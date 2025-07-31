“The ONLY WAY” to stop Democrats from hijacking Trump’s agenda

Republicans in the Senate have a decision to make, Sen. Mike Lee tells Glenn Beck: Either they can go on vacation and let the Democrats continue to stall the confirmation of President Trump's nominees, or they can "do the job that they signed up for." But the Democrats aren't just delaying the confirmations. Sen. Lee explains how doing so would essentially hand the reins of the government over to the Deep State, and thus, the Left.
Kamala releases UNBELIEVABLE statement about California governor race
Kamala Harris recently made an UNBELIEVABLE statement about running for governor of California - literally, it's impossible to believe she wrote it herself. Glenn and Stu review her statement, as well as another unbelievable article about COVID.
The TRUTH about the Gaza “FAMINE”
The mainstream media is pushing the narrative that Israel has caused a famine in Gaza…coincidentally at the same time as the UN meets to discuss a two-state solution. But what’s the truth about this “hunger crisis”? Glenn Beck exposes the reality of the viral photos of “starving” children that prove how disingenuous the media is.
Rich elites WHINE about Trump's tax cuts?!
A leftist millionaire is furious over President Trump’s tax cuts because it will … SAVE her money?! Glenn Beck gives her a newsflash: She can give that money to whatever charity she wants! Or, thanks to PayPal and Venmo, she can now give it straight to the government. Plus, Glenn reviews the latest example of New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani acting like a communist.
The ONLY WAY to win STUPID arguments
Anti-Nazi martyr Dietrich Bonhoeffer once wrote, “stupidity is a more dangerous enemy of the good than malice.” This stupidity, Glenn Beck argues, is exactly what we’re seeing in American politics right now: not intellectual stupidity, but moral failure, a willful surrender of independent thought that allows groupthink to take over. So, Glenn shares the only way we can win these stupid arguments …