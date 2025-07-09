The REAL reason Pam Bondi should RESIGN

Glenn Beck makes the case that Attorney General Pam Bondi should resign over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation - not because of any potential cover-up, but solely because of how incompetent her rollout of the investigation has been.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Okay. I want Pam Bondi fired. I want Pam Bondi fired.
STU: This escalated quickly.
GLENN: And here's why. Here's why. Do you release a tape that is supposed to be the evidence, do you release the tape, and then let the public find out for themselves, that there's an edit in the tape?
STU: That's an excusable mistake. I mean, I don't know that she did it, I guess.
GLENN: You know what, it could have been just a digital jump in the tape.
It's a minute lost. Okay?
So let's just say -- let's just give them every benefit of the doubt, and say, it was just a digital jump in the tape.
Okay?
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: Do you not put an intern on it, just to say, watch the clock!
And make sure there's no jumps or edit in the tape.
Because we know.
STU: Everyone is going to watch.
GLENN: 300 million people will be watching it. And somebody will take the time to watch the clock.
So watch the clock.
Is every minute accounted for? You didn't do that? You didn't do that.
STU: I think you can pretty easily say, that if you wanted to, right?
And your goal was -- you wanted to edit out -- it would be very easy to edit in a minute of footage.
GLENN: Correct.
STU: And that no one knows. Just make the clock continuous.
GLENN: Correct.
STU: It would be clear.
If you were trying to cover that, it would be --
GLENN: This is incompetence.
STU: However, highlighting your point to incompetence. At the very least, if you have a jump, you say at the beginning. There's an error at this point.
This is -- we know this is there.
You know, the fact that you release it as proof without acknowledging that minute is -- I just don't understand how you can make a mistake like that.
When your goal here is supposedly to put everyone's mind at ease.
I don't know. I don't know.
But there's more to it, than that.
GLENN: Hang on just a second.
Let me go back to before we leave. Just this one.
Remember when I said yesterday, your wife finds receipts for you buying presents at Tiffany's that she never got.
That, you know, you were in a hotel that she never came to.
You were -- you were not coming home for dinner. You had long weekends and everything else. It doesn't mean you were cheating.
STU: And a traveling jewelry investor.
GLENN: Right. But she -- she should demand the evidence, because it -- you don't want that hanging there. On your relationship.
It will just fester.
Now, you give her the evidence. But then she finds out that, oh. Well, it's the wrong receipt.
It was a -- it was a receipt, you know, that you explained away. But what you -- what you used as proof, was not the same receipt.
You were like, no.
See, honey. This is when we went to the hotel, together.
And she looks at it. And she's like, oh, okay.
And then she has it for a while. And she looks at it.
Like, wait a minute. The date is different on this one. This is not the same receipt.
That's a problem! That's a problem.
And it doesn't mean that he was cheating on you.
It just means. What the hell is going on?
Are you this stupid?
STU: And it would certainly make you have legitimate questions about --
GLENN: It just makes you question things for. Now, if it wasn't for the jump in the tape. And I'm not even going to call it an edit. Because I don't think it was an edit. I think it was jump in the tape. As if the jump in the tape wasn't incompetent enough for you, listen to this one. Jason is here with us.
Hi, Jason.
JASON: Hi, Glenn. What a morning, wow.
GLENN: What a morning it is, wow.
So, Jason, what else have you found?
JASON: Okay. So the more and more we looked at this tape.
I started looking.
It was weird. Because it looked like a janitor's closet.
Door 26.
And you were like, shut up, this is not a janitor's closet. I don't know what this is.
But I was like, I can tell you, there's a woman that looks like a janitor that comes out and supposedly the person that that they're saying is his cell. Which they're not, by the way. This was people on social media was saying, this is his cell.
Was coming out with a trash can.
So I looked around to see, if there was any confirmation of what this cell was.
I found an OIG report from the Justice Department two years ago, that shows the camera angle, and the one camera that was actually working.
