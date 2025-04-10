Blog
Reporter Reveals What Trump Said BEFORE “Fight! Fight! Fight!”play icon
RADIOApril 10, 2025

Reporter Reveals What Trump Said BEFORE “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

Reporter Salena Zito was with President Trump at the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally when he was almost assassinated. Now, she joins Glenn to reveal some key moments from that day that the public doesn’t know about, which she details in her new book, “Butler: The Untold Story of the Near Assassination of Donald Trump and the Fight for America's Heartland.” Salena tells Glenn what Trump said right before his famous “Fight! Fight! Fight!” line and why he decided to stand up: “I did not want to be the symbol of America being weak.” She also describes conversations she’s had with the President and why she knows that Trump believes “God saved him.” And…did you know Trump was not the first president to be shot at in Butler?

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: We're talking to Salena Zito. She's the author of a coming book. We'll talk to her again, this summer, when it comes out.

A coming book, called Butler, the untold story of the near assassination of Donald Trump, and the fight for America's heartland.

I think that's chapter one. That's the longest title, Salena, I've ever heard.

And my books have long titles.

SALENA: I didn't come up with that.

GLENN: Yeah. Okay.

Anyway, you were talking about when he was shot. And you said, it was the next day, that was really telling.

Let me ask you first, before you go into the next day. You were close enough to see, when he was down on the ground.

I asked him recently, privately, what -- what was going through your head?

And he said, honestly, Glenn.

This is pathetic, it looks weak. Get up. You're not afraid. Get up. Get up.

That was amazing!

Has he talked to you about that?

SALENA: Yeah. It's in the book. I won't give too much away.

I want everyone to buy it.

GLENN: I'm ordering mine today.

Because Salena is a great writer. She's the one I would want to tell this story. But, anyway, go ahead.

SALENA: Yeah. Yeah. Preorder. You know how important that is, essentially if you don't live in New York or DC.

GLENN: Yeah.

SALENA: So -- so, you know, so we had that conversation. I'll tell you a little about it. Because I had the same -- the way he explained it was so powerful.

The first thing I think people should know is that he called me the first thing in the morning, the next day. And before I could even say hello, he said, Salena, are you okay? Is your daughter okay?

GLENN: Isn't that crazy?

SALENA: And I kind of swore at the president. My mom will be mad when she reads this part. I said, are you (bleep) kidding me? You're the one that was shot, right? But I was so stunned that that was the first thing that he would think of.

And it was o dark 30 in the morning. Like it was really early in the morning. We proceeded to have about seven more phone calls. I think maybe more. And, you know, one of the things he said to me was, I -- I -- one thing people don't know. Is before he said, fight, fight, fight. I could see him.

He says, USA, twice.

He's still on the ground.

And then I see him turn and get up. And say, fight, fight, fight.

And so we talk about that.

And I said, why?

And he said, well, Salena, with Donald Trump -- it was symbolic. Even though, I wasn't president yet, again, I had once been president.

I had an obligation to show that the country is strong, that we will not be defeated.
And that we are resolute.

I did not want to be the symbol of America being weak!

GLENN: Jeez. That does not happen.

SALENA: Chills, Glenn.

GLENN: You're bringing me to tears. That is not something that happens. That is either in you. That is either in you or not in you. And it's in very few people.

SALENA: Yes. Yes. And we talk a lot about faith, as well.

There is some very gripping emotional moments. That he and I have. Not only the next day. But also, I saw him probably a dozen times after that. At different rallies that I covered. And we had some very emotional conversations.

But -- but he believed, in that moment. And I think he believed that always.

You can tell by his swagger. You can tell by the way he talks.

He always believes that you have a responsibility. As the president of the United States, you are the -- you are a symbol of the country, and everything that it stands for.

You should project strength at all times.

And he had it in that moment.

GLENN: Isn't it weird?

SALENA: Yeah. Go ahead.

GLENN: Isn't it weird?

You know, there have been other world leaders that have had assassination attempts.

And it makes them egotistical.

This assassination attempt, actually humbled him. And yet, strengthened him.

It's -- it's the most bizarre thing I've seen.

You know, he could have easily gotten up and said, it was the most beautiful bullet of all time. But my superpowers, you know what I mean?

And he doesn't. He -- he was like, God saved me.

And doesn't use that as a -- that's why, you need to go stay at the Trump God Golf Course that I'm building. I mean, you know what I mean?

SALENA: No, no, no, no. You're exactly right, and people are wondering why he is so resolute on everything that he's doing and everything he's doing at such a warp speed. It's because he believes, and he told me, God was there. God saved him. Because he never uses a chart. He never turns away. He asks me several times, I don't know why -- like, I don't know why I did that, Salena. I don't know why I did that.

And the man you see today, and you see what he is projecting. And no matter who is sort of saying, this is terrible. You're going to break the country. Blah, blah, blah.

Whatever it is. He's like, no. I am supposed to do this.

I am supposed to save this country.

Ask I don't think you're going to see him, you know, waver. Now, will he change his mind on things?

Sure! He's not dumb!

GLENN: Yeah. He's pragmatic.

SALENA: Yes. He's incredibly pragmatic. There's also some -- by the way, people will find out, Trump, in his book, in Butler. That Trump is not the only president to be shot in Butler and almost die. George Washington did.

GLENN: Oh, you're kidding me!

Wait a minute. Wait. Wait. Wait.

He was shot. I didn't think George Washington was ever wounded.


SALENA: Oh, he did. They missed. Just like this guy did.

GLENN: Oh, my gosh. Wow.

SALENA: Yeah. That's -- that's the first chapter. George Washington, running through Butler.

GLENN: I think we need to make sure everybody knows. You're running for president. Don't go to butler, jeez. And the reason why Butler is also so important, is that Butler is a symbol of everyday America.

Right? This is -- this is a count, and a city that is a great big mix of -- of suburbs. But also, industrial, and farmer. And ranchers.

Right? This is -- this is -- if you wanted to feel like a melting pot of the country in one county, this is it. And he goes to places like that, and he lets people know that they are seen.

GLENN: Yeah. I know.

SALENA: Just like East Palestine. That was the moment that changed the trajectory of his election, was showing up in east Palestine in February of 2023.

People may not remember, he was down in the polls then.

This was before the primary process started.

And he was down in the polls.

One week after he went to east Palestine, he shot out above DeSantis and Haley and never looked back.

And that is -- that is that magic power that he has. In that, he makes places and people in those places, be seen. And so the book will also take you through what nobody saw during the election cycle.

GLENN: Hang on. Hang on. Let me go back to Butter for a second.

SALENA: Yeah.

