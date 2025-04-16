Blog
Why Trump Was RIGHT to Freeze Harvard’s Taxpayer Fundingplay icon
RADIOApril 16, 2025

Why Trump Was RIGHT to Freeze Harvard’s Taxpayer Funding

President Trump has frozen $2.2 billion in taxpayer-funded grants for Harvard University after it refused to stop its DEI initiatives and make other policy changes. But does Harvard even need our money? Glenn explains why he believes the government shouldn’t fund ANY Ivy League school. Plus, he dives into Harvard’s sketchy history that proves the radical protests on its campus are nothing new.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So the Trump administration has -- has frozen billions of dollars in federal funding for Harvard.

Because, the Ivy League is refusing to comply to, hey. Let's not let people say, let's kill all the Jews on campus. I don't know.

Seems pretty easy. You know, if you want your money spent, you know, there. Go ahead.

I'm -- I'm really done with the university thing. I'm way past that.

You know, Harvard, you know, you have more money than Jesus.

Okay? And I know, at the time, he didn't have pockets. So he didn't have a lot of money. But the guys who were out there, collecting money for them. Now they have a lot. And you have more!

I'm done bailing your ass out. You don't pay taxes. And I'm still paying for you?

No!

You get no federal money.

STU: Absolutely no reason to be giving Harvard one dime, ever.

GLENN: No. Not a dime.

None of these ivy leagues. No.

Not a single dime.

STU: They have $50 billion in endowment. That they could just milk forever. And let everyone go to the college for free if they wanted to.

GLENN: I think it's more than that.

They should look it up. It's a lot more than that. But these Ivy League schools. There's no reason, that they're paying for them.

None. None.

Why?

Why should we send them a dime? Especially when they're doing the same thing.

Look, this is not new. This whole thing of hating the Jews.

This is exactly what they did in the 1930s. You know, they were -- they were overlooking any kind of anti-Semitism.

And it was all driven by elitism. It was all driven by anti-Semitic thought.

There was even -- you know, they embraced the Nazis. Harvard -- the person that was running Harvard. The Harvard president at the time, James Conant.

You know, he was -- he was keeping ties with the Nazi-controlled universities. And then he brought people in, from the Nazi Party, including a Harvard alumni.

And a Hitler confidant. To canvass in 1934. Well, anti-Nazi students were like, hey, this is a problem. And so what did Harvard do?

Called in the police. Beat the protesters. Protests were suppressed. They tore down the signs.

They arrested the demonstrators. You know, all because they had a Nazi on campus.

And they thought, maybe that's a bad thing.

So also, Harvard, who, by the way, Trump is thinking about defunding.

Thinking?

There should be no thought in that. I'm sure there's no thought in there.

I'm sure he's already went.

I don't have to think about it very long. Cut it!

Anyway, back in the 1830s. Too many Jewish students.

And just too many Jews that are, you know, teaching from all over the world. That are now coming here.

We can't have all this, quote, Jewish thought.

Oh.

Okay.

All right. That sounds -- okay.

Then you have Columbia. They were just as good.

They had Nicholas Murray Butler.

He had the Nazi ambassador on campus. And then did exchanges with the Nazi universities.

And it was great. Because they had all these Nazis on the campus. And they were good for the Jewish population.

They loved it. They loved it. And it -- the Columbia University said, well, you know, we have academic ties.

We're not talking politics.

Okay. Well, they're -- do you know they're gassing the Jews over there know.

And it started with the universities, getting rid of the Jews.

Yeah.

Yale, they were big-time in eugenics. Like Stanford. They were the eugenics leaders. And those guys all had ties with only the best medical people in Germany.

So nothing has changed. Nothing has changed.

This is who they are.

They're the elites. And I say, they're the elites. But not all the elites. Like, they didn't want to hire any of the elite professors. That came from Heidelberg. They're Jewish and out of a job. They're not getting a job out here.

Because they're the wrong kind of elites. We don't want to play golf with them. Or be around them. Or hear any of their Jewish thoughts. This should be a no-brainer on several levels.

