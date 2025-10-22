Trump told me why he's "DESTROYING" the White House...

Construction for President Trump's ballroom has begun on the East Wing of the White House, and every Democrat in America has lost their mind. Does the President have the authority to alter a historic structure like the White House? Glenn and Stu discuss, as Glenn shares the story where he reveals even Trump was shocked at how easy it was to get the alterations approved.
STU: Well, you still haven't really addressed why Donald Trump for is knocking down the White House for his own --
GLENN: Well, he just hates America.
STU: That's -- what I've been reading. Yeah.
GLENN: Right. And how crazy excited the left should be that he's knocking down something built by slaves. They're like, we've got to preserve that.
Slaves made that!
It's weird.
STU: I actually do have questions about this though.
GLENN: What? What question do you have?
STU: Well, and they come from, you know, everybody's source of thinking these days. Which are group texts.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: I'm on with some friends. I have some really basic questions of like, I feel like, there would be a conversation and a bill passed if we're going to put a giant new building at the White House.
GLENN: No.
STU: That's not how it works at all.
Is it? How's it work? How does this work?
GLENN: You ready? So the president says, I want to change the White House.
STU: Okay.
GLENN: And the White House architect says, how would you like to change it?
And he says, this way. And they say, okay.
Well, you need to approve all the permits. Okay. I approve all the permits.
Okay. We change it. That's literally how it happens.
STU: Really? They can do anything they want.
GLENN: Well, I mean, within reason.
When I say within reason.
I think with restraint from public outcry.
Like, I want to paint the White House black.
Well, you know, as president, you can do whatever you want.
But I don't think that will fly with the American people.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: So there some standards in there. I will tell you about a conversation I had with Trump next.
(music)
Thank you so much for listening. You know, Stu has been freaking out about the White House.
STU: I'm not -- I'm not freaking out. I just think it's an interesting. I thought there would be more of a process to something like this.
GLENN: No.
STU: Because I certainly was not think at this point, the American people understand what is about to happen. Which is like, the White House is about to double in size.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: My -- just by my eyeball look at it.
It looks like it will maybe be more than two times the size.
GLENN: It's going to be large! But it's not the actual White House. It's part of the east wing.
STU: That's -- that's a totally misleading commentary.
GLENN: No. It's not.
GLENN: Because the White House is the original piece from the 1700s. Okay?
That's the center house. The east wing and the West Wing was not done until FDR. They were added later.
STU: It was a big deal.
GLENN: The biggest change in the White House since FDR. And happened in our lifetime. Right after 9/11.
The White House became enormous. But it was all underground.
STU: Okay.
GLENN: They completely changed everything underground.
STU: Yes.
GLENN: And we didn't have a conversation about that at all.
STU: Because it's underground!
I assume all sorts of things are happening underground. Our well-known monuments and buildings.
GLENN: Right. Sure.
STU: But this is -- this is -- it's not a -- they keep saying this.
They're going to be changed the West Wing.
GLENN: No. The East Wing.
STU: They're going to be changing the East Wing. That's not what they're doing. This is like doubling the size of the White House.
Now, I'm not opposed to that idea.
I'm just sort of surprised that it wasn't like a big conversation and a bill.
GLENN: All right. Okay. Okay. You ready?
So was Donald Trump.
STU: What do you mean?
GLENN: So I'm in the White House with him. And I'm up in the private quarters with him.
And he is showing me some things that he is doing. And talking to me about some other things that I can't talk about. Because he doesn't want.
I don't know.
STU: He doesn't want to discuss it.
GLENN: I didn't want to discuss it. And I don't know why.
Because it's all really good stuff.
So, anyway, we're taking about it. And then he brings up the ballroom.
And we're walking down the stairs, from the residents, and we're going into the ballroom.
And he says, you know, this is the ballroom that Abraham Lincoln had dinners here.
I said, you know, it's that window over there, that Fredrick Douglass had to open up the window and had to crawl in because they wouldn't let him in because he was black. And Abraham Lincoln was like, let him in. He's my friend. Why is coming through the window?
And we were talking about all the history of the ballroom. And that it's very, very small.
Because it was built in the 1700s. And we keep using that ballroom. And he's like, we have to have a bigger ballroom.
We have it out in the wet, and the cold and the rain. Yada, yada, yada.
And so he said, we come over to a window. And he's like, right there, I will build a big, beautiful ballroom.
And it's going to better than anybody thinks. It's going to be the biggest, most beautiful ballroom. And I'm just trying not to laugh. Because that's the way he describes it.
And he said, you know, surprised that I could do that.
And I said, I bet. How long is that going to take? What's that process like?