GLENN: He also said to me, the one thing that cemented. Where he knew -- and I think this is part of where he got his swagger back. Where he knew the American people were with him. He said, I get back up. And I see the crowd is not a jumble of chaos, everybody stampeding toward an exit. I've never really seen the video of that moment, from the crowd perspective. Just I always seat video of him.

What was it like?

In the crowd. When that was going on. What was happening, to the crowd?

SALENA: It was like a miracle.

People were not freaking out.

People were cheering him on, as he left.

And after he was safely gone, they just quietly exited.

And what is really profound, Glenn. Is, you know, they kept me in the back, for a long time.

They were trying to make sure I wasn't hit. Because I never got down.

And, you know, because sometimes you don't know if you're hit, right?

GLENN: Right.

SALENA: And so I go out and walk with my daughter and son-in-law. We walk to our car.

And this is on a big farm, right?

And there's all the cars that are still there.

They hadn't let anybody still leave yet.

Instead of people blowing their horn.

This is an hour after it happened, right?

Instead of people freaking out. People were outside of their cars. They were hugging each other.

They were sharing waters and food.

And helping each other. And making sure everyone was okay.

It was -- it was incredibly moving. To be there.

And I talked to people, that were there, in the book. And it was absolutely -- I get chills even talking about it.

Because what you saw, in that moment, was -- was the way that people behaved, in -- in a crisis situation. To go one of two ways.

GLENN: Yeah.

SALENA: And many people said to me, that they felt the presence of something greater than self in that moment.

And they believed -- they weren't scared!

They weren't scared.

GLENN: That's amazing.

Salena, the name of the book is called Butler. It's coming out this summer.

You can preorder it now.

I am literally going to order my copy today.

SALENA: Thank you.

GLENN: Because Salena is fantastic.

She's one of my favorite writers in the world.

And just really, really good.

So this is going to be a great story. Do you get into the -- who the shooter was? And all of that?

SALENA: Yeah. The shooter actually grew up maybe 3 miles from -- from my -- my home of 30 years. There's not much to tell, in terms of motive.

But I really get into the family, the poor sportsman range. Where he went to.

You know, this is a kid, who, you know, I went and looked at the walls, of -- of when he went to the -- to the range.

He went on Thanksgiving.

He went on Christmas.

He went on Valentine's Day.

GLENN: You're with somebody.

SALENA: You're able to get more of a profile of this -- of this gentleman, but I also -- you know, this is -- like, this is a day, that had the windblown any other way.

You know, so many things could have been so wrong in that moment.

And that's the heart of Butler.

And you saw it elsewhere, throughout the election. With -- with the president.

And like I said, there's some funny spots.

He chases me with hair spray, all the time.

GLENN: All the time?

SALENA: Oh, yeah. Yeah.

He thinks -- he -- he thinks, that I have the greatest hair in America.

GLENN: Hmm.

SALENA: And he will tell you that. But he also is like, you need to wear hair spray.

I'm like, I don't want my hair any bigger.
(laughter)

SALENA: It's Italian. I can't help the way it looks.

And so, yeah. There's some very humorous moments in the book as well.

But also, just like really on the ground in Pennsylvania.

And really seeing what really was happening in that election. Not just with President Trump, but also with Harris and Walls. There are some stories there, that will blow people's minds, in terms of how inept and unprepared they were.

GLENN: We would love to have you back.

You know -- you know, when the book is out.

But thank you so much for sharing that. I know you didn't plan on sharing it today, but thank you so much. Appreciate it.

SALENA: Oh, my goodness. I really, deeply appreciate it.

GLENN: No, it's always good to talk to you. Good, good dear friend, and one of the best journalists out there, Salena Zito.

The name of the book is Butler. You can preorder it now. Get it now.

And be one of the first to have it. We will try to have her back on. When the book officially comes out.

It sounds like a great read.

President Trump suspended his global tariffs for 90 days, except for China. But is this strategy enough to win the trade war and fix the economy? Glenn speaks with renowned economist Richard Werner, who makes the case that Trump’s next move should take place here at home. It’s not enough, he argues, to pressure the big banks. He must also cut the government red tape and help local banks flourish. Plus, Werner also argues that Trump is fighting a hidden enemy in Europe: the CIA.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Richard Werner. He is an economist. You can find him at ProfessorWerner.org.

ProfessorWerner.org. Richard Werner. Professor, how are you, sir?

RICHARD: Very well, thank you. Good to be on your program.

GLENN: Yeah. Good to have you on again. You are looking at the situation, and it is changing by the hour. What are you feeling, especially you're -- you're from Germany. Are you still in Germany today? Or are you here in the United States?

RICHARD: I'm actually in the US, in Florida as well.

GLENN: All right. What is happening in Germany and in Europe, and how is -- how this whole trade thing affecting everybody?

RICHARD: Well, it is affecting everyone.

Because actually, if you have the sort of lists of terrorists.

And where it was last week. Presently suspended.

If you look at the numbers. For some countries.

There were significant changes. And potentially, even now, that they're being suspended.

They're still in place with China. Very, very high numbers.

You mentioned, you know, in triple digit percentage. Tariff.

To China. And China retaliating. And as it's escalating. That's very dangerous.

Because China is part of the supply chains, across the globe. Even in other countries.

And, of course, the US.

Trump has a point. The US is the most attractive market. And exports being -- so it's true. That the US had some leverage there.

The question is, what do we want to achieve? And how do we go about it, in order to make sure we actually achieve it?

There is a risk, a situation which it will escalate, particularly if there's confrontation now.

Later coming from China, it's a bad guy. And, you know, it's -- it's in Asia. It's very important, not to lose faith.

And not to be publicly humiliated.

GLENN: Yes. Right.

RICHARD: And at the moment, you know, of course that's why they can easily give in. Want to shut the opportunity, the opening for compromise.

GLENN: So what would --

RICHARD: At the moment, the way it's done, it is very hard.

GLENN: President Trump said this yesterday. He said: Look, it's important in China, that they don't lose faith. That they're not humiliated. And he said, I feel like they're being humiliated right now.

So what should he be doing, while still staying tough?

What kind of opportunity, should be presented, to de-escalate this?

RICHARD: I think it's important to take it off the -- I mean, President Trump is very -- publicly. But maybe in this case, where we are at this point.

It's an important thing.

You know, the public focus.

And have some private conversations with China's leadership.

And maybe they even suggest a way in which they may be done. Essentially, someone needs to face a solution that makes both sides look good.

This can be done because the Chinese are as much interested in, you know -- as President Trump is, they are commoners, trading, sort of doing deals.

So it just has to be done, in such a way, that they're not forced into a corner.

