched in. Compassion.
Okay. So this new law goes into effect in September of next year. Terminally ill patients over the age of 18 are going to be able to get a suicide drug from their doctor. This is the 12th state in the country, that is allowing assisted suicide. And there are about 25 others that are standing in line for it. What a surprise.
Illinois is the -- is the one -- the first of this -- this batch of them coming in to say, I want to kill people!
It is a culture of death. And we are -- that's what we are battling. No matter what anybody tells you, we're not battling the Republicans or the Democrats.
It's not politics.
It's not Marxism.
It is a culture of death, that we're battling. It is evil. It is evil. A culture of death.
When you look at -- when you look at what people are saying about global warming, what is the solution?
Fewer people. How do you do that? Well, culture of death takes care of that. Right?
When you look at -- when you look at, you know, just about anything now, health care, abortion, culture of death.
Islam, culture of death. Marxism, honestly, it is a culture of death. Why would I say that know.
Well, because it eliminates people who disagree with it. And first, it just pushes them off the sidelines.
But eventually it ends in camps. But also, look what's being taught to our kids. They are killing themselves, because they're so depressed. Because it has no meaning. It completely rejects the you human aspect of humanity.
Culture of death. That's really what we're fighting. Make no mistake.
Now, Illinois and Pritzker, they're saying, well, no. No, no, no. This is going to be -- we're going to be very, very careful. You have to have two doctors. Okay. That's good. That's good.
Germany had three doctors, to give you permission. You're not even up the line of Nazi Germany, but congratulations on that. And they have to be diagnosed with having six months or less to live.
Okay. Okay.
I want you to know, Illinois, America, Western world, you're being played. This is not compassion.
I'm going to be real clear with you.
This is preparation for when the system can no longer afford to fulfill its promises, that's what this is.
They are preparing the system to be able to have the way out. And they're preparing you, so you look at this as compassion and so when it gets worse and worse, up until the very end, you don't recognize it. I mean, they're beginning to a little bit in Canada, to see what's coming their way. And why is it happening? Because they can no longer afford socialized medicine. They can't afford to fulfill the promises.
Let me just say, can America afford to fulfill its promise, that it's made for generations on all of this socialized everything?
No. In fact, there are people now, trying to double down. We can't afford anything. They're trying to double down and expand those programs, which will only collapse us faster.
When they collapse, you know, nobody likes. Well, rich people can get surgery. And as I've said to you before, I don't like that either. I really don't like that. But how else do you do it? How else do you do it? Well, we have a committee. And we -- we ration things. Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay. Here's where you're not going to like that. You're not going to like that, because that's not the way humans work. When they ration things, either people with money or the people with power, always find a way to short-circuit so they can get to the top.
So the one that you're saying now is the poor, helpless waif that's not getting anything because of the rich people, when the system changes, that poor lonely waif is still not going to get any help because the powerful, the ones that are connected, they'll get the medical care, and the waif won't get medical care. People will find a way to short-circuit the system because people generally suck.
And when you give all the power to people, it's not good. It's usually not good. So you may not like the, you know, pay for it kind of system, but it is the best one out there. And you really don't want to give a bureaucracy the -- the ability to kill you if you become expensive or inconvenient.
Now, I know that's not what they're saying. That's not what we're doing. We're giving people out of compassion, help them end their lives. Uh-huh. Uh-huh. Uh-huh. That's exactly what happened in Canada. Let me just tell you. It was called C14. Let me just look up the facts here. C14 in Canada. It happened in 2016.
And it -- what it -- what it meant was, you could get compassionate care, if you had doctors. Three doctors approved.
You had a terminal, I don't remember what they called it.
But basically, you could see the end in sight. Okay?
There was -- there was no way for us to repair your body and heal you.
So we could see that.
Basically, you know, you were terminal.
We could see that.
In the future. Near future.
And three doctors agreed.
And then you had a waiting period after you requested it, the doctors would approve.
And then there were ten days, before you would administer. Ten days before you would back out.
That's what it started as, okay?
That's not what it's become. 2016, that's what it was. And you had to be 18 years or older.
And you had to have full capacity. So you couldn't listen to, you know, friends or family.
You had to make the decision. And you needed full capacity.
Okay.
Then things started to fall apart.
Then we had COVID. Then we had all these expenses. Then we had people move into the country.
This is Canada. Same thing happened here. COVID. Hospitals are overwhelmed.
Medical care goes to hell.
And then you start bringing in people from all over the world.
And now you don't have hospital care. Everybody is crowded. The doctors are overwhelmed.
And so in 2021, they decided the Quebec court decided, well, you know, death in the foreseeable future. Is that really necessary?
Excuse me?
