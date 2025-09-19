Blog
THIS is why Trump declared Antifa a TERRORIST organizationplay icon
RADIOSeptember 19, 2025

THIS is why Trump declared Antifa a TERRORIST organization

President Trump has FINALLY declared that Antifa is a terrorist organization. Glenn Beck explains why Antifa “checks every single box” for this designation.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Let me talk to you a little bit about Antifa. Antifa has finally been put on the terror list.

As a terrorist organization, I want to get into this. What it takes to be a terrorist organization. But terrorism is a word that just chills you to the bone, or it should.

The Department of Homeland Security lays it out clearly. Terrorism is the unlawful use of violence or threat of violence, to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence government policy. Or affect the conduct of government through destruction, chaos, or fear.

That's the standard. Okay?

I think that's really clear. To affect the conduct of government, through destruction, yep. Chaos. Uh-huh.

And fear. Now, ask yourself: This is not going to be hard. I'm not going to give you a lot of time to answer this. Does Antifa fit that description?

You knew the answer before I finished the question: Yes, it does. Look at Portland. For years, we saw coordinated campaigns, where so-called antifascists brought, not arguments. Be the debate.

But weapons into the streets. They occupied and shut off the FBI in their own headquarters. Do you remember that?

Nobody did anything. They bring bricks and Molotov cocktails. Fireworks that are aimed at police precincts, and -- and federal -- businesses have been looted and burned. Neighborhoods, terrorized. Whole blocks were seized and declared autonomous zones. Places where the law had absolutely no authority. Now, is that a peaceful protest?

No. That is the textbook definition of using intimidation and violence to instruct the witness not to answer an ideology, and intimidating the government, to do what they wanted to do.

Now, DHS is says that terrorism does not require an international connection.

Homegrown extremists fall under it as well.

But the criteria is really important.

Ideologically motivated violence.

Now, Antifa's stated mission is to dismantle systems of oppression.

But the tools they use are firebombs and street beatings.

Targeting systems, civilians, officials, or institution.

Well, they've assaulted journalists. Shopkeepers.

Police officers, and city employees.

In Portland, they surround the federal court houses, night after night, with the explicit goal of driving the governmental authority out, and burning the place down.

The intent to intimidate or coerce. Ask any small business owner, who had to hang a, we support a BLM sign, just to avoid their windows being smashed if they felt coerced. That is textbook definition of terror. Now, compare that to the groups already on the domestic terror radar.
White supremacist gangs. Ecoterrorists. Foreign-inspired extremists. Through -- the through line on all of this is the same. Ideology, plus violence, equals terrorism.

I plus V equals T. Ideology, violence, equals terrorism. Antifa checks every single box.

Well, but, yeah, but it's not a structured group. That's a dodge. You know it. I know it. That's a dodge.

Al-Qaeda didn't hand out business cards. They didn't say, let me check with al-Qaeda headquarters. Let me seizes.

What does the CEO of ISIS have to say?

Lone wolf jihadists who pledge allegiance on a Telegram channel still gets classified as terrorism because that's the tactics and the outcome that matter.

Antifa operates as a network. But a decentralized network, but connected by shared symbols, shared targets. Shared methods of violence. The DHS criteria, it doesn't require corporate organization charts, okay? It doesn't. Yes. But who is their CFO?

It doesn't have that. What they require is a pattern of ideologically motivated criminal violence. And you have it in Portland. You have it in Seattle. You have it in Minneapolis. You have it in Washington, DC.

The pattern is over and over. Courthouses are set on fire. Police are blinded with lasers. Journalists beaten in the streets. City blocks seized by force. Ordinary Americans are terrified into silence. That is terrorism. So the question -- the question is not whether Antifa qualifies.

Because they do!

The real question that America should be asking today is, why the hesitation to name what they are.

Why doesn't this happen a long time?

Because once you admit that organized left-wing violence can be terrorism, the narrative completely collapses. It's not just angry kids in masks.

It's a coordinated movement that meets the DHS definition of domestic terrorism. It's no longer kids that we just need to understand.

It's college kids that we stop believing. No. It's none of that. Now it's coordinated terrorism.

And if we can call January 6 terrorism. And DHS did. Then intellectual honesty, demands and requires that Antifa, through his the same lens is viewed the same way. Violence is violence. Coercion is coercion.

Fear is fear.

