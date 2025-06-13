Are these SIGNS a war with Iran is about to begin?

The United States just made some major moves in the Middle East that usually indicate a war is about to begin. Is the US or Israel about to go to war with Iran? Glenn Beck and his head researcher Jason Buttrill discuss what we currently know.
GLENN: Stu, do you have any idea what it's like?
Jason is up this week. And he is staying up at the ranch. Do you have any idea what it's like to have me and Jason in the same house for a week?
It's not a happy place.
STU: No. Many visions of global apocalypse have been discussed. Yeah.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.
I was working yesterday on what -- what's happening with Hamas and Hezbollah. I just finished the show.
What is happening on the streets of Los Angeles and everything else.
And I'm sitting there. I'm a little exhausted, and he comes up.
Have you heard the news? I'm like, no. What?
I think Israel will bomb the -- it could be tonight. It could be tonight.
Do you know what that means?
No. I don't think -- it means total collapse. It will be ugly.
Dogs and cats will be tearing each other's eyes out.
And it's very good. Very good possibility.
Kamala comes back. And she's the president of the United States.
It will be that bad, Glenn.
Okay. Thank you. And I'm not going to sleep.
STU: Sounds like a fun time. This is why you moved into the mountains, right?
GLENN: Yeah. It is. To get away from Jason.
STU: Right.
GLENN: Well, okay. Jason, take me to this.
Because yesterday, the government did some things that they don't ever do.
At least I haven't seen them do, unless war is pretty imminent.
Right?
JASON: Yes. Can I start with the maybe possible upside, before we freak everybody out.
GLENN: Yeah, yeah, yeah.
JASON: The possible upside, as we were watching the possible upsides yesterday, so was Iran. So were their people.
Especially because the negotiations between us and the Iranians is still going on.
And, in fact, I think they're supposed to meet Sunday because the original ultimatum that Trump gave Iran was, I think it was 60 days. It's supposed to run out, I believe today. So this is the negotiation of negotiations. Like, this Sunday it's big.
GLENN: Okay. Okay. So this all might be Kabuki theater, to get them to the table.
JASON: You saw Trump.
Even Trump's interview. He's a master negotiator and strategist on this thing.
So this could be, hey. This is what you're playing with.
GLENN: He didn't give this to me, last night.
JASON: I have to save some --
GLENN: I was awake all night.
Yeah. Bits probably negotiation.
JASON: He was like Tania, give the food to the blind. Let's go!
GLENN: All right. So it might be, but do we make these things?
That's a master negotiator. That's an expensive move.
And a big move to pull everybody out of the embassies.
And to pull all of the families out. From the military bases?
JASON: Yes. Yes. So that is very big.
In a single 24-hour period, we had the Pentagon authorizing the voluntary withdrawal of dependents and family members from some of these locations within the Middle East. Almost immediately after that, another I don't know if you call this a leak or a release came out, that we were sending out emergency information, to all of the diplomatic facilities. Embassies, within striking range of Iran.
So you're talking about northeast Africa.
All of the Middle East. All those areas. Saying, put together a comprehensive emergency plan. And instead of diplomatic cable back to us, to let us know what that plan is.
Now, at this point, we were like, okay.
What exactly is going on?
Now, again, at the same time. We get senator cotton saying, that Pete Hegseth confirmed to them, inside Congress.
Saying that, okay.
Now Iran is actively pursuing a nuclear weapon.
Actively pursuing a nuclear weapon.
This guy said right after that, yes. For the first time the UN is admitting to us, that for the first time in 20 years, Iran is just not -- they don't care about any of the proliferation, anything.
They're just going all out.
GLENN: Good! That's good.
JASON: This was all spewing out immediately, within 12 hours.
GLENN: Stu. Help me.
STU: You've already run away outside of all civilization. I don't know what more help you can get.
GLENN: Is there a shovel?
I can tunnel in -- you know, remember when -- what was it, the dwarves?
You know, they tunneled into that mountain. In one of the Lord of the Rings thing.
They were in that mountain with the dragon and stuff.
I think we can do that. Get some shovels. Let's go.
Let's go.
So I know you were up. Until the sun rose, in Tehran.
Because you were monitoring it.
Because you were waiting for the skies to light up.
JASON: Yeah.
GLENN: I said this morning, if there is a strike, it will happen after the stock market closes on Friday.
Because this would cause massive disruption.
And let's just talk about first, before we get into what the response would be. And what we would have to do.
And what other countries would have to do.
When Israel goes over, they're saying, they will bomb the nuclear facilities.
But we don't think they have enough to build a bomb yet.
But there's a chance.
And if they don't get all of it, it's real trouble!
GLENN: Yeah, you best not miss.
There's multiple, multiple nuclear sites within Iran. Just off the top of my head, I can think of six to nine, I believe, that they would have to at least have some kind of strike on.
Some of the facilities are so well-entrenched, because they've been playing this for a long time.
And to defend specifically against an attack like this, they're so dug under the ground and protected and hardened.
You're probably talking about multiple strikes, at a single target.
GLENN: Right.
JASON: So it's not like a single strike.
GLENN: This is like -- in a way, it's kind of like Top Gun 2.
Where they were going after, and they had to -- you know, they had to first land a bomb. And another one had to fall into that hole. Right?
Because it was all buried so deeply. This is going to be precision stuff.
JASON: Precision stuff. Top Gun 2. But probably spread over a week of multiple dangerous runs.
GLENN: Oh, my gosh. Oh, my gosh.
JASON: Yeah. It's more than a single night operation. It will go on for several days.
GLENN: Oh, my gosh.
Okay. So now, how's Iran respond?
JASON: That's the question.
GLENN: Yeah.
JASON: And immediately counterattack. With a strike like what we saw. What was that a month ago?
Something similar to that. Just to start. Then the scary stuff happens.
GLENN: Okay. So let's get into that here in just a second.
Also, I want to talk to you about what's happening in New York, on the medical front.
And governor Hochul. What she's -- I mean, it's -- it is amazing how dark the left can go.
