'House of David' Star REVEALS Story Behind TV’s #1 Biblical Series

Amazon’s House of David has become the #1 show on Prime Video, and today Glenn Beck talks with Michael Iskander, the actor bringing King David to life in one of the most powerful biblical series ever produced. Michael shares how fasting, prayer, and years of preparation shaped his performance, why David’s flaws and redemption resonate so deeply with viewers, and what really happened behind the scenes with Goliath, the sheep, and the shepherd who taught him lessons he’ll never forget.
GLENN: I've got somebody on, who is in just an amazing, amazing show from Amazon. House of David. If you haven't seen House of David yet, you have to. Do you remember when-like biblical movies. I mean, they were good in the '50s. And then they got really, really bad.
And then all through the '70s and '80s and 2000s. They were horrible.
And then all of a sudden, they got really, really good?
This someone amazing. This is as good as the Jesus. What is the Jesus one?
Chosen.
It's called House of David. It's on Amazon, and we have the guy who portrays David. Michael Iskander on with us.
Michael, how are you?
MICHAEL: I'm good. What an introduction. Thank you for that!
GLENN: I mean, it's really.
Come on. Was there any time, that you thought, oh, man. This might -- I hope they do it right!
And then you saw the finished product, and you were like, wow! This is good?
MICHAEL: Yeah. That was -- you know, I try to keep my head down, and, you know, it's -- it's not finished until it's finished.
And season two is coming out. You know, I'm just going to be hearing the response of how this show is really affecting people.
GLENN: So can I talk to you about Goliath?
Because Goliath is portrayed really as a giant. Not just a big guy. He's a giant.
MICHAEL: Yeah.
GLENN: Talk to me about that.
MICHAEL: Well, I'll tell you what, when I first met Martin.
He was -- I went to -- I went to the gym with him one time.
And I -- I knew, I'm going to get, you know, my stuff. So I was prepared for that.
And -- and he made me workout for two and a half hours. And I thought that the workout was done. And he was like, no. There's another half. And, man, he -- Martin is a really dedicated man. And he just -- he pushed me to the edge, when it came to working out.
And, you know, when it comes to his role with Goliath. He's someone that really just put all the effort, both physically and emotionally to really portray that part, as best as he can.
GLENN: How long did it take you to learn the slingshot?
MICHAEL: Three days. It wasn't too bad.
GLENN: Well, I heard you had problem with the sheep.
That the sheep were -- they were not helpful.
MICHAEL: The sheep -- well, the sheep were actually really interesting.
I remember when we first started filming, they -- they put me in sheep training classes.
Because when I get on tape. They have to make sure, that I'm not -- you know, I'm not going to get attacked by one of the sheep. And I'm comfortable around them.
The sheep. First day I show up to this training, and she painted me. And you would think that the guy who plays David, you know, would think of his sheep.
GLENN: No. I don't. I don't. I don't think that's natural. You're an actor. I don't know if that's -- yep, well, they picked me because I'm good with sheep.
MICHAEL: I should get classes from you.
GLENN: I don't know.
MICHAEL: But, no. I mean, it really -- spent a lot of time with the Shepherd.
And he was giving me some really amazing lessons.
He saw that I was having trouble.
And he said, you know, you should stick next to me. Because this sheep, when they see you with the shepherd, they'll know that you're with me.
So they'll never leave my side.
GLENN: It's amazing.
MICHAEL: I want you to spend a lot of time with me. And I he said, oh, okay. And he said, I want you to know another thing: A bad shepherd is a shepherd who is behind the flock. And so you, you're going to be a good shepherd. You're going to show them. You're not going to let them lead you.
You're going to lead them, and you're going to be in the front taking risks and showing them the path.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
MICHAEL: And he is saying this, I think -- I think I'm getting more than just a sheep lesson here. It really helped in terms of understanding who David was as a person. And then his relationship to Christ.
And why -- why David was chosen as king.
GLENN: Is it true that you fasted, before the audition? I mean, you're a Broadway guy.
MICHAEL: Yeah. Yeah. I sent in the first audition. I was really excited about it.
And it was a dream of mine for a long time. You know, one of these dreams, that you don't tell anyone. And you don't think it will ever happen.
GLENN: To play David specifically? Or to be --
MICHAEL: Yeah, to play David. To play David.
GLENN: Really?
MICHAEL: And because I was inspired by the Chosen.