So you can see the diagram, and I think we actually have it if you're watching this right now. There's a diagram that shows where this camera is.
It shows where Epstein's cell is. And the big thing that stands out, Glenn, is this camera does not even have eyes on Epstein's cell at all. Like, not at all.
STU: Incredible.
JASON: There's four different wings here. There is a service wing. And that's what we're looking at, with the Door 46.
That's a service entrance, or staff entrance. Now, you can't see on the lower level of Epstein's cell at all.
So this is what it makes it look even crazier for that one minute that's missing.
And I will say -- that okay. Let me just say it this way.
I've spent years and years and years, looking at surveillance and security camera footage as you know, in my previous job.
I've never seen an over one-minute jump right at a time that would be very, very I don't know, just convenient.
I've never seen that before. In all my years looking at these things.
STU: There's no reason. Why would you say that minute would be convenient? You're just saying, that one minute being gone could be convenient.
JASON: It's convenient in this entire time frame.
Based on this camera angel.
It's convenient, that 60 seconds would be great for someone walking across that lower level.
60 seconds would be perfect if you wanted to conceal the fact that someone would have worked across that area. That's why --
GLENN: Here's why -- here's why I didn't buy into this, at first.
Okay. Sixty seconds, to open the door, kill him. And then leave.
Okay?
But look at the diagram. If you look at the diagram, where the camera is, there is a -- just a -- maybe a foot space, where the camera is not able to see. Where there is a door, from the staff area.
Okay?
STU: Are you looking at -- because I think -- it's hard to tell from this.
Are you looking -- is this diagram the top floor or the bottom floor.
Jason, do you have any idea?
JASON: So I think Epstein is on.
STU: The upper floors. Right.
GLENN: Okay. So I'm looking at where the staff area is, okay. See the yellow triangle and the red box, where it's his cell.
STU: Yes.
GLENN: Okay. So there is one way out of the staff area. And it's right below the camera.
STU: Like underneath the floor, essentially, of where the camera is.
GLENN: Yeah. On the floor. If the camera is up on a ceiling. Is that what you -- what -- you're saying.
STU: Yeah. The camera is -- the camera is from on the second floor, shooting down.
And the evidence that they're basically proclaiming here. And this is true.
You know, what Jason is saying, is true.
That you can't see the door of the Epstein cell. What you can see is a common area, that in theory, you would need to cross to get to the cell.
STU: What you're saying, Glenn. The camera does not actually show 100 percent of the potential paths to get there. Right?
JASON: It doesn't.
STU: If you cross right in front of the banister here on the bottom floor.
GLENN: There's no way you will see.
Okay. So wait a minute. I just want to make sure. We are talking about the same thing. If you look at the videotape, it's the white room, down stairs.
Right? And so it's where the garbage can is, down there.
STU: Below that.
GLENN: So Epstein's room would be below the garbage can.
STU: No. Epstein's room, if you look out -- the area that you can see.
And I apologize for radio listeners here that aren't seeing the visual. But I want to make sure we get this right.
There's an open area, where the banister is, and it shows the common area behind it. Right?
If you go on the right side of the common area from our view.
Outside of the view, to the right. Is where the entrance to the cell is.
The stairs up to the cell.
GLENN: So all you have to do. You don't have to cross the floor.
Why do you have to cross the floor? You can go through the door. You can go through the door, and see. And just stay against the wall.
STU: Yeah. I guess, maybe.
And Jason, maybe you know this.
Maybe it's explained somewhere else in the report.
Is it possible that they're saying, all the other entrances, to get to that area, have cameras. So they didn't see anybody walking into those areas.
GLENN: Why wouldn't you show the other --
STU: Right.
GLENN: You know, this is not proof that anybody did anything.
STU: No!
GLENN: This is proof, they're -- Pam Bondi needs to be fired.
Who is rolling this out?
The Little Rascals.
Panky, look, I've got some videotape. What are you doing? This is ridiculous!
