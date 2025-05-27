Glenn Beck predicts JAIL TIME is coming for COVID liars

Glenn Beck reviews some of the biggest Trump wins from this past week. Plus, he predicts that “handcuffs are coming” for people who broke the law in and around the government, including possibly ActBlue officials, people who covered up the truth about COVID-19 side effects, and others.
GLENN: It's Memorial Day weekend, good news. If you're traveling anywhere this week, more good news.
Gas price lowest this weekend. Memorial Day weekend that it's been since 2003.
Now, you might say, but, Glenn, it's $3 a gallon. Yes. But I remember it was less than $3 a gallon in 2003.
And you would be right.
It was a dollar 53.
However, the slight caveat on the happy part is: Your dollar -- your dollar has lost about half its value. So 1.53, what you could buy in 2003 for a 1.53 now, now costs $3.
So, but just remember, it's the lowest that it's been.
So that is good news.
Hmm.
The inflation thing might be a problem we should work on. We should work on.
STU: Really? How do we stop something like that. Is there a path to maybe try to reduce inflation over a long period of time?
GLENN: Yeah. You stop spending so much money. And you don't print money.
STU: Huh.
GLENN: Or borrow money like that.
STU: What if, we instead, try to get $50 trillion in debt. Would that be another path to success?
GLENN: What is your goal?
STU: I was hoping to lower inflation. Would that work?
GLENN: Oh, no.
That would not work.
No. I just wanted to make sure that you weren't one of the Marxist radicals that were like, collapse the system. Because that would work. That would work.
That would work for that. Let me give you some more good news here. Let's see, the former candidate who threatened to hire a Russian Ukrainian hit squad to kill Anna Paulina Luna, going to jail. In prison. In prison.
So you've got that going for us.
There is some good news. Law enforcement is beginning to work.
Supreme Court has sided with judge on -- or sided with Trump, on the firing of officials from independent federal agencies.
So, he can remove out cause, executive officers who exercise that power, on his behalf.
Subject to very narrow exemptions.
A Trump judge has also killed Biden's requirement that employers accommodate worker's efforts to abort their own unborn children.
You know what, I can't come in tomorrow, early. Because I'm going to take the abortion pill, and I might be hemorrhaging almost to death on my bathroom floor. But they assure me, that it's completely safe.
But you still have to pay me for that. No. No.
You don't have to --
STU: Not every host can work in the story of someone hemorrhaging after a failed abortion.
Into the good news segment of the program. But you did. That's Radio Hall of Fame right there.
GLENN: I did it. I did it.
Thank you for recognition on this, Stu.
Thank you. Finally somebody sees the talent that I have!
GLENN: Thank you. Senate has now voted to overturn California's EV mandate. That is a huge defeat for climate activists. And I weep for them!
While we're there with the EPA. I don't know if you saw Zeldin testifying in front of Congress.
But, oh, my gosh.
It was -- it was -- it was almost conservative porn.
I like Lee Zeldin a lot.
And one Senate Democrat coming after him. He said, you know, the American taxpayers, they put President Trump in office, because of people like you.
What he was saying, we're cutting the budget of the EPA. Because there's waste. There's fraud. There's corruption.
And he decided, they decided, they didn't like that.
They didn't like that.
So White House senator Sheldon White House from Rhode Island.
He's looking at it. And he's saying, wait a minute. Wait a minute.
You are lying about the waste, fraud, and abuse. And he said, no.
No, Senator, I'm not. We're just not going to waste dollars, because you insist on EPA -- the EPA lighting taxpayers on fire. We're not going to do it.
And he said -- and he came back and he said, you don't even know. You have nothing. You can't even tell me any of these cuts.
He's like, you know, I could go through all of them. I'm prepared to go through all of them.
And that's when Ed Markey, another super, superhero from Massachusetts.
He said, well, provide that list. Provide the list of waste, fraud, and abuse!
And then Zeldin said, okay. Well, let's start here. Provide the list!
And he's like, I've got it. Let me just -- as soon as he starts, he interrupts him.
And then he's like -- Zeldin just keeps talking.
And marquee says, I -- I reclaim my time. I call my time back.
They had no -- and Zeldin said, you don't want me to go through the list of all the evidence of waste and abuse.
You don't care about the conflicts of interest.
You don't care about all of the unqualified recipients.
Every time -- every time I start to give it. I'm happy to go through the list.
But you declare there is no evidence. But you don't want me to go through the list. Every time I talk, you talk over me.
The Democrats are just -- I mean, they are really floundering. By the way, and maybe we're going to see some more justice here.
Act Blue officials.
They have been -- they have been asked to come to testify, in front of Congress. Because Congress is doing a foreign donations probe.
Now, Stu, foreign donations. That would be like, if -- that would be like if Trump was being funded by the Russians. That's a pretty big deal, right?
I remember that being a really big deal.
STU: Sure, yeah.
GLENN: He's getting money from foreign governments. He's on the take from foreign governments. And, of course, we had Biden who was taking all kinds of cash from several foreign governments. Maybe it's only if you have one foreign government giving money.
I'm not sure. But they made a really big deal about that with Trump. Nothing about Biden. And now the Act Blue people are refusing to testify.
And they're like, that's fine. We'll subpoena you. There might be some people going to jail.
I'm telling you, handcuffs are coming. Handcuffs are coming, over the next couple of months.