Why are we giving Harvard, that is just making money, hand over fist, and putting it into a big endowment, so they can -- they can last forever. They could live off of their endowment forever.

Why are we paying them money?

Why?

I'll tell you why, because we're in bed, with the -- the educational industrial complex.

We're producing people, the government wants produced. That's why.

That's why that's happening, period.

You know, these are the -- these are the same kinds of people that berate in all these operation paper clip people.

When we had -- we win the war, and we find some of the worst of the worst. And we find them over in Germany.

We're like, oh, we have to have that guy. We have to have that guy. Let me give you a couple of them. Herbert Strughold.

He was known as the father of space medicine. Oh. How did he become the father of space medicine?

Well, he oversaw all the experiments at Dachau, where all of the prisoners were subjected to extreme conditions. High altitude. Hey, how high can we fly before somebody pops?

Hey, let's put them outside, pour water on them, and see how long it takes them to freeze.

Or let's just -- just force seawater in them, and see how long they can last, with just seawater?

Okay.

They didn't end well for the patients that were there, but it didn't matter.

You know, Columbia didn't mind because they're all Jews. They're all Jews. So we can get rid of those guys.

So he is -- he's one of the guys that oversaw all of the doctors. He then went to the Air Force School of Aviation for medicine, where he was the guy, here in America that advanced all of our space medicine. He's the guy who said, hey. You know, we did this with Jews. We saw how high you could go, before they popped. Before their heads exploded. You know, what happens to them, if they get really, really super cold. So I kind of know. I have a little expertise in this. So let me design all of the regulations and all of the safety protocols, you know, for Mercury and Apollo. That's it. By the way, he also -- he has an award named after him.

The Strughold Award. This is still being given out. But, you know, don't worry about that. So then you had the Surgeon General of the Third Reich.

He was brought over. He was the guy who supervised all of the medical experiments, including typhus and plague weaponization.

He improved all of the tests, exposing the prisoners to lethal pathogens in camps like Buchenwald. High-ranking SS kind of guy. Don't worry. He just came over, he was doing stuff with our medicine. Kurt Blome came over. He was great. Nazi biological warfare guy. He was the tippy top of that. You know, strangely. All these guys worked at the concentration camps.

I don't know what. I don't know what was going on in those concentration camps, why they were working there. But this guy was working at Auschwitz.

And other camps. And he was just exposing people to all kinds of biological -- he's the guy who came over here, and he helped us make aerosol bioweapons. Isn't that great?

All this guys were academics. All of them were academics. All of this needs to be burned out of our society. All of them!

We should not have any awards named after Nazis. I'm sorry. I'm not a guy for tearing down statues.

I want people to remember who these people are. I want the building, you know, the names of all of the buildings in Stanford. I want the building to remain with those names on it.

Because I want everybody to know. They named them after the worst eugenicist in the world!

Stanford University. And in the meantime, I don't think we pay for any of it. Myself.

I don't think we pay for any of this stuff. They haven't changed. They're exactly the same people. And they keep reintroducing the same pathogen, anti-Semitism.

Over and over and over again.

No. By the way, I don't know if anybody has noticed. They have plenty of money in their pockets.

How much money do we have in our pockets?

Okay? None!

We're borrowing money to give money to people who have all the money.

I don't think so.

I don't think so.

Are we going to give grants, to Bill Gates?

I don't think that would be very smart.

I bet you, we would be doing it.

Wouldn't be real smart, would it? That's what we're doing. So we've got that going for us. Let's see. What else is going?

Oh, while we're here on medicine and Nazis and universities, a transgender activist that was employed as the community navigator for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, the Children's Hospital, suggested that women should be allowed to donate their wombs to be transplanted into transgender women, otherwise known as men to allow them to give birth.

Now, I don't think you can just sew those parts in, and it works. You know.

I don't think so.

Might be able to a little bit more complex than that.

But what do I know? I'm not a doctor. Oh, I am a doctor.

No. No.

So Alice and Kathleen Simpson, reportedly made the comments that surfaced in a video on social media.

