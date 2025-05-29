Is Trump REALLY no longer interested in Fort Knox?

Back in February, President Trump promised to visit Fort Knox and make sure America’s gold was still there. But now, the Washington Times claims that Trump has no plans to visit. So, is that true? Glenn Beck analyzes the situation and suggests something Trump can do to provide radical transparency that would be a great companion to DOGE.
STU: So, Glenn, what do you make of what seems to be in the news today about Fort Knox? There's kind of like several stories, I saw over the past 24 hours, talking about how, you -- Donald Trump has decided, you know, this is maybe not the right thing to focus on.
Or maybe he's not concerned about it.
There's talk initially about bringing cameras. You were looking to bring cameras to try to document them for people. To make sure they have these reserves.
Is there a change in his position?
Is he just delaying it? What's going on?
GLENN: I don't know. I don't think he's delaying it.
If the story is true. If the story is true, you know, I think what -- let's take it at face value.
What the media is saying, is that because he knows the gold is there. Well, good. I'm glad the president knows the gold is there. I'm thrilled with that.
Now what he should do. Instead of saying, I'm moving on to other things. I think he should do an office of radical transparency.
And because we have to restore our trust in things. And let's just take the gold thing. I don't know if the gold is there or isn't there.
I have no idea.
You can make a great case both ways. That the gold is there and the gold isn't there. You can make a case both ways. That that was all legitimate.
And they just missed a few things. But then the next one seemed to be a little bit more shady and harder to explain.
But you can explain it. And the gold is there.
I don't know. I don't know.
I mean, I used to be much more willing to accept the official line. I'm not willing to accept that anymore.
It doesn't mean I'm saying it's not there. I'm just saying, I'm not going to accept that anymore.
So I won't take a stand on things that I just don't know. I'm not going to give anybody in government the benefit of the doubt.
So I think what he should do is let's say, let's say that the New York Times is -- say, he knew the gold was really there the whole time. So that's why he's backing off. Great. Then what the president should do. Is go to his office in radical transparency. And say, hey. You know what, I don't have any time to deal with this. I want you to deal with this. I want you to open up the vaults. They do this in England, all the time, in the bank of London. So I don't know why we're not doing that here. Let's set it up once a year.
People can go in -- not people. But cameras can go in, and select people.
And every year, we'll take from the audience, you know, from the American people. What are you saying, that we are hiding?
Okay. We'll show you that too next year.
I mean, I just think radical transparency should be the -- the MO of the day. That's why I said that about what I did about the FBI and DOJ on Epstein.
I don't know. I didn't see the evidence that those guys saw. I would like to see the evidence that those guys saw.
I trust them. I believe them.
But I don't believe institutions. But I do believe those guys. And, you know, if Dan Bongino says, guys, I say the evidence.
I believe him.
But to make sure that the entire country heals, they need to show that, and maybe it's an office of radical transparency, needs to show all of that.
And just say, here it is. And, yes, we did go to the moon. And you know how we know? How we can prove it. And just prove it. And I know there will always be naysayers. But at least we will get some of the people back to sanity on the things that we should believe in.
STU: So you're creating an ort?
GLENN: Yes, ort.
STU: Ort. Okay. We have ort.
We had DOGE. Now we had an ort. I'm ort.
So that's interesting. Because I think there is a fascinating balance that people are going the lie right now, trying to understand this stuff. In that, you know, obviously the left just doesn't believe anything that Donald Trump says, right? So they're going to be skeptical of anything that they say. But when it comes to someone who might be a Trump voter who looks at this and said, I listened to Dan Bongino's podcast every day. And I'm a big fan of him and Pete Hegseth, and all these people that he put in control. When they tell me these things, do I just believe them? Or is it a waste of time for them to come out and sort of really prove things that they say are actually true, just so we can all kind of -- you know, where his side might -- again, his side might agree.
Right? But there will still be lots of skeptics.
I don't know. A lot of these theories don't tend to get tamped down by more evidence.
GLENN: I know. I know. No. Because I think we have to make the effort. Whether you choose to believe it or not, you have to make the effort.
And, you know, I choose to believe Dan Bongino. I choose to believe Kash Patel.
Because I know them.
I choose to believe President Trump. I know him. I just don't think they are -- it's part of them in any way, shape, or form. To lie to the American people.
It's just not in their character.
And so I believe them.
But one of the things that is a big problem, is trust. We have no trust in any institution in this country anymore.
We have to do the thing. Remember, what was -- what was hope and change all about?
Remember? Transparency. Transparency.
We're not going to do backroom deals anymore. You're going to read -- none of that came true.
But in 2008, people were saying, I want -- I want some change here. Because there's no transparency.
Do you think that's gotten better?
No. So radical transparency. Is required.
STU: Yeah. I mean -- I think that's a good goal.
You think too, something like, you know, like the Fort Knox show, if you will.
Right? Where you're going and you're saying, hey. Hey, everybody, here's our goal. We swear we have it.
Doing that once a year. Or once every two years. You know, whatever it is.
Could easily be slid into something like the big, beautiful bill. At a very low cost. Obviously, it's not high.
It's not like it's going to cost you a lot to do that.
And maybe does push back one of these theories, a little bit. Right?
You're never going to get rid of everybody that believes these things.
GLENN: I would do this for free. You know how many people would do this for free?
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: And I would put together a group of people on all sides. You know, just get -- it can't be about politics. It just has to be about the truth. I don't care what your politics. I don't care who is harmed by it. I don't care. We have to do a special favor to this or that. We will just show the truth.
That's all we will do. We won't show you our opinions. We will show you the facts as we find them.
Here, they're in the malls. They're in the rooms. This is where it should all be.
