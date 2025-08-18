WHAT THE NFL is going on with male cheerleaders?!

The Minnesota Vikings and 11 other NFL teams now have male cheerleaders…and not the kind you may be thinking of. Is this really what NFL fans want, or will this be the next Dylan Mulveney moment? Glenn, Stu, and Jason discuss…
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errorsGLENN: So the Minnesota Viking. The Vikings!
That will have two male cheerleaders. Now, when I first heard this story, I said to my wife, wife, daughter. Because they brought this up to me. And I said, well, let's not be hasty. I said, there's loss of sports teams that have male cheerleaders, and I said to my wife and my daughter, who are both cheerleaders.
I said, didn't you have, you know -- when college -- they have the guys run out. And the cheerleaders. And they hold the girls up. And throw them and everything else.
And my wife went, that's not this.
And I haven't seen the footage yet. But here are the -- here are the two male Viking cheerleaders, cut 29.
(music)
STU: There they are.
GLENN: Dear God.
(music)
GLENN: Okay. All right. We can stop. We can stop. Please, no more. We can stop.
STU: Did you like it?
GLENN: Give me a Y. Give me an E. Give me an F. What does that spell? Yes! No.
(laughter)
STU: That came out of your mouth way too easily. That's been practiced in front of a mirror, I'll tell you that.
(laughter)
GLENN: Oh, my gosh. Yeah. No. I don't -- I don't think so.
So the Vikings season ticket holders are canceling their season tickets.
Now, what part of Minnesota didn't you understand, when you bought a ticket?
You're in Minnesota. Of course, it's going to happen in Minnesota.
But Vikings. The Vikings would have killed cheerleaders back then. Well, they didn't have cheerleaders. It's not like, they were on their ship. Give me an R! Give me a P, give me an E. What's that? Raid!
I mean, I don't think they had that.
STU: Unlikely. Unlikely.
Yeah. You don't see that in the historic accounts of their practices.
GLENN: No. No. No.
So the Vikings having male cheerleaders like that. Not exactly makes a lot of sense.
STU: It's not a surprise, right?
GLENN: For Minnesota. No.
STU: Yeah. I would say most NFL teams, you would not be stunned to see it.
Cowboys you would probably be stunned to see it.
GLENN: I would. I would.
STU: Most of the people in the team, are players. So they wouldn't necessarily need them as cheerleaders.
GLENN: Oh, my God. How dare you. Hang on just a second. Hang on just a second.
STU: I just know Stu was there.
GLENN: Do you think that the Eagles would put male cheerleaders like that on the field?
STU: Yeah. Probably. They probably do. They do have male cheerleaders.
GLENN: Wait. Wait. Wait.
Do you think male cheerleaders like that, would walk off the field of Philadelphia? The same way, they walked on to the field?
STU: Not in the area where the stadium is. No. No. Yes. It's -- it would be a little rough.
But the team. The Eagles team is pretty liberal. And the conservative. The cowboys, relatively speaking. Pretty conservative.
GLENN: Yeah. They're not going to --
STU: You would be very surprised to see that at the Cowboys. I mean, this one is pretty over the top though.
Right, it's -- it's --
GLENN: Yes.
STU: As -- I don't know. It's as far as I've seen.
GLENN: That's who it is.
STU: Oh, I remember him.
GLENN: Adam, the American, he's a guy who seemed a little effeminate to be in ISIS.
STU: He was in al-Qaeda, wasn't he?
GLENN: Oh, that's right. Al-Qaeda. That's right. Al-Qaeda.
GLENN: Send back your soldiers, your spies, your attaches, et cetera.
JASON: From where to where?
STU: After Afghanistan to Zanzibar.
GLENN: To Zanzibar.
STU: I'll never forget that.
GLENN: From Afghanistan, to Zanzibar. Or we're going to -- if you don't do it, we're going to give you such a slap.