She said, the possibility of womb transplants was theorized in the trans community.

Yeah. You know when they did this the you first time? 1925.

You know where they did it? Berlin, Germany. Whoa! Wait a minute.

Are you saying all of this sexology and transgenderism, and all that stuff was being done in Berlin, Germany, right before the Nazis took over?

Yes. Honey. That's exactly what I'm saying. That's exactly -- and, you know what, when the Nazis came in, and they decided that this was unacceptable. See, the homosexuals do have gay community.

You do have a reason to fear Nazis. They're not your friends. I don't know why you march for them.

You know, the new Nazis are just the Palestinians. I don't know why you march for them. But you do have a reason to be afraid of Nazis. Because they don't like you very much. And when it got completely out of control and all of the literature about sewing wombs into people were in the schools and the -- the sexology university, I think of Berlin.

All of this stuff was coming from them.
And it went, and it permeated their schools, just like it's doing now. That's when the Nazis came to power.

And so many Christians were like, I -- I can't fight this. It's completely out of control. You know what, these guys will. The first book burnings were all the burnings of the stuff that we're pumping into our society, right now.

So you don't want to grow Nazis.

You might want -- you might not want to be an extremist. And then shut everybody down, who says.

Hey. That's extreme.

Because you produce extremists. The natural consequence is the other side produces extremists.

And then all of us in the middle are like, oh, dear God.

That's what's happening. So it's -- it's good.

She went on social media, and she said. I have these parts. I don't want them. I want you to have them because you need them. What if I gave you my womb?

Well, if you did, he probably would die.

I think his body would reject the womb.

That's what happened to the first guy they tried to sew it into.

In 1929 -- 1925 is when they started putting breasts on him, and everything else.

And in 1929, finally, you know, he got that womb. And they sewed it inside of him. For some reason, the male body rejects a womb. Who would have seen that coming?

And he died, in 1929. But, hey, let's do it again.

Because what did she say? The transgender community has been theorizing about this for a while.
Yeah. Yeah. Since the 1920s.

Not a lot has changed.

Science doesn't change.

Real science doesn't change.

A man will always be a man. All right. Back in just a second.

GLENN: I'm going to go to -- I'm going to talk to you about another taxpayer-funded debacle that should go away.

STU: Let down quite a bit.

GLENN: That's PBS and NPR.

Donald Trump is talking about ending the taxpayer funding for that happen.

There's no reason. There is absolutely no reason!

You know, they're violating all of their noncommercial bullcrap.

They're not supposed to be able to talk about the benefits of a certain you product.

They can say, paid for by people just like you.

Like, you know, George Soros foundation.

That's all they could say.

They can't say, the George Soros foundation.

Which specializes in such-and-such. And is making the world a better place.

They can't say that. By law, they can't say that. They've been saying that for years.
And they're making money. Lots and lots of money.

Can we stop giving funding, to people that are already making money?

STU: Yeah. But we did this with Big Bird. Remember when Mitt Romney said something about PBS or something. And they said, they will try to kill Big Bird. And it's like, well, Big Bird, they make billions of dollars a year, just on merchandising.

GLENN: Merchandising.

STU: Right?

They should be able to function with a budget, you know, like other sources.

GLENN: Right. I know we can run TheBlaze on just a fraction of Big Bird plush toys.

STU: Oh, gosh, yes. 100 percent.

GLENN: I don't know why they can't run their whole thing.

STU: And that's the thing. Do you have a list of things? I have a list of things loosely in my head of what the government. We shouldn't even consider spending money by the government, unless you hit certain things.

Like, for example, no one else can do it.

Right? Like the military.

No one else can really do that.

GLENN: Well, they can. But we don't want them to.

STU: We don't want them to.

We expect and will afford ourselves and whatever program is being funded, some level of inefficiency.

Like the military is another good example of this.

Some people would argue, medical research is. Like I'm kind of okay with the government and its military, wasting some money, on some new weapon system that doesn't wind up working out.

I'm like, okay -- I want the DARPA stuff. I want that in that particular category.