And the people -- the people of Portland and Seattle, and countless other cities have lived through nights of terror at the hands of Antifa. So all that Donald Trump is doing now is just stop pretending. That's the only thing that has changed.

He hasn't come up with some who can't understand plan or anything else. He's just like. Let's stop pretending it's not a terrorist group. Let's actually name what it is. You can't defeat an enemy, if you can't name it!

You know, we would have never defeated the Nazis, if we would have said, well, the Nazis. I mean, it's just kind of a ragtag group.

And it's an ideology. And that's not really -- we would have never defeated the Nazis. We had to name the Nazis what they were. Evil.

Evil.

And not because of their politics. You can be a Marxist.

Stu, what was the name of the communist we used to work with in Philadelphia?

What was his name?

STU: Clinton.

GLENN: Clinton. That's right. And I loved the guy.

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: I just loved him. He was -- he was a diehard Communist. He worked, running the board of my show, and during the show, he would argue back and forth with me, you know, about communism.

And I would be like, Clinton, you're not going to win this argument. But God bless you. You're taking a paycheck. So, I mean. Anyway, and God bless him. I had no problem with Clinton. We were friends. We were friends.

It's not politics. It's about what you do with the politics. If you now take those politics and you decide, you can kill people because you disagree with them. That's a problem.

You can just take the streets and you can burn down buildings. And you can put stores out of -- out of business.

You can firebomb streets. That's when your ideology, becomes terrorism. Because you've coupled your ideology with violence.

I plus V equals T.

That's DHS. That's the law.

EXPOSED: Doctor’s shocking remark about Charlie Kirk leaves staff silentplay icon
RADIO

EXPOSED: Doctor’s shocking remark about Charlie Kirk leaves staff silent

Nurse Lexi Kuenzle was suspended without pay for calling out a doctor who said Charlie Kirk deserved to die. Lexi joins Glenn Beck to tell her story, which thankfully has a good ending.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: I want to introduce you to Lexi Kuenzle. She's an amazing woman. She was in front of a nurse's station. She is a nurse.

There were eight nurses there. And a patient. And the doctor walks up. And they're talking about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, that day.

And he said, oh, I hate Charlie Kirk. He had it coming. He deserved it.

Now, Lexi, she's a registered nurse. She was the only one that spoke up. She said, "You're a doctor. How could you say somebody deserved to die?"

She said that you could hear a pin drop. Nobody said anything, even the patient was just kind of like, "Hmm. I don't know what to say."

She reports the incident to management. Then she gets home. She posts about this and the doctor on her private Instagram.

And just about an hour later, she gets a -- a phone call from her union representative, saying, she needs to look for another job. And then she was pulled into a meeting at the hospital, and she was suspended without pay, pending an investigation.

Now, she does not want to come out and talk about the hospital or, you know, by name or the doctor or anything else by name.

And I highly recommend that, as well. Because she's already having to spend a lot of her own money, I'm sure, on litigation.

And just trying to keep her head above water. But she's been a nurse, trained at a Catholic university of America. You've been a nurse for ten years. And she joins us now.

Lexi, thank you for your courage.

LEXI: Thank you, Glenn. Thank you for having me.

This is -- this is amazing. To be able to have this platform right now.

GLENN: So tell me the story -- I mean, beyond what we just heard. What was the -- was the patient checking out on -- you know, a wheelchair. Why is the patient at the nurse's station? And how did this come back? Was this that patient's doctor?

LEXI: So I don't even know.

I actually didn't even who know this doctor was. I had never even seen him, nor did I know his name. I didn't even know he was a doctor.

And this was in an endoscopy area. So the patient had just come out from a procedure. And they were -- it's a very -- it's an interesting setup. So there's stretchers all along. You have the nurses taking care. There's no rooms. So the nurse's station is directly in front of a lineup of stretchers with patients on them.

GLENN: So when you heard this, I mean, because this is what we went through with COVID. Where doctors were actually saying, you know, if you don't have the vaccine, I'm not going to treat you. All of a sudden, if you don't agree with the vaccine, I'm not going to treat you. You deserve to die.

LEXI: Yes.

GLENN: This is so far away from the Hippocratic oath. Which I don't even know, did they have to take that oath anymore? Because it doesn't seem like it even exists.

LEXI: Yes. Nurses. We have it too.

There's a set of standards, we're obligated to. Stand by. I dealt with it, in COVID, as well as a nurse.

I refused to get that vaccine. I didn't feel comfortable.