And he's like, right. That's what I asked.
He said, I went to the -- I went to the -- I don't know, chief usher or somebody. Whoever is in charge of the White House. I think it's the chief usher. He said, I think we should have a ballroom. He's like, what do I do?
And he said, well, you just have to talk to the architect.
So he went to the White House architect. Now, this is a guy who makes sure the integrity of the White House stays. Okay?
You can't make it into a modern house. Okay? You're not going to redesign the inside. You can add some gold I guess.
You can add a lot of gold, I guess. You can't make it into. You can't wreck the integrity of the White House.
And he said, you know, I just put these flagpoles in. And he's like, all I had to say was, I want to put some flagpoles in.
He said, yes, sir. Where?
He's like, what?
One in the front. One in the back. They were like, okay. Tell us where.
We went out into the yard. Right here. Right there.
And they put them up. And so he's talking to the White House architect. And he said, we've got to have a ballroom. And I think we should have it over here in the East Wing. A big, beautiful -- and he said, but what is this going to take?
And he's like, well, it's going to be very expensive. Are you expecting the people to pay?
And he's like, no, I'll raise the money for it. I'll pay for it, and I'll raise the money, extra, so American people are not going to pay for it.
And the architect said, well, then all you have to do is sign the permits.
And he's like, what?
And he said, well, you have to go through the permitting process.
He's like, how long will that take?
He said, well, the President is the one who controls the process and signs the permits. So as on short as you would like it to be, Mr. President.
And he's like, are you kidding me? And he looked at me, he's like, I'll have this done by spring of next year.
So he can change it. The -- what you have to understand is, the -- the east wing and the West Wing, those -- those are FDR.
So FDR went into a works project. And he added those wings.
The east wing is where the first lady's offices are.
Just the east wing is like, you know, it's -- it's just the east wing.
And it's --
STU: Okay. Shade of the east wing?
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah. But anyway, and so what he's doing is he's taking some of it town, and he's going to link it to the ballroom. And the bail room is going to be the biggest, beautiful ballroom in Washington DC.
It's going to link from there. So you will walk -- if you're in the White House, you will walk from the front door, through the -- the dining room.
Or, the east dining room. You'll go into the East Wing, and you'll go to the ballroom.
STU: I'm looking -- I'm at the renderings as we speak. And that's exactly --
GLENN: I've not even seen the renderings. Just describe it to me. Can I see it?
STU: No. They're mine. This is my computer.
GLENN: Okay.
STU: This is the -- I can't obviously show it to the people here. You can see it over here.
GLENN: Okay. It's big, beautiful. What a surprise, the tables are golden.
STU: By the way, it's different --
GLENN: That's amazing. Holy cow.
STU: My conversation about whether this is the -- the -- you can't. It's already zoomed in. They're not the best images.
Here.
GLENN: There's nothing wrong with that. What is wrong with that? It looks just like the White House.
It fits. It's appropriate.
STU: I was in the middle of saying. It's -- my conversation on this is not whether it is -- looks good or is appropriate or anything like.
I actually think his point on the ballroom is so obvious, every president should have been making it.
The fact that we don't have a big room to have state dinners in.
GLENN: Right.
STU: Unless you wanted to do them off campus everywhere else.
You have to have that, and why not have it at the White House. It makes a lot of sense.
GLENN: Except, I don't want to pay for it, as a citizen. I don't want a dime going for it.
You know what? Hey, all you Frenchies, you can eat on the lawn. Literally, on the lawn.
Just throw the food out on the lawn.
Yeah, I mean, I'm fine with that.
But if he wants to pay for it. If he wants to get rich people to pay for it, go for it.
I don't want any of my tax dollars going for it.
STU: Right. So my criticism is not how it looks. And that we need it.
We actually showed the inside of it. It seems like the facility we should have for these type of events.
We're going to have them somewhere. Why not have them there?
GLENN: Right. And who better to build it than one of the best builders of all time.
STU: Donald Trump. We've had this conversation about how you project American power.
GLENN: Yes.
STU: And I think Trump's approach to -- particularly in the Middle East. I think it's been effective around the world. Of these trappings actually are effective in diplomatic relations with other nations. Donald Trump has a lot of places that are lined in gold. That can have meetings. It's not like that's what he wants it for. The left tries to portray. Of course, he does.
No. It means something to him. And he knows how these people think.
GLENN: No. No.
Because I asked. I -- I won't tell the whole story.
But I really want to, really desperately.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: But, you know, he's gilding everything.
And that's not necessarily my favorite look.
STU: Right.
GLENN: And -- and he -- he came in, Tania and I were alone in the Oval for a while. And we were talking about it.