GLENN: Yeah, you have to.

STU: So that makes sense. If -- the arts are a great example of what you should never fund. Because, A, people already like doing them. Right?

People do art all the time. They pay to do art. They like doing art.

People enjoy it. You don't need to pay for it by the government, if there is already --

GLENN: You know, I really like Dallas.

I like Texas.

You know, Rick Perry came to the Dallas people, because Boeing rejected moving to Dallas.
Because there weren't enough arts. And he came to the community. And he said, you need to build some stuff. And they did, without any taxpayer funds.

New Evidence: Is ADHD a Scam to Feminize Our Boys?play icon
RADIO

New Evidence: Is ADHD a Scam to Feminize Our Boys?

Is ADHD a scam? As diagnosis levels (and Adderall sales) have skyrocketed, the New York Times recently reported that experts are now questioning whether they’ve been thinking about ADHD all wrong. Glenn and Stu debate whether the real cause of ADHD symptoms is not a chemical imbalance, but instead how we treat our boys. As pointed out in commentary from the Daily Wire, our education system has been feminized, our kids have been distracted by smart phones, and our doctors have pushed medication on them. Maybe the real solution is much simpler: let boys be boys!

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So even though Stu doesn't want you to hear this news.

STU: I don't.

GLENN: Doesn't want you to hear this news. Because he hates children.

STU: I do? I have two of them.

GLENN: Yeah. Well, Mengele liked them in pairs too. So...

STU: Wow. That went really dark, really fast.

GLENN: I do have --

STU: We're like ten seconds into the hour.

GLENN: I'm like launching nuclear weapons. Yeah. We should probably build up to that one.

Anyway, there's a new article out now that talks about ADHD. And it's come from the left.

And the experts. That they're now starting to say, I don't know.

Maybe -- maybe -- maybe not everything we thought was true, about ADHD. And I think this story was written by Matt Walsh, who was great.

Whoever wrote this for the daily wire was great.

More than 21 percent of 14-year-old boys in this country, now supposedly suffer from ADHD. The number goes up to 23 percent for 17-year-old boys. As a result, prescriptions for drugs like Ritalin and Adderall has skyrocketed. Just want you to know, that's speed.

From 2012 to 2022, the total number of prescriptions for stimulants, to treat ADHD increased dramatically by nearly 60 percent. From 2012, in a ten-year period, we've gone up with 60 percent prescription.

Between the ages of 10 to 14, the demographic saw the highest increase in these prescriptions. So he writes, and I think this is such a great observation. For decades, you have been instructed to believe that there's no significance to this correlation whatsoever. And here it is: As women increasingly enter the workforce and replace men in teaching jobs, we're not supposed to dray any conclusions about how the behavior of male children is now being addressed.

The truth is, we've been told, not that effeminized education system has increasingly punished normal male behavior it doesn't understand. It's not that schools have lost their capacity to educate male students, it's that -- it's not that smartphone use and electronics in general have become distractions. Teachers have been unable to control.

Instead, we're led to believe that boys have suddenly become afflicted with a severe psychological disorder.

Okay. I -- you know, this is the first time, I had ever heard this about, you know, how we effeminized things. And we have. We have diminished boys, but I grew up in a school. I don't think I had a male teacher until I was in high school. I had all-female teachers. There weren't a lot of nuns that were, oh, my gosh. I remember that really -- I remember that really male-like -- maybe she was a man, but identified as a nun.

I'm not sure.

STU: You, of course -- to put it gently, are not exactly a recent student -- you know.

GLENN: It's better than where I thought he was going, Sara. I thought he was going, you're not really a man.

STU: No. But you're right. There are --

GLENN: Right.

STU: There are surely more female teachers just because of the workforce changes. That was a pretty -- all my teachers that I could remember were female too.

GLENN: Right. One thing that has changed though, is we just dismiss boys entirely.

I mean, it's all focused on girls, right now. All of it. It's science. Everything is just push the girls. Push the girls.

You can be anything. Shut up, sit down. Have some Ritalin. To the boys.

