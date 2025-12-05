How a Recent Conversation at Mar-a-Lago moved Glenn Beck to His Core

A deeply emotional conversation at Mar-a-Lago left Glenn Beck shaken, echoing the same chilling feeling he first experienced years ago during a private discussion with Charlie Kirk — long before Charlie’s recent assassination. As Glenn recounts his talk with Dave Rubin about danger, spiritual warfare, and the future of America, he warns that we are entering a moment where good and evil are unmistakably visible. From the overwhelming sense of divine presence at Charlie’s funeral to the rising chaos Glenn believes is driven by darker forces, this time feels less like politics and more like history unfolding in real time. The question now is simple but urgent: in a world losing its mind, which side will you choose — truth and light, or confusion and darkness?
Transcript
GLENN: So yesterday, I -- I -- I posted this when I got home. A picture my wife took of Dave and I.
We were kind of backstage at Mar-a-Lago. And we sat there for probably half an hour. And had a really honest conversation about what's happening in the world.
What's coming our way. And, you know, some things that are just concerning to both of us.
And I'm not going to get into all the details. Because I don't have permission to tell you everything that Dave said. I did ask him last night, if I could share some of this with you.
You know, he is -- he is Jewish. He's gay. He's married.
And he has two adopted children.
I mean, what else could -- leper? What else box could you check that would make you less popular in what the world that we're seeing come our way?
And he's a reasonable guy. He's a really reasonable guy. And, you know, when we talked years ago, when he was adopted. He was on the show. And he was like, Glenn. I've got to tell you. I've changed so much.
I don't -- I don't know how to justify -- because I know that it's best to have kids with a mom and a dad. And I believe in that. And I -- you know, I just don't know what to say. He was a guy in conflict when it happened. He's not in conflict now. He loves his children. Loves his children. And they're in a very stable home.
He would tell you not the ideal home. Because that would be a mom and a dad. But a great home.
And he said, I am finding myself in a situation to where, I mean, I just don't know what's coming.
And we talked about it. And I shared with him some things that I thought were coming.
Exactly what I did and I didn't realize it, at the time, until I walked away.
Exactly the way I did with Charlie Kirk.
When Charlie came to me in 2018, 2019, and he said, you've always been ahead of the curve. What's coming next.
And I said, well, I mean, if you just study history, Charlie. There's really two things that are left. One, is assassinations. And the second is war. And he talked about Donald Trump and that -- that they would try to assassinate. And I said, yeah. Honestly, Charlie. I think you and me are on that list too.
I said, one of us could go down in this as well.
We'll be targets as well. And we stood there. And I've told this story a million times. We stood there on the balcony of this hotel.
And we just looked over the ocean for a while. And we were both quiet.
And I think he said, one of us said, I can't believe we're having this conversation, and the other one said, I know. It's like we're in a movie, right? It's not real.
And lo and behold, just a couple years after, a few years later, Charlie is assassinated. David and I were having a conversation, and I said, Dave, I hope I'm wrong. But this is the way things could shape up.
And we talked about it for a while. And just as I was getting ready to walk away, he said, I can't believe we're having this conversation.
It's like we're in a movie. And I said, yeah. I -- I know that feeling. And then I walked away.
And when I got to my wife's side, I said, I'm sorry, I'm just really freaked out because of what Dave said to me.
Because of the last time somebody said that to me was Charlie.
We are living in extraordinary times. Extraordinary times. And we are seeing for the first time, we're seeing good and evil.
We are! We're -- we're seeing -- and in ways we've never seen before. You know, when the assassin tried to kill Charlie, he thought, there would be an equal and opposite reaction to that act.
And it would be that people would either side with him. Or they would rise up and they would start killing, you know, the left. And we would -- we would go into that Civil War thing.
But that's not what happened. An opposite action happened, as a reaction.
But it was not equal.
It was so far beyond equal.
That it was -- that it was clearly divine.