STU: It was not. It was not necessarily the persona you'd expect to lead an al-Qaeda messaging department. But it was effective. By the way, we lost him.
We've lost Adam, the American, in 2015.
GLENN: Oh, what happened?
Oh, what happened?
STU: He passed away, Glenn. We didn't just like lose him in the mall. He actually died.
GLENN: Hello, where is everybody?
Al-Qaeda! Where are you?
STU: Right.
JASON: You know he was looking forward to his shot as a Minnesota Vikings cheerleader too. That's so sad.
GLENN: And you know al-Qaeda would have loved that.
They would be all in support. Look at. Look at. Because, again -- this is, again. This is, again, the same people in Minnesota, that are wrapping their arms around the Somali flag.
They're ready to put in an Islamist, socialist mayor in Minneapolis. And you're putting in the two transgender bender cheerleaders? That's not going to go well with your people in Somalia.
STU: You don't think?
GLENN: I mean, we're the haters. They're the ones who kill them.
I mean, it's nuts!
JASON: Yeah. Adam Gadahn, he was early to that boat.
GLENN: Yeah. He was.
JASON: He was the red, green, pink alliance way back before it was even a thing.
STU: That's true.
GLENN: Now, I'm not sure that he was pink.
JASON: He was prophetic, Glenn.
GLENN: Are you just judging him by his accent. By his speech patterns.
JASON: No. No.
GLENN: All right. Good. You shouldn't do that.
By the way, I saw a promo for, oh, was it on Netflix? For the Dallas Cowboy cheerleader thing. Or saw it in the news.
It was a clip on I think -- on Instagram, from one of the enterprise where they're talking to the girls.
This is -- this was a mistake.
This was a mistake. If you're doing a -- how the Tallahassee Cowboy cheerleaders. Become Dallas cowboy cheerleaders.
Nowhere in that pitch, should it say, and we talk to the girls!
STU: It would be kind of a weird show, if they didn't actually speak to the girls. It's like a reality show, right?
GLENN: Well, you know, I thought it was -- I thought it was really weird when they did talk to them.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: Because what they said. They asked the questions, like, who was the president of the United States?
Now, this was taken before Donald Trump.
Who is the president of the United States?
You know what the answer was? O Biden. O Biden. O Biden.
JASON: No.
STU: That's a completely accurate answer. I totally back that answer.
That's exactly who it was. That's exactly Obama.
VOICE: That's a good point.
GLENN: How many yards are there on a football field? Answer: 50?
(laughter)
STU: Well, there are 50. There's just another 50, and then two end zones.
GLENN: It was. I mean, it was -- it was -- if I were dad or mom, and I saw this episode, I would be like, sweetheart, you're cute and everything.
And you can dance. But we need to have a talk with you, using what's -- what God gave you upstairs, beyond the shoulders. You know, a little higher than the shoulders.
We need you to work on that one, a little bit. A little bit. It was horrible.
STU: Yeah. I will say too, it seems like they -- for a long time, they were putting him on this reality show.
And they were dancing at all their losses.
And they were -- they were paying them like 11 uncertainties a month.
Now, I guess, they've upped the salaries of them.
They're the most famous cheerleaders in the world, right.
And they were not exactly bringing in the cash. I guess they're finally making some money. Which is good.
GLENN: Yeah. You know why?
You know what the excuse was?
You have the honor of being a Dallas cowboy cheerleader.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: That actually is kind of like.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: Hey.
STU: I mean, it is quite an honor, right?
GLENN: It's a real honor.
And you could probably -- you could probably marry some real, you know, dumb sexist money too.
You know, just --
STU: That's --
GLENN: I'm a Dallas Cowboy cheerleader.
And somebody is like, I've got lots of money. We're made for each other.
JASON: I don't think they have, you know, a TV show for the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders, do they? I'm pretty sure they don't. I mean, in Minnesota, they have men now, as cheerleaders. But in Philadelphia, they have cheerleaders that are female, that just look like men.