I didn't want it. And I had to -- you know, I was sitting there, for months, waiting for my termination letter. You know, I said, well, what is going to happen if I don't get this vaccine?

And they said, you'll be terminated. I said, okay. I'll wait for my letter.

And on that take, it was in October, I remember. I waited and waited for this letter to be fired. And, you know, I get a call like, oh, well, you know, you can apply for a religious exemption.

And I'm like, "What do you mean? I had never even heard of this before. And why are you telling me now, after making me sit there for so long, thinking I'm going to be fired?"

It was like they were coercing me to get this vaccine.

GLENN: So when you saw him say that. It must have been a rush, back to that kind of time.

LEXI: Exactly. I mean, exactly. I didn't even think twice about what was coming out of my mouth. I just couldn't believe it. I just -- you're a doctor! You're a doctor. You're a physician. I mean, what if a patient comes into the hospital, and, you know, they're wearing, you know, a Charlie Kirk shirt or any type of shirt that the doctor does not agree with? You know, now we raise the question, is this patient going to be treated the same?

GLENN: I have to tell you, I've had to go to the hospital, et cetera. In New York City.

And I've had that very thought, because, you know, I don't -- what am I wearing a T-shirt of me?

You know, it's pretty obvious who I am. And I thought of that.

And I often think of what Reagan said, after he was shot. He's on the table. He's almost dead. I mean, they almost killed him. He's on the table, and right as they're putting him under, he says, "Hang on just a second. I'm assuming all of you are Republicans." And the Democrat said -- the doctor -- the main doctor said, "Sir, we are ail Republicans today."

That is the way we should be. I'm not asking you to -- I'm just asking, will you treat me like a human being, or because you politically differ from me, am I less than a human being? Am I less of an important patient to you because of my political stance?

LEXI: Exactly. This is way beyond politics. This is just -- unbelievable.

I mean, you should not be treated differently. Because of any of -- any type of view that you have.

GLENN: So can you tell me what happened without getting into names. What happened to you. And then what happened to the doctor.

And where does this all stand?

LEXI: So, you know, as you all know, I was pulled into that -- well, I'll back it up to when I posted this on my private Instagram.

I went home. I posted it. I got a call from my manager, who was wonderful, by the way.

She said, "You know what, you've got to take the Englewood part down." I said, "That's -- I'm standing on what I posted, but I will certainly take the hospital's name out of it."

So an hour later I took that down. And reposted without Englewood's name on it. And then the next day, I get pulled into the meeting.

And I gave them my story about what happened. At the end of that meeting, they told me, I was suspended without pay. And they told me that it was really just standard procedure. And they just need to look into it.

It didn't seem too serious at that point. I felt okay leaving the hospital. Like, I don't really know what's going to happen. But they told me to just relax. And this is just standard.

I said, okay.

GLENN: Did they do that to the doctor?

LEXI: So I did ask that at the end of the meeting, as well. I said, "So is he getting the same treatment as I am?" And they told me, "We can't speak on it."

So no. I mean, I don't know really anything that went down on his part.

GLENN: Okay.

LEXI: The next day, I get an email from my Union rep, who was in the meeting with me as well. And, you know, it's -- it's public. You can read it for yourself. It says, you should start looking for another job.

So that to me is like, okay. So is this person -- did she get a little tip to the hospital, that this is how it's going to go? Because this is unacceptable. I mean, this person is supposed to be on my side. And I don't even know, how this is helping me at any point, to just tell me, to look for another job.

GLENN: Yep.

And you wonder too, because it's a union.

You wonder if that union, like the teachers union is on your side. Or they're actually for, you know, freedom of speech for everybody.

And neutral or if they have a political bent to them.

I would imagine. That's what I would think.

LEXI: Exactly. Exactly. That's exactly what I thought.

I mean, I'm not stupid.

GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.

Do you -- do you know what happened to the doctor since?

Because I've heard the doctor doesn't have a job now, and you do have a job at the hospital.

LEXI: Yes. So they offered me -- they said, you know, we'll lift the suspension. And that doctor has resigned.

And that's really all that I know.

GLENN: Okay. Well, that's at least somewhat of a happy ending to this.

I -- I am so proud of you. And so pleased to be able to say, good job.

I mean, that took real guts. I mean, you already -- you already did your first tour of duty, on COVID.

And now you do a second. Was it easier to do it the second time, or harder?

LEXI: I have to say, I think this one was definitely harder.