And then they feel obliged to also, you know, stand up to all of these people. And to then -- they actually should be at this stage.

So I think it can be done.

I mean, I would be glad to help. You know.

Get me into the Trump team.

I had good relations. I was invited to be the professor of finance as well, the top university, Fudan in Shanghai met very senior people in China. And I've been in Japan for 12 years. And I know how to talk to Asia.

At the moment, it was perhaps -- yeah. This -- this lack of the right approach.

But it's about, as you mentioned, that President Trump is now acknowledging this.

And I think this -- this creates an opening.

And with the right advice. The other point I would like to make actually. Is that I think it is very smart of President Trump to raise fundamentally, you know, the tariff issue.

And how the US has not always been treated equally by other countries. Right?

When it comes to trade and tariffs. That is very valid.

And Paris in history, have been, well, actually mixed. They have been very successful and good for America and other countries. They use in combination with the right policies.

GLENN: Yes, uh-huh.

RICHARD: Domestic policies. That's where I think the Trump team needs some good advice. The Trump team knows the official mainstream neoclassical economics is not to be trusted.

And that's very true. But they're still acting with the right advice. I'm an expert of high brow economics, and I think the US can have 15 percent growth in 14 years like China had.

Which can be done. There is no real --

GLENN: What needs to happen? What needs to happen? What is he missing?

I think what is missing is the Congress doing their jobs. And putting other things in place. What are you saying, that is missing?

RICHARD: Yes. Well, a key thing is -- is to do with money.

And those who create money.

Now, the fed has created a lot of money.

Too much. And has caused inflation and everything.

But actually, normally central banks, only create 3 percent of the money.

97 percent of the money supply normally is created by the banks!

The banking system.

And the banks normally. And this is capitalism.

Where central planners are making decisions.

Private, commercially. Enterprises making decisions.

And so the more diverse banking system.

Particularly, the more small local banks you have, the stronger the economy. The stronger job creation.

GLENN: Yes.

RICHARD: And that's where in the past, the US has been extremely strong. But in recent years, you know, the -- have really reduced the number of small local banks.

And it's collapsed in the number of community banks. And local banks. Almost across the United States.

And that's very bad for job creation, and then competitiveness. And China is the best case in point.

You know, they used to have this centralized Soviet-style system, you know, in only one bank.

And then when they deleted -- you know, in 1978. He felt -- let's forget about all this ideology, under Mao. Chairman Mao. Let's deliver -- let's deliver performance and growth.

And how do we do it? Well, let's learn from those who did it.

And it went to Japan and ask China, what's your secret of success?

And they told them. You need -- you need banks. How many banks do you have?

One bank. Are you serious? For 600 million people at the time. Something like that.
You need more banks than that, how about 5,000. And that's what he did.

He went back to China to create this 5,000 small banks, local banks, billionaire banks. Credit unions. Regional banks. Rural savings banks. Conventional banks.

GLENN: So what does Trump need to do to do that here? What does he need to do to create that here? What should he be encouraging?

RICHARD: Well, first of all, one needs to take the pressure off the small banks to merge. Because the Federal Reserve and the FDIC have been closing banks. That's why thousands of banks have disappeared in the US. Job. Job creation. Job creation. But who is the main employer? It is small firms.

They've been employed between 65 and 75 percent of total employment. And there's a special thing about small firms, and they can't get money from Capitol markets.

GLENN: Correct.

RICHARD: Wall Street is not open to them. The only external source of funding is banks. Local banks that -- big banks don't lend to small firms. It doesn't make sense. So who lends to small firms?

It's only small banks. That's why American policy is very strong. They were going a few decades back. More than 20,000 banks.

And they need these thousands and thousands of small local banks. Community banks.

But the regulators. And the centralization. Have led to mergers. And the number of banks have been going down rapidly.

For some reason, they think it's a good idea. Same in Europe. You know, the European Central Bank says, we have too many banks. We have to close the small local bank. Well, that's how you kill the middle class.

That's really what happens to the middle class. That the small firms are not supported anymore. There's new technology coming out. The small firms. They're not necessarily, the innovators.

But they're ones that have to quickly adapt, adopt a new technology, but for that, you need money!

If you have a small local bank that knows you, you will get your funding. You can upgrade. You can maintain the market share and stay competitive. And expand jobs, basically.

But in countries, where the banking system gets too concentrated.

The US now is at risk of becoming one of those countries.

Looking at the UK.

Five big banks. The small firm gets nothing from these big banks.

They have to do big business.

They lend to the hedge funds. In billions.

And that works for the big banks.

Is it really good that the US is headed that way? No. We have to change that. So we have to change policies, at the FDIC. They have to be bank friendly.

And therefore small firm friendly. And therefore employment friendly.

If we combine tariffs with the right monitoring and banking policy, the US can be hugely successful.

You know, Glenn, just help me to get to the Trump team.

GLENN: I'll put a word in for you. But I'm lucky to talk to the janitor.

So, Richard, let me -- let me go to Europe here for a second.

Because I think what Trump is trying to do, on many of his things is to break this elite, almost world economic forum grip on dismantling the West. He doesn't believe in the -- you know, slow decline of the West.

He is looking to change directions, 180 degrees.

And I think that's part of what these tariffs on Europe and everything else. Is to say, look, we're going in a different direction. We have to go in a different direction.

Who is with me?

Die read it that way, or not?

RICHARD: Well, I think that is a similarly -- is one possibility. And it would be -- you know, that would be a good goal. Because Europe is really still under the World Economic Forum and Deep State.

GLENN: Yeah.

RICHARD: And including the US Deep State. You know, there's variations in Europe where you get that. Sometimes when President Trump ends up arguing with European leaders, he's still arguing with his old enemy, which is the CIA.

They're in Europe. They have all their assets in place.

In the CIA app. You know, the CIA funded his program, which brought Klaus Schwab to the floor.

GLENN: Jeez.

RICHARD: So it's something to realize.

He's still planting the old enemy. He won domestically. But the old enemy is strong in Europe and other places still.

Where they've had to have a foothold to -- to the traditional military foreign basis, where the US army is, and so on.

To kind of -- and that's -- that explains a lot of his friction. So, yes. In many ways. It's good that Europe sees, okay. There will be a change in policy.

But they're just going to now run this bill under instruction, from their minders at the CIA.
Just really engaged the United States, against Trump.

They're talking about, well, we have to decouple. We can't trust America anymore at all.

GLENN: I know.

STEPHEN: And when the reality is, they're now just totally still following their minders. The Deep State minders.