This is such absolute incompetence! Incompetence.
STU: It's incredible. The fact that they would release that because I think everybody had the same -- even Jason, as a super-duper skeptic on this, even you had the assumption that what they were saying was, the green doors were the cells, or at least the cell area.
GLENN: Right, that's what I thought.
STU: That's what everyone thought, when they saw it. Now, to be clear, the report, as you pointed out, Jason. Previously had stated in June, this diagram that shows they're talking about the common area.
So that's not like -- but like, they, A, should have been very clear about that. What they're talking about is the common area.
They shouldn't put that in the announcement.
GLENN: Stu, we're going upstairs today.
Okay? To my house. And, you know, I have that balcony, upstairs by the fireplace.
Where you haven't -- like at midnight last night.
Because it's like a day's journey from anywhere.
GLENN: Right. But we're going to go upstairs. And you put a camera, okay? Down into the great room.
STU: Right. You want to recreate it in your house.
GLENN: I do. And I want to show you, I can get to places in the room, as long -- because there's a whole floor.
The balcony shows part, but it doesn't show the door.
I can -- wait until -- I got to prove, that we're going to do this live on YouTube, or something on -- maybe on X today, as soon as we get off the air.
Because I -- this is ridiculous.
STU: It's unbelievable. Again, it doesn't prove that this -- you know, he was killed.
However, it is -- the fact that they're releasing a video that has this many holes to it, to a passing -- again, the person you're trying to make feel better about all of this is someone very interested in the detail of it. Right?
It's not someone who has a passing interest. You're not releasing this to some person who kind of knows who Jeffrey Epstein is. This is intentionally designed to try to push down some weird argument as a conspiracy theory.
GLENN: You're also -- also -- and, you know what, I'm not arguing anything.
I'm arguing this is incompetence.
STU: Yes.
GLENN: I'm not arguing that he killed himself.
Or he didn't kill -- I don't know!
I don't know. I don't know.
But this isn't helping.
You know, not only are you saying, that these people have some interest in it.
Well, you know, these people are interested in the details.
No!
You're releasing it to a bumbling of people, who many of them have the details. But many of them are hostile to what you're saying.
So you better have a buttoned up case.
STU: Right.
GLENN: You better not have anything that they find out later, wait. Wait a minute.
What?
STU: Right. And it could be -- you know, you could make the couple of arguments that you probably could make here.
One, they don't actually care about this. And they're annoyed they have to deal with it.
So they threw it out there.
Terrible incompetence. If that's the truth. That's inexcusable.
The other thing they might argue. And this could be part of it.
There were reports at least, that this got leaked. That this came out essentially earlier than they wanted it to.
So the rollout was not as planned, as they thought it was going to be.
Axios reported this exclusively. Now, it's possible, they linked it to Axios.
It's not exactly a typical location of a Trump leak.
GLENN: Who? The Justice Department, or the FBI? That's what I want to know.
First of all, this administration has no leaks. We just bombed Iran without any leaks.
STU: Yeah. Different -- different wing of the government. Still, I get what you're saying.
GLENN: Yeah, right.
STU: A lot of this has been tight.
But there does seem to be.
You know, there's a lot of big personalities. There's always reported squabbling going on.
Who knows how this was released and who didn't.
That may be true. That part of the rollout was heard.
Right? Because it was released when they were ready. That might be true.
It still doesn't really explain. The video is a video.
They definitely posted it. They posted it like that. They posted it -- they had a memo that explained what the video was, and did not mention anything like that. That mentioned the --
GLENN: That's all you have to do.
Hey, there's a one minute jump. Here's why it's there.
STU: Again, even with that explanation, which would making me happier.
Right? That it's available.
It still wouldn't make a person who believes in this theory.
GLENN: Right. I can tell you -- I can tell you for a fact, nothing is going to satisfy everyone.
STU: Right.
GLENN: But you at least have to try to make the easy things go away.