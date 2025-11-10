The REAL reason flights are being CANCELED

The FAA has begun to cancel flights at major US airports as the government shutdown continues. But Glenn believes the solution is simple: “Maybe, Democrats, you should open the government back up!”
GLENN: Listen, so 10 percent of the flights in 40 major cities is where we're starting. We could go as high as 40 percent of our flights. In fact, we had -- we have our Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy actually coming out and saying, you know what, the problem is, we're not going to have skies, that, you know, are unsafe. Sorry! Can't do it. We'll just shut down the airspace before we have unsafe skies, which I appreciate. However, you know, there comes a time, where you're like, okay. Maybe we should stop this! Maybe, Democrats, you should open the government back up! At what point, Stu, do people start to lay the blame, you know, at the feet of the Democrats? Do they ever?
STU: I mean, they should, of course, do that. They should! That does not seem to be happening. You know, with the big thanks to the media. Right? I mean, we see this in all different topics. What was the stat? It was -- is it eight -- 90-something percent? I don't have it in front of me, that are favoring -- when it comes to talking with the shutdown, for example.
Ninety percent coverage has been favoring Democrats. Basically, saying that Republicans are the ones responsible for it. And when you look at that --
GLENN: Eighty-seven percent.
STU: Thank you.
GLENN: Eighty-seven percent.
STU: And when you look at that, and you say, well, this is a strategy potentially, that goes right through what changed the elections in Virginia. And I point specifically to the Jay Jones election. You know, when you have a good chunk of northern Virginia, that is home, and not at work, because of government shutdowns.
You keep this into effect through the election. Get that election win. And then Democrats are kind of free now as far as consequences probably, to their base. They got past this election. They got their wins. And now they could theoretically bail on this.
Question is, will Republicans kind of fold and give them this win?
All of this being said
If the recommends are going to be the ones blamed for this, why bail on the shutdown? I mean, what's the point?
All these workers are going to wind up getting their money anyway, eventually. So why not hold out to see what happens? They're getting no blame from this, because the government is shielding them or the media is shielding them from any consequences.
GLENN: Yeah. And only -- both on ABC and CBS, only 12 percent of the reports on either one of those networks mentioned any details on it.
So they're saying, Republicans are shutting the government town. And not giving any details.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: That's remarkable.
STU: And think of how clear this is, the path here.
This is a -- a budget, if you will, because, you know, budgets aren't really budgets anymore.
But this is a spending plan, that was voted for, by Democrats. And Democrats during the Biden administration, voted for this spending plan.
Okay? Were like, all right. We'll just keep it going. Then Democrats came in and stopped it and caused a shutdown. Why?
Because Democrats are saying that they want a -- these subsidies from Obamacare to continue, despite the fact that Democrats voted for them to end!
GLENN: Right.
STU: This is --
GLENN: All these subsidies were just for COVID. And we said at the time, you can't give them. They're not going to let you take them back. They're not going to stop it.
And that's exactly what they're doing. So they voted for this budget. What the Republicans are saying, just leave it alone. Just continue the spending, as is, but those subsidies have expired. Because that's what you voted for.
So those subsidies are gone now.
And the Democrats are saying, it's not enough. It's not enough. It's not enough.
Wait. This is your Biden budget. This is your Biden budget!
And it's not good enough, and they're willing to throw our airports and our transportation systems, just throw it away. Just throw it away. Wreck your day, if you're planning on travel.
I've got lots of travel come up in the next couple of weeks, and I have to tell everybody now, I'm not sure I will be able to make it. We'll see. We'll see. Just to have see what's happening with air traffic control. And this is the beginning of that.
And it's going to get worse and worse. Can you imagine what Thanksgiving is going to be like?
These guys have got -- they have got to stop! They have to stop!
Democratic senator Chris Murphy said yesterday. His, quote, party's brand could undergo substantial damage, if Democrats were to cave and reopen the federal government.
Their brand? Their brand! There will be some pretty substantial damage done on to the Democratic brand that has been rehabilitated if on the heels of an election, in which the people told us to keep fighting, we immediately stopped fighting! So he's -- he's looking at what happened as a mandate. And now, it will damage the brand!
Wow. Can somebody not talk -- I mean, that's worse than just making it about politics. That's making it about your brand as a party.
It's disgusting. I can't believe he had the guts to say it out loud! But I'm glad he did. So we all know exactly, you know, where this is coming from.