And he comes in. He says, you know, I'm doing all of this.
You see all the gold? Yes. You can't miss it. You can't miss the gold.
And he's like, you know, it's so important. These foreign leers, they all come from palaces. And they don't understand. And I know, you know, the White House is different. America is different. But they understand power in a different way.
And he said, they are coming from these old countries. And these big buildings.
And these palaces.
And he said, it is important for us to project power.
STU: Yes!
GLENN: And that's -- and that is why he's doing this. Not because he likes gold. He's doing it to project power and wealth.
Notice how many prime ministers.
They're all flying in all the time, from all over the world. You know, I've never seen a president meet with so many foreign dignitaries in the White House all the time!
STU: Yeah. And the media likes to say, well, that's because he's self-important.
And he's --
GLENN: No. He's projecting American power.
STU: Yes. I think so too.
When I say it's important to him.
That's why it's important to him.
He believes it's an important tool in that world.
GLENN: Correct. It's not him.
He knows the language they speak. And not just body language or, you know, spoken language.
All of the entire -- that's what protocol is all about. It all means something.
STU: And so my criticism -- and it's not even criticism.
My observation is not whether it fits. Or whether we need it, or whether it's appropriate.
My -- I don't think my observation here in the group text, that we started this with, which is that, holy crap.
I don't think the American people have any idea what's about to happen. Like every time I bring this up to Glenn.
And we have to understand how these conversations work.
I say, people will look at the White House. And it will be totally different.
He's like, oh, president Tyler did on more than that. In 1940 -- shut up!
That's what I get from Glenn.
Oh, well, there was more changes underground. You don't understand the piping -- that he totally changed the -- the -- the piping back in 1807. You moron!
Okay. I'm sorry.
I didn't know that. What I think of. And, you know, FDR made these changes.
My whole life, it's been the same, pretty much from the outside.
I know what the White House looks like. You go up there, I look at the White House.
It looks like the White House.
It is not going to look like the White House when this is over. It is going to look like the White House plus another White House next to it.
And it's going to be, I think, massively impressive. But I'm surprised there's not more conversation about this.
GLENN: When was the last time you were in Washington, DC?
STU: The inauguration.
GLENN: So you would not believe the difference in the White House grounds.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: The difference from, you know, when I went with George Bush.
You could stand right at the front gate.
STU: Right.
GLENN: You can't do that anymore.
They've taken the park. The park in the back is all gone.
The security --
STU: Just for security.
GLENN: Everything. All of the trees. Everything that has been done to not see the White House.
Except, for that iconic front.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: You know what I mean?
Everything is -- is not really -- you don't see it like you used to anymore. You don't walk up to it.
STU: The last -- I was in town for the inauguration. Last time I actually walked by the White House.
It's been a long time.
GLENN: Oh, you would not.
You will not recognize it.
I mean, just driving by and seeing it.
You will get pictures and everything else. But walking by it.
Today, you wouldn't recognize it.
It's -- it's -- what has -- what has happened with security is so sad. When I have the bell from the White House front desk, they're will it used to be a little desk right in the front, right as you walk in. There was a desk, and a bell. And I -- I have it. I think it is from Tyler's, you know, administration.
STU: Of course.
GLENN: And you would walk in. And you would hit the bell. And you would say, I want to see the president.
And somebody would say, okay. All right. Sit over there.
And you would wait. And you might wait all day, but you got -- you can walk in without an appointment and see the president of the United States.
You're not getting within two blocks of the White House right now.
It's sad. It's sad what's happening.
STU: Yeah. And for good. I wouldn't disagree with that either.
It's for good reason, security-wise.
I think back, the classic. I think what everybody thinks of when they think of the White House.
Is the scene from Superman two.
GLENN: Try to remember.
STU: When they showed the White House. And it's supposed to be -- it's a motion picture.
But they were too lazy to actually get video footage of the White House.
So it's just a still.
And you can tell, because there's like things that should be moving. That aren't moving. Right.
GLENN: Is that because --
STU: I think that's Superman.
GLENN: On Independence Day, they blew it up.
STU: But that's another example.
You had that picture of what the White House looked like. And, you know, I guess from certain angles, it looks pretty much the same. From the front. You won't notice it. Because it's kind of wrapped around the back. The back is pretty iconic too.
It's not going to look like that anymore.
In some ways, it will look a lot better or impressive.
It is a major change. That when you say, hey, they're redoing the West Wing, putting a ball room in there. That's not what they're doing.
GLENN: East.
STU: Sorry, East. I hate Glenn.
GLENN: I'm only saying it because I know how much he hates it.