You know, it's -- it blew up, overnight. And it became very public. And it makes you think, you know, had this not been so public, maybe today, I -- I wouldn't have a job as a nurse.

GLENN: How are things going with you, now at work? Is it back to normal?

LEXI: I haven't off and on back yet. My first shift back will be on Monday. So, you know, I've had some really good people in my corner. I've had Julie O'Malley reach out to me, she's a professional whistle-blower. And I've had Nurses Out Loud contact me. And they've given me some really good advice. I also have the support of so many coworkers which has been amazing. Obviously, I'm very, very anxious to go back to work.

But I have to go and lift my head up and stand on my belief and my faith. And I've gotten a message from one of the security guards, actually. Was very nice.

He said, you know, thank you for speaking out, just know that you have -- the staff here is on your side 100 percent.

So I guess we'll see, you know. We'll see, going back, how it is.

GLENN: Well, I hope that, you know, the hospital is -- continues to be behind you. And there's no ramifications. And that everybody welcomes you with open arms.

I cannot imagine how it couldn't. You cannot have doctors or nurses saying things like that, and -- and -- and feeling that way. I mean, if you feel that way. You feel that way, I guess. But I expect you to be professional enough not to say those things, you know, at work. In front of patients and in front of the nurses.

You cannot spread that kind of poison. Your job is to save lives, and to look at everyone equally.

And say, I don't care who they are. What they believe. That's a human being. It's my job to save them.

And you just can't have that kind of poison, you know, with somebody that we trust, to take care of us.

LEXI: Exactly.

I mean, everyone knows. That's what they teach you in nursing school. You treat everybody the same.

I mean, I've had patients who have been in driving accidents, who have, you know, harmed other people. And you have -- and you treat that patient, as if it was any other person.

You cannot let beliefs or thoughts of any type of discrimination get in the way of treating the patient.

That's really what this is about. Is treating everybody the same and with respect.

GLENN: Lexi, it's an honor to talk to you. Thank you so much for being on the program. I appreciate it. And you call us. If there's a problem, you call us, okay?

LEXI: I will. Thank you so much.

GLENN: All right. Thank you, Lexi Kuenzle.

By the way, she was raising. A friend, actually started to raise money. $500 is what she wanted, because she had to file all the paperwork and everything else. I know she has expenses. And they've already covered that.

And when they hit $500, she was like, I want the rest of it to go to TP USA. Anything raised above it.

And I think they were at $2,500. I looked last night. $2,500.

They have a goal of $4,500. That's easy for this audience to help out.

If you're a nurse or doctor. Or you just believe in this, reward her for her courage. She's not going to take the money. It's going to TP USA. Send her the message. If you will give to TP USA. This might be a good way. Go to GoFundMe.com. Nurses for TP USA. Nurses for TP USA.

Fact-check: The 5 LIES circulating about Charlie Kirkplay icon
RADIO

Fact-check: The 5 LIES circulating about Charlie Kirk

In the first week after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, some in the media and on the Left have tried to either justify or dismiss his death by spreading lies about what he said. Glenn Beck reviews an article by The Federalist, which debunks the 5 biggest lies.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: We were just talking about the five lies that are going around, about Charlie Kirk.

And it is -- it's reprehensible about what's going on.

Because people who are saying these things. Who are starting these things. They really need -- I mean, they know. They know.

Like Stephen King, really?

You really think that Stephen King.

You really think that Charlie Kirk is for the stoning of gay people?

I --

STU: I do think, though. A lot of these people have an image of everyone on the right, that --

GLENN: But it shows how unbelievably isolated you are.

STU: Yeah. Yeah. Absolutely. Now, king, in particular, I think -- like, I don't think Stephen King was lying on that.

I think he's -- and I don't think he's the sharpest knife in the -- in the drawer.

GLENN: He ought to be. You can't write like he does.

STU: He's not an idiot, right? He can form thoughts. But I think he's so completely isolated in his bubble. Like, if someone says something terrible, about a person like Charlie Kirk, and your image of him is he's basically Hitler.

Well, you don't -- you don't spend time fact-checking it.

Of course, that guy -- he's that terrible human being. Of course, he said something like that. You don't even bother to check it.

You know, it's like, if I -- if you ran into a quote from Hitler, you've never seen, that was negative from Jews. As a journalist, you should probably check it.

You might think. That was probably true. He said a lot of things like that. That's how they think about people who are normal conservatives who want lower taxes and less regulation. And that is really, really disturbing.