A planned development called EPIC City has caught the attention of the Texas government. Some officials have alleged that the city, being developed in connection with the East Plano Islamic Center in an area east of Dallas, Texas, will enforce Sharia Law over state and federal laws (something the development denies). Glenn speaks with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who’s one of many Texas officials investigating EPIC City. Paxton argues that similar communities in Europe have turned into “no-go zones” for local officials. Paxton also addresses what actions he might take against EPIC City and whether there’s a conflict of interest between him and EPIC City’s attorney. Additionally, Paxton discusses his Senate run against Texas Senator John Cornyn and why the Republican establishment has promised to oppose him.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Ken Paxton. Welcome to the program, sir. How are you?

KEN: Doing great. How are you?

GLENN: I'm great. I'm very excited to talk to you about your Senate candidacy.

KEN: Me too.

GLENN: Yeah. But first, let me talk to you about what is happening here in the -- the Dallas/Fort Worth area. With Epic. Epic is an Islamic center, and a community. And let me just play -- play some of the video as we're talking about this.
(music)

KEN: And now, we embark on a new chapter and vision of harmony. Homes and hearts unite.

GLENN: All right. So, as a -- you know, as a member of the church of Jesus Christ, Latter-day Saints.

You know, they crossed the mountains. And started their own community in Salt Lake. But they don't have a Mormon separate law. You know what I mean?

It's all based on the Constitution. And the Bill of Rights. And it's -- it's not going against everything that the country was done.

So I have no problem. You want to start any religious community, not a problem.

Is this that kind of community? Do we know enough about it, yet.

KEN: So we're in the middle. We just started the investigation. I do agree with you. We are a free country. First Amendment. Like clearly First Amendment.

And you can -- you can -- you can believe whatever you want to believe in this country and still be free. On the other hand, you're right. We have laws in the country. The law matters.

Constitution matters. If you're not following the law of our country. Then we will have some controversy and some contention.

So in the end, whatever religion you want, and believe whatever you want, but still have to follow our laws. Our state laws and our federal laws and our Constitution.


GLENN: So the developments attorney, says that any investigation is just racial profiling.

I'm so sick of that stuff.

Because I don't think that it is racial profiling.

I think we have reason to be concerned. Look what's happening over in Europe.

And we can't let that happen here in America. Especially in Texas.

KEN: Well, yeah. Countries are being taken over. And the Sharia law is being taken over. Whatever country they're in.

And that certainly -- we can't let that happen here.

I mean, the rule of law, and our Constitution.

What our Founders put together, is so beautiful and wonderful.

Giving us freedom for so long.

We're not going to sacrifice that, for Sharia law.

It's just not going to happen in Texas.

So we will be very focused on that.

And make sure they're following our laws.

And at the same time, as you said, we want to be cognizant, that people have a right to have their own religion.

And we respect that.

GLENN: So where do you -- how do you possibly?

Everybody involved will say, of course, you won't have Sharia law. Of course, this won't be a no-go zone.

That has been what is said for decades in Europe.

And that's exactly what they have become. If you can't find a smoking gun with how to bring Sharia law into Texas.

You know, you're not going to find that pamphlet.

What could you possibly find, that would be solid enough to say, no!

GLENN: Well, what you say is different sometimes than what people actually do.

We will be looking at what people actually are doing out there. What are the developers. How are they implementing this know.

Are they discriminating based on whether you are a part of a certain religion.

Because that would create issues with family laws.

So we will be looking at, what is the actual practice?

Not, what are you saying? Not, what is your promotional material, lawed?

Although, the promotional material may tell us something.

It's actually what is happening on the ground out there. That's our focus.

What is the truth?

GLENN: So the multiple state agencies are involved in this.

And are we talking about fines, injunctions? Something bigger violation are his found?

KEN: Yeah. So I can't issue fines, but I can certainly sue a writ. And there's, you know, a reason, an injunction to stop it.

If it's doing imminent harm, you have to show imminent harm. You can win on the merits.

Otherwise, you know, we would sue over some type of consumer lay violation. If the governor had other violations through some of the other agencies that he's directing, we could represent those agencies and lawsuits. There's all kinds of different ways to address that, depending on what we find in our investigation.

GLENN: So when you were under investigation, here in Texas, your attorney, that represented you in the impeachment hearing, which was all cleared.

Is now representing the developers. Does that cause a conflict of interest with you, at all?

KEN: Look, I certainly didn't know about that until recently.

And I would say, it's obviously a little concerning. That I wasn't made aware of that.

And there definitely could be an argument. That there's a conflict. Because I'm still being kept the by him.

And he's representing clients that we are investigating.

Yeah. It complicates things.

GLENN: All right. Let me switch to Cornyn. This makes Stu very, very happy.

Makes me happy too.

I think when I found out, we were together.

We hugged it out.

KEN: Yes, we did.

GLENN: Anybody was saying, it was Cornyn.

KEN: I think I told I in person.

GLENN: Yeah. You did. You did.

But so, we have Cornyn in.

Have you heard anything?

Have you talked to the president about this?

Is he going to stand against Cornyn? Stand with you? Do you have any idea yet?

KEN: So I don't know. Obviously, what I've noticed about President Trump is typically he waits until later. Closer to the election. He likes to see how things are going, whether people are doing what they said they were going to do, and whether they're performing. So part of the reason I decided to get this over with, I think there was a big effort by John Thune, and some of the swamp to get John an endorsement before I got in. Or somebody else got in. And I wanted to make sure I was in the game before all these things got done in Washington. In my opinion, one of the frustrations I have is it feels like sometimes Washington wants to decide, oh, well, Ken, you can't run.

Because we haven't picked you.

I'm like, I don't care if you pick me. Right?

It feels like, they think that they get to decide, well, we picked John. So, sorry, you can't run. Well, I'm just not into that decision making, and never will be.

So they don't understand. It should be the voters of Texas, not John Thune and a bunch of Republican senators, that think they should know the world.

GLENN: So for anybody who hasn't been paying attention for the last 400 years, what -- why -- what would be different between you and Cornyn?

KEN: Oh, my gosh.

I've had this discussion many times.

Everything. I mean, he -- he and I -- his -- his focus is in DC.

His folks is not on the people -- my folks is on the people of Texas.

And that translates to him wanting to be happy and satisfied in DC.

So he can fight to have gutter restrictions on -- on Texans and all Americans. And he works with Joe Biden.

And Joe Biden says, hey, great job.

President Trump on the other hand said, no, you're a RINO. Don't -- this is bad legislation.

And so, not only did John pass legislation that hurt the rest of the country, but he also enabled the ATF to have angles to try to expand their control over gun ownership.

And I had to go sue them twice.

It's things like that.

Amnesty, it suggests that he's for.

It's the fight he fought, building a wall.

He fought Trump on that.