I think we're going to see lots of handcuffs coming out. We're going to see handcuffs on the people of COVID. The COVID fraud. The cover-up.
That's what's going to happen. It's the cover-up. It's not about the vaccine. It's not Fauci.
It will be the people that knew that there were really dangerous side effects. And then tried to cover it up, and keep that out of the press.
And keep people from knowing about those side effects. And those people, you will see them in handcuffs, I think very soon.
The -- the church. And it will all just be political people.
The church and 20 people, have been charged in a 60 million-dollar Medicaid scam.
The AG from Arizona has accused the Happy House Behavioral Health LLC. The Happy House Behavioral Health LLC.
STU: Sounds like fun.
GLENN: Well, to me, the first phrase that kind of pops into my mind is, would you like a rubdown at happy house?
STU: Oh, no.
GLENN: I'm just saying. That's what comes to mind.
Anyway, they took taxpayer funds for services. It neither, you know, provided or only partially delivered, and then they were billing for services for clients who were deceased and in prison.
So they couldn't -- they couldn't have given them those services. I guess no rubdowns in prison.
STU: It's always sad, when you have that situation.
When you lose the rubdowns in prison.
It's always very, very sad. You know.
GLENN: John Deere is -- is deciding, you know what, maybe we should be a little more American.
Because after all, we are John Deere.
John Deere, who is -- if memory serves me correctly, kind of a radical out of step with the heartland of America.
Kind of company
STU: Really?
GLENN: Yeah. But they've seen the light. They've seen the light.
They are going to invest 20 billion dollars in US operations over the next ten years.
So that's a couple billion dollars that are pouring into our manufacturing and job creation and our local communities. So congratulations, John Deere.
We're stepping to the plate. The federal -- there's a federal probe now, with Media Matters. That makes me sad. Oh, no.
Wait. Just the opposite. It makes me happy. Congress is now looking. The feds. I'm sorry.
Not just Congress. But federal regulators are now looking into Media Matters over their plot to defund Musk's X, and silence dissenting voices.
Now, that's something new.
I've not heard of Media Matters trying to silence voices that -- are -- are -- are voices of dissent. Have you heard that Stu, about them?
STU: No. Gosh, they seem like, what they're doing is monitoring the media.
To make sure, you know --
GLENN: Oh, that's right.
STU: Conservative media, which -- as you know, controls the entire ecosphere of -- of media. And made sure that they held them accountable.
Because that's what they do, Glenn. Also, they just take a bunch of money from their donors and light it on fire. That's the other thing they do.
GLENN: Yeah. They do. They're so -- they're just such wonderful people.
The US mint now is following through on the death of the penny.
The last order for pennies.
Has just been given.
And so they stopped producing metal pennies. Now -- now, I just want to ask, are we doing cardboard pennies?
Why is it phrased that way? We're no longer producing metal pennies.
STU: I think it's to allow for the fact that we will still calculate pennies in digital form. Going forward.
So it's not like every --
GLENN: Right. We're just rounding up to the nearest 5 cents, right?
STU: Not. Not -- that's in a retail transaction.
That's supposedly what will happen. When you run out of pennies. You go to 7-Eleven. You buy something.
It's 289. You pay 290.
That's what's going to happen. But if I'm sending you a Venmo, I could still send you $2 and 89 cents.
So digitally.
GLENN: So I can -- I can -- so my digital -- wow, wouldn't it be great if we had a central bank digital currency, that make all these penny things so much easier?
So digitally, you can use pennies. But not in actual cash transactions.
STU: Yeah. Once they run out of -- they're doing that thing they can't be some companies do. They're just saying, we're not firing everybody.
We're just not replacing anyone who retires.
That's kind of the concept with the penny thing.
They will just let them kind of run out of existence.
They will still -- obviously, there's a lot of them out there.
There will be some transactions for a long time.
GLENN: So I don't know if this is waste nap Donald Trump. He's lying about waste all the time.
Ten years ago, the penny production, to produce 1 penny.
It was 1.3 cents.
So it cost us a third of a penny more, than the penny was worth to make the penny.
And, but don't worry about it.
You know, since the pandemic. It's just up now to three-point 69. So 3 cents.
STU: Wow.
GLENN: How would you say that? 3.69 percent?
STU: Yeah. Over three times. About three times as much as -- as they actually are worth.
It takes to produce them. By the way, also, the other part of that is, it's actually cheaper to produce a dollar. Than it is to produce a penny.
Which is perfectly sensible.
GLENN: Isn't that amazing? Because think of the technology that goes into dollars. I mean, it's just -- it's cotton. It's got stuff woven into it.
It has holograms. It has watermarks.
Think of that -- that's amazing. You can produce that for less than 3 cents?
STU: Yeah. Something like 1.4 cents or something for a dollar.
So it's much, much cheaper than producing a penny.
So Trump, the DOJ has just dismissed binaural lawsuits against Minneapolis, Louisville. The police department there. Trump has escalated the war against Harvard. You know, Harvard just loves their DEI programs.
And gosh darn it. We have to be antiracist. And, you know what, maybe even pro Palestine. Palestinians.
Free Palestine. Free Palestine.
So they're shutting down the visas for Harvard. For any international students.
Which is interesting. And Harvard is like, we're going to fight this.
Go ahead. Go ahead.
But you're going to lose all those foreign students during the fight. Unless we can find an activist judge.
I wonder if we can do that.