So these lies are really prominent. People really believe these things.

GLENN: So there's a couple of -- here are the five. The first one is Charlie Kirk said black people were better off in slavery.

How big of an idiot, do you have to be, to believe that?

Okay?

Unless you're Crockett. Unless your last name is Crockett.

And I don't mean Davey. Black Americans were better off than slavery. No. That's absolutely no true -- not true. He never said anything like that. Now, what he -- what you're probably getting this from, and I'm going -- searching. I am on -- way metal detector on the beach with board shorts, sandals, and socks, looking for anything that even kind of sounds like that. But Charlie Kirk did say that, you know, they were talking about Jim Crow and how evil Jim Crow was. But he said with be, but if you look at the family, the black family before the passage of the civil rights act, which ended the Jim Crow laws, he said, the family was thriving.

And it was!

It was. Blacks had a lower divorce rate than whites did in I think 1961. They -- their families were stronger. Dads were in the homes. They had lower crime rates. I mean, it -- something happened around the time of the Civil Rights Act.

Now, my theory is, the Civil Rights Act was a -- was done by progressives. I mean, these are the guys who said no to the Civil Rights Act, just four years before. And -- and worked hard to stop the Civil Rights Act.

So what changed in those four years?

The assassination of President Kennedy. That changed your mind. Not even. Not even.

I mean, Johnson was the biggest racist up until he -- up until he died. Why would he create the great society?

My theory, this is just a theory. But my theory is, is because finally, the progressives had a way to keep blacks under their thumb and destroy the family. And destroy them, as people.

I mean, the Civil Rights Act, and more the Great Society.

The Great Society did more damage to the black family than -- than anybody could have done outside of Margaret Sanger. I think that's what he meant by that. It was evil.

You know, Jim Crow, et cetera, et cetera.

But if you look at the numbers on specifics, family, et cetera, et cetera. Blacks were doing better as families, before the Great Society.

And I think that undoing is absolutely -- is absolutely tied to it. And it was intentional, myself, I believe that.

Also, the next claim is that -- that Charlie Kirk said, black women have inferior intelligence. No, that's not what he said.

Now, they're quoting him saying that black women don't have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously.

How -- how bad does your image have to be of people on the other side to believe that they could say that?

That Charlie Kirk could say that?

STU: Like, if you were to -- you know, I think about this a lot of times. When I think about how we react to crazy statements on the left.

My reaction a lot of times, when I hear someone saying that is wait a minute.

GLENN: Yes.

STU: Even if they believed that, they wouldn't just blurt it out. What is the context of this? I want to know. I want to understand. That should be your first question when you run into a quote like that.

GLENN: Well, go to Snopes. They rate this one true.

STU: This is true.

GLENN: They rate it absolutely true.

STU: Hmm.

GLENN: Until you get to the last paragraph, when they say, well, we should point out, he wasn't talking about all black women. He was talking about four specific black women.

STU: Oh. Oh.

GLENN: So he's talking about Joy Reid, absolutely true. Sheila Jackson Lee, absolutely true.

STU: Hmm.

GLENN: Ketanji Brown Jackson. Jackson Brown, absolutely true.

STU: Well, she's not a biologist, Glenn.

GLENN: No. She doesn't know what a woman is. I'm not a biologist. Yeah.

And Michelle Obama, which I don't think is true. I think Michelle Obama is actually rather smart and conniving and just flatout evil.

STU: Yeah. There's a mix there. Ketanji Brown Jackson, for all the flaws that would happen. There's a Supreme Court justice, obviously isn't a moron.

GLENN: Well.

STU: I would say Sotomayor, I would be more confident saying she is a moron.

Though, I am -- for the job that she has, Ketanji Brown Jackson is a moron. You know, Joy Reid is a complete idiot. Wasn't Sheila Jackson Lee, those two follow the same category? You're right. Michelle Obama, I would not call an idiot.

Again, criticizing four members of a group does not mean you're criticizing the group.

GLENN: And he was criticizing people he thought were unqualified to make statements of -- of any intelligence on whatever topic it was that he was talking about.

And what they did, is they said, he thinks that all black women are just dumb.

I mean, that is so incredibly dishonest.

Charlie Kirk said, gun deaths are worth it to keep the Second Amendment.

STU: This is one I heard a lot.

This is one that a lot of people on the left are using as justification for their celebration.

