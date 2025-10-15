There's a QUIET WAR brewing with China…

There is a quiet war brewing between China and the US over rare earth minerals and AI. We CANNOT lose this war, Glenn Beck warns. But can we win it without destroying ourselves in the process? Glenn Beck explains why we must have this conversation and connects 4 stories from around the world that reveal what’s coming…
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: All right. I told you about gold here. Record highs.
And it is telling us something. Usually, it would tell us if the dollar is in real, real trouble. I think, and I am guessing at this now.
But I think what this is telling us, is that the whole world, the system is in trouble. And let me give you an example. I'm going to talk to you about something to try to make sense of it here. But I do have a good answer. Because we're not having these conversations. I have told you for almost 20 years, when it comes to AI. We must have these conversations now, because the world is going to change overnight. And we are at that point! We are at the point of singularity. Where there is no turning back. And we haven't had these conversations. Do you want to win the AI war?
I will tell you, we cannot lose it. But to win it, we may have to sacrifice so much on the altar of liberty, that I don't want to fight it!
So what do we do?
Let me explain. Something has shifted in the world. And most people cannot feel it yet.
But if you're paying attention, you understand, there is something on the horizon. One day soon, we're going to wake up, and we're going to realize, uh-oh. I think we crossed the line here. Quietly, silently. While no one was paying attention, everything changed.
Over the past few days, while the world was paying attention on what's going on in Israel and the Middle East. There's a couple of other really important headlines that caught my attention.
And at first, they all seemed unrelated. Just random stories from around the world. But when you look closer. And this is what I think I do best.
I take things that are seemingly unrelated. And say, wait a minute. Wait a minute.
I think they all fit into this category.
So let me give you some threads here.
First thread is China. Beijing just tightened its grip on rare earth elements. These are the minerals that make absolutely everything possible. Your smartphone. Your electric car. Your missile defense system. Your refrigerator. Everything depends on these rare earth minerals. China, because of our inaction and stupid policies over the last couple of decades, control now, 80 percent of the world's supply chain. That cannot stand. Now, what they're doing, is they're choking it off! They're now closing it up, and they are threatening the West. No more rare earth -- rare earth minerals. If that happens, we cannot defend ourself.
Do we have rare earth minerals? Yeah. We have lots of them. But we're not mining them.
It will take a decade to start mining them, up in Alaska. Where they mainly are.
That's why Donald Trump was saying, we need Greenland!
That's what he was saying. Rare earth minerals. Because they're already mining them there. And we cannot lose them!
Now, they're choking it off, and rare earth stocks exploded overnight.
Because whoever controls those minerals, controls the future. Now, here's the second threat, the Pentagon.
Out of nowhere, they made a billion dollar emergency order for those same rare earth minerals. That's not normal. That's not paperwork. That is the sound of the military quietly preparing for something, a shortage. Possibly in a storm. Like I said, we are -- because of what Biden did in Ukraine, we are -- are wholly unprepared for any kind of military action. We don't have the materials.
And at the same time, everything is changing to high-tech. We don't have the rare earth minerals, and the chips now, to make our guided missile systems.
The third threat, JP Morgan Chase. One of the most powerful institutions on the planet, just announced this week, a $1.5 trillion investment plan. In what they call security and resilience.
That's not going to mom and pop shops. That's not going to community loans. That money is being funneled straight into AI, defense manufacturing, and critical minerals.
It's as if the Pentagon and Wall Street just linked arms and decided to build a fortress economy together.
Then came the fourth threat. Nobody paid attention to this one. In Europe, the Dutch government just seized control of the Chinese-owned chip maker on their own soil.
They invoked emergency powers and nationalized the company to stop the Chinese influence over the semiconductor industry. That's not good. Four stories, four continents, four quiet tremors in the ground. When you weave them all together, that's when you begin to understand what all of this means. So let me try to do that.
The old world, as we know it is dying! Pragmatism the world of free markets. The world of open trade. Individual enterprise.
The world that lifted billions out of poverty, is being replaced now, slowly, but surely by something new.
And this one is being done in the name of security.