There it is. Can you test one? Somebody come over here, pull a random brick, you know, three bricks back, two bricks back, whatever. Don't tell me.
Just pull them. Three random bricks for this pile. And then do it in this one, and then do it in the next room. And then let the chips fall where they may. I mean, that's the only way to cure what we have going on. I think.
STU: Yeah. I don't think -- and I know you noted this. But I don't think it cures it.
I think there will always be people that are skeptical of these things.
GLENN: 10 percent. Yes.
STU: Yes. Think of all the things that we have found on film.
Not to mention, with the rise of AI. Whether anyone would believe these videos as they came out.
GLENN: Yes.
STU: But you can take steps to make sure that people -- who want the truth, can try to find it.
And that is -- I think that would be -- that would be a helpful step. I am a little concerned if they spend too much time trying to track down every theory that's on the internet. And trying to disprove it.
Like, that's not --
GLENN: No. I'm not saying that.
I'm saying, there are some big things that are important. You know, the gold is important.
You know, the moon shot believe it or not, is important.
Do we have any faith in the moon shot anymore. I remember that at 7 percent. That's what I expect.
I expect seven to eight percent of the American people. Will not believe everything that is out there.
There are flat earthers. But when flat earthers become 20 percent. 18 percent.
That's a problem.
That's a problem. You know, you will never get rid of all the flat earthers.
But you should be able to answer some easy questions.
And it's not just by showing the people the facts. The government has to move in a transparent way.
The DOJ. The United States Senate. And the Congress.
They need to find ways to act in a transparent way.
I can ask my architect friend, who I have designed several buildings with him.
And he did something for me, years ago.
And we never published it.
I'll send it out today. I said, redesign the Capitol today, for maximum transparency.
And so he redesigned the Capitol. And the whole front of it is glass.
And so, you know, it just reminds everybody, you can see everything.
There is no dark places to hide here.
And that's the attitude that needs to happen. I mean, I didn't plan on redesigning the Capitol. I mean, I just wanted it for a point.
And it turned out to be a beautiful, beautiful architectural drawing of it.
And I'll send it to you, because it's beautiful.
But that's the attitude.
It needs -- the entire government needs to go, I can't hide anything.
There's no way to hide things. No way.
STU: You know, Hitler redesigned a lot of buildings in his Capitol as well. To point that out to the audience.
No. I think -- so walk me how this works in the age of AI though. You know, because I was watching a video the other day of a kangaroo trying to get on to a plane. And, you know, he was holding a ticket.
And, you know, a lot -- now --
GLENN: Was it real?
STU: Shockingly, it was not. And my thought initially was, this is obviously AI. There's not he really such a thing as a -- a -- it's not like the dogs that you bring on to soothe yourself. The personal support dogs.
The kangaroo is not really in that category.
But it would be an interesting flight.
However, that was my initial reaction. Was like, obviously, this can't be real.
It looked real.
It looked very real.
I will say, almost every comment under the video, was commenting on this is crazy. Can you believe this person, trying to bring a kangaroo to a plane.
Like, seemingly taking it seriously.
Now, the crazy part about this.
I don't know how many of those people were bots.
So I don't know, how many of those people were real that had the question about the thing.
How do you navigate that, in the world that is coming?
GLENN: Okay. Easy. Stop getting your news from social media!
Stop it!
The man who reads nothing at all, is better educated, than the man who reads nothing, but social media!
So many people are reading.
They're getting all of their news from social media.
Stop getting your news from social media. You can start there, and look at some of the things.
But then you have to pursue.
You have to read the stories!
You have to do research is.
It is -- you cannot be spoon-fed this stuff anymore. Or you're going to be a moron. Absolute morons. You cannot get your news from social media. Period.
It's that easy. It's that easy.
STU: But that's like a full-time job to check that stuff out.
I don't know that's that easy.
GLENN: I know. That's where you have to find some trusted sources.
You know, we have to do a better job.
Stu, you know the project I'm working on. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger. And more expensive.
I really need your help. Here.
I'll explain it here in the next few months.
One of the things we have to develop, that is now on the list of things we have to develop, is a way to be able to put a tool in the hands of the average person.
Is this AI?
Is this a -- is this a real video? Or is this an AI generated video?
You know, you won't be able to catch all of them.
But there's got to be a way that the algorithms can spot a fake!
STU: I do wonder.
GLENN: And it will get better and better.
But we have to have some tools that other than just our gut going. Yeah. You know what, that seems crazy.
Kangaroo. I don't know.
Should I check that out.
Should I just be outraged? We need more than that.
STU: I will say, short-term, I think we have that type of stuff. For example, one of the posts -- this is available whenever you're on Twitter.
There's a Grok button there.
And you can -- you can kind of engage Grok on any individual post. And you can ask questions about it. Someone did that. And asked, is this an AI video. And Grok correctly said, it was.
So that's their -- at least now.
GLENN: Perfect. Off my plate. Good.
STU: At least now.
As you point out, this is not a technology that will get worse. It will get much, much better.
Maybe the detection also gets better. And this is just a long -- a big standoff over a long period of time. It will get hard for normal people.
GLENN: Again, one of the things that Grok has going for it. I think it's Grok.
It is all open source.
So you can check the algorithm. I mean, if you know what you're doing.
If you're not open source, and you're not showing these things, again, that's not radical transparency.
Because people will go. I mean, do you trust Grok?
Do you trust AI?
Do you trust Elon Musk?
Do you trust, you know, ChatGPT?
Do you trust any of this stuff?
Because I don't. I have more trust in Elon Musk and X, than anything else.
Because I've seen the hits that he's taken, just to be transparent and truthful. But we need to -- we need to be able to grow trust in one another again.