GLENN: No. Have you ever seen it's Always Sunny In Philadelphia?
You're watching that show. It's Danny DeVito.
(laughter)
STU: It's true.
And I will say, there is -- I don't think there's any trans, you know, cheerleaders on the Eagles. I will say, their players keep wearing all this new jewelry, though.
They keep getting all this jewelry every couples years, Jason. How many years since the Cowboys picked up some new jewelry?
JASON: We had our time, you person there.
How can you be -- I'll tell you what. Sitting in the heart of Dallas Cowboys, you know -- you know, the Mecca there. We had the Philadelphia Eagles fan too. It makes absolutely no sense.
STU: Oh. I totally. You don't understand, Jason.
My entire life, I've been an Eagles fan, and living in areas where they hate the Eagles.
GLENN: Which is -- wait. Wait. Hang on just a second.
Which is everywhere outside of Philadelphia.
STU: Basically, yes. Basically, utter -- just hatred for the Eagles. Every place I've been.
GLENN: Right.
STU: And that, you know, normally sucks.
I will say, the past few years have been absolutely glorious living in this city. Watching the Eagles win two Super Bowls, with the Cowboys, in whatever the hell they're doing, right now.
Has been utter pleasure from beginning to end.
It is the only time in my life, I've ever been able to enjoy it. So give me this one thing.
That's all.
GLENN: I will tell you, I have season tickets to the Cowboys. And every time we go, I am shocked at how many non-Cowboy fans are in stadiums.
It's like the cowboys are almost booed. It's almost like, wow.
There's a lot of people here that don't like the Cowboys.
JASON: Yeah. It's true. And A lot of these stadiums we're building now, are built for that really. They're huge. They're not really about the football anymore.
More like a kind of rock crowd.
GLENN: You know, we have -- we're up, you know. The nose extent bleed. But it's close.
But you're in the seats. And we're at the 50-yard line. And we're eye level with the big, huge TV. The giant TV.
And every time, we're there. We're just watching it on TV.
And at some point, I look at, you know, my son, like, we could have done this at home.
We could have done this at home.
Why are we not looking at the field?
STU: That's legitimately distracting.
JASON: It is. Yeah, no. I don't like going -- it's a pain in the butt to go into a lot of these sporting arenas anymore. It takes like an hour to get in. It takes two hours to get out.
They all have these big screens. You may as well sit at home.
GLENN: Yeah. I don't know why -- it would be so much better with the yellow line down. Where the first down is.
STU: Yeah. Why would they do that? That's so weird.
GLENN: I don't know why they don't do that. They do it on TV all the time.
All right. Back in just a minute.
GLENN: Welcome to the Glenn Beck Program. We're glad you're here.
Stu, Jason, he is our head researcher, just found something out.
STU: Right. Chief researcher.
GLENN: What did I say?
STU: You said head researcher. You mean chief researcher. Jason Buttrill, chief researcher for Glenn.
GLENN: Now I introduce him with glee.
Jason.
JASON: That's right, Glenn. Breaking news. There are actually 12 NFL teams, that are introducing male cheerleaders this year.
Dallas Cowboys are not one of them. Coming in at the power spot of number five, students, Philadelphia Eagles.
STU: They could be recruiting their cheerleaders from al-Qaeda. And I would still love them. I don't care what they do.
(laughter)
STU: Unlike the Cowboys, people don't go just for the cheerleaders in Philadelphia.
JASON: It's a good part of it, Stu. It's a good part of it.
GLENN: It keeps the American man. It's hard beating.
STU: I can't disagree with any of this talk, I have to say, I would like to. I would like to.
But, no. They are fantastic.
GLENN: They are fantastic.
STU: They do a great job.
GLENN: And they're all 100 percent USDA grade women.
JASON: That's right.
(laughter)
STU: I thought you were going to say natural. I was going to say, I don't know about that one.
GLENN: No. I'm not tuned. I know there's 100 yards on the football field.