And I don't have an answer for this. This is why we must pay attention, and talk about it now!
Corporations now are aligning with state power. Before, we had the tech industry, aligning itself with the government to control speech.
This is the government aligning themselves with tech rare earth minerals, et cetera, et cetera. To be able to win the AI war.
This -- this -- all of this is a single unspoken motive. And that is, the race to dominate artificial intelligence. This is the new arms race. This is the nigh Manhattan Project. The new nuclear weapon. Except, this is a million the times more enslaving than nuclear weapons could ever hope to be.
Whoever masters this first, whoever gets to AI and AGI first will control the economies, the information, even your thought itself.
Every rare earth mineral, every chip, every line of code, they're all ingredients in that same contest. And the nations are moving fast. They're hoarding materials now.
They're beginning to seize companies.
They're building walled off supply chains. This is happening on their side. And on our side.
And the free market in this particular place, is no longer free. It's being drafted into a digital Cold War. Now, that sounds bad, but now let me tell you the danger that nobody seems to get.
When nations go to war, even an economic war, freedom always becomes a casualty. We tell -- we tell ourselves, we're fighting for liberty. And we are!
Because we don't want to live if had a society like China, right?
I don't!
But when survival is on the line, governments tighten control for our own good. They regulate. They ration. They censor. And one day, you look up, and you realize, the line between democracy and technocracy is gone. If the -- if the West wants to win this AI war and we must, then we have to have a conversation.
Why are we even fighting this war?
Because if in winning it, we become China. Why not let China just win?
If we adopt the same top-down control. The same surveillance. The same emergence of government and corporate power. Then what did we actually win?
Didn't we just trade one master for another?
The old global system, free enterprise, open markets, individual liberty.
It is being rewritten in real time.
And the threads are now all coming together. And they are -- they are weaving a new tapestry.
I don't know what the tapestry looks like. I can guess what that tapestry looks like.
And I don't like it.
Will it be woven, from freedom, or will it be woven from fear?
If we lose sight of who we are -- look, our global leadership, it's already lost sight for who we are. They don't care. They don't care.
None of them care. They'll get to this global dominance over the individual, one way or another, in their book. You must care. You must stand for freedom. You must be at the head of having this conversation. Because if we lose sight of who we are, it -- this tapestry is going to be strong, efficient, and unbreakable.
But it will not be free. Some take can, historians will look back at this moment, and they will go, what happened?
They're going to see these quiet headlines. These invisible decisions that are being made right now. And they will realize, this is when the new world began. They will be able to look at this point and say, this was it!
Why didn't people see it?
Hmm.
The answer to that is office.
We have -- we're overwhelmed with everything that we have to do. Everything we're looking at.
This has been a very well-planned takeover of freedom.
You have to ask yourself: When the weaving is done, whose pattern will we be living in? Because that is what is coming.
There's a story in the show prep today, that I really want I to live. I will talk to you about it in a second. Western executives who visit China are coming back terrified. You don't have any idea how far China is ahead of us.
And you can say, well, I don't want to be China. Well, you will be China, and China will be controlling you, if we don't push back.
But how do we push back, without becoming China.
Listen to this next story.
You can find it in our headlines. If you just go get the free email newsletter, at GlennBeck.com.
Western executives are visit China are coming back terrified.
I will explain it to you, coming up in a second. First, our sponsor this half-hour, it's JASE Medical. Headlines, this week. Have been a mix of relief and reality. Good news, in some places, in chaos and uncertainty, still just one turn away.
If there's one thing the past few years have taught us.
It's that supply chain systems and stability can change overnight.
And when that happens, the most fragile link are the ones we take for granted. Our access to the medications our family needs.
JASE Medical was created exactly for that reason. They put emergency antibiotics and essential medications into your hands, before you need them. You just fill out a simple online form. A licensed doctor will review it.
And your JASE case will arrive. Filled with real prescription-grade medicines. For life's what I forget moments. It's not fear. It's responsibility.
Because being prepared is not paranoia. It's what keeps small problems from becoming emergencies.