1.5 million people around the world watched. I'm sorry. 1.5 billion people watched that Charlie Kirk funeral. And that Charlie Kirk funeral happened, and if you were there, I don't know if you could feel it while watching it. I -- I imagine you could. But I'm telling you in the room, I've never felt anything like it.
You could feel the spirit there. I mean, it was like God was there. And every time somebody got up and started speaking about politics, you could feel the spirit withdraw. And then they would start talking about, you know, universal principles.
And the spirit would come back to the room.
It was amazing. And I wasn't just the only one feeling it. I had people around me. Elon Musk was two rose behind me.
Everyone around me were talking about, are you all feeling that?
This is amazing.
That was God! Showing up.
So the unequal, but opposite reaction was God working a miracle.
The only way I can understand what's happening, in our world today, where we have gone insane.
We've gone insane.
People that I know have lost their minds. We can't -- suddenly, we can't have conversations about things that have been settled for a very long time.
And suddenly, you're -- you have to be an enemy. That's why, when I talk about these things, I don't want to single out anybody. Because I'm not going to make this personal. I'm not going to make this personal.
I want to make this about the facts. Because the minute we make this personal, then we're immediately enemies of one another. And I don't -- there's one enemy, and it's the author of chaos. And that's who I fight.
God shows up. Now, what's the equal and opposite reaction? Because every action has an equal and opposite reaction. I really believe Satan showed up.
God shows up. We have this resurgence of faith, this explosion. And then Satan shows up.
And all of a sudden, we're talking about insane things. Like, all of a sudden, you know, Jews rule the world. And -- and I hate Israel. And, you know, it's insanity. Insane stuff that we've always known was insane.
We're watching for the first time. We're watching the big boys play.
And we are pawns.
You just have to -- you just have to make sure you're on the right side of the board.
You know, who -- who are you a tool?
Whose hand are you in?
You on the good side, or the dark side?
Because you have to make that decision right now. And the way to make that decision is just to remember what you've always known to be true.
What is true?
When you know those things and you stay anchored in those things, it's going to be okay.
But if it feels like we're living in a movie, in some ways, we are. It just hasn't been made yet. But believe me, there will be movies made about this time.
And about people that you may know. There will be movies made.
How that is portrayed in the end, I'm not sure. But I do know that every time in human history, every time this road has been traveled. There is a winning side.
And the other side destroys itself and its civilization.
So to me, it's pretty clear. But it's for each of us to find.
Just do it peacefully. Make no enemies. Make no enemies.
I remember one time, we were in the throes of just real attacks. On every front.
And I thought, my whole world was coming apart. And it didn't matter what I did. What I said. Where I was. It didn't matter. Just attack, attack, attack, attack.
And I asked the Lord in prayer, you know, help me.
Help me. How do I defeat these enemies?
And once in a while, once if had a great while, I'll feel like he -- that I almost hear him.
And I don't know how to describe it. It's -- it's like I hear the words. But not hear the words. You know, I just know what he's saying.
And sometimes, it's so clear. It's jaw-dropping. And I remember in prayer, and I'm talking about, how do I defeat these enemies, et cetera, et cetera?
And it was so clear. And what I heard was, firmly, stop. These are not enemies of yours. They are enemies of mine.
These are my rights.
And I will solve the problem with my enemies.
You do the right thing.
Okay.
So I don't want to make any more enemies.
Because they're not enemies of mine.
They're his -- his enemies.
Anybody who is standing against the rights of all men, anyone who is standing against the Bill of Rights, the idea that all men are created equal and endowed by their creator. They're not my enemy.
I mean, I view them that way. But they're ultimately his enemy.
I need to remain on his side. That's all I need to do. Remain on his side. And when he tells me to act and tells me what to do, I will do it. And so far, all I know, is make no more enemies.
Just speak the truth plainly. Clearly.
Just keep saying the truth. The things that you have always known that are universally true.
I'll take care of the rest.