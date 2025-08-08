Kristi Noem reveals INSANE spike in anti-ICE attacks

“Attacks on ICE officers are up by OVER 1000%,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem tells Glenn Beck. Sec. Noem tells Glenn who she thinks is to blame. Plus, she comments on removing the age cap for joining ICE, whether she would respect the Supreme Court’s ruling on Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order, and what’s to come at the TSA. Glenn also gets her reaction to her recent portrayal on South Park.
Transcript
GLENN: Kristi Noem, welcome to the program, how are you?
KRISTI: Oh, Glenn. Thank you, I'm doing great. Thank you for inviting me.
GLENN: No, it's great. First of all, thank you for the shoe thing.
Thank you. I feel like a human being again.
KRISTI: Oh, that was like the first thing when I got here to the TSA.
I was like, I think the shoe thing is made up. I'm not sure our technology hasn't devolved enough, where we don't have to take our shoes off anymore.
So they ran the security protocols, and made sense. And we're continuing to evaluate everything TSA does. And hospitality needs to be a part of this equation too.
I see so many people that encounter our security checkpoints wonder, just wonder, is this necessary? And why is everybody yelling at us?
GLENN: Yeah. I don't think a lot of it is necessary. At least the way we are doing it.
I know you've seen the numbers. What is it?
Seattle or San Francisco, one of them that has the private security, is better. Than the government-run security.
KRISTI: Yeah. So we've got I think 16 or 18 airports that have private security, that we have contracted with for those measures. So we're continuing to evaluate that, at every location and implement it where we can. If we think it's more -- better protocols for security, but also works better for the traveler.
My vision is that at some point, we get to, you walk in the door at the airport with your carry-on suitcase, you walk through a scanner, pulling your suitcase, and go right to your gate. And that technology is available and out there. But we just need to get it updated and get it implemented.
GLENN: Good.
I want to talk to you about ICE.
First of all, you're removing the age limits for new applications to join ICE.
I mean, I'm only 61. Does that mean somebody like me, I could have the velcro shoes?
I'm sure I have a bad back. I could barely walk. But can I be a part of ICE?
KRISTI: They will still have to pass a physical test, sorry, Glenn. There will be a physical exam and training. Yes, we do want.
We want some of these folks that retired from law enforcement, under the Biden administration.
Get frustrated. Maybe former Border Patrol.
Former federal officers, that weren't allowed to do their jobs before, to come back. And to be a part of literally saving America, and saving these communities and cities that have been so victimized by the crime. And drugs of these illegal criminals that have been out there, attacking their families. So it has been amazing. We have 10,000 new officers, that we received funding from, in the big, beautiful bill.
That to hire for ICE, and we have already had over 80,000 applicants for those 10,000 positions.
So we're -- we're rolling through that, and getting them through the process, to see if they can qualify. To give them final offers. But what I like about that, the most, Glenn, is that the media and the socialists and Marxists have done nothing more than try to demonize our ICE officers. And to see that kind of response in less than a week, just shows that the American people stand with the rule of law. That they want to help. And they want to be a part of this.
So that in itself has been so encouraging to ICE, just to see if people want to join the team and be they're excited about it.
GLENN: Yeah. Now people on the left are saying, you're turning ICE into a teenage Army for deportations.
KRISTI: We're not. Nothing is changing. You know, I'm shocked every day by the amount of stories that we have to refute, that just are completely false.
There will be so many stories shared. So many things said. So many narratives. That we spend half of our time, over here at the department of security, saying, that's not true.
No, we didn't.
That's not a fact. You know, just even -- anecdotal stories about families.
That just never even happened.
GLENN: Right. I am amazed. When you're talking about somebody like Mamdani.
And they're accusing ICE now of kidnapping people.
KRISTI: Yes. Yes.
GLENN: Kidnapping.
When you start planting things like they're pulling up in unmarked trucks. And they're wearing masks.
Because they're Nazis.
And they're just kidnapping people off the treat.
You are telling people, you have a reason and a license to stop these people with any means necessary.
It is so dangerous. So dangerous.
KRISTI: It's so dangerous.
Well, and we just got this morning, the notifications that a tax on ICE officers is up by over a thousand percent.
Than what it was, six months ago.
GLENN: Jeez.