And that's a problem. I have to tell you, as a parent, you probably have recognized this. Does Lisa understand your daughter better than you do, and I understand your son?

STU: I get the point you're going at. I don't necessarily that it -- some ways she understands my daughter. We talk about this often.

GLENN: Because I walk in. I am just clueless. I have no idea. I walk in as a dad, and I'm like, hey, put some pants on, will you? And my daughter is like (crying). And I'm like, what the hell did I just say?

And my wife just looks at me like, you don't say that to her. I'm like, okay. But she'll say that to my son, and my son doesn't go (crying).

STU: Right. They're different.

GLENN: I know. They are. They are.

And I can relate -- for instance, my wife she will say something. And I know how she means it. Because I'm an adult.

But I can hear what Rafe hears.

STU: Right. Yes.

GLENN: Because I heard it from my mom, and I realized, no, that's not what my mom meant.

But you hear, pick up your room! You're always a mess. You're always this. And that's not what she said, you know what I mean? It's true.

It's not --

STU: As they get sound bite teenage years, in particular. It's really difficult.

GLENN: That's what I mean. Is the teenage years.

I have no idea.

Like I had no idea how mean girls are. Oh, my gosh.

They are vicious. I would much rather be put into a room of rabid boys.

Than normal girls. They are dangerous!

STU: Guys can be jerks, but they are --

GLENN: They're stupid jerks.

STU: Yeah, it's just kind of nonsensical stuff.

Girls dig. They dig for the wounds.

Yeah.

GLENN: Oh, my gosh. They'll cut you open, and then they'll eat your heart while you're still watching.

I mean, it's horrible.

Anyway, so the article goes on to say, about how some of these -- some of these studies.

And they point one out.

The University of Central Florida conducted a grand experiment where they put a child in front of a computer. And it shows the video in this.

The research -- by the way, you can get this article at GlennBeck.com. You just sign up for my free email newsletter. Get all the stories we talk about every day.

Research shows the child two separate videos. One was a video about mathematics, and it involves a teacher talking about basic addition, subtraction, and multiplication.

The other video was the pod racing scene from Star Wars.

Now, you'll never guess what they discovered.

STU: Oh, what did they discover?

GLENN: They discovered that when the math lecture was going on, the kids started spinning in his chair. And he was fidgeting, and not paying attention. But when the child was watching the pod --

STU: Oh, my gosh. ADD.

GLENN: Yes. Something deeply psychologically wrong that kid, right?

STU: You're telling me, when they showed the one good scene from the first prequel, they were interested. Wow, it's shocking.

GLENN: The rest of the movie is like math.

STU: Yeah, give me the one that is the pod racing scene versus the trade dispute scene from the Star Wars. Why go to anything else? Just do the Star Wars scene.

GLENN: Right. It doesn't prove anything.

STU: It proves, that there wasn't a lot of good scenes in the first Star Wars.

GLENN: Wait a minute. I just did a study with my kids. They like sugary cereal over Bran Flakes.

STU: Oh, my gosh. They can't stand focused on the Bran Flakes.

GLENN: No, I have to get them on LSD or something.

STU: We are looking for these diagnoses. To diagnosis kids in this way, I think often. It doesn't mean that there aren't some that have these types of issues. You know, when you refer to that article. You said Matt Walsh wrote this?

GLENN: I don't know. It's from Daily Wire.

STU: Daily Wire is great. We love The Daily Wire guys. Obviously, the one I had read was some scientific -- I thought you were referring to a different story, where they didn't say it was a scam.

Obviously, it's an opinion to say it was a scam.

GLENN: No, yeah, it's a pretty strong opinion.

STU: It might be the right one. I don't know. But I was referring to a different article, which is why I was confused, as to the framing of it.

GLENN: Right. Right. Right.

STU: I think there are kids that are affected with -- real trouble in school. Focusing on things.

GLENN: Of course.

STU: That was maybe a little bit more than they could handle.

GLENN: But that's not a psychological disorder.

STU: Right.

GLENN: It's not.

All kids are wired differently. Boys and girls are wired differently in the first place.

