Why Trump Was RIGHT to Freeze Harvard’s Taxpayer Funding

President Trump has frozen $2.2 billion in taxpayer-funded grants for Harvard University after it refused to stop its DEI initiatives and make other policy changes. But does Harvard even need our money? Glenn explains why he believes the government shouldn’t fund ANY Ivy League school. Plus, he dives into Harvard’s sketchy history that proves the radical protests on its campus are nothing new.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So the Trump administration has -- has frozen billions of dollars in federal funding for Harvard.
Because, the Ivy League is refusing to comply to, hey. Let's not let people say, let's kill all the Jews on campus. I don't know.
Seems pretty easy. You know, if you want your money spent, you know, there. Go ahead.
I'm -- I'm really done with the university thing. I'm way past that.
You know, Harvard, you know, you have more money than Jesus.
Okay? And I know, at the time, he didn't have pockets. So he didn't have a lot of money. But the guys who were out there, collecting money for them. Now they have a lot. And you have more!
I'm done bailing your ass out. You don't pay taxes. And I'm still paying for you?
No!
You get no federal money.
STU: Absolutely no reason to be giving Harvard one dime, ever.
GLENN: No. Not a dime.
None of these ivy leagues. No.
Not a single dime.
STU: They have $50 billion in endowment. That they could just milk forever. And let everyone go to the college for free if they wanted to.
GLENN: I think it's more than that.
They should look it up. It's a lot more than that. But these Ivy League schools. There's no reason, that they're paying for them.
None. None.
Why?
Why should we send them a dime? Especially when they're doing the same thing.
Look, this is not new. This whole thing of hating the Jews.
This is exactly what they did in the 1930s. You know, they were -- they were overlooking any kind of anti-Semitism.
And it was all driven by elitism. It was all driven by anti-Semitic thought.
There was even -- you know, they embraced the Nazis. Harvard -- the person that was running Harvard. The Harvard president at the time, James Conant.
You know, he was -- he was keeping ties with the Nazi-controlled universities. And then he brought people in, from the Nazi Party, including a Harvard alumni.
And a Hitler confidant. To canvass in 1934. Well, anti-Nazi students were like, hey, this is a problem. And so what did Harvard do?
Called in the police. Beat the protesters. Protests were suppressed. They tore down the signs.
They arrested the demonstrators. You know, all because they had a Nazi on campus.
And they thought, maybe that's a bad thing.
So also, Harvard, who, by the way, Trump is thinking about defunding.
Thinking?
There should be no thought in that. I'm sure there's no thought in there.
I'm sure he's already went.
I don't have to think about it very long. Cut it!
Anyway, back in the 1830s. Too many Jewish students.
And just too many Jews that are, you know, teaching from all over the world. That are now coming here.
We can't have all this, quote, Jewish thought.
Oh.
Okay.
All right. That sounds -- okay.
Then you have Columbia. They were just as good.
They had Nicholas Murray Butler.
He had the Nazi ambassador on campus. And then did exchanges with the Nazi universities.
And it was great. Because they had all these Nazis on the campus. And they were good for the Jewish population.
They loved it. They loved it. And it -- the Columbia University said, well, you know, we have academic ties.
We're not talking politics.
Okay. Well, they're -- do you know they're gassing the Jews over there know.
And it started with the universities, getting rid of the Jews.
Yeah.
Yale, they were big-time in eugenics. Like Stanford. They were the eugenics leaders. And those guys all had ties with only the best medical people in Germany.
So nothing has changed. Nothing has changed.
This is who they are.
They're the elites. And I say, they're the elites. But not all the elites. Like, they didn't want to hire any of the elite professors. That came from Heidelberg. They're Jewish and out of a job. They're not getting a job out here.
Because they're the wrong kind of elites. We don't want to play golf with them. Or be around them. Or hear any of their Jewish thoughts. This should be a no-brainer on several levels.
Why are we giving Harvard, that is just making money, hand over fist, and putting it into a big endowment, so they can -- they can last forever. They could live off of their endowment forever.
Why are we paying them money?
Why?
I'll tell you why, because we're in bed, with the -- the educational industrial complex.
We're producing people, the government wants produced. That's why.
That's why that's happening, period.
You know, these are the -- these are the same kinds of people that berate in all these operation paper clip people.
When we had -- we win the war, and we find some of the worst of the worst. And we find them over in Germany.
We're like, oh, we have to have that guy. We have to have that guy. Let me give you a couple of them. Herbert Strughold.
He was known as the father of space medicine. Oh. How did he become the father of space medicine?
