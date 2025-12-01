Jimmy Kimmel's wife admitted something AWFUL about Trump voters

As many families across the nation are mentally preparing to deal with their family members who hold different political beliefs than they do, there's ONE family who isn't, because they've kicked them out of their lives: Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney. During a recent podcast appearance, McNearney admitted she lost relationships with some family members after they voted for Trump when she told them not to. Glenn reminisces on a time when family members stayed family, and didn't let political differences get in the way.
©2024 MERCURY RADIO ARTS.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Black Friday used to be a WARNING...
Before the door-buster deals and stampedes, “Black Friday” meant total financial panic (gold crashing, markets collapsing). Then in the 1950s, Philadelphia cops reused the term because the day-after-Thanksgiving chaos felt like the end of civilization. But the real twist? FDR moved Thanksgiving itself in 1939 just to give retailers an extra week of Christmas shopping — dividing the country until Congress finally caved in 1941. So, what started as a sacred day of survival and gratitude got permanently hijacked by Washington and big business.
The forgotten truth of Thanksgiving that can SAVE divided families
Every year, family members dread getting together for Thanksgiving due to a rise if political division. Glenn Beck strips away the modern trimmings of Thanksgiving — the parade, the football, the turkey — and takes us back to where it all began: a small band of Pilgrims who lost almost everything yet chose to stop and give thanks to God for the fragile miracle of survival. Thanksgiving isn’t a holiday about abundance. It’s a holiday about gratitude in the face of hardship, humility before unearned blessings, and the recognition that true freedom always costs something. Also, StoryCorps Founder & President Dave Isay joins Glenn to share a story of the difference that one small act of kindness can make.
Why Trump's Nuclear Power Plan is a MASSIVE Game-Changer | Lee Zeldin (EPA Administrator)
America is entering an energy crisis — and for the first time, Silicon Valley is begging for nuclear power. Glenn Beck sits down with EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin to reveal why AI data centers are consuming MASSIVE amounts of electricity, forcing the left to suddenly reverse their decades-long opposition to nuclear energy. Zeldin explains Trump’s plan to fast-track new nuclear projects, overhaul the permitting system, restore U.S. auto jobs, eliminate burdensome EPA mandates, and rebuild America’s energy grid before it collapses. This is the inside story of a coming nuclear boom — and what it means for America’s future.
Watch the FULL Interview HERE
The silent threat: How AI and social media are endangering our children
America is losing an entire generation, not to politics, but to technology. Glenn Beck and social psychologist Jonathan Haidt break down why social media is destroying childhood, why AI “companions” are already grooming kids, and why no one in Congress is willing to protect them. From sex-bot technology targeting minors to chatbots encouraging suicide, the threats are no longer theoretical. Haidt explains the urgent steps parents, states, and lawmakers must take before AI rewrites our social fabric, including Glenn’s proposed constitutional amendment declaring once and for all: People are people. AI is not. Are we prepared to protect the next generation before it’s too late?
Watch the FULL Interview HERE