Whether that's a storm or delay or crisis halfway around the world, your family deserves the peace of mind that comes with JASE Medical and their JASE Case. Be ready for before the world reminds you why you need to be ready.
When you order your JASE Case today, use the promo code Beck. B-E-C-K. You'll get a discount on it. Go to JASE. J-A-S-E.com. Get a discount, at JASE.com. Promo code Beck.
Ten-second station ID.
(music)
I am in Washington, DC. I'm actually at the Rush Limbaugh studios at the Heritage Foundation. I can't help them enough for the short notice, I was invited at the White House, over the weekend, to join the president and -- in honoring Charlie Kirk on his 32nd birthday today.
My receiving the freedom medal, and I'll be there along with a lot of other people. And I really can't wait to experience that. And hope to have some time with the president later today, and talk about some other things.
There's a lot of things going on. By the way, you can watch this ceremony, at TP USA. Turning Point USA YouTube. And the channels at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.
And I hope to see you there. And I'll be back in the studios in Dallas tomorrow, to give you more about that, as we -- as we continue.
Okay. So let me give you this story. Western executive visit China, who are coming back. Quote, it's the most humbling thing I've ever seen, said Ford's chief executive about his recent trip to China. After visiting a string of factories, Jim Farley was left astonished by technical innovations being packed into Chinese cars from self-driving software to facial recognition.
The cost and quality of their vehicles is far superior to that on which I see in the West. We are in a global competition with China, and it's not just EVs. If we lose this, listen carefully, there is no future at Ford! If we lose this, there is no future at Ford.
Another executive: This one from the EU says, I can take you to factories in China now, where you'll basically be alongside a big conveyor belt, and the machines come out on the floor and begin to assemble parts. You're walking alongside this conveyor, and after about 800 meters, a truck drives out, and there are no people involved.
Other executives describe a vast dark factory, where robots do so much of the work alone, that there's no need to even turn on lights for humans.
We visited a dark factory, producing some astronomical numbers of cell phones.
The process is so heavily automated, that there were no workers on the manufacturing side, just a small number who are there to make sure a plant was working.
You get this sense of change, where China's competitive has gone from government subsidies and low wages, to a tremendous number of highly skilled, educated engineers, who are innovating like mad. Between 2014 and 2024, the number of industrial robots deployed in the country, rocketed from 189,000 to more than 2 million. It is -- just give you -- just let me give you this. Last year, China added 295,000 robots. Germany added 27,000.
The US 34,000. The UK, 2500.
The UK is over. I mean, it's just absolutely over. It boasts 567 robots for every 10,000 manufacturing workers. 449 in Germany for every 10,000. And 307 for the US.
So this is not -- this is -- I'm not preaching this because this is, you know, good for the country. It's bad for workers. It's bad for workers.
But China is doing it for a couple of -- a couple of things. First of all, their policy is known. I can't pronounce it in Chinese. But it translates to replacing humans with machines.
In China, they don't need to have a Patriot Act.
A really, super great thing for auto workers. No.
Replacing humans with machines, is the name of the policy.
Okay.
And it is -- it's happening everywhere. Everywhere. They can develop and execute models in probably half the time, that most European car makers can make.
And they're doing it, partially because they're seeing the decline in their birthrates. And they know, we're not going to have the workers to be able to do this.
But what's disturbing is. All of these robotics, are needing power.
They also need AI.
So they are building these gigantic server farms, which we are still breaking ground on. They're building them. They're building new power plants. One power plant, coal-fired power plant every week. And I think 40 -- can you look this up, Stu?
I think it's 40 nuclear power plants a year.
We're not building anything!
We're not building anything.
We're breaking ground on it.
Trump has already said, he's cutting all of the regulations.
But we're still far, far behind.
And we are getting close to the point where they win, we lose.
Again, I don't know what to do about it. Except, have a conversation about it. Because I've read the conversations from the left. I've read the conversations from World Economic Forum. And they don't care. They will take you and literally put you in a drug -- a drugged state, and put you online, and you're just going to play video games, your whole life. That is honestly their plan for a large number of people in the West, that will be just no longer usable. Undesirables. Well, I don't like those labels.