Well, he oversaw all the experiments at Dachau, where all of the prisoners were subjected to extreme conditions. High altitude. Hey, how high can we fly before somebody pops?
Hey, let's put them outside, pour water on them, and see how long it takes them to freeze.
Or let's just -- just force seawater in them, and see how long they can last, with just seawater?
Okay.
They didn't end well for the patients that were there, but it didn't matter.
You know, Columbia didn't mind because they're all Jews. They're all Jews. So we can get rid of those guys.
So he is -- he's one of the guys that oversaw all of the doctors. He then went to the Air Force School of Aviation for medicine, where he was the guy, here in America that advanced all of our space medicine. He's the guy who said, hey. You know, we did this with Jews. We saw how high you could go, before they popped. Before their heads exploded. You know, what happens to them, if they get really, really super cold. So I kind of know. I have a little expertise in this. So let me design all of the regulations and all of the safety protocols, you know, for Mercury and Apollo. That's it. By the way, he also -- he has an award named after him.
The Strughold Award. This is still being given out. But, you know, don't worry about that. So then you had the Surgeon General of the Third Reich.
He was brought over. He was the guy who supervised all of the medical experiments, including typhus and plague weaponization.
He improved all of the tests, exposing the prisoners to lethal pathogens in camps like Buchenwald. High-ranking SS kind of guy. Don't worry. He just came over, he was doing stuff with our medicine. Kurt Blome came over. He was great. Nazi biological warfare guy. He was the tippy top of that. You know, strangely. All these guys worked at the concentration camps.
I don't know what. I don't know what was going on in those concentration camps, why they were working there. But this guy was working at Auschwitz.
And other camps. And he was just exposing people to all kinds of biological -- he's the guy who came over here, and he helped us make aerosol bioweapons. Isn't that great?
All this guys were academics. All of them were academics. All of this needs to be burned out of our society. All of them!
We should not have any awards named after Nazis. I'm sorry. I'm not a guy for tearing down statues.
I want people to remember who these people are. I want the building, you know, the names of all of the buildings in Stanford. I want the building to remain with those names on it.
Because I want everybody to know. They named them after the worst eugenicist in the world!
Stanford University. And in the meantime, I don't think we pay for any of it. Myself.
I don't think we pay for any of this stuff. They haven't changed. They're exactly the same people. And they keep reintroducing the same pathogen, anti-Semitism.
Over and over and over again.
No. By the way, I don't know if anybody has noticed. They have plenty of money in their pockets.
How much money do we have in our pockets?
Okay? None!
We're borrowing money to give money to people who have all the money.
I don't think so.
I don't think so.
Are we going to give grants, to Bill Gates?
I don't think that would be very smart.
I bet you, we would be doing it.
Wouldn't be real smart, would it? That's what we're doing. So we've got that going for us. Let's see. What else is going?
Oh, while we're here on medicine and Nazis and universities, a transgender activist that was employed as the community navigator for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, the Children's Hospital, suggested that women should be allowed to donate their wombs to be transplanted into transgender women, otherwise known as men to allow them to give birth.
Now, I don't think you can just sew those parts in, and it works. You know.
I don't think so.
Might be able to a little bit more complex than that.
But what do I know? I'm not a doctor. Oh, I am a doctor.
No. No.
So Alice and Kathleen Simpson, reportedly made the comments that surfaced in a video on social media.
She said, the possibility of womb transplants was theorized in the trans community.
Yeah. You know when they did this the you first time? 1925.
You know where they did it? Berlin, Germany. Whoa! Wait a minute.
Are you saying all of this sexology and transgenderism, and all that stuff was being done in Berlin, Germany, right before the Nazis took over?
Yes. Honey. That's exactly what I'm saying. That's exactly -- and, you know what, when the Nazis came in, and they decided that this was unacceptable. See, the homosexuals do have gay community.
You do have a reason to fear Nazis. They're not your friends. I don't know why you march for them.
You know, the new Nazis are just the Palestinians. I don't know why you march for them. But you do have a reason to be afraid of Nazis. Because they don't like you very much. And when it got completely out of control and all of the literature about sewing wombs into people were in the schools and the -- the sexology university, I think of Berlin.
All of this stuff was coming from them.
And it went, and it permeated their schools, just like it's doing now. That's when the Nazis came to power.
And so many Christians were like, I -- I can't fight this. It's completely out of control. You know what, these guys will. The first book burnings were all the burnings of the stuff that we're pumping into our society, right now.
So you don't want to grow Nazis.