And I wanted to maybe do flashback scenes with a young David, or something.
When I got the audition, and they originally said no. I thought, oh, that would have been a good opportunity.
GLENN: Hmm.
MICHAEL: And I got another audition. I called my mom. And I said, Mom, this doesn't happen often. Can you believe it? She said, Michael, calm down.
The one thing I need you to do. I need you to fast, and I need you to pray.
I said, yes, ma'am.
A week later, I was having lunch with Jon Erwin. And he -- it kind of took off from there.
But, yeah, fasting and prayer.
GLENN: You know, I'm friends with.
I went to school with Jim Caviezel. And I can't remember what grade he was in. Maybe fifth grade, I think. But he went into church, and all by himself.
And he prayed, and he made a pact with God. Let me -- all I want, Lord, is to play you in a movie some day, and I will live my life honorably to be able to be ready, but I want to play you.
And so he told me when Mel called, he was like, yeah, I've been waiting for the call. It's an amazing thing.
MICHAEL: Wow. I didn't know that story. That's beautiful.
GLENN: Yeah. What do you think it is about the story about -- this was the number one show -- number one series on -- on Amazon -- on Amazon Prime this year.
What is it about the series that you think is connecting?
MICHAEL: You know, I -- I think it's different for everybody.
But I'll tell you for me.
The reason why this show means a lot to me, is because, David points us to Christ.
And -- and David is -- is a person.
He to me, is the embodiment to what it means to be human.
And to make mistakes. And find forgiveness.
It's a complex, long story.
But he was a man that -- that -- he's known as the man after God's own heart.
So for people to see that example. To see, to see the man that God loved so much, that Jesus himself was -- son of David.
I think that's what -- they see the Holy Spirit in the show. I mean, that's what I see.
And that's who I do it for.
GLENN: It's -- it's -- it's amazing to me, how -- with the exception of one, the Bible -- every single hero is so deeply flawed.
And David is so good, so good, and then, you know, becomes really, really does one of the worst things I think I've ever read in the Bible. I mean, just really bad.
MICHAEL: Yeah.
GLENN: Are you going to play -- do you have any idea, assuming the ratings are there, how long of the story you're going to tell?
MICHAEL: I really don't know. I mean, we're just trying to get to season two right now in the release.
Hopefully, pray for us, that we can get to season three, and we can keep telling the story.
I don't know what Erwin and Gunn have. What they're picking up. But I pray that we tell as much of the story as possible. I think it's important to see both the good and the bad. Like you said, to see this flawed human being, to see someone make mistakes, and to see them get back up and repent.
And ask for forgiveness. And find grace in God. So we'll see!
Pray for us.
GLENN: You -- I read some place that you were a Broadway guy. And I thought, this career is not over yet.
I mean, are you prepared to always be David?
I mean, the guy who is playing Jesus now. Jim Caviezel said, it took years before he was allowed to play anything else.
And I can't remember the guy who was playing Jesus his whole life. He is Jesus to a lot of people. Are you prepared to this be you for the rest of your life now?
And not, you know, going -- going back and doing other things, if that's the way it is?
MICHAEL: You know what, God has taken me through so much in my life, that I'm sure he's going to get me through this.
And if I'm known as the guy who plays David, I think it's actually a blessing. And I don't know what God has in store, but I trust him.
GLENN: Yeah.
MICHAEL: When that time comes, I will worry about it then. But nor for now, I'm having a great time portraying one of my favorite people.
GLENN: I just have to ask you a personal question. One for me. My daughter wants to be on Broadway. Can you talk her out of it in 30 seconds, please?
MICHAEL: Oh, man, I don't know if I want to talk her out of it.
GLENN: Okay. Well, time for you to go now.
(laughter)
Michael, thank you so much, and we're looking forward -- when does it premiere? Is it this weekend? Is it out?
MICHAEL: Well, episode eight is out on Warner Project on Prime this Sunday. Yeah.
GLENN: Okay. Good. Good.
Well, we'll be watching. Thank you so much, Michael. I appreciate it.
MICHAEL: Thank you so much, Glenn. Have a good one. Take care.
GLENN: You bet. If you haven't seen the first season, you really should see it.
It's really, really good. It's one of those that I started watching, you know.
And I stopped because I was like, wait.
Tania, we should watch this together. And she came home. And so we started watching it, and I think we watched the whole season in one weekend.
It's one of those. It's really good. Season two premieres this Sunday.