He's been unsupportive and critical of Trump when he ran both times, calling him an albatross. So fundamentally, John and I are very different. And we believe very different.

Our focus is on very different people. And he's part of the establishment. He was put there by the Bushes. And he doesn't look out for the interests of individual Texans. He's thinking people in Washington are his -- are his people.

STU: Ken, part of the establishment in this particular case, is I would say, an understatement.

And one of the benefits of being part of that establishment, is you have a lot of trends. Who have a lot of power.

A lot of money. They are going to come after you, really, really --

GLENN: Oh.

STU: I mean, I can't even imagine.

KEN: It's insulting. They told me, I should not run. I was not picked. And that I should not run. I was told, they would spend $120 million to make sure that they would keep John Cornyn. And I said, hey. Can you tell me why John Cornyn is running, I just want to know that.

And there was a quiet silence. He's like, well, we told him not to run. He's already been in there four terms. We told him not to run.

But he's our friend. So we will support him.

We will spend the money -- so you're telling me. You don't know why John Cornyn is running.

And you can't explain why he should be there. And you don't think he's already been there too long, but yet, you're still going to support him?

And the answer is yeah. And we will spend a lot of money to make sure it's not you.

STU: $120 million, that could go to defeating people on the left.

KEN: Yes. And, look, I don't know what the real numbers. That could -- 110 million a primary. I don't think that's the real number.

GLENN: I -- yeah. I mean, I wouldn't -- you have the pockets to go against that?

KEN: Right now, I'm doing quite well.

I mean, I -- you know, part of this has to be separate with super PACs, but I am anticipating that I will be very competitive on the fundraising side.

I already know I will be competitive.

Now, will I have 120 million?

I don't need 120 million.

But, you know, 20 to 40 million.

That's doable for me.

GLENN: Well, money can't -- money can't buy this.

You know, it's -- it's going to be whether -- just getting your name out. And making sure people understand what John Cornyn has done.

Who are your friends in the Senate, that would be your PAC?

KEN: So I doubt -- you know, the senators, most of them. They all kind of stick together.

Behind the scenes, they'll -- they will say they hope I win. The only one that I think that, you know, would openly support me is Tommy Chipperfield (phonetic), who said, I will support you!

And I think he -- obviously, he didn't run for governor. He's a rare breed out there.

And that's fine. I don't need Washington to support me.

GLENN: Ted Cruz. Ted Cruz won't do it? I mean --

KEN: I think Ted -- because he -- I don't think he will say anything. I don't think he'll endorse either way.


GLENN: Yeah, he will work with whoever wins, I guess. Is that the game we're playing?

KEN: That's the game we're playing.

And, look, I'm just happy. That's a win for me.

If Ted stays out of there.

I mean, I know he endorses Cornyn last time. If he doesn't endorse him this time, it's helpful.

GLENN: Yeah. Well --

KEN: And, by the way, I'm a benefit.

Because I will be supportive, instead of disruptive to what he wants to do.

Because I am a fan. He is the kind of senator that Ted Cruz deserves. He should have. He has a fantastic job.

And I support him, ever since he ran the first time. And John Cornyn, in contrast is opposite.

I mean, as you guys, I think I heard you guys say.

He was fine in Vermont. If he was a Republican. I would be happy to have him.

But not in Texas.

GLENN: I want to ask you one more thing.

If you can hang on for one second.

I want to ask you about the district judges. And where you stand with the district judges. And what should be done.

More with Ken Paxton who is running for Texas attorney general. I'm sorry. He is the Texas attorney general. He's running for the US Senate against John Cornyn.

Actress Gina Carano has won a “major victory” against Disney. Almost no one sues The Mouse and wins. But now, a discovery motion has been granted in the former “Mandalorian” star’s wrongful termination lawsuit against Disney. So, Glenn speaks with another woman who sued Disney and won, former ESPN host Sage Steele. Sage explains why this is such a big deal, what it’s like to sue one of the nastiest legal giants in the world, and what she and Gina have bonded over. Plus, Sage comments on Disney’s decision to NOT fire “Snow White” star Rachel Zegler, who tanked the movie with her political statements: “The double standard is what must be called out.”

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Also, did you see, Stu, that Gina Carano, has just won a lawsuit against Disney?

STU: Yeah. That's a big -- that doesn't normally happen, does it? They have big lawyers.

GLENN: No. No. And there's a reason for that. Walt Disney learned his lesson in about 19, I think, '29 or '30 something. He had Oswald the Rabbit. And he leaves them. He leaves Universal. And he's like, I don't know.

Don't worry. And Universal is like, all right. Go ahead.

And he's like, we're not afraid. Because I got Oswald the Rabbit.

They're like, no, actually, we have Oswald the Rabbit. And he had already quit. He had already put the gears in motion. And he had nothing. He had no idea.

So he gets on a train, and his brother is freaking out on the West Coast.

He's like, wait a minute. What? And he's like, yeah. Well, don't worry. I got something else.

He had nothing. He gets on the train, and he starts doodling. And on the napkin, he draws Mickey Mouse.

STU: This is why you love him so much. This story. He risked everything, and he actually had nothing.

But he made it up after his. And it all worked out. Anyway.

He was saying -- so he's -- he -- he was bound and determined.

I will never be behind the eight ball ever again!

So he created the nastiest attorney firm in the history of the world!

I don't think there's any corporation that is more nasty than, you know -- than the Disney corporation.

Here we have two stories now.

We have Gina Carano.

And the last time I saw somebody win.

Was Sage Steele. That's two women that have beaten Disney.

STU: Yeah. That's right.

GLENN: I think that's remarkable. I wanted to call our good friend Sage Steele, get her on. Sage, how are you?

SAGE: Hello, Glenn. I'm great. And I'm so happy for Gina. It's not over yet! But this is a major battle that she won.

GLENN: I know. Right. Right. She actually, now, Disney has to turn over information about how everybody is paid on the Mandalorian and any other Star Wars shows.

And they didn't want to do that. But would you agree with me, Sage, that that's just -- just that's a remarkable win?

SAGE: Absolutely. It's a huge win.

And also, I mean, Disney's delay tactics have just been ongoing.

And they lost that too, a couple of months ago. And they were trying to get this lawsuit thrown out altogether.

They said, let's go. Quit procrastinating. And so this is massive. Because when you look at how they paid other stars on these projects. And other people.

Basically, this is about Disney trying to hide what they've been paying those people, this whole time.

While allowing them to go off on social media. And Pedro Pascal, you know, comparing Donald Trump to Hitler, one of those, and that's fine to do on your social media. But Gina Carano gets fired. So now that they have to reveal these financial records, this goes to show what Gina would have made had they not wrongly terminated her. And this is a major, major victory.