That's one of the things that AI can produce. That will be good.

With you as a parent, overseeing it every step of the way.

Is it will -- it will adapt to the way you learn. Because everybody learns differently. You know. There are kids that just -- they're into math. And I don't get it.

And they can talk about math all day long. And they've lost me.

But a kid that likes to learn through stories, I'm there all day for them.

I'm there all day.

And I was the same way. I'm a visual learner.

I'm a story -- you know, I learn from stories. And if I have a really boring teacher, some of the kids are really going to love that teacher, because he's just all about facts, and just gets it all out and can explain it in facts. That doesn't help me. It doesn't help me.

It doesn't mean I have a psychological.

Well, let me make it clear.

That by itself, does not indicate that I have a deep psychological problem.

Okay?

Other things, might.

But not that. That's just everybody is different!

Especially the difference between boys and girls.

And here's what they said, the conclusion was that ADHD is triggered by cognitively demanding tasks.

No. No, it's not.

No, it's not. I was painting yesterday. And I can't tell you how many times, I just kind of like was holding the brush. And I walked around the house, and I was like, oh, wait a minute. I was painting. I mean, I just get -- you know, lose train of thought. I start thinking about something else. And, oh, wait. I've got to go back into the art room and paint.

You know, I don't know if anybody else is like that. But, you know, it's honestly, it's kind of like going to the fridge all the time.

You know, there's no reason to go to the fridge and just stare at the fridge that you just opened up and stared at, you know.

That's not a deep psychological problem.

It's just the way you're wired.

STU: Is that fat?

GLENN: Yes, the fat is directly wired right to my brain. Right to the brain.

STU: Right to the brain.

GLENN: Right to the brain. So I personally think a lot of things are solved -- and not for everybody.

Not universally. But are solved by understanding that we're all different.

And then, you know, just not being such a namby-pamby, wishy-washy society.

That's trying to understand everything.

Did you ever see the south park episode on ADHD? Listen to this.

VOICE: Hello, I'm Dr. Richard Shea, here to tell you about my exciting new drug-free treatment for children with Attention Deficit Disorder.

VOICE: This treatment is fast and effective. And do not use -- apply treatment to the first child.

VOICE: Sit down and study!

Sit down and study!

Stop crying and do your school work!

If you would like more information on this treatment, please wait for this free brochure, entitled --

GLENN: So part of it is, part of it is --

STU: You should hit kids more is what you're saying.

GLENN: No, what I'm saying is -- and this is a very broad brush. One of the things we have a problem with now, is just saying, knock it off. Study. Knock it off.

Focus. And I know not everybody can.

But if you couple that with actually knowing that kids are different and trying to find the best way for your kids to learn.

Because it's not. That's the problem.

Honestly, with big class sizes. And a lot of public schools. Public schools are made for everybody to be the same.

Okay? Everybody has to be the same. Well, they're not the same. Some kids, some kids learn really well in that atmosphere. Some kids don't.

It's not one-size-fits-all.

And they're not teaching you, you know, it's a lot more exciting when you are learning things. I mean, honestly, how many times have you heard your kids say, your kids aren't teenagers yet. So you'll start to hear this.

STU: One is, yeah.

GLENN: Really? How old?

STU: Zach is 13. About to turn 14, yeah.

GLENN: Wow. He's about to be married and have kids, or at least just have kids.

STU: Please no.

GLENN: So, you know, you'll hear from your kids, why am I -- why do I have to know this?

Why am I memorizing this?

I'll never use this. I'll never use this.

And as a parent, you want to say, you're right.

There's no reason you need to know. Memorize that name and that year.

STU: I tell my kids all the time, AI is coming. You're not going to have to know anything. All you have to do is type it in, and it will do all the work for you. Don't worry about it. Never learn another thing, son.

GLENN: Might not be a good idea. see, I don't tell them it's coming. I tell them, it's already here. Why are you working on that? Why are you questioning?

Have -- just take a picture of it, give it to Grok, and it will finish it!

But there's -- we have to start -- we have to start going back to a lot of the common sense, you know, that we used to have.