You might want -- you might not want to be an extremist. And then shut everybody down, who says.
Hey. That's extreme.
Because you produce extremists. The natural consequence is the other side produces extremists.
And then all of us in the middle are like, oh, dear God.
That's what's happening. So it's -- it's good.
She went on social media, and she said. I have these parts. I don't want them. I want you to have them because you need them. What if I gave you my womb?
Well, if you did, he probably would die.
I think his body would reject the womb.
That's what happened to the first guy they tried to sew it into.
In 1929 -- 1925 is when they started putting breasts on him, and everything else.
And in 1929, finally, you know, he got that womb. And they sewed it inside of him. For some reason, the male body rejects a womb. Who would have seen that coming?
And he died, in 1929. But, hey, let's do it again.
Because what did she say? The transgender community has been theorizing about this for a while.
Yeah. Yeah. Since the 1920s.
Not a lot has changed.
Science doesn't change.
Real science doesn't change.
A man will always be a man. All right. Back in just a second.
Imagine you leave the faucet running. Just a drip.
It's barely noticeable. You come back a few months later, and your water bill looks like you've been running a car wash, outside of your kitchen sink.
That's what high-interest debt is like.
A few credit cards here. A personal loan there. A balance transfer that never got paid off.
It doesn't look like much. Until you realize you're pouring hundreds of dollars a month down the train. And that's where American Financing comes in. They're not trying to sell you anything. They're not pushing products at you.
They're just helping you to find ways to get out of debt. And start building up your financial house. So you can have future success.
The call is free.
The process is simple. And the savings could be absolutely life-changing. You wouldn't let your sink run all day, right? For months.
Why on earth, would you let your money run that way? Why keep throwing the money away on debt? Money that could help you and your family in the years to come.
It's American Financing. 800-906-2440. 800-906-2440.
Go to AmericanFinancing.net. AmericanFinancing.net. 800-906-2440.
VOICE: NMLS 182334. NMLSConsumerAccess.org. APR rates in the five, starts at 6.725 for well-qualified buyers. Call 800-906-2440 for details about credit costs and terms.
GLENN: Ten-second station ID.
(music)
GLENN: I'm going to go to -- I'm going to talk to you about another taxpayer-funded debacle that should go away.
STU: Let down quite a bit.
GLENN: That's PBS and NPR.
Donald Trump is talking about ending the taxpayer funding for that happen.
There's no reason. There is absolutely no reason!
You know, they're violating all of their noncommercial bullcrap.
They're not supposed to be able to talk about the benefits of a certain you product.
They can say, paid for by people just like you.
Like, you know, George Soros foundation.
That's all they could say.
They can't say, the George Soros foundation.
Which specializes in such-and-such. And is making the world a better place.
They can't say that. By law, they can't say that. They've been saying that for years.
And they're making money. Lots and lots of money.
Can we stop giving funding, to people that are already making money?
STU: Yeah. But we did this with Big Bird. Remember when Mitt Romney said something about PBS or something. And they said, they will try to kill Big Bird. And it's like, well, Big Bird, they make billions of dollars a year, just on merchandising.
GLENN: Merchandising.
STU: Right?
They should be able to function with a budget, you know, like other sources.
GLENN: Right. I know we can run TheBlaze on just a fraction of Big Bird plush toys.
STU: Oh, gosh, yes. 100 percent.
GLENN: I don't know why they can't run their whole thing.
STU: And that's the thing. Do you have a list of things? I have a list of things loosely in my head of what the government. We shouldn't even consider spending money by the government, unless you hit certain things.
Like, for example, no one else can do it.
Right? Like the military.
No one else can really do that.
GLENN: Well, they can. But we don't want them to.
STU: We don't want them to.
We expect and will afford ourselves and whatever program is being funded, some level of inefficiency.
Like the military is another good example of this.
Some people would argue, medical research is. Like I'm kind of okay with the government and its military, wasting some money, on some new weapon system that doesn't wind up working out.
I'm like, okay -- I want the DARPA stuff. I want that in that particular category.
GLENN: Yeah, you have to.
STU: So that makes sense. If -- the arts are a great example of what you should never fund. Because, A, people already like doing them. Right?
People do art all the time. They pay to do art. They like doing art.
People enjoy it. You don't need to pay for it by the government, if there is already --
GLENN: You know, I really like Dallas.
I like Texas.
You know, Rick Perry came to the Dallas people, because Boeing rejected moving to Dallas.
Because there weren't enough arts. And he came to the community. And he said, you need to build some stuff. And they did, without any taxpayer funds.