GLENN: What is it like, when you realize, oh, Good Lord, they're sending the mouse with the briefcase my way? What is it like when you realize, you're in a lawsuit against Disney?

SAGE: Well, first of all, filing the lawsuit against Disney is not fun.

GLENN: Right. Did everybody in the room, when you said that, did everybody go, what did you just say, you're going to do?

SAGE: Yeah. You, idiot.

GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.

SAGE: I mean, David versus Goliath for sure.

I had Disney -- last summer. I hadn't met her.

Of course, I followed her story.

We met. We hugged.

It was an emotional episode.

Because we both understood, in a very unique way, that I hope many don't have to understand.

The fear that comes with it.

At some point, you get pushed around enough.

And you say, no. This is wrong.

And if I stay silent, then it's on me.

And I know, personally. I will look at myself in the mirror. And Gina felt the same way.

And she has worked so hard, and done so, professionally.

You know, to the nth degree, for all those years. Gina, one thing I didn't have in my attorney is the best in the business. Bryan Freedman, who represented Megyn Kelly, who represented Tucker Carlson, who represented Justin Baldoni against crazy Blake Lively right now. My attorney is the best, and he is a dear friend of mine too. Gina has Elon Musk on her side.

GLENN: Wait.

SAGE: Financially, she's in a little different situation than me because Elon Musk is splitting the bill for her. Because he's standing up for what's right, and the First Amendment.

GLENN: Wow. So you look at Gina. What do you think you have -- what was it that you bonded with on that episode that you did?

SAGE: Initially, I think it was the idea of, hey.

Wow. Two people that stood up to Disney. Two women.

What happened?

Who are we? What happened to our lives.

That obvious bond. Because it was such a big deal. And people going, whoa!

But more so. It was the betrayal.

That we felt coming from what we once thought was the best company on earth.

GLENN: Hmm.

SAGE: And under which is an honor to work with them. And for them.

And then when you realize that you are just cast aside, because you didn't believe what they wanted us to believe. Which goes against everything they preach. Diversity of thought and acceptance. And inclusion. And all of those things.

You realize that they were full of it. And people that you looked up to. People that you weren't alongside for years and years and years.

And what they said about you, publicly and privately.

Certainly, never to your face.

There is just a real sense of loss, for relationships.

Because Gina is as tough as they get. I realize, I'm tougher than I thought and ever wanted to be. But Gina is as tough as they get, and she was hurt. I think that's kind of -- and this is not, oh, woe is me. We never -- Gina does not want sympathy. This is about what's right.

And calling these companies out, and that's the other thing we bonded on is calling these companies out, the biggest companies in the world, if we don't, and exposes because we have the ability, based on platforms, that we -- you know, it's a blessing to have these platforms. Right? If we don't use them, to expose and therefore, hopefully maybe fingers crossed, prevent other companies from doing the same BS to these -- to women, men, anywhere.

It doesn't matter.

Black, white, green, blue, LGBT. I don't care.

Just treat us equally, and not punishing us, if we don't agree with what you say. Because, by the way, you will say, this today and that tomorrow.

Who can keep up?

Diversity of thought. First Amendment. And so we bonded over so much.

And I just -- I admire her, and her courage to continue this. Because she completely threw her career away as well, as people said I did.

But, look, she's standing up for what's right. And, Glenn, I told you, when we were together last month doing your show in Texas. The harder right versus the easier wrong.

Gina is doing the harder right, and that takes courage. I'm so honored to know her.

GLENN: You know, I tell you, I think you grow from this. You are seeing new success. She's seeing new success.

And you have become bigger than what you were, in many ways.

Because you're now, a human success story. You now have experienced strife and trouble.

And come out the other side, and realizing that didn't hurt so much.

I mean, it hurt, but it didn't hurt like I thought it was going to hurt.

I thought I was going to burn myself up. And I didn't. And so you become this -- this additional success story, that I think, you know, you look at -- you look at -- what's the woman who is now playing Snow White?

Whatever her name is. You know, they're not firing her. Which, A, must drive you nuts. They're not firing her.

And she -- I mean, next to Mickey Mouse, it is Snow White, that's the -- that's it movie that built that company.

SAGE: Yeah.

GLENN: And for her to go in and destroy the story of Snow White, all of that money -- because you guys weren't bleeding money on you, and your point of view. Or her point of view.

SAGE: Absolutely not.

GLENN: Right?

SAGE: Absolutely not. No matter who is in office, about half the country agrees with you, right? Which means half disagrees. It's usually right down the middle.

And they could have gotten out of that mess with Rachel, I think over a year ago, when she first started to mouth off.

And if nothing else, why don't you at least have a chat? Okay. Fine. Don't fire her. Like you did us. And I didn't get fired.

I mean, we settled my lawsuit, and I chose to leave. Gina was fired though. Rachel was allowed to say much worse, than I think Gina ever said. And I don't know who could disagree with them.

GLENN: And you could show the direct damages. You could show the damages --

SAGE: Look at the numbers. They chose to stick with her. And now look.

So you reap what you sow for sure. But the double standard is the reason, what must be called out.

And they could have at least pulled Rachel aside. And said, we need you to tamp down a little bit.

This isn't good for business.

Maybe they didn't listen. If so, that's a whole other story.

But to your point about what you gain, when you do stand up, I realize, it's just a lot bigger than you.

GLENN: Yeah.

SAGE: And when people come up to Gina. And come up to me.

And I've had fathers come up to me.

Because they've been afraid to stand up for their daughters. Because they're afraid to go to a school board meeting and get fired.

The fear is real. We know that. So I am so grateful, that I just stand up, and I know Gina is.

Because the people that you are affecting just by doing that, standing up, in her case for freedom of -- true freedom of speech, is everything that -- it's so much bigger than every career I could have dreamt of having, and same with her.

Disney is getting a comeuppance, and they need to. And they think -- it's so obvious. They do this to themselves.

And that is why some of the people were more than okay to say what's happening with the Snow White debacle. Shame on them.

GLENN: I'm going to switch subjects in just a second.

I'm doing something with the diesel brothers here in just a couple of months.

I'm taking one of my 1934 race car out.

And we're just going to open it up on a track.

And two other cars. And you were -- and you were leaving my studio. And you were going to the airport.

And you were like, I get an Uber. And I was like, no, no, no.

I'll you there. I'm going that way.

So I take you to the airport, and you are the biggest car hound, I have -- I mean -- I would be broke if I were married to you. Because you would let me buy all the cars. My wife is like, stop it. Stop.

SAGE: I would be like, what are we buying this weekend?