And there's a lot of things that were really bad.

I mean, you know, I was afraid of our principal. It was Sister Una. Okay. That just says enough right there. Sister Una. And she had a paddle that she hung up in her office, that she made herself.

And it was a wood paddle, and she had drilled holes in it to pick up speed, so there wasn't real resistance.

STU: Oh, yeah.

GLENN: Oh, my. And, you know, she was proud of it. She was proud of it.

But you know what I was more afraid of? I mean, I would have taken the paddling, give it to me twice as hard, sister, just let's keep this between us. Just don't call my parents. Okay?

We don't have that anymore. We don't have that anymore.

And there's some things that come from discipline.

Some things that come from kids being different.

And some, you know, because they do have an issue.

You know, you can't -- you can't talk a kid out of, you know, dyslexia.

You can't understand your way out of dyslexia.

You can't, you know -- you can't do anything, except understand that that makes your child different. And there are ways for them to learn.

But the worst thing for them to do is to medicate your child, so they don't adapt.

They have to -- you either are wildly successful, or you're going to live under a bridge, if you have ADD.

You decide. You either adapt to it, and use it as a strength, or you just, you don't adapt to it, and you just are crushed by the rest of your life.

Is Trump's Trade War with China a "Space Race" for Rare Earth Minerals?play icon
RADIO

Is Trump's Trade War with China a "Space Race" for Rare Earth Minerals?

The United States is in a new “Space Race” that may be more important than the first one. This time, the race is against China to get more rare earth minerals. Glenn explains why these minerals are so crucial for our future as technology and artificial intelligence grows in complexity, as well as how the trade war between Trump and China might go. Plus, Glenn discusses how we got here in the first place: addicted to buying Chinese goods with an inflated dollar.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: China is hitting back. They are dumping our -- our T-bills. Our Treasury bills. Taiwan stocks, wobbling. Consumers, people like you and me, bracing for higher prices. University of Michigan survey says inflation fears are spiking. It's Nixon. This is Nixon.

But take a step back. Trump is not stirring the pot. What Nixon did was he took us off the gold standard, so we could spend more money.

And to make us -- this is what he promised the world, that he would make us consumers, not producers.

So we would consume, what everybody else was producing.

So in a way, that was his plan. And he got it! But it cracked the system for, you know, the average person.

Nixon's tariffs lasted four months, it didn't fix the core. Trump is going bigger and bolder. He says, he will bring jobs home.

Could it backfire?

Yeah. Yeah. Tariffs might add another one to 2 percent to prices. Maybe three to five on your Walmart card. Because everything from Walmart is coming from China.

The Peterson Institute, by the way, has run the numbers. Higher yields could strain our 2 trillion-dollar deficit. Make mortgage prices higher.

The retaliation from China is real. And China is not blinking, and neither are we!

Now, do we stumble into recession. Stagflation like the '70s? I don't know. In the '70s, real wages fell 5 percent in a year.

Here's the flip side. If Trump pulls this off, if we start setting things right, where we mean what we say, and we mean what we say, we get everything under control. We're not just spending. And we have no real assets that we actually are sitting on.

If wages rise, one to 2 percent, like the IMF predicts. If supply chains come home, we could see something new. Not a return to 1971. But a system where the middle class isn't crushed, where houses don't cost your soul.

And where the top 1 percent don't control almost everything. Even Bernie Sanders. Would agree with this.

But, no, no, no, no. But he's not. He's busy with Coachella. Get to that here in a second. Here's the thing, history is a very tough teacher. Nixon's shock showed good intentions and sparked long fires. Inequality. Debt. A hallowed out heartland.

This is a very big stakes game. But what has a higher cost is not trying to fix the system.

That's a slow bleed, and we're almost out of blood. It's been 50 years to prove the point. This doesn't work.

This system is broken. But it's not dead. Imagine a world where our children's jobs actually pay enough, where America is not just buying, but it's building.

That's the gamble. And that is the next generation's new American dream. So we're at a crossroads like we were in 1971.