I mean -- I mean, the reasonable foreseeable natural death requirement. Do we really need that?
The court said, no, we really don't.
There are two tracks! Those who have natural death in the foreseeable future. We're going to make it a little easier for them. So beyond the request, the three doctors and the ten-day waiting period. We're going to get rid of some of that because it's not necessary.
I mean, if you're in the reasonably foreseeable future, you don't need all those safeguards. And then people whose natural death is not reasonably foreseeable. Well, we're going to make them do all of those things. Oh, okay.
And, by the way, we're removing the ten-day waiting period too. Once the doctor says, you're good, you're good.
Okay. All right.
That wasn't far enough. Now, they have a new bill, C7.
Canada bill seven.
When they -- when that removed the foreseeable requirement, they added a temporary exclusion for people whose sole medical condition was a mental disorder.
Oh, wow. So now we're into mental illness.
So your death isn't in the foreseeable future.
But you really want to die.
So does this apply to mental.
People with mental problems?
Oh, no, no, no. No. We're not going to ban it. We're just going to put a temporary ban on that one?
Why would you put a temporary ban on that?
Why would you put a temporary ban on something like that?
Let me give you the answer and you tell you what else it's done and bring it home for you here in just a second.
Okay. So why would you -- why would you remove the restriction on the mentally ill?
Remember, the first thing was -- the first thing was, you've got to be -- you've got to be fully there.
You have to be competent and aware of what you're doing.
Then they said, well, the foreseeable future thing.
Your death is inevitable. We're going to take that away.
But we're going to put a temporary restriction on mental illness.
The only reason why you would make that a temporary restriction, is because you're just trying to get the rest of the society to catch up with what you're going to do.
That's the only reason.
And that's why, it has been extended.
Okay?
It was supposed to end in 2023.
Then it was extended to March 2024.
And now, it has been pushed to 2027.
Okay?
So you're not eligible for MAID until March 2027, if you have a mental illness.
Hmm.
Huh! Now, they may push it forward again, to give it more time to convince everybody that that's what they have to do.
And how do you convince people?
Well, you convince people, because there's shortages and be that person doesn't have the capability to think they're mentally ill. They might want to tie. They're very, very depressed. They're very depressed, and so they want to die anyway.
They want to die. I need the doctor. Okay?
That's what's going to happen. That's what's going to happen.
Unless we remember who we are. Unless all of a sudden, we -- we're like, you know what, that's -- you know, that's not who we are.
That's not the West. The West is not defined by its technology.
Even by its freedom or its wealth.
Everybody thinks, oh, the West. They're wealthy.
No. That's not it.
What makes us unique in the West. The entire West Canada, included. All of Europe. This radical idea that the individual has inherent value.
That nobody is expendable.
And not because they're useful, not because they're productive, not because they're convenient.
They have an inherent right to exist, to live.
If you look at the past, you look at Athens and Rome.
Oh. I mean, they just put you -- you this put babies that were not boys, that were girls. Where they were deforming.
They throw them on a garbage barge. These barges would go down the river. With screaming babies on them. They just let them die, okay?
That's the way it does. But West through Judeo Christian ethics taught us, that's not right!
And we build hospitals before skyscrapers.
We put limits on -- on force. We teach doctors to heal. Not to calculate.
When a society like ours stops choosing life, it does not become more compassion.
It becomes more efficient. Not compassionate! Efficient!
And efficiency has never given birth 20 moral virtue.
Efficiency kills it. If that's your goal. It kills it.
Fighting this culture of death, it is the most important thing we can focus on.
A lot of people will focus on politics and everything else.
And what JB Pritzker is doing here, there, and everywhere else.
I don't even care about politics.
We have to convince one another, we have to start standing up for the principles that made the West, the West.
Because without the choice to protect life at its most fragile, we are no longer a civilization worth saving! We're just another system deciding, eh, I don't know, is that worth the trouble? And history is very clear where that society ends. That's why, last week, to me, it was so personal, and so important.
To help this woman, not just because it's the right thing to do. And because every life matters. And this happened to be a life that came across my path.
And I'm like, we've got to stop that! But because, this goes to something bigger! And it is infecting us right now. And if we buy the lies, that this is for compassion. Look! I understand. I understand pain. I understand end of life. I don't want to be in that situation.
I know, you don't want to be.
I mean, I know what it feels like with my dog, putting my dog down. It kills me. It kills me to put my dog down. So I get it on the dog level, let alone, you know, a parent level or a spouse level. I get it.
But you cannot as a society go down this road. Because once you open this door, all the other doors just start to swing open. When there's trouble!
The first sign of shortage, all those doors open up. And guess what we're headed for. Shortages.