KRISTI: So, you know, because those politicians and those, you know, extremists talk that way.
I mean, I've told people, I've said this my whole life.
Words have consequences. What you say matters.
And the consequences of using dangerous language like that is people take action on them.
Anybody who has a tendency to be unstable or be violent. That almost gives them permission to go out there and take action against these individuals. Who all -- these guys, they're not picking and choosing winners or deciding who the law applies to.
They're just doing their job. Upholding the job. And they want to go home at night to their families too.
GLENN: So this is what amazes me that you're getting 80 or 90,000 applicants.
When you have these radicals putting wanted posters up of people in their own neighborhoods.
I mean, just as -- I mean, as a dad, I don't know if I could put my family in danger.
KRISTI: No.
GLENN: And, I mean, how are we?
What are we going to do to stop this kind of stuff?
KRISTI: Well, we are going to keep doing our job, no matter what.
And we are building special operations teams to handle go to positions we face out on the streets. One of the things when we're in these communities. And that's why I've spent so much time with our agents and officers. Because I want to know what they go through when they run these ops.
And it's amazing to me, when we're out on the street, in New York City. Or in the Bronx. Or in LA. You're running -- you're doing an operation in an apartment. Where you have a warrant.
And you're -- but people are walking by. Taking their kids to school.
Or they're walking to work. And they are saying thank you.
Thank you for being here.
Thank you. We have lived with this for years. And our mayor. Our won't do anything.
Thank you for being here.
So people are overwhelming. And that's what I tell our ICE officers all the time. You're not all over the country, like I am. Or out of these communities so much. With different components all over the street.
But overwhelmingly, people say thank you. Thank you. Thank you. So I think what happens so much in this country, is the extremists are allowed. And the normal people just go to work and keep their head down.
GLENN: Go ahead.
KRISTI: We just have to be vocal about our support. Like, guys, I'm encouraging people that our hard-working, everyday Americans to be bold about saying, I support our law enforcement officers. I support what they're doing to arrest these rapists. And these murderers.
I mean, just these last couple of days, we've arrested dozens and dozens of sexual predators, pedophiles.
You should see these the chases we built, to get these individuals from Honduras and from Mexico.
They're here illegally. Some from Ukraine. They're -- and they're raping people. And murdering them.
We had ones that have been arrested two or three times and released by their city. They don't honor -- and then we end up. Killing someone, in a drunk driving accident, or assaulting someone, and then we finally get the chance to incarcerate them when we pick them up before the locals do.
Because if the locals do in their sanctuary city, they don't honor our detainers. They just turn them loose again.
GLENN: So let me ask you this.
This might be unfair. I don't know if this falls under Homeland Security at all. You know, we had Delia Ramirez.
And Ilhan Omar has done it too.
Declare that they are more -- you know, they feel more akin to Somalia, or to Guatemala, than America.
And they're serving in Congress.
KRISTI: Right. Right.
GLENN: Do we enforce the oath of office?
KRISTI: The Department of Justice would make that determination.
But that is alarming to me.
GLENN: If you -- if you had an officer that said that, I mean, I'm assuming with, your ICE officers take an oath to the Constitution.
If -- if -- if they had -- would you consider that a fireable offense?
KRISTI: Yes. Absolutely.
And we do take action on that.
And when we -- I've used every authority.
There's expansive authority. This is a national security position.
And I tell people, consistently, Department of Homeland Security. I have the authority over every person in this country, that leaves this country or comes into this country.
We have the authority over every product or good that is in this country, or leaves this country or comes in.
And we also have jurisdiction over the internet.
So what is said and done, was a security concern.
And what is communicated in protecting our critical infrastructure.
But also, how bad actors would wish to do us harm.
So the authority is there.
I have -- and I have been using -- when these specific situations, where we have people who don't love America.
I will use polygraphs.
I will use the authority I have. To find out. If you are going to be in this federal government. Where our mission and our oath is to protect this country. You're not going to be allowed to be here, if that is not trillion where your efforts go every single day.
So those members of Congress, I was -- you know, I don't sleep much.
And when I'm laying there, thinking about it at night.
I just think, they must -- it's our poor education system, that we didn't spend enough time, in -- in our schools, teaching the Constitution.