GLENN: I know.

SAGE: Listen, the one thing I regret. The biggest regret I have in life right now is I didn't ask you for a selfie that day, when Glenn Beck drove me to the airport. In what kind of car was that?

GLENN: It was a Continental GTC.

SAGE: Thank you. And it was stunning, and the top was down. And my wild hair was bigger than ever.

And I was like, no one will believe this.

I didn't want to be tacky and ask you for a selfie.

I know. So now the world knows.

GLENN: Well, I want to make sure when we come out when we do the Diesel Brother thing.

Stu will be there. I will be there.

And I would love to have you there.

SAGE: Okay. Is everybody listening?

Glenn says you drive -- me, right?

GLENN: For a second, how are you doing on accidents? Do you have many accidents?

SAGE: Give me that stick shift. Let's go.

No. No accidents. I do have a little bit of a led foot.

But I mean, what a waste, if we don't take those cars and open them up.

GLENN: I know. Do you like electric engines?

SAGE: I've driven it like twice. I don't know.

I appreciate how you barely tap it. And then it's like whiplash, and you're gone.

Like, I appreciate that. But I guess I'm old school. Give me that clutch. Let me do it. That's the real strength and power. You know, come on.

GLENN: I know. Sage, great talking to you. We'll talk again. Thanks for joining us. Sage Steele, host of the Sage Steele Show.

You can get that wherever you get your podcasts. And it's SageSteele.com.
A company called Colossal Biosciences claims to have brought the dire wolf back from extinction after 10,000 years. But perhaps just as shocking is where its funding comes from. Glenn reveals that the CIA has invested in the company, and he gives potential reasons why the spy agency would want to fund genetic engineering technology. Does the CIA want to create genetically enhanced animal super weapons for its own use? What about genetically altered humans? And have we learned ANYTHING from Hollywood? Should we be making “Jurassic Park” a reality?

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So, Stu, how excited are you that the animal made famous by Game of Thrones, that went extinct, 13,000 years ago, is among us now?

STU: You know, they said Trump was the greatest comeback story. And now, we have the HEP dire wolf.

GLENN: Yeah. So do we have any of the video of the dire wolf?

Here's the dire wolf. The little babies. Aren't they cute?

STU: Oh, my gosh. I want one.

GLENN: No. You really don't.

STU: Oh, my gosh. I want one.

GLENN: They're so cute, aren't they? Yeah. Listen to that.

STU: They're a little loud.

GLENN: You want to get up in the middle of the night and hear howling? No. Uh-uh. So they retrieved the DNA from fossils of dire wolves. 13,000 years ago, they were over. Then they discovered additional DNA, and they edited 20 genes of gray wolves. And then put the dire wolf in the gray wolf, and we now have the new and improved dire wolf.

Which, hmm. I'm not sure this is a good idea.

You know, when it comes to AI. When it comes to all of that.

Has anyone watched a movie? Has anyone watched a movie?

This was all science fiction, dystopia stuff.

It's now here!

So as I'm going perusing this.

Because remember, the next thing is woolly mammoth.

And we had the CEO on the program.

Remember?

And I said, why are you thinking about bringing the woolly mammoth back?

He said, it would be good for the environment.

What? It would be good for the environment.

Do they not fart? And do they eat cows?

How is that -- he didn't really have a good answer on that. But it will make a lot of people on the left feel good.

Oh, it's good for the environment.

So we'll bring the woolly mammoth back.

And look at, they're so furry and stuff. They'll make great if you are rugs in the end.

The next step is to bring back the woolly mammoth.

Okay. Again!

You know, if you believe in Darwin, you believe in survival of the fittest. There's a reason these animals went extinct.

One of the reasons, I think for like these large, dangerous animals, is so we could live!

You know, there was a lot of, oh, my gosh. Going on, you know what I mean? (sound effect).

I just want to make that clear. Maybe we've forgotten about that. But that's what those animals were doing to humans. But we'll put them on a special island. And then, they will be fine.

So now we have the -- now we have the dire wolf.

Which is -- is truly wonderful.

And as I get into this. I see who some of the investors are.

And one of the investors that is really excited about just pouring money into the colossal bio science, is the CIA.

I'm giving you a chance to process that for a second.

First of all, CIA.

They've got a budget to invest in companies!

Hmm!

Sounds like a bad idea.

STU: Shouldn't really be part of what the CIA does.

GLENN: Well.

STU: It's not a hedge fund, right?

GLENN: Hmm. They're not just investing. They have good reason to invest, okay?

STU: Oh.

GLENN: So if you're looking for -- if you're looking to do what the CIA does, this might be a very good application for them.

Here's why gene editing is catching the eye of the -- are you ready?

STU: Uh-huh.

GLENN: It's a dual use technology.

Gene editing tools like CRISPR are inherently dual use. Meaning, they can serve civilian purposes. Conservation, biotech breakthroughs, and military intelligence ones.

So okay. I'm trying to -- woolly mammoths. Woolly mammoths. Why would you want to bring a woolly mammoth?

Well, one of them is they believe that they could CRISPR their way into bioengineering resilient organisms.

You know, like spy drones, that are animals.

Oh.

Enhancing human capabilities. Maybe we can Mengele our way into Gene splicing a little of the dire wolf into all of us. So we're a little stronger.

GLENN: I should just on the surface, we shouldn't Mengele ourselves into anything. Always a bad choice. Always.

STU: There's a lot at college campuses right now, where they're saying the opposite, I've noticed in protest. But I'm going to go with no on the Mengele into anything.

GLENN: Try this one on for size.

Another reason why the CIA may be interested in the -- in the new, hey. Let's bring animals back from the dead!

Ecological and geopolitical leverage!

D extinction. Great word, huh?

New. D extinction could reshape eco systems intentionally or not!

Imagine reintroducing a species to destabilize a rival nation's agriculture or environment!

Say, flooding, a region with engineered pests or altering food chains.

You know, I -- I don't think this is a good idea!

I don't think this is a good idea.

If you weren't convinced the CIA is out of control, you might want to share this with your friends.

Bio security and threat assessment. Reason number three. If adversaries develop gene editing for hostile purposes.

In other words, a weaponized pathogen or super soldiers, the CIA needs to stay ahead.

Investing in colossal gives them a front row seat to cutting edge biotech, letting them study its limits or viabilities.

They're not just funding it. They're learning to fend against it, or wield it themselves, if necessary. Now, this is a story coming out of China. Where China is reengineering people, trying to make them smarter.

I mean, come on, guys. Chinese are always. They're better at instruments.

They're better at math. They're better at really almost everything.

STU: This is interesting research.

Interesting approach. Almost have to come up with a name for it.