Hopefully, we're wiser. Trump is not Nixon. He has a history map. Scars and all.

Will he fix what is broke? I don't know.

Things are getting a little dangerous.

And tough. This is where the big boys play. This is why Trump earns the big money, even though he doesn't actually take a paycheck for any of this.

This, we're playing the highest steaks of a game.

Here's the latest from China.

And I don't know how many people are really focusing on this.

But this is the ball game.

China now says that they're going to cut us off on rare earth minerals.

Now, we have plenty of rare earth minerals.

There is a new space race. Do you remember when JFK said this?

VOICE: We choose to go to the moon in this decade, and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.

GLENN: Apparently, even harder than saying decade, not decade.

Anyway, I digress.

So this was really important, because it was a space race. This would change the world. Whoever got to space first, got to the moon first, would change the world.

But there's a new race, and it is just as game-changing. This one is even more critical.

And that is the race for rare earth minerals. The tiny elements that power everything, in our future.

Right now, China has just pulled a giant gun, and they're holding it to our head.

They are threatening to cut off all exports of rare earth minerals.

And if we don't act, with a JFK kind of moon shot, we will lose the AI race. We will lose quantum computing race.

We will lose every technological leap, that is just over the horizon. Rare earth minerals are not just elements in rocks in the ground. They are the back bone to our modern world. Everything from high-tech, weaponry, that will defend our skies, to the smartphones. That are in your pocket.

To the wind turbine. Eye sores. That the left loves so much. And mean nothing. And the quantum computers, that will redefine what is possible.

Here's the deal: In 2024, we produced 45,000 metric tons of rare earth oxide concentrate from the US. Mostly in the mountain pass in California.

Sounds great. But we only refined about 6500 metric tons of usable material.

66 thousand -- yeah. 6,600 metric tons is our demand every year.

So we're close, and yet so far away. Because 70 percent of what we need still comes from China. And Beijing knows this. And this month, they've halted all exports.

Saying, it's in their national interest to stop.

We knew this was coming. We've talked about this for a long time. Do not be held hostage.

They are weaponizing the rare earth minerals. So what's at stake, and what do we do?

(music)

GLENN: Okay. So everything we need, batteries for our cars. Chips. Everything that we need for quantum computing for AI, et cetera, et cetera. It comes from rare earth minerals. China now produces 270,000 metric tons a year.

That's 70 percent of what the globe consumes every year. We're second at 45,000 tons.

But we're at the mercy of their refining. It's like we have lots of oil. But no refineries.

I can't just pour raw barrels of oil into my car. I need somebody to refine it.

And we don't make refineries. Here is the danger of globalism. We gambled on a world where everybody plays fair. Where supply chains are just a matter of efficiency. But globalism has left us exposed.

And we are -- we are handing all of the power over to China, and that power is the power to choke us to death.

It was a reckless bet. We all knew this was bad. We have -- we have everything that we need. Mountain Pass in California. Bear Lodge in Wyoming. Round Top in Texas.

We have the talent. MP Materials, Rare Element Resources, already stepping up. MP Materials invested $2 billion to get 6500 metric tons refined output. They're ramping up. Rare Elements Resources says with $500 million, they could have a full-scale plant running in 18 months. We have all of the pieces we need. We just need the will.

Experts estimate ten to $15 billion, to make sure that our full domestic supply chain, refining plants. Alloyed production. Magnet factories. Everything. Everything is done here.

And for the money that it would be a rounding error in the federal budget. We spend twice that on stupid crap, every year.

If we can fund the carbon study, you know, carbon footprint studies on I don't know. Turtles. And elves. I think we could probably fund this.

Because the time line is so important. If we use the mandate that we found in November, we could be self-sufficient in five years!

In five years, the whole world will be different.

Without a push from the federal government, we're looking at eight to ten years, and that's way too late. We lose. We lose.

This is about the future right now.

We need somebody, and President Trump to stand up. And define what is important to our future. What are the important things that we have to do, and we have to do right now?

Because jobs coming back, is not enough. The right jobs, have to be here.