Teaching the Declaration of Independence. The fact that how hard this country was fought for, and why it was established.
And that we facilitate, where someone can actually get elected to a high office like that. And say something like that.
And we would have people nod their heads.
That -- that is the ripple affect, I think of many years of neglect.
GLENN: Yeah. I think -- I used to believe, it was just neglect.
And that might have been at first. But it was what they were actively being you taught.
It's not what is just being left out.
They're actively being taught to hate this country, at this point.
Let me ask you a couple of quick questions.
SCOTUS.
If they rule against birthright citizenship. President Trump's order.
Will you aspect the ruling of the Supreme Court?
KRISTI: We have always respected the federal rulings, and will do so. I think that would -- I don't know when that ruling is expected, for sure.
GLENN: Yeah.
KRISTI: But that would be a very consequential ruling, that we would have to figure out how to handle and deal with.
GLENN: Yeah. Do you agree with SCOTUS, that illegal aliens have some due process rights? And why or why not?
KRISTI: I do.
But I do believe due process looks different, according to the law. And according to what's afforded to them.
Most people, when they think of Tuesdays, they don't do their homework. And research. To truly understand, it's not a guaranteeing of a hearing. On in persons. Presentation in front of a judge.
Or the due process looks very different for an illegal alien that's in our country. Than it does for US citizen.
And that's appropriate. I think that's entirely appropriate.
And we have always afforded every single illegal that's within this country, due process. Before they are removed.
There has not been an instance, where ICE or immigration officials haven't done so.
GLENN: Tom Homan told me months ago, he said, there are several phases of this. What phase are we in?
And how many phases do we have?
Or where are we in the process of really getting this done?
KRISTI: Well, I asked President Trump for this job, because I knew he was going to have to have someone that was actually tough enough to do it.
But tough enough to do it for a long period of time.
That wasn't going to say, you know, this is a six-month operation. And then we're going to soften, and get ready for midterms.
You know, I knew he needed somebody that could sustain this.
But what -- what Joe Biden broke by allowing this invasion.
Can't be undone overnight.
So it will be an ongoing efforts.
We have funding, through the reconciliation bill.
To sustain it, for the next four years. And we will.
And it will only get stronger and stronger.
And bigger. We intend to grow it, not shrink it.
And we are going after the worst of the worst. And those criminals that are killing Americans, and victimizing Americans.
As well. But, I mean, overwhelmingly, I've been to, I think 11 or 12 different countries in Central and South America. In negotiating security agreements, and sharing of information on criminals and people that they think are in our country.
And talking about those presidents of those countries. And sitting down with their leadership.
It's amazing.
They're telling me that hundreds and hundreds of thousands of their people have already come home voluntarily. That just because we've been so strong on the messaging, the commercials, the CECOT videos have convinced people that were in this country illegally, you know what, I will leave now. And then I will have a chance to go back to America, the right way.
And I think the President of Mexico and her team were telling me, they believed that 500,000 Mexicans have just voluntarily came home, that may not even be on our radar. That we haven't counted, because they didn't come home through our app and our systems.
And I was just in Ecuador, and Chile, and Argentina. The same conversations. So I do believe we're making a big difference. Even in just our message being people that were here illegally, understand that they should go on their own first.
And then we need to figure out, if they're given the advantage to go back to this country, how do we do that?
GLENN: Well, I don't know about you, I imagine you were -- you're far more busy than I ever have been.
But I remember when I -- when South Park did an episode, and Cartman played me the whole time.
KRISTI: Oh, really?
GLENN: Oh, yeah.
It took me about a year before I -- I didn't even know it happened, until maybe a year later. I was so busy.
And I ended up years later, watching it with my son. And we both laughed over it.
KRISTI: Uh-huh.
GLENN: But welcome to the club.
KRISTI: Well, I guess so. I didn't get to see it.
I was -- I was going over budget numbers and stuff.
But, you know, I think it's -- yeah. It -- it never ends.
But it's so lazy, to constantly make fun of women for how they look. Only the liberals and the extremists do that. If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that. But clearly, they can't. They just pick something petty like that.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah. Kristi, thank you so much. God bless.
KRISTI: Yeah, thanks, Glenn. You too. Absolutely. Thank you. Keep praying. We're doing good.