He said, you know, well, you just have to deal with the deaths if you want to have a Second Amendment.

And, you know, I don't know if you have the context --

GLENN: I have it -- I have his answer right here.

You ready? You will never live in a society where you have an armed citizenry. And you won't have a single gun death.

That's nonsense.

It's drivel.

But I am -- I think it's worth it. I think it's worth to have a cost of unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year.

So you can have the Second Amendment right to protect your other God-given rights.

It's a prudent deal. It is rational to think that way.

STU: I mean, and obviously -- every time -- if you have a free society, you take risks with it.

There will always be people. Horrible, horrible human beings that all seem to donate to Democrat causes, that will do things, like we saw one week ago today.

GLENN: Yeah.

STU: And that is -- you know, I -- again, you can't speak for Charlie Kirk.

He spoke for himself so eloquently.

But he -- even what occurred last week, would not change his mind on that.

Even -- now that something terrible has happened to me and my family, we should overturn the Second Amendment. And people shouldn't have the right to defend themselves.

You know that's how he would feel about it. And this is, if anything, pointing to his incredible consistency on the rights that we have, in this country. You know, it is a sad -- sad, unfortunate fact about so many things.

Sad, unfortunate fact about automobile travel.

That you do have to deal with some automobile accidents.

When you have highways where you can drive 55, 65, 75 miles an hour, we all understand that to be true.

GLENN: It's unreasonable to think that you can live in a society with automobiles, and not have some automobile accidents.

STU: It's absolutely true.

GLENN: It's exactly what he said about guns.

STU: And, frankly, the other thing that is important to understand, if you did eliminate all guns, you would not eliminate all murders.

GLENN: No. They did in England.

STU: Oh, they did. We're all set?

GLENN: There's no murder there.

STU: No violent crimes there.

I keep reading about them. Is that all false?

GLENN: Yeah. That's Donald Trump. You know what I mean?

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: And he's -- last one, Charlie used an Asian slur. Now, I'm not going to use the slur, obviously. I'm just going to say, it's what happens sometimes with armor. There's a very famous saying with armor, that has nothing to do with the Chinese or Asian at all. But I'm not even going to put those together in this context now, you you'll have to figure it out.

The thing is going around, he used that slur to yell at an Asian woman in the audience.

Now, again, what kind of monster -- or how --

STU: You should know on its face, that's false. You should know that's false.

GLENN: Yeah. How stupid would Charlie Kirk have to be, okay?

So, you know, there's nothing. There's nothing like that. Well, I'm sorry.

He was screaming something at a woman when they were talking about capitalism, and he was yelling, Cenk, not the other word. Okay? And who is that? From the Young Turks --

STU: The guys from the Young Turks.

GLENN: That's what he was saying.

STU: Oh, gosh, that's just so bad. You know, the other one was the Stephen King situation, where he quoted some horrible thing that Charlie Kirk said.

And, again, he knitted eventually, that -- that it was false.

But it was -- it was -- he was quoting someone else, in an incident, and critiquing that position.

GLENN: Yes. Yes. Yes.

STU: Which was a bad position. But he was bringing it up to quote him and critique him, which is a very standard thing they did on the left. This is a standard tactic of Media Matters when you're quoting someone else or saying something.

They'll act as if I say it.

GLENN: You repeat a lie often enough, and the public will remember it. Glenn Beck is quoting Hitler. Glenn Beck loves Hitler.

STU: Uh-huh.

GLENN: Yeah. Hitler said that, but that's not what I was saying. That had nothing to do with the conversation, for the love of Pete.

STU: Yeah, again, if you had something against Charlie Kirk, you wouldn't need to go to this stuff. If our opinion of Kirk, which was a guy who worked hard to debate people.

Who tried to practice politics and civic life the right way. Who tried to be a shining light for his faith, which was vitally important to him and his family. If that vision of Charlie Kirk was false, you wouldn't need to go to these things.

GLENN: No.

STU: You could come up with 50 different things he said that were really offensive. Instead, what you come up with are lies. Because that's what you're in the business of.

GLENN: Yeah. And there is a problem.

The -- we now know. And we'll have more on this later today. On the Charlie Kirk show.

And then on tomorrow.

But we now know that the Chinese and Russia are involved with disinformation campaigns.

Based on Charlie Kirk, trying to get us to push us into Civil War. And we know it for a fact now.

So just be very careful what you read online.

And don't necessarily repeat everything that you see.