Like a gain-of-function research.

GLENN: Oh, my gosh!

What a great idea!

Gain of function.

STU: That would work perfectly. What could go wrong?

GLENN: Oh, my gosh. Reason number four. Synthetic biology for covet ops. Picture you're a bioengineered animal. Say, a dire wolf with tweak senses used for surveillance or tracking in remote areas where drones might fail.

STU: We are screwed!

GLENN: Uh-huh.

STU: We are screwed.

GLENN: Uh-huh. Number five, future-proofing influence.

Biotech is supposed to -- is poised to explode, economically. Think lab grown meat.

I don't want to think about lab grown meat. Gene therapies or climate fixes. I don't think we should be doing stuff -- you know, can we really stop? We really should stop. We're creating God in AI. We're now thinking, we can bring things back from the dead!

I believe that was -- those two things were the story of Frankenstein. I just want to throw that in there. Okay? We can bring things back from the dead. You know what we can do?

We can bioengineer so things can live forever.

And it will be smarter. And, of course, it will always stay under our control.

Oh, my gosh.

By backing colossal, the CIA, via IQT, gets a steak in a field, that could rival big tech in influence.

If D extinction tech scales, it might affect food security, land use or even cultural narratives.

Okay. So there's your update on how the world will end today.

That's one of the most disturbing things I have -- I have read in a long time.

You know, I'm just trying to get my arms around AI. And how we can use AI for a very short period of time, before it's turned against us, and eats us all.

Well, we might -- the dire wolf might eat us first.

But I'm just getting my arms around that. I don't think we needed to introduce this one too.

And the fact that the CIA is involved!

Not good.

STU: Yeah. But we can release a bunch of animals in places where drones won't be effective. With their special senses.

GLENN: Where on earth?

Where on earth, would a drone not be effective?

STU: Well, tunnel. Right? Think of the Hamas tunnels. If you release some dire wolves down there, probably more effective than our drones.

GLENN: I think we could go over -- I think we could go over to really nasty parts of like, the Czech Republic. And get dogs that have just been, you know -- they're breeding them to tear people apart, and throw them in the tunnels.

I don't think we need to go back.

STU: Yeah. But they don't have the special senses. They don't have laser eyes. You need to have wolves with the laser eyes. What could go wrong with those?

They're probably great pets.

I feel like the Industrial Revolution gave us a lot of these types of things. Where you would say, for example. We developed cars.

And we could have the same conversation, you know, Model Ts rolling off the assembly line. Like, hey. People will just keep making these things. Faster and faster. And faster.

And they will get to the point where they're going two, three hundred miles an hour. And that happened. Right?

That's happened.

But it doesn't -- there was never a point where they're going so fast. That the entire world ends. Right?

With AI. With gene splicing. With biological warfare. Nuclear warfare. We keep having these conversations. Eventually some bad actor is going to take this to some logical extreme, and we're all screwed.

GLENN: What are the chances there are bad actors in the world? Can you name a thousand?

STU: 1.2 billion. 2.4 billion?

GLENN: I mean, besides everyone that is, you know -- when somebody writes a prescription and gives you advice as a doctor, I don't think they need a pardon, so they can never go to jail. You know what I mean?

You know, when Fauci is just writing a prescription, he's like, look, you should wear a mask. You should wear a mask. And take this.

You know, that's doctor's advice. I don't think that you need a pardon. What he was doing, was so corrupt, that he needed a presidential pardon.

I don't know, those are the kinds of doctors that maybe we should put in jail. Maybe it's just me.

I mean, it -- how do we get to this place? How do we get out?

It's going to be interesting, to see how this all works out.

STU: It will.

GLENN: How do we get out of this place, where we just seem hell-bent on our own destruction?

STU: With all of these things, I just don't see how -- I mean, our response with nuclear weapons.

And biological weapons was to just try to limit them as much as possible.

To go out, every time we heard. Hey, Bob, over in Iran. Might be doing -- might have the nuclear weapon. Why don't we go there and stop them. That's kind of been our approach.

Worked so far.

Eventually, it probably won't.

With AI. Our response is, let's just keep pushing it as fast as possible. With a bunch of really smart companies competing, along with governments doing the same thing.

GLENN: I mean, that's unfair a little bit.

STU: It is?

GLENN: So you have to remember that we didn't control things until after we used the bomb. Everyone was rushing towards it.

And we didn't know.

Honestly, there were, I don't know. 10 percent of scientists that said, if we do this, it could cause a chain reaction, that could set the entire world on fire!

STU: I remember that, from the documentary Oppenheimer.

GLENN: Okay. All right. So not really. Anyway, so --

STU: Close.

GLENN: So we had no idea what we were doing. We just knew, we had to get there first!

So afterwards, this is where it becomes fair.

After his, we could ban it.

We could control it.

It took extraordinary amounts of money to do.

It took certain equipment, that we could just ban.

You can't do that!

Okay?

And it was only -- only nation levels that could actually create one.

You know, the average person couldn't create.

Feen you had all the knowledge in the world. You couldn't create a nuclear weapon in your basement. Right?

You would need access to certain things that could be banned.

When it comes to AI. That's not true.

That's not true.

AI, you're going to have to ban, so much. And if somebody is using a nuclear weapon, on their own people, you know it!

You know what I mean? You would know it.

If somebody is using AI against their own people. You would never know it.

I mean, that's the kind of things that we're dealing with now.

Where it's so insidious.

That it could fall into the hand of one person. And it can design a weapon, that they can make themselves.

That will kill half the people on the planet. And you didn't even see it coming!

You didn't even know.

You didn't even know.

You could have the government ban it. But they're using it on you!

And you would never know.

That's the real problem, I think with AI. And the fact that you can no longer put it back in the bottle.

It's going to happen. We're all racing to get there.

But there is no way to get this back into the bottle. There's no way to control this. Like there was with nukes.

And honestly, that's why Silicon Valley went to Trump.

You know this. Right?

They were having a meeting.

Remember when Kamala Harris was like, AI.

This is great. It's a fun two letters. It's actually two words. Artificial intelligence!

Remember that? So insulting.

That was the meeting she had with all of the bigwigs in Silicon Valley.

And they said at that meeting, don't spend think more money on server farms or anything else.

We're taking care of it. This will all be controlled by the United States government. Because it's too big to let anyone else have it. Except for the United States government. They all walked out and went, we can't have the government have this. We will let the government be the only one that has this.

That's not good. That's why they flipped to Trump. Because they realized, this cannot be just in the hands of the government. But I would be the one in the room going, I don't think any of you guys should have this in your hands. Nobody should have access.

What you're building is an anti-God.